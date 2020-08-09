OSDH: 486 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, 6,911 active; no new deaths

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma gained 486 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, but no new deaths were reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The 1.1% single-day increase brings the cumulative case total to 43,566 according to OSDH website Sunday morning.
There were 6,911 active cases, a single-day increase of 179, and 36,052, nearly 83%, who have recovered, with 307 of those since Saturday's report, according to OSDH.
Case increases in Northwest Oklahoma counties included seven in Kingfisher, five in Garfield and one in Blaine. Woodward County saw one reduced case. Cities and towns seeing an increase in confirmed cases included four each in Enid and Kingfisher, three in Hennessey and one each in Garber, Lamont and Waukomis. Wakita saw one reduced case. OSDH reports case numbers can fluctuate as addresses are confirmed.
State numbers
Those in the 18-35 age group continue to lead the increase in new cases with 158 reported Sunday by OSDH. Other increases per age group were 122 in the 36-49 group, 83 in the 50-64 group, 61 in the 5-17 group, 50 in the 65 and older group and 11 in the 0-4 group.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Sunday were 1,002 in the 0-4 age group, 3,857 in the 5-17 age group, 15,448 in the 18-35 age group, 9,561 in the 36-49 age group, 7,766 in the 50-64 age group and 5,931 in the 65 and older age group. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 40.1.
Of those testing positive, 22,777 have been female and 20,704 have been male. There were 85 listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Sunday.
Of the overall 603 deaths in the state associated with the virus, 475 have been 65 and older and 101 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.5% of the total. There have been 17 deaths in the 36-49 age group, nine in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 329, than women, 274, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Saturday. The average age of those who have died is 74.3.
Data shows deaths in 54 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 112 in Oklahoma County; 107 in Tulsa County; 55 in Cleveland County; 39 in Washington County; 28 in McCurtain County; 23 in Wagoner County; 19 in Delaware County; 16 each in Caddo, Muskogee and Rogers counties; 14 in Creek County; 11 in Kay and Osage counties; 10 in Comanche County; nine in Pottawatomie County; eight in Greer County; seven in Canadian, Grady and Texas counties; six each in Adair and Mayes counties; five each in Garfield, Jackson and Seminole counties; four each in Carter, Garvin, McClain, Payne and Sequoyah counties; three each in Ottawa, Pawnee, Pittsburg, Okmulgee and Stephens counties; two each in Cherokee, Cotton, Hughes, Lincoln, Noble and Pontotoc counties; and one each in Beckham, Bryan, Choctaw, Kiowa, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, Marshall, McIntosh, Nowata, Okfuskee, Roger Mills and Tillman counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data released Sunday by OSDH shows Garfield with 452 cases, 323 recovered, 124 active and five deaths, including one reported Thursday, one reported July 28, one reported July 23, a woman in the 36-49 age group in June and an 86-year-old from Garfield County in April; Kingfisher with 136 cases, 104 recovered and 32 active; Noble with 83 cases, 71 recovered, 10 active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Blaine with 42 cases, 35 recovered and seven active; Woodward with 37 cases, 33 recovered and four active; Major with 34 cases, 24 recovered, nine active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Woods with 20 cases, 15 recovered and five active; Grant with 15 cases, 10 recovered and five active; and Alfalfa with three recovered cases.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 420 in Enid (112 active); 61 in Kingfisher (12 active); 38 in Hennessey (14 active); 32 in Woodward (three active); 27 in Okarche (three active); 19 in Fairview (seven active); 17 each in Alva (five active) and Watonga (five active); 13 in Cashion (one active); 11 in Waukomis (four active); eight in Garber (four active); six in Ringwood; five each in Lahoma and Pond Creek; four each in Freedom, Longdale, Medford (one active) and Seiling; three each in Billings (two active), Dover (one active), Lamont (one active) Mulhall, Okeene (one active) and Wakita (three active); two each in Canton, Drummond (two active), Helena, Hitchcock, Marshall, Mooreland and Meno; and one each in Cleo Springs, Covington, Fort Supply, Hillsdale (one active) and Jet, according to data released by OSDH on Sunday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 230 cases, with 153 recovered and four deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 190 cases, with 151 recovered and one death, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Sunday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
Oklahoma per county 8.9.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORT
|OKLAHOMA
|10560
|112
|8878
|2020-08-09
|TULSA
|10465
|107
|8874
|2020-08-09
|CLEVELAND
|2994
|55
|2591
|2020-08-09
|CANADIAN
|1208
|7
|1030
|2020-08-09
|TEXAS
|1056
|7
|1026
|2020-08-09
|ROGERS
|976
|16
|724
|2020-08-09
|WAGONER
|860
|23
|684
|2020-08-09
|MCCURTAIN
|854
|28
|743
|2020-08-09
|COMANCHE
|831
|10
|736
|2020-08-09
|PAYNE
|730
|4
|633
|2020-08-09
|WASHINGTON
|632
|39
|527
|2020-08-09
|CREEK
|596
|14
|462
|2020-08-09
|JACKSON
|523
|5
|447
|2020-08-09
|MUSKOGEE
|506
|16
|365
|2020-08-09
|OKMULGEE
|467
|3
|377
|2020-08-09
|BRYAN
|452
|1
|354
|2020-08-09
|GARFIELD
|452
|5
|323
|2020-08-09
|POTTAWATOMIE
|447
|9
|336
|2020-08-09
|GRADY
|441
|7
|388
|2020-08-09
|CHEROKEE
|440
|2
|273
|2020-08-09
|MCCLAIN
|440
|4
|386
|2020-08-09
|DELAWARE
|426
|19
|359
|2020-08-09
|CADDO
|417
|16
|326
|2020-08-09
|OSAGE
|417
|11
|346
|2020-08-09
|OTTAWA
|369
|3
|317
|2020-08-09
|PITTSBURG
|350
|3
|174
|2020-08-09
|ADAIR
|340
|6
|241
|2020-08-09
|LE FLORE
|340
|1
|207
|2020-08-09
|SEQUOYAH
|340
|4
|220
|2020-08-09
|CARTER
|338
|4
|278
|2020-08-09
|MAYES
|316
|6
|245
|2020-08-09
|KAY
|244
|11
|200
|2020-08-09
|SEMINOLE
|235
|5
|157
|2020-08-09
|GARVIN
|226
|4
|191
|2020-08-09
|LOGAN
|220
|1
|175
|2020-08-09
|CUSTER
|206
|0
|182
|2020-08-09
|STEPHENS
|200
|3
|160
|2020-08-09
|PONTOTOC
|199
|2
|162
|2020-08-09
|CHOCTAW
|185
|1
|160
|2020-08-09
|MCINTOSH
|180
|1
|141
|2020-08-09
|LINCOLN
|164
|2
|120
|2020-08-09
|HUGHES
|137
|2
|96
|2020-08-09
|PAWNEE
|137
|3
|116
|2020-08-09
|KINGFISHER
|136
|0
|104
|2020-08-09
|PUSHMATAHA
|108
|0
|87
|2020-08-09
|MARSHALL
|107
|1
|93
|2020-08-09
|LATIMER
|88
|1
|59
|2020-08-09
|GREER
|83
|8
|69
|2020-08-09
|NOBLE
|83
|2
|71
|2020-08-09
|CRAIG
|82
|0
|68
|2020-08-09
|LOVE
|75
|0
|65
|2020-08-09
|MURRAY
|73
|0
|62
|2020-08-09
|ATOKA
|70
|0
|65
|2020-08-09
|OKFUSKEE
|66
|1
|46
|2020-08-09
|BECKHAM
|60
|1
|37
|2020-08-09
|TILLMAN
|58
|1
|53
|2020-08-09
|HASKELL
|58
|0
|32
|2020-08-09
|NOWATA
|57
|1
|53
|2020-08-09
|JOHNSTON
|47
|0
|36
|2020-08-09
|BLAINE
|42
|0
|35
|2020-08-09
|WOODWARD
|37
|0
|33
|2020-08-09
|BEAVER
|36
|0
|36
|2020-08-09
|COAL
|35
|0
|27
|2020-08-09
|MAJOR
|34
|1
|24
|2020-08-09
|JEFFERSON
|33
|0
|27
|2020-08-09
|HARMON
|32
|0
|19
|2020-08-09
|KIOWA
|28
|1
|26
|2020-08-09
|WASHITA
|27
|0
|24
|2020-08-09
|WOODS
|20
|0
|15
|2020-08-09
|COTTON
|18
|2
|15
|2020-08-09
|GRANT
|15
|0
|10
|2020-08-09
|DEWEY
|10
|0
|9
|2020-08-09
|HARPER
|10
|0
|7
|2020-08-09
|ROGER MILLS
|8
|1
|7
|2020-08-09
|ELLIS
|5
|0
|4
|2020-08-09
|5
|0
|0
|2020-08-09
|ALFALFA
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-09
|CIMARRON
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-09
Oklahoma per city 8.9.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORT
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|8641
|95
|7219
|2020-08-09
|TULSA
|7169
|80
|6115
|2020-08-09
|BROKEN ARROW
|1810
|24
|1418
|2020-08-09
|EDMOND
|1496
|18
|1306
|2020-08-09
|NORMAN
|1469
|31
|1283
|2020-08-09
|GUYMON
|868
|7
|850
|2020-08-09
|OTHER***
|838
|8
|672
|2020-08-09
|YUKON
|653
|4
|562
|2020-08-09
|MOORE
|636
|11
|548
|2020-08-09
|LAWTON
|615
|9
|549
|2020-08-09
|CLAREMORE
|595
|13
|428
|2020-08-09
|JENKS
|587
|0
|561
|2020-08-09
|STILLWATER
|579
|3
|513
|2020-08-09
|BARTLESVILLE
|503
|37
|417
|2020-08-09
|ALTUS
|472
|5
|406
|2020-08-09
|OWASSO
|442
|2
|377
|2020-08-09
|ENID
|420
|5
|303
|2020-08-09
|BROKEN BOW
|378
|22
|335
|2020-08-09
|BIXBY
|361
|2
|312
|2020-08-09
|MUSKOGEE
|354
|12
|255
|2020-08-09
|TAHLEQUAH
|319
|2
|194
|2020-08-09
|SHAWNEE
|302
|8
|228
|2020-08-09
|IDABEL
|286
|4
|243
|2020-08-09
|DURANT
|281
|0
|222
|2020-08-09
|ARDMORE
|278
|2
|235
|2020-08-09
|SAPULPA
|278
|4
|233
|2020-08-09
|GLENPOOL
|261
|1
|231
|2020-08-09
|MCALESTER
|256
|3
|119
|2020-08-09
|BETHANY
|250
|1
|220
|2020-08-09
|SAND SPRINGS
|239
|3
|183
|2020-08-09
|STILWELL
|225
|5
|145
|2020-08-09
|CHICKASHA
|224
|4
|202
|2020-08-09
|COWETA
|211
|13
|163
|2020-08-09
|MIAMI
|201
|3
|187
|2020-08-09
|PONCA CITY
|196
|8
|167
|2020-08-09
|SKIATOOK
|196
|7
|169
|2020-08-09
|MUSTANG
|196
|1
|171
|2020-08-09
|EL RENO
|183
|1
|145
|2020-08-09
|COLLINSVILLE
|182
|1
|155
|2020-08-09
|OKMULGEE
|177
|2
|143
|2020-08-09
|PURCELL
|175
|3
|149
|2020-08-09
|GROVE
|174
|16
|147
|2020-08-09
|LEXINGTON
|170
|1
|154
|2020-08-09
|CHOCTAW
|161
|2
|132
|2020-08-09
|ANADARKO
|155
|3
|120
|2020-08-09
|ADA
|154
|0
|126
|2020-08-09
|HUGO
|150
|1
|132
|2020-08-09
|HENRYETTA
|147
|1
|121
|2020-08-09
|SALLISAW
|141
|1
|96
|2020-08-09
|BLANCHARD
|136
|1
|122
|2020-08-09
|DUNCAN
|131
|2
|97
|2020-08-09
|WAGONER
|129
|5
|98
|2020-08-09
|WARR ACRES
|127
|0
|106
|2020-08-09
|CLINTON
|123
|0
|107
|2020-08-09
|GUTHRIE
|115
|0
|101
|2020-08-09
|NOBLE
|111
|1
|91
|2020-08-09
|NEWCASTLE
|109
|1
|96
|2020-08-09
|HINTON
|109
|0
|102
|2020-08-09
|PRYOR CREEK
|105
|2
|86
|2020-08-09
|WEWOKA
|104
|1
|72
|2020-08-09
|TUTTLE
|103
|2
|87
|2020-08-09
|PAULS VALLEY
|101
|1
|93
|2020-08-09
|MIDWEST CITY
|98
|2
|77
|2020-08-09
|MULDROW
|95
|1
|59
|2020-08-09
|HOLDENVILLE
|94
|2
|69
|2020-08-09
|HOOKER
|93
|0
|93
|2020-08-09
|BRISTOW
|92
|2
|52
|2020-08-09
|SEMINOLE
|91
|3
|61
|2020-08-09
|CUSHING
|89
|1
|63
|2020-08-09
|CHECOTAH
|89
|1
|74
|2020-08-09
|JAY
|88
|1
|82
|2020-08-09
|PIEDMONT
|82
|1
|73
|2020-08-09
|HEAVENER
|81
|0
|37
|2020-08-09
|EUFAULA
|81
|0
|61
|2020-08-09
|CATOOSA
|81
|0
|57
|2020-08-09
|MANGUM
|78
|8
|66
|2020-08-09
|MADILL
|77
|1
|68
|2020-08-09
|CLEVELAND
|70
|3
|56
|2020-08-09
|AFTON
|69
|0
|62
|2020-08-09
|DEL CITY
|69
|0
|54
|2020-08-09
|WEATHERFORD
|69
|0
|62
|2020-08-09
|WESTVILLE
|66
|1
|57
|2020-08-09
|LOCUST GROVE
|66
|0
|55
|2020-08-09
|POTEAU
|65
|0
|44
|2020-08-09
|SPENCER
|65
|1
|54
|2020-08-09
|SPERRY
|64
|1
|52
|2020-08-09
|KINGFISHER
|61
|0
|49
|2020-08-09
|LINDSAY
|60
|2
|47
|2020-08-09
|DEWEY
|60
|1
|52
|2020-08-09
|VINITA
|59
|0
|47
|2020-08-09
|WRIGHT CITY
|59
|0
|46
|2020-08-09
|TALIHINA
|59
|1
|41
|2020-08-09
|INOLA
|59
|2
|44
|2020-08-09
|FORT GIBSON
|57
|3
|47
|2020-08-09
|MOUNDS
|55
|1
|48
|2020-08-09
|MCLOUD
|55
|1
|39
|2020-08-09
|SALINA
|54
|1
|37
|2020-08-09
|ATOKA
|53
|0
|50
|2020-08-09
|HOMINY
|53
|2
|43
|2020-08-09
|NICHOLS HILLS
|53
|0
|48
|2020-08-09
|CALERA
|52
|0
|41
|2020-08-09
|HARRAH
|51
|0
|41
|2020-08-09
|MARIETTA
|51
|0
|46
|2020-08-09
|CHELSEA
|50
|0
|37
|2020-08-09
|KELLYVILLE
|48
|2
|40
|2020-08-09
|CHOUTEAU
|48
|3
|37
|2020-08-09
|MORRIS
|48
|0
|34
|2020-08-09
|COMMERCE
|47
|0
|44
|2020-08-09
|PAWNEE
|46
|0
|41
|2020-08-09
|FREDERICK
|46
|1
|42
|2020-08-09
|BINGER
|46
|9
|37
|2020-08-09
|JONES
|46
|1
|35
|2020-08-09
|WILBURTON
|45
|1
|28
|2020-08-09
|SULPHUR
|45
|0
|40
|2020-08-09
|TEXHOMA
|45
|0
|36
|2020-08-09
|ELK CITY
|45
|1
|28
|2020-08-09
|MANNFORD
|45
|1
|33
|2020-08-09
|ANTLERS
|44
|0
|29
|2020-08-09
|TECUMSEH
|44
|0
|31
|2020-08-09
|HASKELL
|43
|0
|34
|2020-08-09
|COLCORD
|43
|1
|37
|2020-08-09
|HAWORTH
|42
|1
|36
|2020-08-09
|SPIRO
|41
|0
|29
|2020-08-09
|BEGGS
|41
|0
|36
|2020-08-09
|VALLIANT
|41
|0
|41
|2020-08-09
|OOLOGAH
|41
|0
|38
|2020-08-09
|HULBERT
|40
|0
|24
|2020-08-09
|PRAGUE
|40
|0
|29
|2020-08-09
|VIAN
|40
|1
|29
|2020-08-09
|WYANDOTTE
|39
|0
|20
|2020-08-09
|HENNESSEY
|38
|0
|24
|2020-08-09
|STROUD
|35
|0
|24
|2020-08-09
|WASHINGTON
|35
|0
|33
|2020-08-09
|PERKINS
|35
|0
|33
|2020-08-09
|CHANDLER
|34
|1
|25
|2020-08-09
|MARLOW
|33
|0
|30
|2020-08-09
|PERRY
|33
|0
|30
|2020-08-09
|STIGLER
|33
|0
|18
|2020-08-09
|WOODWARD
|32
|0
|29
|2020-08-09
|KIEFER
|32
|0
|26
|2020-08-09
|PAWHUSKA
|31
|0
|26
|2020-08-09
|COMANCHE
|31
|1
|30
|2020-08-09
|KINGSTON
|30
|0
|25
|2020-08-09
|WETUMKA
|30
|0
|19
|2020-08-09
|MEAD
|29
|1
|18
|2020-08-09
|NOWATA
|29
|1
|28
|2020-08-09
|HOLLIS
|29
|0
|18
|2020-08-09
|DAVIS
|28
|0
|22
|2020-08-09
|FAIRLAND
|27
|0
|21
|2020-08-09
|ROLAND
|27
|0
|11
|2020-08-09
|OKARCHE
|27
|0
|24
|2020-08-09
|COALGATE
|27
|0
|19
|2020-08-09
|OKEMAH
|27
|0
|19
|2020-08-09
|HARTSHORNE
|27
|0
|17
|2020-08-09
|OCHELATA
|27
|1
|21
|2020-08-09
|CACHE
|26
|0
|22
|2020-08-09
|CADDO
|26
|0
|18
|2020-08-09
|ELGIN
|26
|0
|25
|2020-08-09
|WAYNE
|26
|0
|23
|2020-08-09
|RED ROCK
|26
|1
|21
|2020-08-09
|GORE
|26
|1
|20
|2020-08-09
|BOKOSHE
|25
|0
|18
|2020-08-09
|COLBERT
|24
|0
|21
|2020-08-09
|FAIRFAX
|24
|0
|19
|2020-08-09
|KANSAS
|23
|0
|12
|2020-08-09
|CLAYTON
|23
|0
|18
|2020-08-09
|MEEKER
|23
|0
|17
|2020-08-09
|COPAN
|22
|0
|16
|2020-08-09
|APACHE
|22
|0
|16
|2020-08-09
|BLACKWELL
|22
|1
|17
|2020-08-09
|WATTS
|21
|0
|18
|2020-08-09
|BARNSDALL
|21
|2
|18
|2020-08-09
|WILSON
|21
|0
|14
|2020-08-09
|LUTHER
|21
|0
|20
|2020-08-09
|POCOLA
|21
|0
|16
|2020-08-09
|WISTER
|21
|0
|18
|2020-08-09
|CRESCENT
|20
|0
|9
|2020-08-09
|FORT COBB
|20
|0
|15
|2020-08-09
|MAYSVILLE
|20
|0
|16
|2020-08-09
|FAIRVIEW
|19
|0
|12
|2020-08-09
|BLAIR
|19
|0
|15
|2020-08-09
|ELMORE CITY
|18
|0
|17
|2020-08-09
|PORTER
|18
|0
|16
|2020-08-09
|CAMERON
|18
|0
|7
|2020-08-09
|PORUM
|18
|1
|13
|2020-08-09
|LONE GROVE
|18
|1
|16
|2020-08-09
|ARCADIA
|18
|0
|16
|2020-08-09
|KONAWA
|17
|1
|12
|2020-08-09
|ALVA
|17
|0
|12
|2020-08-09
|WATONGA
|17
|0
|12
|2020-08-09
|MAUD
|17
|0
|11
|2020-08-09
|WYNNEWOOD
|17
|1
|12
|2020-08-09
|TYRONE
|17
|0
|15
|2020-08-09
|TISHOMINGO
|17
|0
|11
|2020-08-09
|WEBBERS FALLS
|16
|0
|8
|2020-08-09
|PADEN
|16
|0
|11
|2020-08-09
|DEWAR
|16
|0
|10
|2020-08-09
|OLUSTEE
|16
|0
|15
|2020-08-09
|GARVIN
|16
|0
|15
|2020-08-09
|BIG CABIN
|15
|1
|12
|2020-08-09
|QUAPAW
|15
|0
|9
|2020-08-09
|GLENCOE
|15
|0
|14
|2020-08-09
|GERONIMO
|15
|0
|9
|2020-08-09
|TONKAWA
|14
|0
|9
|2020-08-09
|CARNEGIE
|14
|1
|6
|2020-08-09
|MINCO
|14
|0
|10
|2020-08-09
|WELEETKA
|14
|0
|10
|2020-08-09
|EARLSBORO
|14
|0
|12
|2020-08-09
|HOWE
|14
|0
|6
|2020-08-09
|CASHION
|13
|0
|12
|2020-08-09
|GRACEMONT
|13
|0
|7
|2020-08-09
|YALE
|13
|0
|11
|2020-08-09
|GOODWELL
|13
|0
|13
|2020-08-09
|WALTERS
|13
|0
|12
|2020-08-09
|FORT TOWSON
|13
|0
|11
|2020-08-09
|SAYRE
|13
|0
|9
|2020-08-09
|GEARY
|12
|0
|11
|2020-08-09
|CYRIL
|12
|1
|9
|2020-08-09
|WAURIKA
|12
|0
|8
|2020-08-09
|WELLSTON
|12
|0
|8
|2020-08-09
|TALALA
|12
|0
|11
|2020-08-09
|KEOTA
|12
|0
|3
|2020-08-09
|INDIAHOMA
|12
|0
|8
|2020-08-09
|TIPTON
|12
|0
|10
|2020-08-09
|RAMONA
|12
|0
|12
|2020-08-09
|ADAIR
|11
|0
|9
|2020-08-09
|RINGLING
|11
|0
|10
|2020-08-09
|QUINTON
|11
|0
|9
|2020-08-09
|BOKCHITO
|11
|0
|8
|2020-08-09
|STONEWALL
|11
|1
|9
|2020-08-09
|CEMENT
|11
|0
|7
|2020-08-09
|RUSH SPRINGS
|11
|0
|11
|2020-08-09
|ALLEN
|11
|1
|7
|2020-08-09
|JENNINGS
|11
|0
|10
|2020-08-09
|ALEX
|11
|0
|11
|2020-08-09
|WAUKOMIS
|11
|0
|7
|2020-08-09
|WELCH
|10
|0
|10
|2020-08-09
|DEPEW
|10
|1
|8
|2020-08-09
|HOBART
|10
|0
|9
|2020-08-09
|DRUMRIGHT
|10
|0
|7
|2020-08-09
|BOSWELL
|10
|0
|8
|2020-08-09
|GANS
|10
|0
|4
|2020-08-09
|FLETCHER
|10
|0
|9
|2020-08-09
|WARNER
|10
|0
|8
|2020-08-09
|DELAWARE
|9
|0
|8
|2020-08-09
|ROFF
|9
|0
|8
|2020-08-09
|TAFT
|9
|0
|5
|2020-08-09
|BENNINGTON
|9
|0
|9
|2020-08-09
|HEALDTON
|9
|0
|5
|2020-08-09
|RYAN
|9
|0
|8
|2020-08-09
|SAVANNA
|9
|0
|4
|2020-08-09
|NORTH MIAMI
|9
|0
|9
|2020-08-09
|MANNSVILLE
|9
|0
|9
|2020-08-09
|OKTAHA
|9
|0
|5
|2020-08-09
|KREBS
|9
|0
|3
|2020-08-09
|WANETTE
|9
|0
|7
|2020-08-09
|ASHER
|9
|0
|6
|2020-08-09
|BURNS FLAT
|9
|0
|9
|2020-08-09
|NEWKIRK
|9
|1
|5
|2020-08-09
|KAW CITY
|9
|1
|5
|2020-08-09
|BEAVER
|9
|0
|8
|2020-08-09
|MORRISON
|8
|0
|8
|2020-08-09
|CANADIAN
|8
|0
|4
|2020-08-09
|ARKOMA
|8
|0
|4
|2020-08-09
|AMBER
|8
|0
|7
|2020-08-09
|RED OAK
|8
|0
|3
|2020-08-09
|GARBER
|8
|0
|4
|2020-08-09
|PAOLI
|8
|0
|7
|2020-08-09
|OPTIMA
|8
|0
|8
|2020-08-09
|OSAGE
|7
|0
|7
|2020-08-09
|CARNEY
|7
|0
|3
|2020-08-09
|CHEYENNE
|7
|1
|6
|2020-08-09
|SPAVINAW
|7
|0
|4
|2020-08-09
|MCCURTAIN
|7
|0
|7
|2020-08-09
|SHADY POINT
|7
|0
|5
|2020-08-09
|KIOWA
|7
|0
|5
|2020-08-09
|LEHIGH
|7
|0
|7
|2020-08-09
|VERDEN
|7
|0
|6
|2020-08-09
|STRATFORD
|7
|0
|4
|2020-08-09
|LOOKEBA
|7
|2
|4
|2020-08-09
|SASAKWA
|7
|0
|5
|2020-08-09
|DISNEY
|7
|0
|2
|2020-08-09
|UNION CITY
|6
|0
|5
|2020-08-09
|SPRINGER
|6
|1
|3
|2020-08-09
|NINNEKAH
|6
|0
|4
|2020-08-09
|LANGLEY
|6
|0
|4
|2020-08-09
|ACHILLE
|6
|0
|6
|2020-08-09
|THOMAS
|6
|0
|5
|2020-08-09
|POCASSET
|6
|0
|6
|2020-08-09
|CROWDER
|6
|0
|3
|2020-08-09
|RINGWOOD
|6
|0
|6
|2020-08-09
|HAILEYVILLE
|6
|0
|2
|2020-08-09
|CANEY
|6
|0
|6
|2020-08-09
|LAVERNE
|6
|0
|4
|2020-08-09
|BURBANK
|6
|0
|3
|2020-08-09
|PANAMA
|6
|0
|6
|2020-08-09
|PRUE
|6
|0
|5
|2020-08-09
|OAKS
|5
|0
|3
|2020-08-09
|SNYDER
|5
|0
|5
|2020-08-09
|THACKERVILLE
|5
|0
|3
|2020-08-09
|WANN
|5
|0
|5
|2020-08-09
|BRAGGS
|5
|0
|3
|2020-08-09
|ARAPAHO
|5
|0
|5
|2020-08-09
|HYDRO
|5
|0
|4
|2020-08-09
|POND CREEK
|5
|0
|5
|2020-08-09
|AGRA
|5
|1
|4
|2020-08-09
|CASTLE
|5
|0
|3
|2020-08-09
|AVANT
|5
|0
|1
|2020-08-09
|SHATTUCK
|5
|0
|4
|2020-08-09
|COUNCIL HILL
|5
|0
|3
|2020-08-09
|KENEFIC
|5
|0
|2
|2020-08-09
|ALBION
|5
|0
|5
|2020-08-09
|BOYNTON
|5
|0
|4
|2020-08-09
|LAHOMA
|5
|0
|5
|2020-08-09
|TERLTON
|5
|0
|5
|2020-08-09
|TEMPLE
|5
|2
|3
|2020-08-09
|RIPLEY
|5
|0
|5
|2020-08-09
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|4
|1
|3
|2020-08-09
|MARBLE CITY
|4
|0
|3
|2020-08-09
|HARDESTY
|4
|0
|4
|2020-08-09
|HANNA
|4
|0
|0
|2020-08-09
|SENTINEL
|4
|0
|4
|2020-08-09
|ORLANDO
|4
|0
|4
|2020-08-09
|FREEDOM
|4
|0
|4
|2020-08-09
|RATLIFF CITY
|4
|0
|3
|2020-08-09
|BOLEY
|4
|1
|3
|2020-08-09
|LONGDALE
|4
|0
|4
|2020-08-09
|BUFFALO
|4
|0
|3
|2020-08-09
|GOULD
|4
|0
|2
|2020-08-09
|KETCHUM
|4
|0
|3
|2020-08-09
|NEW CORDELL
|4
|0
|4
|2020-08-09
|MEDFORD
|4
|0
|3
|2020-08-09
|MILBURN
|4
|0
|1
|2020-08-09
|RATTAN
|4
|0
|3
|2020-08-09
|LENAPAH
|4
|0
|3
|2020-08-09
|FORGAN
|4
|0
|4
|2020-08-09
|SEILING
|4
|0
|4
|2020-08-09
|WYNONA
|4
|0
|3
|2020-08-09
|CALUMET
|4
|0
|4
|2020-08-09
|CALVIN
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-09
|LANGSTON
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-09
|SOPER
|3
|0
|2
|2020-08-09
|WAKITA
|3
|0
|0
|2020-08-09
|MULHALL
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-09
|STRINGTOWN
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-09
|BERNICE
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-09
|KINTA
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-09
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-09
|TRYON
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-09
|LAMAR
|3
|0
|2
|2020-08-09
|MILLERTON
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-09
|SCHULTER
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-09
|BUTLER
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-09
|WAPANUCKA
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-09
|VICI
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-09
|BILLINGS
|3
|1
|0
|2020-08-09
|CORN
|3
|0
|2
|2020-08-09
|GRANITE
|3
|0
|2
|2020-08-09
|OKEENE
|3
|0
|2
|2020-08-09
|DILL CITY
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-09
|LAMONT
|3
|0
|2
|2020-08-09
|STUART
|3
|0
|3
|2020-08-09
|DOVER
|3
|0
|2
|2020-08-09
|MARSHALL
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-09
|FOSS
|2
|0
|1
|2020-08-09
|HITCHCOCK
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-09
|SAWYER
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-09
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-09
|MOORELAND
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-09
|BLUEJACKET
|2
|0
|1
|2020-08-09
|MARTHA
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-09
|OKAY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-09
|HALLETT
|2
|0
|1
|2020-08-09
|BRADLEY
|2
|0
|1
|2020-08-09
|SHIDLER
|2
|0
|1
|2020-08-09
|VELMA
|2
|0
|0
|2020-08-09
|FITZHUGH
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-09
|EAKLY
|2
|0
|0
|2020-08-09
|ELDORADO
|2
|0
|1
|2020-08-09
|GOLDSBY
|2
|0
|1
|2020-08-09
|HELENA
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-09
|FRANCIS
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-09
|PITTSBURG
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-09
|CANTON
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-09
|HASTINGS
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-09
|ROOSEVELT
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-09
|MARLAND
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-09
|INDIANOLA
|2
|0
|1
|2020-08-09
|SLICK
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-09
|RAVIA
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-09
|DRUMMOND
|2
|0
|0
|2020-08-09
|BOWLEGS
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-09
|MENO
|2
|0
|2
|2020-08-09
|OILTON
|2
|1
|1
|2020-08-09
|CANUTE
|2
|0
|1
|2020-08-09
|HILLSDALE
|1
|0
|0
|2020-08-09
|COYLE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-09
|LOCO
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-09
|LEEDEY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-09
|FOSTER
|1
|0
|0
|2020-08-09
|RALSTON
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-09
|FOYIL
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-09
|ERICK
|1
|0
|0
|2020-08-09
|GOTEBO
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-09
|CHATTANOOGA
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-09
|HAMMON
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-09
|BOISE CITY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-09
|CLEO SPRINGS
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-09
|BESSIE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-09
|JET
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-09
|LONE WOLF
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-09
|TUPELO
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-09
|DUSTIN
|1
|0
|0
|2020-08-09
|SPARKS
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-09
|GENE AUTRY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-09
|TULLAHASSEE
|1
|0
|0
|2020-08-09
|THE VILLAGE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-09
|ROCKY
|1
|0
|0
|2020-08-09
|GRANDFIELD
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-09
|COVINGTON
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-09
|BYNG
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-09
|FORT SUPPLY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-09
|MEDICINE PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-09
|DAVENPORT
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-09
|MILL CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-08-09
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.