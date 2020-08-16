You have permission to edit this article.
OSDH: 544 additional COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma, 38 in Garfield County; 4 more deaths statewide

COVID-19 Oklahoma map for 8.16.20

There have been 48,342 Oklahomans test positive for coronavirus COVID-19 in all 77 counties (shaded in red) and 661 deaths in 56 counties (shaded in orange), according to Oklahoma State Department of Health figures on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. 

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma recorded 544 more COVID-19 cases, 38 of those in Garfield County, on Sunday and four more deaths, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health. None of the deaths were in Northwest Oklahoma.

Sunday's 1.1% increase in cases brings the cumulative total to 48,342, with 7,457 of those active, an increase of 223 since Saturday, according to the OSDH. Of the total cases, 40,224, or 83.2%, have recovered, including 317 since Saturday's OSDH report.

All four deaths were in the 65 and older age range: three women and one man, with two from Oklahoma County and one each from Caddo and Tulsa counties. OSDH does not match age and gender to county on the weekends.

Other case increases in Northwest Oklahoma counties included three in Woodward, two in Kingfisher and one each in Alfalfa, Blaine and Major counties. Cities and towns seeing an increase in confirmed cases included 37 in Enid, four in Woodward, two each in Hennessey and Watonga and one, a new case, in Cherokee, according to OSDH. Mooreland saw a reduction of on case on Sunday.

State numbers

Those in the 18-35 age group continue to lead the increase in new cases, with 191 reported Sunday by OSDH. Other increases per age group were 124 in the 36-49 group, 96 in the 50-64 group, 68 in the 65 and older group, 46 in the 5-17 group and 22 in the 0-4 group.

Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Sunday were 1,103 in the 0-4 age group, 4,277 in the 5-17 age group, 16,996 in the 18-35 age group, 10,605 in the 36-49 age group, 8,664 in the 50-64 age group and 6,697 in the 65 and older age group. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 40.2.

Of those testing positive, 25,296 have been female and 23,013 have been male. There were 32 listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Sunday.

Of the overall 661 deaths in the state associated with the virus, 522 have been 65 and older and 110 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.6% of the total. There have been 19 deaths in the 36-49 age group, nine in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 359, than women, 302, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Sunday. The average age of those who have died is 74.8.

Data shows deaths in 56 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 131 in Oklahoma County; 114 in Tulsa County; 57 in Cleveland County; 39 in Washington County; 28 in McCurtain County; 23 in Wagoner County; 21 in Rogers County; 20 in Delaware County; 19 in Caddo County; 16 in Muskogee County; 15 in Creek County; 12 in Osage County; 11 in Comanche and Kay counties; nine each in Canadian and Pottawatomie counties; eight each in Garfield, Greer and Mayes counties; seven each in Grady, Jackson and Texas counties; six in Adair County; five each in Carter and Seminole counties; four each in Garvin, McClain, Payne, Pittsburg and Sequoyah counties; three each in Lincoln, Ottawa, Pawnee, Okmulgee and Stephens counties; two each in Bryan, Cherokee, Cotton, Hughes, Latimer, McIntosh, Noble and Pontotoc counties; and one each in Atoka, Beckham, Choctaw, Craig, Haskell, Kiowa, Leflore, Logan, Major, Marshall, Nowata, Okfuskee, Roger Mills and Tillman counties.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per county released Sunday by OSDH shows Garfield with 609 cases, 297 recovered, 204 active and eight deaths, all in Enid, including one each reported Aug. 15Aug. 14, Aug. 13Aug. 6July 28July 23June 21 and April 10; Kingfisher with 157 cases, 124 recovered and 33 active; Noble with 91 cases, 79 recovered, 10 active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Woodward with 52 cases, 38 recovered and 14 active; Blaine with 46 cases, 38 recovered and eight active; Major with 40 cases, 32 recovered, seven active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Woods with 21 cases, 20 recovered and one active; Grant with 17 cases, 13 recovered and four active; and Alfalfa with six cases, three recovered and three active.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 561 in Enid (189 active); 67 in Kingfisher (12 active); 42 in Hennessey (14 active); 39 in Woodward (seven active); 30 in Okarche (four active); 22 each in Fairview (five active) and Watonga (eight active); 18 in Alva (one active); 14 in Cashion (one active); 11 in Garber (six active); 10 in Waukomis (three active); eight in Mooreland (six active); six each in Billings (two active), Lahoma (one active), Longdale (two active), Ringwood and Seiling (two active); five each in Medford and Pond Creek; four each in Dover (one active) and Freedom; three each in Drummond (one active), Helena (one active), Lamont (one active) Mulhall, Okeene and Wakita (two active); two each in Ames, (two active), Canton, Hillsdale, Hitchcock, Marshall and Meno; and one each in Cherokee (one active), Cleo Springs, Covington, Fairmont (one active), Fort Supply, Goltry (one active), Jet, Kremlin (one active) and Nash (one active), according to data released by OSDH on Sunday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."

In Enid, there have been 305 cases, with 202 recovered and four deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 260 cases, with 168 recovered and four deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Sunday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

Oklahoma per county 8.16.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA 11600 131 9758 2020-08-16
TULSA 11375 114 9872 2020-08-16
CLEVELAND 3192 57 2800 2020-08-16
CANADIAN 1331 9 1122 2020-08-16
ROGERS 1131 21 836 2020-08-16
TEXAS 1078 7 1050 2020-08-16
WAGONER 960 23 781 2020-08-16
MCCURTAIN 895 28 767 2020-08-16
COMANCHE 884 11 804 2020-08-16
PAYNE 794 4 695 2020-08-16
WASHINGTON 696 39 563 2020-08-16
CREEK 681 15 551 2020-08-16
GARFIELD 609 8 397 2020-08-16
POTTAWATOMIE 590 9 401 2020-08-16
MUSKOGEE 578 16 436 2020-08-16
OSAGE 558 12 382 2020-08-16
JACKSON 537 7 488 2020-08-16
CHEROKEE 521 2 362 2020-08-16
BRYAN 512 2 400 2020-08-16
OKMULGEE 505 3 434 2020-08-16
MCCLAIN 480 4 415 2020-08-16
DELAWARE 469 20 388 2020-08-16
GRADY 469 7 412 2020-08-16
CADDO 464 19 371 2020-08-16
PITTSBURG 433 4 250 2020-08-16
SEQUOYAH 433 4 312 2020-08-16
LE FLORE 430 1 286 2020-08-16
OTTAWA 417 3 363 2020-08-16
ADAIR 378 6 285 2020-08-16
CARTER 367 5 316 2020-08-16
MAYES 366 8 277 2020-08-16
KAY 266 11 225 2020-08-16
SEMINOLE 257 5 189 2020-08-16
LOGAN 244 1 198 2020-08-16
LINCOLN 243 3 150 2020-08-16
GARVIN 242 4 211 2020-08-16
CUSTER 232 0 203 2020-08-16
STEPHENS 217 3 179 2020-08-16
PONTOTOC 211 2 181 2020-08-16
CHOCTAW 209 1 172 2020-08-16
MCINTOSH 207 2 174 2020-08-16
HUGHES 178 2 123 2020-08-16
PAWNEE 166 3 131 2020-08-16
KINGFISHER 157 0 124 2020-08-16
MARSHALL 121 1 101 2020-08-16
PUSHMATAHA 117 0 100 2020-08-16
BECKHAM 102 1 47 2020-08-16
LATIMER 101 2 79 2020-08-16
CRAIG 94 1 77 2020-08-16
NOBLE 91 2 79 2020-08-16
HASKELL 88 1 49 2020-08-16
GREER 85 8 70 2020-08-16
ATOKA 84 1 68 2020-08-16
OKFUSKEE 83 1 57 2020-08-16
LOVE 82 0 70 2020-08-16
MURRAY 81 0 68 2020-08-16
NOWATA 62 1 55 2020-08-16
TILLMAN 59 1 57 2020-08-16
JOHNSTON 54 0 43 2020-08-16
WOODWARD 52 0 38 2020-08-16
COAL 46 0 32 2020-08-16
BLAINE 46 0 38 2020-08-16
MAJOR 40 1 32 2020-08-16
BEAVER 39 0 39 2020-08-16
WASHITA 35 0 28 2020-08-16
JEFFERSON 33 0 29 2020-08-16
HARMON 32 0 25 2020-08-16
KIOWA 32 1 27 2020-08-16
WOODS 21 0 20 2020-08-16
COTTON 21 2 15 2020-08-16
GRANT 17 0 13 2020-08-16
DEWEY 13 0 9 2020-08-16
CIMARRON 11 0 1 2020-08-16
HARPER 11 0 10 2020-08-16
ROGER MILLS 9 1 7 2020-08-16
7 0 0 2020-08-16
ALFALFA 6 0 3 2020-08-16
ELLIS 5 0 4 2020-08-16

Oklahoma per city 8.16.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA CITY 9552 111 7949 2020-08-16
TULSA 7781 82 6786 2020-08-16
BROKEN ARROW 2013 25 1660 2020-08-16
EDMOND 1606 19 1425 2020-08-16
NORMAN 1551 31 1390 2020-08-16
OTHER*** 929 8 746 2020-08-16
GUYMON 883 7 867 2020-08-16
YUKON 702 6 613 2020-08-16
CLAREMORE 694 19 501 2020-08-16
MOORE 672 13 586 2020-08-16
LAWTON 648 10 595 2020-08-16
STILLWATER 628 3 547 2020-08-16
JENKS 606 1 580 2020-08-16
ENID 568 8 371 2020-08-16
BARTLESVILLE 566 37 447 2020-08-16
OWASSO 500 2 415 2020-08-16
ALTUS 487 7 444 2020-08-16
BIXBY 406 3 339 2020-08-16
MUSKOGEE 388 12 304 2020-08-16
BROKEN BOW 386 22 339 2020-08-16
TAHLEQUAH 373 2 254 2020-08-16
SHAWNEE 329 8 265 2020-08-16
DURANT 321 1 248 2020-08-16
SAPULPA 312 4 264 2020-08-16
MCALESTER 309 4 174 2020-08-16
ARDMORE 306 3 262 2020-08-16
IDABEL 298 4 257 2020-08-16
GLENPOOL 272 2 249 2020-08-16
BETHANY 269 1 230 2020-08-16
SAND SPRINGS 256 4 218 2020-08-16
STILWELL 252 5 173 2020-08-16
COWETA 242 13 189 2020-08-16
CHICKASHA 234 4 211 2020-08-16
MUSTANG 224 2 182 2020-08-16
MIAMI 216 3 198 2020-08-16
EL RENO 214 1 163 2020-08-16
PONCA CITY 207 8 179 2020-08-16
SKIATOOK 207 7 181 2020-08-16
COLLINSVILLE 200 1 174 2020-08-16
OKMULGEE 197 2 161 2020-08-16
GROVE 191 17 154 2020-08-16
LEXINGTON 186 1 160 2020-08-16
PURCELL 185 3 160 2020-08-16
ANADARKO 182 5 138 2020-08-16
CHOCTAW 178 2 154 2020-08-16
SALLISAW 168 1 123 2020-08-16
ADA 164 0 141 2020-08-16
HUGO 160 1 139 2020-08-16
HOMINY 158 2 46 2020-08-16
MCLOUD 158 1 55 2020-08-16
HENRYETTA 157 1 142 2020-08-16
BLANCHARD 147 1 129 2020-08-16
WAGONER 143 5 118 2020-08-16
DUNCAN 142 2 112 2020-08-16
WARR ACRES 133 0 120 2020-08-16
CLINTON 130 0 121 2020-08-16
HOLDENVILLE 125 2 86 2020-08-16
GUTHRIE 124 0 106 2020-08-16
PRYOR CREEK 122 3 96 2020-08-16
NEWCASTLE 120 1 105 2020-08-16
NOBLE 119 1 104 2020-08-16
TUTTLE 117 2 93 2020-08-16
HINTON 116 0 107 2020-08-16
BRISTOW 115 3 78 2020-08-16
MULDROW 115 1 74 2020-08-16
WEWOKA 112 1 87 2020-08-16
PAULS VALLEY 108 1 97 2020-08-16
MIDWEST CITY 108 2 88 2020-08-16
SEMINOLE 104 3 70 2020-08-16
HEAVENER 104 0 62 2020-08-16
JAY 104 1 89 2020-08-16
CUSHING 99 1 84 2020-08-16
EUFAULA 98 1 80 2020-08-16
CHECOTAH 97 1 87 2020-08-16
POTEAU 94 0 63 2020-08-16
HOOKER 94 0 93 2020-08-16
CLEVELAND 89 3 65 2020-08-16
CATOOSA 89 0 71 2020-08-16
PIEDMONT 89 1 77 2020-08-16
VIAN 84 1 68 2020-08-16
MADILL 84 1 74 2020-08-16
CHANDLER 83 2 29 2020-08-16
WEATHERFORD 80 0 69 2020-08-16
AFTON 80 0 69 2020-08-16
SPENCER 79 1 60 2020-08-16
MANGUM 79 8 66 2020-08-16
DEL CITY 74 0 57 2020-08-16
LOCUST GROVE 73 0 60 2020-08-16
WESTVILLE 70 1 63 2020-08-16
FORT GIBSON 69 3 54 2020-08-16
INOLA 68 2 51 2020-08-16
WRIGHT CITY 67 0 47 2020-08-16
KINGFISHER 67 0 55 2020-08-16
SPERRY 67 1 57 2020-08-16
VINITA 65 1 54 2020-08-16
SALINA 64 1 42 2020-08-16
TALIHINA 64 2 52 2020-08-16
CHELSEA 63 0 41 2020-08-16
MOUNDS 62 1 54 2020-08-16
LINDSAY 62 2 52 2020-08-16
ATOKA 60 0 52 2020-08-16
CALERA 60 0 46 2020-08-16
DEWEY 60 1 57 2020-08-16
ELK CITY 58 1 34 2020-08-16
HARRAH 57 0 48 2020-08-16
NICHOLS HILLS 56 0 51 2020-08-16
CHOUTEAU 56 4 38 2020-08-16
PRAGUE 55 0 39 2020-08-16
COMMERCE 55 0 48 2020-08-16
HASKELL 55 0 40 2020-08-16
MARIETTA 54 0 48 2020-08-16
PAWNEE 54 0 46 2020-08-16
MANNFORD 52 1 39 2020-08-16
STIGLER 52 1 27 2020-08-16
SPIRO 51 0 32 2020-08-16
ANTLERS 51 0 42 2020-08-16
TEXHOMA 51 0 44 2020-08-16
SULPHUR 50 0 44 2020-08-16
KELLYVILLE 50 2 44 2020-08-16
WILBURTON 49 1 38 2020-08-16
MORRIS 49 0 41 2020-08-16
HENNESSEY 48 0 34 2020-08-16
TECUMSEH 48 0 39 2020-08-16
FREDERICK 47 1 45 2020-08-16
JONES 47 2 39 2020-08-16
COLCORD 46 1 40 2020-08-16
WYANDOTTE 46 0 36 2020-08-16
HAWORTH 46 1 38 2020-08-16
BINGER 46 9 37 2020-08-16
OOLOGAH 45 0 39 2020-08-16
HULBERT 44 0 35 2020-08-16
VALLIANT 44 0 42 2020-08-16
BEGGS 44 0 40 2020-08-16
SAYRE 42 0 13 2020-08-16
STROUD 41 0 30 2020-08-16
WASHINGTON 39 0 35 2020-08-16
WOODWARD 39 0 32 2020-08-16
OKEMAH 38 0 25 2020-08-16
PAWHUSKA 37 0 28 2020-08-16
HARTSHORNE 37 0 21 2020-08-16
PERKINS 37 0 35 2020-08-16
KINGSTON 37 0 27 2020-08-16
NOWATA 35 1 29 2020-08-16
COALGATE 35 0 24 2020-08-16
MARLOW 35 0 31 2020-08-16
PERRY 34 0 32 2020-08-16
WETUMKA 34 0 23 2020-08-16
KIEFER 33 0 31 2020-08-16
COMANCHE 32 1 30 2020-08-16
DAVIS 31 0 24 2020-08-16
MEAD 30 1 23 2020-08-16
WAYNE 30 0 25 2020-08-16
OKARCHE 30 0 26 2020-08-16
FAIRLAND 30 0 28 2020-08-16
ELGIN 29 0 27 2020-08-16
HOLLIS 29 0 22 2020-08-16
ROLAND 29 0 21 2020-08-16
CACHE 29 0 26 2020-08-16
BLACKWELL 29 1 22 2020-08-16
OCHELATA 29 1 22 2020-08-16
CADDO 28 0 23 2020-08-16
CRESCENT 28 0 15 2020-08-16
RED ROCK 28 1 24 2020-08-16
GORE 27 1 20 2020-08-16
BOKOSHE 27 0 23 2020-08-16
COLBERT 26 0 23 2020-08-16
POCOLA 26 0 18 2020-08-16
FAIRFAX 26 0 23 2020-08-16
APACHE 25 1 20 2020-08-16
MEEKER 25 0 22 2020-08-16
PORUM 25 1 16 2020-08-16
KANSAS 25 0 20 2020-08-16
LUTHER 24 0 20 2020-08-16
WATTS 23 0 22 2020-08-16
WISTER 23 0 18 2020-08-16
COPAN 23 0 19 2020-08-16
CLAYTON 23 0 20 2020-08-16
ARCADIA 23 0 16 2020-08-16
BARNSDALL 23 2 18 2020-08-16
FAIRVIEW 22 0 17 2020-08-16
WATONGA 22 0 14 2020-08-16
WILSON 22 0 22 2020-08-16
KONAWA 21 1 16 2020-08-16
MAYSVILLE 21 0 17 2020-08-16
TISHOMINGO 21 0 15 2020-08-16
PORTER 21 0 16 2020-08-16
ELMORE CITY 20 0 19 2020-08-16
HOWE 20 0 7 2020-08-16
QUAPAW 19 0 13 2020-08-16
TALALA 19 0 11 2020-08-16
WYNNEWOOD 19 1 15 2020-08-16
BLAIR 19 0 16 2020-08-16
PADEN 19 0 15 2020-08-16
CAMERON 18 0 15 2020-08-16
FORT COBB 18 0 16 2020-08-16
BIG CABIN 18 1 13 2020-08-16
ALVA 18 0 17 2020-08-16
LONE GROVE 18 1 16 2020-08-16
CARNEGIE 17 1 10 2020-08-16
GRACEMONT 17 0 10 2020-08-16
DEWAR 17 0 13 2020-08-16
KEOTA 17 0 9 2020-08-16
BOSWELL 17 0 9 2020-08-16
TYRONE 17 0 15 2020-08-16
GARVIN 16 0 15 2020-08-16
ADAIR 16 0 11 2020-08-16
WEBBERS FALLS 16 0 11 2020-08-16
EARLSBORO 16 0 13 2020-08-16
OLUSTEE 16 0 15 2020-08-16
GERONIMO 16 0 14 2020-08-16
QUINTON 16 0 9 2020-08-16
MAUD 16 0 14 2020-08-16
RAMONA 16 0 12 2020-08-16
BOKCHITO 15 0 9 2020-08-16
DEPEW 15 1 11 2020-08-16
GLENCOE 15 0 15 2020-08-16
KIOWA 15 0 7 2020-08-16
WELLSTON 15 0 11 2020-08-16
WELEETKA 15 0 11 2020-08-16
MINCO 14 0 13 2020-08-16
CASHION 14 0 13 2020-08-16
ASHER 14 0 10 2020-08-16
FORT TOWSON 14 0 13 2020-08-16
TONKAWA 14 0 13 2020-08-16
ALLEN 13 1 10 2020-08-16
WALTERS 13 0 12 2020-08-16
CYRIL 13 1 12 2020-08-16
STONEWALL 13 1 10 2020-08-16
GOODWELL 13 0 13 2020-08-16
WARNER 13 0 8 2020-08-16
YALE 13 0 12 2020-08-16
RUSH SPRINGS 13 0 11 2020-08-16
INDIAHOMA 12 0 8 2020-08-16
DRUMRIGHT 12 0 9 2020-08-16
TIPTON 12 0 12 2020-08-16
WAURIKA 12 0 10 2020-08-16
CEMENT 12 0 10 2020-08-16
TAFT 12 0 6 2020-08-16
ALEX 12 0 11 2020-08-16
JENNINGS 12 0 10 2020-08-16
OKTAHA 11 0 7 2020-08-16
GEARY 11 0 11 2020-08-16
RINGLING 11 0 10 2020-08-16
GARBER 11 0 5 2020-08-16
NEWKIRK 11 1 8 2020-08-16
RED OAK 11 0 7 2020-08-16
BURNS FLAT 11 0 10 2020-08-16
FLETCHER 11 0 9 2020-08-16
ARKOMA 11 0 6 2020-08-16
STRATFORD 10 0 8 2020-08-16
AMBER 10 0 7 2020-08-16
KAW CITY 10 1 7 2020-08-16
MORRISON 10 0 8 2020-08-16
ROFF 10 0 8 2020-08-16
GANS 10 0 6 2020-08-16
BENNINGTON 10 0 9 2020-08-16
WELCH 10 0 10 2020-08-16
KREBS 10 0 8 2020-08-16
HOBART 10 0 9 2020-08-16
HAILEYVILLE 10 0 5 2020-08-16
BOISE CITY 10 0 1 2020-08-16
WAUKOMIS 10 0 7 2020-08-16
MCCURTAIN 10 0 9 2020-08-16
THOMAS 9 0 6 2020-08-16
BEAVER 9 0 9 2020-08-16
RYAN 9 0 8 2020-08-16
SAVANNA 9 0 7 2020-08-16
MANNSVILLE 9 0 9 2020-08-16
DELAWARE 9 0 8 2020-08-16
WANETTE 9 0 8 2020-08-16
CANADIAN 9 0 5 2020-08-16
CARNEY 9 0 7 2020-08-16
HEALDTON 9 0 7 2020-08-16
NORTH MIAMI 9 0 9 2020-08-16
SHADY POINT 9 0 8 2020-08-16
OPTIMA 8 0 8 2020-08-16
PAOLI 8 0 7 2020-08-16
TEMPLE 8 2 3 2020-08-16
THACKERVILLE 8 0 5 2020-08-16
MOORELAND 8 0 2 2020-08-16
CHEYENNE 8 1 6 2020-08-16
LOOKEBA 7 2 5 2020-08-16
LEHIGH 7 0 7 2020-08-16
LANGLEY 7 0 6 2020-08-16
VERDEN 7 0 6 2020-08-16
BRAGGS 7 0 5 2020-08-16
ARAPAHO 7 0 5 2020-08-16
SPAVINAW 7 0 6 2020-08-16
PANAMA 7 0 7 2020-08-16
KETCHUM 7 0 4 2020-08-16
UNION CITY 7 0 6 2020-08-16
SASAKWA 7 0 7 2020-08-16
LAVERNE 7 0 6 2020-08-16
KENEFIC 7 0 4 2020-08-16
OSAGE 7 0 7 2020-08-16
SPRINGER 6 1 3 2020-08-16
LAHOMA 6 0 5 2020-08-16
BILLINGS 6 1 3 2020-08-16
LONGDALE 6 0 4 2020-08-16
BURBANK 6 0 4 2020-08-16
RINGWOOD 6 0 6 2020-08-16
PRUE 6 0 5 2020-08-16
ACHILLE 6 0 6 2020-08-16
HYDRO 6 0 4 2020-08-16
POCASSET 6 0 6 2020-08-16
BOLEY 6 1 3 2020-08-16
CANEY 6 0 6 2020-08-16
NINNEKAH 6 0 6 2020-08-16
RIPLEY 6 0 6 2020-08-16
NEW CORDELL 6 0 4 2020-08-16
MILBURN 6 0 3 2020-08-16
DISNEY 6 0 4 2020-08-16
CROWDER 6 0 4 2020-08-16
SEILING 6 0 4 2020-08-16
SNYDER 6 0 5 2020-08-16
SOPER 5 0 2 2020-08-16
AVANT 5 0 5 2020-08-16
CASTLE 5 0 3 2020-08-16
CALUMET 5 0 4 2020-08-16
AGRA 5 1 4 2020-08-16
BOYNTON 5 0 5 2020-08-16
ALBION 5 0 5 2020-08-16
WANN 5 0 5 2020-08-16
POND CREEK 5 0 5 2020-08-16
COUNCIL HILL 5 0 3 2020-08-16
MEDFORD 5 0 5 2020-08-16
TERLTON 5 0 5 2020-08-16
HARDESTY 4 0 4 2020-08-16
FREEDOM 4 0 4 2020-08-16
RATLIFF CITY 4 0 4 2020-08-16
GOULD 4 0 3 2020-08-16
STRINGTOWN 4 1 3 2020-08-16
MOUNTAIN VIEW 4 1 3 2020-08-16
SCHULTER 4 0 3 2020-08-16
DILL CITY 4 0 3 2020-08-16
ORLANDO 4 0 4 2020-08-16
CORN 4 0 3 2020-08-16
DUSTIN 4 0 1 2020-08-16
TRYON 4 0 3 2020-08-16
LENAPAH 4 0 3 2020-08-16
FORGAN 4 0 4 2020-08-16
VICI 4 0 3 2020-08-16
WYNONA 4 0 3 2020-08-16
SHATTUCK 4 0 4 2020-08-16
PITTSBURG 4 0 2 2020-08-16
BUTLER 4 0 3 2020-08-16
BUFFALO 4 0 4 2020-08-16
HANNA 4 0 2 2020-08-16
RATTAN 4 0 4 2020-08-16
MARBLE CITY 4 0 3 2020-08-16
SENTINEL 4 0 4 2020-08-16
LAMAR 4 0 4 2020-08-16
DOVER 4 0 3 2020-08-16
WAPANUCKA 3 0 3 2020-08-16
BOWLEGS 3 0 2 2020-08-16
OILTON 3 1 2 2020-08-16
WAKITA 3 0 1 2020-08-16
MOUNTAIN PARK 3 0 3 2020-08-16
CANUTE 3 0 1 2020-08-16
OAKS 3 0 2 2020-08-16
FOSS 3 0 1 2020-08-16
OKEENE 3 0 3 2020-08-16
GRANITE 3 0 3 2020-08-16
STUART 3 0 3 2020-08-16
DRUMMOND 3 0 2 2020-08-16
MILLERTON 3 0 3 2020-08-16
KINTA 3 0 3 2020-08-16
LANGSTON 3 0 3 2020-08-16
LAMONT 3 0 2 2020-08-16
VELMA 3 0 2 2020-08-16
HELENA 3 0 2 2020-08-16
BERNICE 3 0 3 2020-08-16
CALVIN 3 0 3 2020-08-16
BLUEJACKET 3 0 1 2020-08-16
MULHALL 3 0 3 2020-08-16
ERICK 2 0 0 2020-08-16
TUPELO 2 0 1 2020-08-16
ELDORADO 2 0 1 2020-08-16
RAVIA 2 0 2 2020-08-16
MARLAND 2 0 2 2020-08-16
OKAY 2 0 2 2020-08-16
INDIANOLA 2 0 2 2020-08-16
GOLDSBY 2 0 2 2020-08-16
MENO 2 0 2 2020-08-16
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 2 0 2 2020-08-16
SAWYER 2 0 2 2020-08-16
HITCHCOCK 2 0 2 2020-08-16
ROOSEVELT 2 0 2 2020-08-16
SLICK 2 0 2 2020-08-16
MARSHALL 2 0 2 2020-08-16
MARTHA 2 0 2 2020-08-16
WHITEFIELD 2 0 0 2020-08-16
HALLETT 2 0 1 2020-08-16
EAKLY 2 0 2 2020-08-16
LEEDEY 2 0 2 2020-08-16
AMES 2 0 0 2020-08-16
HASTINGS 2 0 2 2020-08-16
SHIDLER 2 0 1 2020-08-16
FRANCIS 2 0 2 2020-08-16
FITZHUGH 2 0 2 2020-08-16
HILLSDALE 2 0 2 2020-08-16
BRADLEY 2 0 2 2020-08-16
CANTON 2 0 2 2020-08-16
LONE WOLF 2 0 2 2020-08-16
FOSTER 1 0 1 2020-08-16
DAVENPORT 1 0 1 2020-08-16
JET 1 0 1 2020-08-16
LOCO 1 0 1 2020-08-16
FAIRMONT 1 0 0 2020-08-16
BYNG 1 0 1 2020-08-16
BRAY 1 0 1 2020-08-16
GRANDFIELD 1 0 1 2020-08-16
MILL CREEK 1 0 1 2020-08-16
SPARKS 1 0 1 2020-08-16
TULLAHASSEE 1 0 0 2020-08-16
FORT SUPPLY 1 0 1 2020-08-16
HAMMON 1 0 1 2020-08-16
GENE AUTRY 1 0 1 2020-08-16
KREMLIN 1 0 0 2020-08-16
ROCKY 1 0 1 2020-08-16
CHEROKEE 1 0 0 2020-08-16
STERLING 1 0 0 2020-08-16
RALSTON 1 0 1 2020-08-16
MEDICINE PARK 1 0 1 2020-08-16
CUSTER CITY 1 0 0 2020-08-16
GOLTRY 1 0 0 2020-08-16
COVINGTON 1 0 1 2020-08-16
THE VILLAGE 1 0 1 2020-08-16
COYLE 1 0 1 2020-08-16
CHATTANOOGA 1 0 1 2020-08-16
GAGE 1 0 0 2020-08-16
GOTEBO 1 0 1 2020-08-16
BESSIE 1 0 1 2020-08-16
NASH 1 0 0 2020-08-16
CLEO SPRINGS 1 0 1 2020-08-16
KEYES 1 0 0 2020-08-16
REDBIRD 1 0 0 2020-08-16
FOYIL 1 0 1 2020-08-16

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

Correction

The headline has been rewritten to reflect the correct number of active cases in Garfield County at 80, according to OSDH data.

Tags

