OSDH: 427 new cases, 8 in NW Oklahoma, 6 deaths reported Thursday in Oklahoma

COVID-19 Oklahoma map for 7.2.20

There have been 14,539 Oklahomans test positive for coronavirus COVID-19 in 76 counties and 395 deaths in 47 counties, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health figures on Thursday, July 2, 2020.

ENID, Okla. — The state saw another 427 new COVID-19 cases, including eight in Northwest Oklahoma, and six more deaths were reported Thursday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Garfield County saw an increase of seven cases, six in Enid, and Kingfisher County also recorded another case, according to OSDH. Cases were confirmed in the 73701, 73703 and 73705 Zip Codes for Enid, according to OSDH.

St. Mary's Regional Medical Center has three in-patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokeswoman. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center has one in-patient with COVID-19.

Five of the six newly reported deaths were 65 or older — a Tulsa County woman, two Comanche County women and woman and man in McCurtain County — and a McCurtain County man was in the 50-54 age group.

State numbers

There were 14,539 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state as of Thursday, an increase of 3% from the prior day, according to OSDH data.

Despite more positive tests, the number of active cases was down for the second consecutive day in the state, falling by 22 to 3,096, compared to 3,118 on Wednesday, according to OSDH data.

The number of those recovering from the virus has kept pace with newly confirmed cases, as 11,048 Oklahomans have recuperated, with 443 since Wednesday's OSDH report. Of the 355,200 specimens tested for the virus, 338,511, or more than 95%, have been negative.

The number of Oklahomans testing positive who have been hospitalized reached 1,615 on Thursday, a single-day increase of 62, according to OSDH. Of those, 368 who have tested positive or are suspected of having the virus are in hospitals currently, with 163 in intensive care, according to OSDH data Wednesday evening. 

Cumulative totals of those testing positive in the state as of Tuesday were 273 in the 0-4 age range, 888 in the 5-17 age range, 5,057 in the 18-35 age range, 3,275 in the 36-49 age range, 2,654 in the 50-64 age range and 2,391 in the 65 and older age range. There was one case marked "age unknown."

The 18-36 age group continues to see the largest growth in cases, with 146, or 34.19%, reported on Thursday, according to OSDH. Other single-day case increases per age group were 17 in 0-4, 33 in 5-17, 89 in 36-49, 88 in 50-64 and 54 in 65 and older.

Of those testing positive, 7,373, or 50.71%, have been female, and 7,148 or 49.16%, have been male. Eighteen are listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Thursday. The average age of those with COVID-19 is 42.5, according to OSDH data.

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit longterm care facilities particularly hard, with 1,297, or 9.2%, of the state’s positive COVID-19 cases involving someone who has worked in or was responsible for direct patient care in a health care setting, according to an OSDH executive report Wednesday evening. There have been 1,053 cases among long-term care and nursing home residents and 634 among staff, according to the report, which also shows 203 deaths in that setting, including one staff member in Northwest Oklahoma in April.

Of the overall 395 deaths in the state, 316, or 80%, have been 65 and older; 63 or 16%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 10, or 2.5%, have been in the 36-49 age group; and 6, or 1.5%, have been in the 18-35 age group. More men, 202 or 51.14%, than women, 193 or 48.86%, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Thursday. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 who have died is 75, according to OSDH.

Data shows deaths in 47 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 70 each in Oklahoma and Tulsa counties; 40 in Cleveland County; 39 in Washington County; 19 in Wagoner County; 16 in Delaware County; 11 each in Caddo and Muskogee counties; 8 in Osage County; 7 each in Comanche, Creek, Greer, Kay and McCurtain counties; 6 each in Rogers and Texas counties; 5 in Grady and Mayes counties; 4 each in Adair, McClain and Pottawatomie counties; 3 each in Canadian, Jackson, Pittsburg, Seminole and Sequoyah counties; 2 each in Cotton, Garfield, Lincoln, Ottawa, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; and 1 each in Bryan, Carter, Cherokee, Choctaw, Garvin, Kiowa, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, McIntosh, Nowata, Payne, Stephens and Tillman counties.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data released Monday for Northwest Oklahoma counties shows Garfield with 75 cases, 58 recovered and two deaths, a woman in the 36-49 age group in June and an 86-year-old from Garfield County in April; Noble with 40 cases, 31 recovered; Kingfisher with 27 cases, 22 recovered; Blaine with 14 cases, 12 recovered; Woodward with 12 cases, 11 recovered; Major with eight cases, seven recovered and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Woods with seven cases, five recovered; Grant with two recovered cases; and Alfalfa with one recovered case.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 71 in Enid (16 active); 10 in Woodward (one active); nine in Hennessey; eight each in Kingfisher (two active) and Okarche (two activie); seven each in Alva (two active) and Watonga (two active); four each in Fairview and Geary; three in Cashion (one active); two each in Lahoma, Longdale and Ringwood; and one each in Dover, Fort Supply, Garber, Jet, Lamont, Laverne, Medford, Mooreland and Okeene, according to data released by OSDH on Monday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."

In Enid, there have been 46 cases with 37 recovered, from the 73701 Zip Code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 24 cases with 18 recovered from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Thursday. There also was one unrecovered case in the 73705 Zip Code.

Oklahoma per county 7.2.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Thursday, July 2, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED
TULSA 3680 70 2655
OKLAHOMA 3135 70 2244
TEXAS 987 6 974
CLEVELAND 935 40 710
MCCURTAIN 501 7 337
COMANCHE 418 7 369
WASHINGTON 401 39 346
PAYNE 398 1 272
CANADIAN 293 3 226
WAGONER 277 19 200
ROGERS 192 6 139
CADDO 190 11 167
OSAGE 174 8 142
MCCLAIN 170 4 136
DELAWARE 162 16 111
CREEK 151 7 120
GRADY 144 5 120
MUSKOGEE 127 11 82
ADAIR 119 4 108
CHOCTAW 114 1 104
POTTAWATOMIE 109 4 84
BRYAN 108 1 74
KAY 104 7 75
CARTER 96 1 75
CHEROKEE 83 1 65
MAYES 83 5 64
OTTAWA 76 2 44
GARFIELD 75 2 58
GARVIN 73 1 52
GREER 66 7 57
OKMULGEE 64 0 44
MCINTOSH 63 1 44
STEPHENS 62 1 51
PITTSBURG 59 3 48
CUSTER 59 0 52
PAWNEE 57 2 46
LOGAN 52 1 30
PONTOTOC 44 2 26
SEMINOLE 43 3 32
SEQUOYAH 41 3 26
NOBLE 40 0 31
JACKSON 38 3 28
NOWATA 34 1 31
LE FLORE 33 1 26
MARSHALL 33 0 25
LOVE 30 0 28
BEAVER 30 0 30
LINCOLN 30 2 25
KINGFISHER 27 0 22
TILLMAN 24 1 22
ATOKA 22 0 13
CRAIG 22 0 19
MURRAY 18 0 14
PUSHMATAHA 15 0 10
OKFUSKEE 14 0 9
BLAINE 14 0 12
JOHNSTON 13 0 10
WOODWARD 12 0 11
HUGHES 11 0 7
LATIMER 11 1 7
BECKHAM 11 0 8
KIOWA 10 1 6
HASKELL 10 0 8
JEFFERSON 9 0 4
COAL 8 0 6
MAJOR 8 1 7
WOODS 7 0 5
COTTON 5 2 3
WASHITA 4 0 2
DEWEY 4 0 4
GRANT 2 0 2
HARMON 1 0 0
CIMARRON 1 0 1
HARPER 1 0 1
ALFALFA 1 0 1
ELLIS 1 0 1

Oklahoma per city 7.2.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Thursday, July 2, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED
TULSA 2506 54 1812
OKLAHOMA CITY 2498 63 1781
GUYMON 821 6 810
EDMOND 488 10 373
BROKEN ARROW 485 15 322
NORMAN 457 23 339
JENKS 371 0 303
STILLWATER 351 0 240
LAWTON 333 7 298
BARTLESVILLE 324 37 279
OTHER*** 259 3 197
MOORE 228 9 179
BROKEN BOW 226 4 142
YUKON 161 1 130
IDABEL 160 2 110
GLENPOOL 127 0 94
OWASSO 118 1 83
CLAREMORE 109 5 81
SKIATOOK 103 7 88
PURCELL 101 3 88
HUGO 100 1 92
PONCA CITY 98 5 71
BIXBY 94 0 54
MUSKOGEE 94 8 58
GROVE 92 16 70
COWETA 92 12 65
HOOKER 90 0 90
HINTON 89 0 87
ARDMORE 83 1 64
SAND SPRINGS 78 2 58
CHICKASHA 76 4 60
SHAWNEE 76 4 56
ENID 71 2 55
BETHANY 69 1 34
MANGUM 66 7 57
SAPULPA 64 3 52
STILWELL 61 4 54
DURANT 60 0 41
TAHLEQUAH 59 1 50
COLLINSVILLE 59 1 39
WAGONER 57 4 46
MIAMI 52 2 25
EL RENO 47 1 26
MUSTANG 46 1 35
BLANCHARD 44 0 31
DUNCAN 42 0 33
BINGER 41 9 32
MCALESTER 41 3 32
CHOCTAW 40 1 28
WEATHERFORD 39 0 37
MIDWEST CITY 39 2 26
GUTHRIE 36 0 24
WESTVILLE 36 0 34
ALTUS 36 3 26
PAULS VALLEY 35 0 28
CLEVELAND 34 2 25
WRIGHT CITY 34 0 25
ADA 34 0 21
DEWEY 34 1 33
NICHOLS HILLS 33 0 28
TUTTLE 33 1 27
CHECOTAH 32 1 25
ANADARKO 31 1 25
OKMULGEE 31 0 19
NOBLE 31 1 24
WARR ACRES 29 0 21
KELLYVILLE 29 2 26
TEXHOMA 27 0 27
VALLIANT 27 0 23
JAY 27 0 16
EUFAULA 26 0 14
CUSHING 26 1 20
PIEDMONT 25 0 22
HOMINY 25 0 21
PRYOR CREEK 25 1 21
NEWCASTLE 25 1 17
FREDERICK 23 1 22
LEXINGTON 22 0 18
OCHELATA 22 1 17
HAWORTH 22 0 13
RED ROCK 22 0 17
SPERRY 21 0 14
INOLA 20 0 14
SEMINOLE 20 2 14
LINDSAY 20 0 14
DEL CITY 20 0 15
VINITA 20 0 18
CHOUTEAU 19 3 11
SALLISAW 19 0 11
SPENCER 19 0 13
ATOKA 18 0 11
MARIETTA 18 0 16
NOWATA 18 1 16
LOCUST GROVE 18 0 13
AFTON 17 0 14
WEWOKA 17 0 14
TYRONE 17 0 15
KINGSTON 17 0 15
COLCORD 16 0 9
SULPHUR 16 0 14
HARRAH 16 0 11
CLINTON 16 0 12
MCLOUD 16 0 11
MADILL 16 0 10
WATTS 15 0 15
PAWNEE 15 0 13
FORT GIBSON 14 2 9
MOUNDS 14 0 12
PERKINS 14 0 7
PAWHUSKA 14 0 13
CATOOSA 13 0 11
GOODWELL 13 0 13
JONES 13 0 13
CALERA 12 0 8
COMANCHE 12 1 11
OOLOGAH 12 0 9
BEGGS 12 0 12
SALINA 11 0 6
PERRY 11 0 8
HASKELL 11 0 9
WAYNE 10 0 9
WOODWARD 10 0 9
BARNSDALL 10 2 8
TECUMSEH 10 0 9
HULBERT 10 0 7
HENNESSEY 9 0 9
RAMONA 9 0 7
ARCADIA 9 0 8
KIEFER 9 0 6
WILBURTON 9 1 5
OPTIMA 9 0 9
ELGIN 9 0 9
HENRYETTA 9 0 6
GORE 9 1 7
ELK CITY 9 0 6
KINGFISHER 8 0 6
GARVIN 8 0 6
OKEMAH 8 0 3
ALEX 8 0 8
OKARCHE 8 0 6
APACHE 8 0 4
BRISTOW 8 0 8
BEAVER 8 0 8
MANNFORD 8 0 6
MULDROW 8 1 5
COLBERT 7 0 6
COALGATE 7 0 5
WATONGA 7 0 5
ALVA 7 0 5
WYNNEWOOD 7 1 2
MARLOW 7 0 6
WASHINGTON 7 0 5
CHANDLER 7 1 5
CADDO 6 0 2
CHELSEA 6 0 2
BENNINGTON 6 0 6
HOLDENVILLE 6 0 3
ADAIR 6 0 6
DELAWARE 6 0 5
MEAD 6 1 4
CACHE 6 0 5
GRACEMONT 6 0 6
WISTER 6 0 6
FORT COBB 6 0 6
PRAGUE 6 0 5
COPAN 6 0 6
HEAVENER 5 0 5
FORT TOWSON 5 0 5
MAYSVILLE 5 0 3
PORUM 5 1 2
JENNINGS 5 0 5
HARTSHORNE 5 0 5
FAIRFAX 5 0 3
COMMERCE 5 0 4
BOKCHITO 5 0 5
STROUD 5 0 4
STIGLER 5 0 4
TEMPLE 5 2 3
LOOKEBA 5 1 3
ANTLERS 5 0 3
CANADIAN 4 0 4
TALALA 4 0 2
TALIHINA 4 1 2
KONAWA 4 1 2
SPIRO 4 0 1
TISHOMINGO 4 0 4
RUSH SPRINGS 4 0 4
BOKOSHE 4 0 2
LONE GROVE 4 0 3
BOSWELL 4 0 3
NEWKIRK 4 1 1
FORGAN 4 0 4
FLETCHER 4 0 4
WILSON 4 0 3
TONKAWA 4 0 4
VIAN 4 1 3
HARDESTY 4 0 4
WARNER 4 0 4
FAIRVIEW 4 0 4
RINGLING 4 0 2
PRUE 4 0 3
WETUMKA 4 0 3
MEEKER 4 0 4
GEARY 4 0 4
SHADY POINT 3 0 3
MORRIS 3 0 0
QUINTON 3 0 2
CYRIL 3 0 3
CASHION 3 0 2
WEBBERS FALLS 3 0 2
AGRA 3 1 1
HOBART 3 0 2
WELEETKA 3 0 3
CALUMET 3 0 3
CLAYTON 3 0 2
DEPEW 3 1 2
MORRISON 3 0 2
WANN 3 0 3
RYAN 3 0 0
LUTHER 3 0 3
MCCURTAIN 3 0 2
WELLSTON 3 0 3
STONEWALL 3 1 1
NORTH MIAMI 3 0 3
BLACKWELL 3 0 3
POTEAU 3 0 3
PORTER 3 0 3
WYANDOTTE 3 0 1
SAYRE 3 0 3
MOUNTAIN VIEW 3 1 2
ALLEN 3 1 2
LENAPAH 3 0 3
YALE 3 0 3
ASHER 3 0 3
WANETTE 3 0 3
MULHALL 2 0 1
FAIRLAND 2 0 2
ORLANDO 2 0 0
EARLSBORO 2 0 2
STRATFORD 2 0 2
ROOSEVELT 2 0 0
TERLTON 2 0 2
CROWDER 2 0 2
MILLERTON 2 0 1
DAVIS 2 0 0
CARNEGIE 2 0 1
INDIAHOMA 2 0 2
SASAKWA 2 0 2
MANNSVILLE 2 0 1
POCOLA 2 0 1
BLAIR 2 0 2
CRESCENT 2 0 2
MINCO 2 0 1
ELMORE CITY 2 0 2
KINTA 2 0 2
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 2 0 2
HEALDTON 2 0 2
PAOLI 2 0 2
WAPANUCKA 2 0 2
QUAPAW 2 0 1
AMBER 2 0 2
ROFF 2 0 0
MAUD 2 0 1
THOMAS 2 0 2
GLENCOE 2 0 1
LAHOMA 2 0 2
KANSAS 2 0 1
SEILING 2 0 2
LANGSTON 2 0 1
RIPLEY 2 0 1
RINGWOOD 2 0 2
LONGDALE 2 0 2
ACHILLE 2 0 2
CANEY 2 0 0
VERDEN 2 0 2
MARLAND 1 0 1
BYNG 1 0 1
KIOWA 1 0 1
LAMONT 1 0 1
GENE AUTRY 1 0 1
ROLAND 1 0 1
MILL CREEK 1 0 1
CAMERON 1 0 1
FORT SUPPLY 1 0 1
DEWAR 1 0 1
SOPER 1 0 1
RATTAN 1 0 1
OKEENE 1 0 1
GERONIMO 1 0 1
STERLING 1 0 0
HOLLIS 1 0 0
KAW CITY 1 1 0
GRANDFIELD 1 0 0
BOISE CITY 1 0 1
OILTON 1 1 0
PADEN 1 0 1
LOCO 1 0 1
SAWYER 1 0 1
HASTINGS 1 0 1
MEDFORD 1 0 1
DILL CITY 1 0 1
BERNICE 1 0 0
CALVIN 1 0 1
SENTINEL 1 0 1
MOUNTAIN PARK 1 0 1
SAVANNA 1 0 1
NINNEKAH 1 0 1
SNYDER 1 0 1
LAVERNE 1 0 1
BOLEY 1 0 1
JET 1 0 1
ARAPAHO 1 0 1
DISNEY 1 0 1
WYNONA 1 0 1
PITTSBURG 1 0 1
KENEFIC 1 0 0
RAVIA 1 0 1
COUNCIL HILL 1 0 1
BRADLEY 1 0 1
LEEDEY 1 0 1
WAURIKA 1 0 1
RED OAK 1 0 1
GARBER 1 0 1
HYDRO 1 0 1
SHATTUCK 1 0 1
MARSHALL 1 0 0
BRAGGS 1 0 0
MEDICINE PARK 1 0 1
BIG CABIN 1 1 0
FRANCIS 1 0 1
MARBLE CITY 1 0 0
TRYON 1 0 1
HALLETT 1 0 1
SPAVINAW 1 0 1
MOORELAND 1 0 1
SPRINGER 1 0 1
THE VILLAGE 1 0 0
KEOTA 1 0 1
DOVER 1 0 1
LEHIGH 1 0 1
FOSS 1 0 0
STRINGTOWN 1 0 1
VICI 1 0 1
OAKS 1 0 1

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/

