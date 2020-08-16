OSDH: 544 additional COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma, 38 in Garfield County; 4 more deaths statewide

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma recorded 544 more COVID-19 cases, 38 of those in Garfield County, on Sunday and four more deaths, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health. None of the deaths were in Northwest Oklahoma.
Sunday's 1.1% increase in cases brings the cumulative total to 48,342, with 7,457 of those active, an increase of 223 since Saturday, according to the OSDH. Of the total cases, 40,224, or 83.2%, have recovered, including 317 since Saturday's OSDH report.
All four deaths were in the 65 and older age range: three women and one man, with two from Oklahoma County and one each from Caddo and Tulsa counties. OSDH does not match age and gender to county on the weekends.
Other case increases in Northwest Oklahoma counties included three in Woodward, two in Kingfisher and one each in Alfalfa, Blaine and Major counties. Cities and towns seeing an increase in confirmed cases included 37 in Enid, four in Woodward, two each in Hennessey and Watonga and one, a new case, in Cherokee, according to OSDH. Mooreland saw a reduction of on case on Sunday.
State numbers
Those in the 18-35 age group continue to lead the increase in new cases, with 191 reported Sunday by OSDH. Other increases per age group were 124 in the 36-49 group, 96 in the 50-64 group, 68 in the 65 and older group, 46 in the 5-17 group and 22 in the 0-4 group.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Sunday were 1,103 in the 0-4 age group, 4,277 in the 5-17 age group, 16,996 in the 18-35 age group, 10,605 in the 36-49 age group, 8,664 in the 50-64 age group and 6,697 in the 65 and older age group. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 40.2.
Of those testing positive, 25,296 have been female and 23,013 have been male. There were 32 listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Sunday.
Of the overall 661 deaths in the state associated with the virus, 522 have been 65 and older and 110 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.6% of the total. There have been 19 deaths in the 36-49 age group, nine in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 359, than women, 302, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Sunday. The average age of those who have died is 74.8.
Data shows deaths in 56 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 131 in Oklahoma County; 114 in Tulsa County; 57 in Cleveland County; 39 in Washington County; 28 in McCurtain County; 23 in Wagoner County; 21 in Rogers County; 20 in Delaware County; 19 in Caddo County; 16 in Muskogee County; 15 in Creek County; 12 in Osage County; 11 in Comanche and Kay counties; nine each in Canadian and Pottawatomie counties; eight each in Garfield, Greer and Mayes counties; seven each in Grady, Jackson and Texas counties; six in Adair County; five each in Carter and Seminole counties; four each in Garvin, McClain, Payne, Pittsburg and Sequoyah counties; three each in Lincoln, Ottawa, Pawnee, Okmulgee and Stephens counties; two each in Bryan, Cherokee, Cotton, Hughes, Latimer, McIntosh, Noble and Pontotoc counties; and one each in Atoka, Beckham, Choctaw, Craig, Haskell, Kiowa, Leflore, Logan, Major, Marshall, Nowata, Okfuskee, Roger Mills and Tillman counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per county released Sunday by OSDH shows Garfield with 609 cases, 297 recovered, 204 active and eight deaths, all in Enid, including one each reported Aug. 15, Aug. 14, Aug. 13, Aug. 6, July 28, July 23, June 21 and April 10; Kingfisher with 157 cases, 124 recovered and 33 active; Noble with 91 cases, 79 recovered, 10 active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Woodward with 52 cases, 38 recovered and 14 active; Blaine with 46 cases, 38 recovered and eight active; Major with 40 cases, 32 recovered, seven active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Woods with 21 cases, 20 recovered and one active; Grant with 17 cases, 13 recovered and four active; and Alfalfa with six cases, three recovered and three active.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 561 in Enid (189 active); 67 in Kingfisher (12 active); 42 in Hennessey (14 active); 39 in Woodward (seven active); 30 in Okarche (four active); 22 each in Fairview (five active) and Watonga (eight active); 18 in Alva (one active); 14 in Cashion (one active); 11 in Garber (six active); 10 in Waukomis (three active); eight in Mooreland (six active); six each in Billings (two active), Lahoma (one active), Longdale (two active), Ringwood and Seiling (two active); five each in Medford and Pond Creek; four each in Dover (one active) and Freedom; three each in Drummond (one active), Helena (one active), Lamont (one active) Mulhall, Okeene and Wakita (two active); two each in Ames, (two active), Canton, Hillsdale, Hitchcock, Marshall and Meno; and one each in Cherokee (one active), Cleo Springs, Covington, Fairmont (one active), Fort Supply, Goltry (one active), Jet, Kremlin (one active) and Nash (one active), according to data released by OSDH on Sunday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 305 cases, with 202 recovered and four deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 260 cases, with 168 recovered and four deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Sunday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
Oklahoma per county 8.16.20
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.