daily covid 12.28.20

ENID, Okla. — COVID-19 in Oklahoma continues to rise, as 3,448 new cases and 13 more deaths were reported Monday by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Garfield County increased by 69 cases, with 570 of those active, a rise of 51 compared to weekend data, according to OSDH. There have been 4,735, or nearly 86%, who have recovered and 42 who have died in the county, based on OSDH data.

Of those cases, 4,738, or 88.6%, have been in Enid, where 465 remain active, a single-day increase of 50, according to OSDH data on Monday. There have been 4,233 in the city who have recovered and 40 who have died.

None of the deaths reported Monday were in the Enid area, according to OSDH.

The increase in cases takes the overall total to 282,587, with a seven-day rolling average of new cases reported at 2,736. There were 35,528 active cases, an increase of 1,777, and 244,676 recovered, including 1,658 since Sunday’s OSDH report.

There have been 2,383 Oklahomans who have died either due to COVID-19 or complications from the virus, according to OSDH data.

Deaths reported Monday were 10 in the 65 and older age range: two Noble County women; men from Cleveland, McClain, Oklahoma, Pottawatomie counties; and women from Adair, Comanche, Johnston and Washington counties. Other deaths were two men from Pontotoc and Tulsa counties in the 50-64 age range and a Canadian County man in the 36-40 age range, according to OSDH.

Cases reported the week ending Thursday rose by 7%, according to OSDH, while deaths rose 12.2% in the same time frame as compared to the prior week. Those who have recovered from the virus rose by 3.1%, while the number of Oklahomans hospitalized with the virus since it was confirmed in the state in March rose by 6%, according to OSDH data.

Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma climbed by 47 to 16,336, according to the OSDH on Monday. Current hospitalization data will be released in the evening’s Executive Report.

Locally, there were 19 COVID-19 patients and two deaths at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center. St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center’s public information officer will not available this week to report data, according to the facility.

In addition to 69 new cases in Garfield County, other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Monday included 42 in Woodward, 13 in Kingfisher, 12 each in Alfalfa and Woods, 10 in Noble, eight in Major and six each in Blaine and Grant, according to OSDH.

State update

There have been 148,909 Oklahoma women and 133,466 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH Monday. There were 212 designated as unknown gender.

Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 5,127 in the 0-4 age group, 30,144 in the 5-17 age group, 90,192 in the 18-35 age group, 61,704 in the 36-49 age group, 54,378 in the 50-64 age group and 41,014 in the 65 and older age group. There were 28 listed as unknown age.

Of the overall 2,383 deaths in the state, 1,907 have been 65 and older and 374 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.7% of the total. There have been 80 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 21 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 1,336, than women, 1,047, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Monday.

Data shows deaths in 76 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 424 in Oklahoma; 376 in Tulsa; 151 in Cleveland; 83 in Rogers; 63 in Creek; 58 in Washington; 56 in Comanche; 50 each in Canadian and McCurtain; 48 in Muskogee; 44 each in Delaware and Wagoner; 42 in Garfield; 39 in Caddo; 36 each in Grady and Jackson; 33 in Pottawatomie; 32 each in Bryan and Lincoln; 31 in Custer; 30 each in Kay and Le FLore; 28 in Ottawa; 27 in Payne; 26 in Okmulgee; 25 each in McClain and Osage; 23 each in Mayes, Pittsburg, Pontotoc and Stephens; 21 in Beckham; 18 each in Garvin and Seminole; 17 each in Carter and Cherokee; 16 each in Sequoyah and Texas; 15 each in McIntosh and Okfuskee; 14 in Adair; 11 in Kiowa; 10 each in Cotton, Johnston, Kingfisher, Pawnee and Woodward; nine in Greer; eight each in Hughes, Murray, Nowata and Tillman; seven each in Haskell, Logan and Noble; six each in Choctaw, Marshall, Pushmataha and Roger Mills; five each in Craig, Grant, Latimer and Love; four each in Alfalfa, Coal, Major and Woods; three each in Atoka, Blaine, Dewey, Harper, Jefferson and Washita; two in Beaver; and one each in Cimarron and Ellis.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Monday by OSDH:

• Woodward with 2,429 cases, 2,228 recovered, 191 active and 10 deaths, seven from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland.

• Kingfisher with 1,335 cases, 1,167 recovered, 158 active and 10 deaths, four from Okarche, two each from Hennessey, Dover and Kingfisher.

• Noble with 946 cases, 797 recovered, 142 active and seven deaths, including a Billings man.

• Alfalfa with 911 cases, 808 recovered, 99 active and four deaths, one each from Aline, Cherokee and Helena and an inmate from James Crabtree Correctional Center, in Helena.

• Woods with 921 cases, 723 recovered, 194 active and four deaths from Alva.

• Major with 710 cases, 640 recovered, 66 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.

• Blaine with 639 cases, 555 recovered, 81 active and three deaths, two from Canton and one not listed by town.

• Grant with 375 cases, 321 recovered, 49 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.

In Enid, there have been 2,186 cases, with 1,965 recovered and 25 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 2,492 cases, with 2,214 recovered and 14 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Monday. There were 28 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at www.unitedstateszip codes.org/.

There have been 42 deaths in Garfield County, with 40 from Enid and three from Lahoma, according to the OSDH. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dated the Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as more widely shared county numbers are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum.

Oklahoma per county 12.28.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA 56748 424 49731 2020-12-28
TULSA 46999 376 41151 2020-12-28
CLEVELAND 18586 151 15902 2020-12-28
CANADIAN 10351 50 9255 2020-12-28
COMANCHE 6752 56 5974 2020-12-28
ROGERS 6361 83 5359 2020-12-28
MUSKOGEE 6346 48 5423 2020-12-28
PAYNE 5676 27 5119 2020-12-28
POTTAWATOMIE 5386 33 4597 2020-12-28
GARFIELD 5347 42 4735 2020-12-28
WAGONER 4448 44 3625 2020-12-28
CREEK 3975 63 3426 2020-12-28
BRYAN 3816 32 3270 2020-12-28
GRADY 3750 36 3353 2020-12-28
CHEROKEE 3531 17 2898 2020-12-28
MCCLAIN 3464 25 2999 2020-12-28
LE FLORE 3423 30 3003 2020-12-28
KAY 3154 30 2588 2020-12-28
WASHINGTON 3063 58 2664 2020-12-28
PONTOTOC 2997 23 2509 2020-12-28
TEXAS 2926 16 2747 2020-12-28
PITTSBURG 2902 23 2379 2020-12-28
OSAGE 2897 25 2518 2020-12-28
CUSTER 2894 31 2544 2020-12-28
STEPHENS 2860 23 2354 2020-12-28
MCCURTAIN 2850 50 2450 2020-12-28
DELAWARE 2815 44 2381 2020-12-28
CADDO 2728 39 2378 2020-12-28
CARTER 2631 17 2209 2020-12-28
OTTAWA 2629 28 2255 2020-12-28
OKMULGEE 2503 26 2113 2020-12-28
LOGAN 2495 7 2082 2020-12-28
MAYES 2442 23 2024 2020-12-28
WOODWARD 2429 10 2228 2020-12-28
SEQUOYAH 2382 16 2065 2020-12-28
JACKSON 2315 36 2115 2020-12-28
GARVIN 2230 18 1889 2020-12-28
LINCOLN 2041 32 1760 2020-12-28
BECKHAM 1925 21 1672 2020-12-28
ADAIR 1778 14 1430 2020-12-28
SEMINOLE 1764 18 1469 2020-12-28
CRAIG 1414 5 1230 2020-12-28
OKFUSKEE 1372 15 1195 2020-12-28
KINGFISHER 1335 10 1167 2020-12-28
MCINTOSH 1268 15 1029 2020-12-28
ATOKA 1258 3 1091 2020-12-28
MURRAY 1106 8 898 2020-12-28
MARSHALL 1088 6 968 2020-12-28
CHOCTAW 1052 6 864 2020-12-28
PAWNEE 989 10 810 2020-12-28
NOBLE 946 7 797 2020-12-28
WOODS 921 4 723 2020-12-28
ALFALFA 911 4 808 2020-12-28
LOVE 875 5 766 2020-12-28
HASKELL 826 7 710 2020-12-28
JOHNSTON 807 10 666 2020-12-28
HUGHES 792 8 667 2020-12-28
WASHITA 738 3 612 2020-12-28
MAJOR 710 4 640 2020-12-28
NOWATA 660 8 538 2020-12-28
BLAINE 639 3 555 2020-12-28
PUSHMATAHA 598 6 480 2020-12-28
TILLMAN 535 8 469 2020-12-28
KIOWA 522 11 468 2020-12-28
LATIMER 502 5 383 2020-12-28
COAL 461 4 383 2020-12-28
JEFFERSON 415 3 336 2020-12-28
COTTON 412 10 346 2020-12-28
DEWEY 402 3 357 2020-12-28
GRANT 375 5 321 2020-12-28
GREER 371 9 328 2020-12-28
HARPER 342 3 320 2020-12-28
ELLIS 302 1 278 2020-12-28
BEAVER 300 2 278 2020-12-28
ROGER MILLS 250 6 224 2020-12-28
HARMON 199 0 179 2020-12-28
184 0 53 2020-12-28
CIMARRON 101 1 96 2020-12-28

Oklahoma per city 12.28.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA CITY 43128 336 37612 2020-12-28
TULSA 28402 248 25010 2020-12-28
EDMOND 10862 60 9500 2020-12-28
BROKEN ARROW 10008 78 8556 2020-12-28
NORMAN 9097 83 8008 2020-12-28
OTHER*** 5848 34 4943 2020-12-28
YUKON 5606 17 4963 2020-12-28
ENID 4738 40 4233 2020-12-28
LAWTON 4597 44 4032 2020-12-28
STILLWATER 4272 13 3894 2020-12-28
MOORE 4018 23 3465 2020-12-28
CLAREMORE 3832 67 3239 2020-12-28
SHAWNEE 3334 25 2842 2020-12-28
OWASSO 3253 12 2730 2020-12-28
MUSKOGEE 3235 37 2631 2020-12-28
TAHLEQUAH 2554 10 2099 2020-12-28
ADA 2462 18 2066 2020-12-28
BARTLESVILLE 2445 48 2142 2020-12-28
PONCA CITY 2322 16 1904 2020-12-28
DURANT 2290 19 1941 2020-12-28
GUYMON 2194 16 2056 2020-12-28
BIXBY 2091 11 1832 2020-12-28
MCALESTER 2067 21 1693 2020-12-28
ARDMORE 2005 12 1713 2020-12-28
ALTUS 1948 34 1795 2020-12-28
SAND SPRINGS 1939 18 1704 2020-12-28
JENKS 1862 14 1652 2020-12-28
SAPULPA 1821 26 1614 2020-12-28
DUNCAN 1776 14 1479 2020-12-28
EL RENO 1746 13 1612 2020-12-28
MUSTANG 1714 14 1558 2020-12-28
CHICKASHA 1624 21 1466 2020-12-28
TAFT 1559 2 1541 2020-12-28
GUTHRIE 1525 3 1290 2020-12-28
MIAMI 1500 19 1283 2020-12-28
COLLINSVILLE 1460 6 1198 2020-12-28
CHOCTAW 1440 9 1215 2020-12-28
BLANCHARD 1417 7 1212 2020-12-28
BETHANY 1377 12 1215 2020-12-28
CLINTON 1325 15 1161 2020-12-28
WOODWARD 1274 7 1105 2020-12-28
STILWELL 1227 12 967 2020-12-28
WEATHERFORD 1216 12 1090 2020-12-28
COWETA 1164 16 966 2020-12-28
ELK CITY 1156 10 973 2020-12-28
VINITA 1109 4 982 2020-12-28
SKIATOOK 1078 8 924 2020-12-28
POTEAU 1019 8 882 2020-12-28
GROVE 1015 30 884 2020-12-28
OKMULGEE 1010 14 843 2020-12-28
BROKEN BOW 1003 27 873 2020-12-28
GLENPOOL 989 9 863 2020-12-28
SALLISAW 984 6 856 2020-12-28
PURCELL 970 10 837 2020-12-28
ATOKA 968 2 845 2020-12-28
IDABEL 965 14 849 2020-12-28
ANADARKO 933 15 814 2020-12-28
FORT SUPPLY 919 2 912 2020-12-28
TUTTLE 915 6 812 2020-12-28
PRYOR CREEK 903 11 754 2020-12-28
LEXINGTON 902 10 762 2020-12-28
SEMINOLE 899 10 771 2020-12-28
NEWCASTLE 834 5 738 2020-12-28
TECUMSEH 804 3 683 2020-12-28
NOBLE 795 7 648 2020-12-28
ALVA 794 4 652 2020-12-28
PAULS VALLEY 789 5 653 2020-12-28
WAGONER 777 9 629 2020-12-28
CUSHING 754 6 647 2020-12-28
MCLOUD 751 3 673 2020-12-28
PIEDMONT 724 5 636 2020-12-28
HARRAH 721 5 588 2020-12-28
SULPHUR 700 7 578 2020-12-28
MADILL 670 3 616 2020-12-28
MARLOW 670 4 565 2020-12-28
HUGO 670 5 555 2020-12-28
HENRYETTA 663 9 572 2020-12-28
JAY 652 4 544 2020-12-28
HOMINY 650 2 611 2020-12-28
SAYRE 648 10 590 2020-12-28
HELENA 644 2 606 2020-12-28
CHECOTAH 623 7 502 2020-12-28
MARIETTA 612 4 534 2020-12-28
FORT GIBSON 610 7 479 2020-12-28
BRISTOW 579 13 488 2020-12-28
EUFAULA 574 9 473 2020-12-28
BOLEY 553 7 535 2020-12-28
KINGFISHER 522 2 461 2020-12-28
STIGLER 514 6 437 2020-12-28
OKEMAH 510 5 412 2020-12-28
MULDROW 504 3 434 2020-12-28
HOLDENVILLE 493 4 423 2020-12-28
LINDSAY 480 4 421 2020-12-28
CATOOSA 477 7 422 2020-12-28
HEAVENER 475 8 422 2020-12-28
CHANDLER 463 12 403 2020-12-28
HENNESSEY 462 2 407 2020-12-28
WEWOKA 458 4 365 2020-12-28
CALERA 457 1 409 2020-12-28
PERRY 448 3 365 2020-12-28
ELGIN 440 4 371 2020-12-28
AFTON 436 2 372 2020-12-28
SPIRO 435 1 405 2020-12-28
LOCUST GROVE 431 0 362 2020-12-28
CLEVELAND 430 5 366 2020-12-28
WARR ACRES 428 1 385 2020-12-28
SPENCER 424 7 361 2020-12-28
FAIRVIEW 414 2 386 2020-12-28
MOUNDS 412 6 330 2020-12-28
KINGSTON 408 3 343 2020-12-28
PRAGUE 403 2 343 2020-12-28
MIDWEST CITY 394 10 335 2020-12-28
INOLA 392 3 325 2020-12-28
CACHE 388 2 350 2020-12-28
JONES 386 3 331 2020-12-28
SPERRY 386 2 324 2020-12-28
TISHOMINGO 385 4 315 2020-12-28
MANNFORD 383 6 329 2020-12-28
CHELSEA 383 5 323 2020-12-28
BLACKWELL 372 6 306 2020-12-28
NOWATA 370 6 307 2020-12-28
DAVIS 367 0 291 2020-12-28
HINTON 364 0 347 2020-12-28
SALINA 355 2 298 2020-12-28
MEEKER 350 13 310 2020-12-28
DEL CITY 350 1 299 2020-12-28
FREDERICK 342 7 302 2020-12-28
PERKINS 339 3 293 2020-12-28
COALGATE 339 4 289 2020-12-28
PAWNEE 339 2 261 2020-12-28
VIAN 337 3 294 2020-12-28
CHOUTEAU 328 7 267 2020-12-28
ANTLERS 325 6 261 2020-12-28
WYNNEWOOD 322 2 276 2020-12-28
APACHE 317 2 262 2020-12-28
OOLOGAH 316 2 269 2020-12-28
PAWHUSKA 311 3 271 2020-12-28
CARNEGIE 311 5 260 2020-12-28
HULBERT 311 3 263 2020-12-28
HASKELL 311 1 258 2020-12-28
DEWEY 305 4 262 2020-12-28
COMANCHE 299 4 230 2020-12-28
WASHINGTON 296 2 263 2020-12-28
WESTVILLE 293 2 241 2020-12-28
STRATFORD 292 0 249 2020-12-28
COLCORD 279 1 228 2020-12-28
WILBURTON 274 3 193 2020-12-28
NEWKIRK 268 1 220 2020-12-28
TALIHINA 265 6 213 2020-12-28
VALLIANT 260 3 208 2020-12-28
HOOKER 260 0 243 2020-12-28
WISTER 259 1 220 2020-12-28
NICHOLS HILLS 257 0 232 2020-12-28
KONAWA 253 3 202 2020-12-28
BEGGS 252 3 219 2020-12-28
ROLAND 252 1 235 2020-12-28
MORRIS 251 0 220 2020-12-28
KANSAS 251 6 206 2020-12-28
STROUD 250 2 218 2020-12-28
WALTERS 249 3 203 2020-12-28
MANGUM 248 9 220 2020-12-28
COMMERCE 246 2 217 2020-12-28
POCOLA 241 3 224 2020-12-28
WATONGA 238 0 212 2020-12-28
LUTHER 237 3 192 2020-12-28
GORE 234 3 185 2020-12-28
MEAD 218 2 186 2020-12-28
TONKAWA 216 6 174 2020-12-28
PORUM 214 2 154 2020-12-28
WYANDOTTE 213 2 186 2020-12-28
LONE GROVE 213 1 179 2020-12-28
NEW CORDELL 211 0 179 2020-12-28
WARNER 209 0 161 2020-12-28
MINCO 209 0 189 2020-12-28
CADDO 205 1 182 2020-12-28
COLBERT 204 7 166 2020-12-28
HOBART 202 6 188 2020-12-28
FAIRLAND 200 1 180 2020-12-28
QUAPAW 200 2 159 2020-12-28
WELLSTON 197 0 178 2020-12-28
HARTSHORNE 197 0 163 2020-12-28
HOWE 197 0 174 2020-12-28
ARCADIA 186 0 176 2020-12-28
ELMORE CITY 186 3 154 2020-12-28
WAURIKA 184 1 154 2020-12-28
FLETCHER 183 2 156 2020-12-28
BILLINGS 182 1 168 2020-12-28
BOKCHITO 179 1 157 2020-12-28
WILSON 178 1 149 2020-12-28
PORTER 178 1 145 2020-12-28
ADAIR 178 1 142 2020-12-28
LAVERNE 177 1 166 2020-12-28
KIEFER 177 1 159 2020-12-28
STONEWALL 175 1 135 2020-12-28
HOLLIS 173 0 154 2020-12-28
WAYNE 172 1 132 2020-12-28
CASHION 169 0 130 2020-12-28
DRUMRIGHT 169 2 134 2020-12-28
PADEN 168 0 139 2020-12-28
KELLYVILLE 168 2 148 2020-12-28
MAYSVILLE 167 4 138 2020-12-28
TALALA 166 1 147 2020-12-28
BLAIR 164 0 150 2020-12-28
HAWORTH 163 3 137 2020-12-28
EARLSBORO 161 0 130 2020-12-28
KEOTA 160 0 141 2020-12-28
HYDRO 158 2 142 2020-12-28
CRESCENT 157 1 122 2020-12-28
WRIGHT CITY 157 0 121 2020-12-28
OKARCHE 156 4 141 2020-12-28
BEAVER 156 1 145 2020-12-28
ALLEN 151 2 132 2020-12-28
BARNSDALL 151 4 136 2020-12-28
TEXHOMA 150 0 146 2020-12-28
BINGER 148 10 125 2020-12-28
SHATTUCK 148 1 135 2020-12-28
RUSH SPRINGS 144 1 124 2020-12-28
WAUKOMIS 143 0 119 2020-12-28
CYRIL 142 2 115 2020-12-28
FORT COBB 141 0 132 2020-12-28
CAMERON 141 0 120 2020-12-28
GOODWELL 138 0 131 2020-12-28
MOORELAND 137 1 121 2020-12-28
BOSWELL 136 1 112 2020-12-28
CEMENT 132 0 113 2020-12-28
YALE 132 3 112 2020-12-28
BUFFALO 130 2 120 2020-12-28
WELCH 130 1 102 2020-12-28
RED ROCK 129 2 114 2020-12-28
ROFF 129 1 101 2020-12-28
SEILING 127 1 115 2020-12-28
BIG CABIN 126 2 99 2020-12-28
THOMAS 126 0 112 2020-12-28
HEALDTON 126 2 84 2020-12-28
PAOLI 124 1 107 2020-12-28
CHEROKEE 124 1 82 2020-12-28
ARAPAHO 122 4 99 2020-12-28
RINGLING 121 1 90 2020-12-28
WETUMKA 121 1 96 2020-12-28
MEDFORD 120 1 106 2020-12-28
RINGWOOD 119 0 104 2020-12-28
GERONIMO 118 1 103 2020-12-28
WATTS 117 0 99 2020-12-28
FAIRFAX 117 1 92 2020-12-28
MAUD 116 0 93 2020-12-28
QUINTON 115 0 96 2020-12-28
BOKOSHE 114 0 110 2020-12-28
GLENCOE 114 2 96 2020-12-28
JENNINGS 114 1 94 2020-12-28
NINNEKAH 113 1 102 2020-12-28
GEARY 113 0 106 2020-12-28
OKEENE 112 0 90 2020-12-28
SNYDER 111 4 99 2020-12-28
FORT TOWSON 111 0 89 2020-12-28
MORRISON 110 1 92 2020-12-28
OCHELATA 109 2 91 2020-12-28
POND CREEK 108 0 92 2020-12-28
BLUEJACKET 107 1 90 2020-12-28
CANTON 106 2 88 2020-12-28
SHADY POINT 106 0 90 2020-12-28
BURNS FLAT 106 1 81 2020-12-28
INDIAHOMA 104 1 96 2020-12-28
WELEETKA 104 3 85 2020-12-28
GARBER 104 0 85 2020-12-28
WEBBERS FALLS 101 0 86 2020-12-28
CANUTE 101 0 85 2020-12-28
LEEDEY 99 2 90 2020-12-28
RAMONA 98 3 84 2020-12-28
OKTAHA 98 0 90 2020-12-28
ALEX 98 2 87 2020-12-28
GRANITE 96 0 87 2020-12-28
BENNINGTON 96 1 86 2020-12-28
GRACEMONT 95 1 82 2020-12-28
LAHOMA 95 3 83 2020-12-28
PANAMA 93 1 82 2020-12-28
THACKERVILLE 93 0 85 2020-12-28
TEMPLE 93 6 79 2020-12-28
UNION CITY 93 1 73 2020-12-28
HAMMON 91 2 82 2020-12-28
COPAN 91 1 77 2020-12-28
CALUMET 90 0 88 2020-12-28
VICI 90 0 79 2020-12-28
CHEYENNE 89 1 78 2020-12-28
DEPEW 89 1 76 2020-12-28
KREBS 88 1 63 2020-12-28
MOUNTAIN VIEW 84 1 68 2020-12-28
KIOWA 84 1 66 2020-12-28
RED OAK 83 0 65 2020-12-28
WANETTE 83 0 63 2020-12-28
TYRONE 82 0 76 2020-12-28
TIPTON 81 0 69 2020-12-28
CLAYTON 79 0 58 2020-12-28
SPAVINAW 78 0 58 2020-12-28
COUNCIL HILL 78 1 62 2020-12-28
DELAWARE 78 1 66 2020-12-28
SENTINEL 77 0 71 2020-12-28
ASHER 76 0 67 2020-12-28
CANEY 76 0 66 2020-12-28
VELMA 74 1 55 2020-12-28
LOOKEBA 73 2 64 2020-12-28
RYAN 73 0 55 2020-12-28
BOISE CITY 73 0 71 2020-12-28
SOPER 73 0 58 2020-12-28
DAVENPORT 72 0 59 2020-12-28
BRAGGS 72 1 60 2020-12-28
GRANDFIELD 72 1 63 2020-12-28
DOVER 72 2 68 2020-12-28
SASAKWA 71 0 59 2020-12-28
AMBER 71 0 67 2020-12-28
STRINGTOWN 70 1 54 2020-12-28
GARVIN 70 0 59 2020-12-28
MILBURN 68 2 51 2020-12-28
MANNSVILLE 68 0 64 2020-12-28
FOSS 67 0 55 2020-12-28
TERLTON 66 1 57 2020-12-28
ARKOMA 66 1 61 2020-12-28
ERICK 64 1 59 2020-12-28
WAYNOKA 64 0 33 2020-12-28
MILL CREEK 62 0 53 2020-12-28
ARNETT 62 0 58 2020-12-28
FARGO 62 0 59 2020-12-28
DEWAR 61 0 51 2020-12-28
CHATTANOOGA 60 1 57 2020-12-28
VERDEN 60 1 57 2020-12-28
MCCURTAIN 60 1 55 2020-12-28
TUPELO 59 0 40 2020-12-28
BYARS 59 1 52 2020-12-28
OILTON 58 2 50 2020-12-28
OAKS 58 1 37 2020-12-28
OLUSTEE 56 0 51 2020-12-28
AGRA 55 1 49 2020-12-28
MULHALL 55 0 45 2020-12-28
SAVANNA 55 0 45 2020-12-28
TRYON 52 0 47 2020-12-28
GANS 52 0 45 2020-12-28
CANADIAN 51 0 42 2020-12-28
RAVIA 51 1 38 2020-12-28
WANN 50 1 42 2020-12-28
COVINGTON 50 0 32 2020-12-28
CLEO SPRINGS 50 0 42 2020-12-28
CARNEY 50 0 41 2020-12-28
PITTSBURG 49 0 42 2020-12-28
RATTAN 49 0 42 2020-12-28
CORN 49 1 42 2020-12-28
DUSTIN 48 1 41 2020-12-28
POCASSET 47 1 45 2020-12-28
CUSTER CITY 47 0 31 2020-12-28
DILL CITY 46 0 31 2020-12-28
KINTA 45 0 33 2020-12-28
REYDON 45 0 42 2020-12-28
STERLING 45 0 38 2020-12-28
SHIDLER 45 0 38 2020-12-28
HAILEYVILLE 44 0 35 2020-12-28
COYLE 44 0 36 2020-12-28
KREMLIN 44 0 39 2020-12-28
LAMONT 43 1 34 2020-12-28
RANDLETT 43 1 38 2020-12-28
KETCHUM 43 1 36 2020-12-28
LENAPAH 43 0 31 2020-12-28
INDIANOLA 43 0 33 2020-12-28
BOYNTON 42 0 35 2020-12-28
RATLIFF CITY 42 0 30 2020-12-28
RIPLEY 42 1 38 2020-12-28
STUART 42 0 37 2020-12-28
LONGDALE 42 0 36 2020-12-28
LEHIGH 42 0 41 2020-12-28
AMES 41 0 34 2020-12-28
KAW CITY 41 1 35 2020-12-28
GAGE 41 0 37 2020-12-28
SPRINGER 40 1 32 2020-12-28
MENO 40 0 38 2020-12-28
NASH 39 0 33 2020-12-28
CASTLE 39 0 28 2020-12-28
CROWDER 39 0 32 2020-12-28
LANGLEY 38 0 32 2020-12-28
MARBLE CITY 38 0 32 2020-12-28
ALINE 38 1 33 2020-12-28
WHITEFIELD 37 0 36 2020-12-28
ORLANDO 37 0 33 2020-12-28
WYNONA 37 1 27 2020-12-28
LOCO 36 0 27 2020-12-28
WAPANUCKA 36 1 28 2020-12-28
CALVIN 35 1 30 2020-12-28
KENEFIC 35 0 34 2020-12-28
SPARKS 34 1 29 2020-12-28
SAWYER 34 0 28 2020-12-28
LONE WOLF 34 0 31 2020-12-28
BUTLER 34 0 31 2020-12-28
DRUMMOND 33 0 29 2020-12-28
ACHILLE 33 0 27 2020-12-28
SCHULTER 33 0 28 2020-12-28
WAKITA 33 2 25 2020-12-28
BURBANK 32 0 28 2020-12-28
CARMEN 32 0 18 2020-12-28
TALOGA 32 0 31 2020-12-28
ELDORADO 32 0 26 2020-12-28
RALSTON 32 1 27 2020-12-28
MARLAND 32 0 29 2020-12-28
TERRAL 31 1 23 2020-12-28
HARDESTY 31 0 30 2020-12-28
FORGAN 30 0 28 2020-12-28
JET 29 0 23 2020-12-28
LANGSTON 29 1 23 2020-12-28
CARTER 28 0 25 2020-12-28
FOSTER 28 0 24 2020-12-28
FAXON 28 0 25 2020-12-28
FAIRMONT 28 0 22 2020-12-28
BERNICE 28 0 22 2020-12-28
OKAY 28 0 18 2020-12-28
GOLDSBY 28 0 27 2020-12-28
SHARON 27 0 22 2020-12-28
MOUNTAIN PARK 27 0 25 2020-12-28
ROOSEVELT 27 0 24 2020-12-28
GOULD 26 0 24 2020-12-28
MARSHALL 26 0 19 2020-12-28
HANNA 26 0 21 2020-12-28
FREEDOM 25 0 15 2020-12-28
OPTIMA 24 0 24 2020-12-28
DEER CREEK 24 1 23 2020-12-28
HASTINGS 24 0 21 2020-12-28
ROCKY 24 0 22 2020-12-28
AVANT 23 0 21 2020-12-28
DEVOL 23 0 22 2020-12-28
GOLTRY 23 0 22 2020-12-28
DAVIDSON 22 0 19 2020-12-28
PRUE 22 0 21 2020-12-28
BURLINGTON 22 0 22 2020-12-28
CAMARGO 22 0 15 2020-12-28
WILLOW 21 0 16 2020-12-28
OSAGE 21 0 21 2020-12-28
BESSIE 21 1 16 2020-12-28
FRANCIS 20 1 18 2020-12-28
HUNTER 20 0 16 2020-12-28
COLONY 20 0 19 2020-12-28
FOYIL 18 0 18 2020-12-28
DACOMA 18 0 11 2020-12-28
GOTEBO 18 0 17 2020-12-28
NORTH MIAMI 18 0 16 2020-12-28
MILLERTON 17 0 16 2020-12-28
EAKLY 17 0 11 2020-12-28
DISNEY 16 0 14 2020-12-28
LAMAR 16 0 11 2020-12-28
NICOMA PARK 16 0 14 2020-12-28
MARTHA 16 1 12 2020-12-28
DIBBLE 16 0 15 2020-12-28
ALDERSON 15 0 12 2020-12-28
KEYES 14 0 14 2020-12-28
BRAMAN 13 0 10 2020-12-28
HITCHCOCK 13 0 10 2020-12-28
FITZHUGH 13 0 12 2020-12-28
MEDICINE PARK 13 0 10 2020-12-28
HILLSDALE 13 0 9 2020-12-28
BRADLEY 12 0 12 2020-12-28
BROMIDE 11 1 8 2020-12-28
BOWLEGS 11 0 10 2020-12-28
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 11 0 10 2020-12-28
WAINWRIGHT 11 0 10 2020-12-28
CROMWELL 10 0 5 2020-12-28
ALBION 7 0 6 2020-12-28
THE VILLAGE 6 0 4 2020-12-28
DOUGHERTY 6 0 4 2020-12-28
PEORIA 6 0 6 2020-12-28
ADDINGTON 5 0 5 2020-12-28
MANITOU 5 0 4 2020-12-28
VERA 4 0 4 2020-12-28
HALLETT 3 0 3 2020-12-28
SLICK 3 0 3 2020-12-28
BYNG 3 0 3 2020-12-28
REDBIRD 3 0 3 2020-12-28
FANSHAWE 3 0 3 2020-12-28
KEMP 2 0 2 2020-12-28
MOFFETT 2 0 2 2020-12-28
NORGE 2 0 2 2020-12-28
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2020-12-28
SLAUGHTERVILLE 2 0 2 2020-12-28
GENE AUTRY 2 0 2 2020-12-28
TULLAHASSEE 2 0 0 2020-12-28
BLACKBURN 2 0 1 2020-12-28
RENTIESVILLE 2 0 2 2020-12-28
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2020-12-28
EAST DUKE 1 0 1 2020-12-28
TATUMS 1 0 1 2020-12-28
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2020-12-28
OAKLAND 1 0 1 2020-12-28
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2020-12-28
PINK 1 0 1 2020-12-28
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2020-12-28
SPORTSMEN ACRES 1 0 1 2020-12-28
BRIDGEPORT 1 0 1 2020-12-28
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2020-12-28
BRAY 1 0 1 2020-12-28

