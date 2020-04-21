ENID, Okla. — Twenty-one additional deaths associated with COVID-19 were reported Tuesday, April 21, 2020, as the number cases in the state rose 4.7% in 24 hours, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Most of the deaths occurred between Tuesday, April 14, and Sunday, April 19, while five were in the last 24 hours, according to OSDH. Cases rose to 2,807, an increase of 127 over Monday's OSDH numbers.
There have been 1,702, more than 60.6%, who have recovered and more than 41,500 negative tests reported, according to the state Health Department.
None of the deaths nor new cases reported Tuesday were in Northwest Oklahoma, according to OSDH.
New deaths were five women in the 50-64 age group in Delaware, Wagoner, Tulsa, Kay and Oklahoma counties; three men in the 50-64 age group in Delaware, Tulsa and Bryan counties; five women 65 or older, with two in Washington County, and the others in Wagoner, Kay and Greer counties; and eight men, with 2 each in Delaware, Washington and Wagoner counties, and the others in Tulsa and Comanche counties.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town include nine in Enid; three in Alva; two each in Kingfisher and Seiling; and one each in Dover, Fairview, Garber, Hennessey, Jet, Lahoma, Lamont, Laverne, Medford, Okarche and Woodward. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other," according to OSDH.
Garfield County has recorded 11 cases, with seven recovered and one death, an 86-year-old Garfield County woman; Kingfisher County has recorded six cases, with five recovered; Woods County has recorded 3 cases; Grant County has recorded 2 cases, with both recovered; Major county has recorded 2 cases, with 1 recovered and one death, a woman in the 18-35 age group; and Alfalfa and Woodward counties have recorded one case each, with both recovered. There have been no positive tests in Blaine County, according to OSDH as of Tuesday morning.
St. Mary's Regional Medical Center had one COVID-19 patient as of Tuesday morning, according to a spokeswoman. There have been no new admissions. There were no COVID-19 patients in Integris Bass Baptist Health Center in Enid as of Monday morning.
State numbers
OSDH has recorded positive COVID-19 tests in 69 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, and 941 cases were active, according to OSDH on Tuesday. There were 345 patients hospitalized with cases or suspected cases of COVID-19, as of Tuesday, with 164 in intensive care as of Monday, according to OSDH data. There were 36% of ICU beds and 88% of ventilators available in the state, according to hospitals reporting inventory to the OSDH as of Monday.
Ages of patients with COVID-19 range from 0 to 102 years old, with an average age of 53.4, according to OSDH. There have been 25 cases in the 0-4 range, 58 in the 5-17 range, 538 in the 18-35 range, 586 in the 36-49 range, 691 in the 50-64 range and 908 in the 65 and older range, according to OSDH. Of those testing positive, 1,570 have been female, 1,221 have been male and 16 have been reported as unknown gender.
There were 463, or 17.3%, who reported working in or having direct patient care in a health care or long-term care setting, according to an OSDH executive report filed Monday.
Of the 164 Oklahomans testing positive for COVID-19 who have died, 130, or 79.3%, have been 65 and older; 25, or 15.2%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 4, or 2.4%, have been in the 36-49 age group; and 5, or 3.1%, have been in the 18-35 age group. The average age of those who have died is 73.8. More men, 53.1%, than women, 46.9%, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH.
Sixty-five percent of those who died had at least one underlying condition such as diabetes, heart or circulatory disease, chronic lung disease, liver disease, or renal failure. Forty-eight of those who died were long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH.
Deaths recorded per county in the state are 25 in Tulsa County; 24 in Oklahoma County; 23 in Cleveland County; 12 in Wagoner County; 10 in Washington County; 9 in Delaware County; 8 in Osage County; 6 each in Greer and Kay counties; 4 each in Creek and Pottawatomie counties; 3 each in Adair, Caddo, Canadian, Mayes and Muskogee counties; 2 each in Pawnee, Rogers and Sequoyah counties; and 1 each in Bryan, Cherokee, Comanche, Garfield, Grady, Latimer, Major, Stephens, Pittsburg, Pontotoc, Seminole and Texas counties, according to OSDH data released Tuesday morning.
Positive tests recorded per county in the state are 590 in Oklahoma County; 432 in Tulsa County; 345 in Cleveland County; 192 in Washington County, 112 in Wagoner County; 87 in Delaware County; 76 in Canadian County; 72 in Comanche County; 69 in Creek County; 65 in Osage County; 57 in Greer County; 52 in Caddo County; 47 in Adair County; 46 in Kay County; 40 in Rogers County; 39 in Payne County; 36 in Pottawatomie County; 32 in Texas County; 28 in Pawnee County; 27 in Ottawa County; 26 in Muskogee County; 24 in Cherokee County; 23 each in Grady and McClain counties; 20 in Pittsburg County; 19 each in Mayes and Stephens counties; 15 in Okmulgee County; 13 in Nowata County; 12 in Garvin County; 11 in Garfield County; 10 each in Custer, Lincoln, Logan, Pontotoc and Sequoyah counties; 9 in Seminole County; 8 each in Craig, Jackson and McCurtain counties; 7 in LeFlore County; 6 each in, Bryan, Kingfisher and Noble counties; 5 in Cotton County; 4 in Latimer County; 3 each in Choctaw, Haskell, Johnston, Kiowa and Woods counties; 2 each in Beckham, Dewey, Grant, Jefferson, Love, Major, Marshall and McIntosh counties; and 1 each in Alfalfa, Atoka, Beaver, Carter, Cimarron, Harper, Murray, Okfuskee, Tillman and Woodward counties, according to OSDH information released Tuesday morning.
Local hospitals
Officials with both Integris Bass and St. Mary's in Enid are urging people to seek emergency room care when needed but to use tele-health resources when possible to limit exposure to COVID-19 or influenza.
Both hospitals stressed extra precautions are being taken during the pandemic to protect patients, and emergency departments remain a safe place to come for emergency medical care.
"If you are having symptoms that could possibly be an indicator of a medical emergency, such as chest pain, difficulty breathing, trouble lifting your arms and weakness, please visit your nearest emergency department," said Dr. Michael Pontious, M.D. "Heart attacks and strokes don’t stop during a pandemic, so if you are experiencing these symptoms, please don’t delay in seeking emergent care — just like you would have done before COVID-19.”
Those developing symptoms such as fever, shortness of breath or cough should contact their medical professionals or call the COVID-19 Call Center at (877) 215-8336 or 211 for assistance.
"Patients are encouraged to consult their physician or public health professional about their symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath. Clinicians may recommend testing for other respiratory illnesses, including flu, before recommending a COVID-19 test," according to the OSDH website. Those who are uninsured an call 211 for community resources.
Northwest Oklahoma testing
Drive-through testing is being conducted by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, shortness of breath and coughing, should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Recruiting volunteers
The Oklahoma Medical Reserve Corps (OKMRC) is recruiting volunteers to serve in medical and non-medical positions, in anticipation of a medical surge and prolonged response to the coronavirus pandemic.
OKMRC volunteer services focus on medical services and healthcare, but you "do not need to be trained in a healthcare field to contribute to the mission,” according to the OKMRC website.
OKMRC utilizes volunteer team members with expertise in areas including:
• Practicing and retired medical professionals, such as doctors, nurses, emergency medical technicians, pharmacists, hospital-based workers, nurses' assistants, veterinarians, dentists, and others with health/medical training.
• Retired and working professionals in the fields of public health.
• Community citizens without medical training who can assist the primary health teams with administrative services, communications, record-keeping, and many other essential support functions.
"As an MRC volunteer, you'll become informed about and oriented to your community's emergency procedures, trauma response techniques, use of specialized equipment, and other information that increases your effectiveness as a member of the team,” according to the website.
Training is provided for all volunteers, and volunteers must submit to a background check.
For more information on OKMRC volunteering, go to https://www.okmrc.org/volunteering. The application to volunteer is available at https://www.okmrc.org/application.
State and local emergency orders
All 77 of Oklahoma's counties fall under Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt's "Safer at Home" order until April 30 that bans gatherings in groups larger than 10 and calls for people older than 65 and those with a compromised immune system stay home. Individuals who need to undertake essential errands, such as grocery shopping and picking up medication, may do so.
Facing growing pressure to jump-start the state’s economy, Oklahoma’s governor said he’s working on a plan to slowly reopen the state’s shuttered businesses and get people back to work.
Law enforcement in some cities, including Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Norman, have been asked to enforce the governor's order and shelter-in-place policies, according to OSDH.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
On March 27, Enid Mayor George Pankonin signed an amended emergency declaration that took effect the night of March 28, including a stay-at-home order, closure of non-essential businesses and closure of city of Enid facilities. The next day the first positive test was reported in Garfield County.
"I anticipated that a positive test result was imminent, so I upgraded our Emergency Declaration on Friday," Pankonin said March 29 after being notified about the Garfield County case. “Now that we have in fact had a positive test result, I will review our current declaration to determine if more should be done to proactively protect the public and amend the proclamation as necessary. I will meet with health care experts, city staff and other leaders (Monday) and make changes as necessary.”
In a March 28 Facebook post, Enid Police Department said citizens will benefit from voluntarily complying with the rules set out by the city’s emergency declaration, the governor’s executive orders and the president’s coronavirus guidelines for America.
“While it is true that the Enid Police Department has the authority to enforce these rules, we are asking for everyone to pull together and take the necessary precautions,” EPD posted. “We all, every citizen in Enid and Garfield County, want the same thing and it can only happen if we work together.”
A local bar owner recently was fined for violating the city of Enid's emergency management plan in response to the COVID-19 health emergency. Enid police say they are asking businesses and residents to abide by the declaration. An EPD spokesman said Monday, April 13, that incident there have been no issues with city residents following the proclamation.
Law enforcement with Garfield County and North Enid also reported they had seen no issues.
On March 19, Garfield County commissioners passed an emergency declaration for public access to the Garfield County Court House and all other Garfield County facilities.
“We have taken precautions at the jail by limiting public access and screening the jailers and new arrestees,” Sheriff Jody Helm said Sunday. “Luckily, we don’t have any sickness at the jail as of right now. The jail has K95 masks and surgical masks and are disinfecting routinely. The Sheriff’s Office has done the same as far as limiting access along with disinfecting, we are still answering calls but are following social distancing when possible while using masks.
“It was inevitable that Garfield County would get COVID-19 at some point, and It seems Garfield County Is doing a good job taking this seriously. Keep all first responders and medical staff in your thoughts and prayers because they are the heroes in this difficult time.”
