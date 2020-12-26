DAILY COVID-19 count 12.26.20
ENID, Okla. — Christmas Day COVID-19 numbers rose by 3,955 in the state, with 29 more deaths reported a day later by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Information released Saturday by OSDH represents data for Dec. 25, which was delayed due to the Christmas holiday. Sunday's numbers will represent Dec. 26-27 to "catch up from the holiday," according to Saturday's OSDH daily report.

The increase in cases takes the overall total to 276,508, with a seven-day rolling average of new cases reported at 3,535. There were 36,048 active cases, an increase of 790, with 238,103 recovered, including 3,136 since Thursday's report.

There have been 2,357 Oklahomans who have died either due to COVID-19 or complications from the virus as of Christmas, according to OSDH data on Saturday.

Of the 29 recent deaths, none were in Northwest Oklahoma.

There were 25 in the 65 and older age range: three men and three women in Tulsa County; two men and a woman in Oklahoma County; two men in Creek County; two women in Johnston County; one man and one woman each in Pontotoc and Washington counties; men in Custer, Delaware, McClain, Murray, Osage and Ottawa counties; and women in Carter and Love, counties.

Four were in the 50-64 age range: men in Cleveland, Payne and Washington counties and a Pontotoc County woman, according to the OSDH.

Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma climbed by 210  to 16,122, according to the OSDH on Saturday.

Garfield County has seen 5,234 cases of the virus, an increase of 58, with 543 active, an increase of 17, and 4,649 recovered, according to the OSDH. Of the total cases, 4,646 have been in Enid, with 434 active and 4,172 recovered.

Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Saturday also included 28 in Woods, 21 each in Kingfisher and Woodward, 17 in Noble, 12 in Major, nine in Blaine and eight each in Alfalfa and Grant, according to OSDH.

State update

There have been 145,621 Oklahoma women and 130,708 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH Saturday. There were 179 designated as unknown gender.

Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 5,016 in the 0-4 age group, 29,560 in the 5-17 age group, 88,485 in the 18-35 age group, 60,385 in the 36-49 age group, 53,085 in the 50-64 age group and 39,945 in the 65 and older age group. There were 32 listed as unknown age.

Of the overall 2,357 deaths in the state, 1,888 have been 65 and older and 371 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.8% of the total. There have been 76 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 21 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 1,319, than women, 1,038, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Saturday.

Data shows deaths in 75 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 419 in Oklahoma; 373 in Tulsa; 150 in Cleveland; 82 in Rogers; 63 in Creek; 57 in Washington; 55 in Comanche; 50 in McCurtain; 49 in Canadian; 48 in Muskogee; 44 each in Delaware and Wagoner; 42 in Garfield; 39 in Caddo; 36 each in Grady and Jackson; 32 each in Bryan and Pottawatomie; 31 each in Custer and Lincoln; 30 each in Kay and Le FLore; 28 in Ottawa; 27 in Payne; 26 in Okmulgee; 25 in Osage; 24 in McClain; 23 each in Mayes, Pittsburg and Stephens; 22 in Pontotoc; 21 in Beckham; 18 in Garvin; 17 each in Carter, Cherokee and Seminole; 16 each in Texas and Sequoyah; 15 each in Okfuskee and McIntosh; 13 in Adair; 10 each in Cotton, Kingfisher, Kiowa and Woodward; nine each in Greer, Johnston and Pawnee; eight each in Hughes, Murray, Nowata and Tillman; seven each in Haskell and Logan; six each in Choctaw, Marshall, Pushmataha and Roger Mills; five each in Craig, Grant, Latimer and Noble; four each in Alfalfa, Coal, Love, Major and Woods; three each in Atoka, Blaine, Dewey, Harper, Jefferson and Washita; two in Beaver; and one in Cimarron.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Saturday by OSDH:

• Woodward with 2,385 cases, 2,190 recovered, 185 active and 10 deaths, seven from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland.

• Kingfisher with 1,299 cases, 1,130 recovered, 185 active and 10 deaths, four from Okarche, two each from Hennessey, Dover and Kingfisher.

• Noble with 933 cases, 768 recovered, 160 active and five deaths, including a Billings man.

• Alfalfa with 886 cases, 795 recovered, 87 active and four deaths, one each from Aline, Cherokee and Helena and an inmate from James Crabtree Correctional Center, in Helena.

• Woods with 887 cases, 698 recovered, 185 active and four deaths from Alva.

• Major with 693 cases, 619 recovered, 70 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.

• Blaine with 615 cases, 530 recovered, 82 active and three deaths, two from Canton and one not listed by town.

• Grant with 363 cases, 300 recovered, 58 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.

In Enid, there have been 2,149 cases, with 1,946 recovered and 25 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 2,439 cases, with 2,173 recovered and 14 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Saturday. There were 28 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at www.unitedstateszip codes.org/.

There have been 42 deaths in Garfield County, with 40 from Enid and three from Lahoma, according to the OSDH. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dated the Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as more widely shared county numbers are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum.

Oklahoma per county 12.26.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA 55682 419 48637 2020-12-25
TULSA 45873 373 40200 2020-12-25
CLEVELAND 18177 150 15467 2020-12-25
CANADIAN 10150 49 8995 2020-12-25
COMANCHE 6654 55 5841 2020-12-25
MUSKOGEE 6209 48 5212 2020-12-25
ROGERS 6169 82 5166 2020-12-25
PAYNE 5593 27 4998 2020-12-25
POTTAWATOMIE 5235 32 4458 2020-12-25
GARFIELD 5234 42 4649 2020-12-25
WAGONER 4272 44 3481 2020-12-25
CREEK 3891 63 3317 2020-12-25
BRYAN 3751 32 3174 2020-12-25
GRADY 3677 36 3276 2020-12-25
CHEROKEE 3475 17 2800 2020-12-25
MCCLAIN 3405 24 2919 2020-12-25
LE FLORE 3364 30 2941 2020-12-25
KAY 3080 30 2462 2020-12-25
WASHINGTON 3009 57 2587 2020-12-25
PONTOTOC 2927 22 2425 2020-12-25
TEXAS 2909 16 2711 2020-12-25
CUSTER 2848 31 2479 2020-12-25
OSAGE 2820 25 2447 2020-12-25
MCCURTAIN 2801 50 2393 2020-12-25
STEPHENS 2779 23 2260 2020-12-25
PITTSBURG 2764 23 2303 2020-12-25
DELAWARE 2762 44 2312 2020-12-25
CADDO 2674 39 2330 2020-12-25
OTTAWA 2584 28 2156 2020-12-25
CARTER 2547 17 2116 2020-12-25
OKMULGEE 2446 26 2058 2020-12-25
LOGAN 2418 7 2001 2020-12-25
MAYES 2392 23 1972 2020-12-25
WOODWARD 2385 10 2190 2020-12-25
SEQUOYAH 2343 16 2013 2020-12-25
JACKSON 2300 36 2087 2020-12-25
GARVIN 2188 18 1819 2020-12-25
LINCOLN 2003 31 1715 2020-12-25
BECKHAM 1850 21 1626 2020-12-25
ADAIR 1760 13 1391 2020-12-25
SEMINOLE 1743 17 1419 2020-12-25
CRAIG 1397 5 1182 2020-12-25
OKFUSKEE 1349 15 1155 2020-12-25
KINGFISHER 1299 10 1130 2020-12-25
ATOKA 1248 3 1048 2020-12-25
MCINTOSH 1225 15 992 2020-12-25
MARSHALL 1078 6 947 2020-12-25
MURRAY 1061 8 859 2020-12-25
CHOCTAW 1022 6 839 2020-12-25
PAWNEE 969 9 766 2020-12-25
NOBLE 933 5 768 2020-12-25
WOODS 887 4 698 2020-12-25
ALFALFA 886 4 795 2020-12-25
LOVE 847 4 739 2020-12-25
HASKELL 814 7 695 2020-12-25
JOHNSTON 788 9 638 2020-12-25
HUGHES 780 8 659 2020-12-25
WASHITA 724 3 582 2020-12-25
MAJOR 693 4 619 2020-12-25
NOWATA 640 8 519 2020-12-25
BLAINE 615 3 530 2020-12-25
PUSHMATAHA 576 6 466 2020-12-25
TILLMAN 529 8 456 2020-12-25
KIOWA 520 10 462 2020-12-25
LATIMER 481 5 369 2020-12-25
COAL 452 4 363 2020-12-25
COTTON 406 10 335 2020-12-25
DEWEY 401 3 338 2020-12-25
JEFFERSON 400 3 325 2020-12-25
GREER 365 9 324 2020-12-25
GRANT 363 5 300 2020-12-25
HARPER 338 3 315 2020-12-25
ELLIS 300 0 276 2020-12-25
BEAVER 294 2 276 2020-12-25
ROGER MILLS 248 6 218 2020-12-25
HARMON 199 0 174 2020-12-25
137 0 47 2020-12-25
CIMARRON 101 1 96 2020-12-25

Oklahoma per city 12.26.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA CITY 42274 333 36774 2020-12-25
TULSA 27768 246 24499 2020-12-25
EDMOND 10644 60 9261 2020-12-25
BROKEN ARROW 9713 77 8293 2020-12-25
NORMAN 8965 82 7822 2020-12-25
OTHER*** 5698 33 4806 2020-12-25
YUKON 5484 17 4798 2020-12-25
ENID 4646 40 4172 2020-12-25
LAWTON 4527 43 3936 2020-12-25
STILLWATER 4214 13 3815 2020-12-25
MOORE 3924 23 3370 2020-12-25
CLAREMORE 3713 66 3127 2020-12-25
SHAWNEE 3234 25 2757 2020-12-25
OWASSO 3142 12 2649 2020-12-25
MUSKOGEE 3136 37 2494 2020-12-25
TAHLEQUAH 2511 10 2031 2020-12-25
ADA 2404 17 2003 2020-12-25
BARTLESVILLE 2403 47 2084 2020-12-25
PONCA CITY 2270 16 1816 2020-12-25
DURANT 2248 19 1888 2020-12-25
GUYMON 2184 16 2030 2020-12-25
BIXBY 2038 11 1783 2020-12-25
MCALESTER 1965 21 1647 2020-12-25
ARDMORE 1946 12 1637 2020-12-25
ALTUS 1940 34 1769 2020-12-25
SAND SPRINGS 1886 18 1654 2020-12-25
JENKS 1816 14 1620 2020-12-25
SAPULPA 1785 26 1576 2020-12-25
DUNCAN 1729 14 1424 2020-12-25
EL RENO 1723 13 1594 2020-12-25
MUSTANG 1685 14 1513 2020-12-25
CHICKASHA 1602 21 1441 2020-12-25
TAFT 1559 2 1540 2020-12-25
GUTHRIE 1483 3 1236 2020-12-25
MIAMI 1473 19 1228 2020-12-25
COLLINSVILLE 1426 6 1149 2020-12-25
CHOCTAW 1400 9 1183 2020-12-25
BLANCHARD 1383 7 1184 2020-12-25
BETHANY 1357 12 1185 2020-12-25
CLINTON 1317 15 1149 2020-12-25
WOODWARD 1236 7 1072 2020-12-25
STILWELL 1215 11 939 2020-12-25
WEATHERFORD 1198 12 1050 2020-12-25
COWETA 1116 16 929 2020-12-25
VINITA 1100 4 958 2020-12-25
ELK CITY 1100 10 937 2020-12-25
SKIATOOK 1040 8 881 2020-12-25
POTEAU 1007 8 870 2020-12-25
GROVE 999 30 865 2020-12-25
BROKEN BOW 988 27 854 2020-12-25
OKMULGEE 986 14 810 2020-12-25
SALLISAW 967 6 820 2020-12-25
GLENPOOL 961 9 843 2020-12-25
ATOKA 958 2 813 2020-12-25
IDABEL 953 14 834 2020-12-25
PURCELL 951 9 819 2020-12-25
FORT SUPPLY 917 2 910 2020-12-25
ANADARKO 914 15 802 2020-12-25
SEMINOLE 892 9 744 2020-12-25
TUTTLE 890 6 794 2020-12-25
LEXINGTON 884 10 753 2020-12-25
PRYOR CREEK 884 11 737 2020-12-25
NEWCASTLE 825 5 718 2020-12-25
TECUMSEH 784 2 656 2020-12-25
ALVA 773 4 631 2020-12-25
NOBLE 770 7 628 2020-12-25
PAULS VALLEY 769 5 630 2020-12-25
WAGONER 746 9 605 2020-12-25
CUSHING 738 6 624 2020-12-25
MCLOUD 737 3 658 2020-12-25
PIEDMONT 713 5 623 2020-12-25
HARRAH 692 5 560 2020-12-25
SULPHUR 670 7 559 2020-12-25
MADILL 666 3 602 2020-12-25
MARLOW 657 4 539 2020-12-25
HUGO 653 5 543 2020-12-25
HENRYETTA 652 9 564 2020-12-25
JAY 644 4 524 2020-12-25
HOMINY 643 2 607 2020-12-25
HELENA 629 2 604 2020-12-25
SAYRE 628 10 579 2020-12-25
CHECOTAH 596 7 479 2020-12-25
FORT GIBSON 594 7 459 2020-12-25
MARIETTA 593 3 513 2020-12-25
BRISTOW 566 13 460 2020-12-25
EUFAULA 559 9 461 2020-12-25
BOLEY 552 7 534 2020-12-25
KINGFISHER 516 2 449 2020-12-25
STIGLER 505 6 429 2020-12-25
OKEMAH 499 5 384 2020-12-25
MULDROW 497 3 427 2020-12-25
HOLDENVILLE 490 4 419 2020-12-25
LINDSAY 473 4 409 2020-12-25
HEAVENER 468 8 408 2020-12-25
CATOOSA 464 7 411 2020-12-25
CHANDLER 457 12 400 2020-12-25
WEWOKA 454 4 354 2020-12-25
CALERA 451 1 394 2020-12-25
PERRY 444 3 344 2020-12-25
HENNESSEY 443 2 388 2020-12-25
SPIRO 431 1 398 2020-12-25
ELGIN 429 4 357 2020-12-25
AFTON 428 2 360 2020-12-25
LOCUST GROVE 424 0 357 2020-12-25
CLEVELAND 422 5 349 2020-12-25
WARR ACRES 419 1 374 2020-12-25
SPENCER 415 6 354 2020-12-25
FAIRVIEW 410 2 380 2020-12-25
KINGSTON 403 3 335 2020-12-25
MOUNDS 399 6 320 2020-12-25
PRAGUE 395 2 334 2020-12-25
MIDWEST CITY 390 9 332 2020-12-25
CACHE 383 2 345 2020-12-25
INOLA 382 3 304 2020-12-25
JONES 382 3 325 2020-12-25
MANNFORD 377 6 321 2020-12-25
TISHOMINGO 375 4 301 2020-12-25
SPERRY 373 2 314 2020-12-25
CHELSEA 365 5 317 2020-12-25
HINTON 361 0 337 2020-12-25
BLACKWELL 359 6 288 2020-12-25
NOWATA 357 6 301 2020-12-25
DAVIS 354 0 273 2020-12-25
SALINA 351 2 293 2020-12-25
MEEKER 348 13 302 2020-12-25
DEL CITY 341 1 293 2020-12-25
FREDERICK 338 7 293 2020-12-25
PAWNEE 336 1 244 2020-12-25
PERKINS 335 3 283 2020-12-25
COALGATE 333 4 275 2020-12-25
VIAN 333 3 291 2020-12-25
CHOUTEAU 320 7 259 2020-12-25
WYNNEWOOD 316 2 261 2020-12-25
APACHE 312 2 244 2020-12-25
ANTLERS 312 6 251 2020-12-25
OOLOGAH 312 2 259 2020-12-25
HULBERT 307 3 252 2020-12-25
CARNEGIE 307 5 251 2020-12-25
PAWHUSKA 306 3 267 2020-12-25
HASKELL 300 1 243 2020-12-25
DEWEY 297 4 255 2020-12-25
WASHINGTON 293 2 258 2020-12-25
WESTVILLE 292 2 238 2020-12-25
STRATFORD 286 0 241 2020-12-25
COMANCHE 286 4 215 2020-12-25
COLCORD 276 1 218 2020-12-25
NEWKIRK 266 1 211 2020-12-25
WILBURTON 264 3 183 2020-12-25
HOOKER 257 0 241 2020-12-25
VALLIANT 253 3 199 2020-12-25
TALIHINA 252 6 204 2020-12-25
ROLAND 251 1 232 2020-12-25
NICHOLS HILLS 251 0 229 2020-12-25
BEGGS 250 3 216 2020-12-25
WISTER 250 1 214 2020-12-25
KONAWA 247 3 195 2020-12-25
STROUD 246 2 212 2020-12-25
MANGUM 245 9 218 2020-12-25
MORRIS 245 0 217 2020-12-25
WALTERS 243 3 194 2020-12-25
COMMERCE 242 2 205 2020-12-25
KANSAS 241 6 198 2020-12-25
POCOLA 238 3 222 2020-12-25
WATONGA 235 0 203 2020-12-25
LUTHER 232 3 188 2020-12-25
GORE 226 3 181 2020-12-25
MEAD 215 2 179 2020-12-25
WYANDOTTE 210 2 179 2020-12-25
PORUM 209 2 138 2020-12-25
TONKAWA 208 6 163 2020-12-25
NEW CORDELL 208 0 175 2020-12-25
LONE GROVE 205 1 176 2020-12-25
WARNER 205 0 148 2020-12-25
MINCO 205 0 182 2020-12-25
COLBERT 202 7 155 2020-12-25
HOBART 201 5 184 2020-12-25
CADDO 201 1 181 2020-12-25
FAIRLAND 197 1 175 2020-12-25
QUAPAW 197 2 148 2020-12-25
HOWE 195 0 171 2020-12-25
WELLSTON 194 0 172 2020-12-25
HARTSHORNE 190 0 156 2020-12-25
ARCADIA 183 0 171 2020-12-25
ELMORE CITY 181 3 149 2020-12-25
BILLINGS 181 1 166 2020-12-25
FLETCHER 180 2 153 2020-12-25
WAURIKA 177 1 150 2020-12-25
BOKCHITO 177 1 154 2020-12-25
LAVERNE 176 1 163 2020-12-25
KIEFER 175 1 157 2020-12-25
PORTER 175 1 138 2020-12-25
STONEWALL 174 1 128 2020-12-25
ADAIR 173 1 134 2020-12-25
HOLLIS 173 0 149 2020-12-25
WILSON 170 1 146 2020-12-25
DRUMRIGHT 169 2 126 2020-12-25
WAYNE 166 1 124 2020-12-25
PADEN 166 0 133 2020-12-25
MAYSVILLE 165 4 134 2020-12-25
TALALA 164 1 144 2020-12-25
KELLYVILLE 164 2 142 2020-12-25
BLAIR 163 0 149 2020-12-25
KEOTA 160 0 138 2020-12-25
HAWORTH 159 3 134 2020-12-25
CASHION 158 0 128 2020-12-25
HYDRO 155 2 141 2020-12-25
EARLSBORO 155 0 125 2020-12-25
OKARCHE 154 4 138 2020-12-25
BEAVER 151 1 143 2020-12-25
BARNSDALL 150 4 130 2020-12-25
TEXHOMA 150 0 143 2020-12-25
WRIGHT CITY 150 0 114 2020-12-25
SHATTUCK 148 0 134 2020-12-25
CRESCENT 147 1 118 2020-12-25
ALLEN 147 2 127 2020-12-25
BINGER 143 10 124 2020-12-25
RUSH SPRINGS 143 1 120 2020-12-25
CAMERON 140 0 118 2020-12-25
FORT COBB 139 0 132 2020-12-25
WAUKOMIS 138 0 115 2020-12-25
GOODWELL 136 0 129 2020-12-25
MOORELAND 135 1 118 2020-12-25
CYRIL 135 2 115 2020-12-25
BOSWELL 133 1 108 2020-12-25
YALE 129 3 107 2020-12-25
WELCH 128 1 92 2020-12-25
CEMENT 127 0 113 2020-12-25
RED ROCK 127 1 111 2020-12-25
BUFFALO 127 2 118 2020-12-25
SEILING 125 1 108 2020-12-25
PAOLI 122 1 96 2020-12-25
ROFF 122 1 98 2020-12-25
WETUMKA 120 1 96 2020-12-25
ARAPAHO 120 4 95 2020-12-25
CHEROKEE 119 1 77 2020-12-25
HEALDTON 119 2 80 2020-12-25
THOMAS 119 0 110 2020-12-25
RINGLING 118 1 86 2020-12-25
GERONIMO 117 1 101 2020-12-25
BIG CABIN 117 2 94 2020-12-25
MEDFORD 117 1 101 2020-12-25
RINGWOOD 114 0 102 2020-12-25
BOKOSHE 114 0 107 2020-12-25
WATTS 113 0 98 2020-12-25
MAUD 113 0 90 2020-12-25
GLENCOE 112 2 91 2020-12-25
GEARY 112 0 104 2020-12-25
NINNEKAH 111 1 99 2020-12-25
SNYDER 111 4 98 2020-12-25
FAIRFAX 111 1 92 2020-12-25
JENNINGS 111 1 90 2020-12-25
QUINTON 110 0 93 2020-12-25
FORT TOWSON 109 0 84 2020-12-25
MORRISON 107 0 90 2020-12-25
BLUEJACKET 106 1 82 2020-12-25
OCHELATA 106 2 87 2020-12-25
CANTON 105 2 86 2020-12-25
BURNS FLAT 105 1 74 2020-12-25
POND CREEK 105 0 88 2020-12-25
INDIAHOMA 103 1 94 2020-12-25
SHADY POINT 103 0 85 2020-12-25
GARBER 100 0 78 2020-12-25
WELEETKA 100 3 82 2020-12-25
LEEDEY 99 2 89 2020-12-25
WEBBERS FALLS 99 0 78 2020-12-25
RAMONA 98 3 83 2020-12-25
CANUTE 98 0 84 2020-12-25
OKEENE 98 0 79 2020-12-25
ALEX 97 2 85 2020-12-25
OKTAHA 96 0 87 2020-12-25
BENNINGTON 96 1 84 2020-12-25
GRANITE 95 0 85 2020-12-25
GRACEMONT 94 1 80 2020-12-25
LAHOMA 93 3 80 2020-12-25
TEMPLE 93 6 78 2020-12-25
THACKERVILLE 92 0 82 2020-12-25
PANAMA 92 1 82 2020-12-25
COPAN 91 1 74 2020-12-25
HAMMON 90 2 81 2020-12-25
VICI 90 0 73 2020-12-25
CALUMET 90 0 85 2020-12-25
UNION CITY 88 0 72 2020-12-25
CHEYENNE 87 1 74 2020-12-25
DEPEW 86 1 72 2020-12-25
MOUNTAIN VIEW 83 1 67 2020-12-25
TYRONE 82 0 76 2020-12-25
KREBS 81 1 59 2020-12-25
TIPTON 81 0 66 2020-12-25
KIOWA 80 1 65 2020-12-25
SENTINEL 77 0 67 2020-12-25
DELAWARE 77 1 63 2020-12-25
WANETTE 77 0 62 2020-12-25
RED OAK 76 0 63 2020-12-25
SPAVINAW 75 0 56 2020-12-25
CLAYTON 75 0 56 2020-12-25
ASHER 75 0 64 2020-12-25
COUNCIL HILL 74 1 62 2020-12-25
CANEY 74 0 65 2020-12-25
LOOKEBA 73 2 62 2020-12-25
BOISE CITY 73 0 71 2020-12-25
DOVER 72 2 67 2020-12-25
DAVENPORT 71 0 59 2020-12-25
BRAGGS 71 1 57 2020-12-25
SASAKWA 70 0 58 2020-12-25
GARVIN 70 0 58 2020-12-25
STRINGTOWN 70 1 47 2020-12-25
RYAN 70 0 54 2020-12-25
SOPER 70 0 57 2020-12-25
GRANDFIELD 70 1 62 2020-12-25
AMBER 69 0 65 2020-12-25
VELMA 68 1 54 2020-12-25
MANNSVILLE 67 0 61 2020-12-25
ARKOMA 66 1 61 2020-12-25
MILBURN 65 2 49 2020-12-25
ERICK 64 1 59 2020-12-25
FOSS 64 0 51 2020-12-25
TERLTON 64 1 56 2020-12-25
ARNETT 61 0 58 2020-12-25
FARGO 61 0 58 2020-12-25
CHATTANOOGA 60 1 55 2020-12-25
VERDEN 60 1 57 2020-12-25
MCCURTAIN 60 1 54 2020-12-25
DEWAR 60 0 49 2020-12-25
MILL CREEK 60 0 48 2020-12-25
WAYNOKA 58 0 32 2020-12-25
BYARS 57 1 48 2020-12-25
TUPELO 57 0 37 2020-12-25
OLUSTEE 56 0 51 2020-12-25
OILTON 55 2 50 2020-12-25
SAVANNA 54 0 41 2020-12-25
OAKS 54 1 36 2020-12-25
AGRA 53 1 46 2020-12-25
MULHALL 53 0 44 2020-12-25
GANS 51 0 45 2020-12-25
TRYON 51 0 45 2020-12-25
RAVIA 50 1 37 2020-12-25
CARNEY 49 0 41 2020-12-25
CORN 49 1 40 2020-12-25
CLEO SPRINGS 49 0 40 2020-12-25
RATTAN 49 0 42 2020-12-25
WANN 48 1 38 2020-12-25
CANADIAN 48 0 38 2020-12-25
POCASSET 47 1 38 2020-12-25
DUSTIN 47 1 41 2020-12-25
PITTSBURG 47 0 42 2020-12-25
COVINGTON 46 0 30 2020-12-25
STERLING 45 0 37 2020-12-25
DILL CITY 45 0 27 2020-12-25
REYDON 45 0 42 2020-12-25
SHIDLER 44 0 37 2020-12-25
KETCHUM 44 1 34 2020-12-25
COYLE 44 0 35 2020-12-25
KREMLIN 43 0 33 2020-12-25
KINTA 43 0 33 2020-12-25
LEHIGH 42 0 41 2020-12-25
RANDLETT 42 1 37 2020-12-25
HAILEYVILLE 42 0 33 2020-12-25
KAW CITY 41 1 34 2020-12-25
BOYNTON 41 0 34 2020-12-25
RIPLEY 41 1 37 2020-12-25
LENAPAH 41 0 31 2020-12-25
GAGE 41 0 37 2020-12-25
LAMONT 41 1 27 2020-12-25
CUSTER CITY 40 0 29 2020-12-25
MENO 40 0 34 2020-12-25
RATLIFF CITY 40 0 26 2020-12-25
STUART 40 0 36 2020-12-25
LONGDALE 39 0 33 2020-12-25
CROWDER 39 0 30 2020-12-25
INDIANOLA 39 0 32 2020-12-25
SPRINGER 39 1 31 2020-12-25
LANGLEY 38 0 32 2020-12-25
NASH 37 0 30 2020-12-25
ORLANDO 37 0 30 2020-12-25
AMES 37 0 32 2020-12-25
ALINE 36 1 33 2020-12-25
WYNONA 36 1 25 2020-12-25
MARBLE CITY 36 0 31 2020-12-25
WHITEFIELD 36 0 34 2020-12-25
WAPANUCKA 35 1 28 2020-12-25
KENEFIC 35 0 33 2020-12-25
CALVIN 34 1 29 2020-12-25
CASTLE 34 0 26 2020-12-25
LONE WOLF 34 0 30 2020-12-25
DRUMMOND 33 0 30 2020-12-25
SAWYER 33 0 25 2020-12-25
SPARKS 33 0 28 2020-12-25
BUTLER 32 0 30 2020-12-25
ACHILLE 32 0 26 2020-12-25
TALOGA 32 0 29 2020-12-25
LOCO 32 0 27 2020-12-25
BURBANK 31 0 28 2020-12-25
SCHULTER 31 0 28 2020-12-25
WAKITA 31 2 24 2020-12-25
RALSTON 31 1 24 2020-12-25
ELDORADO 30 0 26 2020-12-25
MARLAND 30 0 29 2020-12-25
HARDESTY 30 0 29 2020-12-25
FORGAN 30 0 28 2020-12-25
TERRAL 29 1 22 2020-12-25
CARMEN 28 0 16 2020-12-25
GOLDSBY 28 0 27 2020-12-25
FOSTER 28 0 23 2020-12-25
JET 27 0 22 2020-12-25
MOUNTAIN PARK 27 0 25 2020-12-25
ROOSEVELT 27 0 24 2020-12-25
CARTER 27 0 25 2020-12-25
LANGSTON 27 1 23 2020-12-25
BERNICE 26 0 22 2020-12-25
OKAY 26 0 18 2020-12-25
FAXON 26 0 24 2020-12-25
FAIRMONT 26 0 21 2020-12-25
SHARON 26 0 22 2020-12-25
GOULD 26 0 24 2020-12-25
HANNA 25 0 21 2020-12-25
FREEDOM 25 0 15 2020-12-25
DEER CREEK 24 1 21 2020-12-25
HASTINGS 24 0 18 2020-12-25
OPTIMA 24 0 24 2020-12-25
ROCKY 24 0 22 2020-12-25
GOLTRY 23 0 19 2020-12-25
DEVOL 23 0 22 2020-12-25
AVANT 23 0 21 2020-12-25
BURLINGTON 22 0 21 2020-12-25
CAMARGO 22 0 13 2020-12-25
PRUE 22 0 21 2020-12-25
DAVIDSON 22 0 19 2020-12-25
MARSHALL 22 0 18 2020-12-25
BESSIE 21 1 16 2020-12-25
OSAGE 21 0 20 2020-12-25
COLONY 20 0 15 2020-12-25
HUNTER 20 0 12 2020-12-25
WILLOW 19 0 16 2020-12-25
FRANCIS 19 1 18 2020-12-25
NORTH MIAMI 18 0 16 2020-12-25
FOYIL 18 0 18 2020-12-25
GOTEBO 18 0 17 2020-12-25
MILLERTON 17 0 16 2020-12-25
DACOMA 16 0 10 2020-12-25
MARTHA 16 1 12 2020-12-25
DISNEY 16 0 12 2020-12-25
LAMAR 16 0 11 2020-12-25
DIBBLE 16 0 15 2020-12-25
EAKLY 15 0 11 2020-12-25
NICOMA PARK 15 0 14 2020-12-25
KEYES 14 0 14 2020-12-25
ALDERSON 14 0 11 2020-12-25
MEDICINE PARK 13 0 10 2020-12-25
HILLSDALE 13 0 9 2020-12-25
FITZHUGH 13 0 12 2020-12-25
BRAMAN 12 0 8 2020-12-25
BRADLEY 12 0 12 2020-12-25
HITCHCOCK 12 0 10 2020-12-25
BROMIDE 11 1 8 2020-12-25
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 11 0 8 2020-12-25
BOWLEGS 11 0 9 2020-12-25
WAINWRIGHT 11 0 10 2020-12-25
CROMWELL 9 0 4 2020-12-25
THE VILLAGE 6 0 4 2020-12-25
PEORIA 6 0 6 2020-12-25
ALBION 6 0 6 2020-12-25
MANITOU 5 0 4 2020-12-25
ADDINGTON 5 0 5 2020-12-25
DOUGHERTY 4 0 4 2020-12-25
VERA 4 0 3 2020-12-25
SLICK 3 0 3 2020-12-25
BYNG 3 0 3 2020-12-25
REDBIRD 3 0 2 2020-12-25
FANSHAWE 3 0 3 2020-12-25
HALLETT 3 0 3 2020-12-25
KEMP 2 0 2 2020-12-25
TULLAHASSEE 2 0 0 2020-12-25
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2020-12-25
NORGE 2 0 2 2020-12-25
SLAUGHTERVILLE 2 0 2 2020-12-25
RENTIESVILLE 2 0 2 2020-12-25
MOFFETT 2 0 2 2020-12-25
GENE AUTRY 2 0 2 2020-12-25
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2020-12-25
TATUMS 1 0 1 2020-12-25
EAST DUKE 1 0 1 2020-12-25
SPORTSMEN ACRES 1 0 1 2020-12-25
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2020-12-25
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2020-12-25
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2020-12-25
BRAY 1 0 1 2020-12-25
BLACKBURN 1 0 1 2020-12-25
OAKLAND 1 0 1 2020-12-25
BRIDGEPORT 1 0 1 2020-12-25
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2020-12-25
PINK 1 0 1 2020-12-25

