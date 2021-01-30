COVID DAILY 1.30.21

ENID, Okla. — An Enid resident was Garfield County's 60th death, as the number of cases topped the 6,000 mark in the city of Enid on Saturday, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Overall, the state reported 33 more COVID-19-related deaths and an increase of 2,373 cases of the virus, on Saturday. There have been 386,590 cases confirmed by OSDH since the pandemic reached Oklahoma in March. Of those, 28,863 cases remained active, a single-day decrease of 338, and 354,223 were recovered, including 2,678 since Friday's OSDH report.

Statewide, there have been 3,504 deaths in which COVID-19 was the cause or a contributing factor, OSDH reported.

Of the 33 deaths reported Saturday, 20 were men and 13 were women, with 27 in the 65 and older, five in the 50-54 and one in the 36-49 age groups, according to OSDH, which does not normally designate gender and age of deaths per county of residence on weekend.

Counties in which deaths occurred were nine in Tulsa, two each in Garvin, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie and Stephens and one each in Beckham, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Comanche, Craig, Custer, Garfield, Grady, Lincoln, Mayes, McClain, Murray, Muskogee, Oklahoma and Seminole.

COVID-19 cases in Garfield County increased by 100 Saturday for a total of 6,876, with 403 active and 6,413, or 93.3%, recovered, according to the OSDH.

The majority of the cases, 6,070, or 88.3%, have been in Enid, which had 378 active cases and 5,637 recovered. Of the county’s 60 deaths, 55 have been in Enid.

There have been 2,683 cases, with 2,492 recovered and 32 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 3,308 cases, with 3,076 recovered and 22 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Saturday. There were 35 cases with 32 recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.

There have been 60 deaths in Garfield County, with 55 from Enid, one from Garber and five from Lahoma, according to OSDH. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dates the Garber and Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as more widely shared county numbers are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases Saturday included 11 in Kingfisher, nine each in Blaine and Noble, seven in Major, six in Woodward, four in Alfalfa and three each in Grant and Woods.

State update

There have been 204,713 Oklahoma women and 181,855 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Saturday. There were 22 designated as unknown gender.

Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 7,313 in the 0-4 age group, 42,486 in the 5-17 age group, 121,558 in the 18-35 age group, 83,655 in the 36-49 age group, 75,304 in the 50-64 age group and 56,221 in the 65 and older age group. There were 53 listed as unknown age.

Of the overall 3,504 deaths in the state, 2,782 have been 65 and older and 563 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.5% of the total. There have been 126 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 32 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 1,986, than women, 1,518, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Saturday.

Data shows deaths in all of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 582 in Tulsa; 574 in Oklahoma; 219 in Cleveland; 105 in Comanche; 99 in Rogers; 92 in Creek; 77 in Muskogee; 76 in Washington; 67 in Wagoner; 65 in Canadian; 60 in Garfield; 58 in Grady; 57 each in Custer, Kay and McCurtain; 55 in Pottawatomie; 54 in Delaware; 48 in Caddo; 47 in Stephens; 45 in Bryan; 43 in Lincoln; 42 in Payne; 41 in Jackson; 39 each in LeFlore, McClain and Okmulgee; 38 each in Osage and Pontotoc; 34 in Ottawa; 33 in Mayes; 32 in Carter; 31 each in Cherokee and Pittsburg; 30 each in Beckham and Garvin; 27 each in McIntosh and Seminole; 24 in Sequoyah; 23 each in Logan and Pawnee; 21 in Texas; 19 each in Adair and Kingfisher; 17 in Murray; 16 in Okfuskee; 14 each in Johnston and Nowata; 13 each in Cotton, Greer, Hughes, Kiowa and Tillman; 12 each in Marshall and Woodward; 11 in Choctaw; nine each in Coal and Craig; eight each in Atoka, Haskell, Latimer, Love, Noble and Pushmataha; seven each in Jefferson and Woods; six each in Blaine, Roger Mills and Washita; five each in Alfalfa and Grant; four each in Beaver, Dewey and Major; three in Harper; and one each in Cimarron, Ellis and Harmon.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Saturday by OSDH:

• Woodward with 2,962 cases, 2,810 recovered, 140 active and 12 deaths, nine from Woodward, two from Fort Supply and one from Mooreland.

• Kingfisher with 1,842 cases, 1,720 recovered, 103 active and 19 deaths, eight from Kingfisher, five from Hennessey, four from Okarche and two from Dover.

• Noble with 1,233 cases, 1,137 recovered, 88 active and eight deaths, including four from Perry, two from Red Rock and one each from Billings and Morrison.

• Woods with 1,136 cases, 1,087 recovered, 42 active and seven deaths, six from Alva and one not listed by town.

• Alfalfa with 1,087 cases, 1,038 recovered, 44 active and five deaths, two each from Aline and Helena and one from Cherokee.

• Blaine with 885 cases, 786 recovered, 93 active and six deaths, two from Canton, one from Watonga and three not listed by town.

• Major with 881 cases, 824 recovered, 53 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.

• Grant with 486 cases, 452 recovered, 29 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.

DOC update

The number of inmates currently positive for COVID-19 was at 25 Friday, with 106 Department of Corrections employees with the virus across the state, according to the DOC website.

The DOC showed Saturday there were three active cases at James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena. No active cases were reported at Enid Community Corrections Center, William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply or Charles E. “Bill” Johnson Corrections Center in Alva.

Inmates in isolation and quarantine were three and 159, respectively, at James Crabtree, and and one and 68 at Charles E. “Bill” Johnson.

DOC reports that among the inmate deaths related to COVID-19, there have been two at William S. Key and three at James Crabtree correctional centers in Northwest Oklahoma.

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Hassler is the digital content coordinator for the Enid News & Eagle.

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for Violet? Send an email to violeth@enidnews.com.

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Oklahoma per city 01.30.21

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA CITY 56774 453 52460 2021-01-30
TULSA 38053 379 35013 2021-01-30
EDMOND 15137 84 14086 2021-01-30
BROKEN ARROW 13986 115 12672 2021-01-30
NORMAN 12311 115 11337 2021-01-30
OTHER*** 8444 50 7647 2021-01-30
YUKON 7796 25 7298 2021-01-30
LAWTON 6611 81 5785 2021-01-30
ENID 6070 55 5637 2021-01-30
STILLWATER 5637 21 5204 2021-01-30
MOORE 5613 36 5111 2021-01-30
CLAREMORE 5239 72 4752 2021-01-30
OWASSO 4708 31 4281 2021-01-30
MUSKOGEE 4632 58 4020 2021-01-30
SHAWNEE 4401 41 4094 2021-01-30
ARDMORE 3752 23 3325 2021-01-30
ADA 3634 32 3247 2021-01-30
TAHLEQUAH 3544 22 3229 2021-01-30
PONCA CITY 3509 31 3144 2021-01-30
BARTLESVILLE 3231 63 2937 2021-01-30
DURANT 3144 25 2838 2021-01-30
BIXBY 3020 22 2768 2021-01-30
SAND SPRINGS 2839 33 2565 2021-01-30
MCALESTER 2839 22 2628 2021-01-30
DUNCAN 2665 29 2420 2021-01-30
SAPULPA 2570 37 2289 2021-01-30
JENKS 2512 17 2287 2021-01-30
GUYMON 2472 20 2391 2021-01-30
MUSTANG 2267 19 2130 2021-01-30
EL RENO 2264 15 2160 2021-01-30
ALTUS 2257 38 2093 2021-01-30
GUTHRIE 2139 17 1930 2021-01-30
CHICKASHA 2132 34 1945 2021-01-30
COLLINSVILLE 2100 13 1920 2021-01-30
CHOCTAW 2073 14 1891 2021-01-30
BLANCHARD 1939 11 1767 2021-01-30
MIAMI 1930 21 1808 2021-01-30
STILWELL 1921 16 1615 2021-01-30
BETHANY 1749 14 1620 2021-01-30
WOODWARD 1703 9 1593 2021-01-30
COWETA 1643 20 1504 2021-01-30
CLINTON 1622 33 1477 2021-01-30
WEATHERFORD 1620 20 1527 2021-01-30
TAFT 1565 3 1549 2021-01-30
ELK CITY 1514 15 1370 2021-01-30
SKIATOOK 1509 8 1355 2021-01-30
GROVE 1418 34 1310 2021-01-30
VINITA 1414 7 1312 2021-01-30
POTEAU 1408 12 1315 2021-01-30
PRYOR CREEK 1381 16 1275 2021-01-30
GLENPOOL 1377 13 1265 2021-01-30
OKMULGEE 1354 22 1229 2021-01-30
SALLISAW 1350 12 1238 2021-01-30
TUTTLE 1337 10 1250 2021-01-30
SEMINOLE 1317 14 1184 2021-01-30
WAGONER 1291 12 1166 2021-01-30
PURCELL 1278 16 1163 2021-01-30
ATOKA 1268 5 1190 2021-01-30
CUSHING 1237 11 1146 2021-01-30
ANADARKO 1223 16 1111 2021-01-30
BROKEN BOW 1220 29 1086 2021-01-30
PAULS VALLEY 1148 10 1039 2021-01-30
IDABEL 1132 14 1042 2021-01-30
NEWCASTLE 1130 8 1037 2021-01-30
NOBLE 1126 16 988 2021-01-30
LEXINGTON 1103 12 990 2021-01-30
SULPHUR 1094 12 985 2021-01-30
TECUMSEH 1057 6 974 2021-01-30
PIEDMONT 1034 5 963 2021-01-30
HARRAH 1027 8 930 2021-01-30
MCLOUD 1006 5 936 2021-01-30
FORT GIBSON 979 11 864 2021-01-30
MADILL 958 6 889 2021-01-30
ALVA 950 6 911 2021-01-30
JAY 935 8 869 2021-01-30
FORT SUPPLY 923 2 918 2021-01-30
MARLOW 922 8 849 2021-01-30
MARIETTA 907 6 825 2021-01-30
MULDROW 888 3 773 2021-01-30
CHECOTAH 862 12 787 2021-01-30
HUGO 857 9 782 2021-01-30
HENRYETTA 830 11 761 2021-01-30
BRISTOW 825 20 756 2021-01-30
EUFAULA 816 15 710 2021-01-30
SAYRE 780 13 731 2021-01-30
HOMINY 732 2 709 2021-01-30
KINGFISHER 728 8 675 2021-01-30
STIGLER 715 7 639 2021-01-30
HELENA 714 2 689 2021-01-30
KINGSTON 706 6 627 2021-01-30
OKEMAH 705 6 622 2021-01-30
LINDSAY 689 5 643 2021-01-30
CATOOSA 674 10 623 2021-01-30
MANNFORD 656 10 555 2021-01-30
ELGIN 650 8 594 2021-01-30
HOLDENVILLE 632 7 568 2021-01-30
WEWOKA 631 7 557 2021-01-30
HEAVENER 627 9 586 2021-01-30
CHANDLER 625 15 569 2021-01-30
LOCUST GROVE 620 0 553 2021-01-30
CALERA 618 3 580 2021-01-30
CLEVELAND 614 10 573 2021-01-30
HENNESSEY 608 5 571 2021-01-30
NOWATA 602 9 540 2021-01-30
PERRY 601 4 545 2021-01-30
INOLA 601 5 559 2021-01-30
SPIRO 592 1 565 2021-01-30
BLACKWELL 588 13 518 2021-01-30
MOUNDS 575 6 522 2021-01-30
AFTON 571 3 542 2021-01-30
DAVIS 566 4 506 2021-01-30
BOLEY 558 7 543 2021-01-30
CHELSEA 551 7 510 2021-01-30
SPERRY 549 2 513 2021-01-30
CACHE 548 6 500 2021-01-30
TISHOMINGO 543 6 495 2021-01-30
SPENCER 528 7 478 2021-01-30
WARR ACRES 526 1 496 2021-01-30
JONES 522 4 474 2021-01-30
SALINA 518 3 454 2021-01-30
WESTVILLE 517 3 467 2021-01-30
PERKINS 510 4 461 2021-01-30
COMANCHE 509 8 449 2021-01-30
PRAGUE 506 6 477 2021-01-30
MIDWEST CITY 492 12 439 2021-01-30
ANTLERS 490 6 440 2021-01-30
FAIRVIEW 483 2 450 2021-01-30
DEL CITY 478 6 433 2021-01-30
VIAN 477 4 440 2021-01-30
PAWNEE 469 10 419 2021-01-30
HULBERT 465 3 424 2021-01-30
COALGATE 463 7 425 2021-01-30
PAWHUSKA 459 7 425 2021-01-30
OOLOGAH 454 2 414 2021-01-30
COLCORD 453 3 409 2021-01-30
WYNNEWOOD 449 3 401 2021-01-30
WILBURTON 448 6 379 2021-01-30
HINTON 445 0 431 2021-01-30
HASKELL 445 3 413 2021-01-30
DEWEY 441 5 392 2021-01-30
MEEKER 434 13 394 2021-01-30
APACHE 430 4 384 2021-01-30
CHOUTEAU 421 9 388 2021-01-30
STRATFORD 415 3 380 2021-01-30
ROLAND 412 1 369 2021-01-30
FREDERICK 412 10 375 2021-01-30
LONE GROVE 393 2 357 2021-01-30
WISTER 392 2 359 2021-01-30
TALIHINA 386 8 349 2021-01-30
NEWKIRK 386 3 356 2021-01-30
CARNEGIE 375 8 339 2021-01-30
KANSAS 373 6 349 2021-01-30
STROUD 364 3 330 2021-01-30
KONAWA 363 4 317 2021-01-30
NICHOLS HILLS 363 0 346 2021-01-30
WASHINGTON 358 2 334 2021-01-30
WALTERS 356 3 312 2021-01-30
POCOLA 355 3 321 2021-01-30
BEGGS 355 4 330 2021-01-30
WATONGA 345 1 295 2021-01-30
WILSON 340 1 313 2021-01-30
TONKAWA 329 10 288 2021-01-30
LUTHER 328 4 300 2021-01-30
MINCO 327 0 318 2021-01-30
HARTSHORNE 320 4 279 2021-01-30
WELLSTON 315 3 288 2021-01-30
HOOKER 311 0 301 2021-01-30
COLBERT 309 9 272 2021-01-30
VALLIANT 308 4 284 2021-01-30
COMMERCE 308 2 294 2021-01-30
MANGUM 306 11 275 2021-01-30
MORRIS 305 2 293 2021-01-30
WYANDOTTE 300 2 284 2021-01-30
HOBART 299 7 274 2021-01-30
GORE 299 4 273 2021-01-30
NEW CORDELL 298 0 269 2021-01-30
FLETCHER 290 2 257 2021-01-30
HOWE 288 0 270 2021-01-30
QUAPAW 288 5 270 2021-01-30
CADDO 284 1 261 2021-01-30
MEAD 281 3 248 2021-01-30
PORUM 280 2 248 2021-01-30
PORTER 279 6 236 2021-01-30
WARNER 274 1 247 2021-01-30
FAIRLAND 272 1 261 2021-01-30
HEALDTON 270 4 221 2021-01-30
ELMORE CITY 269 3 243 2021-01-30
ARCADIA 261 0 248 2021-01-30
TALALA 257 2 225 2021-01-30
WAURIKA 250 3 237 2021-01-30
KELLYVILLE 248 2 232 2021-01-30
BOKCHITO 248 1 223 2021-01-30
STONEWALL 244 1 229 2021-01-30
ADAIR 241 2 220 2021-01-30
KIEFER 237 1 225 2021-01-30
WAYNE 236 2 212 2021-01-30
DRUMRIGHT 236 5 210 2021-01-30
MAYSVILLE 235 6 212 2021-01-30
CRESCENT 235 2 219 2021-01-30
RINGLING 232 1 200 2021-01-30
BARNSDALL 229 4 196 2021-01-30
ALLEN 228 2 213 2021-01-30
CASHION 225 0 212 2021-01-30
EARLSBORO 225 0 209 2021-01-30
HOLLIS 224 1 208 2021-01-30
OKARCHE 223 4 211 2021-01-30
PADEN 221 0 209 2021-01-30
BOSWELL 219 1 197 2021-01-30
RUSH SPRINGS 215 3 194 2021-01-30
BLAIR 212 1 194 2021-01-30
HYDRO 211 4 200 2021-01-30
WRIGHT CITY 208 1 180 2021-01-30
LAVERNE 200 1 192 2021-01-30
FORT COBB 199 1 176 2021-01-30
BEAVER 199 2 176 2021-01-30
MOORELAND 198 1 167 2021-01-30
BILLINGS 198 1 191 2021-01-30
CAMERON 197 0 190 2021-01-30
KEOTA 197 0 182 2021-01-30
WAUKOMIS 197 0 187 2021-01-30
HAWORTH 194 3 174 2021-01-30
BINGER 194 10 170 2021-01-30
WATTS 192 0 178 2021-01-30
CHEROKEE 188 1 180 2021-01-30
YALE 188 4 169 2021-01-30
GERONIMO 186 2 162 2021-01-30
ROFF 186 1 162 2021-01-30
BIG CABIN 183 2 171 2021-01-30
PAOLI 180 2 160 2021-01-30
OKEENE 179 0 167 2021-01-30
CEMENT 177 0 168 2021-01-30
WETUMKA 177 3 158 2021-01-30
TEXHOMA 177 0 172 2021-01-30
QUINTON 176 1 148 2021-01-30
GLENCOE 171 2 155 2021-01-30
THOMAS 171 0 163 2021-01-30
CYRIL 170 2 153 2021-01-30
OCHELATA 170 2 151 2021-01-30
MAUD 169 0 158 2021-01-30
SHATTUCK 168 1 161 2021-01-30
BOKOSHE 166 0 154 2021-01-30
ARAPAHO 166 4 150 2021-01-30
MORRISON 165 1 151 2021-01-30
RINGWOOD 165 0 154 2021-01-30
CHEYENNE 165 1 147 2021-01-30
FAIRFAX 164 1 151 2021-01-30
WELCH 162 2 149 2021-01-30
RED ROCK 160 2 147 2021-01-30
JENNINGS 159 1 137 2021-01-30
GOODWELL 155 1 147 2021-01-30
MEDFORD 155 1 146 2021-01-30
NINNEKAH 153 1 137 2021-01-30
SEILING 151 1 147 2021-01-30
THACKERVILLE 150 1 142 2021-01-30
RAMONA 150 4 134 2021-01-30
BUFFALO 149 2 142 2021-01-30
OKTAHA 149 0 134 2021-01-30
INDIAHOMA 148 1 122 2021-01-30
SHADY POINT 148 1 138 2021-01-30
CALUMET 145 0 124 2021-01-30
GEARY 144 0 132 2021-01-30
FORT TOWSON 144 0 133 2021-01-30
WELEETKA 142 3 130 2021-01-30
GRACEMONT 140 2 129 2021-01-30
UNION CITY 140 1 133 2021-01-30
SNYDER 137 5 123 2021-01-30
COPAN 136 1 121 2021-01-30
BURNS FLAT 135 1 128 2021-01-30
PANAMA 135 1 126 2021-01-30
DEPEW 134 2 123 2021-01-30
BENNINGTON 133 2 117 2021-01-30
TEMPLE 133 9 117 2021-01-30
BLUEJACKET 133 1 127 2021-01-30
CANTON 132 2 115 2021-01-30
KREBS 130 2 118 2021-01-30
POND CREEK 130 0 126 2021-01-30
RED OAK 129 0 121 2021-01-30
CLAYTON 127 0 121 2021-01-30
WEBBERS FALLS 125 0 110 2021-01-30
WANETTE 124 0 119 2021-01-30
VICI 122 0 115 2021-01-30
CANUTE 122 0 114 2021-01-30
GRANITE 121 2 115 2021-01-30
GARBER 120 1 118 2021-01-30
HAMMON 120 2 107 2021-01-30
MANNSVILLE 119 1 109 2021-01-30
MILBURN 119 2 102 2021-01-30
KIOWA 118 2 111 2021-01-30
LEEDEY 117 4 109 2021-01-30
ALEX 116 2 106 2021-01-30
LAHOMA 116 5 108 2021-01-30
ARKOMA 116 1 107 2021-01-30
MOUNTAIN VIEW 114 1 102 2021-01-30
SPAVINAW 112 1 102 2021-01-30
TERLTON 111 1 94 2021-01-30
DAVENPORT 110 0 102 2021-01-30
TIPTON 109 2 93 2021-01-30
GRANDFIELD 107 1 95 2021-01-30
VELMA 106 2 95 2021-01-30
RYAN 105 0 99 2021-01-30
CANEY 104 1 99 2021-01-30
COUNCIL HILL 104 2 94 2021-01-30
ASHER 103 0 94 2021-01-30
CHATTANOOGA 102 2 78 2021-01-30
OAKS 102 1 93 2021-01-30
MULHALL 102 0 100 2021-01-30
SENTINEL 101 0 97 2021-01-30
SOPER 100 1 92 2021-01-30
ERICK 99 1 91 2021-01-30
AGRA 99 1 77 2021-01-30
DELAWARE 97 2 87 2021-01-30
WAYNOKA 97 0 93 2021-01-30
BRAGGS 96 1 91 2021-01-30
DOVER 94 2 87 2021-01-30
TUPELO 93 0 82 2021-01-30
MCCURTAIN 93 1 79 2021-01-30
TYRONE 93 0 83 2021-01-30
BYARS 93 1 87 2021-01-30
SASAKWA 91 0 86 2021-01-30
OILTON 90 3 74 2021-01-30
AMBER 86 1 82 2021-01-30
LOOKEBA 85 2 79 2021-01-30
FOSS 84 0 81 2021-01-30
GARVIN 84 0 82 2021-01-30
RATLIFF CITY 83 0 74 2021-01-30
STRINGTOWN 82 1 79 2021-01-30
VERDEN 81 1 73 2021-01-30
SPRINGER 80 1 75 2021-01-30
BOISE CITY 80 0 78 2021-01-30
MILL CREEK 80 0 79 2021-01-30
CUSTER CITY 77 0 74 2021-01-30
GANS 76 0 70 2021-01-30
WANN 75 2 66 2021-01-30
RAVIA 75 2 70 2021-01-30
DEWAR 74 0 67 2021-01-30
STERLING 72 1 65 2021-01-30
RIPLEY 71 1 52 2021-01-30
OLUSTEE 71 0 67 2021-01-30
SAVANNA 70 0 68 2021-01-30
COVINGTON 68 0 67 2021-01-30
TRYON 68 0 60 2021-01-30
CARNEY 67 1 59 2021-01-30
CORN 67 3 62 2021-01-30
PITTSBURG 66 0 62 2021-01-30
KINTA 66 0 61 2021-01-30
ARNETT 66 0 65 2021-01-30
STUART 66 0 57 2021-01-30
POCASSET 65 1 62 2021-01-30
DUSTIN 64 1 56 2021-01-30
RATTAN 64 0 56 2021-01-30
CANADIAN 64 0 60 2021-01-30
LAMONT 63 1 56 2021-01-30
FARGO 63 0 63 2021-01-30
HAILEYVILLE 62 0 56 2021-01-30
COYLE 61 0 55 2021-01-30
MARBLE CITY 60 0 54 2021-01-30
KREMLIN 60 0 59 2021-01-30
KETCHUM 58 1 51 2021-01-30
BOYNTON 58 0 55 2021-01-30
DILL CITY 58 0 58 2021-01-30
ORLANDO 58 0 56 2021-01-30
LONGDALE 58 0 53 2021-01-30
KAW CITY 57 1 55 2021-01-30
NASH 57 0 50 2021-01-30
AMES 56 0 54 2021-01-30
SHIDLER 56 0 54 2021-01-30
CLEO SPRINGS 56 0 54 2021-01-30
REYDON 56 0 51 2021-01-30
LENAPAH 55 0 50 2021-01-30
WAPANUCKA 55 1 43 2021-01-30
SAWYER 55 0 50 2021-01-30
RANDLETT 54 1 49 2021-01-30
LANGLEY 53 0 48 2021-01-30
DRUMMOND 52 0 47 2021-01-30
WHITEFIELD 52 0 49 2021-01-30
KENEFIC 51 1 47 2021-01-30
CROWDER 50 0 45 2021-01-30
LEHIGH 49 0 48 2021-01-30
MARLAND 49 0 47 2021-01-30
LONE WOLF 49 0 48 2021-01-30
MENO 48 0 48 2021-01-30
CASTLE 48 0 44 2021-01-30
ALINE 48 2 44 2021-01-30
LOCO 48 0 46 2021-01-30
CALVIN 48 1 43 2021-01-30
WYNONA 48 1 46 2021-01-30
OKAY 47 1 41 2021-01-30
FAXON 46 0 40 2021-01-30
TERRAL 46 2 42 2021-01-30
INDIANOLA 46 0 45 2021-01-30
FAIRMONT 46 0 44 2021-01-30
GAGE 46 0 43 2021-01-30
PRUE 45 1 41 2021-01-30
CARTER 44 0 38 2021-01-30
WAKITA 43 2 39 2021-01-30
ACHILLE 43 0 37 2021-01-30
CARMEN 42 1 35 2021-01-30
MOUNTAIN PARK 42 0 39 2021-01-30
FORGAN 41 1 38 2021-01-30
RALSTON 41 1 38 2021-01-30
TALOGA 41 0 38 2021-01-30
SCHULTER 41 0 38 2021-01-30
HASTINGS 41 1 34 2021-01-30
BUTLER 40 0 34 2021-01-30
BURBANK 40 0 34 2021-01-30
ROOSEVELT 39 0 35 2021-01-30
FOSTER 39 0 36 2021-01-30
COLONY 39 0 37 2021-01-30
SHARON 38 0 31 2021-01-30
SPARKS 38 1 35 2021-01-30
JET 37 0 32 2021-01-30
LANGSTON 36 1 34 2021-01-30
GOLTRY 35 0 33 2021-01-30
GOLDSBY 34 0 33 2021-01-30
ROCKY 34 0 31 2021-01-30
MARSHALL 34 0 34 2021-01-30
EAKLY 33 0 24 2021-01-30
ELDORADO 33 0 30 2021-01-30
BERNICE 33 0 32 2021-01-30
HARDESTY 33 0 33 2021-01-30
DEVOL 32 0 31 2021-01-30
OSAGE 32 0 31 2021-01-30
FREEDOM 32 0 31 2021-01-30
HANNA 30 0 27 2021-01-30
AVANT 30 0 28 2021-01-30
DEER CREEK 29 1 27 2021-01-30
FRANCIS 29 1 27 2021-01-30
BESSIE 29 1 25 2021-01-30
GOULD 28 0 27 2021-01-30
DAVIDSON 28 0 25 2021-01-30
NICOMA PARK 28 1 25 2021-01-30
MEDICINE PARK 27 0 23 2021-01-30
WILLOW 27 0 26 2021-01-30
BURLINGTON 27 0 26 2021-01-30
DACOMA 27 0 25 2021-01-30
HUNTER 26 0 26 2021-01-30
FITZHUGH 26 0 24 2021-01-30
GOTEBO 26 0 25 2021-01-30
CAMARGO 26 0 25 2021-01-30
OPTIMA 25 0 25 2021-01-30
DISNEY 23 0 22 2021-01-30
MILLERTON 21 2 19 2021-01-30
BRADLEY 21 1 17 2021-01-30
NORTH MIAMI 20 0 19 2021-01-30
DIBBLE 20 0 19 2021-01-30
KEYES 20 0 16 2021-01-30
LAMAR 20 0 18 2021-01-30
BRAMAN 20 0 19 2021-01-30
MANITOU 19 0 18 2021-01-30
FOYIL 19 1 18 2021-01-30
BROMIDE 18 1 16 2021-01-30
HITCHCOCK 18 0 14 2021-01-30
HILLSDALE 18 0 17 2021-01-30
ALDERSON 16 0 16 2021-01-30
WAINWRIGHT 16 0 13 2021-01-30
CROMWELL 16 1 10 2021-01-30
MARTHA 16 1 14 2021-01-30
BOWLEGS 15 0 15 2021-01-30
DOUGHERTY 15 0 14 2021-01-30
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 13 1 12 2021-01-30
FANSHAWE 11 0 8 2021-01-30
PEORIA 10 0 10 2021-01-30
ALBION 10 0 8 2021-01-30
ADDINGTON 9 0 8 2021-01-30
HALLETT 7 0 7 2021-01-30
VERA 7 0 5 2021-01-30
REDBIRD 6 0 4 2021-01-30
GENE AUTRY 6 0 6 2021-01-30
THE VILLAGE 6 0 6 2021-01-30
TULLAHASSEE 5 0 3 2021-01-30
SLICK 5 0 5 2021-01-30
BYNG 5 0 5 2021-01-30
BLACKBURN 4 0 4 2021-01-30
RENTIESVILLE 3 0 3 2021-01-30
MOFFETT 3 0 3 2021-01-30
KEMP 3 0 2 2021-01-30
BRAY 2 0 2 2021-01-30
PINK 2 0 2 2021-01-30
NORGE 2 0 2 2021-01-30
TATUMS 2 0 2 2021-01-30
SLAUGHTERVILLE 2 0 2 2021-01-30
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2021-01-30
GRAYSON 1 0 1 2021-01-30
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2021-01-30
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2021-01-30
EAST DUKE 1 0 1 2021-01-30
ARMSTRONG 1 0 0 2021-01-30
OAKLAND 1 0 1 2021-01-30
BRIDGEPORT 1 0 1 2021-01-30
SPORTSMEN ACRES 1 0 1 2021-01-30
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2021-01-30
HOFFMAN 1 0 1 2021-01-30
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2021-01-30
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2021-01-30
BETHEL ACRES 1 0 1 2021-01-30

Oklahoma per county 01.30.21

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA 74710 574 69229 2021-01-30
TULSA 63643 582 58393 2021-01-30
CLEVELAND 26148 219 23824 2021-01-30
CANADIAN 14204 65 13320 2021-01-30
COMANCHE 10085 105 8867 2021-01-30
ROGERS 9044 99 8218 2021-01-30
MUSKOGEE 8414 77 7552 2021-01-30
PAYNE 7810 42 7189 2021-01-30
POTTAWATOMIE 7151 55 6641 2021-01-30
WAGONER 6883 67 6150 2021-01-30
GARFIELD 6876 60 6413 2021-01-30
CREEK 5764 92 5152 2021-01-30
BRYAN 5269 45 4756 2021-01-30
GRADY 5183 58 4796 2021-01-30
CHEROKEE 5017 31 4562 2021-01-30
CARTER 4982 32 4424 2021-01-30
LE FLORE 4847 39 4508 2021-01-30
KAY 4758 57 4264 2021-01-30
MCCLAIN 4631 39 4232 2021-01-30
PONTOTOC 4406 38 3956 2021-01-30
STEPHENS 4266 47 3875 2021-01-30
WASHINGTON 4155 76 3762 2021-01-30
PITTSBURG 4078 31 3752 2021-01-30
DELAWARE 4070 54 3743 2021-01-30
OSAGE 4052 38 3709 2021-01-30
CUSTER 3734 57 3460 2021-01-30
LOGAN 3588 23 3268 2021-01-30
SEQUOYAH 3539 24 3198 2021-01-30
CADDO 3535 48 3225 2021-01-30
MAYES 3534 33 3221 2021-01-30
MCCURTAIN 3446 57 3115 2021-01-30
OTTAWA 3417 34 3220 2021-01-30
TEXAS 3310 21 3194 2021-01-30
OKMULGEE 3292 39 3024 2021-01-30
GARVIN 3200 30 2905 2021-01-30
WOODWARD 2962 12 2810 2021-01-30
ADAIR 2823 19 2431 2021-01-30
LINCOLN 2809 43 2552 2021-01-30
JACKSON 2706 41 2509 2021-01-30
SEMINOLE 2506 27 2245 2021-01-30
BECKHAM 2473 30 2263 2021-01-30
KINGFISHER 1842 19 1720 2021-01-30
CRAIG 1815 9 1688 2021-01-30
MCINTOSH 1758 27 1572 2021-01-30
MURRAY 1715 17 1542 2021-01-30
MARSHALL 1673 12 1524 2021-01-30
OKFUSKEE 1672 16 1548 2021-01-30
ATOKA 1644 8 1545 2021-01-30
PAWNEE 1459 23 1322 2021-01-30
CHOCTAW 1436 11 1310 2021-01-30
LOVE 1342 8 1228 2021-01-30
NOBLE 1233 8 1137 2021-01-30
JOHNSTON 1174 14 1066 2021-01-30
HASKELL 1143 8 1023 2021-01-30
WOODS 1136 7 1087 2021-01-30
ALFALFA 1087 5 1038 2021-01-30
HUGHES 1063 13 947 2021-01-30
NOWATA 995 14 896 2021-01-30
WASHITA 984 6 917 2021-01-30
PUSHMATAHA 898 8 819 2021-01-30
BLAINE 885 6 786 2021-01-30
MAJOR 881 4 824 2021-01-30
LATIMER 742 8 657 2021-01-30
KIOWA 726 13 665 2021-01-30
TILLMAN 700 13 628 2021-01-30
JEFFERSON 632 7 579 2021-01-30
COAL 629 9 575 2021-01-30
COTTON 581 13 513 2021-01-30
DEWEY 500 4 472 2021-01-30
GRANT 486 5 452 2021-01-30
GREER 460 13 422 2021-01-30
HARPER 387 3 370 2021-01-30
BEAVER 383 4 348 2021-01-30
ROGER MILLS 371 6 330 2021-01-30
ELLIS 333 1 321 2021-01-30
HARMON 252 1 236 2021-01-30
133 0 80 2021-01-30
CIMARRON 120 1 109 2021-01-30

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you