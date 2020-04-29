ENID, Okla. — The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma rose 1.85% Wednesday, with 63 new positive tests and seven additional deaths reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The rise comes after a nearly 4% increase the day before, according to OSDH data. As of Wednesday, there have been 3,743 cases of COVID-19 in the state and 214 total deaths since the first official case was identified by OSDH on March 6.
Of the seven deaths reported Wednesday, five were 65 and older, four men in Garvin, Muskogee, Oklahoma and Tulsa counties and a woman in Kay County; one was an Oklahoma County man in the 36-49 age group; and one was a Washington County man in the 50-64 age group. Three of the deaths occurred in the last 24 hours, while four were between April 16 and Sunday, April 26, according to OSDH.
State officials are hoping to get ahead of the virus by testing every resident and employee at Oklahoma’s long-term care facilities and nursing homes using a newly developed saliva method, a less-invasive test some are calling a "game changer."
The virus has hit Oklahoma’s long-term care and nursing home facilities particularly hard. Nearly 20% of the state’s positive COVID-19 cases have involved a resident or staff member, and 86 people have died, according to state data released Tuesday afternoon.
That testing, expected to be completed in the next 30 days, will see more than 42,000 more tests completed.
State numbers
There have been 61,619 test specimens taken, to date, with 57,704 of those negative, according to OSDH on Wednesday morning. Of the 3,473 Oklahomans testing positive, 2,319 have recovered, with 59 of those in the past day, and 283 are currently hospitalized, with 126 of those in intensive care, according to OSDH. There have been 703 cumulative hospitalizations in the state.
Of the 214 Oklahomans testing positive for COVID-19 who have died, 170, or 79.44%, have been 65 and older; 33, or 15.42%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 6, or 2.80%, have been in the 36-49 age group; and 5, or 2.34%, have been in the 18-35 age group. More men, 108 or 52.17%, than women, 99 or 47.83%, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH. More than 68.5% have had an underlying condition such as diabetes, heart or circulatory diseases, chronic lung disease, liver disease or renal failure. The average age of those who have died is 74.3, OSDH reports.
Deaths recorded per county in the state are 33 in Tulsa County; 31 in Oklahoma County; 28 in Cleveland County; 19 in Washington County; 14 in Wagoner County; 11 in Delaware County; eight in Osage County; seven each in Caddo and Kay counties; six each in Creek and Greer counties; five in Muskogee County; four in Pottawatomie County; three each in Adair, Canadian, Mayes, Rogers and Sequoyah counties; two each in Pawnee and Pittsburg counties; and one each in Bryan, Carter, Cherokee, Comanche, Cotton, Garfield, Garvin, Grady, Latimer, Major, Ottawa, Payne, Pontotoc, Seminole, Stephens and Texas counties, according to OSDH data released Wednesday morning.
Of the positive cases, there have been 31 in the 0-4 age range, 84 in the 5-17 age range, 703 in the 18-35 age range, 752 in the 36-49 age range, 820 in the 50-64 age range and 1,081 in the 65 and older age range, according to OSDH on Wednesday. Two ages were listed as "unknown." The average age of those with COVID-19 is 52.7, according to OSDH. Of those testing positive, 1,951 have been female, 1,512 have been male and 10 have been reported as unknown gender.
Positive tests recorded per county in the state are 743 in Oklahoma County; 522 in Tulsa County; 417 in Cleveland County; 248 in Washington County; 119 in Texas County; 118 in Wagoner County; 97 in Canadian County; 90 in Delaware County; 79 in Comanche County; 77 in Creek County; 73 in Osage County; 64 each in Adair and Greer counties; 61 in Caddo County; 52 in Rogers County; 47 in Kay County; 44 in Payne County; 43 in Pottawatomie County; 35 each in Grady and McClain counties; 31 in Ottawa County; 29 in Pawnee County; 28 in Pittsburg County; 27 in Cherokee County; 26 in Muskogee County; 22 in Stephens County; 21 each in Mayes and Nowata counties; 16 in Okmulgee County; 15 each in Garfield and Jackson counties; 14 in Logan County; 13 in Garvin County; 12 each in Lincoln and Sequoyah counties; 10 each in Custer, Craig, LeFlore, Pontotoc and Seminole counties; eight each in Bryan, Kingfisher and McCurtain counties; six in Noble County; five each in Beaver, Beckham, Cotton and Latimer counties; four each in Haskell and Kiowa counties; three each in Choctaw, Johnston, Major and Woods counties; two each in Carter, Dewey, Grant, Jefferson, Love, Marshall and McIntosh counties; and one each in Alfalfa, Atoka, Cimarron, Harper, Murray, Okfuskee, Pushmataha, Tillman and Woodward counties, according to OSDH information released Tuesday morning.
Northwest Oklahoma numbers
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town include 13 in Enid; four in Kingfisher; three in Alva; two each in Fairview, Okarche and Seiling; and one each in Dover, Garber, Hennessey, Jet, Lahoma, Lamont, Laverne, Medford and Woodward. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other," according to OSDH.
Garfield County has recorded 15 cases, with eight recovered and one death, an 86-year-old Garfield County woman; Kingfisher County has recorded eight cases, with six recovered; Major county has recorded three cases, with one recovered and one death, a woman in the 18-35 age group; Woods County has recorded three cases; Grant County has recorded two cases, with both recovered; and Alfalfa and Woodward counties have recorded one case each, with both recovered. There have been no positive tests in Blaine County, according to OSDH as of Wednesday morning.
St. Mary's Regional Medical Center reported it was treating one patient who had tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, while Integris Bass Baptist Health Center has no COVID-19 admissions, according to hospital officials.
Two of the Enid cases are an employee and a resident with The Commons, a retirement and assisted living facility in Enid, who were confirmed positive for COVID-19 on Monday while undergoing health care for unrelated issues, according to officials with the facility.
There have been one resident and two staff members, including a Major County woman who died, testing positive for COVID-19 at Seiling Nursing Center, and a resident at First Shamrock Care Center in Kingfisher who tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH.
Also in Northwest Oklahoma, 52 inmates at William S. Key Correctional Center were quarantined after a fellow inmate left DOC custody hours before a positive test result was returned last week, according to the Department of Corrections. DOC officials said the inmate did not exhibit symptoms, and efforts are ongoing to determine any who may have been contact with the infected inmate and to test them along with the inmates at the facility.
Enid Mayor George Pankonin has announced a three-phased plan to reopen Enid’s economy. Enid City Council is scheduled to vote Thursday on the plan that lifts the city's stay-at-home order for the public but continues to discourage non-essential travel outside of Garfield County and to maintain a requirement for vulnerable people 65 and older or with serious underlying medical issues, and those of any age living with vulnerable people, to remain in their homes, except for work and essential activities.
Most Enid businesses may open Friday, depending on the city commission's decision, but the plan spells out some requirements for businesses that involve significant personal contact.
Northwest Oklahoma testing
Drive-through testing is being conducted by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, shortness of breath and coughing, should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.