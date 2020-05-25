ENID, Okla. — There were 53 new cases of COVID-19, including one Blaine County, and two additional deaths in the state reported Monday, May 25, 2020, by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Cumulative cases in Oklahoma rose from 6,037 on Sunday to 6,090 on Monday, a .88% increase. Deaths were a man and a woman in the 36-49 and 65 and older age groups in Grady and Jackson counties, according to OSDH data.
There were no other increases in Garfield or other area, Northwest Oklahoma counties.
State numbers
The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state is 1,063, or 17.46% of all cases, an increase of 25 compared to Sunday's 1,038, according to OSDH data. There have been 4,714 Oklahomans, 77.41%, who have recovered from the virus, with 26 of those on Sunday. There have been more than 160,000 specimens tested for COVID-19, with 153,804 of those negative, according to OSDH.
Cumulative totals of those testing positive in the state as of Monday are 79 in the 0-4 age range, 212 in the 5-17 age range, 1,574 in the 18-35 age range, 1,357 in the 36-49 age range, 1,351 in the 50-64 age range and 1,517 in the 65 and older age range. The average age of those with COVID-19 is 49.2, according to OSDH data. Of those testing positive, 3,202, or 52.58%, have been female, and 2,882, or 47.32%, have been male. Six are listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data.
Oklahomans in 73 of Oklahoma's 77 counties have reported cases of COVID-19. Positive tests recorded per county in the state are 1,208 in Oklahoma County; 926 in Tulsa County; 886 in Texas County; 490 in Cleveland County; 310 in Washington County; 268 in Comanche County; 148 in Wagoner County; 146 in Caddo County; 128 in Canadian County; 99 in Delaware County; 98 in McClain County; 94 in Osage County; 91 in Creek County; 82 in Adair County; 79 in Grady County; 78 in Rogers County; 66 in Greer County; 57 in Pottawatomie County; 52 in Kay County; 45 in Payne County; 40 in Pittsburg County; 37 in Stephens County; 35 each in Muskogee and Ottawa counties; 30 in Mayes County; 29 each in McCurtain and Pawnee counties; 28 in Cherokee County; 26 in Garfield County; 24 in Beaver County; 23 each in Carter, Jackson, Nowata, Okmulgee, Seminole and Tillman counties; 22 each in Bryan County; 21 each in Choctaw and Lincoln counties; 19 in Logan County; 15 each in Craig, Garvin and Love counties; 14 each in LeFlore and Sequoyah counties; 12 each in Custer and Pontotoc counties; 11 each in Kingfisher and McIntosh counties; 8 in Marshall County; 7 in Noble County; 6 each in Beckham, Haskell, Kiowa and Major counties; 5 each in Blaine, Cotton and Latimer counties; 4 in Woodward County; 3 each in Dewey, Jefferson, Johnston, Okfuskee and Woods counties; 2 each in Grant, Murray and Pushmataha and Washita counties; and one each in Alfalfa, Atoka, Cimarron, Coal and Harper counties, according to OSDH data released Monday.
Of the 313 deaths in the state, 249, or 79.55%, have been 65 and older; 53, or 16.93%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 7, or 2.24%, have been in the 36-49 age group; and 4, or 1.28%, have been in the 18-35 age group. More men, 163 or 52.08%, than women, 150 or 47.92%, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH.
Of those testing positive who have died, 73.4 percent had at least one pre-existing condition such as diabetes, heart or circulatory disease, chronic lung disease, liver disease or renal failure. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 who have died is 75, according to OSDH.
Data shows deaths per county are 56 in Oklahoma County; 44 in Tulsa County; 37 in Cleveland County; 33 in Washington County; 17 in Wagoner County; 16 in Delaware County; 10 in Caddo County; 8 in Osage County; 7 each in Creek, Greer and Kay counties; 6 in Muskogee County; 5 each in Rogers and Texas counties; 4 each in Mayes and Pottawatomie counties; 3 each in Adair, Canadian, Comanche, Grady, Pittsburg and Sequoyah counties; 2 each in Cotton, Jackson, Lincoln, McClain, Ottawa, Pawnee, Pontotoc, and Seminole counties; and 1 each in Bryan, Carter, Cherokee, Garfield, Garvin, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, McIntosh, Payne, Stephens and Tillman counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
In Northwest Oklahoma, Garfield County has 26 cases, with 22 recovered and one death, an 86-year-old Garfield County woman; Kingfisher County has 11 cases, with 10 recovered; Major County has 6 cases, with 5 recovered and one death, a woman in the 18-35 age group; Blaine has 5 cases, with 2 recovered; Woodward County has 4 cases each, with 1 recovered; Woods County with 3 cases, with all recovered; Grant County with 2 cases, with both recovered; and Alfalfa County has 1 recovered case.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Oklahoma include 23 in Enid (4 active), 5 in Kingfisher (1 active); 4 in Okarche (2 active); 3 each in Alva, Fairview, Hennessey and Woodward (2 active); 2 each in Geary (2 active), Lahoma, Seiling and Watonga (1 active); and 1 each in Dover, Garber, Jet, Lamont, Laverne, Medford, Mooreland (1 active), Okeene and Ringwood, according to data released by OSDH on Monday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
Long-term care facilities
The virus has impacted Oklahoma’s long-term care and nursing home facilities particularly hard, with 905, or 15.5%, of the state’s positive COVID-19 cases involving a resident or staff member, according to the OSDH executive report Friday evening, which also states there have been 155 deaths involving long-term care centers and nursing homes, including one staff member in Northwest Oklahoma in April.
There are three confirmed positive results associated with long-term care facilities in Enid and one that is being disputed after the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported it on Thursday. Officials with Garland Road Nursing & Rehabilitation said the person at their facility has since tested negative for the virus. OSDH still had the facility listed on its executive report Friday evening, as the testing was taken by a local hospital.
The Commons was one of the first testing sites in the statewide initiative after an employee and another resident of the retirement and assisted living facility in Enid were confirmed positive for the virus April 30 while undergoing health care for unrelated issues, according to the facility. One other resident of the Commons tested positive for COVID-19, according to an OSDH report on Friday May 15, 2020, and one other test was inconclusive, according to Garfield County Health Department.
In addition to Garfield County facilities, OSDH reported a long-term care facility case involving a Blaine County individual on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
In April, a resident and two staff members, including a caregiver from Major County who died, tested positive for COVID-19 at Seiling Nursing Center, and a resident at First Shamrock Care Center in Kingfisher contracted the virus, according to OSDH.
OSDH also reported a long-term care facility case involving a Blaine County individual on May 19, one at Center of Family Love in Okarche on May 14 and Hennessey Nursing & Rehab, a senior living facility in Kingfisher County on May 12.
CDC information
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added six new COVID-19 symptoms to its list that people should be aware: chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell. These symptoms may appear 2–14 days after exposure to the virus. The main symptoms of COVID-19 remain coughing and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.
