ENID, Okla. — Nearly 64% of the 88 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma were in Texas County, as the Oklahoma Panhandle remains a hot spot for the novel coronavirus in the state, according to Health Department officials.
There were no reports of new deaths associated with the virus for the second consecutive day, and numbers have not changed in Garfield and area, Northwest Oklahoma counties, according to Monday morning data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Statewide, the number of new cases topped out at 5,398, representing a 1.66% increase compared to 5,310 total cases reported Sunday, May 17, 2020.
The numbers have been rising fast in Texas County, where OSDH has partnered with major employer Seaboard Farms, which first reported a case among its employee ranks in Guymon more than a month ago, according to its website. Officials are working "to determine the impact of the novel coronavirus on the population and find solutions to reduce the level of COVID-19 throughout Guymon, the county and surrounding areas."
Since April 14, the COVID-19 count in Texas County has risen from 6 to 752 reported on Monday, May 18, 2020. New cases increased there by 56, according to a comparison of OSDH's Sunday and Monday reports.
“Our goal is to provide expanded COVID-19 testing while supporting contact tracing efforts to contain and mitigate the spread in Guymon and surrounding communities,” said Oklahoma State Health Department Regional Director Terri Salisbury. “We appreciate the partnership of Seaboard Foods and its strong focus on the health of plant employees and their families.”
State numbers
There are 1,102 known cases of COVID-19 active in the state, and 4,008 Oklahomans, or 74.25%, who have recovered from the virus, with 25 of those reported on Monday. There have been nearly 124,000 specimens collected for COVID-19 testing, with 117,807 of those negative, according to OSDH.
Nearly 80% of new cases since Sunday morning's report are in the 18-35 and 36-49 age groups, which saw increases of 38 and 32 cases, respectively, in a 24-hour period, according to OSDH. There were increases of 2 in the 0-4 age group, 6 in the 50-64 age group and 10 in those 65 and older.
Overall, cumulative totals of those testing positive are 63 in the 0-4 age range, 183 in the 5-17 age range, 1,326 in the 18-35 age range, 1,204 in the 36-49 age range, 1,226 in the 50-64 age range and 1,392 in the 65 and older age range, according to OSDH on Monday morning. Four ages were listed as "unknown." Of those testing positive, 2,891, or 53.56%, have been female, and 2,481, or 45.96%, have been male. Twenty-five are listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data.
Oklahomans in 72 of Oklahoma's 77 counties have reported cases of COVID-19. Positive tests recorded per county in the state are 1,075 in Oklahoma County; 787 in Tulsa County; 752 in Texas County; 468 in Cleveland County; 303 in Washington County; 225 in Comanche County; 137 in Wagoner County; 120 in Caddo County; 118 in Canadian County; 95 in Delaware County; 91 in Osage County; 86 in McClain County; 85 in Creek County; 75 in Adair County; 72 in Rogers County; 66 in Greer County; 64 in Grady County; 57 in Pottawatomie County; 50 in Kay County; 45 in Payne County; 39 in Pittsburg County; 35 in Ottawa County; 30 in Muskogee County; 29 each in Cherokee and Pawnee counties; 28 in Mayes County; 26 in Stephens County; 23 each in Beaver, Garfield and Nowata counties; 22 in Tillman County; 21 each in Jackson and Seminole counties; 19 in Lincoln County; 18 each in Logan and Okmulgee counties; 17 in Bryan County; 15 in Garvin County; 14 each in Craig and Sequoyah counties; 13 each in Carter and LeFlore counties; 12 in Custer County; 11 each in McCurtain and Pontotoc counties; 10 each in Kingfisher and McIntosh counties; 7 in Noble County; 6 each in Beckham, Kiowa, Latimer and Major and Marshall counties; 5 each in Cotton, Choctaw and Haskell counties; 4 in Love County; 3 each in Blaine, Jefferson, Johnston and Woods counties; 2 each in Dewey, Grant, Murray and Okfuskee counties; and one each in Alfalfa, Atoka, Cimarron, Harper, Pushmataha, Washita and Woodward counties, according to OSDH data released Monday.
Of the 288 Oklahomans testing positive for COVID-19 who have died, 228, or 79.17%, have been 65 and older; 50, or 17.36%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 6, or 2.08%, have been in the 36-49 age group; and 4, or 1.39%, have been in the 18-35 age group. More men, 151 or 52.43%, than women, 137 or 47.57%, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH. Seventy-three percent of those testing positive for COVID-19 who have died had at least one pre-existing condition such as diabetes, heart or circulatory disease, chronic lung disease, liver disease or renal failure, according to the OSDH.
Data shows deaths per county are 46 in Oklahoma County; 37 in Tulsa County; 36 in Cleveland County; 30 in Washington County; 17 in Wagoner County; 16 in Delaware County; 10 in Caddo County; 8 in Osage County; 7 each in Creek, Greer and Kay counties; 6 in Muskogee County; 5 in Rogers County; 4 each in Mayes, Pottawatomie and Texas counties; 3 each in Adair, Canadian, Comanche, Pittsburg and Sequoyah counties; 2 each in Cotton, Grady, Lincoln, McClain, Ottawa, Pawnee, Pontotoc, and Seminole counties; and 1 each in Bryan, Carter, Cherokee, Garfield, Garvin, Jackson, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, Payne, Stephens and Tillman counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
In Northwest Oklahoma, Garfield County has 23 cases, with 14 recovered and one death, an 86-year-old Garfield County woman; Kingfisher County has 10 cases, with all recovered; Major County has 6 cases, with 3 recovered and one death, a woman in the 18-35 age group; Woods County has 3 cases, with all recovered; Blaine County has 3 cases, with 1 recovered; Grant County has 2 cases, with both recovered; and Alfalfa and Woodward counties have 1 case each, with each recovered.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Oklahoma include 21 in Enid (9 active), 4 in Kingfisher; 3 each in Alva, Fairview (1 active), Hennessey and Okarche (1 active); 2 each in Lahoma (1 active) and Seiling; and 1 each in Dover, Garber, Geary (1 active), Jet, Lamont, Laverne, Medford, Okeene, Ringwood, Watonga (1 active) and Woodward, according to data released by OSDH on Monday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
Long-term care facilities
The virus has impacted Oklahoma’s long-term care and nursing home facilities particularly hard, with 837, or 16.5%, of the state’s positive COVID-19 cases involving a resident or staff member, according to the OSDH executive report Friday evening, which also states there have been 137 deaths at long-term care centers and nursing homes.
Center of Family Love experienced its first confirmed case of COVID-19 on its main campus in Okarche, according to a press release from the facility Wednesday, May 14. CFL has established a separate unit with amenities, a nursing center and air ventilation apart from the remaining intellectually and physically disabled residents housed at the facility.
An OSDH executive report earlier this week shows a resident tested positive for COVID-19 at Hennessey Nursing & Rehab, a senior living facility in Kingfisher County. Last month, a resident and two staff members, including a caregiver from Major County who died, tested positive for COVID-19 at Seiling Nursing Center, and a resident at First Shamrock Care Center in Kingfisher contracted the virus, according to OSDH.
Two of the 19 Enid COVID-19 cases involve an employee and a resident with The Commons, a retirement and assisted living facility in Enid, who were confirmed positive for the virus April 30 while undergoing health care for unrelated issues, according to the facility. At the same time, the state announced the priority on testing care facilities in the state, and staff and residents at The Commons became a priority, said Maggie Jackson, OSDH regional director of community engagement and health planning for District 2.
Jackson said swab testing will continue this week to reach all long-term care facilities in her district, which includes Blaine, Canadian, Garfield, Grant, Kingfisher, Logan and Major counties. Jackson also represents the Alfalfa County office.
CDC information
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added six new COVID-19 symptoms to its list that people should be aware: chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell. These symptoms may appear 2–14 days after exposure to the virus. The main symptoms of COVID-19 remain coughing and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
