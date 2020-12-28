ENID, Okla. — COVID-19 in Oklahoma continues to rise, as 3,448 new cases and 13 more deaths were reported Monday by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Garfield County increased by 69 cases, with 570 of those active, a rise of 51 compared to weekend data, according to OSDH. There have been 4,735, or nearly 86%, who have recovered and 42 who have died in the county, based on OSDH data.
Of those cases, 4,738, or 88.6%, have been in Enid, where 465 remain active, a single-day increase of 50, according to OSDH data on Monday. There have been 4,233 in the city who have recovered and 40 who have died.
None of the deaths reported Monday were in the Enid area, according to OSDH.
The increase in cases takes the overall total to 282,587, with a seven-day rolling average of new cases reported at 2,736. There were 35,528 active cases, an increase of 1,777, and 244,676 recovered, including 1,658 since Sunday’s OSDH report.
There have been 2,383 Oklahomans who have died either due to COVID-19 or complications from the virus, according to OSDH data.
Deaths reported Monday were 10 in the 65 and older age range: two Noble County women; men from Cleveland, McClain, Oklahoma, Pottawatomie counties; and women from Adair, Comanche, Johnston and Washington counties. Other deaths were two men from Pontotoc and Tulsa counties in the 50-64 age range and a Canadian County man in the 36-40 age range, according to OSDH.
Cases reported the week ending Thursday rose by 7%, according to OSDH, while deaths rose 12.2% in the same time frame as compared to the prior week. Those who have recovered from the virus rose by 3.1%, while the number of Oklahomans hospitalized with the virus since it was confirmed in the state in March rose by 6%, according to OSDH data.
Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma climbed by 47 to 16,336, according to the OSDH on Monday. Current hospitalization data will be released in the evening’s Executive Report.
Locally, there were 19 COVID-19 patients and two deaths at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center. St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center’s public information officer will not available this week to report data, according to the facility.
In addition to 69 new cases in Garfield County, other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Monday included 42 in Woodward, 13 in Kingfisher, 12 each in Alfalfa and Woods, 10 in Noble, eight in Major and six each in Blaine and Grant, according to OSDH.
State update
There have been 148,909 Oklahoma women and 133,466 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH Monday. There were 212 designated as unknown gender.
Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 5,127 in the 0-4 age group, 30,144 in the 5-17 age group, 90,192 in the 18-35 age group, 61,704 in the 36-49 age group, 54,378 in the 50-64 age group and 41,014 in the 65 and older age group. There were 28 listed as unknown age.
Of the overall 2,383 deaths in the state, 1,907 have been 65 and older and 374 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.7% of the total. There have been 80 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 21 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 1,336, than women, 1,047, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Monday.
Data shows deaths in 76 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 424 in Oklahoma; 376 in Tulsa; 151 in Cleveland; 83 in Rogers; 63 in Creek; 58 in Washington; 56 in Comanche; 50 each in Canadian and McCurtain; 48 in Muskogee; 44 each in Delaware and Wagoner; 42 in Garfield; 39 in Caddo; 36 each in Grady and Jackson; 33 in Pottawatomie; 32 each in Bryan and Lincoln; 31 in Custer; 30 each in Kay and Le FLore; 28 in Ottawa; 27 in Payne; 26 in Okmulgee; 25 each in McClain and Osage; 23 each in Mayes, Pittsburg, Pontotoc and Stephens; 21 in Beckham; 18 each in Garvin and Seminole; 17 each in Carter and Cherokee; 16 each in Sequoyah and Texas; 15 each in McIntosh and Okfuskee; 14 in Adair; 11 in Kiowa; 10 each in Cotton, Johnston, Kingfisher, Pawnee and Woodward; nine in Greer; eight each in Hughes, Murray, Nowata and Tillman; seven each in Haskell, Logan and Noble; six each in Choctaw, Marshall, Pushmataha and Roger Mills; five each in Craig, Grant, Latimer and Love; four each in Alfalfa, Coal, Major and Woods; three each in Atoka, Blaine, Dewey, Harper, Jefferson and Washita; two in Beaver; and one each in Cimarron and Ellis.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Monday by OSDH:
• Woodward with 2,429 cases, 2,228 recovered, 191 active and 10 deaths, seven from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland.
• Kingfisher with 1,335 cases, 1,167 recovered, 158 active and 10 deaths, four from Okarche, two each from Hennessey, Dover and Kingfisher.
• Noble with 946 cases, 797 recovered, 142 active and seven deaths, including a Billings man.
• Alfalfa with 911 cases, 808 recovered, 99 active and four deaths, one each from Aline, Cherokee and Helena and an inmate from James Crabtree Correctional Center, in Helena.
• Woods with 921 cases, 723 recovered, 194 active and four deaths from Alva.
• Major with 710 cases, 640 recovered, 66 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.
• Blaine with 639 cases, 555 recovered, 81 active and three deaths, two from Canton and one not listed by town.
• Grant with 375 cases, 321 recovered, 49 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.
In Enid, there have been 2,186 cases, with 1,965 recovered and 25 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 2,492 cases, with 2,214 recovered and 14 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Monday. There were 28 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at www.unitedstateszip codes.org/.
There have been 42 deaths in Garfield County, with 40 from Enid and three from Lahoma, according to the OSDH. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dated the Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as more widely shared county numbers are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum.
