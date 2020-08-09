You have permission to edit this article.
OSDH: 486 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, 6,911 active; no new deaths

COVID-19 Oklahoma map for 8.9.20

There have been 43,566 Oklahomans test positive for coronavirus COVID-19 in all 77 counties (shaded in red) and 603 deaths in 52 counties (shaded in orange), according to Oklahoma State Department of Health figures on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. 

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma gained 486 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, but no new deaths were reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The 1.1% single-day increase brings the cumulative case total to 43,566 according to OSDH website Sunday morning.

There were 6,911 active cases, a single-day increase of 179, and 36,052, nearly 83%, who have recovered, with 307 of those since Saturday's report, according to OSDH.

Case increases in Northwest Oklahoma counties included seven in Kingfisher, five in Garfield and one in Blaine. Woodward County saw one reduced case. Cities and towns seeing an increase in confirmed cases included four each in Enid and Kingfisher, three in Hennessey and one each in Garber, Lamont and Waukomis. Wakita saw one reduced case. OSDH reports case numbers can fluctuate as addresses are confirmed.

State numbers 

Those in the 18-35 age group continue to lead the increase in new cases with 158 reported Sunday by OSDH. Other increases per age group were 122 in the 36-49 group, 83 in the 50-64 group,  61 in the 5-17 group, 50 in the 65 and older group and 11 in the 0-4 group.

Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Sunday were 1,002 in the 0-4 age group, 3,857 in the 5-17 age group, 15,448 in the 18-35 age group, 9,561 in the 36-49 age group, 7,766 in the 50-64 age group and 5,931 in the 65 and older age group. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 40.1.

Of those testing positive, 22,777 have been female and 20,704 have been male. There were 85 listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Sunday.

Of the overall 603 deaths in the state associated with the virus, 475 have been 65 and older and 101 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.5% of the total. There have been 17 deaths in the 36-49 age group, nine in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 329, than women, 274, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Saturday. The average age of those who have died is 74.3.

Data shows deaths in 54 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 112 in Oklahoma County; 107 in Tulsa County; 55 in Cleveland County; 39 in Washington County; 28 in McCurtain County; 23 in Wagoner County; 19 in Delaware County; 16 each in Caddo, Muskogee and Rogers counties; 14 in Creek County; 11 in Kay and Osage counties; 10 in Comanche County; nine in Pottawatomie County; eight in Greer County; seven in Canadian, Grady and Texas counties; six each in Adair and Mayes counties; five each in Garfield, Jackson and Seminole counties; four each in Carter, Garvin, McClain, Payne and Sequoyah counties; three each in Ottawa, Pawnee, Pittsburg, Okmulgee and Stephens counties; two each in Cherokee, Cotton, Hughes, Lincoln, Noble and Pontotoc counties; and one each in Beckham, Bryan, Choctaw, Kiowa, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, Marshall, McIntosh, Nowata, Okfuskee, Roger Mills and Tillman counties.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data released Sunday by OSDH shows Garfield with 452 cases, 323 recovered, 124 active and five deaths, including one reported Thursdayone reported July 28one reported July 23a woman in the 36-49 age group in June and an 86-year-old from Garfield County in April; Kingfisher with 136 cases, 104 recovered and 32 active; Noble with 83 cases, 71 recovered, 10 active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Blaine with 42 cases, 35 recovered and seven active; Woodward with 37 cases, 33 recovered and four active; Major with 34 cases, 24 recovered, nine active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Woods with 20 cases, 15 recovered and five active; Grant with 15 cases, 10 recovered and five active; and Alfalfa with three recovered cases.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 420 in Enid (112 active); 61 in Kingfisher (12 active); 38 in Hennessey (14 active); 32 in Woodward (three active); 27 in Okarche (three active); 19 in Fairview (seven active); 17 each in Alva (five active) and Watonga (five active); 13 in Cashion (one active); 11 in Waukomis (four active); eight in Garber (four active); six in Ringwood; five each in Lahoma and Pond Creek; four each in Freedom, Longdale, Medford (one active) and Seiling; three each in Billings (two active), Dover (one active), Lamont (one active) Mulhall, Okeene (one active) and Wakita (three active); two each in Canton, Drummond (two active), Helena, Hitchcock, Marshall, Mooreland and Meno; and one each in Cleo Springs, Covington, Fort Supply, Hillsdale (one active) and Jet, according to data released by OSDH on Sunday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."

In Enid, there have been 230 cases, with 153 recovered and four deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 190 cases, with 151 recovered and one death, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Sunday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

Oklahoma per county 8.9.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT
OKLAHOMA 10560 112 8878 2020-08-09
TULSA 10465 107 8874 2020-08-09
CLEVELAND 2994 55 2591 2020-08-09
CANADIAN 1208 7 1030 2020-08-09
TEXAS 1056 7 1026 2020-08-09
ROGERS 976 16 724 2020-08-09
WAGONER 860 23 684 2020-08-09
MCCURTAIN 854 28 743 2020-08-09
COMANCHE 831 10 736 2020-08-09
PAYNE 730 4 633 2020-08-09
WASHINGTON 632 39 527 2020-08-09
CREEK 596 14 462 2020-08-09
JACKSON 523 5 447 2020-08-09
MUSKOGEE 506 16 365 2020-08-09
OKMULGEE 467 3 377 2020-08-09
BRYAN 452 1 354 2020-08-09
GARFIELD 452 5 323 2020-08-09
POTTAWATOMIE 447 9 336 2020-08-09
GRADY 441 7 388 2020-08-09
CHEROKEE 440 2 273 2020-08-09
MCCLAIN 440 4 386 2020-08-09
DELAWARE 426 19 359 2020-08-09
CADDO 417 16 326 2020-08-09
OSAGE 417 11 346 2020-08-09
OTTAWA 369 3 317 2020-08-09
PITTSBURG 350 3 174 2020-08-09
ADAIR 340 6 241 2020-08-09
LE FLORE 340 1 207 2020-08-09
SEQUOYAH 340 4 220 2020-08-09
CARTER 338 4 278 2020-08-09
MAYES 316 6 245 2020-08-09
KAY 244 11 200 2020-08-09
SEMINOLE 235 5 157 2020-08-09
GARVIN 226 4 191 2020-08-09
LOGAN 220 1 175 2020-08-09
CUSTER 206 0 182 2020-08-09
STEPHENS 200 3 160 2020-08-09
PONTOTOC 199 2 162 2020-08-09
CHOCTAW 185 1 160 2020-08-09
MCINTOSH 180 1 141 2020-08-09
LINCOLN 164 2 120 2020-08-09
HUGHES 137 2 96 2020-08-09
PAWNEE 137 3 116 2020-08-09
KINGFISHER 136 0 104 2020-08-09
PUSHMATAHA 108 0 87 2020-08-09
MARSHALL 107 1 93 2020-08-09
LATIMER 88 1 59 2020-08-09
GREER 83 8 69 2020-08-09
NOBLE 83 2 71 2020-08-09
CRAIG 82 0 68 2020-08-09
LOVE 75 0 65 2020-08-09
MURRAY 73 0 62 2020-08-09
ATOKA 70 0 65 2020-08-09
OKFUSKEE 66 1 46 2020-08-09
BECKHAM 60 1 37 2020-08-09
TILLMAN 58 1 53 2020-08-09
HASKELL 58 0 32 2020-08-09
NOWATA 57 1 53 2020-08-09
JOHNSTON 47 0 36 2020-08-09
BLAINE 42 0 35 2020-08-09
WOODWARD 37 0 33 2020-08-09
BEAVER 36 0 36 2020-08-09
COAL 35 0 27 2020-08-09
MAJOR 34 1 24 2020-08-09
JEFFERSON 33 0 27 2020-08-09
HARMON 32 0 19 2020-08-09
KIOWA 28 1 26 2020-08-09
WASHITA 27 0 24 2020-08-09
WOODS 20 0 15 2020-08-09
COTTON 18 2 15 2020-08-09
GRANT 15 0 10 2020-08-09
DEWEY 10 0 9 2020-08-09
HARPER 10 0 7 2020-08-09
ROGER MILLS 8 1 7 2020-08-09
ELLIS 5 0 4 2020-08-09
5 0 0 2020-08-09
ALFALFA 3 0 3 2020-08-09
CIMARRON 1 0 1 2020-08-09

Oklahoma per city 8.9.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT
OKLAHOMA CITY 8641 95 7219 2020-08-09
TULSA 7169 80 6115 2020-08-09
BROKEN ARROW 1810 24 1418 2020-08-09
EDMOND 1496 18 1306 2020-08-09
NORMAN 1469 31 1283 2020-08-09
GUYMON 868 7 850 2020-08-09
OTHER*** 838 8 672 2020-08-09
YUKON 653 4 562 2020-08-09
MOORE 636 11 548 2020-08-09
LAWTON 615 9 549 2020-08-09
CLAREMORE 595 13 428 2020-08-09
JENKS 587 0 561 2020-08-09
STILLWATER 579 3 513 2020-08-09
BARTLESVILLE 503 37 417 2020-08-09
ALTUS 472 5 406 2020-08-09
OWASSO 442 2 377 2020-08-09
ENID 420 5 303 2020-08-09
BROKEN BOW 378 22 335 2020-08-09
BIXBY 361 2 312 2020-08-09
MUSKOGEE 354 12 255 2020-08-09
TAHLEQUAH 319 2 194 2020-08-09
SHAWNEE 302 8 228 2020-08-09
IDABEL 286 4 243 2020-08-09
DURANT 281 0 222 2020-08-09
ARDMORE 278 2 235 2020-08-09
SAPULPA 278 4 233 2020-08-09
GLENPOOL 261 1 231 2020-08-09
MCALESTER 256 3 119 2020-08-09
BETHANY 250 1 220 2020-08-09
SAND SPRINGS 239 3 183 2020-08-09
STILWELL 225 5 145 2020-08-09
CHICKASHA 224 4 202 2020-08-09
COWETA 211 13 163 2020-08-09
MIAMI 201 3 187 2020-08-09
PONCA CITY 196 8 167 2020-08-09
SKIATOOK 196 7 169 2020-08-09
MUSTANG 196 1 171 2020-08-09
EL RENO 183 1 145 2020-08-09
COLLINSVILLE 182 1 155 2020-08-09
OKMULGEE 177 2 143 2020-08-09
PURCELL 175 3 149 2020-08-09
GROVE 174 16 147 2020-08-09
LEXINGTON 170 1 154 2020-08-09
CHOCTAW 161 2 132 2020-08-09
ANADARKO 155 3 120 2020-08-09
ADA 154 0 126 2020-08-09
HUGO 150 1 132 2020-08-09
HENRYETTA 147 1 121 2020-08-09
SALLISAW 141 1 96 2020-08-09
BLANCHARD 136 1 122 2020-08-09
DUNCAN 131 2 97 2020-08-09
WAGONER 129 5 98 2020-08-09
WARR ACRES 127 0 106 2020-08-09
CLINTON 123 0 107 2020-08-09
GUTHRIE 115 0 101 2020-08-09
NOBLE 111 1 91 2020-08-09
NEWCASTLE 109 1 96 2020-08-09
HINTON 109 0 102 2020-08-09
PRYOR CREEK 105 2 86 2020-08-09
WEWOKA 104 1 72 2020-08-09
TUTTLE 103 2 87 2020-08-09
PAULS VALLEY 101 1 93 2020-08-09
MIDWEST CITY 98 2 77 2020-08-09
MULDROW 95 1 59 2020-08-09
HOLDENVILLE 94 2 69 2020-08-09
HOOKER 93 0 93 2020-08-09
BRISTOW 92 2 52 2020-08-09
SEMINOLE 91 3 61 2020-08-09
CUSHING 89 1 63 2020-08-09
CHECOTAH 89 1 74 2020-08-09
JAY 88 1 82 2020-08-09
PIEDMONT 82 1 73 2020-08-09
HEAVENER 81 0 37 2020-08-09
EUFAULA 81 0 61 2020-08-09
CATOOSA 81 0 57 2020-08-09
MANGUM 78 8 66 2020-08-09
MADILL 77 1 68 2020-08-09
CLEVELAND 70 3 56 2020-08-09
AFTON 69 0 62 2020-08-09
DEL CITY 69 0 54 2020-08-09
WEATHERFORD 69 0 62 2020-08-09
WESTVILLE 66 1 57 2020-08-09
LOCUST GROVE 66 0 55 2020-08-09
POTEAU 65 0 44 2020-08-09
SPENCER 65 1 54 2020-08-09
SPERRY 64 1 52 2020-08-09
KINGFISHER 61 0 49 2020-08-09
LINDSAY 60 2 47 2020-08-09
DEWEY 60 1 52 2020-08-09
VINITA 59 0 47 2020-08-09
WRIGHT CITY 59 0 46 2020-08-09
TALIHINA 59 1 41 2020-08-09
INOLA 59 2 44 2020-08-09
FORT GIBSON 57 3 47 2020-08-09
MOUNDS 55 1 48 2020-08-09
MCLOUD 55 1 39 2020-08-09
SALINA 54 1 37 2020-08-09
ATOKA 53 0 50 2020-08-09
HOMINY 53 2 43 2020-08-09
NICHOLS HILLS 53 0 48 2020-08-09
CALERA 52 0 41 2020-08-09
HARRAH 51 0 41 2020-08-09
MARIETTA 51 0 46 2020-08-09
CHELSEA 50 0 37 2020-08-09
KELLYVILLE 48 2 40 2020-08-09
CHOUTEAU 48 3 37 2020-08-09
MORRIS 48 0 34 2020-08-09
COMMERCE 47 0 44 2020-08-09
PAWNEE 46 0 41 2020-08-09
FREDERICK 46 1 42 2020-08-09
BINGER 46 9 37 2020-08-09
JONES 46 1 35 2020-08-09
WILBURTON 45 1 28 2020-08-09
SULPHUR 45 0 40 2020-08-09
TEXHOMA 45 0 36 2020-08-09
ELK CITY 45 1 28 2020-08-09
MANNFORD 45 1 33 2020-08-09
ANTLERS 44 0 29 2020-08-09
TECUMSEH 44 0 31 2020-08-09
HASKELL 43 0 34 2020-08-09
COLCORD 43 1 37 2020-08-09
HAWORTH 42 1 36 2020-08-09
SPIRO 41 0 29 2020-08-09
BEGGS 41 0 36 2020-08-09
VALLIANT 41 0 41 2020-08-09
OOLOGAH 41 0 38 2020-08-09
HULBERT 40 0 24 2020-08-09
PRAGUE 40 0 29 2020-08-09
VIAN 40 1 29 2020-08-09
WYANDOTTE 39 0 20 2020-08-09
HENNESSEY 38 0 24 2020-08-09
STROUD 35 0 24 2020-08-09
WASHINGTON 35 0 33 2020-08-09
PERKINS 35 0 33 2020-08-09
CHANDLER 34 1 25 2020-08-09
MARLOW 33 0 30 2020-08-09
PERRY 33 0 30 2020-08-09
STIGLER 33 0 18 2020-08-09
WOODWARD 32 0 29 2020-08-09
KIEFER 32 0 26 2020-08-09
PAWHUSKA 31 0 26 2020-08-09
COMANCHE 31 1 30 2020-08-09
KINGSTON 30 0 25 2020-08-09
WETUMKA 30 0 19 2020-08-09
MEAD 29 1 18 2020-08-09
NOWATA 29 1 28 2020-08-09
HOLLIS 29 0 18 2020-08-09
DAVIS 28 0 22 2020-08-09
FAIRLAND 27 0 21 2020-08-09
ROLAND 27 0 11 2020-08-09
OKARCHE 27 0 24 2020-08-09
COALGATE 27 0 19 2020-08-09
OKEMAH 27 0 19 2020-08-09
HARTSHORNE 27 0 17 2020-08-09
OCHELATA 27 1 21 2020-08-09
CACHE 26 0 22 2020-08-09
CADDO 26 0 18 2020-08-09
ELGIN 26 0 25 2020-08-09
WAYNE 26 0 23 2020-08-09
RED ROCK 26 1 21 2020-08-09
GORE 26 1 20 2020-08-09
BOKOSHE 25 0 18 2020-08-09
COLBERT 24 0 21 2020-08-09
FAIRFAX 24 0 19 2020-08-09
KANSAS 23 0 12 2020-08-09
CLAYTON 23 0 18 2020-08-09
MEEKER 23 0 17 2020-08-09
COPAN 22 0 16 2020-08-09
APACHE 22 0 16 2020-08-09
BLACKWELL 22 1 17 2020-08-09
WATTS 21 0 18 2020-08-09
BARNSDALL 21 2 18 2020-08-09
WILSON 21 0 14 2020-08-09
LUTHER 21 0 20 2020-08-09
POCOLA 21 0 16 2020-08-09
WISTER 21 0 18 2020-08-09
CRESCENT 20 0 9 2020-08-09
FORT COBB 20 0 15 2020-08-09
MAYSVILLE 20 0 16 2020-08-09
FAIRVIEW 19 0 12 2020-08-09
BLAIR 19 0 15 2020-08-09
ELMORE CITY 18 0 17 2020-08-09
PORTER 18 0 16 2020-08-09
CAMERON 18 0 7 2020-08-09
PORUM 18 1 13 2020-08-09
LONE GROVE 18 1 16 2020-08-09
ARCADIA 18 0 16 2020-08-09
KONAWA 17 1 12 2020-08-09
ALVA 17 0 12 2020-08-09
WATONGA 17 0 12 2020-08-09
MAUD 17 0 11 2020-08-09
WYNNEWOOD 17 1 12 2020-08-09
TYRONE 17 0 15 2020-08-09
TISHOMINGO 17 0 11 2020-08-09
WEBBERS FALLS 16 0 8 2020-08-09
PADEN 16 0 11 2020-08-09
DEWAR 16 0 10 2020-08-09
OLUSTEE 16 0 15 2020-08-09
GARVIN 16 0 15 2020-08-09
BIG CABIN 15 1 12 2020-08-09
QUAPAW 15 0 9 2020-08-09
GLENCOE 15 0 14 2020-08-09
GERONIMO 15 0 9 2020-08-09
TONKAWA 14 0 9 2020-08-09
CARNEGIE 14 1 6 2020-08-09
MINCO 14 0 10 2020-08-09
WELEETKA 14 0 10 2020-08-09
EARLSBORO 14 0 12 2020-08-09
HOWE 14 0 6 2020-08-09
CASHION 13 0 12 2020-08-09
GRACEMONT 13 0 7 2020-08-09
YALE 13 0 11 2020-08-09
GOODWELL 13 0 13 2020-08-09
WALTERS 13 0 12 2020-08-09
FORT TOWSON 13 0 11 2020-08-09
SAYRE 13 0 9 2020-08-09
GEARY 12 0 11 2020-08-09
CYRIL 12 1 9 2020-08-09
WAURIKA 12 0 8 2020-08-09
WELLSTON 12 0 8 2020-08-09
TALALA 12 0 11 2020-08-09
KEOTA 12 0 3 2020-08-09
INDIAHOMA 12 0 8 2020-08-09
TIPTON 12 0 10 2020-08-09
RAMONA 12 0 12 2020-08-09
ADAIR 11 0 9 2020-08-09
RINGLING 11 0 10 2020-08-09
QUINTON 11 0 9 2020-08-09
BOKCHITO 11 0 8 2020-08-09
STONEWALL 11 1 9 2020-08-09
CEMENT 11 0 7 2020-08-09
RUSH SPRINGS 11 0 11 2020-08-09
ALLEN 11 1 7 2020-08-09
JENNINGS 11 0 10 2020-08-09
ALEX 11 0 11 2020-08-09
WAUKOMIS 11 0 7 2020-08-09
WELCH 10 0 10 2020-08-09
DEPEW 10 1 8 2020-08-09
HOBART 10 0 9 2020-08-09
DRUMRIGHT 10 0 7 2020-08-09
BOSWELL 10 0 8 2020-08-09
GANS 10 0 4 2020-08-09
FLETCHER 10 0 9 2020-08-09
WARNER 10 0 8 2020-08-09
DELAWARE 9 0 8 2020-08-09
ROFF 9 0 8 2020-08-09
TAFT 9 0 5 2020-08-09
BENNINGTON 9 0 9 2020-08-09
HEALDTON 9 0 5 2020-08-09
RYAN 9 0 8 2020-08-09
SAVANNA 9 0 4 2020-08-09
NORTH MIAMI 9 0 9 2020-08-09
MANNSVILLE 9 0 9 2020-08-09
OKTAHA 9 0 5 2020-08-09
KREBS 9 0 3 2020-08-09
WANETTE 9 0 7 2020-08-09
ASHER 9 0 6 2020-08-09
BURNS FLAT 9 0 9 2020-08-09
NEWKIRK 9 1 5 2020-08-09
KAW CITY 9 1 5 2020-08-09
BEAVER 9 0 8 2020-08-09
MORRISON 8 0 8 2020-08-09
CANADIAN 8 0 4 2020-08-09
ARKOMA 8 0 4 2020-08-09
AMBER 8 0 7 2020-08-09
RED OAK 8 0 3 2020-08-09
GARBER 8 0 4 2020-08-09
PAOLI 8 0 7 2020-08-09
OPTIMA 8 0 8 2020-08-09
OSAGE 7 0 7 2020-08-09
CARNEY 7 0 3 2020-08-09
CHEYENNE 7 1 6 2020-08-09
SPAVINAW 7 0 4 2020-08-09
MCCURTAIN 7 0 7 2020-08-09
SHADY POINT 7 0 5 2020-08-09
KIOWA 7 0 5 2020-08-09
LEHIGH 7 0 7 2020-08-09
VERDEN 7 0 6 2020-08-09
STRATFORD 7 0 4 2020-08-09
LOOKEBA 7 2 4 2020-08-09
SASAKWA 7 0 5 2020-08-09
DISNEY 7 0 2 2020-08-09
UNION CITY 6 0 5 2020-08-09
SPRINGER 6 1 3 2020-08-09
NINNEKAH 6 0 4 2020-08-09
LANGLEY 6 0 4 2020-08-09
ACHILLE 6 0 6 2020-08-09
THOMAS 6 0 5 2020-08-09
POCASSET 6 0 6 2020-08-09
CROWDER 6 0 3 2020-08-09
RINGWOOD 6 0 6 2020-08-09
HAILEYVILLE 6 0 2 2020-08-09
CANEY 6 0 6 2020-08-09
LAVERNE 6 0 4 2020-08-09
BURBANK 6 0 3 2020-08-09
PANAMA 6 0 6 2020-08-09
PRUE 6 0 5 2020-08-09
OAKS 5 0 3 2020-08-09
SNYDER 5 0 5 2020-08-09
THACKERVILLE 5 0 3 2020-08-09
WANN 5 0 5 2020-08-09
BRAGGS 5 0 3 2020-08-09
ARAPAHO 5 0 5 2020-08-09
HYDRO 5 0 4 2020-08-09
POND CREEK 5 0 5 2020-08-09
AGRA 5 1 4 2020-08-09
CASTLE 5 0 3 2020-08-09
AVANT 5 0 1 2020-08-09
SHATTUCK 5 0 4 2020-08-09
COUNCIL HILL 5 0 3 2020-08-09
KENEFIC 5 0 2 2020-08-09
ALBION 5 0 5 2020-08-09
BOYNTON 5 0 4 2020-08-09
LAHOMA 5 0 5 2020-08-09
TERLTON 5 0 5 2020-08-09
TEMPLE 5 2 3 2020-08-09
RIPLEY 5 0 5 2020-08-09
MOUNTAIN VIEW 4 1 3 2020-08-09
MARBLE CITY 4 0 3 2020-08-09
HARDESTY 4 0 4 2020-08-09
HANNA 4 0 0 2020-08-09
SENTINEL 4 0 4 2020-08-09
ORLANDO 4 0 4 2020-08-09
FREEDOM 4 0 4 2020-08-09
RATLIFF CITY 4 0 3 2020-08-09
BOLEY 4 1 3 2020-08-09
LONGDALE 4 0 4 2020-08-09
BUFFALO 4 0 3 2020-08-09
GOULD 4 0 2 2020-08-09
KETCHUM 4 0 3 2020-08-09
NEW CORDELL 4 0 4 2020-08-09
MEDFORD 4 0 3 2020-08-09
MILBURN 4 0 1 2020-08-09
RATTAN 4 0 3 2020-08-09
LENAPAH 4 0 3 2020-08-09
FORGAN 4 0 4 2020-08-09
SEILING 4 0 4 2020-08-09
WYNONA 4 0 3 2020-08-09
CALUMET 4 0 4 2020-08-09
CALVIN 3 0 3 2020-08-09
LANGSTON 3 0 3 2020-08-09
SOPER 3 0 2 2020-08-09
WAKITA 3 0 0 2020-08-09
MULHALL 3 0 3 2020-08-09
STRINGTOWN 3 0 3 2020-08-09
BERNICE 3 0 3 2020-08-09
KINTA 3 0 3 2020-08-09
MOUNTAIN PARK 3 0 3 2020-08-09
TRYON 3 0 3 2020-08-09
LAMAR 3 0 2 2020-08-09
MILLERTON 3 0 3 2020-08-09
SCHULTER 3 0 3 2020-08-09
BUTLER 3 0 3 2020-08-09
WAPANUCKA 3 0 3 2020-08-09
VICI 3 0 3 2020-08-09
BILLINGS 3 1 0 2020-08-09
CORN 3 0 2 2020-08-09
GRANITE 3 0 2 2020-08-09
OKEENE 3 0 2 2020-08-09
DILL CITY 3 0 3 2020-08-09
LAMONT 3 0 2 2020-08-09
STUART 3 0 3 2020-08-09
DOVER 3 0 2 2020-08-09
MARSHALL 2 0 2 2020-08-09
FOSS 2 0 1 2020-08-09
HITCHCOCK 2 0 2 2020-08-09
SAWYER 2 0 2 2020-08-09
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 2 0 2 2020-08-09
MOORELAND 2 0 2 2020-08-09
BLUEJACKET 2 0 1 2020-08-09
MARTHA 2 0 2 2020-08-09
OKAY 2 0 2 2020-08-09
HALLETT 2 0 1 2020-08-09
BRADLEY 2 0 1 2020-08-09
SHIDLER 2 0 1 2020-08-09
VELMA 2 0 0 2020-08-09
FITZHUGH 2 0 2 2020-08-09
EAKLY 2 0 0 2020-08-09
ELDORADO 2 0 1 2020-08-09
GOLDSBY 2 0 1 2020-08-09
HELENA 2 0 2 2020-08-09
FRANCIS 2 0 2 2020-08-09
PITTSBURG 2 0 2 2020-08-09
CANTON 2 0 2 2020-08-09
HASTINGS 2 0 2 2020-08-09
ROOSEVELT 2 0 2 2020-08-09
MARLAND 2 0 2 2020-08-09
INDIANOLA 2 0 1 2020-08-09
SLICK 2 0 2 2020-08-09
RAVIA 2 0 2 2020-08-09
DRUMMOND 2 0 0 2020-08-09
BOWLEGS 2 0 2 2020-08-09
MENO 2 0 2 2020-08-09
OILTON 2 1 1 2020-08-09
CANUTE 2 0 1 2020-08-09
HILLSDALE 1 0 0 2020-08-09
COYLE 1 0 1 2020-08-09
LOCO 1 0 1 2020-08-09
LEEDEY 1 0 1 2020-08-09
FOSTER 1 0 0 2020-08-09
RALSTON 1 0 1 2020-08-09
FOYIL 1 0 1 2020-08-09
ERICK 1 0 0 2020-08-09
GOTEBO 1 0 1 2020-08-09
CHATTANOOGA 1 0 1 2020-08-09
HAMMON 1 0 1 2020-08-09
BOISE CITY 1 0 1 2020-08-09
CLEO SPRINGS 1 0 1 2020-08-09
BESSIE 1 0 1 2020-08-09
JET 1 0 1 2020-08-09
LONE WOLF 1 0 1 2020-08-09
TUPELO 1 0 1 2020-08-09
DUSTIN 1 0 0 2020-08-09
SPARKS 1 0 1 2020-08-09
GENE AUTRY 1 0 1 2020-08-09
TULLAHASSEE 1 0 0 2020-08-09
THE VILLAGE 1 0 1 2020-08-09
ROCKY 1 0 0 2020-08-09
GRANDFIELD 1 0 1 2020-08-09
COVINGTON 1 0 1 2020-08-09
BYNG 1 0 1 2020-08-09
FORT SUPPLY 1 0 1 2020-08-09
MEDICINE PARK 1 0 1 2020-08-09
DAVENPORT 1 0 1 2020-08-09
MILL CREEK 1 0 1 2020-08-09

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

Correction

The headline has been rewritten to reflect the correct number of active cases in Garfield County at 80, according to OSDH data.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

 

