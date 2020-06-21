ENID, Okla. — The state COVID-19 numbers continue to increase, with 478 new cases and one death reported on Sunday, June 21, 2020, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
A Grady County woman in the 65 and older age group who tested positive for COVID-19 has died, according to OSDH data, bringing the overall total of deaths associated with the virus to 369.
There were two more cases in Northwest Oklahoma reported Sunday, one each in Kingfisher and Major counties, reported in Hennessey and Ringwood, respectively, according to OSDH data.
State numbers
There are 10,515 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma, an increase of 4.76% over Saturday's 10,037. Of those cases, 2,615 of those were active and 7,513, or 71.45%, were recovered, including 117 since Saturday's OSDH report.
Those numbers compare to a statewide cumulative total of 6,418 and 649 active cases just more than three weeks ago, according to May 30 OSDH data. The numbers have steadily climbed by 61% and 25%, respectively, since that time.
Cumulative totals of those testing positive in the state as of Sunday were 184 in the 0-4 age range, 573 in the 5-17 age range, 3,410 in the 18-35 age range, 2,342 in the 36-49 age range, 2,025 in the 50-64 age range and 1,981 in the 65 and older age range. The 18-35 age group continues to gain cases at a higher rate, with 228, nearly half the single day total, on Sunday.
The average age of those with COVID-19 is 44.8, according to OSDH data. Of those testing positive, 5,350, or 50.89%, have been female, and 5,091 or 48.42%, have been male. Seventy-four are listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Sunday.
There has been a case of COVID-19 confirmed now in 76 of 77 counties, as OSDH data shows Shattuck in Ellis County has recorded its first case.
Of the overall 369 deaths in the state, 297, or 80.49%, have been 65 and older; 58, or 15.72%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 8, or 2.17%, have been in the 36-49 age group; and 6, or 1.63%, have been in the 18-35 age group. More men, 188 or 50.95%, than women, 181 or 49.05%, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Sunday. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 who have died is 75.1, according to OSDH.
Data shows deaths per county are 66 in Tulsa County; 65 in Oklahoma County; 40 in Cleveland County; 38 in Washington County; 17 in Wagoner County; 16 in Delaware County; 10 in Caddo County; 9 in Muskogee County; 8 in Osage County; 7 each in Creek, Greer, and Kay counties; 6 in Texas County; 5 in Comanche, Grady and Rogers counties; 4 each in Adair, Mayes, McClain and Pottawatomie counties; 3 each in Canadian, Jackson, Pittsburg, Seminole and Sequoyah counties; 2 each in Cotton, Lincoln, McCurtain, Ottawa, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; and 1 each in Bryan, Carter, Cherokee, Choctaw, Garfield, Garvin, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, McIntosh, Nowata, Payne, Stephens and Tillman counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data released Sunday for Northwest Oklahoma counties shows Garfield with 55 cases, 46 recovered and one death, an 86-year-old Garfield County woman, in April; Kingfisher with 19 cases, 12 recovered; Blaine with 14 cases, 10 recovered; Woodward with 12 cases, eight recovered; Major with eight cases, five recovered and one death, a woman in the 18-35 age group; Woods with five recovered cases; Grant with two recovered cases; and Alfalfa with one recovered case.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 52 in Enid (nine active); 10 in Woodward (three active); nine in Hennessey (six active); six each in Kingfisher and Watonga (one active); five each in Alva and Okarche (one active); four each in Fairview (one active); and Geary (one active); two each in Lahoma, Longdale (1 active) and Ringwood (one active); and one each in Cashion (1 active) Dover, Fort Supply (one active), Garber, Jet, Lamont, Laverne, Medford, Mooreland and Okeene, according to data released by OSDH on Sunday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
Oklahoma per county 6.21.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|TULSA
|2349
|66
|1408
|OKLAHOMA
|2099
|65
|1502
|TEXAS
|980
|6
|964
|CLEVELAND
|677
|40
|506
|WASHINGTON
|375
|38
|312
|COMANCHE
|365
|5
|312
|MCCURTAIN
|302
|2
|116
|PAYNE
|242
|1
|63
|WAGONER
|210
|17
|144
|CANADIAN
|197
|3
|148
|CADDO
|180
|10
|161
|OSAGE
|140
|8
|102
|MCCLAIN
|130
|4
|108
|ROGERS
|126
|5
|91
|GRADY
|125
|5
|112
|CREEK
|123
|7
|99
|DELAWARE
|117
|16
|89
|ADAIR
|107
|4
|89
|CHOCTAW
|107
|1
|98
|MUSKOGEE
|94
|9
|53
|POTTAWATOMIE
|85
|4
|64
|KAY
|80
|7
|55
|BRYAN
|71
|1
|43
|CARTER
|69
|1
|56
|MAYES
|69
|4
|37
|CHEROKEE
|66
|1
|37
|GREER
|66
|7
|57
|GARFIELD
|55
|1
|46
|CUSTER
|49
|0
|38
|STEPHENS
|49
|1
|42
|PITTSBURG
|48
|3
|40
|PAWNEE
|48
|2
|35
|OKMULGEE
|45
|0
|31
|GARVIN
|45
|1
|22
|OTTAWA
|44
|2
|35
|MCINTOSH
|38
|1
|14
|SEMINOLE
|35
|3
|30
|JACKSON
|32
|3
|25
|BEAVER
|30
|0
|30
|NOBLE
|28
|0
|11
|NOWATA
|28
|1
|23
|LOGAN
|28
|1
|20
|PONTOTOC
|27
|2
|19
|LE FLORE
|27
|1
|16
|LOVE
|26
|0
|22
|LINCOLN
|26
|2
|21
|SEQUOYAH
|25
|3
|16
|TILLMAN
|23
|1
|22
|MARSHALL
|22
|0
|13
|KINGFISHER
|19
|0
|12
|CRAIG
|18
|0
|16
|BLAINE
|14
|0
|10
|ATOKA
|13
|0
|6
|MURRAY
|13
|0
|10
|WOODWARD
|12
|0
|8
|PUSHMATAHA
|8
|0
|5
|MAJOR
|8
|1
|5
|BECKHAM
|8
|0
|7
|JOHNSTON
|8
|0
|5
|HASKELL
|7
|0
|6
|OKFUSKEE
|7
|0
|6
|LATIMER
|7
|1
|5
|KIOWA
|6
|0
|5
|COAL
|6
|0
|4
|WOODS
|5
|0
|5
|COTTON
|5
|2
|3
|HUGHES
|5
|0
|3
|JEFFERSON
|4
|0
|4
|DEWEY
|4
|0
|2
|WASHITA
|3
|0
|2
|GRANT
|2
|0
|2
|HARPER
|1
|0
|1
|ELLIS
|1
|0
|0
|ALFALFA
|1
|0
|1
|CIMARRON
|1
|0
|1
Oklahoma per city 6.21.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|1669
|59
|1179
|TULSA
|1637
|51
|1014
|GUYMON
|813
|6
|800
|EDMOND
|342
|9
|239
|NORMAN
|328
|23
|235
|BARTLESVILLE
|309
|36
|256
|BROKEN ARROW
|306
|12
|194
|LAWTON
|300
|5
|270
|JENKS
|210
|0
|83
|STILLWATER
|209
|0
|41
|OTHER***
|180
|3
|127
|MOORE
|170
|9
|133
|BROKEN BOW
|122
|1
|47
|YUKON
|112
|1
|87
|IDABEL
|98
|0
|27
|HUGO
|94
|1
|87
|HOOKER
|90
|0
|90
|HINTON
|88
|0
|87
|PURCELL
|88
|3
|73
|SKIATOOK
|86
|7
|56
|GROVE
|81
|16
|62
|CLAREMORE
|80
|5
|60
|OWASSO
|76
|1
|45
|COWETA
|76
|12
|53
|PONCA CITY
|75
|5
|54
|GLENPOOL
|75
|0
|39
|MUSKOGEE
|69
|7
|37
|CHICKASHA
|67
|4
|59
|MANGUM
|66
|7
|57
|ARDMORE
|59
|1
|48
|SHAWNEE
|58
|4
|41
|SAND SPRINGS
|58
|2
|42
|STILWELL
|57
|4
|47
|SAPULPA
|54
|3
|43
|BIXBY
|53
|0
|33
|ENID
|52
|1
|43
|TAHLEQUAH
|49
|1
|29
|WAGONER
|49
|4
|38
|BINGER
|40
|9
|31
|DURANT
|39
|0
|25
|COLLINSVILLE
|37
|0
|24
|WEATHERFORD
|35
|0
|30
|MCALESTER
|33
|3
|29
|BETHANY
|33
|1
|27
|DEWEY
|33
|1
|31
|WESTVILLE
|32
|0
|27
|DUNCAN
|30
|0
|27
|ALTUS
|30
|3
|23
|KELLYVILLE
|28
|2
|24
|BLANCHARD
|28
|0
|27
|ANADARKO
|28
|1
|22
|MUSTANG
|28
|1
|22
|TEXHOMA
|27
|0
|27
|CHOCTAW
|27
|1
|21
|CLEVELAND
|27
|2
|22
|NICHOLS HILLS
|26
|0
|21
|NOBLE
|26
|1
|24
|WRIGHT CITY
|25
|0
|8
|MIDWEST CITY
|25
|2
|22
|MIAMI
|25
|2
|19
|EL RENO
|24
|1
|15
|TUTTLE
|24
|1
|20
|PRYOR CREEK
|23
|1
|13
|GUTHRIE
|23
|0
|18
|VALLIANT
|23
|0
|19
|HOMINY
|23
|0
|16
|FREDERICK
|23
|1
|22
|CHECOTAH
|22
|1
|8
|PAULS VALLEY
|22
|0
|10
|PIEDMONT
|21
|0
|16
|CUSHING
|21
|1
|19
|OKMULGEE
|21
|0
|13
|ADA
|20
|0
|15
|WARR ACRES
|18
|0
|15
|LEXINGTON
|17
|0
|12
|TYRONE
|17
|0
|15
|RED ROCK
|17
|0
|6
|VINITA
|17
|0
|15
|OCHELATA
|16
|1
|11
|NEWCASTLE
|16
|1
|11
|SEMINOLE
|16
|2
|13
|NOWATA
|15
|1
|12
|MARIETTA
|15
|0
|11
|EUFAULA
|15
|0
|5
|LOCUST GROVE
|15
|0
|7
|KINGSTON
|15
|0
|8
|WATTS
|14
|0
|12
|SPENCER
|14
|0
|12
|WEWOKA
|14
|0
|14
|PAWHUSKA
|13
|0
|13
|GOODWELL
|13
|0
|13
|LINDSAY
|13
|0
|6
|AFTON
|13
|0
|12
|SULPHUR
|13
|0
|10
|JAY
|12
|0
|8
|PAWNEE
|12
|0
|5
|JONES
|12
|0
|5
|COMANCHE
|12
|1
|8
|DEL CITY
|12
|0
|12
|ATOKA
|11
|0
|5
|BEGGS
|11
|0
|9
|FORT GIBSON
|11
|2
|7
|HARRAH
|11
|0
|10
|CLINTON
|11
|0
|5
|CHOUTEAU
|11
|2
|5
|MOUNDS
|10
|0
|7
|MCLOUD
|10
|0
|10
|BARNSDALL
|10
|2
|4
|WOODWARD
|10
|0
|7
|HENNESSEY
|9
|0
|3
|GORE
|9
|1
|6
|OPTIMA
|9
|0
|9
|CATOOSA
|9
|0
|7
|OOLOGAH
|9
|0
|6
|HAWORTH
|9
|0
|5
|SALINA
|9
|0
|4
|TECUMSEH
|9
|0
|6
|HASKELL
|9
|0
|6
|SPERRY
|9
|0
|9
|BRISTOW
|8
|0
|8
|INOLA
|8
|0
|7
|SALLISAW
|8
|0
|7
|ELGIN
|8
|0
|6
|WAYNE
|8
|0
|5
|COLCORD
|8
|0
|5
|ALEX
|8
|0
|8
|ARCADIA
|8
|0
|6
|HULBERT
|8
|0
|3
|BEAVER
|8
|0
|8
|PERRY
|7
|0
|3
|MADILL
|7
|0
|5
|PERKINS
|7
|0
|1
|RAMONA
|7
|0
|7
|FORT TOWSON
|6
|0
|4
|WATONGA
|6
|0
|5
|ELK CITY
|6
|0
|5
|GRACEMONT
|6
|0
|5
|MEAD
|6
|1
|3
|HENRYETTA
|6
|0
|4
|MULDROW
|6
|1
|2
|MARLOW
|6
|0
|6
|CALERA
|6
|0
|2
|KINGFISHER
|6
|0
|6
|BENNINGTON
|6
|0
|6
|FORT COBB
|6
|0
|6
|KIEFER
|6
|0
|5
|COPAN
|6
|0
|6
|WISTER
|6
|0
|6
|CHANDLER
|6
|1
|3
|ADAIR
|6
|0
|5
|WASHINGTON
|5
|0
|5
|ALVA
|5
|0
|5
|HEAVENER
|5
|0
|1
|OKARCHE
|5
|0
|4
|WILBURTON
|5
|1
|4
|MANNFORD
|5
|0
|5
|TEMPLE
|5
|2
|3
|CACHE
|5
|0
|5
|JENNINGS
|5
|0
|5
|COLBERT
|5
|0
|3
|BOKCHITO
|5
|0
|0
|COALGATE
|5
|0
|3
|STIGLER
|4
|0
|4
|GARVIN
|4
|0
|2
|ANTLERS
|4
|0
|3
|HARTSHORNE
|4
|0
|3
|FORGAN
|4
|0
|4
|LOOKEBA
|4
|0
|3
|STROUD
|4
|0
|4
|TISHOMINGO
|4
|0
|3
|PRAGUE
|4
|0
|3
|HOLDENVILLE
|4
|0
|2
|MEEKER
|4
|0
|3
|FAIRVIEW
|4
|0
|3
|DELAWARE
|4
|0
|4
|HARDESTY
|4
|0
|4
|APACHE
|4
|0
|3
|COMMERCE
|4
|0
|3
|RUSH SPRINGS
|4
|0
|4
|GEARY
|4
|0
|3
|TONKAWA
|4
|0
|1
|CYRIL
|3
|0
|3
|LONE GROVE
|3
|0
|3
|POTEAU
|3
|0
|3
|WANETTE
|3
|0
|3
|SPIRO
|3
|0
|1
|BOSWELL
|3
|0
|2
|MAYSVILLE
|3
|0
|3
|ALLEN
|3
|1
|2
|LENAPAH
|3
|0
|1
|CANADIAN
|3
|0
|0
|ASHER
|3
|0
|3
|KONAWA
|3
|1
|2
|SAYRE
|3
|0
|3
|WILSON
|3
|0
|3
|BLACKWELL
|3
|0
|3
|WELLSTON
|3
|0
|3
|VIAN
|3
|1
|2
|YALE
|3
|0
|3
|LUTHER
|3
|0
|3
|NORTH MIAMI
|3
|0
|3
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|3
|0
|2
|TALIHINA
|3
|1
|2
|SHADY POINT
|3
|0
|2
|FAIRFAX
|3
|0
|0
|PORTER
|3
|0
|3
|FLETCHER
|3
|0
|3
|CALUMET
|3
|0
|2
|DEPEW
|3
|1
|2
|AMBER
|2
|0
|2
|LAHOMA
|2
|0
|2
|FAIRLAND
|2
|0
|2
|ELMORE CITY
|2
|0
|1
|MCCURTAIN
|2
|0
|2
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|CLAYTON
|2
|0
|1
|LONGDALE
|2
|0
|1
|RINGLING
|2
|0
|2
|ACHILLE
|2
|0
|2
|THOMAS
|2
|0
|2
|NEWKIRK
|2
|1
|0
|WARNER
|2
|0
|0
|OKEMAH
|2
|0
|2
|WEBBERS FALLS
|2
|0
|1
|QUINTON
|2
|0
|2
|STONEWALL
|2
|1
|1
|SEILING
|2
|0
|2
|EARLSBORO
|2
|0
|2
|MILLERTON
|2
|0
|1
|TERLTON
|2
|0
|2
|INDIAHOMA
|2
|0
|2
|WYNNEWOOD
|2
|1
|1
|HOBART
|2
|0
|2
|CROWDER
|2
|0
|2
|PAOLI
|2
|0
|2
|SASAKWA
|2
|0
|1
|WELEETKA
|2
|0
|2
|WANN
|2
|0
|2
|CHELSEA
|2
|0
|2
|HEALDTON
|2
|0
|1
|AGRA
|2
|1
|0
|BLAIR
|2
|0
|2
|WAPANUCKA
|2
|0
|2
|CADDO
|2
|0
|2
|KINTA
|2
|0
|1
|PRUE
|2
|0
|2
|RINGWOOD
|2
|0
|1
|PORUM
|2
|0
|0
|VERDEN
|2
|0
|2
|MARLAND
|1
|0
|1
|BYNG
|1
|0
|1
|KIOWA
|1
|0
|1
|MAUD
|1
|0
|1
|LAVERNE
|1
|0
|1
|GLENCOE
|1
|0
|0
|LOCO
|1
|0
|1
|SHATTUCK
|1
|0
|0
|BOKOSHE
|1
|0
|0
|SNYDER
|1
|0
|1
|OILTON
|1
|1
|0
|MULHALL
|1
|0
|0
|KAW CITY
|1
|1
|0
|COUNCIL HILL
|1
|0
|1
|RIPLEY
|1
|0
|0
|HASTINGS
|1
|0
|1
|SENTINEL
|1
|0
|1
|LEHIGH
|1
|0
|1
|CASHION
|1
|0
|0
|MINCO
|1
|0
|1
|DISNEY
|1
|0
|1
|QUAPAW
|1
|0
|0
|LAMONT
|1
|0
|1
|ROLAND
|1
|0
|1
|OAKS
|1
|0
|1
|BIG CABIN
|1
|1
|0
|DILL CITY
|1
|0
|1
|RATTAN
|1
|0
|1
|STRINGTOWN
|1
|0
|1
|GARBER
|1
|0
|1
|MEDFORD
|1
|0
|1
|CAMERON
|1
|0
|1
|FORT SUPPLY
|1
|0
|0
|MILL CREEK
|1
|0
|0
|JET
|1
|0
|1
|WAURIKA
|1
|0
|1
|FOSS
|1
|0
|0
|VICI
|1
|0
|0
|ARAPAHO
|1
|0
|1
|RED OAK
|1
|0
|1
|MORRISON
|1
|0
|0
|SPAVINAW
|1
|0
|1
|OKEENE
|1
|0
|1
|WYANDOTTE
|1
|0
|1
|MORRIS
|1
|0
|0
|BOISE CITY
|1
|0
|1
|CRESCENT
|1
|0
|1
|GENE AUTRY
|1
|0
|0
|GERONIMO
|1
|0
|1
|CARNEGIE
|1
|0
|1
|BOLEY
|1
|0
|0
|NINNEKAH
|1
|0
|1
|STRATFORD
|1
|0
|0
|HALLETT
|1
|0
|0
|MANNSVILLE
|1
|0
|0
|LANGSTON
|1
|0
|1
|SPRINGER
|1
|0
|1
|FRANCIS
|1
|0
|0
|HYDRO
|1
|0
|1
|SAWYER
|1
|0
|1
|DEWAR
|1
|0
|1
|SOPER
|1
|0
|1
|SAVANNA
|1
|0
|1
|STERLING
|1
|0
|1
|TALALA
|1
|0
|1
|BRADLEY
|1
|0
|1
|POCOLA
|1
|0
|0
|PITTSBURG
|1
|0
|1
|MOORELAND
|1
|0
|1
|MEDICINE PARK
|1
|0
|1
|LEEDEY
|1
|0
|0
|CALVIN
|1
|0
|1
|DOVER
|1
|0
|1
|PADEN
|1
|0
|1
|KANSAS
|1
|0
|1
|TRYON
|1
|0
|1
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.
