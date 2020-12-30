DAILY COVID 12.30.20

ENID, Okla. — Forty-eight more COVID-19-related deaths, none of those in Northwest Oklahoma, along with 3,249 new cases, were reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday.

The 1.1% increase in cases brought the cumulative statewide total to 287,030 cases. However, those considered by the OSDH as recovered still outnumbered the new cases, with 32,363 active, a decrease of 265, and 252,214 recovered, including 3,466 since Tuesday’s report. OSDH considered those not currently hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report as recovered, according to its website.

Despite more than 3,000 new cases statewide, Garfield County increased only by 21, which is lighter than most days in recent weeks. The county has had a cumulative 5,371 cases with 463 of those active, a single-day decrease of 28, according to OSDH. There have been 4,865, or 90.5%, who have recovered and 43 who have died in the county.

Of those cases, 4,757, or nearly 89%, have been in Enid, where 377 remain active, a single-day decrease of 23, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There have been 4,339 in the city who have recovered and 41 who have died.

Statewide there have been 2,453 Oklahomans who have died either due to COVID-19 or complications from the virus, according to OSDH data.

There were 33 deaths reported Wednesday in the 65 and older age range: eight men and seven women from Tulsa County; three men and a woman from Cleveland County; two Craig County men; two McIntosh County women; men from Canadian, Comanche, Hughes, Mayes, Osage and Washington counties; and women from Beckham, Logan, Oklahoma and Pawnee counties.

Ten of the deaths were in the 60-54 age range: two men and a woman from Cleveland County; women from Comanche, McClain, Oklahoma and Tulsa counties; and men from Payne, Tillman and Wagoner counties. There were five from the 36-49 age range: two women and a man from Cleveland County, an Oklahoma County woman and a Okmulgee County man.

Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma climbed by 386 to 16,812, according to the OSDH on Wednesday. Of those, 1,916 were hospitalized, with 486 of those in intensive care, according to the OSDH Tuesday evening Executive Report.

Adult ICU bed availability in the state was at 5% and medical/surgical beds were at 13% availability statewide, with a 98% hospital response rate, according to the Executive Report. There were 1,014 individuals seen in hospitals in the 24 hours prior to the report who self-quarantined.

Locally, there were 18 COVID-19 patients and no new deaths at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday. St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center’s public information officer will not be available this week to report data, according to the facility. There were 85 COVID-19 cases hospitalized in the OSDH Northwest Region, a decrease of 12 from the prior day’s report.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Wednesday included 26 in Noble, 17 each in Woods and Woodward, 16 in Kingfisher, nine in Alfalfa, eight in Blaine and five in Grant, according to OSDH. Major County had a reduction of two cases.

State update

There have been 151,356 Oklahoma women and 135,494 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH Wednesday. There were 180 designated as unknown gender.

Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 5,208 in the 0-4 age group, 30,543 in the 5-17 age group, 91,508 in the 18-35 age group, 62,709 in the 36-49 age group, 55,297 in the 50-64 age group and 41,729 in the 65 and older age group. There were 36 listed as unknown age.

Of the overall 2,453 deaths in the state, 1,959 have been 65 and older and 386 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.6% of the total. There have been 85 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 22 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 1,375, than women, 1,078, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Wednesday.

Data shows deaths in 76 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 435 in Oklahoma; 395 in Tulsa; 163 in Cleveland; 83 in Rogers; 64 in Creek; 59 in Washington; 58 in Comanche; 51 each in Canadian and McCurtain; 48 in Muskogee; 45 in Wagoner; 44 in Delaware; 43 in Garfield; 39 in Caddo; 37 in Grady; 36 in Jackson; 33 in Pottawatomie; 32 each in Bryan and Lincoln; 31 each in Custer and Kay; 30 in Le FLore; 28 each in Ottawa and Payne; 27 each in McClain and Okmulgee; 26 in Osage; 24 each in Mayes and Pontotoc; 23 each in Pittsburg and Stephens; 22 in Beckham; 18 each in Garvin and Seminole; 17 each in Carter, Cherokee and McIntosh; 16 each in Sequoyah and Texas; 15 in Okfuskee; 14 in Adair; 11 each in Kiowa and Pawnee; 10 each in Cotton, Johnston, Kingfisher and Woodward; nine each in Greer, Hughes and Tillman; eight each in Logan Murray and Nowata; seven each in Craig, Haskell and Noble; six each in Choctaw, Love, Marshall, Pushmataha and Roger Mills; five each in Grant, Latimer and Woods; four each in Alfalfa, Coal and Major; three each in Atoka, Blaine, Dewey, Harper, Jefferson and Washita; two in Beaver; and one each in Cimarron and Ellis.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Wednesday by OSDH:

• Woodward with 2,457 cases, 2,288 recovered, 159 active and 10 deaths, seven from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland.

• Kingfisher with 1,353 cases, 1,204 recovered, 139 active and 10 deaths, four from Okarche, two each from Hennessey, Dover and Kingfisher.

• Noble with 972 cases, 843 recovered, 122 active and seven deaths, including a Billings man.

• Woods with 960 cases, 762 recovered, 193 active and five deaths from Alva.

• Alfalfa with 923 cases, 839 recovered, 80 active and four deaths, one each from Aline, Cherokee and Helena and an inmate from James Crabtree Correctional Center, in Helena.

• Major with 711 cases, 652 recovered, 59 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.

• Blaine with 647 cases, 567 recovered, 77 active and three deaths, two from Canton and one not listed by town.

• Grant with 380 cases, 332 recovered, 43 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.

In Enid, there have been 2,195 cases, with 2,002 recovered and 26 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 2,503 cases, with 2,282 recovered and 14 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There were 28 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at www.unitedstateszip codes.org/.

There have been 43 deaths in Garfield County, with 41 from Enid and three from Lahoma, according to OSDH. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dated the Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as more widely shared county numbers are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum.

DOC update

The number of inmates with COVID-19 was at 59 Tuesday, with 98 COVID-19-positive Department of Corrections employees, across the state, according to the DOC website.

DOC is reporting James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena has nine inmates currently positive for COVID-19. There were no active cases among inmates at Enid Community Corrections Center, William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply or Bill Johnson Corrections Center n Alva.

Inmates in isolation and quarantine included nine and 551, respectively, at James Crabtree, and two in quarantine at William S. Key, according to the DOC website.

Oklahoma per county 12.30.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA 57401 435 50997 2020-12-30
TULSA 47575 395 42292 2020-12-30
CLEVELAND 18898 163 16434 2020-12-30
CANADIAN 10486 51 9483 2020-12-30
COMANCHE 6857 58 6099 2020-12-30
ROGERS 6487 83 5552 2020-12-30
MUSKOGEE 6456 48 5603 2020-12-30
PAYNE 5793 28 5260 2020-12-30
POTTAWATOMIE 5471 33 4755 2020-12-30
GARFIELD 5371 43 4865 2020-12-30
WAGONER 4567 45 3819 2020-12-30
CREEK 4032 64 3528 2020-12-30
BRYAN 3904 32 3380 2020-12-30
GRADY 3808 37 3440 2020-12-30
CHEROKEE 3605 17 3033 2020-12-30
MCCLAIN 3514 27 3093 2020-12-30
LE FLORE 3504 30 3086 2020-12-30
KAY 3232 31 2718 2020-12-30
WASHINGTON 3100 59 2748 2020-12-30
PONTOTOC 3045 24 2601 2020-12-30
STEPHENS 2980 23 2450 2020-12-30
OSAGE 2968 26 2601 2020-12-30
PITTSBURG 2961 23 2495 2020-12-30
CUSTER 2928 31 2613 2020-12-30
TEXAS 2926 16 2789 2020-12-30
MCCURTAIN 2903 51 2507 2020-12-30
DELAWARE 2873 44 2483 2020-12-30
CADDO 2757 39 2435 2020-12-30
OTTAWA 2691 28 2352 2020-12-30
CARTER 2685 17 2306 2020-12-30
OKMULGEE 2549 27 2186 2020-12-30
LOGAN 2524 8 2157 2020-12-30
MAYES 2505 24 2100 2020-12-30
WOODWARD 2457 10 2288 2020-12-30
SEQUOYAH 2429 16 2115 2020-12-30
JACKSON 2323 36 2150 2020-12-30
GARVIN 2279 18 1957 2020-12-30
LINCOLN 2080 32 1823 2020-12-30
BECKHAM 1948 22 1719 2020-12-30
ADAIR 1820 14 1491 2020-12-30
SEMINOLE 1798 18 1521 2020-12-30
CRAIG 1434 7 1275 2020-12-30
OKFUSKEE 1395 15 1229 2020-12-30
KINGFISHER 1353 10 1204 2020-12-30
ATOKA 1288 3 1134 2020-12-30
MCINTOSH 1287 17 1077 2020-12-30
MURRAY 1146 8 939 2020-12-30
MARSHALL 1111 6 986 2020-12-30
CHOCTAW 1070 6 897 2020-12-30
PAWNEE 1046 11 865 2020-12-30
NOBLE 972 7 843 2020-12-30
WOODS 960 5 762 2020-12-30
ALFALFA 923 4 839 2020-12-30
LOVE 894 6 787 2020-12-30
HASKELL 851 7 726 2020-12-30
JOHNSTON 827 10 699 2020-12-30
HUGHES 814 9 690 2020-12-30
WASHITA 748 3 636 2020-12-30
MAJOR 711 4 652 2020-12-30
NOWATA 672 8 570 2020-12-30
BLAINE 647 3 567 2020-12-30
PUSHMATAHA 612 6 497 2020-12-30
TILLMAN 538 9 487 2020-12-30
KIOWA 527 11 472 2020-12-30
LATIMER 515 5 418 2020-12-30
COAL 466 4 398 2020-12-30
JEFFERSON 430 3 358 2020-12-30
COTTON 416 10 353 2020-12-30
DEWEY 404 3 369 2020-12-30
GRANT 380 5 332 2020-12-30
GREER 375 9 337 2020-12-30
HARPER 343 3 325 2020-12-30
ELLIS 306 1 285 2020-12-30
BEAVER 302 2 282 2020-12-30
ROGER MILLS 253 6 226 2020-12-30
222 0 93 2020-12-30
HARMON 199 0 183 2020-12-30
CIMARRON 103 1 98 2020-12-30

Oklahoma per city 12.30.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA CITY 43651 345 38585 2020-12-30
TULSA 28706 260 25680 2020-12-30
EDMOND 11004 62 9767 2020-12-30
BROKEN ARROW 10189 82 8864 2020-12-30
NORMAN 9200 88 8239 2020-12-30
OTHER*** 5998 34 5156 2020-12-30
YUKON 5681 17 5108 2020-12-30
ENID 4757 41 4339 2020-12-30
LAWTON 4668 45 4110 2020-12-30
STILLWATER 4366 13 3984 2020-12-30
MOORE 4090 27 3562 2020-12-30
CLAREMORE 3897 67 3336 2020-12-30
SHAWNEE 3389 25 2949 2020-12-30
MUSKOGEE 3308 37 2734 2020-12-30
OWASSO 3307 13 2836 2020-12-30
TAHLEQUAH 2604 10 2197 2020-12-30
ADA 2502 19 2136 2020-12-30
BARTLESVILLE 2469 49 2207 2020-12-30
PONCA CITY 2374 16 1992 2020-12-30
DURANT 2340 19 2011 2020-12-30
GUYMON 2196 16 2090 2020-12-30
BIXBY 2129 13 1880 2020-12-30
MCALESTER 2118 21 1775 2020-12-30
ARDMORE 2040 12 1776 2020-12-30
SAND SPRINGS 1982 19 1745 2020-12-30
ALTUS 1952 34 1822 2020-12-30
JENKS 1888 14 1693 2020-12-30
DUNCAN 1851 14 1533 2020-12-30
SAPULPA 1835 27 1645 2020-12-30
MUSTANG 1755 15 1598 2020-12-30
EL RENO 1754 13 1632 2020-12-30
CHICKASHA 1643 22 1499 2020-12-30
TAFT 1559 2 1541 2020-12-30
GUTHRIE 1539 4 1323 2020-12-30
MIAMI 1532 19 1346 2020-12-30
COLLINSVILLE 1476 6 1252 2020-12-30
CHOCTAW 1466 9 1259 2020-12-30
BLANCHARD 1435 8 1259 2020-12-30
BETHANY 1393 12 1251 2020-12-30
CLINTON 1338 15 1185 2020-12-30
WOODWARD 1291 7 1155 2020-12-30
STILWELL 1249 12 1007 2020-12-30
WEATHERFORD 1231 12 1124 2020-12-30
COWETA 1184 16 1006 2020-12-30
ELK CITY 1165 11 1011 2020-12-30
VINITA 1118 6 1009 2020-12-30
SKIATOOK 1090 8 959 2020-12-30
POTEAU 1038 8 907 2020-12-30
GROVE 1030 30 911 2020-12-30
OKMULGEE 1030 14 870 2020-12-30
BROKEN BOW 1019 28 890 2020-12-30
GLENPOOL 1006 9 886 2020-12-30
SALLISAW 999 6 879 2020-12-30
ATOKA 993 2 876 2020-12-30
PURCELL 988 11 853 2020-12-30
IDABEL 982 14 866 2020-12-30
ANADARKO 940 15 831 2020-12-30
TUTTLE 935 6 839 2020-12-30
PRYOR CREEK 928 12 780 2020-12-30
SEMINOLE 919 10 803 2020-12-30
FORT SUPPLY 919 2 912 2020-12-30
LEXINGTON 911 10 776 2020-12-30
NEWCASTLE 844 5 762 2020-12-30
ALVA 823 5 680 2020-12-30
TECUMSEH 816 3 705 2020-12-30
NOBLE 807 10 672 2020-12-30
PAULS VALLEY 807 5 682 2020-12-30
WAGONER 806 9 664 2020-12-30
MCLOUD 764 3 682 2020-12-30
CUSHING 762 7 672 2020-12-30
HARRAH 736 5 623 2020-12-30
PIEDMONT 732 5 643 2020-12-30
SULPHUR 722 7 600 2020-12-30
MARLOW 692 4 586 2020-12-30
HUGO 680 5 574 2020-12-30
MADILL 676 3 625 2020-12-30
HENRYETTA 674 10 586 2020-12-30
HOMINY 662 2 625 2020-12-30
JAY 662 4 569 2020-12-30
SAYRE 658 10 599 2020-12-30
HELENA 644 2 617 2020-12-30
CHECOTAH 633 7 528 2020-12-30
FORT GIBSON 628 7 511 2020-12-30
MARIETTA 619 5 547 2020-12-30
BRISTOW 590 13 505 2020-12-30
EUFAULA 582 11 491 2020-12-30
BOLEY 553 7 537 2020-12-30
STIGLER 533 6 446 2020-12-30
KINGFISHER 533 2 469 2020-12-30
OKEMAH 522 5 429 2020-12-30
MULDROW 516 3 445 2020-12-30
HOLDENVILLE 508 4 441 2020-12-30
LINDSAY 489 4 431 2020-12-30
CATOOSA 484 7 433 2020-12-30
HEAVENER 484 8 431 2020-12-30
CHANDLER 476 12 417 2020-12-30
CALERA 467 1 419 2020-12-30
WEWOKA 465 4 374 2020-12-30
HENNESSEY 464 2 422 2020-12-30
PERRY 463 3 396 2020-12-30
CLEVELAND 463 5 390 2020-12-30
ELGIN 453 4 395 2020-12-30
LOCUST GROVE 446 0 374 2020-12-30
AFTON 444 2 389 2020-12-30
SPIRO 442 1 416 2020-12-30
WARR ACRES 432 1 394 2020-12-30
SPENCER 429 7 372 2020-12-30
KINGSTON 424 3 352 2020-12-30
MOUNDS 417 6 348 2020-12-30
FAIRVIEW 417 2 389 2020-12-30
PRAGUE 409 2 360 2020-12-30
CHELSEA 400 5 333 2020-12-30
INOLA 400 3 335 2020-12-30
MIDWEST CITY 399 10 346 2020-12-30
CACHE 394 2 355 2020-12-30
TISHOMINGO 393 4 332 2020-12-30
JONES 393 3 343 2020-12-30
MANNFORD 392 6 340 2020-12-30
SPERRY 390 2 334 2020-12-30
DAVIS 382 0 308 2020-12-30
BLACKWELL 381 6 321 2020-12-30
NOWATA 379 6 320 2020-12-30
HINTON 368 0 352 2020-12-30
SALINA 364 2 302 2020-12-30
DEL CITY 352 1 305 2020-12-30
MEEKER 350 13 316 2020-12-30
PAWNEE 348 3 278 2020-12-30
VIAN 347 3 296 2020-12-30
PERKINS 347 3 311 2020-12-30
FREDERICK 344 8 313 2020-12-30
COALGATE 343 4 297 2020-12-30
CHOUTEAU 336 7 281 2020-12-30
WYNNEWOOD 331 2 283 2020-12-30
ANTLERS 330 6 271 2020-12-30
APACHE 322 3 273 2020-12-30
PAWHUSKA 321 4 281 2020-12-30
OOLOGAH 321 2 283 2020-12-30
HASKELL 320 1 266 2020-12-30
COMANCHE 319 4 244 2020-12-30
HULBERT 319 3 273 2020-12-30
CARNEGIE 314 5 269 2020-12-30
WESTVILLE 310 2 253 2020-12-30
DEWEY 308 4 268 2020-12-30
STRATFORD 298 0 259 2020-12-30
WASHINGTON 297 2 270 2020-12-30
COLCORD 285 1 242 2020-12-30
WILBURTON 283 3 225 2020-12-30
WISTER 277 1 227 2020-12-30
NEWKIRK 274 1 234 2020-12-30
TALIHINA 273 6 221 2020-12-30
VALLIANT 266 3 218 2020-12-30
HOOKER 260 0 245 2020-12-30
NICHOLS HILLS 260 0 238 2020-12-30
KANSAS 259 6 223 2020-12-30
KONAWA 259 3 209 2020-12-30
MORRIS 257 0 229 2020-12-30
BEGGS 257 3 226 2020-12-30
STROUD 254 2 227 2020-12-30
WALTERS 254 3 209 2020-12-30
ROLAND 253 1 238 2020-12-30
MANGUM 251 9 226 2020-12-30
COMMERCE 250 2 224 2020-12-30
POCOLA 245 3 224 2020-12-30
GORE 243 3 195 2020-12-30
WATONGA 240 0 215 2020-12-30
LUTHER 237 3 202 2020-12-30
TONKAWA 225 7 186 2020-12-30
MEAD 220 2 194 2020-12-30
WYANDOTTE 219 2 191 2020-12-30
PORUM 217 2 173 2020-12-30
NEW CORDELL 216 0 185 2020-12-30
LONE GROVE 214 1 189 2020-12-30
CADDO 213 1 186 2020-12-30
MINCO 212 0 194 2020-12-30
QUAPAW 211 2 162 2020-12-30
WARNER 211 0 179 2020-12-30
COLBERT 208 7 173 2020-12-30
FAIRLAND 205 1 186 2020-12-30
HOBART 204 6 188 2020-12-30
HOWE 200 0 183 2020-12-30
WELLSTON 199 0 182 2020-12-30
HARTSHORNE 198 0 172 2020-12-30
ELMORE CITY 192 3 161 2020-12-30
ARCADIA 191 0 183 2020-12-30
WAURIKA 188 1 162 2020-12-30
PORTER 187 1 152 2020-12-30
FLETCHER 186 2 160 2020-12-30
BOKCHITO 185 1 162 2020-12-30
ADAIR 182 1 149 2020-12-30
BILLINGS 182 1 173 2020-12-30
KIEFER 181 1 165 2020-12-30
WILSON 180 1 156 2020-12-30
STONEWALL 178 1 148 2020-12-30
LAVERNE 178 1 168 2020-12-30
PADEN 178 0 146 2020-12-30
WAYNE 176 1 141 2020-12-30
HOLLIS 173 0 157 2020-12-30
KELLYVILLE 173 2 151 2020-12-30
DRUMRIGHT 172 2 142 2020-12-30
CASHION 172 0 143 2020-12-30
MAYSVILLE 170 4 143 2020-12-30
TALALA 168 1 154 2020-12-30
BLAIR 167 0 151 2020-12-30
HAWORTH 165 3 141 2020-12-30
EARLSBORO 164 0 136 2020-12-30
HYDRO 163 2 147 2020-12-30
KEOTA 160 0 145 2020-12-30
WRIGHT CITY 160 0 124 2020-12-30
BARNSDALL 159 4 139 2020-12-30
CRESCENT 158 1 128 2020-12-30
OKARCHE 157 4 143 2020-12-30
BEAVER 157 1 147 2020-12-30
ALLEN 155 2 136 2020-12-30
SHATTUCK 152 1 138 2020-12-30
TEXHOMA 151 0 149 2020-12-30
BINGER 148 10 126 2020-12-30
RUSH SPRINGS 148 1 130 2020-12-30
CAMERON 147 0 125 2020-12-30
CYRIL 143 2 119 2020-12-30
WAUKOMIS 143 0 124 2020-12-30
FORT COBB 142 0 134 2020-12-30
BOSWELL 139 1 120 2020-12-30
MOORELAND 139 1 123 2020-12-30
GOODWELL 138 0 132 2020-12-30
CEMENT 136 0 114 2020-12-30
CHEROKEE 136 1 98 2020-12-30
WELCH 135 1 109 2020-12-30
YALE 134 3 119 2020-12-30
ROFF 133 1 105 2020-12-30
BIG CABIN 130 2 105 2020-12-30
BUFFALO 130 2 123 2020-12-30
RED ROCK 130 2 116 2020-12-30
HEALDTON 129 2 93 2020-12-30
SEILING 129 1 117 2020-12-30
RINGLING 127 1 100 2020-12-30
PAOLI 126 1 109 2020-12-30
THOMAS 126 0 116 2020-12-30
ARAPAHO 124 4 103 2020-12-30
GERONIMO 123 1 105 2020-12-30
WETUMKA 122 2 97 2020-12-30
MEDFORD 121 1 108 2020-12-30
FAIRFAX 120 1 94 2020-12-30
GLENCOE 119 2 99 2020-12-30
MAUD 118 0 100 2020-12-30
WATTS 118 0 102 2020-12-30
NINNEKAH 117 1 104 2020-12-30
QUINTON 117 0 99 2020-12-30
RINGWOOD 116 0 106 2020-12-30
OKEENE 115 0 96 2020-12-30
JENNINGS 115 1 99 2020-12-30
BOKOSHE 115 0 111 2020-12-30
MORRISON 115 1 95 2020-12-30
GEARY 113 0 107 2020-12-30
FORT TOWSON 113 0 91 2020-12-30
SNYDER 112 4 100 2020-12-30
OCHELATA 112 2 95 2020-12-30
POND CREEK 109 0 96 2020-12-30
SHADY POINT 108 0 93 2020-12-30
BLUEJACKET 108 1 98 2020-12-30
BURNS FLAT 107 1 86 2020-12-30
CANTON 106 2 89 2020-12-30
WELEETKA 106 3 91 2020-12-30
GARBER 105 0 90 2020-12-30
INDIAHOMA 104 1 96 2020-12-30
WEBBERS FALLS 104 0 89 2020-12-30
CANUTE 101 0 88 2020-12-30
OKTAHA 100 0 94 2020-12-30
BENNINGTON 100 1 87 2020-12-30
GRACEMONT 99 1 85 2020-12-30
THACKERVILLE 99 0 87 2020-12-30
LEEDEY 99 2 91 2020-12-30
ALEX 98 2 87 2020-12-30
RAMONA 98 3 85 2020-12-30
GRANITE 97 0 90 2020-12-30
PANAMA 96 1 84 2020-12-30
LAHOMA 95 3 84 2020-12-30
COPAN 94 1 80 2020-12-30
HAMMON 94 2 83 2020-12-30
TEMPLE 93 6 80 2020-12-30
UNION CITY 92 1 73 2020-12-30
DEPEW 92 1 79 2020-12-30
CALUMET 91 0 90 2020-12-30
VICI 90 0 82 2020-12-30
CHEYENNE 90 1 79 2020-12-30
KREBS 89 1 66 2020-12-30
KIOWA 88 1 68 2020-12-30
MOUNTAIN VIEW 86 1 70 2020-12-30
CLAYTON 84 0 62 2020-12-30
WANETTE 84 0 66 2020-12-30
RED OAK 83 0 67 2020-12-30
TYRONE 82 0 77 2020-12-30
TIPTON 82 0 74 2020-12-30
COUNCIL HILL 80 1 65 2020-12-30
DELAWARE 79 1 70 2020-12-30
SPAVINAW 78 0 62 2020-12-30
SENTINEL 78 0 72 2020-12-30
RYAN 77 0 59 2020-12-30
ASHER 77 0 69 2020-12-30
CANEY 77 0 66 2020-12-30
BOISE CITY 75 0 73 2020-12-30
VELMA 75 1 58 2020-12-30
DAVENPORT 74 0 62 2020-12-30
LOOKEBA 73 2 65 2020-12-30
SASAKWA 73 0 61 2020-12-30
SOPER 73 0 59 2020-12-30
BRAGGS 73 1 62 2020-12-30
GARVIN 73 0 62 2020-12-30
DOVER 73 2 69 2020-12-30
AMBER 72 0 68 2020-12-30
TERLTON 72 1 64 2020-12-30
GRANDFIELD 72 1 65 2020-12-30
STRINGTOWN 71 1 60 2020-12-30
WAYNOKA 70 0 37 2020-12-30
MANNSVILLE 68 0 65 2020-12-30
MILBURN 68 2 54 2020-12-30
FOSS 67 0 56 2020-12-30
MILL CREEK 66 0 57 2020-12-30
ARKOMA 66 1 63 2020-12-30
ERICK 66 1 59 2020-12-30
OAKS 65 1 44 2020-12-30
ARNETT 62 0 60 2020-12-30
DEWAR 62 0 56 2020-12-30
FARGO 62 0 61 2020-12-30
VERDEN 60 1 57 2020-12-30
OILTON 60 2 51 2020-12-30
TUPELO 60 0 43 2020-12-30
CHATTANOOGA 60 1 58 2020-12-30
MCCURTAIN 60 1 56 2020-12-30
BYARS 59 1 54 2020-12-30
AGRA 58 1 49 2020-12-30
MULHALL 58 0 49 2020-12-30
OLUSTEE 56 0 53 2020-12-30
SAVANNA 55 0 50 2020-12-30
TRYON 54 0 48 2020-12-30
RAVIA 53 1 43 2020-12-30
GANS 53 0 46 2020-12-30
CANADIAN 52 0 45 2020-12-30
COVINGTON 51 0 35 2020-12-30
CARNEY 51 0 42 2020-12-30
WANN 50 1 44 2020-12-30
CLEO SPRINGS 50 0 44 2020-12-30
PITTSBURG 49 0 45 2020-12-30
KINTA 49 0 34 2020-12-30
CORN 49 1 45 2020-12-30
RATTAN 49 0 44 2020-12-30
RATLIFF CITY 48 0 32 2020-12-30
DILL CITY 48 0 34 2020-12-30
CUSTER CITY 48 0 33 2020-12-30
POCASSET 47 1 46 2020-12-30
DUSTIN 47 1 42 2020-12-30
KREMLIN 45 0 39 2020-12-30
SHIDLER 45 0 41 2020-12-30
COYLE 45 0 37 2020-12-30
STERLING 45 0 39 2020-12-30
REYDON 45 0 42 2020-12-30
LAMONT 45 1 36 2020-12-30
HAILEYVILLE 44 0 36 2020-12-30
LENAPAH 43 0 36 2020-12-30
LONGDALE 43 0 36 2020-12-30
BOYNTON 43 0 39 2020-12-30
KETCHUM 43 1 39 2020-12-30
STUART 43 0 39 2020-12-30
INDIANOLA 43 0 33 2020-12-30
LEHIGH 42 0 41 2020-12-30
RIPLEY 42 1 39 2020-12-30
RANDLETT 42 1 38 2020-12-30
SPRINGER 41 1 37 2020-12-30
KAW CITY 41 1 35 2020-12-30
GAGE 41 0 37 2020-12-30
AMES 41 0 36 2020-12-30
NASH 40 0 35 2020-12-30
MENO 40 0 40 2020-12-30
MARBLE CITY 39 0 32 2020-12-30
WHITEFIELD 39 0 36 2020-12-30
CASTLE 39 0 30 2020-12-30
ALINE 38 1 34 2020-12-30
WAPANUCKA 38 1 28 2020-12-30
LANGLEY 38 0 33 2020-12-30
CROWDER 38 0 32 2020-12-30
ORLANDO 38 0 33 2020-12-30
CALVIN 37 1 30 2020-12-30
WYNONA 37 1 31 2020-12-30
LOCO 37 0 29 2020-12-30
SAWYER 36 0 29 2020-12-30
KENEFIC 36 0 34 2020-12-30
MARLAND 35 0 29 2020-12-30
SPARKS 35 1 30 2020-12-30
LONE WOLF 34 0 32 2020-12-30
RALSTON 34 1 30 2020-12-30
DRUMMOND 34 0 30 2020-12-30
ACHILLE 34 0 29 2020-12-30
BUTLER 34 0 31 2020-12-30
SCHULTER 33 0 29 2020-12-30
ELDORADO 33 0 26 2020-12-30
WAKITA 33 2 26 2020-12-30
BURBANK 32 0 28 2020-12-30
CARMEN 32 0 22 2020-12-30
TALOGA 32 0 32 2020-12-30
TERRAL 31 1 25 2020-12-30
HARDESTY 31 0 30 2020-12-30
FORGAN 31 0 29 2020-12-30
LANGSTON 30 1 25 2020-12-30
FOSTER 30 0 26 2020-12-30
GOLDSBY 29 0 27 2020-12-30
FAXON 29 0 26 2020-12-30
JET 29 0 25 2020-12-30
BERNICE 29 0 23 2020-12-30
CARTER 29 0 25 2020-12-30
FAIRMONT 28 0 23 2020-12-30
OKAY 28 0 24 2020-12-30
ROOSEVELT 27 0 24 2020-12-30
SHARON 27 0 23 2020-12-30
MOUNTAIN PARK 27 0 24 2020-12-30
HANNA 26 0 22 2020-12-30
MARSHALL 26 0 20 2020-12-30
GOULD 26 0 25 2020-12-30
FREEDOM 26 0 17 2020-12-30
OPTIMA 24 0 24 2020-12-30
HASTINGS 24 0 22 2020-12-30
DEER CREEK 24 1 23 2020-12-30
GOLTRY 24 0 22 2020-12-30
ROCKY 24 0 22 2020-12-30
AVANT 23 0 21 2020-12-30
DEVOL 23 0 23 2020-12-30
OSAGE 23 0 21 2020-12-30
PRUE 23 0 22 2020-12-30
CAMARGO 23 0 20 2020-12-30
DAVIDSON 22 0 19 2020-12-30
BURLINGTON 22 0 22 2020-12-30
WILLOW 21 0 16 2020-12-30
BESSIE 21 1 16 2020-12-30
COLONY 20 0 19 2020-12-30
HUNTER 20 0 16 2020-12-30
FRANCIS 20 1 18 2020-12-30
FOYIL 19 0 18 2020-12-30
DACOMA 19 0 12 2020-12-30
GOTEBO 18 0 18 2020-12-30
NORTH MIAMI 18 0 16 2020-12-30
NICOMA PARK 18 0 14 2020-12-30
MILLERTON 17 0 16 2020-12-30
EAKLY 17 0 14 2020-12-30
DIBBLE 16 0 15 2020-12-30
LAMAR 16 0 12 2020-12-30
MARTHA 16 1 13 2020-12-30
BRAMAN 16 0 11 2020-12-30
DISNEY 16 0 14 2020-12-30
ALDERSON 15 0 15 2020-12-30
KEYES 14 0 14 2020-12-30
HITCHCOCK 13 0 10 2020-12-30
BRADLEY 13 0 12 2020-12-30
WAINWRIGHT 13 0 10 2020-12-30
HILLSDALE 13 0 11 2020-12-30
FITZHUGH 13 0 12 2020-12-30
MEDICINE PARK 13 0 10 2020-12-30
BROMIDE 12 1 8 2020-12-30
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 11 0 10 2020-12-30
BOWLEGS 11 0 11 2020-12-30
CROMWELL 10 0 5 2020-12-30
DOUGHERTY 8 0 4 2020-12-30
ALBION 7 0 6 2020-12-30
THE VILLAGE 6 0 4 2020-12-30
PEORIA 6 0 6 2020-12-30
MANITOU 5 0 4 2020-12-30
ADDINGTON 5 0 5 2020-12-30
HALLETT 4 0 3 2020-12-30
FANSHAWE 4 0 3 2020-12-30
GENE AUTRY 4 0 2 2020-12-30
VERA 4 0 4 2020-12-30
BYNG 3 0 3 2020-12-30
SLICK 3 0 3 2020-12-30
REDBIRD 3 0 3 2020-12-30
KEMP 2 0 2 2020-12-30
NORGE 2 0 2 2020-12-30
TULLAHASSEE 2 0 1 2020-12-30
RENTIESVILLE 2 0 2 2020-12-30
MOFFETT 2 0 2 2020-12-30
BLACKBURN 2 0 1 2020-12-30
SLAUGHTERVILLE 2 0 2 2020-12-30
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2020-12-30
EAST DUKE 1 0 1 2020-12-30
SPORTSMEN ACRES 1 0 1 2020-12-30
BRIDGEPORT 1 0 1 2020-12-30
OAKLAND 1 0 1 2020-12-30
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2020-12-30
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2020-12-30
TATUMS 1 0 1 2020-12-30
PINK 1 0 1 2020-12-30
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2020-12-30
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2020-12-30
BRAY 1 0 1 2020-12-30
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2020-12-30

