OSDH: 427 new cases, 8 in NW Oklahoma, 6 deaths reported Thursday in Oklahoma

ENID, Okla. — The state saw another 427 new COVID-19 cases, including eight in Northwest Oklahoma, and six more deaths were reported Thursday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Garfield County saw an increase of seven cases, six in Enid, and Kingfisher County also recorded another case, according to OSDH. Cases were confirmed in the 73701, 73703 and 73705 Zip Codes for Enid, according to OSDH.
St. Mary's Regional Medical Center has three in-patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokeswoman. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center has one in-patient with COVID-19.
Five of the six newly reported deaths were 65 or older — a Tulsa County woman, two Comanche County women and woman and man in McCurtain County — and a McCurtain County man was in the 50-54 age group.
State numbers
There were 14,539 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state as of Thursday, an increase of 3% from the prior day, according to OSDH data.
Despite more positive tests, the number of active cases was down for the second consecutive day in the state, falling by 22 to 3,096, compared to 3,118 on Wednesday, according to OSDH data.
The number of those recovering from the virus has kept pace with newly confirmed cases, as 11,048 Oklahomans have recuperated, with 443 since Wednesday's OSDH report. Of the 355,200 specimens tested for the virus, 338,511, or more than 95%, have been negative.
The number of Oklahomans testing positive who have been hospitalized reached 1,615 on Thursday, a single-day increase of 62, according to OSDH. Of those, 368 who have tested positive or are suspected of having the virus are in hospitals currently, with 163 in intensive care, according to OSDH data Wednesday evening.
Cumulative totals of those testing positive in the state as of Tuesday were 273 in the 0-4 age range, 888 in the 5-17 age range, 5,057 in the 18-35 age range, 3,275 in the 36-49 age range, 2,654 in the 50-64 age range and 2,391 in the 65 and older age range. There was one case marked "age unknown."
The 18-36 age group continues to see the largest growth in cases, with 146, or 34.19%, reported on Thursday, according to OSDH. Other single-day case increases per age group were 17 in 0-4, 33 in 5-17, 89 in 36-49, 88 in 50-64 and 54 in 65 and older.
Of those testing positive, 7,373, or 50.71%, have been female, and 7,148 or 49.16%, have been male. Eighteen are listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Thursday. The average age of those with COVID-19 is 42.5, according to OSDH data.
The COVID-19 pandemic has hit longterm care facilities particularly hard, with 1,297, or 9.2%, of the state’s positive COVID-19 cases involving someone who has worked in or was responsible for direct patient care in a health care setting, according to an OSDH executive report Wednesday evening. There have been 1,053 cases among long-term care and nursing home residents and 634 among staff, according to the report, which also shows 203 deaths in that setting, including one staff member in Northwest Oklahoma in April.
Of the overall 395 deaths in the state, 316, or 80%, have been 65 and older; 63 or 16%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 10, or 2.5%, have been in the 36-49 age group; and 6, or 1.5%, have been in the 18-35 age group. More men, 202 or 51.14%, than women, 193 or 48.86%, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Thursday. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 who have died is 75, according to OSDH.
Data shows deaths in 47 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 70 each in Oklahoma and Tulsa counties; 40 in Cleveland County; 39 in Washington County; 19 in Wagoner County; 16 in Delaware County; 11 each in Caddo and Muskogee counties; 8 in Osage County; 7 each in Comanche, Creek, Greer, Kay and McCurtain counties; 6 each in Rogers and Texas counties; 5 in Grady and Mayes counties; 4 each in Adair, McClain and Pottawatomie counties; 3 each in Canadian, Jackson, Pittsburg, Seminole and Sequoyah counties; 2 each in Cotton, Garfield, Lincoln, Ottawa, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; and 1 each in Bryan, Carter, Cherokee, Choctaw, Garvin, Kiowa, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, McIntosh, Nowata, Payne, Stephens and Tillman counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data released Monday for Northwest Oklahoma counties shows Garfield with 75 cases, 58 recovered and two deaths, a woman in the 36-49 age group in June and an 86-year-old from Garfield County in April; Noble with 40 cases, 31 recovered; Kingfisher with 27 cases, 22 recovered; Blaine with 14 cases, 12 recovered; Woodward with 12 cases, 11 recovered; Major with eight cases, seven recovered and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Woods with seven cases, five recovered; Grant with two recovered cases; and Alfalfa with one recovered case.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 71 in Enid (16 active); 10 in Woodward (one active); nine in Hennessey; eight each in Kingfisher (two active) and Okarche (two activie); seven each in Alva (two active) and Watonga (two active); four each in Fairview and Geary; three in Cashion (one active); two each in Lahoma, Longdale and Ringwood; and one each in Dover, Fort Supply, Garber, Jet, Lamont, Laverne, Medford, Mooreland and Okeene, according to data released by OSDH on Monday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 46 cases with 37 recovered, from the 73701 Zip Code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 24 cases with 18 recovered from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Thursday. There also was one unrecovered case in the 73705 Zip Code.
Oklahoma per county 7.2.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|TULSA
|3680
|70
|2655
|OKLAHOMA
|3135
|70
|2244
|TEXAS
|987
|6
|974
|CLEVELAND
|935
|40
|710
|MCCURTAIN
|501
|7
|337
|COMANCHE
|418
|7
|369
|WASHINGTON
|401
|39
|346
|PAYNE
|398
|1
|272
|CANADIAN
|293
|3
|226
|WAGONER
|277
|19
|200
|ROGERS
|192
|6
|139
|CADDO
|190
|11
|167
|OSAGE
|174
|8
|142
|MCCLAIN
|170
|4
|136
|DELAWARE
|162
|16
|111
|CREEK
|151
|7
|120
|GRADY
|144
|5
|120
|MUSKOGEE
|127
|11
|82
|ADAIR
|119
|4
|108
|CHOCTAW
|114
|1
|104
|POTTAWATOMIE
|109
|4
|84
|BRYAN
|108
|1
|74
|KAY
|104
|7
|75
|CARTER
|96
|1
|75
|CHEROKEE
|83
|1
|65
|MAYES
|83
|5
|64
|OTTAWA
|76
|2
|44
|GARFIELD
|75
|2
|58
|GARVIN
|73
|1
|52
|GREER
|66
|7
|57
|OKMULGEE
|64
|0
|44
|MCINTOSH
|63
|1
|44
|STEPHENS
|62
|1
|51
|PITTSBURG
|59
|3
|48
|CUSTER
|59
|0
|52
|PAWNEE
|57
|2
|46
|LOGAN
|52
|1
|30
|PONTOTOC
|44
|2
|26
|SEMINOLE
|43
|3
|32
|SEQUOYAH
|41
|3
|26
|NOBLE
|40
|0
|31
|JACKSON
|38
|3
|28
|NOWATA
|34
|1
|31
|LE FLORE
|33
|1
|26
|MARSHALL
|33
|0
|25
|LOVE
|30
|0
|28
|BEAVER
|30
|0
|30
|LINCOLN
|30
|2
|25
|KINGFISHER
|27
|0
|22
|TILLMAN
|24
|1
|22
|ATOKA
|22
|0
|13
|CRAIG
|22
|0
|19
|MURRAY
|18
|0
|14
|PUSHMATAHA
|15
|0
|10
|OKFUSKEE
|14
|0
|9
|BLAINE
|14
|0
|12
|JOHNSTON
|13
|0
|10
|WOODWARD
|12
|0
|11
|HUGHES
|11
|0
|7
|LATIMER
|11
|1
|7
|BECKHAM
|11
|0
|8
|KIOWA
|10
|1
|6
|HASKELL
|10
|0
|8
|JEFFERSON
|9
|0
|4
|COAL
|8
|0
|6
|MAJOR
|8
|1
|7
|WOODS
|7
|0
|5
|COTTON
|5
|2
|3
|WASHITA
|4
|0
|2
|DEWEY
|4
|0
|4
|GRANT
|2
|0
|2
|HARMON
|1
|0
|0
|CIMARRON
|1
|0
|1
|HARPER
|1
|0
|1
|ALFALFA
|1
|0
|1
|ELLIS
|1
|0
|1
Oklahoma per city 7.2.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|TULSA
|2506
|54
|1812
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|2498
|63
|1781
|GUYMON
|821
|6
|810
|EDMOND
|488
|10
|373
|BROKEN ARROW
|485
|15
|322
|NORMAN
|457
|23
|339
|JENKS
|371
|0
|303
|STILLWATER
|351
|0
|240
|LAWTON
|333
|7
|298
|BARTLESVILLE
|324
|37
|279
|OTHER***
|259
|3
|197
|MOORE
|228
|9
|179
|BROKEN BOW
|226
|4
|142
|YUKON
|161
|1
|130
|IDABEL
|160
|2
|110
|GLENPOOL
|127
|0
|94
|OWASSO
|118
|1
|83
|CLAREMORE
|109
|5
|81
|SKIATOOK
|103
|7
|88
|PURCELL
|101
|3
|88
|HUGO
|100
|1
|92
|PONCA CITY
|98
|5
|71
|BIXBY
|94
|0
|54
|MUSKOGEE
|94
|8
|58
|GROVE
|92
|16
|70
|COWETA
|92
|12
|65
|HOOKER
|90
|0
|90
|HINTON
|89
|0
|87
|ARDMORE
|83
|1
|64
|SAND SPRINGS
|78
|2
|58
|CHICKASHA
|76
|4
|60
|SHAWNEE
|76
|4
|56
|ENID
|71
|2
|55
|BETHANY
|69
|1
|34
|MANGUM
|66
|7
|57
|SAPULPA
|64
|3
|52
|STILWELL
|61
|4
|54
|DURANT
|60
|0
|41
|TAHLEQUAH
|59
|1
|50
|COLLINSVILLE
|59
|1
|39
|WAGONER
|57
|4
|46
|MIAMI
|52
|2
|25
|EL RENO
|47
|1
|26
|MUSTANG
|46
|1
|35
|BLANCHARD
|44
|0
|31
|DUNCAN
|42
|0
|33
|BINGER
|41
|9
|32
|MCALESTER
|41
|3
|32
|CHOCTAW
|40
|1
|28
|WEATHERFORD
|39
|0
|37
|MIDWEST CITY
|39
|2
|26
|GUTHRIE
|36
|0
|24
|WESTVILLE
|36
|0
|34
|ALTUS
|36
|3
|26
|PAULS VALLEY
|35
|0
|28
|CLEVELAND
|34
|2
|25
|WRIGHT CITY
|34
|0
|25
|ADA
|34
|0
|21
|DEWEY
|34
|1
|33
|NICHOLS HILLS
|33
|0
|28
|TUTTLE
|33
|1
|27
|CHECOTAH
|32
|1
|25
|ANADARKO
|31
|1
|25
|OKMULGEE
|31
|0
|19
|NOBLE
|31
|1
|24
|WARR ACRES
|29
|0
|21
|KELLYVILLE
|29
|2
|26
|TEXHOMA
|27
|0
|27
|VALLIANT
|27
|0
|23
|JAY
|27
|0
|16
|EUFAULA
|26
|0
|14
|CUSHING
|26
|1
|20
|PIEDMONT
|25
|0
|22
|HOMINY
|25
|0
|21
|PRYOR CREEK
|25
|1
|21
|NEWCASTLE
|25
|1
|17
|FREDERICK
|23
|1
|22
|LEXINGTON
|22
|0
|18
|OCHELATA
|22
|1
|17
|HAWORTH
|22
|0
|13
|RED ROCK
|22
|0
|17
|SPERRY
|21
|0
|14
|INOLA
|20
|0
|14
|SEMINOLE
|20
|2
|14
|LINDSAY
|20
|0
|14
|DEL CITY
|20
|0
|15
|VINITA
|20
|0
|18
|CHOUTEAU
|19
|3
|11
|SALLISAW
|19
|0
|11
|SPENCER
|19
|0
|13
|ATOKA
|18
|0
|11
|MARIETTA
|18
|0
|16
|NOWATA
|18
|1
|16
|LOCUST GROVE
|18
|0
|13
|AFTON
|17
|0
|14
|WEWOKA
|17
|0
|14
|TYRONE
|17
|0
|15
|KINGSTON
|17
|0
|15
|COLCORD
|16
|0
|9
|SULPHUR
|16
|0
|14
|HARRAH
|16
|0
|11
|CLINTON
|16
|0
|12
|MCLOUD
|16
|0
|11
|MADILL
|16
|0
|10
|WATTS
|15
|0
|15
|PAWNEE
|15
|0
|13
|FORT GIBSON
|14
|2
|9
|MOUNDS
|14
|0
|12
|PERKINS
|14
|0
|7
|PAWHUSKA
|14
|0
|13
|CATOOSA
|13
|0
|11
|GOODWELL
|13
|0
|13
|JONES
|13
|0
|13
|CALERA
|12
|0
|8
|COMANCHE
|12
|1
|11
|OOLOGAH
|12
|0
|9
|BEGGS
|12
|0
|12
|SALINA
|11
|0
|6
|PERRY
|11
|0
|8
|HASKELL
|11
|0
|9
|WAYNE
|10
|0
|9
|WOODWARD
|10
|0
|9
|BARNSDALL
|10
|2
|8
|TECUMSEH
|10
|0
|9
|HULBERT
|10
|0
|7
|HENNESSEY
|9
|0
|9
|RAMONA
|9
|0
|7
|ARCADIA
|9
|0
|8
|KIEFER
|9
|0
|6
|WILBURTON
|9
|1
|5
|OPTIMA
|9
|0
|9
|ELGIN
|9
|0
|9
|HENRYETTA
|9
|0
|6
|GORE
|9
|1
|7
|ELK CITY
|9
|0
|6
|KINGFISHER
|8
|0
|6
|GARVIN
|8
|0
|6
|OKEMAH
|8
|0
|3
|ALEX
|8
|0
|8
|OKARCHE
|8
|0
|6
|APACHE
|8
|0
|4
|BRISTOW
|8
|0
|8
|BEAVER
|8
|0
|8
|MANNFORD
|8
|0
|6
|MULDROW
|8
|1
|5
|COLBERT
|7
|0
|6
|COALGATE
|7
|0
|5
|WATONGA
|7
|0
|5
|ALVA
|7
|0
|5
|WYNNEWOOD
|7
|1
|2
|MARLOW
|7
|0
|6
|WASHINGTON
|7
|0
|5
|CHANDLER
|7
|1
|5
|CADDO
|6
|0
|2
|CHELSEA
|6
|0
|2
|BENNINGTON
|6
|0
|6
|HOLDENVILLE
|6
|0
|3
|ADAIR
|6
|0
|6
|DELAWARE
|6
|0
|5
|MEAD
|6
|1
|4
|CACHE
|6
|0
|5
|GRACEMONT
|6
|0
|6
|WISTER
|6
|0
|6
|FORT COBB
|6
|0
|6
|PRAGUE
|6
|0
|5
|COPAN
|6
|0
|6
|HEAVENER
|5
|0
|5
|FORT TOWSON
|5
|0
|5
|MAYSVILLE
|5
|0
|3
|PORUM
|5
|1
|2
|JENNINGS
|5
|0
|5
|HARTSHORNE
|5
|0
|5
|FAIRFAX
|5
|0
|3
|COMMERCE
|5
|0
|4
|BOKCHITO
|5
|0
|5
|STROUD
|5
|0
|4
|STIGLER
|5
|0
|4
|TEMPLE
|5
|2
|3
|LOOKEBA
|5
|1
|3
|ANTLERS
|5
|0
|3
|CANADIAN
|4
|0
|4
|TALALA
|4
|0
|2
|TALIHINA
|4
|1
|2
|KONAWA
|4
|1
|2
|SPIRO
|4
|0
|1
|TISHOMINGO
|4
|0
|4
|RUSH SPRINGS
|4
|0
|4
|BOKOSHE
|4
|0
|2
|LONE GROVE
|4
|0
|3
|BOSWELL
|4
|0
|3
|NEWKIRK
|4
|1
|1
|FORGAN
|4
|0
|4
|FLETCHER
|4
|0
|4
|WILSON
|4
|0
|3
|TONKAWA
|4
|0
|4
|VIAN
|4
|1
|3
|HARDESTY
|4
|0
|4
|WARNER
|4
|0
|4
|FAIRVIEW
|4
|0
|4
|RINGLING
|4
|0
|2
|PRUE
|4
|0
|3
|WETUMKA
|4
|0
|3
|MEEKER
|4
|0
|4
|GEARY
|4
|0
|4
|SHADY POINT
|3
|0
|3
|MORRIS
|3
|0
|0
|QUINTON
|3
|0
|2
|CYRIL
|3
|0
|3
|CASHION
|3
|0
|2
|WEBBERS FALLS
|3
|0
|2
|AGRA
|3
|1
|1
|HOBART
|3
|0
|2
|WELEETKA
|3
|0
|3
|CALUMET
|3
|0
|3
|CLAYTON
|3
|0
|2
|DEPEW
|3
|1
|2
|MORRISON
|3
|0
|2
|WANN
|3
|0
|3
|RYAN
|3
|0
|0
|LUTHER
|3
|0
|3
|MCCURTAIN
|3
|0
|2
|WELLSTON
|3
|0
|3
|STONEWALL
|3
|1
|1
|NORTH MIAMI
|3
|0
|3
|BLACKWELL
|3
|0
|3
|POTEAU
|3
|0
|3
|PORTER
|3
|0
|3
|WYANDOTTE
|3
|0
|1
|SAYRE
|3
|0
|3
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|3
|1
|2
|ALLEN
|3
|1
|2
|LENAPAH
|3
|0
|3
|YALE
|3
|0
|3
|ASHER
|3
|0
|3
|WANETTE
|3
|0
|3
|MULHALL
|2
|0
|1
|FAIRLAND
|2
|0
|2
|ORLANDO
|2
|0
|0
|EARLSBORO
|2
|0
|2
|STRATFORD
|2
|0
|2
|ROOSEVELT
|2
|0
|0
|TERLTON
|2
|0
|2
|CROWDER
|2
|0
|2
|MILLERTON
|2
|0
|1
|DAVIS
|2
|0
|0
|CARNEGIE
|2
|0
|1
|INDIAHOMA
|2
|0
|2
|SASAKWA
|2
|0
|2
|MANNSVILLE
|2
|0
|1
|POCOLA
|2
|0
|1
|BLAIR
|2
|0
|2
|CRESCENT
|2
|0
|2
|MINCO
|2
|0
|1
|ELMORE CITY
|2
|0
|2
|KINTA
|2
|0
|2
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|HEALDTON
|2
|0
|2
|PAOLI
|2
|0
|2
|WAPANUCKA
|2
|0
|2
|QUAPAW
|2
|0
|1
|AMBER
|2
|0
|2
|ROFF
|2
|0
|0
|MAUD
|2
|0
|1
|THOMAS
|2
|0
|2
|GLENCOE
|2
|0
|1
|LAHOMA
|2
|0
|2
|KANSAS
|2
|0
|1
|SEILING
|2
|0
|2
|LANGSTON
|2
|0
|1
|RIPLEY
|2
|0
|1
|RINGWOOD
|2
|0
|2
|LONGDALE
|2
|0
|2
|ACHILLE
|2
|0
|2
|CANEY
|2
|0
|0
|VERDEN
|2
|0
|2
|MARLAND
|1
|0
|1
|BYNG
|1
|0
|1
|KIOWA
|1
|0
|1
|LAMONT
|1
|0
|1
|GENE AUTRY
|1
|0
|1
|ROLAND
|1
|0
|1
|MILL CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|CAMERON
|1
|0
|1
|FORT SUPPLY
|1
|0
|1
|DEWAR
|1
|0
|1
|SOPER
|1
|0
|1
|RATTAN
|1
|0
|1
|OKEENE
|1
|0
|1
|GERONIMO
|1
|0
|1
|STERLING
|1
|0
|0
|HOLLIS
|1
|0
|0
|KAW CITY
|1
|1
|0
|GRANDFIELD
|1
|0
|0
|BOISE CITY
|1
|0
|1
|OILTON
|1
|1
|0
|PADEN
|1
|0
|1
|LOCO
|1
|0
|1
|SAWYER
|1
|0
|1
|HASTINGS
|1
|0
|1
|MEDFORD
|1
|0
|1
|DILL CITY
|1
|0
|1
|BERNICE
|1
|0
|0
|CALVIN
|1
|0
|1
|SENTINEL
|1
|0
|1
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|1
|0
|1
|SAVANNA
|1
|0
|1
|NINNEKAH
|1
|0
|1
|SNYDER
|1
|0
|1
|LAVERNE
|1
|0
|1
|BOLEY
|1
|0
|1
|JET
|1
|0
|1
|ARAPAHO
|1
|0
|1
|DISNEY
|1
|0
|1
|WYNONA
|1
|0
|1
|PITTSBURG
|1
|0
|1
|KENEFIC
|1
|0
|0
|RAVIA
|1
|0
|1
|COUNCIL HILL
|1
|0
|1
|BRADLEY
|1
|0
|1
|LEEDEY
|1
|0
|1
|WAURIKA
|1
|0
|1
|RED OAK
|1
|0
|1
|GARBER
|1
|0
|1
|HYDRO
|1
|0
|1
|SHATTUCK
|1
|0
|1
|MARSHALL
|1
|0
|0
|BRAGGS
|1
|0
|0
|MEDICINE PARK
|1
|0
|1
|BIG CABIN
|1
|1
|0
|FRANCIS
|1
|0
|1
|MARBLE CITY
|1
|0
|0
|TRYON
|1
|0
|1
|HALLETT
|1
|0
|1
|SPAVINAW
|1
|0
|1
|MOORELAND
|1
|0
|1
|SPRINGER
|1
|0
|1
|THE VILLAGE
|1
|0
|0
|KEOTA
|1
|0
|1
|DOVER
|1
|0
|1
|LEHIGH
|1
|0
|1
|FOSS
|1
|0
|0
|STRINGTOWN
|1
|0
|1
|VICI
|1
|0
|1
|OAKS
|1
|0
|1
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.