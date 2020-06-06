ENID, Okla. — There were 56 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths reported in Oklahoma Saturday morning, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
None of the new cases nor deaths were in Northwest Oklahoma, according to data.
Both of those who died were 65 and older, an Oklahoma County woman and a McClain County man. One death was on May 28 and one occurred in the past 24 hours, according to Saturday morning's report.
There have been 1,029 total hospitalizations cross the state, with 158 currently hospitalized, according to the last executive report Friday night, which also stated 65 of those were in intensive care.
Northwest Oklahoma
Data on Saturday for Northwest Oklahoma shows Garfield County with 29 cases, 24 recovered and one death, an 86-year-old Garfield County woman, in April; Kingfisher County with 12 cases, 11 recovered; Blaine County with nine cases, seven recovered; Major County with six cases, five recovered and one death, a woman in the 18-35 age group; Woodward County with five cases, three recovered; Woods County with four cases, three recovered; Grant County with two recovered cases; and Alfalfa County with one recovered case.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 26 in Enid (5 active), 6 in Kingfisher (1 active); 4 each in Alva (1 active), Geary (1 active), Okarche and Woodward (2 active); 3 each in Fairview, Hennessey and Watonga; 2 each in Lahoma and Seiling; and 1 each in Dover, Garber, Jet, Lamont, Laverne, Medford, Mooreland, Okeene and Ringwood, according to data released by OSDH on Friday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
State numbers
The total number of cases in the state Saturday, June 6, 2020, was 7,059, a .8% increase from Friday's 7,003 cases, OSDH data shows.
OSDH's website, https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/, shows errors when attempting to access most state data as of 12:45 p.m. Saturday. The following data is from Friday's report, which was processed in the evening following several hours of "technically difficulties" with the state's website. The problems followed OSDH's announcement that it would once again be releasing data on city and zip code levels as well as regarding longterm care facilities after the state had pulled that information when the emergency declaration ended May 30.
Of the total COVID-19 cases, 791 remained active on Friday, an increase of nine over the 782 reported Thursday. There have been 5,867, or 83.78%, who have recovered, 86 of those on Thursday, according to OSDH.
There have now been cases confirmed in 74 of the state's 77 counties, with Ellis, Harmon and Roger Mills counties in western Oklahoma the only counties without confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma, according to OSDH.
Cumulative totals of those testing positive in the state as of Friday were 102 in the 0-4 age range, 279 in the 5-17 age range, 1,878 in the 18-35 age range, 1,551 in the 36-49 age range, 1,498 in the 50-64 age range and 1,695 in the 65 and older age range. The average age of those with COVID-19 is 48.2, according to OSDH data. Of those testing positive, 3,714 or 53.03%, have been female, and 3,282, or 46.87%, have been male. Seven are listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Friday. There have been 223,245 total specimens drawn for COVID-19 testing, and 214,598 have been negative.
The virus has impacted Oklahoma’s long-term care and nursing home facilities particularly hard, with 1,027, or 14.7%, of the state’s positive COVID-19 cases involving a resident or staff member, according to Friday's OSDH executive report, which also states there have been 184 deaths, as of Wednesday, involving long-term care centers and nursing homes, including one staff member in Northwest Oklahoma in April.
Of the overall 347 deaths in the state, 280, or 80.69%, have been 65 and older; 55, or 15.85%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 8, or 2.31%, have been in the 36-49 age group; and 4, or 1.15%, have been in the 18-35 age group. More men, 178 or 51.30%, than women, 169 or 48.70%, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH.
Of those testing positive who have died, 76.2% had at least one pre-existing condition such as diabetes, heart or circulatory disease, chronic lung disease, liver disease or renal failure. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 who have died is 75.4, according to OSDH.
Data shows deaths per county are 64 in Oklahoma County; 59 in Tulsa County; 37 each in Cleveland and Washington counties; 17 in Wagoner County; 16 in Delaware County; 10 in Caddo County; 8 in Osage County; 7 each in Creek, Greer and Kay counties; 6 each in Muskogee and Texas counties; 5 in Rogers County; 4 each in Adair, Mayes, McClain and Pottawatomie counties; 3 each in Canadian, Comanche, Grady, Jackson, Pittsburg and Sequoyah counties; 2 each in Cotton, Lincoln, Ottawa, Pawnee, Pontotoc, and Seminole counties; and 1 each in Bryan, Carter, Cherokee, Choctaw, Garfield, Garvin, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, McCurtain, McIntosh, Payne, Stephens and Tillman counties.
Oklahoma per county 6.6.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|OKLAHOMA
|1360
|64
|1182
|TULSA
|1165
|59
|931
|TEXAS
|944
|6
|899
|CLEVELAND
|519
|37
|459
|WASHINGTON
|340
|37
|279
|COMANCHE
|309
|3
|271
|CADDO
|168
|10
|142
|WAGONER
|153
|17
|131
|CANADIAN
|141
|3
|124
|MCCLAIN
|109
|4
|97
|GRADY
|107
|3
|79
|OSAGE
|101
|8
|86
|DELAWARE
|100
|16
|84
|CREEK
|99
|7
|86
|CHOCTAW
|98
|1
|27
|ADAIR
|93
|4
|79
|ROGERS
|85
|5
|75
|MCCURTAIN
|81
|1
|40
|GREER
|66
|7
|59
|POTTAWATOMIE
|63
|4
|53
|MUSKOGEE
|61
|6
|30
|KAY
|59
|7
|47
|CARTER
|51
|1
|37
|PAYNE
|48
|1
|44
|PITTSBURG
|41
|3
|38
|STEPHENS
|41
|1
|37
|BRYAN
|35
|1
|22
|OTTAWA
|35
|2
|33
|PAWNEE
|33
|2
|27
|CUSTER
|32
|0
|16
|CHEROKEE
|31
|1
|27
|MAYES
|31
|4
|27
|SEMINOLE
|30
|2
|22
|GARFIELD
|29
|1
|24
|JACKSON
|27
|3
|20
|OKMULGEE
|26
|0
|23
|BEAVER
|24
|0
|24
|NOWATA
|23
|0
|22
|TILLMAN
|23
|1
|22
|LINCOLN
|22
|2
|20
|LOGAN
|19
|1
|18
|PONTOTOC
|18
|2
|11
|GARVIN
|18
|1
|14
|SEQUOYAH
|17
|3
|11
|LOVE
|16
|0
|15
|CRAIG
|15
|0
|15
|LE FLORE
|15
|1
|13
|MCINTOSH
|14
|1
|11
|KINGFISHER
|12
|0
|11
|MARSHALL
|9
|0
|8
|BLAINE
|9
|0
|7
|BECKHAM
|7
|0
|6
|NOBLE
|7
|0
|7
|HASKELL
|6
|0
|6
|MAJOR
|6
|1
|5
|KIOWA
|6
|0
|4
|OKFUSKEE
|5
|0
|3
|WOODWARD
|5
|0
|3
|COTTON
|5
|2
|3
|PUSHMATAHA
|5
|0
|2
|COAL
|5
|0
|1
|MURRAY
|5
|0
|4
|LATIMER
|5
|1
|4
|ATOKA
|4
|0
|2
|JEFFERSON
|4
|0
|4
|WOODS
|4
|0
|3
|HUGHES
|3
|0
|0
|JOHNSTON
|3
|0
|3
|DEWEY
|2
|0
|2
|WASHITA
|2
|0
|1
|GRANT
|2
|0
|2
|CIMARRON
|1
|0
|1
|ALFALFA
|1
|0
|1
|HARPER
|1
|0
|1
Oklahoma per city 6.6.20
|CITY
|COUNTY
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|1087
|58
|939
|TULSA
|853
|44
|681
|GUYMON
|785
|6
|754
|BARTLESVILLE
|283
|35
|225
|LAWTON
|269
|3
|245
|NORMAN
|248
|20
|222
|EDMOND
|201
|9
|168
|BROKEN ARROW
|174
|11
|141
|MOORE
|133
|9
|116
|OTHER***
|116
|3
|96
|HINTON
|88
|0
|83
|HUGO
|88
|1
|24
|HOOKER
|88
|0
|83
|YUKON
|80
|1
|68
|PURCELL
|78
|3
|70
|GROVE
|75
|16
|59
|MANGUM
|66
|7
|59
|COWETA
|63
|12
|50
|CLAREMORE
|61
|6
|51
|SKIATOOK
|59
|7
|51
|CHICKASHA
|58
|3
|43
|PONCA CITY
|57
|5
|48
|STILWELL
|51
|4
|44
|SAPULPA
|43
|3
|36
|ARDMORE
|43
|1
|29
|WAGONER
|43
|4
|38
|MUSKOGEE
|42
|4
|14
|SHAWNEE
|41
|4
|32
|BINGER
|39
|9
|30
|SAND SPRINGS
|39
|2
|36
|OWASSO
|38
|1
|33
|JENKS
|36
|0
|23
|DEWEY
|32
|1
|30
|MCALESTER
|31
|3
|28
|BROKEN BOW
|28
|0
|12
|BIXBY
|28
|0
|25
|WESTVILLE
|27
|0
|22
|WEATHERFORD
|26
|0
|14
|ENID
|26
|1
|21
|TEXHOMA
|26
|0
|22
|TAHLEQUAH
|25
|1
|22
|STILLWATER
|25
|0
|22
|GLENPOOL
|25
|0
|23
|BLANCHARD
|25
|0
|22
|BETHANY
|25
|1
|24
|KELLYVILLE
|25
|2
|22
|DUNCAN
|25
|0
|25
|ALTUS
|25
|3
|19
|NOBLE
|24
|1
|21
|MUSTANG
|23
|1
|20
|IDABEL
|23
|0
|15
|FREDERICK
|23
|1
|22
|MIDWEST CITY
|22
|2
|20
|COLLINSVILLE
|22
|0
|20
|CLEVELAND
|22
|2
|19
|ANADARKO
|21
|1
|13
|CUSHING
|20
|1
|19
|DURANT
|20
|0
|11
|CHOCTAW
|19
|1
|17
|MIAMI
|19
|2
|17
|TUTTLE
|19
|0
|16
|VALLIANT
|17
|0
|4
|NICHOLS HILLS
|17
|0
|16
|GUTHRIE
|16
|0
|16
|EL RENO
|15
|1
|12
|WARR ACRES
|15
|0
|15
|TYRONE
|15
|0
|13
|PIEDMONT
|15
|0
|15
|HOMINY
|15
|0
|9
|VINITA
|14
|0
|14
|SEMINOLE
|14
|1
|11
|SPENCER
|13
|0
|12
|LEXINGTON
|13
|0
|12
|GOODWELL
|13
|0
|12
|ADA
|13
|0
|9
|NOWATA
|12
|0
|11
|PRYOR CREEK
|12
|1
|11
|PAWHUSKA
|12
|0
|12
|WEWOKA
|12
|0
|8
|WATTS
|12
|0
|11
|AFTON
|12
|0
|12
|OKMULGEE
|11
|0
|9
|DEL CITY
|11
|0
|9
|OCHELATA
|11
|1
|10
|COMANCHE
|10
|1
|8
|NEWCASTLE
|9
|1
|5
|HARRAH
|9
|0
|9
|BEGGS
|9
|0
|9
|MCLOUD
|9
|0
|8
|CHECOTAH
|9
|1
|7
|FORT GIBSON
|9
|2
|7
|ALEX
|8
|0
|3
|SPERRY
|8
|0
|8
|OPTIMA
|8
|0
|7
|BRISTOW
|8
|0
|8
|JAY
|8
|0
|8
|PAULS VALLEY
|8
|0
|8
|SALLISAW
|7
|0
|5
|CATOOSA
|7
|0
|7
|GORE
|7
|1
|5
|RAMONA
|7
|0
|7
|BEAVER
|7
|0
|7
|KINGFISHER
|6
|0
|5
|MARIETTA
|6
|0
|5
|ARCADIA
|6
|0
|6
|MOUNDS
|6
|0
|4
|FORT COBB
|6
|0
|4
|WISTER
|6
|0
|6
|HASKELL
|6
|0
|6
|CHOUTEAU
|6
|2
|4
|ELGIN
|6
|0
|5
|INOLA
|6
|0
|5
|OOLOGAH
|6
|0
|6
|COPAN
|6
|0
|6
|WAYNE
|5
|0
|5
|MADILL
|5
|0
|4
|TECUMSEH
|5
|0
|5
|MANNFORD
|5
|0
|5
|WRIGHT CITY
|5
|0
|2
|JONES
|5
|0
|5
|ADAIR
|5
|0
|5
|JENNINGS
|5
|0
|4
|GRACEMONT
|5
|0
|3
|TEMPLE
|5
|2
|3
|LOCUST GROVE
|5
|0
|5
|MARLOW
|5
|0
|3
|SULPHUR
|5
|0
|4
|BARNSDALL
|5
|2
|3
|WILBURTON
|5
|1
|4
|ELK CITY
|5
|0
|5
|WASHINGTON
|4
|0
|4
|CHANDLER
|4
|1
|3
|WOODWARD
|4
|0
|2
|MEAD
|4
|1
|2
|KINGSTON
|4
|0
|4
|DELAWARE
|4
|0
|4
|GEARY
|4
|0
|3
|OKARCHE
|4
|0
|4
|STIGLER
|4
|0
|4
|COALGATE
|4
|0
|1
|HARDESTY
|4
|0
|3
|FORGAN
|4
|0
|4
|BENNINGTON
|4
|0
|4
|EUFAULA
|4
|0
|3
|PAWNEE
|4
|0
|3
|STROUD
|4
|0
|4
|LINDSAY
|4
|0
|3
|CACHE
|4
|0
|4
|COLCORD
|4
|0
|4
|FORT TOWSON
|4
|0
|0
|ALVA
|4
|0
|3
|LOOKEBA
|3
|0
|3
|DEPEW
|3
|1
|2
|WELLSTON
|3
|0
|3
|PORTER
|3
|0
|2
|LONE GROVE
|3
|0
|3
|HENRYETTA
|3
|0
|3
|ATOKA
|3
|0
|1
|ALLEN
|3
|1
|1
|KIEFER
|3
|0
|2
|COMMERCE
|3
|0
|3
|NORTH MIAMI
|3
|0
|3
|WANETTE
|3
|0
|2
|ANTLERS
|3
|0
|1
|WILSON
|3
|0
|3
|CLINTON
|3
|0
|2
|MAYSVILLE
|3
|0
|2
|PRAGUE
|3
|0
|3
|FLETCHER
|3
|0
|3
|TISHOMINGO
|3
|0
|3
|FAIRVIEW
|3
|0
|3
|WATONGA
|3
|0
|3
|TALIHINA
|3
|1
|2
|YALE
|3
|0
|3
|APACHE
|3
|0
|3
|CYRIL
|3
|0
|3
|ASHER
|3
|0
|3
|RUSH SPRINGS
|3
|0
|3
|HENNESSEY
|3
|0
|3
|KONAWA
|3
|1
|2
|SAYRE
|3
|0
|1
|POTEAU
|3
|0
|3
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|3
|0
|1
|CALUMET
|3
|0
|2
|LUTHER
|3
|0
|3
|PERRY
|3
|0
|3
|SEILING
|2
|0
|2
|WELEETKA
|2
|0
|1
|BLAIR
|2
|0
|1
|PRUE
|2
|0
|2
|MULDROW
|2
|1
|1
|AMBER
|2
|0
|2
|HOLDENVILLE
|2
|0
|0
|THOMAS
|2
|0
|0
|VIAN
|2
|1
|1
|COLBERT
|2
|0
|2
|BOSWELL
|2
|0
|2
|RINGLING
|2
|0
|2
|FAIRLAND
|2
|0
|2
|VERDEN
|2
|0
|1
|CADDO
|2
|0
|2
|HOBART
|2
|0
|2
|CHELSEA
|2
|0
|2
|LAHOMA
|2
|0
|2
|QUINTON
|2
|0
|2
|EARLSBORO
|2
|0
|2
|INDIAHOMA
|2
|0
|1
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|TERLTON
|2
|0
|2
|MCCURTAIN
|2
|0
|2
|WANN
|2
|0
|2
|HULBERT
|2
|0
|1
|HARTSHORNE
|2
|0
|2
|WYNNEWOOD
|2
|1
|1
|CROWDER
|2
|0
|2
|STONEWALL
|2
|1
|1
|ACHILLE
|2
|0
|2
|MEEKER
|2
|0
|2
|BLACKWELL
|2
|0
|2
|RED ROCK
|2
|0
|2
|KINTA
|1
|0
|1
|BIG CABIN
|1
|1
|0
|DILL CITY
|1
|0
|1
|STERLING
|1
|0
|0
|NINNEKAH
|1
|0
|1
|DISNEY
|1
|0
|1
|SPIRO
|1
|0
|0
|ROLAND
|1
|0
|1
|TRYON
|1
|0
|1
|DOVER
|1
|0
|1
|MINCO
|1
|0
|1
|HASTINGS
|1
|0
|1
|HYDRO
|1
|0
|1
|LAMONT
|1
|0
|1
|WYANDOTTE
|1
|0
|1
|LENAPAH
|1
|0
|1
|PERKINS
|1
|0
|1
|BOISE CITY
|1
|0
|1
|OAKS
|1
|0
|1
|CLAYTON
|1
|0
|0
|GERONIMO
|1
|0
|1
|KAW CITY
|1
|1
|0
|SHADY POINT
|1
|0
|1
|OILTON
|1
|1
|0
|SPRINGER
|1
|0
|1
|MEDFORD
|1
|0
|1
|PORUM
|1
|0
|0
|OKEENE
|1
|0
|1
|GARBER
|1
|0
|1
|CALVIN
|1
|0
|0
|HEAVENER
|1
|0
|1
|GARVIN
|1
|0
|1
|CRESCENT
|1
|0
|1
|LONGDALE
|1
|0
|0
|LEHIGH
|1
|0
|0
|MOORELAND
|1
|0
|1
|MARLAND
|1
|0
|1
|KIOWA
|1
|0
|1
|MAUD
|1
|0
|1
|PADEN
|1
|0
|1
|SASAKWA
|1
|0
|1
|SNYDER
|1
|0
|1
|COUNCIL HILL
|1
|0
|1
|RINGWOOD
|1
|0
|1
|RATTAN
|1
|0
|1
|LOCO
|1
|0
|1
|HEALDTON
|1
|0
|1
|SOPER
|1
|0
|0
|WEBBERS FALLS
|1
|0
|1
|STRINGTOWN
|1
|0
|1
|BRADLEY
|1
|0
|0
|SAVANNA
|1
|0
|1
|KANSAS
|1
|0
|1
|PAOLI
|1
|0
|1
|WAURIKA
|1
|0
|1
|AGRA
|1
|1
|0
|LANGSTON
|1
|0
|1
|TALALA
|1
|0
|1
|FOSS
|1
|0
|0
|ARAPAHO
|1
|0
|0
|NEWKIRK
|1
|1
|0
|TONKAWA
|1
|0
|0
|PITTSBURG
|1
|0
|1
|HAWORTH
|1
|0
|1
|JET
|1
|0
|1
|LAVERNE
|1
|0
|1
|OKEMAH
|1
|0
|1
Weekly report
New COVID-19 cases rose by 8% in the first days of more relaxed restrictions adopted Monday in the state, while the number of those recovering and associated deaths fell based on a week-to-week comparison, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Oklahoma entered Phase 3 of the COVID-19 recovery on Monday, June 1, allowing businesses to resume unrestricted staffing at worksites with social distancing practices, as well as less stringent regulations for summer camps, health care facilities and churches, among other areas. Visitation at nursing homes and long-term care facilities remain suspended — except for end-of-life situations in Phase 3.
There were 637 confirmed cases of the virus reported by OSDH from May 29 to June 4, according to the state’s Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report released Friday, June 5, 2020. That compares to 590 the week of May 22-28, when stricter regulations were in place.
Recovered cases during the past week totaled 545, a 37.7% decrease compared to the 875 listed as recovered during prior week. A COVID-19 patient is considered recovered if he or she is not “currently hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report,” according to OSDH.
There were 18 deaths this past week, compared to 22 deaths May 22-28, an 18.2% decrease, according to OSDH data. Those Oklahomans who are 50 and older have made up 97% of the deaths of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 and 46% of the cases, according to the report.
The state ranks 39th of all states and the District of Columbia in the number of reported COVID-19 cases and 35th in reported COVID-19 deaths as of Thursday, the end of the report’s timeframe, according to OSDH.
Long-term care facilities
OSDH released plans Friday to once again report COVID-19 data by nursing home and long-term care facilities after it stopped providing that data upon the expiration of the emergency declaration.
The information was provided in Friday evening's executive report, and included a new case in a Woodward County facility. Mooreland Heritage Manor has one case, according to OSDH, which is no longer distinguishing between staff and resident cases.
The Health Department also is now reporting only two cases at The Commons in Enid, which announced April 30 that an employee and a resident of the retirement and assisted living facility were confirmed positive for the virus while undergoing health care for unrelated issues. Another resident tested positive for COVID-19 on May 15, according to an OSDH report, and one other test was inconclusive, according to Garfield County Health Department. It was not clear in the report why the number was reduced to two.
Officials with Garland Road Nursing & Rehabilitation in Enid are disputing a case at its facility, saying the person has since tested negative for the virus. OSDH still had the facility listed on its executive report Friday evening.
In addition to Garfield County facilities, OSDH reported a long-term care facility case involving a Blaine County individual on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
In April, a resident and two staff members, including a caregiver from Major County who died, tested positive for COVID-19 at Seiling Nursing Center, and a resident at First Shamrock Care Center in Kingfisher contracted the virus, according to OSDH.
OSDH also reported a long-term care facility case involving a Blaine County individual on May 19, one at Center of Family Love in Okarche on May 14 and Hennessey Nursing & Rehab, a senior living facility in Kingfisher County on May 12.
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
In Garfield County, the Health Department is equipped to handle more testing, Jackson said.
"Anecdotally we have had less requests for tests." Jackson said Tuesday, June 2. "We are seeing less calls."
She said there are no plans to hold any community testing because the department is able to handle requests for testing on a daily basis, and there is no waiting list as illness and worry seems to be lessening.
"We want to encourage people to continue to get tested if they are feeling ill or feel they have been exposed," Jackson said.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 contact tracing
OSDH also released an overview of its contact tracing procedure on June 1, so Oklahomans will know what to do in case they are contacted by the OSDH's team of nearly 600 trained professionals from Oklahoma National Guard, the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University.
Contact tracers will ask questions to determine who has been in contact with a COVID-19 patient in an effort to reduce the spread of the virus, according to OSDH. Most investigations begin with a phone call, and tracers will follow all scripts, polices and procedures provided by OSDH. Text messages, email, social media and in-person contact could be possible if initial calls are unsuccessful.
A contact tracing investigation is conducted with everyone testing positive for COVID-19. He or she will receive a phone call from a county or OSDH representative, usually within 48 hours. The caller ID should read “State of OK” and come from (405) 522-0001.
"The OSDH urges people to be aware that the State's contact tracers will never request personal information, such as a social security number, bank account, or credit card number, nor will they send emails or texts requesting a click on a link or an attachment," according to an OSDH press release.
Those who believe they received fraudulent communication can call OSDH at (405) 271-5600.
CDC information
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added six new COVID-19 symptoms to its list that people should be aware: chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell. These symptoms may appear 2–14 days after exposure to the virus. The main symptoms of COVID-19 remain coughing and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.