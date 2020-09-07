You have permission to edit this article.
OSDH: 613 additional COVID-19 cases, no deaths reported Monday

Covid-19 model
CDC Photo

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma gained 613 cases of COVID-19, but no new deaths were reported Monday, which was an official holiday for the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The OSDH website was updated for a cumulative total of 64,220 cases, a 1% increase, reached on Monday, with 9,953 of those active, a single-day increase of 258, and 53,414, or 83%, recovered.

Garfield County saw an increase of 17 cases on Monday for a total of 1,165, with 400 active, a single-day increase of nine, and 789 recovered. There have been 14 deaths in the county, according to OSDH. Enid cases increased by 16 on Monday for a total of 1,099, with 340 of those active, according to OSDH data.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Monday were nine in Woodward, six in Kingfisher and five in Blaine. Case increases in cities and towns included five in Woodward; three each in Canton, Kingfisher and Mooreland; two each in Fort Supply, Hennessey and Watonga; and one each in Dover, Fairview, Kremlin and Okarche.

State numbers

In terms of new cases, the 18-35 age group continues to lead the increase, with 253. The age group makes up 36% of all cases, according to OSDH data. New case gains in other age groups are 104 in the 36-49 age group, 96 in the 65 and older age group, 82 in the 50-64 age group, 61 in the 5-17 group and 17 in the 0-4 group.

Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Monday were 1,402 in the 0-4 age group, 5,850 in the 5-17 age group, 23,244 in the 18-35 age group, 13,700 in the 36-49 age group, 11,220 in the 50-64 age group and 8,800 in the 65 and older age group. There were four listed as unknown age. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 39.9. 

Of the Oklahomans testing positive, 33,955, have been women and 30,257 have been men. There were eight listed as unknown gender, according to OSDH data on Monday.

Of the overall 853 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 680 have been 65 and older and 135 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.5% of the total. There have been 27 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 10 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 463, than women, 390, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Monday. The average age of those who have died is 74.6.

Data shows deaths in 64 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 168 in Oklahoma County; 139 in Tulsa County; 66 in Cleveland County; 42 in Rogers County; 40 in Washington County; 31 in McCurtain County; 23 in Wagoner County; 22 each in Creek and Delaware counties; 20 in Caddo County; 18 in Pittsburg County; 17 in Muskogee County; 14 in Garfield County; 13 in Canadian County; 12 each in Kay and Osage counties; 11 in Comanche County; 10 each in Adair, LeFlore and Mayes counties; nine each in Jackson, Lincoln and Pottawatomie counties; eight each in Greer and Sequoyah counties; seven each in Carter, Cherokee, Grady and Texas counties; five each in Okmulgee, Payne and Seminole counties; four each in Garvin, Haskell, Hughes, McClain, McIntosh, Ottawa and Stephens counties; three each in Bryan, Okfuskee, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; two each in Choctaw, Cotton, Johnston, Kingfisher, Latimer and Noble counties; and one each in Atoka, Beckham, Blaine, Craig, Dewey, Kiowa, Logan, Love, Major, Marshall, Murray, Nowata, Pushmataha, Roger Mills and Tillman counties.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per county released Monday by OSDH shows Garfield with 1,165 cases, 789 recovered, 362 active and 14 deaths, all in Enid, including those reported Sept. 4Aug. 29Aug. 272618151413, 6July 28 and 23June 21 and April 10; Kingfisher with 286 cases, 236 recovered, 48 active and two deaths, both in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27; Woodward with 123 cases, 32 recovered and 41 active; Noble with 118 cases, 96 recovered, 20 active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Blaine with 87 cases, 62 recovered, 24 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28; Major with 57 cases, 45 recovered, 11 active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Woods with 30 cases, 24 recovered and six active; Grant with 27 cases, 23 recovered and four active; and Alfalfa with 19 cases, 12 recovered and seven active.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 1,083 in Enid (340 active); 137 in Hennessey (23 active); 99 in Kingfisher (21 active); 83 in Woodward (27 active); 41 in Watonga (13 active); 35 in Okarche (four active); 30 in Fairview (six active); 27 in Mooreland (six active); 24 in Alva (six active); 18 in Garber (three active); 17 in Canton (nine active); 15 in Cashion (one active); 14 in Ringwood (six active); 12 each in Helena (four active), Seiling (one active) and Waukomis (three active); 10 in Medford (four active); nine in Lahoma (two active); eight in Fort Supply (seven active); seven each in Billings and Dover, (one active); six each in Lamont, Longdale and Pond Creek; five each in Covington and Orlando (one active); four each in Freedom, Hitchcock, Kremlin (three active), Mulhall (one active) and Okeene (one active); three each in Ames (one active), Cherokee (two active), Drummond, Fairmont (two active), Jet (one active), Marshall and Wakita; two each in Cleo Springs (one active), Hillsdale and Meno; and one each in Deer Creek, Goltry and Nash, according to data released by OSDH on Monday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."

In Enid, there have been 594 cases, with 400 recovered and six deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 500 cases, with 338 recovered and eight deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Monday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

Oklahoma per county 9.7.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA 14272 168 12438 2020-09-07
TULSA 14271 139 12515 2020-09-07
CLEVELAND 4511 66 3533 2020-09-07
CANADIAN 1634 13 1437 2020-09-07
PAYNE 1533 5 995 2020-09-07
MUSKOGEE 1465 17 641 2020-09-07
ROGERS 1436 42 1190 2020-09-07
COMANCHE 1295 11 1183 2020-09-07
TEXAS 1236 7 1118 2020-09-07
WAGONER 1228 23 1075 2020-09-07
GARFIELD 1165 14 789 2020-09-07
MCCURTAIN 1099 31 908 2020-09-07
POTTAWATOMIE 959 9 763 2020-09-07
CREEK 890 22 740 2020-09-07
WASHINGTON 886 40 730 2020-09-07
CHEROKEE 783 7 565 2020-09-07
LE FLORE 749 10 589 2020-09-07
OSAGE 704 12 603 2020-09-07
OKMULGEE 673 5 570 2020-09-07
BRYAN 656 3 560 2020-09-07
PITTSBURG 646 18 533 2020-09-07
SEQUOYAH 632 8 506 2020-09-07
MCCLAIN 627 4 531 2020-09-07
JACKSON 623 9 564 2020-09-07
OTTAWA 623 4 484 2020-09-07
CADDO 598 20 500 2020-09-07
DELAWARE 590 22 493 2020-09-07
GRADY 568 7 485 2020-09-07
ADAIR 504 10 366 2020-09-07
MAYES 467 10 372 2020-09-07
CARTER 429 7 384 2020-09-07
KAY 365 12 282 2020-09-07
CUSTER 355 0 308 2020-09-07
SEMINOLE 347 5 282 2020-09-07
LINCOLN 328 9 273 2020-09-07
LOGAN 328 1 273 2020-09-07
KINGFISHER 286 2 236 2020-09-07
GARVIN 279 4 246 2020-09-07
STEPHENS 269 4 229 2020-09-07
PONTOTOC 264 3 222 2020-09-07
CHOCTAW 258 2 221 2020-09-07
MCINTOSH 249 4 218 2020-09-07
HUGHES 236 4 188 2020-09-07
PAWNEE 229 3 201 2020-09-07
HASKELL 181 4 145 2020-09-07
CRAIG 169 1 111 2020-09-07
ATOKA 168 1 123 2020-09-07
MARSHALL 138 1 124 2020-09-07
BECKHAM 135 1 114 2020-09-07
PUSHMATAHA 131 1 121 2020-09-07
LOVE 128 1 89 2020-09-07
WOODWARD 123 0 82 2020-09-07
NOBLE 118 2 96 2020-09-07
JOHNSTON 117 2 74 2020-09-07
LATIMER 117 2 106 2020-09-07
NOWATA 115 1 86 2020-09-07
OKFUSKEE 109 3 86 2020-09-07
MURRAY 95 1 84 2020-09-07
GREER 91 8 77 2020-09-07
BLAINE 87 1 62 2020-09-07
TILLMAN 72 1 62 2020-09-07
COAL 63 0 50 2020-09-07
MAJOR 57 1 45 2020-09-07
KIOWA 52 1 40 2020-09-07
COTTON 50 2 24 2020-09-07
BEAVER 44 0 42 2020-09-07
WASHITA 43 0 39 2020-09-07
HARMON 40 0 34 2020-09-07
40 0 0 2020-09-07
JEFFERSON 37 0 33 2020-09-07
WOODS 30 0 24 2020-09-07
GRANT 27 0 23 2020-09-07
DEWEY 24 1 18 2020-09-07
HARPER 21 0 17 2020-09-07
ALFALFA 19 0 12 2020-09-07
CIMARRON 14 0 14 2020-09-07
ROGER MILLS 14 1 12 2020-09-07
ELLIS 6 0 6 2020-09-07

Oklahoma per city 9.7.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA CITY 11713 146 10273 2020-09-07
TULSA 9709 97 8553 2020-09-07
BROKEN ARROW 2593 29 2262 2020-09-07
NORMAN 2365 34 1733 2020-09-07
EDMOND 1988 21 1705 2020-09-07
OTHER*** 1508 11 1238 2020-09-07
STILLWATER 1253 3 788 2020-09-07
ENID 1099 14 742 2020-09-07
GUYMON 989 7 906 2020-09-07
CLAREMORE 880 39 710 2020-09-07
YUKON 819 6 740 2020-09-07
MOORE 807 13 712 2020-09-07
LAWTON 769 10 697 2020-09-07
BARTLESVILLE 734 37 597 2020-09-07
JENKS 698 2 636 2020-09-07
TAFT 697 0 37 2020-09-07
OWASSO 661 2 566 2020-09-07
TAHLEQUAH 580 3 411 2020-09-07
ALTUS 563 9 512 2020-09-07
BIXBY 529 4 464 2020-09-07
MUSKOGEE 522 12 401 2020-09-07
SHAWNEE 507 8 388 2020-09-07
MCALESTER 463 16 376 2020-09-07
BROKEN BOW 454 22 376 2020-09-07
DURANT 405 1 346 2020-09-07
SAPULPA 390 8 327 2020-09-07
IDABEL 367 5 308 2020-09-07
SAND SPRINGS 361 4 290 2020-09-07
ARDMORE 358 5 319 2020-09-07
MIAMI 355 3 265 2020-09-07
LEXINGTON 349 3 238 2020-09-07
GLENPOOL 336 4 284 2020-09-07
STILWELL 332 8 235 2020-09-07
BETHANY 326 3 280 2020-09-07
EL RENO 310 4 260 2020-09-07
PONCA CITY 284 9 219 2020-09-07
MCLOUD 284 1 254 2020-09-07
COWETA 282 13 248 2020-09-07
MUSTANG 276 2 238 2020-09-07
ANADARKO 271 5 223 2020-09-07
CHICKASHA 271 4 238 2020-09-07
OKMULGEE 270 3 212 2020-09-07
SKIATOOK 268 8 225 2020-09-07
COLLINSVILLE 254 1 230 2020-09-07
GROVE 244 17 197 2020-09-07
SALLISAW 240 2 197 2020-09-07
CHOCTAW 231 2 199 2020-09-07
PURCELL 230 3 202 2020-09-07
ADA 210 1 175 2020-09-07
HENRYETTA 203 2 183 2020-09-07
BLANCHARD 202 1 159 2020-09-07
CLINTON 200 0 179 2020-09-07
HUGO 192 2 163 2020-09-07
WAGONER 190 5 158 2020-09-07
HOMINY 182 2 165 2020-09-07
DUNCAN 180 2 150 2020-09-07
HEAVENER 175 2 134 2020-09-07
CUSHING 170 2 122 2020-09-07
POTEAU 170 2 139 2020-09-07
GUTHRIE 167 0 136 2020-09-07
HOLDENVILLE 164 3 135 2020-09-07
NOBLE 161 2 133 2020-09-07
MULDROW 156 3 131 2020-09-07
TUTTLE 153 2 120 2020-09-07
NEWCASTLE 149 1 125 2020-09-07
BRISTOW 146 5 123 2020-09-07
WEWOKA 146 1 122 2020-09-07
WARR ACRES 145 0 130 2020-09-07
SEMINOLE 142 3 120 2020-09-07
PRYOR CREEK 140 4 122 2020-09-07
MIDWEST CITY 139 4 108 2020-09-07
HENNESSEY 137 2 112 2020-09-07
ATOKA 131 0 92 2020-09-07
EUFAULA 127 2 109 2020-09-07
HINTON 125 0 119 2020-09-07
CLEVELAND 125 3 105 2020-09-07
PAULS VALLEY 122 1 114 2020-09-07
VINITA 120 1 75 2020-09-07
JAY 118 1 110 2020-09-07
CHECOTAH 113 2 102 2020-09-07
STIGLER 113 3 98 2020-09-07
WEATHERFORD 112 0 96 2020-09-07
SPIRO 107 1 67 2020-09-07
CATOOSA 107 0 94 2020-09-07
PIEDMONT 106 1 92 2020-09-07
SPENCER 105 1 86 2020-09-07
VIAN 105 2 91 2020-09-07
LOCUST GROVE 103 0 79 2020-09-07
HOOKER 102 0 97 2020-09-07
CHANDLER 102 8 86 2020-09-07
TECUMSEH 101 0 66 2020-09-07
KINGFISHER 99 0 78 2020-09-07
AFTON 96 0 87 2020-09-07
MADILL 93 1 86 2020-09-07
SPERRY 88 2 75 2020-09-07
DEL CITY 87 0 72 2020-09-07
MOUNDS 86 2 70 2020-09-07
ELK CITY 85 1 71 2020-09-07
WESTVILLE 84 2 69 2020-09-07
INOLA 83 3 67 2020-09-07
WOODWARD 83 0 56 2020-09-07
MANGUM 83 8 71 2020-09-07
FORT GIBSON 81 4 69 2020-09-07
CALERA 81 0 70 2020-09-07
MARIETTA 80 0 60 2020-09-07
HARRAH 80 0 66 2020-09-07
CHELSEA 80 0 68 2020-09-07
HASKELL 79 1 72 2020-09-07
DEWEY 78 1 67 2020-09-07
SALINA 78 1 61 2020-09-07
NICHOLS HILLS 76 0 64 2020-09-07
ROLAND 76 0 48 2020-09-07
MANNFORD 76 1 58 2020-09-07
CHOUTEAU 75 5 54 2020-09-07
WRIGHT CITY 74 0 61 2020-09-07
TALIHINA 73 2 64 2020-09-07
NOWATA 72 1 52 2020-09-07
LINDSAY 70 2 61 2020-09-07
WYANDOTTE 67 1 52 2020-09-07
JONES 65 2 49 2020-09-07
PERKINS 65 1 47 2020-09-07
PRAGUE 64 0 58 2020-09-07
VALLIANT 64 1 49 2020-09-07
COMMERCE 63 0 57 2020-09-07
MORRIS 63 0 55 2020-09-07
PAWNEE 62 0 59 2020-09-07
HULBERT 61 2 44 2020-09-07
POCOLA 61 2 50 2020-09-07
TEXHOMA 60 0 58 2020-09-07
TISHOMINGO 59 2 32 2020-09-07
ANTLERS 59 1 55 2020-09-07
FREDERICK 58 1 50 2020-09-07
KELLYVILLE 58 2 53 2020-09-07
WASHINGTON 57 0 46 2020-09-07
SULPHUR 57 1 52 2020-09-07
OKEMAH 57 1 41 2020-09-07
COLCORD 56 1 52 2020-09-07
WILBURTON 55 1 52 2020-09-07
BEGGS 55 0 47 2020-09-07
HARTSHORNE 55 0 51 2020-09-07
HAWORTH 54 2 44 2020-09-07
OOLOGAH 54 0 50 2020-09-07
STROUD 51 0 44 2020-09-07
WISTER 49 0 39 2020-09-07
BINGER 48 9 37 2020-09-07
SAYRE 48 0 41 2020-09-07
PERRY 47 0 38 2020-09-07
COALGATE 45 0 35 2020-09-07
KANSAS 45 2 28 2020-09-07
PAWHUSKA 45 0 40 2020-09-07
KINGSTON 44 0 37 2020-09-07
GOODWELL 43 0 20 2020-09-07
MARLOW 43 0 37 2020-09-07
FAIRLAND 42 0 36 2020-09-07
WETUMKA 42 0 33 2020-09-07
WATONGA 41 0 28 2020-09-07
COMANCHE 40 1 34 2020-09-07
KIEFER 39 0 34 2020-09-07
BLACKWELL 39 1 31 2020-09-07
MEAD 38 1 32 2020-09-07
HOLLIS 38 0 32 2020-09-07
HOWE 37 0 33 2020-09-07
CRESCENT 37 0 33 2020-09-07
GORE 37 1 25 2020-09-07
WATTS 36 0 26 2020-09-07
PORTER 36 0 31 2020-09-07
LUTHER 36 0 31 2020-09-07
CACHE 36 0 32 2020-09-07
ELGIN 36 0 34 2020-09-07
CADDO 36 0 33 2020-09-07
APACHE 35 1 24 2020-09-07
WALTERS 35 0 15 2020-09-07
BOKOSHE 35 0 31 2020-09-07
COLBERT 35 0 30 2020-09-07
DRUMRIGHT 35 0 23 2020-09-07
OKARCHE 35 0 31 2020-09-07
MEEKER 34 0 29 2020-09-07
KONAWA 34 1 20 2020-09-07
RED ROCK 34 1 27 2020-09-07
DAVIS 34 0 32 2020-09-07
QUAPAW 33 0 21 2020-09-07
QUINTON 33 0 30 2020-09-07
WAYNE 33 0 33 2020-09-07
BARNSDALL 31 2 21 2020-09-07
FAIRVIEW 30 0 24 2020-09-07
KEOTA 30 0 23 2020-09-07
PORUM 29 1 25 2020-09-07
WYNNEWOOD 29 1 18 2020-09-07
WILSON 28 0 24 2020-09-07
OCHELATA 28 1 26 2020-09-07
MAYSVILLE 28 0 23 2020-09-07
CARNEGIE 28 1 21 2020-09-07
FAIRFAX 27 0 27 2020-09-07
TALALA 27 0 23 2020-09-07
MOORELAND 27 0 21 2020-09-07
WARNER 26 0 18 2020-09-07
RAMONA 26 1 18 2020-09-07
ARCADIA 26 0 24 2020-09-07
CLAYTON 24 0 22 2020-09-07
DEWAR 24 0 20 2020-09-07
ALVA 24 0 18 2020-09-07
BOSWELL 23 0 21 2020-09-07
BIG CABIN 23 1 20 2020-09-07
HOBART 23 0 15 2020-09-07
FORT COBB 23 0 19 2020-09-07
CAMERON 23 0 19 2020-09-07
ADAIR 23 0 17 2020-09-07
PADEN 23 0 22 2020-09-07
COPAN 23 0 23 2020-09-07
LONE GROVE 22 1 21 2020-09-07
EARLSBORO 22 0 17 2020-09-07
BLAIR 22 0 20 2020-09-07
WELCH 21 0 14 2020-09-07
BOKCHITO 21 1 16 2020-09-07
ELMORE CITY 21 0 21 2020-09-07
WEBBERS FALLS 21 0 14 2020-09-07
GERONIMO 21 0 19 2020-09-07
DEPEW 21 1 19 2020-09-07
OKTAHA 21 0 14 2020-09-07
DELAWARE 21 0 12 2020-09-07
GLENCOE 21 0 18 2020-09-07
GARVIN 21 0 16 2020-09-07
OLUSTEE 19 0 15 2020-09-07
WELLSTON 19 0 16 2020-09-07
GRACEMONT 19 1 18 2020-09-07
TONKAWA 18 0 15 2020-09-07
MAUD 18 0 15 2020-09-07
GARBER 18 0 15 2020-09-07
TYRONE 18 0 16 2020-09-07
CANTON 17 1 7 2020-09-07
FORT TOWSON 17 0 14 2020-09-07
INDIAHOMA 17 0 13 2020-09-07
JENNINGS 17 0 15 2020-09-07
MCCURTAIN 17 1 9 2020-09-07
YALE 17 0 14 2020-09-07
ARKOMA 17 0 16 2020-09-07
MINCO 17 0 14 2020-09-07
THOMAS 16 0 10 2020-09-07
WELEETKA 16 1 12 2020-09-07
GANS 16 0 12 2020-09-07
RED OAK 16 0 13 2020-09-07
RUSH SPRINGS 16 0 14 2020-09-07
STRATFORD 16 0 11 2020-09-07
TEMPLE 15 2 9 2020-09-07
MILBURN 15 0 10 2020-09-07
NEWKIRK 15 1 12 2020-09-07
FLETCHER 15 0 14 2020-09-07
CASHION 15 0 14 2020-09-07
HAILEYVILLE 15 0 13 2020-09-07
KREBS 15 1 9 2020-09-07
ASHER 15 0 14 2020-09-07
MORRISON 15 0 12 2020-09-07
STONEWALL 15 1 14 2020-09-07
TERLTON 15 0 12 2020-09-07
KIOWA 15 1 13 2020-09-07
BEAVER 14 0 12 2020-09-07
WAURIKA 14 0 13 2020-09-07
BLUEJACKET 14 0 4 2020-09-07
ALEX 14 0 12 2020-09-07
GEARY 14 0 13 2020-09-07
RINGLING 14 0 12 2020-09-07
CEMENT 14 0 13 2020-09-07
CYRIL 14 1 13 2020-09-07
CANADIAN 14 0 9 2020-09-07
RINGWOOD 14 0 9 2020-09-07
BOISE CITY 13 0 13 2020-09-07
ALLEN 13 1 12 2020-09-07
PAOLI 13 0 11 2020-09-07
ACHILLE 12 0 8 2020-09-07
ROFF 12 0 9 2020-09-07
NEW CORDELL 12 0 10 2020-09-07
HELENA 12 0 8 2020-09-07
ARAPAHO 12 0 12 2020-09-07
WAUKOMIS 12 0 9 2020-09-07
SEILING 12 0 11 2020-09-07
CANEY 12 0 10 2020-09-07
SHADY POINT 12 0 10 2020-09-07
PANAMA 12 1 9 2020-09-07
TIPTON 12 0 12 2020-09-07
CARNEY 11 0 10 2020-09-07
KINTA 11 0 7 2020-09-07
SASAKWA 11 0 9 2020-09-07
BUFFALO 11 0 8 2020-09-07
SPAVINAW 11 0 6 2020-09-07
HYDRO 11 0 7 2020-09-07
SNYDER 11 0 8 2020-09-07
BURNS FLAT 11 0 11 2020-09-07
KAW CITY 11 1 10 2020-09-07
BENNINGTON 10 0 10 2020-09-07
THACKERVILLE 10 0 9 2020-09-07
MANNSVILLE 10 0 9 2020-09-07
OSAGE 10 0 8 2020-09-07
LOOKEBA 10 2 7 2020-09-07
NORTH MIAMI 10 0 9 2020-09-07
MEDFORD 10 0 6 2020-09-07
LAVERNE 10 0 9 2020-09-07
SAVANNA 10 0 10 2020-09-07
WANETTE 10 0 8 2020-09-07
CHEYENNE 10 1 8 2020-09-07
HEALDTON 10 0 7 2020-09-07
RIPLEY 10 0 8 2020-09-07
AMBER 10 0 10 2020-09-07
LEHIGH 9 0 8 2020-09-07
OILTON 9 1 5 2020-09-07
LAHOMA 9 0 7 2020-09-07
KETCHUM 9 0 9 2020-09-07
LANGLEY 9 0 7 2020-09-07
OPTIMA 9 0 9 2020-09-07
SCHULTER 9 0 9 2020-09-07
KENEFIC 9 0 7 2020-09-07
RYAN 9 0 8 2020-09-07
BRAGGS 8 0 8 2020-09-07
CROWDER 8 0 7 2020-09-07
FORT SUPPLY 8 0 1 2020-09-07
SPRINGER 7 1 6 2020-09-07
PRUE 7 0 7 2020-09-07
HARDESTY 7 0 6 2020-09-07
RAVIA 7 0 5 2020-09-07
AGRA 7 1 6 2020-09-07
LANGSTON 7 0 3 2020-09-07
DISNEY 7 0 7 2020-09-07
BOYNTON 7 0 5 2020-09-07
BOLEY 7 1 5 2020-09-07
BURBANK 7 0 6 2020-09-07
CALUMET 7 0 6 2020-09-07
NINNEKAH 7 0 7 2020-09-07
POCASSET 7 0 7 2020-09-07
SOPER 7 0 7 2020-09-07
UNION CITY 7 0 7 2020-09-07
DOVER 7 0 6 2020-09-07
BILLINGS 7 1 6 2020-09-07
VERDEN 7 0 7 2020-09-07
RATTAN 7 0 6 2020-09-07
AVANT 6 0 5 2020-09-07
TRYON 6 0 4 2020-09-07
WANN 6 0 6 2020-09-07
LONGDALE 6 0 6 2020-09-07
BUTLER 6 0 4 2020-09-07
LAMONT 6 0 6 2020-09-07
CASTLE 6 0 6 2020-09-07
POND CREEK 6 0 6 2020-09-07
SPARKS 6 0 4 2020-09-07
GRANITE 6 0 4 2020-09-07
DUSTIN 6 0 4 2020-09-07
COUNCIL HILL 6 0 5 2020-09-07
VELMA 6 1 5 2020-09-07
STRINGTOWN 6 1 5 2020-09-07
MOUNTAIN VIEW 6 1 5 2020-09-07
CALVIN 5 0 5 2020-09-07
MILLERTON 5 0 4 2020-09-07
LENAPAH 5 0 5 2020-09-07
COYLE 5 0 5 2020-09-07
SHATTUCK 5 0 5 2020-09-07
COVINGTON 5 0 5 2020-09-07
ALBION 5 0 5 2020-09-07
RATLIFF CITY 5 0 5 2020-09-07
MARBLE CITY 5 0 4 2020-09-07
DILL CITY 5 0 5 2020-09-07
ORLANDO 5 0 4 2020-09-07
CORN 5 0 5 2020-09-07
PITTSBURG 5 0 4 2020-09-07
STUART 5 0 4 2020-09-07
FOSS 4 0 2 2020-09-07
HANNA 4 0 3 2020-09-07
MULHALL 4 0 3 2020-09-07
SAWYER 4 0 3 2020-09-07
DAVENPORT 4 0 1 2020-09-07
BERNICE 4 0 4 2020-09-07
WHITEFIELD 4 0 3 2020-09-07
KREMLIN 4 0 1 2020-09-07
HITCHCOCK 4 0 4 2020-09-07
VICI 4 0 4 2020-09-07
GOULD 4 0 3 2020-09-07
LAMAR 4 0 4 2020-09-07
SENTINEL 4 0 4 2020-09-07
FREEDOM 4 0 4 2020-09-07
OKEENE 4 0 3 2020-09-07
CUSTER CITY 4 0 4 2020-09-07
FORGAN 4 0 4 2020-09-07
INDIANOLA 4 0 3 2020-09-07
WYNONA 4 0 4 2020-09-07
MOUNTAIN PARK 3 0 3 2020-09-07
MARLAND 3 0 3 2020-09-07
OAKS 3 0 2 2020-09-07
MARSHALL 3 0 3 2020-09-07
GOLDSBY 3 0 2 2020-09-07
BOWLEGS 3 0 3 2020-09-07
AMES 3 0 2 2020-09-07
FAIRMONT 3 0 1 2020-09-07
WAPANUCKA 3 0 3 2020-09-07
CANUTE 3 0 2 2020-09-07
JET 3 0 2 2020-09-07
WAKITA 3 0 3 2020-09-07
TUPELO 3 0 3 2020-09-07
DRUMMOND 3 0 3 2020-09-07
SHIDLER 3 0 2 2020-09-07
GRANDFIELD 3 0 1 2020-09-07
CHEROKEE 3 0 1 2020-09-07
BRADLEY 3 0 3 2020-09-07
CLEO SPRINGS 2 0 1 2020-09-07
MARTHA 2 0 2 2020-09-07
THE VILLAGE 2 0 2 2020-09-07
ELDORADO 2 0 1 2020-09-07
ERICK 2 0 2 2020-09-07
EAKLY 2 0 2 2020-09-07
ALDERSON 2 0 1 2020-09-07
FRANCIS 2 0 2 2020-09-07
CHATTANOOGA 2 0 2 2020-09-07
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 2 0 2 2020-09-07
LEEDEY 2 1 1 2020-09-07
HILLSDALE 2 0 2 2020-09-07
ROOSEVELT 2 0 2 2020-09-07
FITZHUGH 2 0 2 2020-09-07
HAMMON 2 0 2 2020-09-07
OKAY 2 0 2 2020-09-07
HALLETT 2 0 2 2020-09-07
HASTINGS 2 0 2 2020-09-07
SLICK 2 0 2 2020-09-07
FOYIL 2 0 2 2020-09-07
LONE WOLF 2 0 2 2020-09-07
MENO 2 0 2 2020-09-07
MILL CREEK 2 0 2 2020-09-07
GOLTRY 1 0 1 2020-09-07
PEORIA 1 0 0 2020-09-07
NASH 1 0 1 2020-09-07
BLACKBURN 1 0 1 2020-09-07
MOFFETT 1 0 1 2020-09-07
TULLAHASSEE 1 0 0 2020-09-07
RALSTON 1 0 1 2020-09-07
BESSIE 1 0 1 2020-09-07
ROCKY 1 0 1 2020-09-07
FOSTER 1 0 1 2020-09-07
SLAUGHTERVILLE 1 0 1 2020-09-07
LOCO 1 0 1 2020-09-07
GOTEBO 1 0 1 2020-09-07
KEYES 1 0 1 2020-09-07
GENE AUTRY 1 0 1 2020-09-07
GAGE 1 0 1 2020-09-07
DEER CREEK 1 0 1 2020-09-07
BYNG 1 0 1 2020-09-07
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 0 2020-09-07
REDBIRD 1 0 1 2020-09-07
MEDICINE PARK 1 0 1 2020-09-07
STERLING 1 0 1 2020-09-07

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.   

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

 

Correction

The headline has been rewritten to reflect the correct number of active cases in Garfield County at 80, according to OSDH data.

