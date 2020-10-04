OSDH: 569 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death announced Sunday

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma State Department of Health confirmed 569 new COVID-19 cases and announced the death of a Tulsa County man in the 65 and older age group on Sunday.
The .6% increase in cases brought the total to 91,317. Of those cases, 12,659 were active, a decrease of 34, and 77,606, or 85%, have recovered, including 602 since OSDH's website update on Saturday. There have been 1,052 deaths in which COVID-19 was determined the cause or a contributing factor, according to the OSDH.
Garfield County gained three cases for a total of 1,827 on Sunday, according to OSDH, with 344 of those active and 1,461 recovered. Enid saw a single-day increase of three cases for a total of 1,702, with 308 active and 1,372 recovered, OSDH data shows.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Sunday were four in Blaine, two each in Alfalfa, Kingfisher and Woods and one in Major. Noble and Woodward counties each saw a reduction of three. Case increases in Northwest Oklahoma cities and towns include two each in Alva and Dover and one each in Fairview, Goltry, Helena, Hennessey, Kingfisher, Okeene, Pond Creek and Seiling. Woodward saw a reduction of three and Medford saw a reduction of one.
State numbers
The 18-35 age group continued to lead the increase in cases, with 208 Sunday, according to the OSDH website. The age group made up 36% of cases in the state. Other new case gains were 121 in the 50-64 age group, 119 in the 36-49 age group, 68 in the 65 and older age group, 59 in the 5-17 age group and four in the 0-4 group.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Sunday were 1,767 in the 0-4 age group, 8,714 in the 5-17 age group, 32,860 in the 18-35 age group, 19,433 in the 36-49 age group, 16,134 in the 50-64 age group and 12,405 in the 65 and older age group. There were four listed as unknown age. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 39.2.
There have been 47,569 Oklahoma women and 43,664 men who have tested positive for COVID-19. There were 84 listed as unknown gender, according to OSDH data on Sunday.
Of the overall 1,052 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 845 have been 65 and older and 160 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.5% of the total. There have been 33 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 13 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 580, than women, 472, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Sunday. The average age of those who have died is 74.7.
Data shows deaths in 67 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 197 in Oklahoma County; 168 in Tulsa County; 74 in Cleveland County; 52 in Rogers County; 41 in Washington County; 34 each in Creek and McCurtain counties; 26 each in Delaware and Wagoner counties; 24 in Muskogee County; 22 in Garfield County; 21 in Caddo County; 20 in Pittsburg County; 19 in LeFlore County; 17 in Canadian County; 14 in Kay; 13 each in Comanche and Osage counties; 11 each in Grady, Mayes and Sequoyah counties; 10 each in Adair, Jackson, Lincoln and Pottawatomie and Texas counties; nine in Carter County; eight each in Cherokee, Greer and Okmulgee counties; seven each in McClain, Payne and Ottawa counties; six each in McIntosh and Seminole counties; five each in Beckham, Bryan, Garvin, Okfuskee, Stephens and Woodward counties; four each in Haskell, Hughes, Johnsto, Nowata and Pawnee counties; three each in Cotton, Noble and Pontotoc counties; two each in Choctaw, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Latimer, Logan, Major, Marshall, Pushmataha and Tillman counties; and one each in Atoka, Blaine, Craig, Dewey, Grant, Harper, Love, Murray and Roger Mills counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per county released Sunday by OSDH:
• Garfield with 1,827 cases, 1,461 recovered, 344 active and 22 deaths, all in Enid, reported Oct. 3, Sept. 30, 25, 24, 17, 12, 11, 10, 4, Aug. 29, 27, 26, 18, 15, 14, 13, and 6, July 28 and 23, June 21 and April 10;
• Woodward with 1,117 cases, 1,013 recovered, 99 active and five deaths, one in Fort Supply reported Oct. 2, two in Woodward and one in Mooreland reported Sept. 26 and an inmate at William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply reported Sept. 22;
• Kingfisher with 395 cases, 327 recovered, 66 active and two deaths, both in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27;
• Noble with 160 cases, 141 recovered, 16 active and three deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range;
• Blaine with 144 cases, 115 recovered, 28 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28;
• Woods with 116 cases, 98 recovered and 18 active;
• Major with 99 cases, 82 recovered, 15 active and two deaths, one reported Oct. 3 and a woman in 18-35 age group in April;
• Alfalfa with 76 cases, 61 recovered and 15 active;
• Grant with 55 cases, 42 recovered, 12 active and one death, in Deer Creek, reported Sept. 29.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 1,702 in Enid (308 active); Fort Supply 869 (40 active); 190 in Woodward (40 active); 166 in Hennessey (16 active); 139 in Kingfisher (27 active); 101 in Alva (15 active); 57 in Watonga (six active); 52 in Helena (eight active); 46 in Fairview (six active); 43 in Okarche (four active); 34 in Mooreland (four active); 30 in Garber (eight active); 25 in Canton (three active); 23 each in Dover (nine active) and Waukomis (nine active); 22 in Cashion (two active); 20 in Okeene (10 active); 19 in Ringwood (three active); 18 in Medford (four active); 17 in Seiling (one active); 15 each Cherokee (four active) and Lahoma (four active); 14 each in Fairmont (six active) and Pond Creek (four active); 11 each in Billings and Longdale (three active); 10 in Lamont (three active); eight each in Cleo Springs (five active), Kremlin (two active) and Meno; seven each in Ames and Orlando; six each in Nash and Waynoka (three active); five each in Covington, Hitchcock (one active) and Mulhall (one active); four each in Drummond, Freedom, Hunter (two active), Jet (one active), Marshall and Wakita (one active); hree in Goltry (one active); two each in Burlington (one active), Deer Creek and Hillsdale; and one each in Carmen and Sharon (one active), according to data released by OSDH on Sunday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 912 cases, with 744 recovered and 12 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 779 cases, with 621 recovered and 10 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Sunday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.