OSDH: 420 additional COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths in Oklahoma reported Sunday

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma gained 420 cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths were announced Sunday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The .7% increase brought the state's overall total of cases to 63,607, according to OSDH. Of those, 9,695 are active, a single-day increase of 98, and 53,059, or 83.4%, have recovered, including 319 since Saturday's report.
There have been 853 Oklahomans who have died with COVID-19 listed as a cause or a contributor, according to OSDH. Three deaths — two women and one man in Oklahoma County, with two in the 65 and older and one in the 18-35 age groups — were announced on Sunday at the OSDH website.
Garfield County saw 18 new cases on Sunday, with 353 of those active, an increase of 13, and 781 recovered. There have been 14 deaths in the county, according to OSDH. Enid cases increased by 18 on Saturday, with 335 of those active, according to OSDH data.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Sunday were six in Woodward, five in Kingfisher, four in Woodward and one Noble counties. Case increases in cities and towns included six in Woodward, four in Alva and three each in Hennessey in Kingfisher.
State numbers
In terms of new cases, the 18-35 age group continues to lead the increase, with 178, according to OSDH data. New case gains in other age groups are 62 each in the 36-49 and 65 and older age groups, 60 in the 50-64 age group, 53 in the 5-17 group and seven in the 0-4 group.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Sunday were 1,385 in the 0-4 age group, 5,789 in the 5-17 age group, 22,991 in the 18-35 age group, 13,596 in the 36-49 age group, 11,138 in the 50-64 age group and 8,704 in the 65 and older age group. There were four listed as unknown age. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 39.9.
Of the Oklahomans testing positive, 33,638, have been women and 29,964 have been men. There were five listed as unknown gender, according to OSDH data on Sunday.
Of the overall 853 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 680 have been 65 and older and 135 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.5% of the total. There have been 27 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 10 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 463, than women, 390, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Sunday. The average age of those who have died is 74.6.
Data shows deaths in 64 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 168 in Oklahoma County; 139 in Tulsa County; 66 in Cleveland County; 42 in Rogers County; 40 in Washington County; 31 in McCurtain County; 23 in Wagoner County; 22 each in Creek and Delaware counties; 20 in Caddo County; 18 in Pittsburg County; 17 in Muskogee County; 14 in Garfield County; 13 in Canadian County; 12 each in Kay and Osage counties; 11 in Comanche County; 10 each in Adair, LeFlore and Mayes counties; nine each in Jackson, Lincoln and Pottawatomie counties; eight each in Greer and Sequoyah counties; seven each in Carter, Cherokee, Grady and Texas counties; five each in Okmulgee, Payne and Seminole counties; four each in Garvin, Haskell, Hughes, McClain, McIntosh, Ottawa and Stephens counties; three each in Bryan, Okfuskee, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; two each in Choctaw, Cotton, Johnston, Kingfisher, Latimer and Noble counties; and one each in Atoka, Beckham, Blaine, Craig, Dewey, Kiowa, Logan, Love, Major, Marshall, Murray, Nowata, Pushmataha, Roger Mills and Tillman counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per county released Sunday by OSDH shows Garfield with 1,148 cases, 781 recovered, 353 active and 14 deaths, all in Enid, including those reported Sept. 4, Aug. 29, Aug. 27, 26, 18, 15, 14, 13, 6, July 28 and 23, June 21 and April 10; Kingfisher with 280 cases, 236 recovered, 42 active and two deaths, both in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27; Noble with 118 cases, 95 recovered, 21 active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Woodward with 114 cases, 80 recovered and 34 active; Blaine with 82 cases, 62 recovered, 19 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28; Major with 57 cases, 44 recovered, 12 active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Woods with 30 cases, 24 recovered and six active; Grant with 27 cases, 23 recovered and four active; and Alfalfa with 19 cases, 12 recovered and seven active.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 1,083 in Enid (335 active); 135 in Hennessey (22 active); 96 in Kingfisher (18 active); 78 in Woodward (24 active); 39 in Watonga (11 active); 34 in Okarche (three active); 29 in Fairview (five active); 24 each in Alva (six active) and Mooreland (three active); 18 in Garber (three active); 15 in Cashion (one active); 14 each in Canton (six active) and Ringwood (six active); 12 each in Helena (four active), Seiling (one active) and Waukomis (three active); 10 in Medford (four active); nine in Lahoma (two active); seven in Billings; six each in Dover, Fort Supply (five active), Lamont, Longdale and Pond Creek (one active); five each in Covington and Orlando (one active); four each in Freedom, Hitchcock, Mulhall (one active) and Okeene (one active); three each in Ames (one active), Cherokee (two active), Drummond, Fairmont (two active), Jet (one active), Kremlin (two active), Marshall and Wakita; two each in Cleo Springs (one active), Hillsdale and Meno; and one each in Deer Creek, Goltry and Nash, according to data released by OSDH on Sunday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 587 cases, with 396 recovered and six deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 491 cases, with 334 recovered and eight deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Sunday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
Oklahoma per county 9.6.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|ReportDate
|TULSA
|14183
|139
|12436
|2020-09-06
|OKLAHOMA
|14165
|168
|12381
|2020-09-06
|CLEVELAND
|4437
|66
|3502
|2020-09-06
|CANADIAN
|1626
|13
|1431
|2020-09-06
|PAYNE
|1494
|5
|967
|2020-09-06
|MUSKOGEE
|1456
|17
|634
|2020-09-06
|ROGERS
|1410
|42
|1170
|2020-09-06
|COMANCHE
|1293
|11
|1179
|2020-09-06
|TEXAS
|1231
|7
|1113
|2020-09-06
|WAGONER
|1222
|23
|1067
|2020-09-06
|GARFIELD
|1148
|14
|781
|2020-09-06
|MCCURTAIN
|1093
|31
|905
|2020-09-06
|POTTAWATOMIE
|935
|9
|754
|2020-09-06
|CREEK
|884
|22
|739
|2020-09-06
|WASHINGTON
|872
|40
|726
|2020-09-06
|CHEROKEE
|777
|7
|559
|2020-09-06
|LE FLORE
|745
|10
|581
|2020-09-06
|OSAGE
|695
|12
|600
|2020-09-06
|OKMULGEE
|668
|5
|567
|2020-09-06
|BRYAN
|650
|3
|559
|2020-09-06
|PITTSBURG
|632
|18
|530
|2020-09-06
|SEQUOYAH
|624
|8
|504
|2020-09-06
|MCCLAIN
|622
|4
|527
|2020-09-06
|JACKSON
|620
|9
|562
|2020-09-06
|OTTAWA
|608
|4
|478
|2020-09-06
|CADDO
|596
|20
|498
|2020-09-06
|DELAWARE
|575
|22
|491
|2020-09-06
|GRADY
|561
|7
|483
|2020-09-06
|ADAIR
|500
|10
|365
|2020-09-06
|MAYES
|464
|10
|370
|2020-09-06
|CARTER
|429
|7
|381
|2020-09-06
|KAY
|360
|12
|281
|2020-09-06
|CUSTER
|353
|0
|307
|2020-09-06
|SEMINOLE
|346
|5
|279
|2020-09-06
|LINCOLN
|326
|9
|272
|2020-09-06
|LOGAN
|323
|1
|270
|2020-09-06
|KINGFISHER
|280
|2
|236
|2020-09-06
|GARVIN
|274
|4
|246
|2020-09-06
|STEPHENS
|265
|4
|228
|2020-09-06
|PONTOTOC
|260
|3
|221
|2020-09-06
|CHOCTAW
|259
|2
|220
|2020-09-06
|MCINTOSH
|248
|4
|216
|2020-09-06
|HUGHES
|235
|4
|186
|2020-09-06
|PAWNEE
|229
|3
|201
|2020-09-06
|HASKELL
|181
|4
|145
|2020-09-06
|CRAIG
|165
|1
|111
|2020-09-06
|ATOKA
|164
|1
|119
|2020-09-06
|MARSHALL
|136
|1
|124
|2020-09-06
|BECKHAM
|133
|1
|113
|2020-09-06
|PUSHMATAHA
|131
|1
|120
|2020-09-06
|LOVE
|122
|1
|88
|2020-09-06
|NOBLE
|118
|2
|95
|2020-09-06
|JOHNSTON
|117
|2
|72
|2020-09-06
|LATIMER
|117
|2
|106
|2020-09-06
|WOODWARD
|114
|0
|80
|2020-09-06
|NOWATA
|111
|1
|84
|2020-09-06
|OKFUSKEE
|109
|3
|85
|2020-09-06
|MURRAY
|93
|1
|84
|2020-09-06
|GREER
|91
|8
|76
|2020-09-06
|BLAINE
|82
|1
|62
|2020-09-06
|TILLMAN
|71
|1
|62
|2020-09-06
|COAL
|63
|0
|50
|2020-09-06
|MAJOR
|57
|1
|44
|2020-09-06
|KIOWA
|52
|1
|40
|2020-09-06
|COTTON
|50
|2
|23
|2020-09-06
|BEAVER
|44
|0
|42
|2020-09-06
|WASHITA
|43
|0
|39
|2020-09-06
|41
|0
|0
|2020-09-06
|HARMON
|40
|0
|34
|2020-09-06
|JEFFERSON
|36
|0
|32
|2020-09-06
|WOODS
|30
|0
|24
|2020-09-06
|GRANT
|27
|0
|23
|2020-09-06
|DEWEY
|24
|1
|18
|2020-09-06
|ALFALFA
|19
|0
|12
|2020-09-06
|HARPER
|19
|0
|17
|2020-09-06
|CIMARRON
|14
|0
|14
|2020-09-06
|ROGER MILLS
|14
|1
|12
|2020-09-06
|ELLIS
|6
|0
|6
|2020-09-06
Oklahoma per city 9.6.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|City
|Cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|ReportDate
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|11632
|146
|10230
|2020-09-06
|TULSA
|9650
|97
|8500
|2020-09-06
|BROKEN ARROW
|2576
|29
|2247
|2020-09-06
|NORMAN
|2313
|34
|1712
|2020-09-06
|EDMOND
|1975
|21
|1696
|2020-09-06
|OTHER***
|1497
|11
|1230
|2020-09-06
|STILLWATER
|1221
|3
|763
|2020-09-06
|ENID
|1083
|14
|734
|2020-09-06
|GUYMON
|984
|7
|902
|2020-09-06
|CLAREMORE
|860
|39
|694
|2020-09-06
|YUKON
|816
|6
|739
|2020-09-06
|MOORE
|798
|13
|712
|2020-09-06
|LAWTON
|767
|10
|694
|2020-09-06
|BARTLESVILLE
|723
|37
|593
|2020-09-06
|JENKS
|695
|2
|633
|2020-09-06
|TAFT
|695
|0
|37
|2020-09-06
|OWASSO
|655
|2
|560
|2020-09-06
|TAHLEQUAH
|574
|3
|407
|2020-09-06
|ALTUS
|560
|9
|510
|2020-09-06
|BIXBY
|527
|4
|459
|2020-09-06
|MUSKOGEE
|515
|12
|396
|2020-09-06
|SHAWNEE
|490
|8
|381
|2020-09-06
|MCALESTER
|454
|16
|375
|2020-09-06
|BROKEN BOW
|452
|22
|376
|2020-09-06
|DURANT
|401
|1
|345
|2020-09-06
|SAPULPA
|387
|8
|327
|2020-09-06
|IDABEL
|367
|5
|305
|2020-09-06
|ARDMORE
|357
|5
|317
|2020-09-06
|SAND SPRINGS
|355
|4
|289
|2020-09-06
|LEXINGTON
|347
|3
|236
|2020-09-06
|MIAMI
|338
|3
|261
|2020-09-06
|GLENPOOL
|334
|4
|283
|2020-09-06
|STILWELL
|331
|8
|234
|2020-09-06
|BETHANY
|324
|3
|278
|2020-09-06
|EL RENO
|309
|4
|258
|2020-09-06
|MCLOUD
|283
|1
|254
|2020-09-06
|COWETA
|282
|13
|248
|2020-09-06
|PONCA CITY
|281
|9
|217
|2020-09-06
|MUSTANG
|272
|2
|235
|2020-09-06
|ANADARKO
|270
|5
|221
|2020-09-06
|CHICKASHA
|268
|4
|237
|2020-09-06
|OKMULGEE
|266
|3
|212
|2020-09-06
|SKIATOOK
|263
|8
|225
|2020-09-06
|COLLINSVILLE
|253
|1
|227
|2020-09-06
|GROVE
|239
|17
|197
|2020-09-06
|SALLISAW
|234
|2
|196
|2020-09-06
|PURCELL
|229
|3
|200
|2020-09-06
|CHOCTAW
|228
|2
|197
|2020-09-06
|ADA
|207
|1
|174
|2020-09-06
|HENRYETTA
|203
|2
|182
|2020-09-06
|BLANCHARD
|201
|1
|158
|2020-09-06
|CLINTON
|198
|0
|178
|2020-09-06
|HUGO
|192
|2
|163
|2020-09-06
|WAGONER
|187
|5
|155
|2020-09-06
|HOMINY
|182
|2
|164
|2020-09-06
|DUNCAN
|177
|2
|149
|2020-09-06
|HEAVENER
|173
|2
|131
|2020-09-06
|POTEAU
|169
|2
|137
|2020-09-06
|CUSHING
|167
|2
|121
|2020-09-06
|HOLDENVILLE
|163
|3
|133
|2020-09-06
|GUTHRIE
|163
|0
|134
|2020-09-06
|NOBLE
|156
|2
|129
|2020-09-06
|MULDROW
|154
|3
|131
|2020-09-06
|TUTTLE
|150
|2
|119
|2020-09-06
|NEWCASTLE
|148
|1
|124
|2020-09-06
|WEWOKA
|146
|1
|120
|2020-09-06
|BRISTOW
|144
|5
|123
|2020-09-06
|WARR ACRES
|143
|0
|130
|2020-09-06
|SEMINOLE
|142
|3
|119
|2020-09-06
|PRYOR CREEK
|141
|4
|121
|2020-09-06
|MIDWEST CITY
|140
|4
|108
|2020-09-06
|HENNESSEY
|135
|2
|111
|2020-09-06
|ATOKA
|127
|0
|90
|2020-09-06
|EUFAULA
|126
|2
|108
|2020-09-06
|HINTON
|125
|0
|119
|2020-09-06
|CLEVELAND
|125
|3
|105
|2020-09-06
|PAULS VALLEY
|121
|1
|114
|2020-09-06
|VINITA
|116
|1
|75
|2020-09-06
|JAY
|115
|1
|109
|2020-09-06
|STIGLER
|113
|3
|98
|2020-09-06
|CHECOTAH
|113
|2
|101
|2020-09-06
|WEATHERFORD
|111
|0
|96
|2020-09-06
|SPIRO
|107
|1
|67
|2020-09-06
|VIAN
|106
|2
|90
|2020-09-06
|PIEDMONT
|105
|1
|92
|2020-09-06
|CATOOSA
|105
|0
|94
|2020-09-06
|SPENCER
|104
|1
|86
|2020-09-06
|CHANDLER
|102
|8
|86
|2020-09-06
|HOOKER
|102
|0
|97
|2020-09-06
|LOCUST GROVE
|100
|0
|79
|2020-09-06
|AFTON
|98
|0
|87
|2020-09-06
|TECUMSEH
|97
|0
|64
|2020-09-06
|KINGFISHER
|96
|0
|78
|2020-09-06
|MADILL
|92
|1
|86
|2020-09-06
|SPERRY
|88
|2
|75
|2020-09-06
|MOUNDS
|86
|2
|70
|2020-09-06
|DEL CITY
|86
|0
|71
|2020-09-06
|ELK CITY
|85
|1
|70
|2020-09-06
|WESTVILLE
|84
|2
|69
|2020-09-06
|MANGUM
|83
|8
|70
|2020-09-06
|INOLA
|83
|3
|67
|2020-09-06
|CALERA
|81
|0
|70
|2020-09-06
|FORT GIBSON
|81
|4
|68
|2020-09-06
|CHELSEA
|80
|0
|68
|2020-09-06
|HARRAH
|80
|0
|66
|2020-09-06
|SALINA
|78
|1
|61
|2020-09-06
|HASKELL
|78
|1
|72
|2020-09-06
|WOODWARD
|78
|0
|54
|2020-09-06
|MANNFORD
|76
|1
|58
|2020-09-06
|DEWEY
|76
|1
|67
|2020-09-06
|NICHOLS HILLS
|76
|0
|64
|2020-09-06
|CHOUTEAU
|75
|5
|54
|2020-09-06
|ROLAND
|75
|0
|48
|2020-09-06
|MARIETTA
|75
|0
|59
|2020-09-06
|WRIGHT CITY
|74
|0
|61
|2020-09-06
|TALIHINA
|73
|2
|64
|2020-09-06
|NOWATA
|69
|1
|50
|2020-09-06
|LINDSAY
|68
|2
|61
|2020-09-06
|WYANDOTTE
|67
|1
|52
|2020-09-06
|PERKINS
|64
|1
|46
|2020-09-06
|PRAGUE
|63
|0
|57
|2020-09-06
|COMMERCE
|63
|0
|56
|2020-09-06
|VALLIANT
|63
|1
|48
|2020-09-06
|JONES
|63
|2
|48
|2020-09-06
|MORRIS
|62
|0
|54
|2020-09-06
|HULBERT
|62
|2
|42
|2020-09-06
|PAWNEE
|62
|0
|59
|2020-09-06
|POCOLA
|61
|2
|49
|2020-09-06
|TEXHOMA
|60
|0
|58
|2020-09-06
|ANTLERS
|59
|1
|55
|2020-09-06
|TISHOMINGO
|59
|2
|30
|2020-09-06
|KELLYVILLE
|58
|2
|53
|2020-09-06
|OKEMAH
|57
|1
|40
|2020-09-06
|SULPHUR
|57
|1
|52
|2020-09-06
|FREDERICK
|57
|1
|50
|2020-09-06
|WASHINGTON
|56
|0
|46
|2020-09-06
|BEGGS
|55
|0
|46
|2020-09-06
|HARTSHORNE
|55
|0
|50
|2020-09-06
|WILBURTON
|55
|1
|52
|2020-09-06
|COLCORD
|55
|1
|52
|2020-09-06
|HAWORTH
|54
|2
|44
|2020-09-06
|OOLOGAH
|53
|0
|49
|2020-09-06
|STROUD
|51
|0
|44
|2020-09-06
|WISTER
|49
|0
|39
|2020-09-06
|BINGER
|48
|9
|37
|2020-09-06
|PERRY
|47
|0
|37
|2020-09-06
|SAYRE
|46
|0
|41
|2020-09-06
|COALGATE
|45
|0
|35
|2020-09-06
|PAWHUSKA
|44
|0
|40
|2020-09-06
|MARLOW
|43
|0
|37
|2020-09-06
|KINGSTON
|43
|0
|37
|2020-09-06
|GOODWELL
|43
|0
|19
|2020-09-06
|FAIRLAND
|42
|0
|35
|2020-09-06
|WETUMKA
|42
|0
|33
|2020-09-06
|KANSAS
|41
|2
|28
|2020-09-06
|WATONGA
|39
|0
|28
|2020-09-06
|KIEFER
|39
|0
|33
|2020-09-06
|COMANCHE
|39
|1
|34
|2020-09-06
|HOLLIS
|38
|0
|32
|2020-09-06
|BLACKWELL
|37
|1
|31
|2020-09-06
|HOWE
|37
|0
|31
|2020-09-06
|CADDO
|36
|0
|32
|2020-09-06
|CACHE
|36
|0
|32
|2020-09-06
|GORE
|36
|1
|25
|2020-09-06
|MEAD
|36
|1
|32
|2020-09-06
|PORTER
|36
|0
|31
|2020-09-06
|CRESCENT
|36
|0
|33
|2020-09-06
|ELGIN
|36
|0
|34
|2020-09-06
|BOKOSHE
|36
|0
|31
|2020-09-06
|APACHE
|35
|1
|24
|2020-09-06
|WATTS
|35
|0
|26
|2020-09-06
|COLBERT
|35
|0
|30
|2020-09-06
|DRUMRIGHT
|35
|0
|23
|2020-09-06
|WALTERS
|35
|0
|14
|2020-09-06
|LUTHER
|35
|0
|31
|2020-09-06
|DAVIS
|34
|0
|32
|2020-09-06
|RED ROCK
|34
|1
|27
|2020-09-06
|OKARCHE
|34
|0
|31
|2020-09-06
|MEEKER
|33
|0
|29
|2020-09-06
|QUAPAW
|33
|0
|21
|2020-09-06
|KONAWA
|33
|1
|20
|2020-09-06
|QUINTON
|33
|0
|30
|2020-09-06
|WAYNE
|33
|0
|33
|2020-09-06
|KEOTA
|30
|0
|23
|2020-09-06
|FAIRVIEW
|29
|0
|24
|2020-09-06
|PORUM
|29
|1
|24
|2020-09-06
|BARNSDALL
|28
|2
|21
|2020-09-06
|WILSON
|28
|0
|24
|2020-09-06
|OCHELATA
|28
|1
|26
|2020-09-06
|FAIRFAX
|27
|0
|27
|2020-09-06
|TALALA
|27
|0
|23
|2020-09-06
|MAYSVILLE
|27
|0
|23
|2020-09-06
|WYNNEWOOD
|27
|1
|18
|2020-09-06
|CARNEGIE
|27
|1
|21
|2020-09-06
|WARNER
|26
|0
|18
|2020-09-06
|ARCADIA
|26
|0
|24
|2020-09-06
|CLAYTON
|24
|0
|22
|2020-09-06
|RAMONA
|24
|1
|18
|2020-09-06
|DEWAR
|24
|0
|20
|2020-09-06
|ALVA
|24
|0
|18
|2020-09-06
|MOORELAND
|24
|0
|21
|2020-09-06
|COPAN
|24
|0
|23
|2020-09-06
|FORT COBB
|23
|0
|19
|2020-09-06
|HOBART
|23
|0
|15
|2020-09-06
|BOSWELL
|23
|0
|21
|2020-09-06
|BIG CABIN
|23
|1
|20
|2020-09-06
|PADEN
|23
|0
|22
|2020-09-06
|ADAIR
|23
|0
|17
|2020-09-06
|BLAIR
|22
|0
|20
|2020-09-06
|CAMERON
|22
|0
|19
|2020-09-06
|LONE GROVE
|22
|1
|20
|2020-09-06
|BOKCHITO
|21
|1
|16
|2020-09-06
|GERONIMO
|21
|0
|19
|2020-09-06
|WELCH
|21
|0
|14
|2020-09-06
|DEPEW
|21
|1
|19
|2020-09-06
|EARLSBORO
|21
|0
|17
|2020-09-06
|WEBBERS FALLS
|21
|0
|14
|2020-09-06
|GLENCOE
|21
|0
|18
|2020-09-06
|ELMORE CITY
|21
|0
|21
|2020-09-06
|DELAWARE
|20
|0
|12
|2020-09-06
|OKTAHA
|20
|0
|14
|2020-09-06
|GARVIN
|19
|0
|16
|2020-09-06
|WELLSTON
|19
|0
|16
|2020-09-06
|GRACEMONT
|19
|1
|18
|2020-09-06
|OLUSTEE
|19
|0
|15
|2020-09-06
|TONKAWA
|18
|0
|15
|2020-09-06
|GARBER
|18
|0
|15
|2020-09-06
|MAUD
|18
|0
|15
|2020-09-06
|TYRONE
|18
|0
|16
|2020-09-06
|GANS
|17
|0
|12
|2020-09-06
|INDIAHOMA
|17
|0
|13
|2020-09-06
|ARKOMA
|17
|0
|16
|2020-09-06
|MINCO
|17
|0
|14
|2020-09-06
|MCCURTAIN
|17
|1
|9
|2020-09-06
|FORT TOWSON
|17
|0
|14
|2020-09-06
|WELEETKA
|16
|1
|12
|2020-09-06
|THOMAS
|16
|0
|10
|2020-09-06
|RED OAK
|16
|0
|13
|2020-09-06
|RUSH SPRINGS
|16
|0
|14
|2020-09-06
|JENNINGS
|16
|0
|15
|2020-09-06
|YALE
|16
|0
|14
|2020-09-06
|KIOWA
|15
|1
|13
|2020-09-06
|FLETCHER
|15
|0
|14
|2020-09-06
|MORRISON
|15
|0
|12
|2020-09-06
|STONEWALL
|15
|1
|14
|2020-09-06
|CASHION
|15
|0
|14
|2020-09-06
|HAILEYVILLE
|15
|0
|13
|2020-09-06
|TEMPLE
|15
|2
|9
|2020-09-06
|MILBURN
|15
|0
|10
|2020-09-06
|ASHER
|15
|0
|14
|2020-09-06
|TERLTON
|15
|0
|12
|2020-09-06
|NEWKIRK
|15
|1
|12
|2020-09-06
|STRATFORD
|15
|0
|11
|2020-09-06
|CANTON
|14
|1
|7
|2020-09-06
|GEARY
|14
|0
|13
|2020-09-06
|CYRIL
|14
|1
|13
|2020-09-06
|BEAVER
|14
|0
|12
|2020-09-06
|CEMENT
|14
|0
|13
|2020-09-06
|CANADIAN
|14
|0
|8
|2020-09-06
|ALEX
|14
|0
|12
|2020-09-06
|RINGWOOD
|14
|0
|8
|2020-09-06
|BLUEJACKET
|14
|0
|4
|2020-09-06
|RINGLING
|14
|0
|11
|2020-09-06
|KREBS
|13
|1
|9
|2020-09-06
|WAURIKA
|13
|0
|13
|2020-09-06
|PAOLI
|13
|0
|11
|2020-09-06
|BOISE CITY
|13
|0
|13
|2020-09-06
|ALLEN
|13
|1
|12
|2020-09-06
|CANEY
|12
|0
|9
|2020-09-06
|WAUKOMIS
|12
|0
|9
|2020-09-06
|HELENA
|12
|0
|8
|2020-09-06
|ROFF
|12
|0
|9
|2020-09-06
|ARAPAHO
|12
|0
|12
|2020-09-06
|SEILING
|12
|0
|11
|2020-09-06
|TIPTON
|12
|0
|12
|2020-09-06
|ACHILLE
|12
|0
|8
|2020-09-06
|PANAMA
|12
|1
|9
|2020-09-06
|SHADY POINT
|12
|0
|10
|2020-09-06
|NEW CORDELL
|12
|0
|10
|2020-09-06
|KINTA
|11
|0
|7
|2020-09-06
|HYDRO
|11
|0
|7
|2020-09-06
|SNYDER
|11
|0
|8
|2020-09-06
|SASAKWA
|11
|0
|9
|2020-09-06
|BURNS FLAT
|11
|0
|11
|2020-09-06
|KAW CITY
|11
|1
|10
|2020-09-06
|SPAVINAW
|11
|0
|6
|2020-09-06
|CARNEY
|11
|0
|10
|2020-09-06
|MANNSVILLE
|10
|0
|9
|2020-09-06
|WANETTE
|10
|0
|8
|2020-09-06
|AMBER
|10
|0
|10
|2020-09-06
|MEDFORD
|10
|0
|6
|2020-09-06
|NORTH MIAMI
|10
|0
|9
|2020-09-06
|LOOKEBA
|10
|2
|7
|2020-09-06
|THACKERVILLE
|10
|0
|9
|2020-09-06
|BUFFALO
|10
|0
|8
|2020-09-06
|SAVANNA
|10
|0
|10
|2020-09-06
|CHEYENNE
|10
|1
|8
|2020-09-06
|OSAGE
|10
|0
|8
|2020-09-06
|BENNINGTON
|10
|0
|10
|2020-09-06
|HEALDTON
|10
|0
|7
|2020-09-06
|KETCHUM
|9
|0
|9
|2020-09-06
|RYAN
|9
|0
|8
|2020-09-06
|LAHOMA
|9
|0
|7
|2020-09-06
|LEHIGH
|9
|0
|8
|2020-09-06
|SCHULTER
|9
|0
|9
|2020-09-06
|RIPLEY
|9
|0
|8
|2020-09-06
|KENEFIC
|9
|0
|7
|2020-09-06
|LANGLEY
|9
|0
|7
|2020-09-06
|LAVERNE
|9
|0
|9
|2020-09-06
|OPTIMA
|9
|0
|9
|2020-09-06
|BRAGGS
|8
|0
|8
|2020-09-06
|OILTON
|8
|1
|5
|2020-09-06
|UNION CITY
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-06
|SOPER
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-06
|RAVIA
|7
|0
|5
|2020-09-06
|POCASSET
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-06
|VERDEN
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-06
|LANGSTON
|7
|0
|3
|2020-09-06
|CALUMET
|7
|0
|6
|2020-09-06
|AGRA
|7
|1
|6
|2020-09-06
|BOYNTON
|7
|0
|5
|2020-09-06
|SPRINGER
|7
|1
|6
|2020-09-06
|NINNEKAH
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-06
|RATTAN
|7
|0
|5
|2020-09-06
|BILLINGS
|7
|1
|6
|2020-09-06
|BOLEY
|7
|1
|5
|2020-09-06
|BURBANK
|7
|0
|6
|2020-09-06
|CROWDER
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-06
|HARDESTY
|7
|0
|6
|2020-09-06
|PRUE
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-06
|DISNEY
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-06
|DUSTIN
|6
|0
|4
|2020-09-06
|TRYON
|6
|0
|4
|2020-09-06
|WANN
|6
|0
|6
|2020-09-06
|LAMONT
|6
|0
|6
|2020-09-06
|AVANT
|6
|0
|5
|2020-09-06
|FORT SUPPLY
|6
|0
|1
|2020-09-06
|STRINGTOWN
|6
|1
|5
|2020-09-06
|BUTLER
|6
|0
|4
|2020-09-06
|LONGDALE
|6
|0
|6
|2020-09-06
|COUNCIL HILL
|6
|0
|5
|2020-09-06
|CASTLE
|6
|0
|6
|2020-09-06
|SPARKS
|6
|0
|4
|2020-09-06
|DOVER
|6
|0
|6
|2020-09-06
|POND CREEK
|6
|0
|6
|2020-09-06
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|6
|1
|5
|2020-09-06
|VELMA
|6
|1
|5
|2020-09-06
|GRANITE
|6
|0
|4
|2020-09-06
|RATLIFF CITY
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-06
|DILL CITY
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-06
|ORLANDO
|5
|0
|4
|2020-09-06
|LENAPAH
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-06
|ALBION
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-06
|COYLE
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-06
|STUART
|5
|0
|4
|2020-09-06
|CALVIN
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-06
|MILLERTON
|5
|0
|4
|2020-09-06
|CORN
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-06
|SHATTUCK
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-06
|COVINGTON
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-06
|MARBLE CITY
|5
|0
|4
|2020-09-06
|PITTSBURG
|5
|0
|4
|2020-09-06
|CUSTER CITY
|5
|0
|4
|2020-09-06
|WHITEFIELD
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-06
|FORGAN
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-06
|FOSS
|4
|0
|2
|2020-09-06
|LAMAR
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-06
|GOULD
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-06
|HITCHCOCK
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-06
|SENTINEL
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-06
|FREEDOM
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-06
|SAWYER
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-06
|VICI
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-06
|OKEENE
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-06
|INDIANOLA
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-06
|MULHALL
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-06
|HANNA
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-06
|WYNONA
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-06
|BERNICE
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-06
|DAVENPORT
|4
|0
|1
|2020-09-06
|BOWLEGS
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-06
|KREMLIN
|3
|0
|1
|2020-09-06
|BRADLEY
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-06
|MARSHALL
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-06
|TUPELO
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-06
|CHEROKEE
|3
|0
|1
|2020-09-06
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-06
|WAPANUCKA
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-06
|AMES
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-06
|GOLDSBY
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-06
|DRUMMOND
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-06
|MARLAND
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-06
|SHIDLER
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-06
|JET
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-06
|CANUTE
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-06
|FAIRMONT
|3
|0
|1
|2020-09-06
|OAKS
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-06
|WAKITA
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-06
|GRANDFIELD
|3
|0
|1
|2020-09-06
|FRANCIS
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-06
|EAKLY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-06
|LEEDEY
|2
|1
|1
|2020-09-06
|MENO
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-06
|CHATTANOOGA
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-06
|HASTINGS
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-06
|MARTHA
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-06
|THE VILLAGE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-06
|HAMMON
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-06
|HALLETT
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-06
|FOYIL
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-06
|ELDORADO
|2
|0
|1
|2020-09-06
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-06
|FITZHUGH
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-06
|HILLSDALE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-06
|ROOSEVELT
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-06
|SLICK
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-06
|MILL CREEK
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-06
|OKAY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-06
|ERICK
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-06
|LONE WOLF
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-06
|CLEO SPRINGS
|2
|0
|1
|2020-09-06
|PEORIA
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-06
|GOLTRY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-06
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-06
|BESSIE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-06
|GENE AUTRY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-06
|LOCO
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-06
|GAGE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-06
|ROCKY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-06
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-06
|REDBIRD
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-06
|MOFFETT
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-06
|MEDICINE PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-06
|NASH
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-06
|RALSTON
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-06
|ALDERSON
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-06
|KEYES
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-06
|GOTEBO
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-06
|STERLING
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-06
|FOSTER
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-06
|BLACKBURN
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-06
|TULLAHASSEE
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-06
|DEER CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-06
|BYNG
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-06
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.