OSDH: 28,065 COVID-19 cases, 13 more deaths; 12 more cases in NW Okla.

  • Updated
  • 5 min to read
COVID-19 Oklahoma map for 7.22.20

There have been 28,065 Oklahomans test positive for coronavirus COVID-19 in all 77 counties (shaded in red) and 474 deaths in 49 counties (shaded in orange), according to Oklahoma State Department of Health figures on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. 

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma saw an increase of 918 new COVID-19 cases — 12 in Northwest Oklahoma counties — and 13 deaths reported Wednesday, July 22, 2020, by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

A Billings man in the 65 and older age group was the latest death attributed to COVID-19 in Northwest Oklahoma, according to OSDH information on Tuesday. There have been a total of 474 deaths in the state as of Wednesday morning data from OSDH.

Of the deaths reported Wednesday, 12 were in the 65 and older range — one woman and two men from McCurtain County, one woman and one man from Muskogee County, three women and two men from Oklahoma County and two men from Seminole and Tulsa counties. A Tulsa County woman in the 36-49 age range also died. Two of the deaths were in the last 24 hours, according to OSDH, which did not specify when the others occurred.

Overall, the state has seen 28,065 COVID-19 cases since March, which is less than 1%, or .71, of its population, listed at 3,956,971 in July 2019, according to census.gov. Of the cumulative cases, there are 5,231 currently active, and 21,596 have recovered, according to OSDH on Wednesday. OSDH defines recovered as "not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report."

Northern and northwestern Oklahoma counties with case increases on Wednesday, per the OSDH website, included four in Noble, three each in Garfield and Woods, two each in Kingfisher and Woodward and one each in Blaine and Major. Additional cases per city included two in Enid and one each in Fairview, Freedom, Hennessey, Okarche, Watonga and Woodward.

There have been a cumulative 2,540 hospitalizations associated with COVID-19, with 630 currently hospitalized with or suspected of having the virus, according to OSDH on Wednesday. Of those, 257 are in intensive care, according to information provided by OSDH on Tuesday evening.

In Enid, there were six patients who had tested positive with COVID-19 admitted at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center and three at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center, according to spokeswomen at the hospitals just after noon on Tuesday.

State numbers

OSDH still is trying to align its website dashboard to the 820 backlogged cases that were discovered earlier this week. The website is showing 28,065 in its top carousel but a lesser number in its summary report.

"As the (interim health) Commissioner (Dr. Lance Frye) warned in yesterday’s press conference, it will take a few more days to get the dashboard aligned with the 820 backlog numbers, due to the verification process on the demographics of each case," said Rob Crissinger, OSDH spokesman.

In Oklahoma, there have been 510,359 total specimens collected for COVID-19 testing, with 478,297, just less than 94%, that have been negative, according to OSDH.

Cumulative totals of confirmed cases of the virus as of Wednesday were 609 in the 0-4 age group, 2,164 in the 5-17 age group, 9,929 in the 18-35 age group, 5,935 in the 36-49 age group, 4,780 in the 50-64 age group and 3,865 in the 65 and older age group. One case was listed as age unknown.

Of those testing positive, 14,034, or 50.01%, have been female, and 13,165 or 46.90%, have been male. There are 102 listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Wednesday.

Of the overall 474 deaths in the state associated with the virus, 380 or 80.17%, have been 65 and older; 70 or 14.77%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 16, or 3.38%, have been in the 36-49 age group; 7, or 1.48%, have been in the 18-35 age group; and one, or .21%, has been in the 5-17 age group. More men, 249, than women, 225, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Wednesday. The average age of those who have died is 74.9.

OSDH reports 78.3% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. Just less than half of the deaths, 225, have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 1,216 cases among long-term care residents and 726 cases among staff, according to OSDH's Executive Report filed Tuesday evening.

Data shows deaths in 49 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 89 in Tulsa County; 85 in Oklahoma County; 40 in Cleveland County; 39 in Washington County; 19 each in Delaware and Wagoner counties; 17 in McCurtain County; 16 in Muskogee County; 11 each in Caddo and Rogers counties; 9 each in Comanche, Creek, Kay and Osage counties; 7 each in Greer and Texas counties; 6 in Pottawatomie County; 5 each in Grady, Mayes and Seminole counties; 4 each in Adair, Canadian and McClain counties; 3 each in Carter, Garvin, Jackson, Pawnee, Pittsburg and Sequoyah counties; 2 each in Cotton, Garfield, Lincoln, Noble, Ottawa, Payne and Pontotoc counties; and 1 each in Bryan, Cherokee, Choctaw, Hughes, Kiowa, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, McIntosh, Nowata, Stephens and Tillman counties.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data released Wednesday for Northwest Oklahoma counties shows Garfield with 186 cases, 129 recovered and two deaths, a woman in the 36-49 age group in June and an 86-year-old from Garfield County in April; Kingfisher with 70 cases, 54 recovered; Noble with 65 cases, 49 recovered and two death; Blaine with 24 cases, 18 recovered; Woodward with 23 cases, 16 recovered; Major with 18 cases, 16 recovered and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Woods with 15 cases, 11 recovered; Grant with five cases, three recovered; and Alfalfa with one recovered case.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 170 in Enid (51 active); 30 in Kingfisher (nine active); 19 each in Hennessey (five active) and Woodward (six active); 17 in Okarche (one active); 11 in Watonga (two active); 10 in Alva (one active); eight in Fairview; seven in Cashion; six each in Geary (one active) and Ringwood (one active); four each in Freedom (four active), Garber (one active), Lahoma and Pond Creek (three active); three Longdale (one active); two each in Dover (one active), Laverne, Marshall, Meno, Okeene (one active), Seiling and Waukomis (one active); and one each in Canton (one active), Fort Supply, Hitchcock, Jet, Lamont, Medford and Mooreland, according to data released by OSDH on Wednesday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."

In Enid, there have been 86 cases with 60 recovered, from the 73701 Zip Code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 84 cases with 58 recovered from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wedneday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 Zip Code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

Oklahoma per county 7.22.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, July 22, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED
OKLAHOMA 6762 85 5243
TULSA 6744 89 5521
CLEVELAND 1847 40 1455
TEXAS 1009 7 995
MCCURTAIN 728 17 566
CANADIAN 717 4 576
COMANCHE 609 9 515
PAYNE 560 2 484
WAGONER 507 19 385
WASHINGTON 505 39 438
ROGERS 488 11 350
GRADY 325 5 263
DELAWARE 316 19 249
MCCLAIN 315 4 271
CREEK 299 9 219
MUSKOGEE 288 16 187
BRYAN 259 1 186
OSAGE 257 9 217
OKMULGEE 242 0 166
POTTAWATOMIE 237 6 160
CADDO 236 11 203
OTTAWA 233 2 174
CARTER 231 3 194
JACKSON 228 3 100
ADAIR 205 4 145
MAYES 202 5 123
GARFIELD 186 2 129
CHEROKEE 182 1 133
KAY 156 9 121
GARVIN 152 3 129
CHOCTAW 148 1 125
STEPHENS 130 1 96
LOGAN 128 1 101
CUSTER 126 0 92
PONTOTOC 115 2 84
SEQUOYAH 111 3 68
MCINTOSH 109 1 89
LE FLORE 102 1 59
SEMINOLE 102 5 67
PITTSBURG 100 3 80
PAWNEE 86 3 71
GREER 72 7 59
KINGFISHER 70 0 54
NOBLE 65 2 49
LINCOLN 63 2 43
MARSHALL 58 0 45
LOVE 57 0 52
ATOKA 48 0 40
PUSHMATAHA 46 0 25
NOWATA 45 1 40
CRAIG 44 0 29
MURRAY 39 0 32
TILLMAN 36 1 25
BEAVER 33 0 32
LATIMER 29 1 16
BECKHAM 27 0 19
HUGHES 25 1 15
JOHNSTON 25 0 16
BLAINE 24 0 18
OKFUSKEE 24 0 19
WOODWARD 23 0 16
JEFFERSON 23 0 19
HASKELL 23 0 19
COAL 20 0 12
KIOWA 19 1 15
MAJOR 18 1 16
WOODS 15 0 11
WASHITA 12 0 7
COTTON 12 2 9
ROGER MILLS 6 0 1
GRANT 5 0 3
HARMON 4 0 2
DEWEY 4 0 4
HARPER 2 0 2
ELLIS 1 0 1
ALFALFA 1 0 1
CIMARRON 1 0 1

Oklahoma per city 7.22.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, July 22, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED
OKLAHOMA CITY 5388 72 4123
TULSA 4671 65 3832
EDMOND 1043 14 862
BROKEN ARROW 1018 19 795
NORMAN 954 23 747
GUYMON 840 7 828
JENKS 484 0 454
LAWTON 471 8 407
OTHER*** 460 4 347
STILLWATER 460 1 411
MOORE 424 9 337
BARTLESVILLE 412 37 352
YUKON 384 2 313
BROKEN BOW 335 14 261
CLAREMORE 293 8 196
OWASSO 254 2 196
IDABEL 237 2 185
BIXBY 216 2 170
MUSKOGEE 210 12 135
ALTUS 209 3 89
ARDMORE 194 2 164
GLENPOOL 190 0 161
CHICKASHA 184 4 150
ENID 170 2 119
DURANT 163 0 113
SHAWNEE 160 6 108
BETHANY 159 1 130
SAPULPA 150 3 105
MIAMI 145 2 109
GROVE 144 16 111
SKIATOOK 139 7 119
PONCA CITY 138 7 110
SAND SPRINGS 135 2 100
TAHLEQUAH 134 1 98
COWETA 133 13 99
PURCELL 132 3 113
HUGO 124 1 108
MUSTANG 121 1 103
STILWELL 120 4 76
COLLINSVILLE 117 1 93
EL RENO 111 1 82
CHOCTAW 106 2 77
OKMULGEE 97 0 56
BLANCHARD 95 0 82
HINTON 91 0 89
HOOKER 91 0 91
ADA 90 0 65
WAGONER 83 4 64
GUTHRIE 78 0 59
DUNCAN 78 0 65
JAY 76 1 64
MIDWEST CITY 73 2 57
PAULS VALLEY 71 1 61
MANGUM 70 7 58
HENRYETTA 70 0 50
TUTTLE 70 1 54
NEWCASTLE 70 1 60
MCALESTER 65 3 51
PRYOR CREEK 63 1 40
NOBLE 62 1 48
WEATHERFORD 61 0 51
PIEDMONT 56 0 45
CHECOTAH 56 1 49
WARR ACRES 55 0 45
CLINTON 55 0 35
LOCUST GROVE 51 0 29
LEXINGTON 51 0 36
EUFAULA 51 0 35
CUSHING 50 1 38
WESTVILLE 49 0 45
SEMINOLE 49 3 34
DEL CITY 48 0 34
SPENCER 48 1 38
ANADARKO 47 1 38
BINGER 46 9 37
CLEVELAND 46 3 39
LINDSAY 45 1 37
WRIGHT CITY 44 0 32
SALLISAW 43 0 27
CATOOSA 42 0 32
MARIETTA 40 0 36
DEWEY 40 1 36
HOMINY 39 0 28
VALLIANT 38 0 30
NICHOLS HILLS 38 0 37
WEWOKA 38 1 25
ATOKA 38 0 33
FORT GIBSON 37 3 23
COMMERCE 36 0 29
SPERRY 36 1 28
AFTON 36 0 24
MADILL 36 0 26
VINITA 35 0 26
CHOUTEAU 35 3 22
SALINA 35 1 20
HAWORTH 34 0 24
COLCORD 33 1 29
INOLA 33 2 24
KELLYVILLE 32 2 28
MULDROW 32 1 22
MOUNDS 32 1 26
JONES 31 0 23
FREDERICK 31 1 23
MCLOUD 30 0 22
PERKINS 30 0 21
KINGFISHER 30 0 21
SULPHUR 30 0 24
COMANCHE 29 1 15
TEXHOMA 29 0 29
PAWNEE 28 0 21
NOWATA 27 1 24
HARRAH 26 0 25
WASHINGTON 25 0 21
CALERA 25 0 15
ELK CITY 24 0 16
PERRY 24 0 16
BRISTOW 24 1 15
TALIHINA 23 1 8
RED ROCK 23 1 21
OOLOGAH 23 0 21
ELGIN 23 0 14
KINGSTON 22 0 19
MANNFORD 22 0 14
BEGGS 22 0 18
TECUMSEH 22 0 15
CHELSEA 22 0 18
MORRIS 22 0 18
OCHELATA 22 1 20
MARLOW 22 0 15
HASKELL 21 0 21
POTEAU 21 0 9
PAWHUSKA 20 0 16
WOODWARD 19 0 13
HENNESSEY 19 0 14
COLBERT 19 0 18
WAYNE 18 0 17
TYRONE 17 0 15
MAYSVILLE 17 0 12
OKARCHE 17 0 16
CLAYTON 17 0 8
CHANDLER 17 1 12
KIEFER 17 0 13
HULBERT 16 0 12
WATTS 16 0 16
BARNSDALL 16 2 12
GORE 15 1 9
HOLDENVILLE 15 1 9
GARVIN 14 0 11
LONE GROVE 14 0 12
PRAGUE 14 0 10
ARCADIA 14 0 12
CACHE 14 0 11
WILBURTON 14 1 11
MEAD 13 1 8
OLUSTEE 13 0 8
HEAVENER 13 0 9
CADDO 13 0 9
VIAN 13 1 5
LUTHER 13 0 8
COALGATE 13 0 7
GOODWELL 13 0 13
GLENCOE 12 0 10
WYNNEWOOD 12 1 10
OKEMAH 12 0 11
FAIRFAX 12 0 11
FORT COBB 12 0 10
WISTER 12 0 7
RAMONA 12 0 12
STIGLER 12 0 8
SPIRO 12 0 8
WATONGA 11 0 9
PORTER 11 0 8
QUAPAW 11 0 8
DEWAR 10 0 6
WYANDOTTE 10 0 8
APACHE 10 0 9
ALEX 10 0 9
YALE 10 0 5
RINGLING 10 0 6
STROUD 10 0 7
ALVA 10 0 9
COPAN 9 0 9
ANTLERS 9 0 8
KONAWA 9 1 5
DAVIS 9 0 8
OPTIMA 9 0 9
FORT TOWSON 9 0 5
BLACKWELL 9 0 6
MEEKER 9 0 6
STONEWALL 9 1 7
TISHOMINGO 9 0 5
BEAVER 8 0 8
HOBART 8 0 7
WELEETKA 8 0 5
FAIRVIEW 8 0 8
BENNINGTON 8 0 7
BIG CABIN 8 1 3
TALALA 8 0 5
EARLSBORO 8 0 5
PORUM 7 1 4
ROFF 7 0 5
BOSWELL 7 0 6
ELMORE CITY 7 0 7
TONKAWA 7 0 6
HEALDTON 7 0 5
MINCO 7 0 4
CASHION 7 0 7
ADAIR 7 0 5
NORTH MIAMI 7 0 6
LOOKEBA 7 1 5
WALTERS 7 0 6
RYAN 7 0 7
DELAWARE 7 0 6
WILSON 7 0 6
POCOLA 7 0 6
MAUD 7 0 2
KANSAS 7 0 5
AMBER 7 0 6
WETUMKA 7 0 5
HARTSHORNE 7 0 6
WARNER 6 0 5
BOKCHITO 6 0 5
BOKOSHE 6 0 5
FAIRLAND 6 0 3
CHEYENNE 6 0 1
GEARY 6 0 5
SASAKWA 6 0 4
CEMENT 6 0 4
WAURIKA 6 0 6
NEWKIRK 6 1 4
GRACEMONT 6 0 6
FLETCHER 6 0 6
WELLSTON 6 0 3
RINGWOOD 6 0 5
QUINTON 6 0 4
CYRIL 6 0 5
JENNINGS 6 0 6
RUSH SPRINGS 6 0 6
MCCURTAIN 6 0 6
PAOLI 5 0 4
ROLAND 5 0 2
BLAIR 5 0 2
RIPLEY 5 0 3
WEBBERS FALLS 5 0 3
TIPTON 5 0 1
THOMAS 5 0 3
SAVANNA 5 0 5
INDIAHOMA 5 0 4
TEMPLE 5 2 3
MORRISON 5 0 3
LEHIGH 5 0 4
DEPEW 5 1 3
ACHILLE 5 0 5
CRESCENT 5 0 5
SHADY POINT 5 0 4
CARNEGIE 4 0 3
ASHER 4 0 4
TERLTON 4 0 4
GARBER 4 0 3
ARAPAHO 4 0 3
ORLANDO 4 0 4
HARDESTY 4 0 4
FREEDOM 4 0 0
FORGAN 4 0 4
UNION CITY 4 0 2
HOLLIS 4 0 2
LAHOMA 4 0 4
CANEY 4 0 3
SAYRE 4 0 4
VERDEN 4 0 2
CANADIAN 4 0 4
PANAMA 4 0 2
MANNSVILLE 4 0 2
POND CREEK 4 0 1
PRUE 4 0 4
SPRINGER 4 1 3
PADEN 3 0 2
CALUMET 3 0 3
BERNICE 3 0 2
SNYDER 3 0 2
CARNEY 3 0 1
SPAVINAW 3 0 1
KIOWA 3 0 3
MOUNTAIN VIEW 3 1 2
THACKERVILLE 3 0 2
CROWDER 3 0 2
VICI 3 0 1
POCASSET 3 0 0
BURNS FLAT 3 0 1
DRUMRIGHT 3 0 1
AGRA 3 1 2
LONGDALE 3 0 2
KEOTA 3 0 3
BOYNTON 3 0 1
COUNCIL HILL 3 0 1
CAMERON 3 0 2
RATTAN 3 0 1
KINTA 3 0 3
LENAPAH 3 0 3
GERONIMO 3 0 1
STRATFORD 3 0 3
ALLEN 3 1 2
KETCHUM 3 0 2
MILLERTON 3 0 2
LANGSTON 3 0 2
MULHALL 3 0 3
OKTAHA 3 0 1
MARBLE CITY 3 0 3
SENTINEL 3 0 2
WANETTE 3 0 3
ALBION 3 0 0
WANN 3 0 3
ROOSEVELT 2 0 2
OKEENE 2 0 1
FOSS 2 0 1
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 2 0 2
PITTSBURG 2 0 1
OSAGE 2 0 2
NINNEKAH 2 0 2
KENEFIC 2 0 1
MENO 2 0 2
FITZHUGH 2 0 1
HYDRO 2 0 1
WAPANUCKA 2 0 2
HOWE 2 0 1
GRANITE 2 0 1
MARSHALL 2 0 2
DILL CITY 2 0 1
WELCH 2 0 1
WAUKOMIS 2 0 1
WYNONA 2 0 1
KAW CITY 2 1 1
RAVIA 2 0 1
FRANCIS 2 0 2
SEILING 2 0 2
SAWYER 2 0 2
DOVER 2 0 1
RED OAK 2 0 1
LAVERNE 2 0 2
BILLINGS 1 1 0
KREBS 1 0 1
GENE AUTRY 1 0 1
BUTLER 1 0 0
RALSTON 1 0 0
LAMONT 1 0 1
THE VILLAGE 1 0 1
DISNEY 1 0 1
LEEDEY 1 0 1
GRANDFIELD 1 0 1
MEDICINE PARK 1 0 1
TUPELO 1 0 1
COYLE 1 0 0
BRAGGS 1 0 1
BOLEY 1 0 1
LOCO 1 0 1
HASTINGS 1 0 1
HALLETT 1 0 1
MEDFORD 1 0 1
MARLAND 1 0 1
SHATTUCK 1 0 1
BYNG 1 0 1
STRINGTOWN 1 0 1
CANTON 1 0 0
CALVIN 1 0 1
SPARKS 1 0 1
CHATTANOOGA 1 0 1
HAILEYVILLE 1 0 1
ARKOMA 1 0 0
BURBANK 1 0 1
CORN 1 0 1
FOYIL 1 0 0
SOPER 1 0 1
SCHULTER 1 0 1
RATLIFF CITY 1 0 0
MOORELAND 1 0 1
JET 1 0 1
BRADLEY 1 0 1
MOUNTAIN PARK 1 0 1
GANS 1 0 1
GOTEBO 1 0 1
TAFT 1 0 0
OAKS 1 0 1
DAVENPORT 1 0 1
TRYON 1 0 1
HITCHCOCK 1 0 1
GOLDSBY 1 0 1
MILL CREEK 1 0 1
BOISE CITY 1 0 1
OILTON 1 1 0
FORT SUPPLY 1 0 1
ELDORADO 1 0 0

Long-term care facilities

Nursing homes with resident- or staff-related COVID-19 cases have remained light in Northwest Oklahoma, according to OSDH reports, with eight in Enid — three at The Arbors, one of which was reported July 14 in the OSDH's Executive Report; two at The Commons in April; and one at Garland Road Nursing & Rehabilitation, which officials at the facility say subsequently tested negative. Golden Oaks Retirement Community verified July 3 that a contract employee had tested positive for COVID-19 and on July 15 that another contract employee had tested positive, but the facility is not listed on the OSDH report.

Positive tests in long-term care facilities in the area include one each in Blaine, Woods and Woodward counties, five in Kingfisher County and five at Center of Love in Okarche in Canadian County. There have been two in Major County, including one staff member at Seiling Nursing Center who lived in Major County, tested positive and died in April, according to OSDH data.

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

 

