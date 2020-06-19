ENID, Okla. — Another 352 COVID-19 cases, including 7 in Northwest Oklahoma, were confirmed on Friday, June 19, 2020, as the overall total nears the 10,000 mark in the state, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
There also was one death, a Muskogee County man in the 65 and older age group, reported by OSDH on Friday.
In Northwest Oklahoma, there were 4 more cases in Hennessey, in Kingfisher County, and one more case in Enid in Garfield County. There also was one case each confirmed in Blaine and Woodward counties, with Fort Supply recording its first case, according to OSDH data.
Tulsa County remains the hotspot of the state, with 125 new positive tests, or just more than a third of the overall new cases. Oklahoma County increased by 85, with the state's two metro areas combining for 60% of the single-day increase reported Friday, according to OSDH data.
COVID-19 currently is considered "epidemic" in 15 counties in the state, Adair, Beaver, Blaine, Bryan, Caddo, Choctaw, Love, McCurtain, Noble, Oklahoma, Osage, Payne, Texas, Tulsa and Washington. All of those counties have recorded case at a rate of 100 cases per 100,000 residents.
State numbers
There are 9,706 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma, with 2,127 of those active and 7,212, or 74% recovered, including 141 since Thursday's OSDH report.
The virus has been recorded in 75 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with only Roger Mills and Ellis counties, in the far western part of the state, free of confirmed cases, based on Friday's OSDH data.
Of the 276,316 total specimens collected for COVID-19 testing in the state, 10,834, or 3.9%, have been positive and 264,872, or 96%, have been negative.
Overall, there have been 1,209 Oklahomans who have tested positive for the virus who have been hospitalized, with 211 of those who have tested positive or are suspected of having the virus currently in hospitals, according to OSDH data Thursday evening. Of those, 96 are in intensive care.
Cumulative totals of those testing positive in the state as of Friday were 171 in the 0-4 age range, 525 in the 5-17 age range, 3,052 in the 18-35 age range, 2,149 in the 36-49 age range, 1,892 in the 50-64 age range and 1,917 in the 65 and older age range. The average age of those with COVID-19 is 45.1, according to OSDH data. Of those testing positive, 4,997 or 51.48%, have been female, and 4,658, or 47.99%, have been male. Fifty-one are listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Friday.
The virus has impacted health care and long-term care, with 1,134, or 12.1%, of the state’s positive COVID-19 cases involving someone who has worked in or was responsible for direct patient care in that setting, according to an OSDH executive report Thursday evening. There have been 1,005 cases among long-term care and nursing home residents, according to the report, which also shows 198 deaths in that setting, including one staff member in Northwest Oklahoma in April.
Of the overall 367 deaths in the state, 295, or 80.38%, have been 65 and older; 58, or 15.80%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 8, or 2.18%, have been in the 36-49 age group; and 6, or 1.64%, have been in the 18-35 age group. More men, 187 or 50.95%, than women, 180 or 49.05%, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Friday. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 who have died is 75.1, according to OSDH.
Of those deaths associated with long-term care, 79.8% had at least one pre-existing condition such as diabetes, heart or circulatory disease, chronic lung disease, liver disease or renal failure.
Data shows deaths per county are 65 each in Oklahoma and Tulsa counties; 40 in Cleveland County; 38 in Washington County; 17 in Wagoner County; 16 in Delaware County; 10 in Caddo County; 9 in Muskogee County; 8 in Osage County; 7 each in Creek, Greer, and Kay counties; 6 in Texas County; 5 in Comanche and Rogers counties; 4 each in Adair, Grady, Mayes, McClain and Pottawatomie counties; 3 each in Canadian, Jackson, Pittsburg, Seminole and Sequoyah counties; 2 each in Cotton, Lincoln, McCurtain, Ottawa, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; and 1 each in Bryan, Carter, Cherokee, Choctaw, Garfield, Garvin, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, McIntosh, Nowata, Payne, Stephens and Tillman counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data released Friday for Northwest Oklahoma counties shows Garfield with 54 cases, 45 recovered and one death, an 86-year-old Garfield County woman, in April; Kingfisher with 17 cases, 12 recovered; Blaine with 13 cases, nine recovered; Woodward with 12 cases, six recovered; Major with seven cases, five recovered and one death, a woman in the 18-35 age group; Woods with five recovered cases; Grant with two recovered cases; and Alfalfa with one recovered case.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 51 in Enid (nine active); 10 in Woodward (five active); eight in Hennessey (five active); six each in Kingfisher and Watonga (two active); five each in Alva and Okarche (one active); four in Fairview (one active); three in Geary; two each in Lahoma and Longdale (1 active); and one each in Dover, Fort Supply (one active), Garber, Jet, Lamont, Laverne, Medford, Mooreland, Okeene and Ringwood, according to data released by OSDH on Friday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 35 cases with 29 recovered, from the 73701 Zip Code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 16 cases with 13 recovered from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data.
Oklahoma per county 6.19.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|TULSA
|2070
|65
|1284
|OKLAHOMA
|1946
|65
|1418
|TEXAS
|977
|6
|957
|CLEVELAND
|620
|40
|500
|WASHINGTON
|365
|38
|310
|COMANCHE
|361
|5
|309
|PAYNE
|208
|1
|53
|MCCURTAIN
|200
|2
|108
|WAGONER
|194
|17
|141
|CANADIAN
|186
|3
|139
|CADDO
|181
|10
|160
|OSAGE
|125
|8
|97
|GRADY
|123
|4
|109
|ROGERS
|122
|5
|86
|CREEK
|121
|7
|97
|MCCLAIN
|121
|4
|106
|DELAWARE
|114
|16
|86
|CHOCTAW
|107
|1
|97
|ADAIR
|103
|4
|89
|MUSKOGEE
|88
|9
|49
|POTTAWATOMIE
|80
|4
|62
|KAY
|77
|7
|54
|BRYAN
|68
|1
|42
|GREER
|66
|7
|57
|CARTER
|63
|1
|54
|CHEROKEE
|60
|1
|35
|MAYES
|60
|4
|34
|GARFIELD
|54
|1
|45
|STEPHENS
|48
|1
|40
|PITTSBURG
|47
|3
|39
|PAWNEE
|46
|2
|35
|CUSTER
|45
|0
|37
|OTTAWA
|42
|2
|34
|GARVIN
|41
|1
|19
|OKMULGEE
|36
|0
|31
|SEMINOLE
|33
|3
|29
|JACKSON
|32
|3
|25
|BEAVER
|30
|0
|30
|MCINTOSH
|27
|1
|13
|NOWATA
|27
|1
|22
|LOGAN
|26
|1
|20
|NOBLE
|26
|0
|11
|LE FLORE
|25
|1
|15
|LINCOLN
|25
|2
|20
|LOVE
|25
|0
|19
|PONTOTOC
|24
|2
|19
|TILLMAN
|23
|1
|22
|SEQUOYAH
|22
|3
|16
|MARSHALL
|21
|0
|11
|CRAIG
|17
|0
|16
|KINGFISHER
|17
|0
|12
|BLAINE
|13
|0
|9
|MURRAY
|13
|0
|10
|WOODWARD
|12
|0
|6
|ATOKA
|11
|0
|4
|JOHNSTON
|8
|0
|5
|BECKHAM
|8
|0
|7
|PUSHMATAHA
|8
|0
|5
|MAJOR
|7
|1
|5
|HASKELL
|7
|0
|6
|LATIMER
|7
|1
|5
|COAL
|6
|0
|4
|OKFUSKEE
|6
|0
|6
|KIOWA
|6
|0
|4
|WOODS
|5
|0
|5
|COTTON
|5
|2
|3
|JEFFERSON
|4
|0
|4
|DEWEY
|4
|0
|2
|WASHITA
|3
|0
|1
|HUGHES
|3
|0
|3
|GRANT
|2
|0
|2
|ALFALFA
|1
|0
|1
|HARPER
|1
|0
|1
|CIMARRON
|1
|0
|1
Oklahoma per city 6.19.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|1546
|59
|1122
|TULSA
|1457
|50
|927
|GUYMON
|812
|6
|795
|EDMOND
|313
|9
|222
|LAWTON
|305
|5
|268
|BARTLESVILLE
|304
|36
|255
|NORMAN
|297
|23
|233
|BROKEN ARROW
|281
|12
|181
|STILLWATER
|178
|0
|31
|JENKS
|173
|0
|65
|OTHER***
|160
|3
|124
|MOORE
|156
|9
|131
|YUKON
|105
|1
|82
|HUGO
|94
|1
|87
|HOOKER
|90
|0
|88
|HINTON
|88
|0
|87
|BROKEN BOW
|85
|1
|41
|PURCELL
|81
|3
|73
|GROVE
|80
|16
|59
|SKIATOOK
|76
|7
|53
|PONCA CITY
|73
|5
|53
|CLAREMORE
|73
|5
|56
|COWETA
|71
|12
|53
|OWASSO
|67
|1
|42
|CHICKASHA
|66
|4
|59
|MANGUM
|66
|7
|57
|MUSKOGEE
|64
|7
|33
|GLENPOOL
|59
|0
|34
|SHAWNEE
|55
|4
|39
|ARDMORE
|55
|1
|46
|SAND SPRINGS
|55
|2
|41
|STILWELL
|53
|4
|47
|IDABEL
|53
|0
|26
|SAPULPA
|52
|3
|42
|ENID
|51
|1
|42
|TAHLEQUAH
|48
|1
|27
|BIXBY
|46
|0
|32
|WAGONER
|46
|4
|38
|BINGER
|40
|9
|31
|DURANT
|36
|0
|25
|WEATHERFORD
|35
|0
|29
|MCALESTER
|33
|3
|28
|BETHANY
|33
|1
|26
|DEWEY
|33
|1
|31
|WESTVILLE
|32
|0
|27
|COLLINSVILLE
|32
|0
|24
|ALTUS
|30
|3
|23
|KELLYVILLE
|29
|2
|24
|DUNCAN
|29
|0
|25
|ANADARKO
|28
|1
|21
|BLANCHARD
|28
|0
|26
|MUSTANG
|27
|1
|21
|TEXHOMA
|27
|0
|27
|CLEVELAND
|26
|2
|22
|NOBLE
|26
|1
|24
|MIDWEST CITY
|25
|2
|20
|NICHOLS HILLS
|25
|0
|18
|MIAMI
|24
|2
|18
|CHOCTAW
|24
|1
|19
|TUTTLE
|23
|0
|18
|FREDERICK
|23
|1
|22
|EL RENO
|22
|1
|13
|GUTHRIE
|22
|0
|18
|PIEDMONT
|21
|0
|15
|CUSHING
|21
|1
|19
|PRYOR CREEK
|20
|1
|12
|HOMINY
|19
|0
|16
|VALLIANT
|19
|0
|19
|PAULS VALLEY
|18
|0
|8
|WRIGHT CITY
|18
|0
|8
|RED ROCK
|17
|0
|6
|ADA
|17
|0
|15
|WARR ACRES
|17
|0
|15
|VINITA
|16
|0
|15
|OKMULGEE
|16
|0
|13
|TYRONE
|16
|0
|15
|CHECOTAH
|15
|1
|8
|KINGSTON
|15
|0
|6
|NEWCASTLE
|15
|1
|9
|SEMINOLE
|15
|2
|13
|LEXINGTON
|14
|0
|12
|MARIETTA
|14
|0
|8
|LOCUST GROVE
|14
|0
|6
|SPENCER
|14
|0
|12
|NOWATA
|14
|1
|11
|WATTS
|14
|0
|12
|WEWOKA
|14
|0
|13
|AFTON
|13
|0
|12
|COMANCHE
|13
|1
|8
|GOODWELL
|13
|0
|13
|LINDSAY
|13
|0
|5
|SULPHUR
|13
|0
|10
|PAWHUSKA
|13
|0
|13
|OCHELATA
|13
|1
|10
|DEL CITY
|12
|0
|12
|PAWNEE
|11
|0
|5
|JAY
|11
|0
|8
|CHOUTEAU
|10
|2
|5
|FORT GIBSON
|10
|2
|7
|EUFAULA
|10
|0
|4
|ATOKA
|10
|0
|3
|JONES
|10
|0
|5
|WOODWARD
|10
|0
|5
|MCLOUD
|10
|0
|10
|BEGGS
|10
|0
|9
|GORE
|9
|1
|6
|MOUNDS
|9
|0
|7
|OOLOGAH
|9
|0
|6
|HARRAH
|9
|0
|9
|CATOOSA
|9
|0
|7
|HASKELL
|9
|0
|6
|SPERRY
|9
|0
|8
|OPTIMA
|9
|0
|9
|ALEX
|8
|0
|8
|INOLA
|8
|0
|7
|BARNSDALL
|8
|2
|3
|BRISTOW
|8
|0
|8
|BEAVER
|8
|0
|8
|HENNESSEY
|8
|0
|3
|SALINA
|8
|0
|3
|HAWORTH
|7
|0
|5
|SALLISAW
|7
|0
|7
|COLCORD
|7
|0
|5
|ELGIN
|7
|0
|6
|TECUMSEH
|7
|0
|6
|CLINTON
|7
|0
|5
|WAYNE
|7
|0
|5
|RAMONA
|7
|0
|7
|HULBERT
|6
|0
|3
|BENNINGTON
|6
|0
|6
|WATONGA
|6
|0
|4
|KINGFISHER
|6
|0
|6
|MADILL
|6
|0
|5
|MEAD
|6
|1
|3
|ARCADIA
|6
|0
|6
|WISTER
|6
|0
|6
|GRACEMONT
|6
|0
|5
|PERRY
|6
|0
|3
|MARLOW
|6
|0
|6
|ELK CITY
|6
|0
|5
|FORT COBB
|6
|0
|6
|KIEFER
|6
|0
|4
|CALERA
|6
|0
|1
|COPAN
|6
|0
|6
|FORT TOWSON
|6
|0
|4
|HEAVENER
|5
|0
|1
|COALGATE
|5
|0
|3
|CHANDLER
|5
|1
|3
|OKARCHE
|5
|0
|4
|COLBERT
|5
|0
|3
|WASHINGTON
|5
|0
|5
|JENNINGS
|5
|0
|5
|HENRYETTA
|5
|0
|4
|ALVA
|5
|0
|5
|CACHE
|5
|0
|4
|BOKCHITO
|5
|0
|0
|TEMPLE
|5
|2
|3
|PERKINS
|5
|0
|1
|WILBURTON
|5
|1
|4
|MANNFORD
|5
|0
|5
|ADAIR
|5
|0
|5
|PRAGUE
|4
|0
|3
|DELAWARE
|4
|0
|4
|FAIRVIEW
|4
|0
|3
|TISHOMINGO
|4
|0
|3
|LOOKEBA
|4
|0
|3
|HARDESTY
|4
|0
|4
|HARTSHORNE
|4
|0
|3
|APACHE
|4
|0
|3
|STROUD
|4
|0
|4
|RUSH SPRINGS
|4
|0
|4
|FORGAN
|4
|0
|4
|MEEKER
|4
|0
|2
|ANTLERS
|4
|0
|3
|STIGLER
|4
|0
|4
|MULDROW
|4
|1
|2
|MAYSVILLE
|3
|0
|3
|KONAWA
|3
|1
|2
|TALIHINA
|3
|1
|2
|POTEAU
|3
|0
|3
|PORTER
|3
|0
|3
|LENAPAH
|3
|0
|1
|ASHER
|3
|0
|3
|WILSON
|3
|0
|3
|DEPEW
|3
|1
|2
|LONE GROVE
|3
|0
|3
|LUTHER
|3
|0
|3
|NORTH MIAMI
|3
|0
|3
|YALE
|3
|0
|3
|FLETCHER
|3
|0
|3
|CYRIL
|3
|0
|3
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|3
|0
|1
|VIAN
|3
|1
|2
|SHADY POINT
|3
|0
|1
|WANETTE
|3
|0
|3
|SAYRE
|3
|0
|3
|GEARY
|3
|0
|3
|BLACKWELL
|3
|0
|3
|CANADIAN
|3
|0
|0
|WELLSTON
|3
|0
|3
|CALUMET
|3
|0
|2
|BOSWELL
|3
|0
|2
|COMMERCE
|3
|0
|3
|ALLEN
|3
|1
|2
|LAHOMA
|2
|0
|2
|ELMORE CITY
|2
|0
|1
|CROWDER
|2
|0
|2
|TERLTON
|2
|0
|2
|AMBER
|2
|0
|2
|CHELSEA
|2
|0
|2
|INDIAHOMA
|2
|0
|2
|RINGLING
|2
|0
|2
|NEWKIRK
|2
|1
|0
|TONKAWA
|2
|0
|1
|FAIRLAND
|2
|0
|2
|WANN
|2
|0
|2
|VERDEN
|2
|0
|2
|HOBART
|2
|0
|2
|STONEWALL
|2
|1
|1
|KINTA
|2
|0
|1
|BLAIR
|2
|0
|2
|QUINTON
|2
|0
|2
|WYNNEWOOD
|2
|1
|1
|OKEMAH
|2
|0
|2
|ACHILLE
|2
|0
|2
|WAPANUCKA
|2
|0
|2
|AGRA
|2
|1
|0
|PAOLI
|2
|0
|2
|WARNER
|2
|0
|0
|LONGDALE
|2
|0
|1
|CARNEGIE
|2
|0
|1
|CADDO
|2
|0
|2
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|WELEETKA
|2
|0
|2
|EARLSBORO
|2
|0
|2
|THOMAS
|2
|0
|2
|SEILING
|2
|0
|2
|PORUM
|2
|0
|0
|PRUE
|2
|0
|2
|MCCURTAIN
|2
|0
|2
|HOLDENVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|CLAYTON
|2
|0
|1
|GARVIN
|2
|0
|2
|MAUD
|1
|0
|1
|CAMERON
|1
|0
|1
|MILLERTON
|1
|0
|0
|JET
|1
|0
|1
|CRESCENT
|1
|0
|1
|RINGWOOD
|1
|0
|1
|BYNG
|1
|0
|1
|GERONIMO
|1
|0
|1
|KAW CITY
|1
|1
|0
|BOKOSHE
|1
|0
|0
|TRYON
|1
|0
|1
|MOORELAND
|1
|0
|1
|ARAPAHO
|1
|0
|1
|QUAPAW
|1
|0
|0
|SAVANNA
|1
|0
|1
|NINNEKAH
|1
|0
|1
|WEBBERS FALLS
|1
|0
|1
|PADEN
|1
|0
|1
|SENTINEL
|1
|0
|0
|KANSAS
|1
|0
|1
|LEHIGH
|1
|0
|1
|MANNSVILLE
|1
|0
|0
|SPRINGER
|1
|0
|1
|MINCO
|1
|0
|1
|SPIRO
|1
|0
|1
|BRADLEY
|1
|0
|1
|DEWAR
|1
|0
|1
|HYDRO
|1
|0
|1
|MILL CREEK
|1
|0
|0
|RED OAK
|1
|0
|1
|HASTINGS
|1
|0
|1
|BIG CABIN
|1
|1
|0
|MARLAND
|1
|0
|1
|STRATFORD
|1
|0
|0
|CALVIN
|1
|0
|1
|STRINGTOWN
|1
|0
|1
|WAURIKA
|1
|0
|1
|LOCO
|1
|0
|1
|SAWYER
|1
|0
|0
|OAKS
|1
|0
|1
|SPAVINAW
|1
|0
|1
|GLENCOE
|1
|0
|0
|ROLAND
|1
|0
|1
|RATTAN
|1
|0
|1
|TALALA
|1
|0
|1
|LAVERNE
|1
|0
|1
|SNYDER
|1
|0
|1
|WYANDOTTE
|1
|0
|1
|FOSS
|1
|0
|0
|HALLETT
|1
|0
|0
|COUNCIL HILL
|1
|0
|1
|DISNEY
|1
|0
|1
|BOISE CITY
|1
|0
|1
|PITTSBURG
|1
|0
|1
|SASAKWA
|1
|0
|1
|DILL CITY
|1
|0
|1
|MEDICINE PARK
|1
|0
|1
|MEDFORD
|1
|0
|1
|LANGSTON
|1
|0
|1
|POCOLA
|1
|0
|0
|MULHALL
|1
|0
|0
|STERLING
|1
|0
|1
|GARBER
|1
|0
|1
|DOVER
|1
|0
|1
|KIOWA
|1
|0
|1
|OKEENE
|1
|0
|1
|VICI
|1
|0
|0
|SOPER
|1
|0
|1
|OILTON
|1
|1
|0
|LEEDEY
|1
|0
|0
|FORT SUPPLY
|1
|0
|0
|HEALDTON
|1
|0
|1
|LAMONT
|1
|0
|1
|FAIRFAX
|1
|0
|0
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.