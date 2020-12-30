ENID, Okla. — Forty-eight more COVID-19-related deaths, none of those in Northwest Oklahoma, along with 3,249 new cases, were reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday.
The 1.1% increase in cases brought the cumulative statewide total to 287,030 cases. However, those considered by the OSDH as recovered still outnumbered the new cases, with 32,363 active, a decrease of 265, and 252,214 recovered, including 3,466 since Tuesday’s report. OSDH considered those not currently hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report as recovered, according to its website.
Despite more than 3,000 new cases statewide, Garfield County increased only by 21, which is lighter than most days in recent weeks. The county has had a cumulative 5,371 cases with 463 of those active, a single-day decrease of 28, according to OSDH. There have been 4,865, or 90.5%, who have recovered and 43 who have died in the county.
Of those cases, 4,757, or nearly 89%, have been in Enid, where 377 remain active, a single-day decrease of 23, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There have been 4,339 in the city who have recovered and 41 who have died.
Statewide there have been 2,453 Oklahomans who have died either due to COVID-19 or complications from the virus, according to OSDH data.
There were 33 deaths reported Wednesday in the 65 and older age range: eight men and seven women from Tulsa County; three men and a woman from Cleveland County; two Craig County men; two McIntosh County women; men from Canadian, Comanche, Hughes, Mayes, Osage and Washington counties; and women from Beckham, Logan, Oklahoma and Pawnee counties.
Ten of the deaths were in the 60-54 age range: two men and a woman from Cleveland County; women from Comanche, McClain, Oklahoma and Tulsa counties; and men from Payne, Tillman and Wagoner counties. There were five from the 36-49 age range: two women and a man from Cleveland County, an Oklahoma County woman and a Okmulgee County man.
Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma climbed by 386 to 16,812, according to the OSDH on Wednesday. Of those, 1,916 were hospitalized, with 486 of those in intensive care, according to the OSDH Tuesday evening Executive Report.
Adult ICU bed availability in the state was at 5% and medical/surgical beds were at 13% availability statewide, with a 98% hospital response rate, according to the Executive Report. There were 1,014 individuals seen in hospitals in the 24 hours prior to the report who self-quarantined.
Locally, there were 18 COVID-19 patients and no new deaths at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday. St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center’s public information officer will not be available this week to report data, according to the facility. There were 85 COVID-19 cases hospitalized in the OSDH Northwest Region, a decrease of 12 from the prior day’s report.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Wednesday included 26 in Noble, 17 each in Woods and Woodward, 16 in Kingfisher, nine in Alfalfa, eight in Blaine and five in Grant, according to OSDH. Major County had a reduction of two cases.
State update
There have been 151,356 Oklahoma women and 135,494 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH Wednesday. There were 180 designated as unknown gender.
Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 5,208 in the 0-4 age group, 30,543 in the 5-17 age group, 91,508 in the 18-35 age group, 62,709 in the 36-49 age group, 55,297 in the 50-64 age group and 41,729 in the 65 and older age group. There were 36 listed as unknown age.
Of the overall 2,453 deaths in the state, 1,959 have been 65 and older and 386 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.6% of the total. There have been 85 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 22 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 1,375, than women, 1,078, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Wednesday.
Data shows deaths in 76 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 435 in Oklahoma; 395 in Tulsa; 163 in Cleveland; 83 in Rogers; 64 in Creek; 59 in Washington; 58 in Comanche; 51 each in Canadian and McCurtain; 48 in Muskogee; 45 in Wagoner; 44 in Delaware; 43 in Garfield; 39 in Caddo; 37 in Grady; 36 in Jackson; 33 in Pottawatomie; 32 each in Bryan and Lincoln; 31 each in Custer and Kay; 30 in Le FLore; 28 each in Ottawa and Payne; 27 each in McClain and Okmulgee; 26 in Osage; 24 each in Mayes and Pontotoc; 23 each in Pittsburg and Stephens; 22 in Beckham; 18 each in Garvin and Seminole; 17 each in Carter, Cherokee and McIntosh; 16 each in Sequoyah and Texas; 15 in Okfuskee; 14 in Adair; 11 each in Kiowa and Pawnee; 10 each in Cotton, Johnston, Kingfisher and Woodward; nine each in Greer, Hughes and Tillman; eight each in Logan Murray and Nowata; seven each in Craig, Haskell and Noble; six each in Choctaw, Love, Marshall, Pushmataha and Roger Mills; five each in Grant, Latimer and Woods; four each in Alfalfa, Coal and Major; three each in Atoka, Blaine, Dewey, Harper, Jefferson and Washita; two in Beaver; and one each in Cimarron and Ellis.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Wednesday by OSDH:
• Woodward with 2,457 cases, 2,288 recovered, 159 active and 10 deaths, seven from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland.
• Kingfisher with 1,353 cases, 1,204 recovered, 139 active and 10 deaths, four from Okarche, two each from Hennessey, Dover and Kingfisher.
• Noble with 972 cases, 843 recovered, 122 active and seven deaths, including a Billings man.
• Woods with 960 cases, 762 recovered, 193 active and five deaths from Alva.
• Alfalfa with 923 cases, 839 recovered, 80 active and four deaths, one each from Aline, Cherokee and Helena and an inmate from James Crabtree Correctional Center, in Helena.
• Major with 711 cases, 652 recovered, 59 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.
• Blaine with 647 cases, 567 recovered, 77 active and three deaths, two from Canton and one not listed by town.
• Grant with 380 cases, 332 recovered, 43 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.
In Enid, there have been 2,195 cases, with 2,002 recovered and 26 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 2,503 cases, with 2,282 recovered and 14 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There were 28 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at www.unitedstateszip codes.org/.
There have been 43 deaths in Garfield County, with 41 from Enid and three from Lahoma, according to OSDH. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dated the Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as more widely shared county numbers are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum.
DOC update
The number of inmates with COVID-19 was at 59 Tuesday, with 98 COVID-19-positive Department of Corrections employees, across the state, according to the DOC website.
DOC is reporting James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena has nine inmates currently positive for COVID-19. There were no active cases among inmates at Enid Community Corrections Center, William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply or Bill Johnson Corrections Center n Alva.
Inmates in isolation and quarantine included nine and 551, respectively, at James Crabtree, and two in quarantine at William S. Key, according to the DOC website.
