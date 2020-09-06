You have permission to edit this article.
OSDH: 420 additional COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths in Oklahoma reported Sunday

covid daily 9.6.20
Source: Oklahoma State Department of Health | Associated Press

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma gained 420 cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths were announced Sunday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The .7% increase brought the state's overall total of cases to 63,607, according to OSDH. Of those, 9,695 are active, a single-day increase of 98, and 53,059, or 83.4%, have recovered, including 319 since Saturday's report.

There have been 853 Oklahomans who have died with COVID-19 listed as a cause or a contributor, according to OSDH. Three deaths — two women and one man in Oklahoma County, with two in the 65 and older and one in the 18-35 age groups — were announced on Sunday at the OSDH website.

Garfield County saw 18 new cases on Sunday, with 353 of those active, an increase of 13, and 781 recovered. There have been 14 deaths in the county, according to OSDH. Enid cases increased by 18 on Saturday, with 335 of those active, according to OSDH data.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Sunday were six in Woodward, five in Kingfisher, four in Woodward and one Noble counties. Case increases in cities and towns included six in Woodward, four in Alva and three each in Hennessey in Kingfisher.

State numbers

In terms of new cases, the 18-35 age group continues to lead the increase, with 178, according to OSDH data. New case gains in other age groups are 62 each in the 36-49 and 65 and older age groups, 60 in the 50-64 age group, 53 in the 5-17 group and seven in the 0-4 group.

Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Sunday were 1,385 in the 0-4 age group, 5,789 in the 5-17 age group, 22,991 in the 18-35 age group, 13,596 in the 36-49 age group, 11,138 in the 50-64 age group and 8,704 in the 65 and older age group. There were four listed as unknown age. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 39.9. 

Of the Oklahomans testing positive, 33,638, have been women and 29,964 have been men. There were five listed as unknown gender, according to OSDH data on Sunday.

Of the overall 853 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 680 have been 65 and older and 135 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.5% of the total. There have been 27 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 10 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 463, than women, 390, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Sunday. The average age of those who have died is 74.6.

Data shows deaths in 64 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 168 in Oklahoma County; 139 in Tulsa County; 66 in Cleveland County; 42 in Rogers County; 40 in Washington County; 31 in McCurtain County; 23 in Wagoner County; 22 each in Creek and Delaware counties; 20 in Caddo County; 18 in Pittsburg County; 17 in Muskogee County; 14 in Garfield County; 13 in Canadian County; 12 each in Kay and Osage counties; 11 in Comanche County; 10 each in Adair, LeFlore and Mayes counties; nine each in Jackson, Lincoln and Pottawatomie counties; eight each in Greer and Sequoyah counties; seven each in Carter, Cherokee, Grady and Texas counties; five each in Okmulgee, Payne and Seminole counties; four each in Garvin, Haskell, Hughes, McClain, McIntosh, Ottawa and Stephens counties; three each in Bryan, Okfuskee, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; two each in Choctaw, Cotton, Johnston, Kingfisher, Latimer and Noble counties; and one each in Atoka, Beckham, Blaine, Craig, Dewey, Kiowa, Logan, Love, Major, Marshall, Murray, Nowata, Pushmataha, Roger Mills and Tillman counties.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per county released Sunday by OSDH shows Garfield with 1,148 cases, 781 recovered, 353 active and 14 deaths, all in Enid, including those reported Sept. 4Aug. 29Aug. 272618151413, 6July 28 and 23June 21 and April 10; Kingfisher with 280 cases, 236 recovered, 42 active and two deaths, both in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27; Noble with 118 cases, 95 recovered, 21 active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Woodward with 114 cases, 80 recovered and 34 active; Blaine with 82 cases, 62 recovered, 19 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28; Major with 57 cases, 44 recovered, 12 active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Woods with 30 cases, 24 recovered and six active; Grant with 27 cases, 23 recovered and four active; and Alfalfa with 19 cases, 12 recovered and seven active.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 1,083 in Enid (335 active); 135 in Hennessey (22 active); 96 in Kingfisher (18 active); 78 in Woodward (24 active); 39 in Watonga (11 active); 34 in Okarche (three active); 29 in Fairview (five active); 24 each in Alva (six active) and Mooreland (three active); 18 in Garber (three active); 15 in Cashion (one active); 14 each in Canton (six active) and Ringwood (six active); 12 each in Helena (four active), Seiling (one active) and Waukomis (three active); 10 in Medford (four active); nine in Lahoma (two active); seven in Billings; six each in Dover, Fort Supply (five active), Lamont, Longdale and Pond Creek (one active); five each in Covington and Orlando (one active); four each in Freedom, Hitchcock, Mulhall (one active) and Okeene (one active); three each in Ames (one active), Cherokee (two active), Drummond, Fairmont (two active), Jet (one active), Kremlin (two active), Marshall and Wakita; two each in Cleo Springs (one active), Hillsdale and Meno; and one each in Deer Creek, Goltry and Nash, according to data released by OSDH on Sunday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."

In Enid, there have been 587 cases, with 396 recovered and six deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 491 cases, with 334 recovered and eight deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Sunday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

Oklahoma per county 9.6.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
County Cases Deaths Recovered ReportDate
TULSA 14183 139 12436 2020-09-06
OKLAHOMA 14165 168 12381 2020-09-06
CLEVELAND 4437 66 3502 2020-09-06
CANADIAN 1626 13 1431 2020-09-06
PAYNE 1494 5 967 2020-09-06
MUSKOGEE 1456 17 634 2020-09-06
ROGERS 1410 42 1170 2020-09-06
COMANCHE 1293 11 1179 2020-09-06
TEXAS 1231 7 1113 2020-09-06
WAGONER 1222 23 1067 2020-09-06
GARFIELD 1148 14 781 2020-09-06
MCCURTAIN 1093 31 905 2020-09-06
POTTAWATOMIE 935 9 754 2020-09-06
CREEK 884 22 739 2020-09-06
WASHINGTON 872 40 726 2020-09-06
CHEROKEE 777 7 559 2020-09-06
LE FLORE 745 10 581 2020-09-06
OSAGE 695 12 600 2020-09-06
OKMULGEE 668 5 567 2020-09-06
BRYAN 650 3 559 2020-09-06
PITTSBURG 632 18 530 2020-09-06
SEQUOYAH 624 8 504 2020-09-06
MCCLAIN 622 4 527 2020-09-06
JACKSON 620 9 562 2020-09-06
OTTAWA 608 4 478 2020-09-06
CADDO 596 20 498 2020-09-06
DELAWARE 575 22 491 2020-09-06
GRADY 561 7 483 2020-09-06
ADAIR 500 10 365 2020-09-06
MAYES 464 10 370 2020-09-06
CARTER 429 7 381 2020-09-06
KAY 360 12 281 2020-09-06
CUSTER 353 0 307 2020-09-06
SEMINOLE 346 5 279 2020-09-06
LINCOLN 326 9 272 2020-09-06
LOGAN 323 1 270 2020-09-06
KINGFISHER 280 2 236 2020-09-06
GARVIN 274 4 246 2020-09-06
STEPHENS 265 4 228 2020-09-06
PONTOTOC 260 3 221 2020-09-06
CHOCTAW 259 2 220 2020-09-06
MCINTOSH 248 4 216 2020-09-06
HUGHES 235 4 186 2020-09-06
PAWNEE 229 3 201 2020-09-06
HASKELL 181 4 145 2020-09-06
CRAIG 165 1 111 2020-09-06
ATOKA 164 1 119 2020-09-06
MARSHALL 136 1 124 2020-09-06
BECKHAM 133 1 113 2020-09-06
PUSHMATAHA 131 1 120 2020-09-06
LOVE 122 1 88 2020-09-06
NOBLE 118 2 95 2020-09-06
JOHNSTON 117 2 72 2020-09-06
LATIMER 117 2 106 2020-09-06
WOODWARD 114 0 80 2020-09-06
NOWATA 111 1 84 2020-09-06
OKFUSKEE 109 3 85 2020-09-06
MURRAY 93 1 84 2020-09-06
GREER 91 8 76 2020-09-06
BLAINE 82 1 62 2020-09-06
TILLMAN 71 1 62 2020-09-06
COAL 63 0 50 2020-09-06
MAJOR 57 1 44 2020-09-06
KIOWA 52 1 40 2020-09-06
COTTON 50 2 23 2020-09-06
BEAVER 44 0 42 2020-09-06
WASHITA 43 0 39 2020-09-06
41 0 0 2020-09-06
HARMON 40 0 34 2020-09-06
JEFFERSON 36 0 32 2020-09-06
WOODS 30 0 24 2020-09-06
GRANT 27 0 23 2020-09-06
DEWEY 24 1 18 2020-09-06
ALFALFA 19 0 12 2020-09-06
HARPER 19 0 17 2020-09-06
CIMARRON 14 0 14 2020-09-06
ROGER MILLS 14 1 12 2020-09-06
ELLIS 6 0 6 2020-09-06

Oklahoma per city 9.6.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
City Cases Deaths Recovered ReportDate
OKLAHOMA CITY 11632 146 10230 2020-09-06
TULSA 9650 97 8500 2020-09-06
BROKEN ARROW 2576 29 2247 2020-09-06
NORMAN 2313 34 1712 2020-09-06
EDMOND 1975 21 1696 2020-09-06
OTHER*** 1497 11 1230 2020-09-06
STILLWATER 1221 3 763 2020-09-06
ENID 1083 14 734 2020-09-06
GUYMON 984 7 902 2020-09-06
CLAREMORE 860 39 694 2020-09-06
YUKON 816 6 739 2020-09-06
MOORE 798 13 712 2020-09-06
LAWTON 767 10 694 2020-09-06
BARTLESVILLE 723 37 593 2020-09-06
JENKS 695 2 633 2020-09-06
TAFT 695 0 37 2020-09-06
OWASSO 655 2 560 2020-09-06
TAHLEQUAH 574 3 407 2020-09-06
ALTUS 560 9 510 2020-09-06
BIXBY 527 4 459 2020-09-06
MUSKOGEE 515 12 396 2020-09-06
SHAWNEE 490 8 381 2020-09-06
MCALESTER 454 16 375 2020-09-06
BROKEN BOW 452 22 376 2020-09-06
DURANT 401 1 345 2020-09-06
SAPULPA 387 8 327 2020-09-06
IDABEL 367 5 305 2020-09-06
ARDMORE 357 5 317 2020-09-06
SAND SPRINGS 355 4 289 2020-09-06
LEXINGTON 347 3 236 2020-09-06
MIAMI 338 3 261 2020-09-06
GLENPOOL 334 4 283 2020-09-06
STILWELL 331 8 234 2020-09-06
BETHANY 324 3 278 2020-09-06
EL RENO 309 4 258 2020-09-06
MCLOUD 283 1 254 2020-09-06
COWETA 282 13 248 2020-09-06
PONCA CITY 281 9 217 2020-09-06
MUSTANG 272 2 235 2020-09-06
ANADARKO 270 5 221 2020-09-06
CHICKASHA 268 4 237 2020-09-06
OKMULGEE 266 3 212 2020-09-06
SKIATOOK 263 8 225 2020-09-06
COLLINSVILLE 253 1 227 2020-09-06
GROVE 239 17 197 2020-09-06
SALLISAW 234 2 196 2020-09-06
PURCELL 229 3 200 2020-09-06
CHOCTAW 228 2 197 2020-09-06
ADA 207 1 174 2020-09-06
HENRYETTA 203 2 182 2020-09-06
BLANCHARD 201 1 158 2020-09-06
CLINTON 198 0 178 2020-09-06
HUGO 192 2 163 2020-09-06
WAGONER 187 5 155 2020-09-06
HOMINY 182 2 164 2020-09-06
DUNCAN 177 2 149 2020-09-06
HEAVENER 173 2 131 2020-09-06
POTEAU 169 2 137 2020-09-06
CUSHING 167 2 121 2020-09-06
HOLDENVILLE 163 3 133 2020-09-06
GUTHRIE 163 0 134 2020-09-06
NOBLE 156 2 129 2020-09-06
MULDROW 154 3 131 2020-09-06
TUTTLE 150 2 119 2020-09-06
NEWCASTLE 148 1 124 2020-09-06
WEWOKA 146 1 120 2020-09-06
BRISTOW 144 5 123 2020-09-06
WARR ACRES 143 0 130 2020-09-06
SEMINOLE 142 3 119 2020-09-06
PRYOR CREEK 141 4 121 2020-09-06
MIDWEST CITY 140 4 108 2020-09-06
HENNESSEY 135 2 111 2020-09-06
ATOKA 127 0 90 2020-09-06
EUFAULA 126 2 108 2020-09-06
HINTON 125 0 119 2020-09-06
CLEVELAND 125 3 105 2020-09-06
PAULS VALLEY 121 1 114 2020-09-06
VINITA 116 1 75 2020-09-06
JAY 115 1 109 2020-09-06
STIGLER 113 3 98 2020-09-06
CHECOTAH 113 2 101 2020-09-06
WEATHERFORD 111 0 96 2020-09-06
SPIRO 107 1 67 2020-09-06
VIAN 106 2 90 2020-09-06
PIEDMONT 105 1 92 2020-09-06
CATOOSA 105 0 94 2020-09-06
SPENCER 104 1 86 2020-09-06
CHANDLER 102 8 86 2020-09-06
HOOKER 102 0 97 2020-09-06
LOCUST GROVE 100 0 79 2020-09-06
AFTON 98 0 87 2020-09-06
TECUMSEH 97 0 64 2020-09-06
KINGFISHER 96 0 78 2020-09-06
MADILL 92 1 86 2020-09-06
SPERRY 88 2 75 2020-09-06
MOUNDS 86 2 70 2020-09-06
DEL CITY 86 0 71 2020-09-06
ELK CITY 85 1 70 2020-09-06
WESTVILLE 84 2 69 2020-09-06
MANGUM 83 8 70 2020-09-06
INOLA 83 3 67 2020-09-06
CALERA 81 0 70 2020-09-06
FORT GIBSON 81 4 68 2020-09-06
CHELSEA 80 0 68 2020-09-06
HARRAH 80 0 66 2020-09-06
SALINA 78 1 61 2020-09-06
HASKELL 78 1 72 2020-09-06
WOODWARD 78 0 54 2020-09-06
MANNFORD 76 1 58 2020-09-06
DEWEY 76 1 67 2020-09-06
NICHOLS HILLS 76 0 64 2020-09-06
CHOUTEAU 75 5 54 2020-09-06
ROLAND 75 0 48 2020-09-06
MARIETTA 75 0 59 2020-09-06
WRIGHT CITY 74 0 61 2020-09-06
TALIHINA 73 2 64 2020-09-06
NOWATA 69 1 50 2020-09-06
LINDSAY 68 2 61 2020-09-06
WYANDOTTE 67 1 52 2020-09-06
PERKINS 64 1 46 2020-09-06
PRAGUE 63 0 57 2020-09-06
COMMERCE 63 0 56 2020-09-06
VALLIANT 63 1 48 2020-09-06
JONES 63 2 48 2020-09-06
MORRIS 62 0 54 2020-09-06
HULBERT 62 2 42 2020-09-06
PAWNEE 62 0 59 2020-09-06
POCOLA 61 2 49 2020-09-06
TEXHOMA 60 0 58 2020-09-06
ANTLERS 59 1 55 2020-09-06
TISHOMINGO 59 2 30 2020-09-06
KELLYVILLE 58 2 53 2020-09-06
OKEMAH 57 1 40 2020-09-06
SULPHUR 57 1 52 2020-09-06
FREDERICK 57 1 50 2020-09-06
WASHINGTON 56 0 46 2020-09-06
BEGGS 55 0 46 2020-09-06
HARTSHORNE 55 0 50 2020-09-06
WILBURTON 55 1 52 2020-09-06
COLCORD 55 1 52 2020-09-06
HAWORTH 54 2 44 2020-09-06
OOLOGAH 53 0 49 2020-09-06
STROUD 51 0 44 2020-09-06
WISTER 49 0 39 2020-09-06
BINGER 48 9 37 2020-09-06
PERRY 47 0 37 2020-09-06
SAYRE 46 0 41 2020-09-06
COALGATE 45 0 35 2020-09-06
PAWHUSKA 44 0 40 2020-09-06
MARLOW 43 0 37 2020-09-06
KINGSTON 43 0 37 2020-09-06
GOODWELL 43 0 19 2020-09-06
FAIRLAND 42 0 35 2020-09-06
WETUMKA 42 0 33 2020-09-06
KANSAS 41 2 28 2020-09-06
WATONGA 39 0 28 2020-09-06
KIEFER 39 0 33 2020-09-06
COMANCHE 39 1 34 2020-09-06
HOLLIS 38 0 32 2020-09-06
BLACKWELL 37 1 31 2020-09-06
HOWE 37 0 31 2020-09-06
CADDO 36 0 32 2020-09-06
CACHE 36 0 32 2020-09-06
GORE 36 1 25 2020-09-06
MEAD 36 1 32 2020-09-06
PORTER 36 0 31 2020-09-06
CRESCENT 36 0 33 2020-09-06
ELGIN 36 0 34 2020-09-06
BOKOSHE 36 0 31 2020-09-06
APACHE 35 1 24 2020-09-06
WATTS 35 0 26 2020-09-06
COLBERT 35 0 30 2020-09-06
DRUMRIGHT 35 0 23 2020-09-06
WALTERS 35 0 14 2020-09-06
LUTHER 35 0 31 2020-09-06
DAVIS 34 0 32 2020-09-06
RED ROCK 34 1 27 2020-09-06
OKARCHE 34 0 31 2020-09-06
MEEKER 33 0 29 2020-09-06
QUAPAW 33 0 21 2020-09-06
KONAWA 33 1 20 2020-09-06
QUINTON 33 0 30 2020-09-06
WAYNE 33 0 33 2020-09-06
KEOTA 30 0 23 2020-09-06
FAIRVIEW 29 0 24 2020-09-06
PORUM 29 1 24 2020-09-06
BARNSDALL 28 2 21 2020-09-06
WILSON 28 0 24 2020-09-06
OCHELATA 28 1 26 2020-09-06
FAIRFAX 27 0 27 2020-09-06
TALALA 27 0 23 2020-09-06
MAYSVILLE 27 0 23 2020-09-06
WYNNEWOOD 27 1 18 2020-09-06
CARNEGIE 27 1 21 2020-09-06
WARNER 26 0 18 2020-09-06
ARCADIA 26 0 24 2020-09-06
CLAYTON 24 0 22 2020-09-06
RAMONA 24 1 18 2020-09-06
DEWAR 24 0 20 2020-09-06
ALVA 24 0 18 2020-09-06
MOORELAND 24 0 21 2020-09-06
COPAN 24 0 23 2020-09-06
FORT COBB 23 0 19 2020-09-06
HOBART 23 0 15 2020-09-06
BOSWELL 23 0 21 2020-09-06
BIG CABIN 23 1 20 2020-09-06
PADEN 23 0 22 2020-09-06
ADAIR 23 0 17 2020-09-06
BLAIR 22 0 20 2020-09-06
CAMERON 22 0 19 2020-09-06
LONE GROVE 22 1 20 2020-09-06
BOKCHITO 21 1 16 2020-09-06
GERONIMO 21 0 19 2020-09-06
WELCH 21 0 14 2020-09-06
DEPEW 21 1 19 2020-09-06
EARLSBORO 21 0 17 2020-09-06
WEBBERS FALLS 21 0 14 2020-09-06
GLENCOE 21 0 18 2020-09-06
ELMORE CITY 21 0 21 2020-09-06
DELAWARE 20 0 12 2020-09-06
OKTAHA 20 0 14 2020-09-06
GARVIN 19 0 16 2020-09-06
WELLSTON 19 0 16 2020-09-06
GRACEMONT 19 1 18 2020-09-06
OLUSTEE 19 0 15 2020-09-06
TONKAWA 18 0 15 2020-09-06
GARBER 18 0 15 2020-09-06
MAUD 18 0 15 2020-09-06
TYRONE 18 0 16 2020-09-06
GANS 17 0 12 2020-09-06
INDIAHOMA 17 0 13 2020-09-06
ARKOMA 17 0 16 2020-09-06
MINCO 17 0 14 2020-09-06
MCCURTAIN 17 1 9 2020-09-06
FORT TOWSON 17 0 14 2020-09-06
WELEETKA 16 1 12 2020-09-06
THOMAS 16 0 10 2020-09-06
RED OAK 16 0 13 2020-09-06
RUSH SPRINGS 16 0 14 2020-09-06
JENNINGS 16 0 15 2020-09-06
YALE 16 0 14 2020-09-06
KIOWA 15 1 13 2020-09-06
FLETCHER 15 0 14 2020-09-06
MORRISON 15 0 12 2020-09-06
STONEWALL 15 1 14 2020-09-06
CASHION 15 0 14 2020-09-06
HAILEYVILLE 15 0 13 2020-09-06
TEMPLE 15 2 9 2020-09-06
MILBURN 15 0 10 2020-09-06
ASHER 15 0 14 2020-09-06
TERLTON 15 0 12 2020-09-06
NEWKIRK 15 1 12 2020-09-06
STRATFORD 15 0 11 2020-09-06
CANTON 14 1 7 2020-09-06
GEARY 14 0 13 2020-09-06
CYRIL 14 1 13 2020-09-06
BEAVER 14 0 12 2020-09-06
CEMENT 14 0 13 2020-09-06
CANADIAN 14 0 8 2020-09-06
ALEX 14 0 12 2020-09-06
RINGWOOD 14 0 8 2020-09-06
BLUEJACKET 14 0 4 2020-09-06
RINGLING 14 0 11 2020-09-06
KREBS 13 1 9 2020-09-06
WAURIKA 13 0 13 2020-09-06
PAOLI 13 0 11 2020-09-06
BOISE CITY 13 0 13 2020-09-06
ALLEN 13 1 12 2020-09-06
CANEY 12 0 9 2020-09-06
WAUKOMIS 12 0 9 2020-09-06
HELENA 12 0 8 2020-09-06
ROFF 12 0 9 2020-09-06
ARAPAHO 12 0 12 2020-09-06
SEILING 12 0 11 2020-09-06
TIPTON 12 0 12 2020-09-06
ACHILLE 12 0 8 2020-09-06
PANAMA 12 1 9 2020-09-06
SHADY POINT 12 0 10 2020-09-06
NEW CORDELL 12 0 10 2020-09-06
KINTA 11 0 7 2020-09-06
HYDRO 11 0 7 2020-09-06
SNYDER 11 0 8 2020-09-06
SASAKWA 11 0 9 2020-09-06
BURNS FLAT 11 0 11 2020-09-06
KAW CITY 11 1 10 2020-09-06
SPAVINAW 11 0 6 2020-09-06
CARNEY 11 0 10 2020-09-06
MANNSVILLE 10 0 9 2020-09-06
WANETTE 10 0 8 2020-09-06
AMBER 10 0 10 2020-09-06
MEDFORD 10 0 6 2020-09-06
NORTH MIAMI 10 0 9 2020-09-06
LOOKEBA 10 2 7 2020-09-06
THACKERVILLE 10 0 9 2020-09-06
BUFFALO 10 0 8 2020-09-06
SAVANNA 10 0 10 2020-09-06
CHEYENNE 10 1 8 2020-09-06
OSAGE 10 0 8 2020-09-06
BENNINGTON 10 0 10 2020-09-06
HEALDTON 10 0 7 2020-09-06
KETCHUM 9 0 9 2020-09-06
RYAN 9 0 8 2020-09-06
LAHOMA 9 0 7 2020-09-06
LEHIGH 9 0 8 2020-09-06
SCHULTER 9 0 9 2020-09-06
RIPLEY 9 0 8 2020-09-06
KENEFIC 9 0 7 2020-09-06
LANGLEY 9 0 7 2020-09-06
LAVERNE 9 0 9 2020-09-06
OPTIMA 9 0 9 2020-09-06
BRAGGS 8 0 8 2020-09-06
OILTON 8 1 5 2020-09-06
UNION CITY 7 0 7 2020-09-06
SOPER 7 0 7 2020-09-06
RAVIA 7 0 5 2020-09-06
POCASSET 7 0 7 2020-09-06
VERDEN 7 0 7 2020-09-06
LANGSTON 7 0 3 2020-09-06
CALUMET 7 0 6 2020-09-06
AGRA 7 1 6 2020-09-06
BOYNTON 7 0 5 2020-09-06
SPRINGER 7 1 6 2020-09-06
NINNEKAH 7 0 7 2020-09-06
RATTAN 7 0 5 2020-09-06
BILLINGS 7 1 6 2020-09-06
BOLEY 7 1 5 2020-09-06
BURBANK 7 0 6 2020-09-06
CROWDER 7 0 7 2020-09-06
HARDESTY 7 0 6 2020-09-06
PRUE 7 0 7 2020-09-06
DISNEY 7 0 7 2020-09-06
DUSTIN 6 0 4 2020-09-06
TRYON 6 0 4 2020-09-06
WANN 6 0 6 2020-09-06
LAMONT 6 0 6 2020-09-06
AVANT 6 0 5 2020-09-06
FORT SUPPLY 6 0 1 2020-09-06
STRINGTOWN 6 1 5 2020-09-06
BUTLER 6 0 4 2020-09-06
LONGDALE 6 0 6 2020-09-06
COUNCIL HILL 6 0 5 2020-09-06
CASTLE 6 0 6 2020-09-06
SPARKS 6 0 4 2020-09-06
DOVER 6 0 6 2020-09-06
POND CREEK 6 0 6 2020-09-06
MOUNTAIN VIEW 6 1 5 2020-09-06
VELMA 6 1 5 2020-09-06
GRANITE 6 0 4 2020-09-06
RATLIFF CITY 5 0 5 2020-09-06
DILL CITY 5 0 5 2020-09-06
ORLANDO 5 0 4 2020-09-06
LENAPAH 5 0 5 2020-09-06
ALBION 5 0 5 2020-09-06
COYLE 5 0 5 2020-09-06
STUART 5 0 4 2020-09-06
CALVIN 5 0 5 2020-09-06
MILLERTON 5 0 4 2020-09-06
CORN 5 0 5 2020-09-06
SHATTUCK 5 0 5 2020-09-06
COVINGTON 5 0 5 2020-09-06
MARBLE CITY 5 0 4 2020-09-06
PITTSBURG 5 0 4 2020-09-06
CUSTER CITY 5 0 4 2020-09-06
WHITEFIELD 4 0 3 2020-09-06
FORGAN 4 0 4 2020-09-06
FOSS 4 0 2 2020-09-06
LAMAR 4 0 4 2020-09-06
GOULD 4 0 3 2020-09-06
HITCHCOCK 4 0 4 2020-09-06
SENTINEL 4 0 4 2020-09-06
FREEDOM 4 0 4 2020-09-06
SAWYER 4 0 3 2020-09-06
VICI 4 0 4 2020-09-06
OKEENE 4 0 3 2020-09-06
INDIANOLA 4 0 3 2020-09-06
MULHALL 4 0 3 2020-09-06
HANNA 4 0 3 2020-09-06
WYNONA 4 0 4 2020-09-06
BERNICE 4 0 4 2020-09-06
DAVENPORT 4 0 1 2020-09-06
BOWLEGS 3 0 3 2020-09-06
KREMLIN 3 0 1 2020-09-06
BRADLEY 3 0 3 2020-09-06
MARSHALL 3 0 3 2020-09-06
TUPELO 3 0 3 2020-09-06
CHEROKEE 3 0 1 2020-09-06
MOUNTAIN PARK 3 0 3 2020-09-06
WAPANUCKA 3 0 3 2020-09-06
AMES 3 0 2 2020-09-06
GOLDSBY 3 0 2 2020-09-06
DRUMMOND 3 0 3 2020-09-06
MARLAND 3 0 3 2020-09-06
SHIDLER 3 0 2 2020-09-06
JET 3 0 2 2020-09-06
CANUTE 3 0 2 2020-09-06
FAIRMONT 3 0 1 2020-09-06
OAKS 3 0 2 2020-09-06
WAKITA 3 0 3 2020-09-06
GRANDFIELD 3 0 1 2020-09-06
FRANCIS 2 0 2 2020-09-06
EAKLY 2 0 2 2020-09-06
LEEDEY 2 1 1 2020-09-06
MENO 2 0 2 2020-09-06
CHATTANOOGA 2 0 2 2020-09-06
HASTINGS 2 0 2 2020-09-06
MARTHA 2 0 2 2020-09-06
THE VILLAGE 2 0 2 2020-09-06
HAMMON 2 0 2 2020-09-06
HALLETT 2 0 2 2020-09-06
FOYIL 2 0 2 2020-09-06
ELDORADO 2 0 1 2020-09-06
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 2 0 2 2020-09-06
FITZHUGH 2 0 2 2020-09-06
HILLSDALE 2 0 2 2020-09-06
ROOSEVELT 2 0 2 2020-09-06
SLICK 2 0 2 2020-09-06
MILL CREEK 2 0 2 2020-09-06
OKAY 2 0 2 2020-09-06
ERICK 2 0 2 2020-09-06
LONE WOLF 2 0 2 2020-09-06
CLEO SPRINGS 2 0 1 2020-09-06
PEORIA 1 0 0 2020-09-06
GOLTRY 1 0 1 2020-09-06
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 0 2020-09-06
BESSIE 1 0 1 2020-09-06
GENE AUTRY 1 0 1 2020-09-06
LOCO 1 0 1 2020-09-06
GAGE 1 0 1 2020-09-06
ROCKY 1 0 1 2020-09-06
SLAUGHTERVILLE 1 0 1 2020-09-06
REDBIRD 1 0 1 2020-09-06
MOFFETT 1 0 1 2020-09-06
MEDICINE PARK 1 0 1 2020-09-06
NASH 1 0 1 2020-09-06
RALSTON 1 0 1 2020-09-06
ALDERSON 1 0 1 2020-09-06
KEYES 1 0 1 2020-09-06
GOTEBO 1 0 1 2020-09-06
STERLING 1 0 1 2020-09-06
FOSTER 1 0 1 2020-09-06
BLACKBURN 1 0 1 2020-09-06
TULLAHASSEE 1 0 0 2020-09-06
DEER CREEK 1 0 1 2020-09-06
BYNG 1 0 1 2020-09-06

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.   

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

 

Correction

The headline has been rewritten to reflect the correct number of active cases in Garfield County at 80, according to OSDH data.

