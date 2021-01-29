covid daily 1.29.21

ENID, Okla. — A Lahoma man and a Blaine County man were among the state's 48 COVID-19-related deaths reported on Friday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

According to Friday’s OSDH report, 76 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties are in the moderate, or “orange,” risk level for the COVID-19 Risk Level System, which OSDH releases every Friday, and one county, Ellis, is in the low, or "yellow," risk level. Last week, Cimarron County was in the new normal, "or green," risk level, bumping up this week back to orange.

Download PDF Weekly COVID-19 Risk Assessment 01/29/2021

Oklahoma gained 2,787 new COVID-19 cases. The .7% increase brought the total number of cases to 384,217, with 29,201 of those active, a single-day increase of 30, and 351,545 recovered, including 2,709 since Thursday’s OSDH report.

Statewide, there have been 3,471 deaths in which COVID-19 was the cause or a contributing factor, OSDH reported.

Of the 48 deaths reported Friday, 36 were in the 65 and older age group: five men and two women in Tulsa County; five Carter County men; four women and one man in Oklahoma County; two men and one woman in Muskogee County; one man each and one woman each in Canadian and Cleveland counties; two Pawnee County men; one man each in Coal, Creek, Jackson, Kay, Latimer, Lincoln and Pottawatomie counties; and one woman each in Adair, Beckham and Okmulgee counties.

Nine deaths were in the 50-64 age group: one man each and one woman each in Oklahoma and Tulsa counties and one man each from Blaine, Garvin, Grady, Nowata and Payne counties. Deaths reported in the 18-35 age group were three men from Garfield, Grady and Oklahoma counties.

Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma stood at 21,620, according to OSDH on Friday.

In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported treating 13 COVID-19 patients with two new deaths. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported Thursday it had 11 patients and no deaths.

COVID-19 cases in Garfield County increased by 22 Friday for a total of 6,776, with 389 active and 6,328, or 93.4%, recovered, according to the OSDH.

The majority of the cases, 5,977, or 88.2%, have been in Enid, which has 358 active cases and 5,565 recovered. Of the county’s 59 deaths, 54 have been in Enid.

There have been 2,658 cases, with 2,471 recovered and 32 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 3,245 cases, with 3,027 recovered and 21 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Friday. There were 32 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base.

There have been 59 deaths in Garfield County, with 54 from Enid, one from Garber and five from Lahoma, according to OSDH. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dates the Garber and Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as more widely shared county numbers are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases Friday included 14 in Blaine, 10 in Noble, six in Alfalfa, five in Kingfisher, four in Major, two each in Woods and Woodward and one in Grant.

State update

There have been 203,430 Oklahoma women and 180,758 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Friday. There were 29 designated as unknown gender.

Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 7,279 in the 0-4 age group, 42,129 in the 5-17 age group, 120,856 in the 18-35 age group, 83,182 in the 36-49 age group, 74,817 in the 50-64 age group and 55,903 in the 65 and older age group. There were 51 listed as unknown age.

Of the overall 3,423 deaths in the state, 2,755 have been 65 and older and 558 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.5% of the total. There have been 125 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 32 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 1,966, than women, 1,505, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Friday.

Data shows deaths in all of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 573 each in Oklahoma and Tulsa; 218 in Cleveland; 104 in Comanche; 99 in Rogers; 92 in Creek; 76 each in Muskogee and Washington; 67 in Wagoner; 64 in Canadian; 59 in Garfield; 57 each in Grady, Kay and McCurtain; 56 in Custer; 54 in Delaware; 53 in Pottawatomie; 48 in Caddo; 45 each in Bryan and Stephens; 42 each in Lincoln and Payne; 41 in Jackson; 39 each in LeFlore and Okmulgee; 38 each in McClain and Osage; 36 in Pontotoc; 34 in Ottawa; 32 in Mayes; 31 each in Carter, Cherokee and Pittsburg; 29 in Beckham; 28 in Garvin; 27 in McIntosh; 26 in Seminole; 24 in Sequoyah; 23 each in Logan and Pawnee; 21 in Texas; 19 each in Adair and Kingfisher; 16 each in Murray and Okfuskee; 14 each in Johnston and Nowata; 13 each in Cotton, Greer, Hughes, Kiowa and Tillman; 12 each in Marshall and Woodward; 11 in Choctaw; nine in Coal; eight each in Atoka, Craig, Haskell, Latimer, Love, Noble and Pushmataha; seven each in Jefferson and Woods; six each in Blaine, Roger Mills and Washita; five each in Alfalfa and Grant; four each in Beaver, Dewey and Major; three in Harper; and one each in Cimarron, Ellis and Harmon.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Friday by OSDH:

• Woodward with 2,956 cases, 2,799 recovered, 145 active and 12 deaths, nine from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland.

• Kingfisher with 1,831 cases, 1,704 recovered, 108 active and 19 deaths, eight from Kingfisher, five from Hennessey, four from Okarche and two from Dover.

• Noble with 1,224 cases, 1,133 recovered, 83 active and eight deaths, including four from Perry, two from Red Rock and one each from Billings and Morrison.

• Woods with 1,133 cases, 1,085 recovered, 41 active and seven deaths, six from Alva and one not listed by town.

• Alfalfa with 1,083 cases, 1,036 recovered, 42 active and five deaths, two each from Aline and Helena, including a James Crabtree Correctional Center inmate, and one from Cherokee.

• Major with 874 cases, 811 recovered, 59 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.

• Blaine with 876 cases, 781 recovered, 89 active and six deaths, two from Canton, one from Watonga and three not listed by town.

• Grant with 483 cases, 449 recovered, 29 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.

DOC update

The number of inmates currently positive for COVID-19 was at 25 Friday, with 105 Department of Corrections employees with the virus across the state, according to the DOC website.

DOC reported Friday on its website that there were three active cases at James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena. No active cases were reported at Enid Community Corrections Center, William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply or Charles E. “Bill” Johnson Corrections Center in Alva.

Inmates in isolation and quarantine were three and 159, respectively, at James Crabtree, and and 68 inmates were in quarantine at Charles E. "Bill" Johnson.

Oklahoma per city 01.29.21

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA CITY 56480 452 52101 2021-01-29
TULSA 37798 376 34711 2021-01-29
EDMOND 15057 84 13986 2021-01-29
BROKEN ARROW 13861 113 12561 2021-01-29
NORMAN 12249 114 11278 2021-01-29
OTHER*** 8334 50 7533 2021-01-29
YUKON 7773 24 7262 2021-01-29
LAWTON 6563 80 5742 2021-01-29
ENID 5977 54 5565 2021-01-29
STILLWATER 5595 21 5171 2021-01-29
MOORE 5580 36 5074 2021-01-29
CLAREMORE 5211 72 4720 2021-01-29
OWASSO 4670 30 4238 2021-01-29
MUSKOGEE 4600 57 3992 2021-01-29
SHAWNEE 4383 39 4063 2021-01-29
ARDMORE 3706 21 3303 2021-01-29
ADA 3620 30 3225 2021-01-29
TAHLEQUAH 3528 22 3209 2021-01-29
PONCA CITY 3495 31 3123 2021-01-29
BARTLESVILLE 3216 63 2910 2021-01-29
DURANT 3133 25 2815 2021-01-29
BIXBY 2986 20 2731 2021-01-29
MCALESTER 2826 22 2608 2021-01-29
SAND SPRINGS 2815 33 2544 2021-01-29
DUNCAN 2644 27 2386 2021-01-29
SAPULPA 2537 37 2266 2021-01-29
JENKS 2493 16 2268 2021-01-29
GUYMON 2471 20 2389 2021-01-29
EL RENO 2262 15 2155 2021-01-29
MUSTANG 2251 19 2121 2021-01-29
ALTUS 2251 38 2086 2021-01-29
GUTHRIE 2130 17 1917 2021-01-29
CHICKASHA 2123 33 1933 2021-01-29
COLLINSVILLE 2088 13 1897 2021-01-29
CHOCTAW 2043 14 1869 2021-01-29
BLANCHARD 1927 11 1752 2021-01-29
MIAMI 1925 21 1799 2021-01-29
STILWELL 1902 16 1602 2021-01-29
BETHANY 1741 14 1609 2021-01-29
WOODWARD 1699 9 1584 2021-01-29
COWETA 1637 20 1492 2021-01-29
CLINTON 1618 32 1476 2021-01-29
WEATHERFORD 1617 20 1522 2021-01-29
TAFT 1565 3 1549 2021-01-29
ELK CITY 1511 14 1362 2021-01-29
SKIATOOK 1494 8 1349 2021-01-29
GROVE 1412 34 1298 2021-01-29
VINITA 1407 6 1297 2021-01-29
GLENPOOL 1372 13 1249 2021-01-29
POTEAU 1368 12 1284 2021-01-29
PRYOR CREEK 1365 16 1256 2021-01-29
OKMULGEE 1350 22 1227 2021-01-29
SALLISAW 1344 12 1225 2021-01-29
TUTTLE 1330 10 1241 2021-01-29
SEMINOLE 1309 13 1173 2021-01-29
WAGONER 1289 12 1159 2021-01-29
PURCELL 1269 16 1156 2021-01-29
ATOKA 1265 5 1186 2021-01-29
CUSHING 1232 11 1141 2021-01-29
ANADARKO 1219 16 1103 2021-01-29
BROKEN BOW 1217 29 1081 2021-01-29
PAULS VALLEY 1145 9 1028 2021-01-29
IDABEL 1130 14 1042 2021-01-29
NEWCASTLE 1119 7 1030 2021-01-29
NOBLE 1114 16 977 2021-01-29
LEXINGTON 1098 12 985 2021-01-29
SULPHUR 1089 12 975 2021-01-29
TECUMSEH 1056 6 971 2021-01-29
PIEDMONT 1030 5 956 2021-01-29
HARRAH 1014 8 921 2021-01-29
MCLOUD 999 5 930 2021-01-29
FORT GIBSON 974 11 852 2021-01-29
MADILL 949 7 883 2021-01-29
ALVA 947 6 910 2021-01-29
JAY 932 8 859 2021-01-29
FORT SUPPLY 923 2 916 2021-01-29
MARLOW 913 8 840 2021-01-29
MARIETTA 906 6 815 2021-01-29
MULDROW 880 3 765 2021-01-29
CHECOTAH 858 12 781 2021-01-29
HUGO 852 9 780 2021-01-29
HENRYETTA 826 11 757 2021-01-29
BRISTOW 823 20 749 2021-01-29
EUFAULA 814 15 703 2021-01-29
SAYRE 778 13 728 2021-01-29
HOMINY 730 2 708 2021-01-29
KINGFISHER 723 8 672 2021-01-29
STIGLER 713 7 633 2021-01-29
HELENA 712 2 689 2021-01-29
OKEMAH 700 6 619 2021-01-29
KINGSTON 698 6 620 2021-01-29
LINDSAY 687 5 639 2021-01-29
CATOOSA 672 10 620 2021-01-29
ELGIN 648 8 588 2021-01-29
MANNFORD 645 10 545 2021-01-29
HOLDENVILLE 631 7 565 2021-01-29
WEWOKA 627 7 558 2021-01-29
HEAVENER 626 9 579 2021-01-29
CALERA 618 3 578 2021-01-29
CHANDLER 618 15 564 2021-01-29
CLEVELAND 613 10 571 2021-01-29
LOCUST GROVE 612 0 547 2021-01-29
HENNESSEY 604 5 563 2021-01-29
PERRY 596 4 544 2021-01-29
NOWATA 595 9 533 2021-01-29
INOLA 594 5 546 2021-01-29
SPIRO 591 1 564 2021-01-29
BLACKWELL 584 13 517 2021-01-29
AFTON 570 3 538 2021-01-29
MOUNDS 566 6 512 2021-01-29
DAVIS 563 3 502 2021-01-29
BOLEY 558 7 543 2021-01-29
CHELSEA 551 7 507 2021-01-29
SPERRY 548 2 506 2021-01-29
CACHE 545 6 496 2021-01-29
TISHOMINGO 539 6 494 2021-01-29
WARR ACRES 526 1 485 2021-01-29
SPENCER 523 7 475 2021-01-29
JONES 515 4 474 2021-01-29
WESTVILLE 514 3 456 2021-01-29
SALINA 512 3 448 2021-01-29
COMANCHE 507 8 443 2021-01-29
PRAGUE 504 6 474 2021-01-29
PERKINS 502 4 456 2021-01-29
MIDWEST CITY 486 12 431 2021-01-29
ANTLERS 483 6 438 2021-01-29
FAIRVIEW 481 2 447 2021-01-29
DEL CITY 474 6 432 2021-01-29
VIAN 473 4 440 2021-01-29
PAWNEE 467 10 417 2021-01-29
HULBERT 464 3 421 2021-01-29
COALGATE 462 7 423 2021-01-29
PAWHUSKA 458 7 423 2021-01-29
OOLOGAH 452 2 412 2021-01-29
COLCORD 449 3 409 2021-01-29
WYNNEWOOD 449 3 399 2021-01-29
HINTON 445 0 430 2021-01-29
HASKELL 444 3 412 2021-01-29
DEWEY 438 5 391 2021-01-29
WILBURTON 436 6 371 2021-01-29
MEEKER 432 13 391 2021-01-29
APACHE 428 4 376 2021-01-29
CHOUTEAU 421 9 382 2021-01-29
STRATFORD 414 2 378 2021-01-29
FREDERICK 412 10 372 2021-01-29
ROLAND 410 1 364 2021-01-29
LONE GROVE 391 2 354 2021-01-29
TALIHINA 385 8 348 2021-01-29
NEWKIRK 383 3 353 2021-01-29
WISTER 382 2 356 2021-01-29
CARNEGIE 374 8 333 2021-01-29
KANSAS 372 6 347 2021-01-29
STROUD 362 3 328 2021-01-29
NICHOLS HILLS 362 0 342 2021-01-29
KONAWA 361 4 313 2021-01-29
WASHINGTON 358 2 334 2021-01-29
BEGGS 355 4 329 2021-01-29
POCOLA 354 3 320 2021-01-29
WALTERS 351 3 310 2021-01-29
WATONGA 342 1 294 2021-01-29
WILSON 336 1 311 2021-01-29
LUTHER 328 4 297 2021-01-29
TONKAWA 328 10 286 2021-01-29
MINCO 325 0 317 2021-01-29
HARTSHORNE 317 4 277 2021-01-29
WELLSTON 313 2 289 2021-01-29
HOOKER 311 0 301 2021-01-29
COMMERCE 308 2 293 2021-01-29
VALLIANT 307 4 284 2021-01-29
COLBERT 306 9 269 2021-01-29
MANGUM 306 11 274 2021-01-29
MORRIS 304 2 290 2021-01-29
HOBART 299 7 273 2021-01-29
WYANDOTTE 299 2 281 2021-01-29
GORE 299 4 271 2021-01-29
NEW CORDELL 295 0 269 2021-01-29
FLETCHER 289 2 253 2021-01-29
QUAPAW 289 5 270 2021-01-29
HOWE 287 0 266 2021-01-29
CADDO 284 1 259 2021-01-29
MEAD 279 3 244 2021-01-29
PORUM 276 2 247 2021-01-29
PORTER 275 6 236 2021-01-29
FAIRLAND 272 1 260 2021-01-29
WARNER 271 1 245 2021-01-29
ELMORE CITY 269 3 242 2021-01-29
HEALDTON 266 4 221 2021-01-29
ARCADIA 260 0 246 2021-01-29
TALALA 254 2 224 2021-01-29
WAURIKA 250 3 234 2021-01-29
KELLYVILLE 248 2 231 2021-01-29
BOKCHITO 245 1 222 2021-01-29
STONEWALL 242 1 227 2021-01-29
ADAIR 238 1 216 2021-01-29
KIEFER 237 1 225 2021-01-29
WAYNE 236 2 211 2021-01-29
DRUMRIGHT 236 5 209 2021-01-29
MAYSVILLE 235 6 211 2021-01-29
CRESCENT 234 2 216 2021-01-29
BARNSDALL 228 4 196 2021-01-29
RINGLING 227 1 199 2021-01-29
ALLEN 227 2 214 2021-01-29
CASHION 225 0 209 2021-01-29
HOLLIS 224 1 208 2021-01-29
EARLSBORO 224 0 209 2021-01-29
OKARCHE 222 4 211 2021-01-29
PADEN 220 0 208 2021-01-29
BOSWELL 219 1 194 2021-01-29
RUSH SPRINGS 214 3 191 2021-01-29
BLAIR 212 1 194 2021-01-29
HYDRO 211 4 199 2021-01-29
WRIGHT CITY 207 1 180 2021-01-29
LAVERNE 200 1 192 2021-01-29
FORT COBB 199 1 174 2021-01-29
BILLINGS 198 1 191 2021-01-29
BEAVER 197 2 176 2021-01-29
WAUKOMIS 196 0 185 2021-01-29
KEOTA 196 0 179 2021-01-29
CAMERON 196 0 189 2021-01-29
MOORELAND 196 1 167 2021-01-29
BINGER 193 10 168 2021-01-29
HAWORTH 192 3 174 2021-01-29
WATTS 190 0 178 2021-01-29
YALE 188 4 167 2021-01-29
CHEROKEE 187 1 179 2021-01-29
GERONIMO 186 2 159 2021-01-29
ROFF 184 1 161 2021-01-29
BIG CABIN 182 2 168 2021-01-29
PAOLI 178 2 159 2021-01-29
TEXHOMA 177 0 171 2021-01-29
CEMENT 176 0 167 2021-01-29
QUINTON 176 1 145 2021-01-29
OKEENE 176 0 163 2021-01-29
WETUMKA 175 3 151 2021-01-29
THOMAS 171 0 163 2021-01-29
CYRIL 170 2 151 2021-01-29
GLENCOE 170 2 151 2021-01-29
OCHELATA 170 2 151 2021-01-29
MAUD 169 0 158 2021-01-29
SHATTUCK 167 1 161 2021-01-29
ARAPAHO 166 4 149 2021-01-29
BOKOSHE 165 0 154 2021-01-29
CHEYENNE 165 1 144 2021-01-29
FAIRFAX 164 1 151 2021-01-29
WELCH 161 2 147 2021-01-29
RINGWOOD 161 0 147 2021-01-29
MORRISON 160 1 148 2021-01-29
RED ROCK 160 2 147 2021-01-29
JENNINGS 157 1 136 2021-01-29
MEDFORD 155 1 146 2021-01-29
GOODWELL 154 1 146 2021-01-29
SEILING 151 1 147 2021-01-29
BUFFALO 149 2 141 2021-01-29
NINNEKAH 149 1 137 2021-01-29
THACKERVILLE 148 1 142 2021-01-29
SHADY POINT 148 1 138 2021-01-29
RAMONA 148 4 134 2021-01-29
OKTAHA 147 0 133 2021-01-29
INDIAHOMA 146 1 122 2021-01-29
FORT TOWSON 144 0 133 2021-01-29
GEARY 143 0 132 2021-01-29
CALUMET 142 0 124 2021-01-29
WELEETKA 141 3 130 2021-01-29
GRACEMONT 140 2 125 2021-01-29
UNION CITY 140 1 134 2021-01-29
SNYDER 136 5 122 2021-01-29
BURNS FLAT 135 1 127 2021-01-29
COPAN 135 1 121 2021-01-29
DEPEW 134 2 122 2021-01-29
PANAMA 134 1 126 2021-01-29
TEMPLE 133 9 114 2021-01-29
BLUEJACKET 133 1 127 2021-01-29
BENNINGTON 132 2 116 2021-01-29
POND CREEK 130 0 126 2021-01-29
KREBS 130 2 117 2021-01-29
CANTON 129 2 114 2021-01-29
RED OAK 127 0 120 2021-01-29
CLAYTON 127 0 121 2021-01-29
WEBBERS FALLS 124 0 109 2021-01-29
WANETTE 123 0 118 2021-01-29
VICI 122 0 115 2021-01-29
CANUTE 122 0 114 2021-01-29
GRANITE 121 2 115 2021-01-29
GARBER 120 1 117 2021-01-29
MILBURN 119 2 101 2021-01-29
MANNSVILLE 118 1 106 2021-01-29
HAMMON 118 2 107 2021-01-29
KIOWA 118 2 110 2021-01-29
LEEDEY 117 4 109 2021-01-29
ALEX 116 2 105 2021-01-29
ARKOMA 116 1 102 2021-01-29
LAHOMA 116 5 107 2021-01-29
MOUNTAIN VIEW 114 1 102 2021-01-29
SPAVINAW 112 1 101 2021-01-29
TERLTON 111 1 93 2021-01-29
DAVENPORT 109 0 102 2021-01-29
TIPTON 108 2 93 2021-01-29
GRANDFIELD 107 1 95 2021-01-29
RYAN 105 0 98 2021-01-29
VELMA 105 2 94 2021-01-29
COUNCIL HILL 104 2 94 2021-01-29
CANEY 104 1 99 2021-01-29
ASHER 103 0 94 2021-01-29
MULHALL 102 0 100 2021-01-29
SENTINEL 101 0 97 2021-01-29
SOPER 100 1 92 2021-01-29
OAKS 100 1 93 2021-01-29
CHATTANOOGA 100 2 76 2021-01-29
ERICK 98 1 89 2021-01-29
AGRA 98 1 76 2021-01-29
WAYNOKA 97 0 92 2021-01-29
BRAGGS 96 1 91 2021-01-29
DOVER 95 2 87 2021-01-29
DELAWARE 95 2 87 2021-01-29
BYARS 93 1 86 2021-01-29
TYRONE 93 0 83 2021-01-29
TUPELO 92 0 82 2021-01-29
MCCURTAIN 91 1 78 2021-01-29
SASAKWA 91 0 85 2021-01-29
OILTON 90 3 70 2021-01-29
AMBER 86 1 81 2021-01-29
LOOKEBA 85 2 79 2021-01-29
FOSS 84 0 81 2021-01-29
GARVIN 84 0 82 2021-01-29
STRINGTOWN 82 1 79 2021-01-29
VERDEN 81 1 73 2021-01-29
RATLIFF CITY 81 0 74 2021-01-29
BOISE CITY 80 0 78 2021-01-29
SPRINGER 80 1 75 2021-01-29
MILL CREEK 80 0 79 2021-01-29
GANS 76 0 70 2021-01-29
CUSTER CITY 75 0 73 2021-01-29
RAVIA 75 2 69 2021-01-29
WANN 74 2 66 2021-01-29
DEWAR 72 0 67 2021-01-29
OLUSTEE 71 0 67 2021-01-29
RIPLEY 71 1 51 2021-01-29
STERLING 69 1 65 2021-01-29
SAVANNA 69 0 67 2021-01-29
TRYON 68 0 60 2021-01-29
COVINGTON 68 0 66 2021-01-29
CARNEY 67 1 59 2021-01-29
CORN 67 3 61 2021-01-29
ARNETT 66 0 65 2021-01-29
PITTSBURG 66 0 61 2021-01-29
KINTA 65 0 61 2021-01-29
POCASSET 65 1 62 2021-01-29
DUSTIN 64 1 56 2021-01-29
CANADIAN 64 0 60 2021-01-29
STUART 63 0 57 2021-01-29
FARGO 63 0 63 2021-01-29
RATTAN 63 0 56 2021-01-29
LAMONT 63 1 56 2021-01-29
KREMLIN 60 0 59 2021-01-29
COYLE 60 0 54 2021-01-29
MARBLE CITY 60 0 54 2021-01-29
HAILEYVILLE 60 0 56 2021-01-29
BOYNTON 58 0 54 2021-01-29
LONGDALE 58 0 53 2021-01-29
KETCHUM 58 1 51 2021-01-29
DILL CITY 58 0 58 2021-01-29
KAW CITY 57 1 54 2021-01-29
ORLANDO 57 0 56 2021-01-29
AMES 56 0 53 2021-01-29
SHIDLER 56 0 53 2021-01-29
REYDON 56 0 51 2021-01-29
SAWYER 55 0 50 2021-01-29
LENAPAH 55 0 50 2021-01-29
CLEO SPRINGS 55 0 53 2021-01-29
NASH 55 0 50 2021-01-29
RANDLETT 54 1 49 2021-01-29
WHITEFIELD 52 0 49 2021-01-29
LANGLEY 52 0 48 2021-01-29
WAPANUCKA 52 1 42 2021-01-29
KENEFIC 51 1 47 2021-01-29
DRUMMOND 51 0 45 2021-01-29
CROWDER 50 0 45 2021-01-29
LEHIGH 49 0 48 2021-01-29
LONE WOLF 49 0 48 2021-01-29
MARLAND 49 0 47 2021-01-29
MENO 48 0 47 2021-01-29
ALINE 48 2 43 2021-01-29
WYNONA 48 1 45 2021-01-29
OKAY 48 1 40 2021-01-29
LOCO 48 0 46 2021-01-29
CASTLE 47 0 44 2021-01-29
CALVIN 47 1 42 2021-01-29
GAGE 46 0 43 2021-01-29
FAXON 46 0 40 2021-01-29
TERRAL 46 2 42 2021-01-29
INDIANOLA 46 0 45 2021-01-29
PRUE 45 1 41 2021-01-29
CARTER 44 0 38 2021-01-29
FAIRMONT 43 0 41 2021-01-29
WAKITA 43 2 39 2021-01-29
ACHILLE 42 0 36 2021-01-29
MOUNTAIN PARK 42 0 38 2021-01-29
CARMEN 42 1 35 2021-01-29
HASTINGS 41 1 33 2021-01-29
FORGAN 41 1 38 2021-01-29
SCHULTER 41 0 38 2021-01-29
RALSTON 41 1 38 2021-01-29
BUTLER 40 0 34 2021-01-29
TALOGA 40 0 38 2021-01-29
BURBANK 40 0 34 2021-01-29
FOSTER 39 0 36 2021-01-29
ROOSEVELT 39 0 35 2021-01-29
COLONY 39 0 37 2021-01-29
SPARKS 38 1 35 2021-01-29
SHARON 38 0 31 2021-01-29
LANGSTON 36 1 34 2021-01-29
JET 36 0 32 2021-01-29
GOLTRY 35 0 33 2021-01-29
GOLDSBY 34 0 32 2021-01-29
MARSHALL 34 0 34 2021-01-29
ROCKY 34 0 31 2021-01-29
ELDORADO 33 0 30 2021-01-29
HARDESTY 33 0 33 2021-01-29
BERNICE 33 0 32 2021-01-29
DEVOL 32 0 31 2021-01-29
FREEDOM 32 0 31 2021-01-29
OSAGE 32 0 31 2021-01-29
EAKLY 31 0 24 2021-01-29
HANNA 30 0 27 2021-01-29
AVANT 30 0 28 2021-01-29
DEER CREEK 29 1 27 2021-01-29
FRANCIS 29 1 27 2021-01-29
BESSIE 29 1 24 2021-01-29
GOULD 28 0 27 2021-01-29
NICOMA PARK 28 1 25 2021-01-29
DAVIDSON 28 0 25 2021-01-29
BURLINGTON 27 0 26 2021-01-29
MEDICINE PARK 27 0 23 2021-01-29
WILLOW 27 0 26 2021-01-29
DACOMA 27 0 25 2021-01-29
CAMARGO 26 0 25 2021-01-29
GOTEBO 26 0 25 2021-01-29
FITZHUGH 26 0 24 2021-01-29
HUNTER 25 0 25 2021-01-29
OPTIMA 25 0 25 2021-01-29
DISNEY 23 0 22 2021-01-29
MILLERTON 21 2 19 2021-01-29
BRAMAN 20 0 19 2021-01-29
LAMAR 20 0 18 2021-01-29
BRADLEY 20 1 17 2021-01-29
DIBBLE 20 0 19 2021-01-29
KEYES 20 0 16 2021-01-29
NORTH MIAMI 20 0 19 2021-01-29
FOYIL 19 1 18 2021-01-29
MANITOU 19 0 18 2021-01-29
BROMIDE 18 1 16 2021-01-29
HILLSDALE 18 0 17 2021-01-29
HITCHCOCK 18 0 14 2021-01-29
MARTHA 16 1 14 2021-01-29
ALDERSON 16 0 15 2021-01-29
WAINWRIGHT 16 0 13 2021-01-29
DOUGHERTY 15 0 14 2021-01-29
CROMWELL 15 1 10 2021-01-29
BOWLEGS 15 0 15 2021-01-29
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 13 1 12 2021-01-29
FANSHAWE 10 0 8 2021-01-29
ALBION 10 0 8 2021-01-29
PEORIA 10 0 10 2021-01-29
ADDINGTON 9 0 8 2021-01-29
HALLETT 7 0 7 2021-01-29
VERA 7 0 5 2021-01-29
GENE AUTRY 6 0 6 2021-01-29
THE VILLAGE 6 0 6 2021-01-29
REDBIRD 6 0 4 2021-01-29
SLICK 5 0 5 2021-01-29
BYNG 5 0 5 2021-01-29
TULLAHASSEE 5 0 3 2021-01-29
BLACKBURN 4 0 4 2021-01-29
KEMP 3 0 2 2021-01-29
RENTIESVILLE 3 0 3 2021-01-29
MOFFETT 3 0 3 2021-01-29
TATUMS 2 0 2 2021-01-29
BRAY 2 0 2 2021-01-29
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2021-01-29
NORGE 2 0 2 2021-01-29
PINK 2 0 2 2021-01-29
SLAUGHTERVILLE 2 0 2 2021-01-29
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2021-01-29
OAKLAND 1 0 1 2021-01-29
BRIDGEPORT 1 0 1 2021-01-29
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2021-01-29
EAST DUKE 1 0 1 2021-01-29
SPORTSMEN ACRES 1 0 1 2021-01-29
ARMSTRONG 1 0 0 2021-01-29
HOFFMAN 1 0 1 2021-01-29
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2021-01-29
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2021-01-29
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2021-01-29
BETHEL ACRES 1 0 1 2021-01-29
GRAYSON 1 0 1 2021-01-29

Oklahoma per county 01.29.21

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA 74315 573 68751 2021-01-29
TULSA 63201 573 57867 2021-01-29
CLEVELAND 25981 218 23648 2021-01-29
CANADIAN 14152 64 13260 2021-01-29
COMANCHE 10023 104 8774 2021-01-29
ROGERS 8991 99 8151 2021-01-29
MUSKOGEE 8366 76 7510 2021-01-29
PAYNE 7752 42 7139 2021-01-29
POTTAWATOMIE 7124 53 6600 2021-01-29
WAGONER 6819 67 6098 2021-01-29
GARFIELD 6776 59 6328 2021-01-29
CREEK 5705 92 5097 2021-01-29
BRYAN 5246 45 4719 2021-01-29
GRADY 5158 57 4762 2021-01-29
CHEROKEE 4997 31 4528 2021-01-29
CARTER 4925 31 4397 2021-01-29
LE FLORE 4787 39 4452 2021-01-29
KAY 4737 57 4236 2021-01-29
MCCLAIN 4599 38 4206 2021-01-29
PONTOTOC 4387 36 3930 2021-01-29
STEPHENS 4234 45 3826 2021-01-29
WASHINGTON 4133 76 3734 2021-01-29
DELAWARE 4049 54 3713 2021-01-29
PITTSBURG 4031 31 3694 2021-01-29
OSAGE 4030 38 3692 2021-01-29
CUSTER 3725 56 3452 2021-01-29
LOGAN 3569 23 3250 2021-01-29
CADDO 3524 48 3190 2021-01-29
SEQUOYAH 3520 24 3170 2021-01-29
MAYES 3497 32 3170 2021-01-29
MCCURTAIN 3435 57 3109 2021-01-29
OTTAWA 3413 34 3207 2021-01-29
TEXAS 3308 21 3190 2021-01-29
OKMULGEE 3281 39 3010 2021-01-29
GARVIN 3194 28 2884 2021-01-29
WOODWARD 2956 12 2799 2021-01-29
ADAIR 2793 19 2402 2021-01-29
LINCOLN 2789 42 2537 2021-01-29
JACKSON 2700 41 2501 2021-01-29
SEMINOLE 2492 26 2230 2021-01-29
BECKHAM 2467 29 2250 2021-01-29
KINGFISHER 1831 19 1704 2021-01-29
CRAIG 1807 8 1671 2021-01-29
MCINTOSH 1752 27 1560 2021-01-29
MURRAY 1707 16 1527 2021-01-29
OKFUSKEE 1663 16 1544 2021-01-29
MARSHALL 1655 12 1510 2021-01-29
ATOKA 1641 8 1541 2021-01-29
PAWNEE 1455 23 1312 2021-01-29
CHOCTAW 1429 11 1303 2021-01-29
LOVE 1337 8 1216 2021-01-29
NOBLE 1224 8 1133 2021-01-29
JOHNSTON 1163 14 1058 2021-01-29
HASKELL 1137 8 1013 2021-01-29
WOODS 1133 7 1085 2021-01-29
ALFALFA 1083 5 1036 2021-01-29
HUGHES 1057 13 935 2021-01-29
NOWATA 985 14 889 2021-01-29
WASHITA 981 6 914 2021-01-29
PUSHMATAHA 890 8 817 2021-01-29
BLAINE 876 6 781 2021-01-29
MAJOR 874 4 811 2021-01-29
LATIMER 728 8 648 2021-01-29
KIOWA 725 13 662 2021-01-29
TILLMAN 699 13 624 2021-01-29
JEFFERSON 629 7 574 2021-01-29
COAL 627 9 573 2021-01-29
COTTON 576 13 508 2021-01-29
DEWEY 499 4 472 2021-01-29
GRANT 484 5 452 2021-01-29
GREER 460 13 421 2021-01-29
HARPER 386 3 369 2021-01-29
BEAVER 381 4 346 2021-01-29
ROGER MILLS 369 6 327 2021-01-29
ELLIS 332 1 321 2021-01-29
HARMON 252 1 236 2021-01-29
CIMARRON 120 1 109 2021-01-29
89 0 80 2021-01-29

