ENID, Okla. — Christmas Day COVID-19 numbers rose by 3,955 in the state, with 29 more deaths reported a day later by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Information released Saturday by OSDH represents data for Dec. 25, which was delayed due to the Christmas holiday. Sunday's numbers will represent Dec. 26-27 to "catch up from the holiday," according to Saturday's OSDH daily report.
The increase in cases takes the overall total to 276,508, with a seven-day rolling average of new cases reported at 3,535. There were 36,048 active cases, an increase of 790, with 238,103 recovered, including 3,136 since Thursday's report.
There have been 2,357 Oklahomans who have died either due to COVID-19 or complications from the virus as of Christmas, according to OSDH data on Saturday.
Of the 29 recent deaths, none were in Northwest Oklahoma.
There were 25 in the 65 and older age range: three men and three women in Tulsa County; two men and a woman in Oklahoma County; two men in Creek County; two women in Johnston County; one man and one woman each in Pontotoc and Washington counties; men in Custer, Delaware, McClain, Murray, Osage and Ottawa counties; and women in Carter and Love, counties.
Four were in the 50-64 age range: men in Cleveland, Payne and Washington counties and a Pontotoc County woman, according to the OSDH.
Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma climbed by 210 to 16,122, according to the OSDH on Saturday.
Garfield County has seen 5,234 cases of the virus, an increase of 58, with 543 active, an increase of 17, and 4,649 recovered, according to the OSDH. Of the total cases, 4,646 have been in Enid, with 434 active and 4,172 recovered.
Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Saturday also included 28 in Woods, 21 each in Kingfisher and Woodward, 17 in Noble, 12 in Major, nine in Blaine and eight each in Alfalfa and Grant, according to OSDH.
State update
There have been 145,621 Oklahoma women and 130,708 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH Saturday. There were 179 designated as unknown gender.
Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 5,016 in the 0-4 age group, 29,560 in the 5-17 age group, 88,485 in the 18-35 age group, 60,385 in the 36-49 age group, 53,085 in the 50-64 age group and 39,945 in the 65 and older age group. There were 32 listed as unknown age.
Of the overall 2,357 deaths in the state, 1,888 have been 65 and older and 371 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.8% of the total. There have been 76 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 21 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 1,319, than women, 1,038, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Saturday.
Data shows deaths in 75 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 419 in Oklahoma; 373 in Tulsa; 150 in Cleveland; 82 in Rogers; 63 in Creek; 57 in Washington; 55 in Comanche; 50 in McCurtain; 49 in Canadian; 48 in Muskogee; 44 each in Delaware and Wagoner; 42 in Garfield; 39 in Caddo; 36 each in Grady and Jackson; 32 each in Bryan and Pottawatomie; 31 each in Custer and Lincoln; 30 each in Kay and Le FLore; 28 in Ottawa; 27 in Payne; 26 in Okmulgee; 25 in Osage; 24 in McClain; 23 each in Mayes, Pittsburg and Stephens; 22 in Pontotoc; 21 in Beckham; 18 in Garvin; 17 each in Carter, Cherokee and Seminole; 16 each in Texas and Sequoyah; 15 each in Okfuskee and McIntosh; 13 in Adair; 10 each in Cotton, Kingfisher, Kiowa and Woodward; nine each in Greer, Johnston and Pawnee; eight each in Hughes, Murray, Nowata and Tillman; seven each in Haskell and Logan; six each in Choctaw, Marshall, Pushmataha and Roger Mills; five each in Craig, Grant, Latimer and Noble; four each in Alfalfa, Coal, Love, Major and Woods; three each in Atoka, Blaine, Dewey, Harper, Jefferson and Washita; two in Beaver; and one in Cimarron.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Saturday by OSDH:
• Woodward with 2,385 cases, 2,190 recovered, 185 active and 10 deaths, seven from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland.
• Kingfisher with 1,299 cases, 1,130 recovered, 185 active and 10 deaths, four from Okarche, two each from Hennessey, Dover and Kingfisher.
• Noble with 933 cases, 768 recovered, 160 active and five deaths, including a Billings man.
• Alfalfa with 886 cases, 795 recovered, 87 active and four deaths, one each from Aline, Cherokee and Helena and an inmate from James Crabtree Correctional Center, in Helena.
• Woods with 887 cases, 698 recovered, 185 active and four deaths from Alva.
• Major with 693 cases, 619 recovered, 70 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.
• Blaine with 615 cases, 530 recovered, 82 active and three deaths, two from Canton and one not listed by town.
• Grant with 363 cases, 300 recovered, 58 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.
In Enid, there have been 2,149 cases, with 1,946 recovered and 25 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 2,439 cases, with 2,173 recovered and 14 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Saturday. There were 28 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at www.unitedstateszip codes.org/.
There have been 42 deaths in Garfield County, with 40 from Enid and three from Lahoma, according to the OSDH. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dated the Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as more widely shared county numbers are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum.
Oklahoma per county 12.26.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA
|55682
|419
|48637
|2020-12-25
|TULSA
|45873
|373
|40200
|2020-12-25
|CLEVELAND
|18177
|150
|15467
|2020-12-25
|CANADIAN
|10150
|49
|8995
|2020-12-25
|COMANCHE
|6654
|55
|5841
|2020-12-25
|MUSKOGEE
|6209
|48
|5212
|2020-12-25
|ROGERS
|6169
|82
|5166
|2020-12-25
|PAYNE
|5593
|27
|4998
|2020-12-25
|POTTAWATOMIE
|5235
|32
|4458
|2020-12-25
|GARFIELD
|5234
|42
|4649
|2020-12-25
|WAGONER
|4272
|44
|3481
|2020-12-25
|CREEK
|3891
|63
|3317
|2020-12-25
|BRYAN
|3751
|32
|3174
|2020-12-25
|GRADY
|3677
|36
|3276
|2020-12-25
|CHEROKEE
|3475
|17
|2800
|2020-12-25
|MCCLAIN
|3405
|24
|2919
|2020-12-25
|LE FLORE
|3364
|30
|2941
|2020-12-25
|KAY
|3080
|30
|2462
|2020-12-25
|WASHINGTON
|3009
|57
|2587
|2020-12-25
|PONTOTOC
|2927
|22
|2425
|2020-12-25
|TEXAS
|2909
|16
|2711
|2020-12-25
|CUSTER
|2848
|31
|2479
|2020-12-25
|OSAGE
|2820
|25
|2447
|2020-12-25
|MCCURTAIN
|2801
|50
|2393
|2020-12-25
|STEPHENS
|2779
|23
|2260
|2020-12-25
|PITTSBURG
|2764
|23
|2303
|2020-12-25
|DELAWARE
|2762
|44
|2312
|2020-12-25
|CADDO
|2674
|39
|2330
|2020-12-25
|OTTAWA
|2584
|28
|2156
|2020-12-25
|CARTER
|2547
|17
|2116
|2020-12-25
|OKMULGEE
|2446
|26
|2058
|2020-12-25
|LOGAN
|2418
|7
|2001
|2020-12-25
|MAYES
|2392
|23
|1972
|2020-12-25
|WOODWARD
|2385
|10
|2190
|2020-12-25
|SEQUOYAH
|2343
|16
|2013
|2020-12-25
|JACKSON
|2300
|36
|2087
|2020-12-25
|GARVIN
|2188
|18
|1819
|2020-12-25
|LINCOLN
|2003
|31
|1715
|2020-12-25
|BECKHAM
|1850
|21
|1626
|2020-12-25
|ADAIR
|1760
|13
|1391
|2020-12-25
|SEMINOLE
|1743
|17
|1419
|2020-12-25
|CRAIG
|1397
|5
|1182
|2020-12-25
|OKFUSKEE
|1349
|15
|1155
|2020-12-25
|KINGFISHER
|1299
|10
|1130
|2020-12-25
|ATOKA
|1248
|3
|1048
|2020-12-25
|MCINTOSH
|1225
|15
|992
|2020-12-25
|MARSHALL
|1078
|6
|947
|2020-12-25
|MURRAY
|1061
|8
|859
|2020-12-25
|CHOCTAW
|1022
|6
|839
|2020-12-25
|PAWNEE
|969
|9
|766
|2020-12-25
|NOBLE
|933
|5
|768
|2020-12-25
|WOODS
|887
|4
|698
|2020-12-25
|ALFALFA
|886
|4
|795
|2020-12-25
|LOVE
|847
|4
|739
|2020-12-25
|HASKELL
|814
|7
|695
|2020-12-25
|JOHNSTON
|788
|9
|638
|2020-12-25
|HUGHES
|780
|8
|659
|2020-12-25
|WASHITA
|724
|3
|582
|2020-12-25
|MAJOR
|693
|4
|619
|2020-12-25
|NOWATA
|640
|8
|519
|2020-12-25
|BLAINE
|615
|3
|530
|2020-12-25
|PUSHMATAHA
|576
|6
|466
|2020-12-25
|TILLMAN
|529
|8
|456
|2020-12-25
|KIOWA
|520
|10
|462
|2020-12-25
|LATIMER
|481
|5
|369
|2020-12-25
|COAL
|452
|4
|363
|2020-12-25
|COTTON
|406
|10
|335
|2020-12-25
|DEWEY
|401
|3
|338
|2020-12-25
|JEFFERSON
|400
|3
|325
|2020-12-25
|GREER
|365
|9
|324
|2020-12-25
|GRANT
|363
|5
|300
|2020-12-25
|HARPER
|338
|3
|315
|2020-12-25
|ELLIS
|300
|0
|276
|2020-12-25
|BEAVER
|294
|2
|276
|2020-12-25
|ROGER MILLS
|248
|6
|218
|2020-12-25
|HARMON
|199
|0
|174
|2020-12-25
|137
|0
|47
|2020-12-25
|CIMARRON
|101
|1
|96
|2020-12-25
Oklahoma per city 12.26.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|42274
|333
|36774
|2020-12-25
|TULSA
|27768
|246
|24499
|2020-12-25
|EDMOND
|10644
|60
|9261
|2020-12-25
|BROKEN ARROW
|9713
|77
|8293
|2020-12-25
|NORMAN
|8965
|82
|7822
|2020-12-25
|OTHER***
|5698
|33
|4806
|2020-12-25
|YUKON
|5484
|17
|4798
|2020-12-25
|ENID
|4646
|40
|4172
|2020-12-25
|LAWTON
|4527
|43
|3936
|2020-12-25
|STILLWATER
|4214
|13
|3815
|2020-12-25
|MOORE
|3924
|23
|3370
|2020-12-25
|CLAREMORE
|3713
|66
|3127
|2020-12-25
|SHAWNEE
|3234
|25
|2757
|2020-12-25
|OWASSO
|3142
|12
|2649
|2020-12-25
|MUSKOGEE
|3136
|37
|2494
|2020-12-25
|TAHLEQUAH
|2511
|10
|2031
|2020-12-25
|ADA
|2404
|17
|2003
|2020-12-25
|BARTLESVILLE
|2403
|47
|2084
|2020-12-25
|PONCA CITY
|2270
|16
|1816
|2020-12-25
|DURANT
|2248
|19
|1888
|2020-12-25
|GUYMON
|2184
|16
|2030
|2020-12-25
|BIXBY
|2038
|11
|1783
|2020-12-25
|MCALESTER
|1965
|21
|1647
|2020-12-25
|ARDMORE
|1946
|12
|1637
|2020-12-25
|ALTUS
|1940
|34
|1769
|2020-12-25
|SAND SPRINGS
|1886
|18
|1654
|2020-12-25
|JENKS
|1816
|14
|1620
|2020-12-25
|SAPULPA
|1785
|26
|1576
|2020-12-25
|DUNCAN
|1729
|14
|1424
|2020-12-25
|EL RENO
|1723
|13
|1594
|2020-12-25
|MUSTANG
|1685
|14
|1513
|2020-12-25
|CHICKASHA
|1602
|21
|1441
|2020-12-25
|TAFT
|1559
|2
|1540
|2020-12-25
|GUTHRIE
|1483
|3
|1236
|2020-12-25
|MIAMI
|1473
|19
|1228
|2020-12-25
|COLLINSVILLE
|1426
|6
|1149
|2020-12-25
|CHOCTAW
|1400
|9
|1183
|2020-12-25
|BLANCHARD
|1383
|7
|1184
|2020-12-25
|BETHANY
|1357
|12
|1185
|2020-12-25
|CLINTON
|1317
|15
|1149
|2020-12-25
|WOODWARD
|1236
|7
|1072
|2020-12-25
|STILWELL
|1215
|11
|939
|2020-12-25
|WEATHERFORD
|1198
|12
|1050
|2020-12-25
|COWETA
|1116
|16
|929
|2020-12-25
|VINITA
|1100
|4
|958
|2020-12-25
|ELK CITY
|1100
|10
|937
|2020-12-25
|SKIATOOK
|1040
|8
|881
|2020-12-25
|POTEAU
|1007
|8
|870
|2020-12-25
|GROVE
|999
|30
|865
|2020-12-25
|BROKEN BOW
|988
|27
|854
|2020-12-25
|OKMULGEE
|986
|14
|810
|2020-12-25
|SALLISAW
|967
|6
|820
|2020-12-25
|GLENPOOL
|961
|9
|843
|2020-12-25
|ATOKA
|958
|2
|813
|2020-12-25
|IDABEL
|953
|14
|834
|2020-12-25
|PURCELL
|951
|9
|819
|2020-12-25
|FORT SUPPLY
|917
|2
|910
|2020-12-25
|ANADARKO
|914
|15
|802
|2020-12-25
|SEMINOLE
|892
|9
|744
|2020-12-25
|TUTTLE
|890
|6
|794
|2020-12-25
|LEXINGTON
|884
|10
|753
|2020-12-25
|PRYOR CREEK
|884
|11
|737
|2020-12-25
|NEWCASTLE
|825
|5
|718
|2020-12-25
|TECUMSEH
|784
|2
|656
|2020-12-25
|ALVA
|773
|4
|631
|2020-12-25
|NOBLE
|770
|7
|628
|2020-12-25
|PAULS VALLEY
|769
|5
|630
|2020-12-25
|WAGONER
|746
|9
|605
|2020-12-25
|CUSHING
|738
|6
|624
|2020-12-25
|MCLOUD
|737
|3
|658
|2020-12-25
|PIEDMONT
|713
|5
|623
|2020-12-25
|HARRAH
|692
|5
|560
|2020-12-25
|SULPHUR
|670
|7
|559
|2020-12-25
|MADILL
|666
|3
|602
|2020-12-25
|MARLOW
|657
|4
|539
|2020-12-25
|HUGO
|653
|5
|543
|2020-12-25
|HENRYETTA
|652
|9
|564
|2020-12-25
|JAY
|644
|4
|524
|2020-12-25
|HOMINY
|643
|2
|607
|2020-12-25
|HELENA
|629
|2
|604
|2020-12-25
|SAYRE
|628
|10
|579
|2020-12-25
|CHECOTAH
|596
|7
|479
|2020-12-25
|FORT GIBSON
|594
|7
|459
|2020-12-25
|MARIETTA
|593
|3
|513
|2020-12-25
|BRISTOW
|566
|13
|460
|2020-12-25
|EUFAULA
|559
|9
|461
|2020-12-25
|BOLEY
|552
|7
|534
|2020-12-25
|KINGFISHER
|516
|2
|449
|2020-12-25
|STIGLER
|505
|6
|429
|2020-12-25
|OKEMAH
|499
|5
|384
|2020-12-25
|MULDROW
|497
|3
|427
|2020-12-25
|HOLDENVILLE
|490
|4
|419
|2020-12-25
|LINDSAY
|473
|4
|409
|2020-12-25
|HEAVENER
|468
|8
|408
|2020-12-25
|CATOOSA
|464
|7
|411
|2020-12-25
|CHANDLER
|457
|12
|400
|2020-12-25
|WEWOKA
|454
|4
|354
|2020-12-25
|CALERA
|451
|1
|394
|2020-12-25
|PERRY
|444
|3
|344
|2020-12-25
|HENNESSEY
|443
|2
|388
|2020-12-25
|SPIRO
|431
|1
|398
|2020-12-25
|ELGIN
|429
|4
|357
|2020-12-25
|AFTON
|428
|2
|360
|2020-12-25
|LOCUST GROVE
|424
|0
|357
|2020-12-25
|CLEVELAND
|422
|5
|349
|2020-12-25
|WARR ACRES
|419
|1
|374
|2020-12-25
|SPENCER
|415
|6
|354
|2020-12-25
|FAIRVIEW
|410
|2
|380
|2020-12-25
|KINGSTON
|403
|3
|335
|2020-12-25
|MOUNDS
|399
|6
|320
|2020-12-25
|PRAGUE
|395
|2
|334
|2020-12-25
|MIDWEST CITY
|390
|9
|332
|2020-12-25
|CACHE
|383
|2
|345
|2020-12-25
|INOLA
|382
|3
|304
|2020-12-25
|JONES
|382
|3
|325
|2020-12-25
|MANNFORD
|377
|6
|321
|2020-12-25
|TISHOMINGO
|375
|4
|301
|2020-12-25
|SPERRY
|373
|2
|314
|2020-12-25
|CHELSEA
|365
|5
|317
|2020-12-25
|HINTON
|361
|0
|337
|2020-12-25
|BLACKWELL
|359
|6
|288
|2020-12-25
|NOWATA
|357
|6
|301
|2020-12-25
|DAVIS
|354
|0
|273
|2020-12-25
|SALINA
|351
|2
|293
|2020-12-25
|MEEKER
|348
|13
|302
|2020-12-25
|DEL CITY
|341
|1
|293
|2020-12-25
|FREDERICK
|338
|7
|293
|2020-12-25
|PAWNEE
|336
|1
|244
|2020-12-25
|PERKINS
|335
|3
|283
|2020-12-25
|COALGATE
|333
|4
|275
|2020-12-25
|VIAN
|333
|3
|291
|2020-12-25
|CHOUTEAU
|320
|7
|259
|2020-12-25
|WYNNEWOOD
|316
|2
|261
|2020-12-25
|APACHE
|312
|2
|244
|2020-12-25
|ANTLERS
|312
|6
|251
|2020-12-25
|OOLOGAH
|312
|2
|259
|2020-12-25
|HULBERT
|307
|3
|252
|2020-12-25
|CARNEGIE
|307
|5
|251
|2020-12-25
|PAWHUSKA
|306
|3
|267
|2020-12-25
|HASKELL
|300
|1
|243
|2020-12-25
|DEWEY
|297
|4
|255
|2020-12-25
|WASHINGTON
|293
|2
|258
|2020-12-25
|WESTVILLE
|292
|2
|238
|2020-12-25
|STRATFORD
|286
|0
|241
|2020-12-25
|COMANCHE
|286
|4
|215
|2020-12-25
|COLCORD
|276
|1
|218
|2020-12-25
|NEWKIRK
|266
|1
|211
|2020-12-25
|WILBURTON
|264
|3
|183
|2020-12-25
|HOOKER
|257
|0
|241
|2020-12-25
|VALLIANT
|253
|3
|199
|2020-12-25
|TALIHINA
|252
|6
|204
|2020-12-25
|ROLAND
|251
|1
|232
|2020-12-25
|NICHOLS HILLS
|251
|0
|229
|2020-12-25
|BEGGS
|250
|3
|216
|2020-12-25
|WISTER
|250
|1
|214
|2020-12-25
|KONAWA
|247
|3
|195
|2020-12-25
|STROUD
|246
|2
|212
|2020-12-25
|MANGUM
|245
|9
|218
|2020-12-25
|MORRIS
|245
|0
|217
|2020-12-25
|WALTERS
|243
|3
|194
|2020-12-25
|COMMERCE
|242
|2
|205
|2020-12-25
|KANSAS
|241
|6
|198
|2020-12-25
|POCOLA
|238
|3
|222
|2020-12-25
|WATONGA
|235
|0
|203
|2020-12-25
|LUTHER
|232
|3
|188
|2020-12-25
|GORE
|226
|3
|181
|2020-12-25
|MEAD
|215
|2
|179
|2020-12-25
|WYANDOTTE
|210
|2
|179
|2020-12-25
|PORUM
|209
|2
|138
|2020-12-25
|TONKAWA
|208
|6
|163
|2020-12-25
|NEW CORDELL
|208
|0
|175
|2020-12-25
|LONE GROVE
|205
|1
|176
|2020-12-25
|WARNER
|205
|0
|148
|2020-12-25
|MINCO
|205
|0
|182
|2020-12-25
|COLBERT
|202
|7
|155
|2020-12-25
|HOBART
|201
|5
|184
|2020-12-25
|CADDO
|201
|1
|181
|2020-12-25
|FAIRLAND
|197
|1
|175
|2020-12-25
|QUAPAW
|197
|2
|148
|2020-12-25
|HOWE
|195
|0
|171
|2020-12-25
|WELLSTON
|194
|0
|172
|2020-12-25
|HARTSHORNE
|190
|0
|156
|2020-12-25
|ARCADIA
|183
|0
|171
|2020-12-25
|ELMORE CITY
|181
|3
|149
|2020-12-25
|BILLINGS
|181
|1
|166
|2020-12-25
|FLETCHER
|180
|2
|153
|2020-12-25
|WAURIKA
|177
|1
|150
|2020-12-25
|BOKCHITO
|177
|1
|154
|2020-12-25
|LAVERNE
|176
|1
|163
|2020-12-25
|KIEFER
|175
|1
|157
|2020-12-25
|PORTER
|175
|1
|138
|2020-12-25
|STONEWALL
|174
|1
|128
|2020-12-25
|ADAIR
|173
|1
|134
|2020-12-25
|HOLLIS
|173
|0
|149
|2020-12-25
|WILSON
|170
|1
|146
|2020-12-25
|DRUMRIGHT
|169
|2
|126
|2020-12-25
|WAYNE
|166
|1
|124
|2020-12-25
|PADEN
|166
|0
|133
|2020-12-25
|MAYSVILLE
|165
|4
|134
|2020-12-25
|TALALA
|164
|1
|144
|2020-12-25
|KELLYVILLE
|164
|2
|142
|2020-12-25
|BLAIR
|163
|0
|149
|2020-12-25
|KEOTA
|160
|0
|138
|2020-12-25
|HAWORTH
|159
|3
|134
|2020-12-25
|CASHION
|158
|0
|128
|2020-12-25
|HYDRO
|155
|2
|141
|2020-12-25
|EARLSBORO
|155
|0
|125
|2020-12-25
|OKARCHE
|154
|4
|138
|2020-12-25
|BEAVER
|151
|1
|143
|2020-12-25
|BARNSDALL
|150
|4
|130
|2020-12-25
|TEXHOMA
|150
|0
|143
|2020-12-25
|WRIGHT CITY
|150
|0
|114
|2020-12-25
|SHATTUCK
|148
|0
|134
|2020-12-25
|CRESCENT
|147
|1
|118
|2020-12-25
|ALLEN
|147
|2
|127
|2020-12-25
|BINGER
|143
|10
|124
|2020-12-25
|RUSH SPRINGS
|143
|1
|120
|2020-12-25
|CAMERON
|140
|0
|118
|2020-12-25
|FORT COBB
|139
|0
|132
|2020-12-25
|WAUKOMIS
|138
|0
|115
|2020-12-25
|GOODWELL
|136
|0
|129
|2020-12-25
|MOORELAND
|135
|1
|118
|2020-12-25
|CYRIL
|135
|2
|115
|2020-12-25
|BOSWELL
|133
|1
|108
|2020-12-25
|YALE
|129
|3
|107
|2020-12-25
|WELCH
|128
|1
|92
|2020-12-25
|CEMENT
|127
|0
|113
|2020-12-25
|RED ROCK
|127
|1
|111
|2020-12-25
|BUFFALO
|127
|2
|118
|2020-12-25
|SEILING
|125
|1
|108
|2020-12-25
|PAOLI
|122
|1
|96
|2020-12-25
|ROFF
|122
|1
|98
|2020-12-25
|WETUMKA
|120
|1
|96
|2020-12-25
|ARAPAHO
|120
|4
|95
|2020-12-25
|CHEROKEE
|119
|1
|77
|2020-12-25
|HEALDTON
|119
|2
|80
|2020-12-25
|THOMAS
|119
|0
|110
|2020-12-25
|RINGLING
|118
|1
|86
|2020-12-25
|GERONIMO
|117
|1
|101
|2020-12-25
|BIG CABIN
|117
|2
|94
|2020-12-25
|MEDFORD
|117
|1
|101
|2020-12-25
|RINGWOOD
|114
|0
|102
|2020-12-25
|BOKOSHE
|114
|0
|107
|2020-12-25
|WATTS
|113
|0
|98
|2020-12-25
|MAUD
|113
|0
|90
|2020-12-25
|GLENCOE
|112
|2
|91
|2020-12-25
|GEARY
|112
|0
|104
|2020-12-25
|NINNEKAH
|111
|1
|99
|2020-12-25
|SNYDER
|111
|4
|98
|2020-12-25
|FAIRFAX
|111
|1
|92
|2020-12-25
|JENNINGS
|111
|1
|90
|2020-12-25
|QUINTON
|110
|0
|93
|2020-12-25
|FORT TOWSON
|109
|0
|84
|2020-12-25
|MORRISON
|107
|0
|90
|2020-12-25
|BLUEJACKET
|106
|1
|82
|2020-12-25
|OCHELATA
|106
|2
|87
|2020-12-25
|CANTON
|105
|2
|86
|2020-12-25
|BURNS FLAT
|105
|1
|74
|2020-12-25
|POND CREEK
|105
|0
|88
|2020-12-25
|INDIAHOMA
|103
|1
|94
|2020-12-25
|SHADY POINT
|103
|0
|85
|2020-12-25
|GARBER
|100
|0
|78
|2020-12-25
|WELEETKA
|100
|3
|82
|2020-12-25
|LEEDEY
|99
|2
|89
|2020-12-25
|WEBBERS FALLS
|99
|0
|78
|2020-12-25
|RAMONA
|98
|3
|83
|2020-12-25
|CANUTE
|98
|0
|84
|2020-12-25
|OKEENE
|98
|0
|79
|2020-12-25
|ALEX
|97
|2
|85
|2020-12-25
|OKTAHA
|96
|0
|87
|2020-12-25
|BENNINGTON
|96
|1
|84
|2020-12-25
|GRANITE
|95
|0
|85
|2020-12-25
|GRACEMONT
|94
|1
|80
|2020-12-25
|LAHOMA
|93
|3
|80
|2020-12-25
|TEMPLE
|93
|6
|78
|2020-12-25
|THACKERVILLE
|92
|0
|82
|2020-12-25
|PANAMA
|92
|1
|82
|2020-12-25
|COPAN
|91
|1
|74
|2020-12-25
|HAMMON
|90
|2
|81
|2020-12-25
|VICI
|90
|0
|73
|2020-12-25
|CALUMET
|90
|0
|85
|2020-12-25
|UNION CITY
|88
|0
|72
|2020-12-25
|CHEYENNE
|87
|1
|74
|2020-12-25
|DEPEW
|86
|1
|72
|2020-12-25
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|83
|1
|67
|2020-12-25
|TYRONE
|82
|0
|76
|2020-12-25
|KREBS
|81
|1
|59
|2020-12-25
|TIPTON
|81
|0
|66
|2020-12-25
|KIOWA
|80
|1
|65
|2020-12-25
|SENTINEL
|77
|0
|67
|2020-12-25
|DELAWARE
|77
|1
|63
|2020-12-25
|WANETTE
|77
|0
|62
|2020-12-25
|RED OAK
|76
|0
|63
|2020-12-25
|SPAVINAW
|75
|0
|56
|2020-12-25
|CLAYTON
|75
|0
|56
|2020-12-25
|ASHER
|75
|0
|64
|2020-12-25
|COUNCIL HILL
|74
|1
|62
|2020-12-25
|CANEY
|74
|0
|65
|2020-12-25
|LOOKEBA
|73
|2
|62
|2020-12-25
|BOISE CITY
|73
|0
|71
|2020-12-25
|DOVER
|72
|2
|67
|2020-12-25
|DAVENPORT
|71
|0
|59
|2020-12-25
|BRAGGS
|71
|1
|57
|2020-12-25
|SASAKWA
|70
|0
|58
|2020-12-25
|GARVIN
|70
|0
|58
|2020-12-25
|STRINGTOWN
|70
|1
|47
|2020-12-25
|RYAN
|70
|0
|54
|2020-12-25
|SOPER
|70
|0
|57
|2020-12-25
|GRANDFIELD
|70
|1
|62
|2020-12-25
|AMBER
|69
|0
|65
|2020-12-25
|VELMA
|68
|1
|54
|2020-12-25
|MANNSVILLE
|67
|0
|61
|2020-12-25
|ARKOMA
|66
|1
|61
|2020-12-25
|MILBURN
|65
|2
|49
|2020-12-25
|ERICK
|64
|1
|59
|2020-12-25
|FOSS
|64
|0
|51
|2020-12-25
|TERLTON
|64
|1
|56
|2020-12-25
|ARNETT
|61
|0
|58
|2020-12-25
|FARGO
|61
|0
|58
|2020-12-25
|CHATTANOOGA
|60
|1
|55
|2020-12-25
|VERDEN
|60
|1
|57
|2020-12-25
|MCCURTAIN
|60
|1
|54
|2020-12-25
|DEWAR
|60
|0
|49
|2020-12-25
|MILL CREEK
|60
|0
|48
|2020-12-25
|WAYNOKA
|58
|0
|32
|2020-12-25
|BYARS
|57
|1
|48
|2020-12-25
|TUPELO
|57
|0
|37
|2020-12-25
|OLUSTEE
|56
|0
|51
|2020-12-25
|OILTON
|55
|2
|50
|2020-12-25
|SAVANNA
|54
|0
|41
|2020-12-25
|OAKS
|54
|1
|36
|2020-12-25
|AGRA
|53
|1
|46
|2020-12-25
|MULHALL
|53
|0
|44
|2020-12-25
|GANS
|51
|0
|45
|2020-12-25
|TRYON
|51
|0
|45
|2020-12-25
|RAVIA
|50
|1
|37
|2020-12-25
|CARNEY
|49
|0
|41
|2020-12-25
|CORN
|49
|1
|40
|2020-12-25
|CLEO SPRINGS
|49
|0
|40
|2020-12-25
|RATTAN
|49
|0
|42
|2020-12-25
|WANN
|48
|1
|38
|2020-12-25
|CANADIAN
|48
|0
|38
|2020-12-25
|POCASSET
|47
|1
|38
|2020-12-25
|DUSTIN
|47
|1
|41
|2020-12-25
|PITTSBURG
|47
|0
|42
|2020-12-25
|COVINGTON
|46
|0
|30
|2020-12-25
|STERLING
|45
|0
|37
|2020-12-25
|DILL CITY
|45
|0
|27
|2020-12-25
|REYDON
|45
|0
|42
|2020-12-25
|SHIDLER
|44
|0
|37
|2020-12-25
|KETCHUM
|44
|1
|34
|2020-12-25
|COYLE
|44
|0
|35
|2020-12-25
|KREMLIN
|43
|0
|33
|2020-12-25
|KINTA
|43
|0
|33
|2020-12-25
|LEHIGH
|42
|0
|41
|2020-12-25
|RANDLETT
|42
|1
|37
|2020-12-25
|HAILEYVILLE
|42
|0
|33
|2020-12-25
|KAW CITY
|41
|1
|34
|2020-12-25
|BOYNTON
|41
|0
|34
|2020-12-25
|RIPLEY
|41
|1
|37
|2020-12-25
|LENAPAH
|41
|0
|31
|2020-12-25
|GAGE
|41
|0
|37
|2020-12-25
|LAMONT
|41
|1
|27
|2020-12-25
|CUSTER CITY
|40
|0
|29
|2020-12-25
|MENO
|40
|0
|34
|2020-12-25
|RATLIFF CITY
|40
|0
|26
|2020-12-25
|STUART
|40
|0
|36
|2020-12-25
|LONGDALE
|39
|0
|33
|2020-12-25
|CROWDER
|39
|0
|30
|2020-12-25
|INDIANOLA
|39
|0
|32
|2020-12-25
|SPRINGER
|39
|1
|31
|2020-12-25
|LANGLEY
|38
|0
|32
|2020-12-25
|NASH
|37
|0
|30
|2020-12-25
|ORLANDO
|37
|0
|30
|2020-12-25
|AMES
|37
|0
|32
|2020-12-25
|ALINE
|36
|1
|33
|2020-12-25
|WYNONA
|36
|1
|25
|2020-12-25
|MARBLE CITY
|36
|0
|31
|2020-12-25
|WHITEFIELD
|36
|0
|34
|2020-12-25
|WAPANUCKA
|35
|1
|28
|2020-12-25
|KENEFIC
|35
|0
|33
|2020-12-25
|CALVIN
|34
|1
|29
|2020-12-25
|CASTLE
|34
|0
|26
|2020-12-25
|LONE WOLF
|34
|0
|30
|2020-12-25
|DRUMMOND
|33
|0
|30
|2020-12-25
|SAWYER
|33
|0
|25
|2020-12-25
|SPARKS
|33
|0
|28
|2020-12-25
|BUTLER
|32
|0
|30
|2020-12-25
|ACHILLE
|32
|0
|26
|2020-12-25
|TALOGA
|32
|0
|29
|2020-12-25
|LOCO
|32
|0
|27
|2020-12-25
|BURBANK
|31
|0
|28
|2020-12-25
|SCHULTER
|31
|0
|28
|2020-12-25
|WAKITA
|31
|2
|24
|2020-12-25
|RALSTON
|31
|1
|24
|2020-12-25
|ELDORADO
|30
|0
|26
|2020-12-25
|MARLAND
|30
|0
|29
|2020-12-25
|HARDESTY
|30
|0
|29
|2020-12-25
|FORGAN
|30
|0
|28
|2020-12-25
|TERRAL
|29
|1
|22
|2020-12-25
|CARMEN
|28
|0
|16
|2020-12-25
|GOLDSBY
|28
|0
|27
|2020-12-25
|FOSTER
|28
|0
|23
|2020-12-25
|JET
|27
|0
|22
|2020-12-25
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|27
|0
|25
|2020-12-25
|ROOSEVELT
|27
|0
|24
|2020-12-25
|CARTER
|27
|0
|25
|2020-12-25
|LANGSTON
|27
|1
|23
|2020-12-25
|BERNICE
|26
|0
|22
|2020-12-25
|OKAY
|26
|0
|18
|2020-12-25
|FAXON
|26
|0
|24
|2020-12-25
|FAIRMONT
|26
|0
|21
|2020-12-25
|SHARON
|26
|0
|22
|2020-12-25
|GOULD
|26
|0
|24
|2020-12-25
|HANNA
|25
|0
|21
|2020-12-25
|FREEDOM
|25
|0
|15
|2020-12-25
|DEER CREEK
|24
|1
|21
|2020-12-25
|HASTINGS
|24
|0
|18
|2020-12-25
|OPTIMA
|24
|0
|24
|2020-12-25
|ROCKY
|24
|0
|22
|2020-12-25
|GOLTRY
|23
|0
|19
|2020-12-25
|DEVOL
|23
|0
|22
|2020-12-25
|AVANT
|23
|0
|21
|2020-12-25
|BURLINGTON
|22
|0
|21
|2020-12-25
|CAMARGO
|22
|0
|13
|2020-12-25
|PRUE
|22
|0
|21
|2020-12-25
|DAVIDSON
|22
|0
|19
|2020-12-25
|MARSHALL
|22
|0
|18
|2020-12-25
|BESSIE
|21
|1
|16
|2020-12-25
|OSAGE
|21
|0
|20
|2020-12-25
|COLONY
|20
|0
|15
|2020-12-25
|HUNTER
|20
|0
|12
|2020-12-25
|WILLOW
|19
|0
|16
|2020-12-25
|FRANCIS
|19
|1
|18
|2020-12-25
|NORTH MIAMI
|18
|0
|16
|2020-12-25
|FOYIL
|18
|0
|18
|2020-12-25
|GOTEBO
|18
|0
|17
|2020-12-25
|MILLERTON
|17
|0
|16
|2020-12-25
|DACOMA
|16
|0
|10
|2020-12-25
|MARTHA
|16
|1
|12
|2020-12-25
|DISNEY
|16
|0
|12
|2020-12-25
|LAMAR
|16
|0
|11
|2020-12-25
|DIBBLE
|16
|0
|15
|2020-12-25
|EAKLY
|15
|0
|11
|2020-12-25
|NICOMA PARK
|15
|0
|14
|2020-12-25
|KEYES
|14
|0
|14
|2020-12-25
|ALDERSON
|14
|0
|11
|2020-12-25
|MEDICINE PARK
|13
|0
|10
|2020-12-25
|HILLSDALE
|13
|0
|9
|2020-12-25
|FITZHUGH
|13
|0
|12
|2020-12-25
|BRAMAN
|12
|0
|8
|2020-12-25
|BRADLEY
|12
|0
|12
|2020-12-25
|HITCHCOCK
|12
|0
|10
|2020-12-25
|BROMIDE
|11
|1
|8
|2020-12-25
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|11
|0
|8
|2020-12-25
|BOWLEGS
|11
|0
|9
|2020-12-25
|WAINWRIGHT
|11
|0
|10
|2020-12-25
|CROMWELL
|9
|0
|4
|2020-12-25
|THE VILLAGE
|6
|0
|4
|2020-12-25
|PEORIA
|6
|0
|6
|2020-12-25
|ALBION
|6
|0
|6
|2020-12-25
|MANITOU
|5
|0
|4
|2020-12-25
|ADDINGTON
|5
|0
|5
|2020-12-25
|DOUGHERTY
|4
|0
|4
|2020-12-25
|VERA
|4
|0
|3
|2020-12-25
|SLICK
|3
|0
|3
|2020-12-25
|BYNG
|3
|0
|3
|2020-12-25
|REDBIRD
|3
|0
|2
|2020-12-25
|FANSHAWE
|3
|0
|3
|2020-12-25
|HALLETT
|3
|0
|3
|2020-12-25
|KEMP
|2
|0
|2
|2020-12-25
|TULLAHASSEE
|2
|0
|0
|2020-12-25
|KENDRICK
|2
|0
|2
|2020-12-25
|NORGE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-12-25
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-12-25
|RENTIESVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-12-25
|MOFFETT
|2
|0
|2
|2020-12-25
|GENE AUTRY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-12-25
|FOREST PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-25
|TATUMS
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-25
|EAST DUKE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-25
|SPORTSMEN ACRES
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-25
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-25
|LE FLORE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-25
|VERDIGRIS
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-25
|BRAY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-25
|BLACKBURN
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-25
|OAKLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-25
|BRIDGEPORT
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-25
|ROCK ISLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-25
|PINK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-25
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.