ENID, Okla. — An Enid resident was Garfield County's 60th death, as the number of cases topped the 6,000 mark in the city of Enid on Saturday, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Overall, the state reported 33 more COVID-19-related deaths and an increase of 2,373 cases of the virus, on Saturday. There have been 386,590 cases confirmed by OSDH since the pandemic reached Oklahoma in March. Of those, 28,863 cases remained active, a single-day decrease of 338, and 354,223 were recovered, including 2,678 since Friday's OSDH report.
Statewide, there have been 3,504 deaths in which COVID-19 was the cause or a contributing factor, OSDH reported.
Of the 33 deaths reported Saturday, 20 were men and 13 were women, with 27 in the 65 and older, five in the 50-54 and one in the 36-49 age groups, according to OSDH, which does not normally designate gender and age of deaths per county of residence on weekend.
Counties in which deaths occurred were nine in Tulsa, two each in Garvin, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie and Stephens and one each in Beckham, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Comanche, Craig, Custer, Garfield, Grady, Lincoln, Mayes, McClain, Murray, Muskogee, Oklahoma and Seminole.
COVID-19 cases in Garfield County increased by 100 Saturday for a total of 6,876, with 403 active and 6,413, or 93.3%, recovered, according to the OSDH.
The majority of the cases, 6,070, or 88.3%, have been in Enid, which had 378 active cases and 5,637 recovered. Of the county’s 60 deaths, 55 have been in Enid.
There have been 2,683 cases, with 2,492 recovered and 32 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 3,308 cases, with 3,076 recovered and 22 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Saturday. There were 35 cases with 32 recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.
There have been 60 deaths in Garfield County, with 55 from Enid, one from Garber and five from Lahoma, according to OSDH. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dates the Garber and Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as more widely shared county numbers are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases Saturday included 11 in Kingfisher, nine each in Blaine and Noble, seven in Major, six in Woodward, four in Alfalfa and three each in Grant and Woods.
State update
There have been 204,713 Oklahoma women and 181,855 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Saturday. There were 22 designated as unknown gender.
Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 7,313 in the 0-4 age group, 42,486 in the 5-17 age group, 121,558 in the 18-35 age group, 83,655 in the 36-49 age group, 75,304 in the 50-64 age group and 56,221 in the 65 and older age group. There were 53 listed as unknown age.
Of the overall 3,504 deaths in the state, 2,782 have been 65 and older and 563 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.5% of the total. There have been 126 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 32 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 1,986, than women, 1,518, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Saturday.
Data shows deaths in all of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 582 in Tulsa; 574 in Oklahoma; 219 in Cleveland; 105 in Comanche; 99 in Rogers; 92 in Creek; 77 in Muskogee; 76 in Washington; 67 in Wagoner; 65 in Canadian; 60 in Garfield; 58 in Grady; 57 each in Custer, Kay and McCurtain; 55 in Pottawatomie; 54 in Delaware; 48 in Caddo; 47 in Stephens; 45 in Bryan; 43 in Lincoln; 42 in Payne; 41 in Jackson; 39 each in LeFlore, McClain and Okmulgee; 38 each in Osage and Pontotoc; 34 in Ottawa; 33 in Mayes; 32 in Carter; 31 each in Cherokee and Pittsburg; 30 each in Beckham and Garvin; 27 each in McIntosh and Seminole; 24 in Sequoyah; 23 each in Logan and Pawnee; 21 in Texas; 19 each in Adair and Kingfisher; 17 in Murray; 16 in Okfuskee; 14 each in Johnston and Nowata; 13 each in Cotton, Greer, Hughes, Kiowa and Tillman; 12 each in Marshall and Woodward; 11 in Choctaw; nine each in Coal and Craig; eight each in Atoka, Haskell, Latimer, Love, Noble and Pushmataha; seven each in Jefferson and Woods; six each in Blaine, Roger Mills and Washita; five each in Alfalfa and Grant; four each in Beaver, Dewey and Major; three in Harper; and one each in Cimarron, Ellis and Harmon.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Saturday by OSDH:
• Woodward with 2,962 cases, 2,810 recovered, 140 active and 12 deaths, nine from Woodward, two from Fort Supply and one from Mooreland.
• Kingfisher with 1,842 cases, 1,720 recovered, 103 active and 19 deaths, eight from Kingfisher, five from Hennessey, four from Okarche and two from Dover.
• Noble with 1,233 cases, 1,137 recovered, 88 active and eight deaths, including four from Perry, two from Red Rock and one each from Billings and Morrison.
• Woods with 1,136 cases, 1,087 recovered, 42 active and seven deaths, six from Alva and one not listed by town.
• Alfalfa with 1,087 cases, 1,038 recovered, 44 active and five deaths, two each from Aline and Helena and one from Cherokee.
• Blaine with 885 cases, 786 recovered, 93 active and six deaths, two from Canton, one from Watonga and three not listed by town.
• Major with 881 cases, 824 recovered, 53 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.
• Grant with 486 cases, 452 recovered, 29 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.
DOC update
The number of inmates currently positive for COVID-19 was at 25 Friday, with 106 Department of Corrections employees with the virus across the state, according to the DOC website.
The DOC showed Saturday there were three active cases at James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena. No active cases were reported at Enid Community Corrections Center, William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply or Charles E. “Bill” Johnson Corrections Center in Alva.
Inmates in isolation and quarantine were three and 159, respectively, at James Crabtree, and and one and 68 at Charles E. “Bill” Johnson.
DOC reports that among the inmate deaths related to COVID-19, there have been two at William S. Key and three at James Crabtree correctional centers in Northwest Oklahoma.
