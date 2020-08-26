OSDH: 666 additional COVID-19 cases and 19 more deaths, including Garfield County man, reported Wednesday

ENID, Okla. — There were 666 additional COVID-19 cases and 19 more deaths, including one in Garfield County, reported by the Oklahoma State Health Department on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.
Statewide, the cumulative total reached 54,838, a 1.2% single-day increase, but the number of those cases now active fell for the second day, coming in at 251 less for 7,661 total active cases.
The number of active cases in Garfield County was at 256 on Wednesday, a single-day decrease of 17, as cumulative cases topped 800, according to OSDH data. There were an additional 21 cases recorded in the county for a total of 816, according to OSDH.
A Garfield County man in the 65 and older age group was among the 19 reported deaths statewide in which the virus was the cause or contributor, according to OSDH.
Fifteen other deaths in the state were in the 65 and older age group, including six men and one woman in Rogers County, one man and one woman in Oklahoma County, four men in Haskell, Jackson, Mayes and Murray counties and two women in Pittsburg and Sequoyah counties.
Others were a Cherokee County woman and a Oklahoma County man in the 36-49 age group and a Creek County man in the 50-64 age group.
Of the total cases reported in the state Wednesday, there have been 46,414, or 84.6%, who have recovered, including 898 since Tuesday's report.
