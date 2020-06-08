ENID, Okla. — There were 55 new COVID-19 cases but no new deaths associated with the virus reported Monday morning by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
That brings the total number of cases in the state to 7,205, a .8% increase from Sunday's 7,150 cases, OSDH data shows. There have been 1,039 total hospitalizations.
None of the new cases were in Northwest Oklahoma, which gained five new cases over the weekend, two each in Garfield and Woodward counties and one in Kingfisher County.
State numbers
Of the total COVID-19 cases, 843 were listed as active on Monday, an increase of 52 compared to the 791 reported Friday night, the last number available due to technical issues with the OSDH website throughout the weekend. There have been 6,014, or 83.47%, who have recovered, 33 of those on Sunday, according to OSDH.
Cumulative totals of those testing positive in the state as of Monday were 104 in the 0-4 age range, 307 in the 5-17 age range, 1,947 in the 18-35 age range, 1,590 in the 36-49 age range, 1,536 in the 50-64 age range and 1,721 in the 65 and older age range. The average age of those with COVID-19 is 48.2, according to OSDH data. Of those testing positive, 3,822 or 53.05%, have been female, and 3,374, or 46.83%, have been male. Nine are listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Monday.
Of the overall 348 deaths in the state, 281, or 80.75%, have been 65 and older; 55, or 15.80%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 8, or 2.3%, have been in the 36-49 age group; and 4, or 1.15%, have been in the 18-35 age group. More men, 177 or 51.30%, than women, 171 or 48.70%, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Monday.
Of those testing positive who have died, 76.2% had at least one pre-existing condition such as diabetes, heart or circulatory disease, chronic lung disease, liver disease or renal failure. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 who have died is 75.4, according to OSDH.
Data shows deaths per county are 64 in Oklahoma County; 60 in Tulsa County; 37 each in Cleveland and Washington counties; 17 in Wagoner County; 16 in Delaware County; 10 in Caddo County; 8 in Osage County; 7 each in Creek, Greer and Kay counties; 6 each in Muskogee and Texas counties; 5 in Rogers County; 4 each in Adair, Mayes, McClain and Pottawatomie counties; 3 each in Canadian, Comanche, Grady, Jackson, Pittsburg and Sequoyah counties; 2 each in Cotton, Lincoln, Ottawa, Pawnee, Pontotoc, and Seminole counties; and 1 each in Bryan, Carter, Cherokee, Choctaw, Garfield, Garvin, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, McCurtain, McIntosh, Payne, Stephens and Tillman counties.
Oklahoma per county 6.8.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|OKLAHOMA
|1384
|64
|1189
|TULSA
|1196
|60
|943
|TEXAS
|947
|6
|906
|CLEVELAND
|524
|37
|461
|WASHINGTON
|340
|37
|281
|COMANCHE
|310
|3
|273
|CADDO
|170
|10
|143
|WAGONER
|156
|17
|131
|CANADIAN
|142
|3
|125
|GRADY
|115
|3
|83
|MCCLAIN
|110
|4
|98
|DELAWARE
|102
|16
|84
|OSAGE
|102
|8
|88
|CHOCTAW
|100
|1
|32
|CREEK
|100
|7
|86
|MCCURTAIN
|97
|1
|45
|ADAIR
|94
|4
|80
|ROGERS
|87
|5
|76
|GREER
|66
|7
|59
|MUSKOGEE
|64
|6
|31
|POTTAWATOMIE
|64
|4
|54
|KAY
|59
|7
|46
|CARTER
|53
|1
|39
|PAYNE
|51
|1
|45
|STEPHENS
|44
|1
|38
|PITTSBURG
|42
|3
|38
|BRYAN
|36
|1
|23
|OTTAWA
|35
|2
|33
|CUSTER
|34
|0
|19
|MAYES
|34
|4
|27
|PAWNEE
|34
|2
|27
|CHEROKEE
|33
|1
|27
|GARFIELD
|30
|1
|24
|SEMINOLE
|30
|2
|22
|JACKSON
|28
|3
|22
|BEAVER
|27
|0
|24
|OKMULGEE
|27
|0
|23
|NOWATA
|24
|0
|22
|TILLMAN
|23
|1
|22
|LINCOLN
|23
|2
|20
|LOGAN
|21
|1
|18
|GARVIN
|20
|1
|14
|PONTOTOC
|18
|2
|11
|SEQUOYAH
|17
|3
|12
|LOVE
|17
|0
|16
|LE FLORE
|16
|1
|13
|CRAIG
|16
|0
|15
|MCINTOSH
|14
|1
|11
|KINGFISHER
|12
|0
|11
|MARSHALL
|11
|0
|8
|BLAINE
|9
|0
|7
|NOBLE
|7
|0
|7
|WOODWARD
|7
|0
|3
|BECKHAM
|7
|0
|6
|MAJOR
|6
|1
|5
|KIOWA
|6
|0
|4
|MURRAY
|6
|0
|4
|HASKELL
|6
|0
|6
|PUSHMATAHA
|5
|0
|2
|LATIMER
|5
|1
|4
|OKFUSKEE
|5
|0
|4
|COAL
|5
|0
|1
|COTTON
|5
|2
|3
|WOODS
|4
|0
|3
|ATOKA
|4
|0
|2
|JEFFERSON
|4
|0
|4
|JOHNSTON
|3
|0
|3
|HUGHES
|3
|0
|0
|DEWEY
|2
|0
|2
|GRANT
|2
|0
|2
|WASHITA
|2
|0
|1
|ALFALFA
|1
|0
|1
|HARPER
|1
|0
|1
|CIMARRON
|1
|0
|1
Oklahoma per city 6.8.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|1103
|58
|946
|TULSA
|872
|45
|693
|GUYMON
|787
|6
|759
|BARTLESVILLE
|283
|35
|227
|LAWTON
|270
|3
|247
|NORMAN
|250
|20
|223
|EDMOND
|207
|9
|168
|BROKEN ARROW
|179
|11
|141
|MOORE
|135
|9
|116
|OTHER***
|123
|3
|97
|HUGO
|90
|1
|26
|HINTON
|88
|0
|83
|HOOKER
|88
|0
|85
|YUKON
|81
|1
|70
|PURCELL
|78
|3
|71
|GROVE
|75
|16
|59
|MANGUM
|66
|7
|59
|CHICKASHA
|65
|3
|44
|COWETA
|65
|12
|50
|CLAREMORE
|61
|6
|52
|SKIATOOK
|59
|7
|51
|PONCA CITY
|57
|5
|47
|STILWELL
|52
|4
|44
|MUSKOGEE
|45
|4
|15
|ARDMORE
|45
|1
|31
|WAGONER
|43
|4
|38
|SAPULPA
|43
|3
|36
|OWASSO
|41
|1
|33
|SHAWNEE
|41
|4
|32
|JENKS
|40
|0
|23
|SAND SPRINGS
|40
|2
|37
|BINGER
|39
|9
|30
|BROKEN BOW
|36
|0
|13
|MCALESTER
|32
|3
|28
|DEWEY
|32
|1
|30
|WEATHERFORD
|28
|0
|17
|GLENPOOL
|28
|0
|23
|BIXBY
|28
|0
|25
|STILLWATER
|28
|0
|23
|ENID
|27
|1
|21
|IDABEL
|27
|0
|16
|WESTVILLE
|27
|0
|22
|DUNCAN
|27
|0
|25
|TEXHOMA
|27
|0
|22
|ALTUS
|26
|3
|20
|BETHANY
|26
|1
|24
|TAHLEQUAH
|25
|1
|22
|BLANCHARD
|25
|0
|22
|KELLYVILLE
|25
|2
|22
|NOBLE
|24
|1
|21
|MUSTANG
|23
|1
|20
|FREDERICK
|23
|1
|22
|MIDWEST CITY
|23
|2
|20
|ANADARKO
|23
|1
|14
|COLLINSVILLE
|22
|0
|20
|CLEVELAND
|22
|2
|19
|CUSHING
|20
|1
|19
|DURANT
|20
|0
|12
|TUTTLE
|19
|0
|17
|CHOCTAW
|19
|1
|17
|MIAMI
|19
|2
|17
|GUTHRIE
|18
|0
|16
|VALLIANT
|17
|0
|7
|NICHOLS HILLS
|17
|0
|16
|EL RENO
|16
|1
|12
|HOMINY
|15
|0
|10
|PIEDMONT
|15
|0
|15
|VINITA
|15
|0
|14
|WARR ACRES
|15
|0
|15
|TYRONE
|15
|0
|13
|SEMINOLE
|14
|1
|11
|GOODWELL
|13
|0
|12
|NOWATA
|13
|0
|11
|SPENCER
|13
|0
|12
|LEXINGTON
|13
|0
|12
|ADA
|13
|0
|9
|WEWOKA
|12
|0
|8
|AFTON
|12
|0
|12
|OKMULGEE
|12
|0
|9
|WATTS
|12
|0
|12
|PAWHUSKA
|12
|0
|12
|PRYOR CREEK
|12
|1
|11
|DEL CITY
|11
|0
|9
|OCHELATA
|11
|1
|10
|COMANCHE
|10
|1
|8
|HARRAH
|9
|0
|9
|CHECOTAH
|9
|1
|7
|MCLOUD
|9
|0
|8
|BEGGS
|9
|0
|9
|NEWCASTLE
|9
|1
|5
|FORT GIBSON
|9
|2
|7
|OPTIMA
|8
|0
|7
|LOCUST GROVE
|8
|0
|5
|BRISTOW
|8
|0
|8
|ALEX
|8
|0
|4
|PAULS VALLEY
|8
|0
|8
|JAY
|8
|0
|8
|SPERRY
|8
|0
|8
|BEAVER
|7
|0
|7
|CATOOSA
|7
|0
|7
|RAMONA
|7
|0
|7
|SALLISAW
|7
|0
|5
|MARIETTA
|7
|0
|6
|GORE
|7
|1
|6
|MADILL
|6
|0
|4
|ARCADIA
|6
|0
|6
|MARLOW
|6
|0
|4
|WRIGHT CITY
|6
|0
|2
|WOODWARD
|6
|0
|2
|COPAN
|6
|0
|6
|HASKELL
|6
|0
|6
|TECUMSEH
|6
|0
|5
|MOUNDS
|6
|0
|4
|FORT COBB
|6
|0
|4
|SULPHUR
|6
|0
|4
|ELGIN
|6
|0
|5
|KINGFISHER
|6
|0
|5
|INOLA
|6
|0
|5
|WISTER
|6
|0
|6
|CHOUTEAU
|6
|2
|4
|OOLOGAH
|6
|0
|6
|WAYNE
|5
|0
|5
|BARNSDALL
|5
|2
|3
|BENNINGTON
|5
|0
|4
|GRACEMONT
|5
|0
|3
|WILBURTON
|5
|1
|4
|JENNINGS
|5
|0
|4
|WASHINGTON
|5
|0
|4
|PAWNEE
|5
|0
|3
|TEMPLE
|5
|2
|3
|MANNFORD
|5
|0
|5
|ADAIR
|5
|0
|5
|KINGSTON
|5
|0
|4
|ELK CITY
|5
|0
|5
|JONES
|5
|0
|5
|MEAD
|4
|1
|2
|RUSH SPRINGS
|4
|0
|4
|KIEFER
|4
|0
|2
|OKARCHE
|4
|0
|4
|STIGLER
|4
|0
|4
|ALVA
|4
|0
|3
|COLCORD
|4
|0
|4
|CHANDLER
|4
|1
|3
|FORGAN
|4
|0
|4
|STROUD
|4
|0
|4
|EUFAULA
|4
|0
|3
|FORT TOWSON
|4
|0
|2
|COALGATE
|4
|0
|1
|CACHE
|4
|0
|4
|GEARY
|4
|0
|3
|HARDESTY
|4
|0
|3
|DELAWARE
|4
|0
|4
|LINDSAY
|4
|0
|3
|PORTER
|3
|0
|2
|TALIHINA
|3
|1
|2
|PRAGUE
|3
|0
|3
|KONAWA
|3
|1
|2
|WELLSTON
|3
|0
|3
|COMMERCE
|3
|0
|3
|CALUMET
|3
|0
|2
|SAYRE
|3
|0
|1
|LOOKEBA
|3
|0
|3
|HULBERT
|3
|0
|1
|LONE GROVE
|3
|0
|3
|ASHER
|3
|0
|3
|CYRIL
|3
|0
|3
|CLINTON
|3
|0
|2
|HENNESSEY
|3
|0
|3
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|3
|0
|1
|FLETCHER
|3
|0
|3
|DEPEW
|3
|1
|2
|TISHOMINGO
|3
|0
|3
|HENRYETTA
|3
|0
|3
|ATOKA
|3
|0
|1
|POTEAU
|3
|0
|3
|ANTLERS
|3
|0
|1
|FAIRVIEW
|3
|0
|3
|MAYSVILLE
|3
|0
|2
|WATONGA
|3
|0
|3
|LUTHER
|3
|0
|3
|ALLEN
|3
|1
|1
|PERRY
|3
|0
|3
|NORTH MIAMI
|3
|0
|3
|WANETTE
|3
|0
|3
|APACHE
|3
|0
|3
|WILSON
|3
|0
|3
|YALE
|3
|0
|3
|LAHOMA
|2
|0
|2
|EARLSBORO
|2
|0
|2
|COLBERT
|2
|0
|2
|VERDEN
|2
|0
|1
|WANN
|2
|0
|2
|SEILING
|2
|0
|2
|MULDROW
|2
|1
|1
|CHELSEA
|2
|0
|2
|CROWDER
|2
|0
|2
|THOMAS
|2
|0
|0
|FAIRLAND
|2
|0
|2
|ACHILLE
|2
|0
|2
|CADDO
|2
|0
|2
|HAWORTH
|2
|0
|1
|PAOLI
|2
|0
|1
|QUINTON
|2
|0
|2
|INDIAHOMA
|2
|0
|1
|WELEETKA
|2
|0
|1
|BLAIR
|2
|0
|2
|RED ROCK
|2
|0
|2
|BLACKWELL
|2
|0
|2
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|VIAN
|2
|1
|1
|HOBART
|2
|0
|2
|STONEWALL
|2
|1
|1
|WYNNEWOOD
|2
|1
|1
|HOLDENVILLE
|2
|0
|0
|HARTSHORNE
|2
|0
|2
|BOSWELL
|2
|0
|2
|MCCURTAIN
|2
|0
|2
|PRUE
|2
|0
|2
|AMBER
|2
|0
|2
|TERLTON
|2
|0
|2
|MEEKER
|2
|0
|2
|RINGLING
|2
|0
|2
|OAKS
|1
|0
|1
|NINNEKAH
|1
|0
|1
|JET
|1
|0
|1
|MARLAND
|1
|0
|1
|SAVANNA
|1
|0
|1
|RATTAN
|1
|0
|1
|KANSAS
|1
|0
|1
|SNYDER
|1
|0
|1
|LAVERNE
|1
|0
|1
|PADEN
|1
|0
|1
|PORUM
|1
|0
|0
|PERKINS
|1
|0
|1
|STRINGTOWN
|1
|0
|1
|ARAPAHO
|1
|0
|0
|BOISE CITY
|1
|0
|1
|LAMONT
|1
|0
|1
|HASTINGS
|1
|0
|1
|KIOWA
|1
|0
|1
|CARNEY
|1
|0
|0
|DILL CITY
|1
|0
|1
|LEHIGH
|1
|0
|0
|GERONIMO
|1
|0
|1
|AGRA
|1
|1
|0
|DISNEY
|1
|0
|1
|WYANDOTTE
|1
|0
|1
|KINTA
|1
|0
|1
|CRESCENT
|1
|0
|1
|DOVER
|1
|0
|1
|WAURIKA
|1
|0
|1
|SASAKWA
|1
|0
|1
|SPIRO
|1
|0
|0
|HYDRO
|1
|0
|1
|CAMERON
|1
|0
|0
|TRYON
|1
|0
|1
|WEBBERS FALLS
|1
|0
|1
|SOPER
|1
|0
|1
|RINGWOOD
|1
|0
|1
|FOSS
|1
|0
|0
|HEAVENER
|1
|0
|1
|OKEMAH
|1
|0
|1
|ROLAND
|1
|0
|1
|SALINA
|1
|0
|0
|GARBER
|1
|0
|1
|MEDFORD
|1
|0
|1
|NEWKIRK
|1
|1
|0
|MAUD
|1
|0
|1
|KAW CITY
|1
|1
|0
|BIG CABIN
|1
|1
|0
|LONGDALE
|1
|0
|0
|STERLING
|1
|0
|0
|TONKAWA
|1
|0
|0
|TALALA
|1
|0
|1
|LOCO
|1
|0
|1
|HEALDTON
|1
|0
|1
|GARVIN
|1
|0
|1
|BRADLEY
|1
|0
|0
|SPRINGER
|1
|0
|1
|PITTSBURG
|1
|0
|1
|OKEENE
|1
|0
|1
|ELMORE CITY
|1
|0
|0
|LENAPAH
|1
|0
|1
|CALVIN
|1
|0
|0
|CLAYTON
|1
|0
|0
|MOORELAND
|1
|0
|1
|MINCO
|1
|0
|1
|SHADY POINT
|1
|0
|1
|COUNCIL HILL
|1
|0
|1
|OILTON
|1
|1
|0
|LANGSTON
|1
|0
|1
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data for Northwest Oklahoma counties shows Garfield County with 30 cases, 24 recovered and one death, an 86-year-old Garfield County woman, in April; Kingfisher with 12 cases, 11 recovered; Blaine with nine cases, seven recovered; Woodward County with seven cases, three recovered; Major with six cases, five recovered and one death, a woman in the 18-35 age group; Woods with four cases, three recovered; Grant with two recovered cases; and Alfalfa with one recovered case.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 27 in Enid (6 active), 6 each in Kingfisher (1 active) and Woodward (4 active); 4 each in Alva (1 active), Geary (1 active) and Okarche; 3 each in Fairview, Hennessey and Watonga; 2 each in Lahoma and Seiling; and 1 each in Dover, Garber, Jet, Lamont, Laverne, Medford, Mooreland, Okeene and Ringwood, according to data released by OSDH on Monday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.
