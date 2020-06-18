ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma continues to see record increases in COVID-19 numbers, with 450 new cases, including four in Northwest Oklahoma, reported Thursday, an increase of 5% over Wednesday's 8,904, according to the state Health Department.
There were two deaths, residents 65 or older in Comanche and Tulsa counties, Oklahoma State Health Department data shows.
Tulsa County, where President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a rally Saturday, June 20, has overtaken Oklahoma County with the top number of cases overall, according to OSDH. The city has 425 active cases, the most of any city in the state.
Two cases were reported Thursday in Enid in Garfield County, while one case each was recorded in Watonga in Blaine County and Fairview in Major County, according to OSDH.
A new OSDH map shows COVID-19 in Garfield and Woodward counties in Northwest Oklahoma is considered "spreading" while the virus in the rest of the region is "controlled" or in "end stage."
COVID-19 currently is considered "epidemic" in 11 counties in the state, Adair, Beaver, Caddo, Choctaw, Love, McCurtain, Noble, Payne, Texas, Tulsa and Washington. All of those counties have at least 100 cases per 100,000 residents, with some having well more per population.
State numbers
Overall in Oklahoma there are 1,917 active cases, while 7,071 Oklahomans, or 75%, have recovered from COVID-19, including 173 since Wednesday's OSDH report.
The virus has been recorded in 75 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with only Roger Mills and Ellis counties, in the far western part of the state, free of confirmed cases.
Of the 276,316 total specimens collected for COVID-19 testing in the state, 10,834, or 3.9%, have been positive.
Overall, there have been 1,183 Oklahomans who have tested positive for the virus who have been hospitalized, with 211 of those who have tested positive or are suspected of having the virus currently in hospitals, according to OSDH data Thursday evening. Of those, 96 are in intensive care.
Most of the newly reported positive tests — 354 or 79% — came from working ages, 18-64, according to OSDH data.
Cumulative totals of those testing positive in the state as of Thursday were 164 in the 0-4 age range, 460 in the 5-17 age range, 2,902 in the 18-35 age range, 2,056 in the 36-49 age range, 1,831 in the 50-64 age range and 1,896 in the 65 and older age range. The average age of those with COVID-19 is 45.1, according to OSDH data. Of those testing positive, 4,833 or 51.67%, have been female, and 4,884, or 47.94%, have been male. Forty-three are listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Thursday.
The virus has impacted health care and long-term care, with 1,134, or 12.1%, of the state’s positive COVID-19 cases involving someone who has worked in or was responsible for direct patient care in that setting, according to an OSDH executive report Thursday evening. There have been 1,005 cases among long-term care and nursing home residents, according to the report, which also shows 198 deaths in that setting, including one staff member in Northwest Oklahoma in April.
Of the overall 366 deaths in the state, 294, or 80.32%, have been 65 and older; 58, or 15.85%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 8, or 2.19%, have been in the 36-49 age group; and 6, or 1.64%, have been in the 18-35 age group. More men, 186 or 50.82%, than women, 180 or 49.18%, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Thursday. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 who have died is 75.1, according to OSDH.
Of those deaths associated with long-term care, 79.8% had at least one pre-existing condition such as diabetes, heart or circulatory disease, chronic lung disease, liver disease or renal failure.
Data shows deaths per county are 65 each in Oklahoma and Tulsa counties; 40 in Cleveland County; 38 in Washington County; 17 in Wagoner County; 16 in Delaware County; 10 in Caddo County; 8 each in Osage and Muskogee counties; 7 each in Creek, Greer, and Kay counties; 6 in Texas County; 5 in Comanche and Rogers counties; 4 each in Adair, Grady, Mayes, McClain and Pottawatomie counties; 3 each in Canadian, Jackson, Pittsburg, Seminole and Sequoyah counties; 2 each in Cotton, Lincoln, McCurtain, Ottawa, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; and 1 each in Bryan, Carter, Cherokee, Choctaw, Garfield, Garvin, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, McIntosh, Nowata, Payne, Stephens and Tillman counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data released Thursday for Northwest Oklahoma counties shows Garfield with 53 cases, 28 recovered and one death, an 86-year-old Garfield County woman, in April; Kingfisher with 13 cases, 12 recovered; Blaine with 12 cases, nine recovered; Woodward with 11 cases, six recovered; Major with seven cases, five recovered and one death, a woman in the 18-35 age group; Woods with five cases, four recovered; Grant with two recovered cases; and Alfalfa with one recovered case.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 50 in Enid (eight active); 10 in Woodward (five active); six each in Kingfisher and Watonga (two active); five each in Alva (one active) and Okarche (one active); four each in Fairview (one active) and Hennessey (one active); three in Geary; two each in Lahoma and Longdale (1 active); and one each in Dover, Garber, Jet, Lamont, Laverne, Medford, Mooreland, Okeene and Ringwood, according to data released by OSDH on Thursday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 34 cases with 29 recovered, from the 73701 Zip Code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 16 cases with 13 recovered from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data.
Oklahoma per city 6.18.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|1471
|59
|1099
|TULSA
|1370
|50
|895
|GUYMON
|811
|6
|794
|EDMOND
|305
|9
|215
|LAWTON
|304
|5
|263
|BARTLESVILLE
|301
|36
|254
|NORMAN
|289
|23
|231
|BROKEN ARROW
|271
|12
|175
|JENKS
|161
|0
|51
|OTHER***
|157
|3
|119
|STILLWATER
|153
|0
|30
|MOORE
|152
|9
|129
|YUKON
|98
|1
|81
|HUGO
|94
|1
|87
|HOOKER
|90
|0
|88
|HINTON
|88
|0
|87
|BROKEN BOW
|82
|1
|39
|PURCELL
|81
|3
|73
|GROVE
|79
|16
|59
|SKIATOOK
|74
|7
|52
|CLAREMORE
|72
|5
|55
|COWETA
|69
|12
|53
|PONCA CITY
|68
|5
|53
|CHICKASHA
|66
|4
|58
|MANGUM
|66
|7
|57
|MUSKOGEE
|57
|6
|33
|OWASSO
|57
|1
|40
|SAND SPRINGS
|55
|2
|41
|SHAWNEE
|54
|4
|39
|ARDMORE
|54
|1
|46
|STILWELL
|53
|4
|47
|SAPULPA
|51
|3
|42
|ENID
|50
|1
|42
|GLENPOOL
|50
|0
|31
|TAHLEQUAH
|47
|1
|26
|IDABEL
|47
|0
|26
|WAGONER
|46
|4
|38
|BIXBY
|44
|0
|31
|BINGER
|40
|9
|31
|WEATHERFORD
|36
|0
|27
|DURANT
|33
|0
|23
|MCALESTER
|33
|3
|28
|DEWEY
|33
|1
|31
|WESTVILLE
|32
|0
|27
|COLLINSVILLE
|32
|0
|22
|BETHANY
|31
|1
|26
|ALTUS
|30
|3
|23
|DUNCAN
|29
|0
|25
|BLANCHARD
|28
|0
|26
|KELLYVILLE
|28
|2
|24
|TEXHOMA
|27
|0
|27
|ANADARKO
|27
|1
|21
|MUSTANG
|27
|1
|21
|CLEVELAND
|26
|2
|22
|NOBLE
|26
|1
|24
|NICHOLS HILLS
|26
|0
|18
|MIDWEST CITY
|25
|2
|20
|MIAMI
|24
|2
|18
|CHOCTAW
|23
|1
|19
|FREDERICK
|23
|1
|22
|TUTTLE
|22
|0
|18
|GUTHRIE
|21
|0
|17
|PIEDMONT
|20
|0
|15
|CUSHING
|20
|1
|19
|PRYOR CREEK
|20
|1
|11
|EL RENO
|20
|1
|13
|VALLIANT
|19
|0
|18
|HOMINY
|18
|0
|16
|ADA
|18
|0
|14
|WARR ACRES
|17
|0
|15
|PAULS VALLEY
|17
|0
|8
|TYRONE
|16
|0
|15
|VINITA
|16
|0
|15
|WRIGHT CITY
|16
|0
|7
|RED ROCK
|16
|0
|5
|KINGSTON
|15
|0
|6
|MARIETTA
|14
|0
|8
|CHECOTAH
|14
|1
|8
|SPENCER
|14
|0
|12
|OKMULGEE
|14
|0
|12
|SEMINOLE
|14
|2
|12
|NEWCASTLE
|14
|1
|9
|NOWATA
|14
|1
|11
|LOCUST GROVE
|14
|0
|6
|AFTON
|13
|0
|12
|LINDSAY
|13
|0
|5
|LEXINGTON
|13
|0
|12
|WEWOKA
|13
|0
|13
|GOODWELL
|13
|0
|13
|COMANCHE
|13
|1
|8
|PAWHUSKA
|13
|0
|13
|WATTS
|12
|0
|12
|DEL CITY
|12
|0
|12
|OCHELATA
|12
|1
|10
|SULPHUR
|12
|0
|7
|JAY
|11
|0
|8
|FORT GIBSON
|10
|2
|7
|CHOUTEAU
|10
|2
|5
|ATOKA
|10
|0
|3
|MCLOUD
|10
|0
|10
|WOODWARD
|10
|0
|5
|EUFAULA
|9
|0
|4
|HARRAH
|9
|0
|9
|BEGGS
|9
|0
|9
|MOUNDS
|9
|0
|7
|OPTIMA
|9
|0
|9
|GORE
|9
|1
|6
|SPERRY
|9
|0
|8
|BEAVER
|8
|0
|8
|ALEX
|8
|0
|8
|JONES
|8
|0
|5
|BRISTOW
|8
|0
|8
|BARNSDALL
|8
|2
|3
|OOLOGAH
|8
|0
|6
|CATOOSA
|8
|0
|7
|HASKELL
|8
|0
|6
|CLINTON
|7
|0
|5
|COLCORD
|7
|0
|5
|HAWORTH
|7
|0
|2
|INOLA
|7
|0
|7
|TECUMSEH
|7
|0
|6
|WAYNE
|7
|0
|5
|SALINA
|7
|0
|2
|ELGIN
|7
|0
|6
|SALLISAW
|7
|0
|7
|RAMONA
|7
|0
|7
|ELK CITY
|6
|0
|5
|KINGFISHER
|6
|0
|6
|FORT COBB
|6
|0
|6
|WATONGA
|6
|0
|4
|GRACEMONT
|6
|0
|5
|HULBERT
|6
|0
|3
|MARLOW
|6
|0
|6
|COPAN
|6
|0
|6
|FORT TOWSON
|6
|0
|4
|MEAD
|6
|1
|3
|BENNINGTON
|6
|0
|6
|ARCADIA
|6
|0
|6
|MADILL
|6
|0
|5
|CALERA
|6
|0
|1
|WISTER
|6
|0
|6
|PAWNEE
|6
|0
|5
|APACHE
|5
|0
|4
|KIEFER
|5
|0
|4
|CHANDLER
|5
|1
|3
|HENRYETTA
|5
|0
|3
|JENNINGS
|5
|0
|5
|CACHE
|5
|0
|4
|ALVA
|5
|0
|4
|BOKCHITO
|5
|0
|0
|TEMPLE
|5
|2
|3
|MANNFORD
|5
|0
|5
|PRAGUE
|5
|0
|3
|WASHINGTON
|5
|0
|5
|COALGATE
|5
|0
|3
|OKARCHE
|5
|0
|4
|WILBURTON
|5
|1
|4
|ADAIR
|5
|0
|5
|PERRY
|5
|0
|3
|HEAVENER
|5
|0
|1
|FORGAN
|4
|0
|4
|RUSH SPRINGS
|4
|0
|4
|HENNESSEY
|4
|0
|3
|DELAWARE
|4
|0
|4
|TISHOMINGO
|4
|0
|3
|FAIRVIEW
|4
|0
|3
|MEEKER
|4
|0
|2
|STROUD
|4
|0
|4
|STIGLER
|4
|0
|4
|HARDESTY
|4
|0
|4
|COLBERT
|4
|0
|3
|HARTSHORNE
|4
|0
|3
|ANTLERS
|4
|0
|2
|LOOKEBA
|4
|0
|3
|FLETCHER
|3
|0
|3
|WILSON
|3
|0
|3
|BOSWELL
|3
|0
|2
|KONAWA
|3
|1
|2
|LUTHER
|3
|0
|3
|PERKINS
|3
|0
|1
|WANETTE
|3
|0
|3
|SHADY POINT
|3
|0
|1
|YALE
|3
|0
|3
|ASHER
|3
|0
|3
|PORTER
|3
|0
|3
|ALLEN
|3
|1
|2
|MAYSVILLE
|3
|0
|3
|POTEAU
|3
|0
|3
|GEARY
|3
|0
|3
|CYRIL
|3
|0
|3
|NORTH MIAMI
|3
|0
|3
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|3
|0
|1
|TALIHINA
|3
|1
|2
|LONE GROVE
|3
|0
|3
|COMMERCE
|3
|0
|3
|BLACKWELL
|3
|0
|2
|WELLSTON
|3
|0
|3
|SAYRE
|3
|0
|3
|MULDROW
|3
|1
|2
|LENAPAH
|3
|0
|1
|DEPEW
|3
|1
|2
|CANADIAN
|3
|0
|0
|VIAN
|3
|1
|1
|THOMAS
|2
|0
|2
|LAHOMA
|2
|0
|2
|WELEETKA
|2
|0
|2
|AMBER
|2
|0
|2
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|PAOLI
|2
|0
|1
|TONKAWA
|2
|0
|1
|CALUMET
|2
|0
|2
|QUINTON
|2
|0
|2
|CHELSEA
|2
|0
|2
|CROWDER
|2
|0
|2
|PRUE
|2
|0
|2
|FAIRLAND
|2
|0
|2
|EARLSBORO
|2
|0
|2
|KINTA
|2
|0
|1
|MCCURTAIN
|2
|0
|2
|WARNER
|2
|0
|0
|BLAIR
|2
|0
|2
|TERLTON
|2
|0
|2
|ELMORE CITY
|2
|0
|1
|VERDEN
|2
|0
|2
|PORUM
|2
|0
|0
|RINGLING
|2
|0
|2
|CADDO
|2
|0
|2
|INDIAHOMA
|2
|0
|2
|NEWKIRK
|2
|1
|0
|LONGDALE
|2
|0
|1
|WYNNEWOOD
|2
|1
|1
|OKEMAH
|2
|0
|2
|HOBART
|2
|0
|2
|WAPANUCKA
|2
|0
|2
|STONEWALL
|2
|1
|1
|HOLDENVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|CARNEGIE
|2
|0
|0
|GARVIN
|2
|0
|2
|ACHILLE
|2
|0
|2
|SEILING
|2
|0
|2
|WANN
|2
|0
|2
|LANGSTON
|1
|0
|1
|BYNG
|1
|0
|1
|BIG CABIN
|1
|1
|0
|DISNEY
|1
|0
|1
|FOSS
|1
|0
|0
|SAWYER
|1
|0
|0
|HASTINGS
|1
|0
|1
|RED OAK
|1
|0
|1
|MARLAND
|1
|0
|1
|LOCO
|1
|0
|1
|DILL CITY
|1
|0
|1
|BOKOSHE
|1
|0
|0
|RATTAN
|1
|0
|1
|MOORELAND
|1
|0
|1
|BRADLEY
|1
|0
|1
|HYDRO
|1
|0
|1
|ARAPAHO
|1
|0
|1
|MINCO
|1
|0
|1
|MEDFORD
|1
|0
|1
|CRESCENT
|1
|0
|1
|PADEN
|1
|0
|1
|PITTSBURG
|1
|0
|1
|HEALDTON
|1
|0
|1
|SPAVINAW
|1
|0
|1
|TALALA
|1
|0
|1
|LAVERNE
|1
|0
|1
|MILLERTON
|1
|0
|0
|WEBBERS FALLS
|1
|0
|1
|SENTINEL
|1
|0
|0
|SPRINGER
|1
|0
|1
|VICI
|1
|0
|0
|DOVER
|1
|0
|1
|COUNCIL HILL
|1
|0
|1
|SASAKWA
|1
|0
|1
|CAMERON
|1
|0
|0
|MAUD
|1
|0
|1
|LEEDEY
|1
|0
|0
|AGRA
|1
|1
|0
|ROLAND
|1
|0
|1
|SNYDER
|1
|0
|1
|WYANDOTTE
|1
|0
|1
|JET
|1
|0
|1
|OAKS
|1
|0
|1
|POCOLA
|1
|0
|0
|TRYON
|1
|0
|1
|WAURIKA
|1
|0
|1
|MILL CREEK
|1
|0
|0
|QUAPAW
|1
|0
|0
|MULHALL
|1
|0
|0
|STRINGTOWN
|1
|0
|1
|GLENCOE
|1
|0
|0
|CALVIN
|1
|0
|1
|GERONIMO
|1
|0
|1
|OILTON
|1
|1
|0
|RINGWOOD
|1
|0
|1
|SAVANNA
|1
|0
|1
|OKEENE
|1
|0
|1
|KANSAS
|1
|0
|1
|SOPER
|1
|0
|1
|SPIRO
|1
|0
|1
|HALLETT
|1
|0
|0
|GARBER
|1
|0
|1
|NINNEKAH
|1
|0
|1
|KIOWA
|1
|0
|1
|CLAYTON
|1
|0
|1
|STERLING
|1
|0
|1
|FAIRFAX
|1
|0
|0
|LEHIGH
|1
|0
|1
|LAMONT
|1
|0
|1
|KAW CITY
|1
|1
|0
|BOISE CITY
|1
|0
|1
|MEDICINE PARK
|1
|0
|1
|MANNSVILLE
|1
|0
|0
Oklahoma per county 6.18.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|TULSA
|1945
|65
|1226
|OKLAHOMA
|1861
|65
|1386
|TEXAS
|976
|6
|956
|CLEVELAND
|605
|40
|496
|WASHINGTON
|361
|38
|309
|COMANCHE
|360
|5
|303
|MCCURTAIN
|189
|2
|100
|WAGONER
|189
|17
|140
|CADDO
|181
|10
|160
|PAYNE
|179
|1
|52
|CANADIAN
|175
|3
|138
|OSAGE
|124
|8
|97
|GRADY
|122
|4
|108
|MCCLAIN
|120
|4
|106
|CREEK
|118
|7
|97
|ROGERS
|113
|5
|83
|DELAWARE
|112
|16
|85
|CHOCTAW
|107
|1
|97
|ADAIR
|101
|4
|89
|MUSKOGEE
|80
|8
|49
|POTTAWATOMIE
|79
|4
|62
|KAY
|72
|7
|53
|GREER
|66
|7
|57
|BRYAN
|64
|1
|40
|CARTER
|62
|1
|54
|MAYES
|60
|4
|32
|CHEROKEE
|58
|1
|34
|GARFIELD
|53
|1
|45
|STEPHENS
|48
|1
|40
|PITTSBURG
|47
|3
|39
|CUSTER
|46
|0
|35
|OTTAWA
|42
|2
|34
|PAWNEE
|41
|2
|35
|GARVIN
|39
|1
|18
|OKMULGEE
|32
|0
|28
|JACKSON
|32
|3
|25
|SEMINOLE
|31
|3
|28
|BEAVER
|30
|0
|30
|NOWATA
|27
|1
|22
|LINCOLN
|26
|2
|20
|LOGAN
|25
|1
|19
|LOVE
|25
|0
|19
|MCINTOSH
|25
|1
|13
|LE FLORE
|25
|1
|14
|PONTOTOC
|24
|2
|18
|NOBLE
|24
|0
|10
|TILLMAN
|23
|1
|22
|MARSHALL
|21
|0
|11
|SEQUOYAH
|21
|3
|15
|CRAIG
|17
|0
|16
|KINGFISHER
|13
|0
|12
|MURRAY
|12
|0
|7
|BLAINE
|12
|0
|9
|ATOKA
|11
|0
|4
|WOODWARD
|11
|0
|6
|BECKHAM
|8
|0
|7
|JOHNSTON
|8
|0
|5
|MAJOR
|7
|1
|5
|OKFUSKEE
|7
|0
|6
|LATIMER
|7
|1
|5
|PUSHMATAHA
|7
|0
|4
|HASKELL
|7
|0
|6
|COAL
|6
|0
|4
|KIOWA
|6
|0
|4
|WOODS
|5
|0
|4
|COTTON
|5
|2
|3
|JEFFERSON
|4
|0
|4
|DEWEY
|4
|0
|2
|WASHITA
|3
|0
|1
|HUGHES
|3
|0
|3
|GRANT
|2
|0
|2
|HARPER
|1
|0
|1
|ALFALFA
|1
|0
|1
|CIMARRON
|1
|0
|1
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.
