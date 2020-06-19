COVID-19 Oklahoma map for 6.19.20

There have been 9,706 Oklahomans test positive for coronavirus COVID-19 in 75 counties and 367 deaths in 46 counties, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health figures on Friday, June 19, 2020.

ENID, Okla. — Another 352 COVID-19 cases, including 7 in Northwest Oklahoma, were confirmed on Friday, June 19, 2020, as the overall total nears the 10,000 mark in the state, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

There also was one death, a Muskogee County man in the 65 and older age group, reported by OSDH on Friday.

In Northwest Oklahoma, there were 4 more cases in Hennessey, in Kingfisher County, and one more case in Enid in Garfield County. There also was one case each confirmed in Blaine and Woodward counties, with Fort Supply recording its first case, according to OSDH data.

Tulsa County remains the hotspot of the state, with 125 new positive tests, or just more than a third of the overall new cases. Oklahoma County increased by 85, with the state's two metro areas combining for 60% of the single-day increase reported Friday, according to OSDH data.

COVID-19 currently is considered "epidemic" in 15 counties in the state, Adair, Beaver, Blaine, Bryan, Caddo, Choctaw, Love, McCurtain, Noble, Oklahoma, Osage, Payne, Texas, Tulsa and Washington. All of those counties have recorded case at a rate of 100 cases per 100,000 residents.

State numbers

There are 9,706 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma, with 2,127 of those active and 7,212, or 74% recovered, including 141 since Thursday's OSDH report.

The virus has been recorded in 75 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with only Roger Mills and Ellis counties, in the far western part of the state, free of confirmed cases, based on Friday's OSDH data.

Of the 276,316 total specimens collected for COVID-19 testing in the state, 10,834, or 3.9%, have been positive and 264,872, or 96%, have been negative. 

Overall, there have been 1,209 Oklahomans who have tested positive for the virus who have been hospitalized, with 211 of those who have tested positive or are suspected of having the virus currently in hospitals, according to OSDH data Thursday evening. Of those, 96 are in intensive care.

Cumulative totals of those testing positive in the state as of Friday were 171 in the 0-4 age range, 525 in the 5-17 age range, 3,052 in the 18-35 age range, 2,149 in the 36-49 age range, 1,892 in the 50-64 age range and 1,917 in the 65 and older age range. The average age of those with COVID-19 is 45.1, according to OSDH data. Of those testing positive, 4,997 or 51.48%, have been female, and 4,658, or 47.99%, have been male. Fifty-one are listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Friday.

The virus has impacted health care and long-term care, with 1,134, or 12.1%, of the state’s positive COVID-19 cases involving someone who has worked in or was responsible for direct patient care in that setting, according to an OSDH executive report Thursday evening. There have been 1,005 cases among long-term care and nursing home residents, according to the report, which also shows 198 deaths in that setting, including one staff member in Northwest Oklahoma in April. 

Of the overall 367 deaths in the state, 295, or 80.38%, have been 65 and older; 58, or 15.80%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 8, or 2.18%, have been in the 36-49 age group; and 6, or 1.64%, have been in the 18-35 age group. More men, 187 or 50.95%, than women, 180 or 49.05%, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Friday. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 who have died is 75.1, according to OSDH.

Of those deaths associated with long-term care, 79.8% had at least one pre-existing condition such as diabetes, heart or circulatory disease, chronic lung disease, liver disease or renal failure.

Data shows deaths per county are 65 each in Oklahoma and Tulsa counties; 40 in Cleveland County; 38 in Washington County; 17 in Wagoner County; 16 in Delaware County; 10 in Caddo County; 9 in Muskogee County; 8 in Osage County; 7 each in Creek, Greer, and Kay counties; 6 in Texas County; 5 in Comanche and Rogers counties; 4 each in Adair, Grady, Mayes, McClain and Pottawatomie counties; 3 each in Canadian, Jackson, Pittsburg, Seminole and Sequoyah counties; 2 each in Cotton, Lincoln, McCurtain, Ottawa, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; and 1 each in Bryan, Carter, Cherokee, Choctaw, Garfield, Garvin, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, McIntosh, Nowata, Payne, Stephens and Tillman counties.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data released Friday for Northwest Oklahoma counties shows Garfield with 54 cases, 45 recovered and one death, an 86-year-old Garfield County woman, in April; Kingfisher with 17 cases, 12 recovered; Blaine with 13 cases, nine recovered; Woodward with 12 cases, six recovered; Major with seven cases, five recovered and one death, a woman in the 18-35 age group; Woods with five recovered cases; Grant with two recovered cases; and Alfalfa with one recovered case.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 51 in Enid (nine active); 10 in Woodward (five active); eight in Hennessey (five active); six each in Kingfisher and Watonga (two active); five each in Alva and Okarche (one active); four in Fairview (one active); three in Geary; two each in Lahoma and Longdale (1 active); and one each in Dover, Fort Supply (one active), Garber, Jet, Lamont, Laverne, Medford, Mooreland, Okeene and Ringwood, according to data released by OSDH on Friday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."

In Enid, there have been 35 cases with 29 recovered, from the 73701 Zip Code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 16 cases with 13 recovered from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data.

Oklahoma per county 6.19.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Friday, June 19, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED
TULSA 2070 65 1284
OKLAHOMA 1946 65 1418
TEXAS 977 6 957
CLEVELAND 620 40 500
WASHINGTON 365 38 310
COMANCHE 361 5 309
PAYNE 208 1 53
MCCURTAIN 200 2 108
WAGONER 194 17 141
CANADIAN 186 3 139
CADDO 181 10 160
OSAGE 125 8 97
GRADY 123 4 109
ROGERS 122 5 86
CREEK 121 7 97
MCCLAIN 121 4 106
DELAWARE 114 16 86
CHOCTAW 107 1 97
ADAIR 103 4 89
MUSKOGEE 88 9 49
POTTAWATOMIE 80 4 62
KAY 77 7 54
BRYAN 68 1 42
GREER 66 7 57
CARTER 63 1 54
CHEROKEE 60 1 35
MAYES 60 4 34
GARFIELD 54 1 45
STEPHENS 48 1 40
PITTSBURG 47 3 39
PAWNEE 46 2 35
CUSTER 45 0 37
OTTAWA 42 2 34
GARVIN 41 1 19
OKMULGEE 36 0 31
SEMINOLE 33 3 29
JACKSON 32 3 25
BEAVER 30 0 30
MCINTOSH 27 1 13
NOWATA 27 1 22
LOGAN 26 1 20
NOBLE 26 0 11
LE FLORE 25 1 15
LINCOLN 25 2 20
LOVE 25 0 19
PONTOTOC 24 2 19
TILLMAN 23 1 22
SEQUOYAH 22 3 16
MARSHALL 21 0 11
CRAIG 17 0 16
KINGFISHER 17 0 12
BLAINE 13 0 9
MURRAY 13 0 10
WOODWARD 12 0 6
ATOKA 11 0 4
JOHNSTON 8 0 5
BECKHAM 8 0 7
PUSHMATAHA 8 0 5
MAJOR 7 1 5
HASKELL 7 0 6
LATIMER 7 1 5
COAL 6 0 4
OKFUSKEE 6 0 6
KIOWA 6 0 4
WOODS 5 0 5
COTTON 5 2 3
JEFFERSON 4 0 4
DEWEY 4 0 2
WASHITA 3 0 1
HUGHES 3 0 3
GRANT 2 0 2
ALFALFA 1 0 1
HARPER 1 0 1
CIMARRON 1 0 1

Oklahoma per city 6.19.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Friday, June 19, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED
OKLAHOMA CITY 1546 59 1122
TULSA 1457 50 927
GUYMON 812 6 795
EDMOND 313 9 222
LAWTON 305 5 268
BARTLESVILLE 304 36 255
NORMAN 297 23 233
BROKEN ARROW 281 12 181
STILLWATER 178 0 31
JENKS 173 0 65
OTHER*** 160 3 124
MOORE 156 9 131
YUKON 105 1 82
HUGO 94 1 87
HOOKER 90 0 88
HINTON 88 0 87
BROKEN BOW 85 1 41
PURCELL 81 3 73
GROVE 80 16 59
SKIATOOK 76 7 53
PONCA CITY 73 5 53
CLAREMORE 73 5 56
COWETA 71 12 53
OWASSO 67 1 42
CHICKASHA 66 4 59
MANGUM 66 7 57
MUSKOGEE 64 7 33
GLENPOOL 59 0 34
SHAWNEE 55 4 39
ARDMORE 55 1 46
SAND SPRINGS 55 2 41
STILWELL 53 4 47
IDABEL 53 0 26
SAPULPA 52 3 42
ENID 51 1 42
TAHLEQUAH 48 1 27
BIXBY 46 0 32
WAGONER 46 4 38
BINGER 40 9 31
DURANT 36 0 25
WEATHERFORD 35 0 29
MCALESTER 33 3 28
BETHANY 33 1 26
DEWEY 33 1 31
WESTVILLE 32 0 27
COLLINSVILLE 32 0 24
ALTUS 30 3 23
KELLYVILLE 29 2 24
DUNCAN 29 0 25
ANADARKO 28 1 21
BLANCHARD 28 0 26
MUSTANG 27 1 21
TEXHOMA 27 0 27
CLEVELAND 26 2 22
NOBLE 26 1 24
MIDWEST CITY 25 2 20
NICHOLS HILLS 25 0 18
MIAMI 24 2 18
CHOCTAW 24 1 19
TUTTLE 23 0 18
FREDERICK 23 1 22
EL RENO 22 1 13
GUTHRIE 22 0 18
PIEDMONT 21 0 15
CUSHING 21 1 19
PRYOR CREEK 20 1 12
HOMINY 19 0 16
VALLIANT 19 0 19
PAULS VALLEY 18 0 8
WRIGHT CITY 18 0 8
RED ROCK 17 0 6
ADA 17 0 15
WARR ACRES 17 0 15
VINITA 16 0 15
OKMULGEE 16 0 13
TYRONE 16 0 15
CHECOTAH 15 1 8
KINGSTON 15 0 6
NEWCASTLE 15 1 9
SEMINOLE 15 2 13
LEXINGTON 14 0 12
MARIETTA 14 0 8
LOCUST GROVE 14 0 6
SPENCER 14 0 12
NOWATA 14 1 11
WATTS 14 0 12
WEWOKA 14 0 13
AFTON 13 0 12
COMANCHE 13 1 8
GOODWELL 13 0 13
LINDSAY 13 0 5
SULPHUR 13 0 10
PAWHUSKA 13 0 13
OCHELATA 13 1 10
DEL CITY 12 0 12
PAWNEE 11 0 5
JAY 11 0 8
CHOUTEAU 10 2 5
FORT GIBSON 10 2 7
EUFAULA 10 0 4
ATOKA 10 0 3
JONES 10 0 5
WOODWARD 10 0 5
MCLOUD 10 0 10
BEGGS 10 0 9
GORE 9 1 6
MOUNDS 9 0 7
OOLOGAH 9 0 6
HARRAH 9 0 9
CATOOSA 9 0 7
HASKELL 9 0 6
SPERRY 9 0 8
OPTIMA 9 0 9
ALEX 8 0 8
INOLA 8 0 7
BARNSDALL 8 2 3
BRISTOW 8 0 8
BEAVER 8 0 8
HENNESSEY 8 0 3
SALINA 8 0 3
HAWORTH 7 0 5
SALLISAW 7 0 7
COLCORD 7 0 5
ELGIN 7 0 6
TECUMSEH 7 0 6
CLINTON 7 0 5
WAYNE 7 0 5
RAMONA 7 0 7
HULBERT 6 0 3
BENNINGTON 6 0 6
WATONGA 6 0 4
KINGFISHER 6 0 6
MADILL 6 0 5
MEAD 6 1 3
ARCADIA 6 0 6
WISTER 6 0 6
GRACEMONT 6 0 5
PERRY 6 0 3
MARLOW 6 0 6
ELK CITY 6 0 5
FORT COBB 6 0 6
KIEFER 6 0 4
CALERA 6 0 1
COPAN 6 0 6
FORT TOWSON 6 0 4
HEAVENER 5 0 1
COALGATE 5 0 3
CHANDLER 5 1 3
OKARCHE 5 0 4
COLBERT 5 0 3
WASHINGTON 5 0 5
JENNINGS 5 0 5
HENRYETTA 5 0 4
ALVA 5 0 5
CACHE 5 0 4
BOKCHITO 5 0 0
TEMPLE 5 2 3
PERKINS 5 0 1
WILBURTON 5 1 4
MANNFORD 5 0 5
ADAIR 5 0 5
PRAGUE 4 0 3
DELAWARE 4 0 4
FAIRVIEW 4 0 3
TISHOMINGO 4 0 3
LOOKEBA 4 0 3
HARDESTY 4 0 4
HARTSHORNE 4 0 3
APACHE 4 0 3
STROUD 4 0 4
RUSH SPRINGS 4 0 4
FORGAN 4 0 4
MEEKER 4 0 2
ANTLERS 4 0 3
STIGLER 4 0 4
MULDROW 4 1 2
MAYSVILLE 3 0 3
KONAWA 3 1 2
TALIHINA 3 1 2
POTEAU 3 0 3
PORTER 3 0 3
LENAPAH 3 0 1
ASHER 3 0 3
WILSON 3 0 3
DEPEW 3 1 2
LONE GROVE 3 0 3
LUTHER 3 0 3
NORTH MIAMI 3 0 3
YALE 3 0 3
FLETCHER 3 0 3
CYRIL 3 0 3
MOUNTAIN VIEW 3 0 1
VIAN 3 1 2
SHADY POINT 3 0 1
WANETTE 3 0 3
SAYRE 3 0 3
GEARY 3 0 3
BLACKWELL 3 0 3
CANADIAN 3 0 0
WELLSTON 3 0 3
CALUMET 3 0 2
BOSWELL 3 0 2
COMMERCE 3 0 3
ALLEN 3 1 2
LAHOMA 2 0 2
ELMORE CITY 2 0 1
CROWDER 2 0 2
TERLTON 2 0 2
AMBER 2 0 2
CHELSEA 2 0 2
INDIAHOMA 2 0 2
RINGLING 2 0 2
NEWKIRK 2 1 0
TONKAWA 2 0 1
FAIRLAND 2 0 2
WANN 2 0 2
VERDEN 2 0 2
HOBART 2 0 2
STONEWALL 2 1 1
KINTA 2 0 1
BLAIR 2 0 2
QUINTON 2 0 2
WYNNEWOOD 2 1 1
OKEMAH 2 0 2
ACHILLE 2 0 2
WAPANUCKA 2 0 2
AGRA 2 1 0
PAOLI 2 0 2
WARNER 2 0 0
LONGDALE 2 0 1
CARNEGIE 2 0 1
CADDO 2 0 2
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 2 0 2
WELEETKA 2 0 2
EARLSBORO 2 0 2
THOMAS 2 0 2
SEILING 2 0 2
PORUM 2 0 0
PRUE 2 0 2
MCCURTAIN 2 0 2
HOLDENVILLE 2 0 2
CLAYTON 2 0 1
GARVIN 2 0 2
MAUD 1 0 1
CAMERON 1 0 1
MILLERTON 1 0 0
JET 1 0 1
CRESCENT 1 0 1
RINGWOOD 1 0 1
BYNG 1 0 1
GERONIMO 1 0 1
KAW CITY 1 1 0
BOKOSHE 1 0 0
TRYON 1 0 1
MOORELAND 1 0 1
ARAPAHO 1 0 1
QUAPAW 1 0 0
SAVANNA 1 0 1
NINNEKAH 1 0 1
WEBBERS FALLS 1 0 1
PADEN 1 0 1
SENTINEL 1 0 0
KANSAS 1 0 1
LEHIGH 1 0 1
MANNSVILLE 1 0 0
SPRINGER 1 0 1
MINCO 1 0 1
SPIRO 1 0 1
BRADLEY 1 0 1
DEWAR 1 0 1
HYDRO 1 0 1
MILL CREEK 1 0 0
RED OAK 1 0 1
HASTINGS 1 0 1
BIG CABIN 1 1 0
MARLAND 1 0 1
STRATFORD 1 0 0
CALVIN 1 0 1
STRINGTOWN 1 0 1
WAURIKA 1 0 1
LOCO 1 0 1
SAWYER 1 0 0
OAKS 1 0 1
SPAVINAW 1 0 1
GLENCOE 1 0 0
ROLAND 1 0 1
RATTAN 1 0 1
TALALA 1 0 1
LAVERNE 1 0 1
SNYDER 1 0 1
WYANDOTTE 1 0 1
FOSS 1 0 0
HALLETT 1 0 0
COUNCIL HILL 1 0 1
DISNEY 1 0 1
BOISE CITY 1 0 1
PITTSBURG 1 0 1
SASAKWA 1 0 1
DILL CITY 1 0 1
MEDICINE PARK 1 0 1
MEDFORD 1 0 1
LANGSTON 1 0 1
POCOLA 1 0 0
MULHALL 1 0 0
STERLING 1 0 1
GARBER 1 0 1
DOVER 1 0 1
KIOWA 1 0 1
OKEENE 1 0 1
VICI 1 0 0
SOPER 1 0 1
OILTON 1 1 0
LEEDEY 1 0 0
FORT SUPPLY 1 0 0
HEALDTON 1 0 1
LAMONT 1 0 1
FAIRFAX 1 0 0

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

