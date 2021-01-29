ENID, Okla. — A Lahoma man and a Blaine County man were among the state's 48 COVID-19-related deaths reported on Friday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
According to Friday’s OSDH report, 76 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties are in the moderate, or “orange,” risk level for the COVID-19 Risk Level System, which OSDH releases every Friday, and one county, Ellis, is in the low, or "yellow," risk level. Last week, Cimarron County was in the new normal, "or green," risk level, bumping up this week back to orange.
Oklahoma gained 2,787 new COVID-19 cases. The .7% increase brought the total number of cases to 384,217, with 29,201 of those active, a single-day increase of 30, and 351,545 recovered, including 2,709 since Thursday’s OSDH report.
Statewide, there have been 3,471 deaths in which COVID-19 was the cause or a contributing factor, OSDH reported.
Of the 48 deaths reported Friday, 36 were in the 65 and older age group: five men and two women in Tulsa County; five Carter County men; four women and one man in Oklahoma County; two men and one woman in Muskogee County; one man each and one woman each in Canadian and Cleveland counties; two Pawnee County men; one man each in Coal, Creek, Jackson, Kay, Latimer, Lincoln and Pottawatomie counties; and one woman each in Adair, Beckham and Okmulgee counties.
Nine deaths were in the 50-64 age group: one man each and one woman each in Oklahoma and Tulsa counties and one man each from Blaine, Garvin, Grady, Nowata and Payne counties. Deaths reported in the 18-35 age group were three men from Garfield, Grady and Oklahoma counties.
Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma stood at 21,620, according to OSDH on Friday.
In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported treating 13 COVID-19 patients with two new deaths. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported Thursday it had 11 patients and no deaths.
COVID-19 cases in Garfield County increased by 22 Friday for a total of 6,776, with 389 active and 6,328, or 93.4%, recovered, according to the OSDH.
The majority of the cases, 5,977, or 88.2%, have been in Enid, which has 358 active cases and 5,565 recovered. Of the county’s 59 deaths, 54 have been in Enid.
There have been 2,658 cases, with 2,471 recovered and 32 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 3,245 cases, with 3,027 recovered and 21 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Friday. There were 32 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base.
There have been 59 deaths in Garfield County, with 54 from Enid, one from Garber and five from Lahoma, according to OSDH. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dates the Garber and Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as more widely shared county numbers are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases Friday included 14 in Blaine, 10 in Noble, six in Alfalfa, five in Kingfisher, four in Major, two each in Woods and Woodward and one in Grant.
State update
There have been 203,430 Oklahoma women and 180,758 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Friday. There were 29 designated as unknown gender.
Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 7,279 in the 0-4 age group, 42,129 in the 5-17 age group, 120,856 in the 18-35 age group, 83,182 in the 36-49 age group, 74,817 in the 50-64 age group and 55,903 in the 65 and older age group. There were 51 listed as unknown age.
Of the overall 3,423 deaths in the state, 2,755 have been 65 and older and 558 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.5% of the total. There have been 125 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 32 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 1,966, than women, 1,505, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Friday.
Data shows deaths in all of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 573 each in Oklahoma and Tulsa; 218 in Cleveland; 104 in Comanche; 99 in Rogers; 92 in Creek; 76 each in Muskogee and Washington; 67 in Wagoner; 64 in Canadian; 59 in Garfield; 57 each in Grady, Kay and McCurtain; 56 in Custer; 54 in Delaware; 53 in Pottawatomie; 48 in Caddo; 45 each in Bryan and Stephens; 42 each in Lincoln and Payne; 41 in Jackson; 39 each in LeFlore and Okmulgee; 38 each in McClain and Osage; 36 in Pontotoc; 34 in Ottawa; 32 in Mayes; 31 each in Carter, Cherokee and Pittsburg; 29 in Beckham; 28 in Garvin; 27 in McIntosh; 26 in Seminole; 24 in Sequoyah; 23 each in Logan and Pawnee; 21 in Texas; 19 each in Adair and Kingfisher; 16 each in Murray and Okfuskee; 14 each in Johnston and Nowata; 13 each in Cotton, Greer, Hughes, Kiowa and Tillman; 12 each in Marshall and Woodward; 11 in Choctaw; nine in Coal; eight each in Atoka, Craig, Haskell, Latimer, Love, Noble and Pushmataha; seven each in Jefferson and Woods; six each in Blaine, Roger Mills and Washita; five each in Alfalfa and Grant; four each in Beaver, Dewey and Major; three in Harper; and one each in Cimarron, Ellis and Harmon.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Friday by OSDH:
• Woodward with 2,956 cases, 2,799 recovered, 145 active and 12 deaths, nine from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland.
• Kingfisher with 1,831 cases, 1,704 recovered, 108 active and 19 deaths, eight from Kingfisher, five from Hennessey, four from Okarche and two from Dover.
• Noble with 1,224 cases, 1,133 recovered, 83 active and eight deaths, including four from Perry, two from Red Rock and one each from Billings and Morrison.
• Woods with 1,133 cases, 1,085 recovered, 41 active and seven deaths, six from Alva and one not listed by town.
• Alfalfa with 1,083 cases, 1,036 recovered, 42 active and five deaths, two each from Aline and Helena, including a James Crabtree Correctional Center inmate, and one from Cherokee.
• Major with 874 cases, 811 recovered, 59 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.
• Blaine with 876 cases, 781 recovered, 89 active and six deaths, two from Canton, one from Watonga and three not listed by town.
• Grant with 483 cases, 449 recovered, 29 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.
DOC update
The number of inmates currently positive for COVID-19 was at 25 Friday, with 105 Department of Corrections employees with the virus across the state, according to the DOC website.
DOC reported Friday on its website that there were three active cases at James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena. No active cases were reported at Enid Community Corrections Center, William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply or Charles E. “Bill” Johnson Corrections Center in Alva.
Inmates in isolation and quarantine were three and 159, respectively, at James Crabtree, and and 68 inmates were in quarantine at Charles E. "Bill" Johnson.
Oklahoma per city 01.29.21
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORT DATE
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|56480
|452
|52101
|2021-01-29
|TULSA
|37798
|376
|34711
|2021-01-29
|EDMOND
|15057
|84
|13986
|2021-01-29
|BROKEN ARROW
|13861
|113
|12561
|2021-01-29
|NORMAN
|12249
|114
|11278
|2021-01-29
|OTHER***
|8334
|50
|7533
|2021-01-29
|YUKON
|7773
|24
|7262
|2021-01-29
|LAWTON
|6563
|80
|5742
|2021-01-29
|ENID
|5977
|54
|5565
|2021-01-29
|STILLWATER
|5595
|21
|5171
|2021-01-29
|MOORE
|5580
|36
|5074
|2021-01-29
|CLAREMORE
|5211
|72
|4720
|2021-01-29
|OWASSO
|4670
|30
|4238
|2021-01-29
|MUSKOGEE
|4600
|57
|3992
|2021-01-29
|SHAWNEE
|4383
|39
|4063
|2021-01-29
|ARDMORE
|3706
|21
|3303
|2021-01-29
|ADA
|3620
|30
|3225
|2021-01-29
|TAHLEQUAH
|3528
|22
|3209
|2021-01-29
|PONCA CITY
|3495
|31
|3123
|2021-01-29
|BARTLESVILLE
|3216
|63
|2910
|2021-01-29
|DURANT
|3133
|25
|2815
|2021-01-29
|BIXBY
|2986
|20
|2731
|2021-01-29
|MCALESTER
|2826
|22
|2608
|2021-01-29
|SAND SPRINGS
|2815
|33
|2544
|2021-01-29
|DUNCAN
|2644
|27
|2386
|2021-01-29
|SAPULPA
|2537
|37
|2266
|2021-01-29
|JENKS
|2493
|16
|2268
|2021-01-29
|GUYMON
|2471
|20
|2389
|2021-01-29
|EL RENO
|2262
|15
|2155
|2021-01-29
|MUSTANG
|2251
|19
|2121
|2021-01-29
|ALTUS
|2251
|38
|2086
|2021-01-29
|GUTHRIE
|2130
|17
|1917
|2021-01-29
|CHICKASHA
|2123
|33
|1933
|2021-01-29
|COLLINSVILLE
|2088
|13
|1897
|2021-01-29
|CHOCTAW
|2043
|14
|1869
|2021-01-29
|BLANCHARD
|1927
|11
|1752
|2021-01-29
|MIAMI
|1925
|21
|1799
|2021-01-29
|STILWELL
|1902
|16
|1602
|2021-01-29
|BETHANY
|1741
|14
|1609
|2021-01-29
|WOODWARD
|1699
|9
|1584
|2021-01-29
|COWETA
|1637
|20
|1492
|2021-01-29
|CLINTON
|1618
|32
|1476
|2021-01-29
|WEATHERFORD
|1617
|20
|1522
|2021-01-29
|TAFT
|1565
|3
|1549
|2021-01-29
|ELK CITY
|1511
|14
|1362
|2021-01-29
|SKIATOOK
|1494
|8
|1349
|2021-01-29
|GROVE
|1412
|34
|1298
|2021-01-29
|VINITA
|1407
|6
|1297
|2021-01-29
|GLENPOOL
|1372
|13
|1249
|2021-01-29
|POTEAU
|1368
|12
|1284
|2021-01-29
|PRYOR CREEK
|1365
|16
|1256
|2021-01-29
|OKMULGEE
|1350
|22
|1227
|2021-01-29
|SALLISAW
|1344
|12
|1225
|2021-01-29
|TUTTLE
|1330
|10
|1241
|2021-01-29
|SEMINOLE
|1309
|13
|1173
|2021-01-29
|WAGONER
|1289
|12
|1159
|2021-01-29
|PURCELL
|1269
|16
|1156
|2021-01-29
|ATOKA
|1265
|5
|1186
|2021-01-29
|CUSHING
|1232
|11
|1141
|2021-01-29
|ANADARKO
|1219
|16
|1103
|2021-01-29
|BROKEN BOW
|1217
|29
|1081
|2021-01-29
|PAULS VALLEY
|1145
|9
|1028
|2021-01-29
|IDABEL
|1130
|14
|1042
|2021-01-29
|NEWCASTLE
|1119
|7
|1030
|2021-01-29
|NOBLE
|1114
|16
|977
|2021-01-29
|LEXINGTON
|1098
|12
|985
|2021-01-29
|SULPHUR
|1089
|12
|975
|2021-01-29
|TECUMSEH
|1056
|6
|971
|2021-01-29
|PIEDMONT
|1030
|5
|956
|2021-01-29
|HARRAH
|1014
|8
|921
|2021-01-29
|MCLOUD
|999
|5
|930
|2021-01-29
|FORT GIBSON
|974
|11
|852
|2021-01-29
|MADILL
|949
|7
|883
|2021-01-29
|ALVA
|947
|6
|910
|2021-01-29
|JAY
|932
|8
|859
|2021-01-29
|FORT SUPPLY
|923
|2
|916
|2021-01-29
|MARLOW
|913
|8
|840
|2021-01-29
|MARIETTA
|906
|6
|815
|2021-01-29
|MULDROW
|880
|3
|765
|2021-01-29
|CHECOTAH
|858
|12
|781
|2021-01-29
|HUGO
|852
|9
|780
|2021-01-29
|HENRYETTA
|826
|11
|757
|2021-01-29
|BRISTOW
|823
|20
|749
|2021-01-29
|EUFAULA
|814
|15
|703
|2021-01-29
|SAYRE
|778
|13
|728
|2021-01-29
|HOMINY
|730
|2
|708
|2021-01-29
|KINGFISHER
|723
|8
|672
|2021-01-29
|STIGLER
|713
|7
|633
|2021-01-29
|HELENA
|712
|2
|689
|2021-01-29
|OKEMAH
|700
|6
|619
|2021-01-29
|KINGSTON
|698
|6
|620
|2021-01-29
|LINDSAY
|687
|5
|639
|2021-01-29
|CATOOSA
|672
|10
|620
|2021-01-29
|ELGIN
|648
|8
|588
|2021-01-29
|MANNFORD
|645
|10
|545
|2021-01-29
|HOLDENVILLE
|631
|7
|565
|2021-01-29
|WEWOKA
|627
|7
|558
|2021-01-29
|HEAVENER
|626
|9
|579
|2021-01-29
|CALERA
|618
|3
|578
|2021-01-29
|CHANDLER
|618
|15
|564
|2021-01-29
|CLEVELAND
|613
|10
|571
|2021-01-29
|LOCUST GROVE
|612
|0
|547
|2021-01-29
|HENNESSEY
|604
|5
|563
|2021-01-29
|PERRY
|596
|4
|544
|2021-01-29
|NOWATA
|595
|9
|533
|2021-01-29
|INOLA
|594
|5
|546
|2021-01-29
|SPIRO
|591
|1
|564
|2021-01-29
|BLACKWELL
|584
|13
|517
|2021-01-29
|AFTON
|570
|3
|538
|2021-01-29
|MOUNDS
|566
|6
|512
|2021-01-29
|DAVIS
|563
|3
|502
|2021-01-29
|BOLEY
|558
|7
|543
|2021-01-29
|CHELSEA
|551
|7
|507
|2021-01-29
|SPERRY
|548
|2
|506
|2021-01-29
|CACHE
|545
|6
|496
|2021-01-29
|TISHOMINGO
|539
|6
|494
|2021-01-29
|WARR ACRES
|526
|1
|485
|2021-01-29
|SPENCER
|523
|7
|475
|2021-01-29
|JONES
|515
|4
|474
|2021-01-29
|WESTVILLE
|514
|3
|456
|2021-01-29
|SALINA
|512
|3
|448
|2021-01-29
|COMANCHE
|507
|8
|443
|2021-01-29
|PRAGUE
|504
|6
|474
|2021-01-29
|PERKINS
|502
|4
|456
|2021-01-29
|MIDWEST CITY
|486
|12
|431
|2021-01-29
|ANTLERS
|483
|6
|438
|2021-01-29
|FAIRVIEW
|481
|2
|447
|2021-01-29
|DEL CITY
|474
|6
|432
|2021-01-29
|VIAN
|473
|4
|440
|2021-01-29
|PAWNEE
|467
|10
|417
|2021-01-29
|HULBERT
|464
|3
|421
|2021-01-29
|COALGATE
|462
|7
|423
|2021-01-29
|PAWHUSKA
|458
|7
|423
|2021-01-29
|OOLOGAH
|452
|2
|412
|2021-01-29
|COLCORD
|449
|3
|409
|2021-01-29
|WYNNEWOOD
|449
|3
|399
|2021-01-29
|HINTON
|445
|0
|430
|2021-01-29
|HASKELL
|444
|3
|412
|2021-01-29
|DEWEY
|438
|5
|391
|2021-01-29
|WILBURTON
|436
|6
|371
|2021-01-29
|MEEKER
|432
|13
|391
|2021-01-29
|APACHE
|428
|4
|376
|2021-01-29
|CHOUTEAU
|421
|9
|382
|2021-01-29
|STRATFORD
|414
|2
|378
|2021-01-29
|FREDERICK
|412
|10
|372
|2021-01-29
|ROLAND
|410
|1
|364
|2021-01-29
|LONE GROVE
|391
|2
|354
|2021-01-29
|TALIHINA
|385
|8
|348
|2021-01-29
|NEWKIRK
|383
|3
|353
|2021-01-29
|WISTER
|382
|2
|356
|2021-01-29
|CARNEGIE
|374
|8
|333
|2021-01-29
|KANSAS
|372
|6
|347
|2021-01-29
|STROUD
|362
|3
|328
|2021-01-29
|NICHOLS HILLS
|362
|0
|342
|2021-01-29
|KONAWA
|361
|4
|313
|2021-01-29
|WASHINGTON
|358
|2
|334
|2021-01-29
|BEGGS
|355
|4
|329
|2021-01-29
|POCOLA
|354
|3
|320
|2021-01-29
|WALTERS
|351
|3
|310
|2021-01-29
|WATONGA
|342
|1
|294
|2021-01-29
|WILSON
|336
|1
|311
|2021-01-29
|LUTHER
|328
|4
|297
|2021-01-29
|TONKAWA
|328
|10
|286
|2021-01-29
|MINCO
|325
|0
|317
|2021-01-29
|HARTSHORNE
|317
|4
|277
|2021-01-29
|WELLSTON
|313
|2
|289
|2021-01-29
|HOOKER
|311
|0
|301
|2021-01-29
|COMMERCE
|308
|2
|293
|2021-01-29
|VALLIANT
|307
|4
|284
|2021-01-29
|COLBERT
|306
|9
|269
|2021-01-29
|MANGUM
|306
|11
|274
|2021-01-29
|MORRIS
|304
|2
|290
|2021-01-29
|HOBART
|299
|7
|273
|2021-01-29
|WYANDOTTE
|299
|2
|281
|2021-01-29
|GORE
|299
|4
|271
|2021-01-29
|NEW CORDELL
|295
|0
|269
|2021-01-29
|FLETCHER
|289
|2
|253
|2021-01-29
|QUAPAW
|289
|5
|270
|2021-01-29
|HOWE
|287
|0
|266
|2021-01-29
|CADDO
|284
|1
|259
|2021-01-29
|MEAD
|279
|3
|244
|2021-01-29
|PORUM
|276
|2
|247
|2021-01-29
|PORTER
|275
|6
|236
|2021-01-29
|FAIRLAND
|272
|1
|260
|2021-01-29
|WARNER
|271
|1
|245
|2021-01-29
|ELMORE CITY
|269
|3
|242
|2021-01-29
|HEALDTON
|266
|4
|221
|2021-01-29
|ARCADIA
|260
|0
|246
|2021-01-29
|TALALA
|254
|2
|224
|2021-01-29
|WAURIKA
|250
|3
|234
|2021-01-29
|KELLYVILLE
|248
|2
|231
|2021-01-29
|BOKCHITO
|245
|1
|222
|2021-01-29
|STONEWALL
|242
|1
|227
|2021-01-29
|ADAIR
|238
|1
|216
|2021-01-29
|KIEFER
|237
|1
|225
|2021-01-29
|WAYNE
|236
|2
|211
|2021-01-29
|DRUMRIGHT
|236
|5
|209
|2021-01-29
|MAYSVILLE
|235
|6
|211
|2021-01-29
|CRESCENT
|234
|2
|216
|2021-01-29
|BARNSDALL
|228
|4
|196
|2021-01-29
|RINGLING
|227
|1
|199
|2021-01-29
|ALLEN
|227
|2
|214
|2021-01-29
|CASHION
|225
|0
|209
|2021-01-29
|HOLLIS
|224
|1
|208
|2021-01-29
|EARLSBORO
|224
|0
|209
|2021-01-29
|OKARCHE
|222
|4
|211
|2021-01-29
|PADEN
|220
|0
|208
|2021-01-29
|BOSWELL
|219
|1
|194
|2021-01-29
|RUSH SPRINGS
|214
|3
|191
|2021-01-29
|BLAIR
|212
|1
|194
|2021-01-29
|HYDRO
|211
|4
|199
|2021-01-29
|WRIGHT CITY
|207
|1
|180
|2021-01-29
|LAVERNE
|200
|1
|192
|2021-01-29
|FORT COBB
|199
|1
|174
|2021-01-29
|BILLINGS
|198
|1
|191
|2021-01-29
|BEAVER
|197
|2
|176
|2021-01-29
|WAUKOMIS
|196
|0
|185
|2021-01-29
|KEOTA
|196
|0
|179
|2021-01-29
|CAMERON
|196
|0
|189
|2021-01-29
|MOORELAND
|196
|1
|167
|2021-01-29
|BINGER
|193
|10
|168
|2021-01-29
|HAWORTH
|192
|3
|174
|2021-01-29
|WATTS
|190
|0
|178
|2021-01-29
|YALE
|188
|4
|167
|2021-01-29
|CHEROKEE
|187
|1
|179
|2021-01-29
|GERONIMO
|186
|2
|159
|2021-01-29
|ROFF
|184
|1
|161
|2021-01-29
|BIG CABIN
|182
|2
|168
|2021-01-29
|PAOLI
|178
|2
|159
|2021-01-29
|TEXHOMA
|177
|0
|171
|2021-01-29
|CEMENT
|176
|0
|167
|2021-01-29
|QUINTON
|176
|1
|145
|2021-01-29
|OKEENE
|176
|0
|163
|2021-01-29
|WETUMKA
|175
|3
|151
|2021-01-29
|THOMAS
|171
|0
|163
|2021-01-29
|CYRIL
|170
|2
|151
|2021-01-29
|GLENCOE
|170
|2
|151
|2021-01-29
|OCHELATA
|170
|2
|151
|2021-01-29
|MAUD
|169
|0
|158
|2021-01-29
|SHATTUCK
|167
|1
|161
|2021-01-29
|ARAPAHO
|166
|4
|149
|2021-01-29
|BOKOSHE
|165
|0
|154
|2021-01-29
|CHEYENNE
|165
|1
|144
|2021-01-29
|FAIRFAX
|164
|1
|151
|2021-01-29
|WELCH
|161
|2
|147
|2021-01-29
|RINGWOOD
|161
|0
|147
|2021-01-29
|MORRISON
|160
|1
|148
|2021-01-29
|RED ROCK
|160
|2
|147
|2021-01-29
|JENNINGS
|157
|1
|136
|2021-01-29
|MEDFORD
|155
|1
|146
|2021-01-29
|GOODWELL
|154
|1
|146
|2021-01-29
|SEILING
|151
|1
|147
|2021-01-29
|BUFFALO
|149
|2
|141
|2021-01-29
|NINNEKAH
|149
|1
|137
|2021-01-29
|THACKERVILLE
|148
|1
|142
|2021-01-29
|SHADY POINT
|148
|1
|138
|2021-01-29
|RAMONA
|148
|4
|134
|2021-01-29
|OKTAHA
|147
|0
|133
|2021-01-29
|INDIAHOMA
|146
|1
|122
|2021-01-29
|FORT TOWSON
|144
|0
|133
|2021-01-29
|GEARY
|143
|0
|132
|2021-01-29
|CALUMET
|142
|0
|124
|2021-01-29
|WELEETKA
|141
|3
|130
|2021-01-29
|GRACEMONT
|140
|2
|125
|2021-01-29
|UNION CITY
|140
|1
|134
|2021-01-29
|SNYDER
|136
|5
|122
|2021-01-29
|BURNS FLAT
|135
|1
|127
|2021-01-29
|COPAN
|135
|1
|121
|2021-01-29
|DEPEW
|134
|2
|122
|2021-01-29
|PANAMA
|134
|1
|126
|2021-01-29
|TEMPLE
|133
|9
|114
|2021-01-29
|BLUEJACKET
|133
|1
|127
|2021-01-29
|BENNINGTON
|132
|2
|116
|2021-01-29
|POND CREEK
|130
|0
|126
|2021-01-29
|KREBS
|130
|2
|117
|2021-01-29
|CANTON
|129
|2
|114
|2021-01-29
|RED OAK
|127
|0
|120
|2021-01-29
|CLAYTON
|127
|0
|121
|2021-01-29
|WEBBERS FALLS
|124
|0
|109
|2021-01-29
|WANETTE
|123
|0
|118
|2021-01-29
|VICI
|122
|0
|115
|2021-01-29
|CANUTE
|122
|0
|114
|2021-01-29
|GRANITE
|121
|2
|115
|2021-01-29
|GARBER
|120
|1
|117
|2021-01-29
|MILBURN
|119
|2
|101
|2021-01-29
|MANNSVILLE
|118
|1
|106
|2021-01-29
|HAMMON
|118
|2
|107
|2021-01-29
|KIOWA
|118
|2
|110
|2021-01-29
|LEEDEY
|117
|4
|109
|2021-01-29
|ALEX
|116
|2
|105
|2021-01-29
|ARKOMA
|116
|1
|102
|2021-01-29
|LAHOMA
|116
|5
|107
|2021-01-29
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|114
|1
|102
|2021-01-29
|SPAVINAW
|112
|1
|101
|2021-01-29
|TERLTON
|111
|1
|93
|2021-01-29
|DAVENPORT
|109
|0
|102
|2021-01-29
|TIPTON
|108
|2
|93
|2021-01-29
|GRANDFIELD
|107
|1
|95
|2021-01-29
|RYAN
|105
|0
|98
|2021-01-29
|VELMA
|105
|2
|94
|2021-01-29
|COUNCIL HILL
|104
|2
|94
|2021-01-29
|CANEY
|104
|1
|99
|2021-01-29
|ASHER
|103
|0
|94
|2021-01-29
|MULHALL
|102
|0
|100
|2021-01-29
|SENTINEL
|101
|0
|97
|2021-01-29
|SOPER
|100
|1
|92
|2021-01-29
|OAKS
|100
|1
|93
|2021-01-29
|CHATTANOOGA
|100
|2
|76
|2021-01-29
|ERICK
|98
|1
|89
|2021-01-29
|AGRA
|98
|1
|76
|2021-01-29
|WAYNOKA
|97
|0
|92
|2021-01-29
|BRAGGS
|96
|1
|91
|2021-01-29
|DOVER
|95
|2
|87
|2021-01-29
|DELAWARE
|95
|2
|87
|2021-01-29
|BYARS
|93
|1
|86
|2021-01-29
|TYRONE
|93
|0
|83
|2021-01-29
|TUPELO
|92
|0
|82
|2021-01-29
|MCCURTAIN
|91
|1
|78
|2021-01-29
|SASAKWA
|91
|0
|85
|2021-01-29
|OILTON
|90
|3
|70
|2021-01-29
|AMBER
|86
|1
|81
|2021-01-29
|LOOKEBA
|85
|2
|79
|2021-01-29
|FOSS
|84
|0
|81
|2021-01-29
|GARVIN
|84
|0
|82
|2021-01-29
|STRINGTOWN
|82
|1
|79
|2021-01-29
|VERDEN
|81
|1
|73
|2021-01-29
|RATLIFF CITY
|81
|0
|74
|2021-01-29
|BOISE CITY
|80
|0
|78
|2021-01-29
|SPRINGER
|80
|1
|75
|2021-01-29
|MILL CREEK
|80
|0
|79
|2021-01-29
|GANS
|76
|0
|70
|2021-01-29
|CUSTER CITY
|75
|0
|73
|2021-01-29
|RAVIA
|75
|2
|69
|2021-01-29
|WANN
|74
|2
|66
|2021-01-29
|DEWAR
|72
|0
|67
|2021-01-29
|OLUSTEE
|71
|0
|67
|2021-01-29
|RIPLEY
|71
|1
|51
|2021-01-29
|STERLING
|69
|1
|65
|2021-01-29
|SAVANNA
|69
|0
|67
|2021-01-29
|TRYON
|68
|0
|60
|2021-01-29
|COVINGTON
|68
|0
|66
|2021-01-29
|CARNEY
|67
|1
|59
|2021-01-29
|CORN
|67
|3
|61
|2021-01-29
|ARNETT
|66
|0
|65
|2021-01-29
|PITTSBURG
|66
|0
|61
|2021-01-29
|KINTA
|65
|0
|61
|2021-01-29
|POCASSET
|65
|1
|62
|2021-01-29
|DUSTIN
|64
|1
|56
|2021-01-29
|CANADIAN
|64
|0
|60
|2021-01-29
|STUART
|63
|0
|57
|2021-01-29
|FARGO
|63
|0
|63
|2021-01-29
|RATTAN
|63
|0
|56
|2021-01-29
|LAMONT
|63
|1
|56
|2021-01-29
|KREMLIN
|60
|0
|59
|2021-01-29
|COYLE
|60
|0
|54
|2021-01-29
|MARBLE CITY
|60
|0
|54
|2021-01-29
|HAILEYVILLE
|60
|0
|56
|2021-01-29
|BOYNTON
|58
|0
|54
|2021-01-29
|LONGDALE
|58
|0
|53
|2021-01-29
|KETCHUM
|58
|1
|51
|2021-01-29
|DILL CITY
|58
|0
|58
|2021-01-29
|KAW CITY
|57
|1
|54
|2021-01-29
|ORLANDO
|57
|0
|56
|2021-01-29
|AMES
|56
|0
|53
|2021-01-29
|SHIDLER
|56
|0
|53
|2021-01-29
|REYDON
|56
|0
|51
|2021-01-29
|SAWYER
|55
|0
|50
|2021-01-29
|LENAPAH
|55
|0
|50
|2021-01-29
|CLEO SPRINGS
|55
|0
|53
|2021-01-29
|NASH
|55
|0
|50
|2021-01-29
|RANDLETT
|54
|1
|49
|2021-01-29
|WHITEFIELD
|52
|0
|49
|2021-01-29
|LANGLEY
|52
|0
|48
|2021-01-29
|WAPANUCKA
|52
|1
|42
|2021-01-29
|KENEFIC
|51
|1
|47
|2021-01-29
|DRUMMOND
|51
|0
|45
|2021-01-29
|CROWDER
|50
|0
|45
|2021-01-29
|LEHIGH
|49
|0
|48
|2021-01-29
|LONE WOLF
|49
|0
|48
|2021-01-29
|MARLAND
|49
|0
|47
|2021-01-29
|MENO
|48
|0
|47
|2021-01-29
|ALINE
|48
|2
|43
|2021-01-29
|WYNONA
|48
|1
|45
|2021-01-29
|OKAY
|48
|1
|40
|2021-01-29
|LOCO
|48
|0
|46
|2021-01-29
|CASTLE
|47
|0
|44
|2021-01-29
|CALVIN
|47
|1
|42
|2021-01-29
|GAGE
|46
|0
|43
|2021-01-29
|FAXON
|46
|0
|40
|2021-01-29
|TERRAL
|46
|2
|42
|2021-01-29
|INDIANOLA
|46
|0
|45
|2021-01-29
|PRUE
|45
|1
|41
|2021-01-29
|CARTER
|44
|0
|38
|2021-01-29
|FAIRMONT
|43
|0
|41
|2021-01-29
|WAKITA
|43
|2
|39
|2021-01-29
|ACHILLE
|42
|0
|36
|2021-01-29
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|42
|0
|38
|2021-01-29
|CARMEN
|42
|1
|35
|2021-01-29
|HASTINGS
|41
|1
|33
|2021-01-29
|FORGAN
|41
|1
|38
|2021-01-29
|SCHULTER
|41
|0
|38
|2021-01-29
|RALSTON
|41
|1
|38
|2021-01-29
|BUTLER
|40
|0
|34
|2021-01-29
|TALOGA
|40
|0
|38
|2021-01-29
|BURBANK
|40
|0
|34
|2021-01-29
|FOSTER
|39
|0
|36
|2021-01-29
|ROOSEVELT
|39
|0
|35
|2021-01-29
|COLONY
|39
|0
|37
|2021-01-29
|SPARKS
|38
|1
|35
|2021-01-29
|SHARON
|38
|0
|31
|2021-01-29
|LANGSTON
|36
|1
|34
|2021-01-29
|JET
|36
|0
|32
|2021-01-29
|GOLTRY
|35
|0
|33
|2021-01-29
|GOLDSBY
|34
|0
|32
|2021-01-29
|MARSHALL
|34
|0
|34
|2021-01-29
|ROCKY
|34
|0
|31
|2021-01-29
|ELDORADO
|33
|0
|30
|2021-01-29
|HARDESTY
|33
|0
|33
|2021-01-29
|BERNICE
|33
|0
|32
|2021-01-29
|DEVOL
|32
|0
|31
|2021-01-29
|FREEDOM
|32
|0
|31
|2021-01-29
|OSAGE
|32
|0
|31
|2021-01-29
|EAKLY
|31
|0
|24
|2021-01-29
|HANNA
|30
|0
|27
|2021-01-29
|AVANT
|30
|0
|28
|2021-01-29
|DEER CREEK
|29
|1
|27
|2021-01-29
|FRANCIS
|29
|1
|27
|2021-01-29
|BESSIE
|29
|1
|24
|2021-01-29
|GOULD
|28
|0
|27
|2021-01-29
|NICOMA PARK
|28
|1
|25
|2021-01-29
|DAVIDSON
|28
|0
|25
|2021-01-29
|BURLINGTON
|27
|0
|26
|2021-01-29
|MEDICINE PARK
|27
|0
|23
|2021-01-29
|WILLOW
|27
|0
|26
|2021-01-29
|DACOMA
|27
|0
|25
|2021-01-29
|CAMARGO
|26
|0
|25
|2021-01-29
|GOTEBO
|26
|0
|25
|2021-01-29
|FITZHUGH
|26
|0
|24
|2021-01-29
|HUNTER
|25
|0
|25
|2021-01-29
|OPTIMA
|25
|0
|25
|2021-01-29
|DISNEY
|23
|0
|22
|2021-01-29
|MILLERTON
|21
|2
|19
|2021-01-29
|BRAMAN
|20
|0
|19
|2021-01-29
|LAMAR
|20
|0
|18
|2021-01-29
|BRADLEY
|20
|1
|17
|2021-01-29
|DIBBLE
|20
|0
|19
|2021-01-29
|KEYES
|20
|0
|16
|2021-01-29
|NORTH MIAMI
|20
|0
|19
|2021-01-29
|FOYIL
|19
|1
|18
|2021-01-29
|MANITOU
|19
|0
|18
|2021-01-29
|BROMIDE
|18
|1
|16
|2021-01-29
|HILLSDALE
|18
|0
|17
|2021-01-29
|HITCHCOCK
|18
|0
|14
|2021-01-29
|MARTHA
|16
|1
|14
|2021-01-29
|ALDERSON
|16
|0
|15
|2021-01-29
|WAINWRIGHT
|16
|0
|13
|2021-01-29
|DOUGHERTY
|15
|0
|14
|2021-01-29
|CROMWELL
|15
|1
|10
|2021-01-29
|BOWLEGS
|15
|0
|15
|2021-01-29
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|13
|1
|12
|2021-01-29
|FANSHAWE
|10
|0
|8
|2021-01-29
|ALBION
|10
|0
|8
|2021-01-29
|PEORIA
|10
|0
|10
|2021-01-29
|ADDINGTON
|9
|0
|8
|2021-01-29
|HALLETT
|7
|0
|7
|2021-01-29
|VERA
|7
|0
|5
|2021-01-29
|GENE AUTRY
|6
|0
|6
|2021-01-29
|THE VILLAGE
|6
|0
|6
|2021-01-29
|REDBIRD
|6
|0
|4
|2021-01-29
|SLICK
|5
|0
|5
|2021-01-29
|BYNG
|5
|0
|5
|2021-01-29
|TULLAHASSEE
|5
|0
|3
|2021-01-29
|BLACKBURN
|4
|0
|4
|2021-01-29
|KEMP
|3
|0
|2
|2021-01-29
|RENTIESVILLE
|3
|0
|3
|2021-01-29
|MOFFETT
|3
|0
|3
|2021-01-29
|TATUMS
|2
|0
|2
|2021-01-29
|BRAY
|2
|0
|2
|2021-01-29
|KENDRICK
|2
|0
|2
|2021-01-29
|NORGE
|2
|0
|2
|2021-01-29
|PINK
|2
|0
|2
|2021-01-29
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2021-01-29
|LE FLORE
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-29
|OAKLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-29
|BRIDGEPORT
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-29
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-29
|EAST DUKE
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-29
|SPORTSMEN ACRES
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-29
|ARMSTRONG
|1
|0
|0
|2021-01-29
|HOFFMAN
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-29
|ROCK ISLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-29
|FOREST PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-29
|VERDIGRIS
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-29
|BETHEL ACRES
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-29
|GRAYSON
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-29
