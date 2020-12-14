ENID, Okla. — COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma increased by 2,099, and eight new deaths were reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health on Monday.
Increases were much lower Monday statewide and in Garfield County, where 115 new cases and three deaths from Enid were reported on Sunday. There also was a reported death from Aline in Alfalfa County over the weekend, according to OSDH data.
Monday's 0.9% increase took the state's overall cases to 239,767, with 35,163 active, a single-day increase of 71, and 202,532 recovered, a single-day increase of 2,020.
There have been 2,072 deaths reported in Oklahoma in which the virus was the cause or a contributing factor, the OSDH reported.
All eight deaths reported on Monday were in the 65 and older age group: one man in Bryant County, one man in Lincoln County, one woman in Mayes County and two women and three men in Tulsa County.
Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma climbed by 393 to 14,362 Friday. Of those, 1,664 were hospitalized, with 452 of those in intensive care, according to Friday's Executive Report, which OSDH updates on weekday evenings.
In Enid Monday, Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported 23 COVID-19-positive patients, and St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported 16 patients positive for the virus.
Garfield County gained 26 new cases Monday, a single-day decrease of 89. Of the 4,653 total cases, 586 were active and 4,027 had recovered, according to OSDH. Of the total numbers of cases, 4,196 were in Enid, with 517 active, a decrease of one, and 3,641 recovered.
Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Monday also included 75 in Alfalfa, 11 in Woodward, seven each in Noble and Kingfisher, six each in Grant and Woods, two in Major and one in Blaine, according to OSDH.
State update
There have been 126,183 Oklahoma women and 113,437 Oklahoma men who have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Monday, according to OSDH data. There were 147 designated as unknown gender.
Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 4,407 in the 0-4 age group, 25,135 in the 5-17 age group, 77,732 in the 18-35 age group, 52,212 in the 36-49 age group, 45,659 in the 50-64 age group and 34,597 in the 65 and older age group. There were 25 listed as unknown age.
Of the 2,072 overall deaths in Oklahoma, 1,671 have been 65 and older and 317 have been in the 50-64 age group, making up a combined 95.95% of the total. There have been 65 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 18 in the 18-35 age grop and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 1,158, than women, 914, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Monday.
Data shows deaths in 74 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 373 in Oklahoma; 317 in Tulsa; 138 in Cleveland; 76 in Rogers; 55 in Creek; 51 in Washington; 48 in McCurtain; 46 in Comanche; 42 in Muskogee; 41 each in Canadian and Wagoner; 40 in Garfield; 39 in Delaware; 37 in Caddo; 35 in Jackson; 32 in Grady; 9 in Lincoln; 28 in LeFlore; 27 in Kay; 26 in Bryan; 25 each in Ottawa, Okmulgee and Pottawatomie; 24 in Payne; 23 in Pittsburg; 22 in Mayes; 21 in Osage; 20 each in McClain and Stephens; 19 in Custer; 18 each in Beckham and Garvin; 16 each in Carter, Pontotoc and Sequoyah; 15 each in Okfuskee and Seminole; 14 in McIntosh; 13 each in Adair, Cherokee and Texas; nine in Pawnee; eight each in Greer, Hughes, Kiowa, Tillman and Woodward; seven each in Cotton, Haskell and Kingfisher; six each in Choctaw, Murray, Nowata, Pushmataha and Roger Mills; five each in Grant, Johnston, Logan and Noble; four each in Craig, Latimer, Major and Marshall; three each in Coal, Washita and Woods; two each in Atoka, Alfalfa, Beaver, Blaine, Dewey, Harper and Jefferson; and one in Love.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Monday by OSDH:
• Woodward with 2,177 cases, 1,979 recovered, 190 active and eight deaths, five from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland.
• Kingfisher with 1,118 cases, 984 recovered, 127 active and seven deaths, four from Okarche, two from Hennessey and one from Kingfisher.
• Noble with 766 cases, 593 recovered, 168 active and five deaths, including a Billings man.
• Woods with 706 cases, 555 recovered, 148 active and three deaths from Alva.
• Major with 622 cases, 542 recovered, 76 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.
• Alfalfa with 685 cases, 398 recovered and 285 active and two deaths, one from Aline and a James Crabtree Correctional Center inmate in Helena.
• Blaine with 537 cases, 447 recovered, 88 active and two deaths, both from Canton.
• Grant with 286 cases, 231 recovered, 50 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.
In Enid, there have been 1,973 cases, with 1,717 recovered and 24 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 2,167 cases, with 1,878 recovered and 13 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Monday. There were 28 cases with 25 recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszip codes.org/.
There have been 40 deaths in Garfield County, with 38 from Enid and three from Lahoma. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dated the Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as county numbers, more widely shared, are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum.
DOC update
The number of inmates with COVID-19 was at 321 Monday, with 114 COVID-19-positive Department of Corrections employees, across the state, according to the DOC website.
In Northwest Oklahoma, current inmate positives included 216 at James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena, an increase of 66 since Friday, and two at William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply. There were no active cases among inmates at Enid Community Corrections Center or at Charles E “Bill” Johnson Correctional Center in Alva.
Inmates in isolation and quarantine included 217 and 519, respectively, at James Crabtree and two and four at William S. Key. There also were 37 still in quarantine at Bill Johnson, according to the DOC website.
Oklahoma per city 12.14.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORT DATE
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|37490
|297
|31445
|2020-12-14
|TULSA
|24340
|203
|21073
|2020-12-14
|EDMOND
|9360
|55
|7732
|2020-12-14
|BROKEN ARROW
|8236
|72
|6954
|2020-12-14
|NORMAN
|7985
|78
|6908
|2020-12-14
|OTHER***
|4781
|26
|4070
|2020-12-14
|YUKON
|4606
|15
|3939
|2020-12-14
|ENID
|4196
|38
|3641
|2020-12-14
|LAWTON
|3998
|35
|3440
|2020-12-14
|STILLWATER
|3825
|12
|3419
|2020-12-14
|MOORE
|3405
|22
|2783
|2020-12-14
|CLAREMORE
|3138
|61
|2581
|2020-12-14
|SHAWNEE
|2772
|21
|2328
|2020-12-14
|MUSKOGEE
|2637
|33
|2011
|2020-12-14
|OWASSO
|2604
|7
|2183
|2020-12-14
|TAHLEQUAH
|2123
|8
|1627
|2020-12-14
|GUYMON
|2048
|13
|1855
|2020-12-14
|ADA
|2016
|11
|1711
|2020-12-14
|BARTLESVILLE
|2005
|45
|1724
|2020-12-14
|DURANT
|1941
|14
|1681
|2020-12-14
|ALTUS
|1825
|33
|1623
|2020-12-14
|PONCA CITY
|1788
|14
|1471
|2020-12-14
|BIXBY
|1718
|10
|1477
|2020-12-14
|MCALESTER
|1642
|21
|1398
|2020-12-14
|ARDMORE
|1629
|11
|1375
|2020-12-14
|EL RENO
|1609
|9
|1419
|2020-12-14
|SAND SPRINGS
|1595
|14
|1371
|2020-12-14
|JENKS
|1577
|13
|1389
|2020-12-14
|SAPULPA
|1542
|24
|1304
|2020-12-14
|TAFT
|1526
|2
|1302
|2020-12-14
|CHICKASHA
|1472
|18
|1268
|2020-12-14
|MUSTANG
|1465
|12
|1259
|2020-12-14
|DUNCAN
|1406
|12
|1172
|2020-12-14
|GUTHRIE
|1262
|2
|964
|2020-12-14
|MIAMI
|1220
|17
|1044
|2020-12-14
|BLANCHARD
|1217
|7
|1034
|2020-12-14
|BETHANY
|1216
|9
|1013
|2020-12-14
|CHOCTAW
|1204
|9
|1012
|2020-12-14
|CLINTON
|1185
|7
|1027
|2020-12-14
|COLLINSVILLE
|1112
|5
|913
|2020-12-14
|WOODWARD
|1058
|5
|898
|2020-12-14
|WEATHERFORD
|1054
|9
|868
|2020-12-14
|STILWELL
|1026
|11
|756
|2020-12-14
|VINITA
|975
|3
|788
|2020-12-14
|ELK CITY
|957
|8
|781
|2020-12-14
|COWETA
|917
|15
|767
|2020-12-14
|FORT SUPPLY
|915
|2
|905
|2020-12-14
|BROKEN BOW
|909
|27
|805
|2020-12-14
|GROVE
|900
|29
|732
|2020-12-14
|POTEAU
|873
|7
|769
|2020-12-14
|SKIATOOK
|867
|8
|742
|2020-12-14
|IDABEL
|864
|14
|775
|2020-12-14
|SALLISAW
|849
|6
|741
|2020-12-14
|PURCELL
|844
|9
|727
|2020-12-14
|OKMULGEE
|842
|13
|709
|2020-12-14
|ANADARKO
|836
|14
|683
|2020-12-14
|GLENPOOL
|835
|8
|719
|2020-12-14
|ATOKA
|810
|1
|701
|2020-12-14
|LEXINGTON
|807
|7
|700
|2020-12-14
|TUTTLE
|783
|6
|706
|2020-12-14
|SEMINOLE
|769
|9
|656
|2020-12-14
|NEWCASTLE
|736
|5
|644
|2020-12-14
|PRYOR CREEK
|725
|11
|593
|2020-12-14
|MCLOUD
|659
|2
|591
|2020-12-14
|TECUMSEH
|659
|1
|554
|2020-12-14
|NOBLE
|646
|6
|525
|2020-12-14
|ALVA
|639
|3
|497
|2020-12-14
|PAULS VALLEY
|633
|5
|553
|2020-12-14
|CUSHING
|632
|4
|515
|2020-12-14
|WAGONER
|614
|9
|505
|2020-12-14
|PIEDMONT
|611
|5
|529
|2020-12-14
|HOMINY
|609
|2
|558
|2020-12-14
|MADILL
|608
|2
|535
|2020-12-14
|HENRYETTA
|591
|9
|510
|2020-12-14
|SAYRE
|579
|10
|517
|2020-12-14
|SULPHUR
|572
|5
|446
|2020-12-14
|HARRAH
|571
|5
|444
|2020-12-14
|BOLEY
|546
|7
|521
|2020-12-14
|JAY
|543
|2
|445
|2020-12-14
|HUGO
|541
|5
|471
|2020-12-14
|MARLOW
|540
|3
|420
|2020-12-14
|MARIETTA
|508
|0
|436
|2020-12-14
|HELENA
|498
|1
|230
|2020-12-14
|EUFAULA
|497
|8
|377
|2020-12-14
|CHECOTAH
|494
|6
|399
|2020-12-14
|FORT GIBSON
|479
|5
|361
|2020-12-14
|BRISTOW
|467
|11
|379
|2020-12-14
|STIGLER
|458
|6
|387
|2020-12-14
|KINGFISHER
|451
|1
|390
|2020-12-14
|MULDROW
|444
|3
|383
|2020-12-14
|HOLDENVILLE
|432
|4
|388
|2020-12-14
|LINDSAY
|417
|4
|365
|2020-12-14
|HEAVENER
|415
|8
|356
|2020-12-14
|CHANDLER
|410
|12
|331
|2020-12-14
|CATOOSA
|401
|6
|341
|2020-12-14
|OKEMAH
|400
|5
|307
|2020-12-14
|CALERA
|397
|1
|338
|2020-12-14
|SPIRO
|392
|1
|349
|2020-12-14
|FAIRVIEW
|387
|2
|344
|2020-12-14
|HENNESSEY
|378
|2
|329
|2020-12-14
|WARR ACRES
|377
|1
|327
|2020-12-14
|WEWOKA
|372
|3
|316
|2020-12-14
|LOCUST GROVE
|370
|0
|308
|2020-12-14
|SPENCER
|368
|5
|295
|2020-12-14
|MIDWEST CITY
|360
|9
|293
|2020-12-14
|ELGIN
|351
|3
|308
|2020-12-14
|CACHE
|351
|2
|294
|2020-12-14
|AFTON
|348
|2
|296
|2020-12-14
|CLEVELAND
|346
|5
|289
|2020-12-14
|PERRY
|339
|3
|220
|2020-12-14
|HINTON
|334
|0
|311
|2020-12-14
|JONES
|333
|2
|260
|2020-12-14
|KINGSTON
|331
|2
|269
|2020-12-14
|PRAGUE
|325
|1
|277
|2020-12-14
|MANNFORD
|323
|5
|275
|2020-12-14
|MOUNDS
|321
|6
|268
|2020-12-14
|CHELSEA
|319
|5
|255
|2020-12-14
|MEEKER
|314
|13
|257
|2020-12-14
|SALINA
|312
|2
|253
|2020-12-14
|DEL CITY
|309
|0
|255
|2020-12-14
|SPERRY
|303
|2
|256
|2020-12-14
|TISHOMINGO
|302
|3
|257
|2020-12-14
|NOWATA
|301
|5
|254
|2020-12-14
|VIAN
|300
|3
|262
|2020-12-14
|FREDERICK
|298
|7
|234
|2020-12-14
|BLACKWELL
|290
|4
|223
|2020-12-14
|INOLA
|288
|3
|244
|2020-12-14
|PERKINS
|283
|3
|225
|2020-12-14
|COALGATE
|278
|3
|236
|2020-12-14
|PAWHUSKA
|271
|3
|226
|2020-12-14
|WYNNEWOOD
|270
|2
|225
|2020-12-14
|CARNEGIE
|269
|5
|213
|2020-12-14
|WASHINGTON
|265
|0
|244
|2020-12-14
|HULBERT
|262
|2
|216
|2020-12-14
|DAVIS
|262
|0
|211
|2020-12-14
|PAWNEE
|256
|1
|204
|2020-12-14
|CHOUTEAU
|256
|7
|217
|2020-12-14
|OOLOGAH
|256
|2
|222
|2020-12-14
|ANTLERS
|253
|6
|226
|2020-12-14
|APACHE
|249
|2
|193
|2020-12-14
|DEWEY
|245
|1
|210
|2020-12-14
|HOOKER
|244
|0
|208
|2020-12-14
|WESTVILLE
|243
|2
|213
|2020-12-14
|HASKELL
|238
|1
|200
|2020-12-14
|STRATFORD
|238
|0
|215
|2020-12-14
|NICHOLS HILLS
|231
|0
|202
|2020-12-14
|MANGUM
|227
|8
|191
|2020-12-14
|ROLAND
|226
|1
|205
|2020-12-14
|POCOLA
|226
|3
|197
|2020-12-14
|COMANCHE
|218
|4
|186
|2020-12-14
|STROUD
|216
|1
|179
|2020-12-14
|MORRIS
|216
|0
|198
|2020-12-14
|COLCORD
|216
|1
|166
|2020-12-14
|WISTER
|212
|1
|183
|2020-12-14
|TALIHINA
|212
|6
|185
|2020-12-14
|BEGGS
|208
|3
|174
|2020-12-14
|WATONGA
|206
|0
|170
|2020-12-14
|NEWKIRK
|205
|1
|175
|2020-12-14
|KANSAS
|202
|4
|158
|2020-12-14
|WALTERS
|202
|2
|163
|2020-12-14
|VALLIANT
|201
|3
|180
|2020-12-14
|KONAWA
|200
|2
|160
|2020-12-14
|LUTHER
|193
|3
|153
|2020-12-14
|GORE
|190
|3
|149
|2020-12-14
|COMMERCE
|190
|2
|149
|2020-12-14
|HOBART
|189
|3
|158
|2020-12-14
|MEAD
|187
|1
|160
|2020-12-14
|WILBURTON
|185
|2
|152
|2020-12-14
|CADDO
|182
|1
|164
|2020-12-14
|NEW CORDELL
|178
|0
|152
|2020-12-14
|WYANDOTTE
|177
|1
|158
|2020-12-14
|MINCO
|176
|0
|155
|2020-12-14
|LONE GROVE
|173
|1
|149
|2020-12-14
|WELLSTON
|172
|0
|139
|2020-12-14
|FAIRLAND
|171
|1
|144
|2020-12-14
|ARCADIA
|171
|0
|127
|2020-12-14
|COLBERT
|169
|7
|142
|2020-12-14
|HOWE
|169
|0
|154
|2020-12-14
|TONKAWA
|164
|6
|132
|2020-12-14
|BILLINGS
|164
|1
|158
|2020-12-14
|LAVERNE
|160
|0
|135
|2020-12-14
|HOLLIS
|159
|0
|111
|2020-12-14
|HARTSHORNE
|158
|0
|135
|2020-12-14
|BOKCHITO
|157
|1
|138
|2020-12-14
|BLAIR
|157
|0
|129
|2020-12-14
|WARNER
|155
|0
|109
|2020-12-14
|FLETCHER
|153
|2
|129
|2020-12-14
|QUAPAW
|151
|2
|124
|2020-12-14
|ELMORE CITY
|151
|3
|133
|2020-12-14
|PORUM
|149
|2
|115
|2020-12-14
|KIEFER
|149
|1
|135
|2020-12-14
|WAURIKA
|149
|0
|110
|2020-12-14
|MAYSVILLE
|144
|4
|126
|2020-12-14
|TALALA
|142
|1
|107
|2020-12-14
|TEXHOMA
|142
|0
|127
|2020-12-14
|KELLYVILLE
|142
|2
|115
|2020-12-14
|HYDRO
|141
|2
|117
|2020-12-14
|BEAVER
|141
|1
|119
|2020-12-14
|HAWORTH
|140
|2
|131
|2020-12-14
|WILSON
|140
|1
|125
|2020-12-14
|OKARCHE
|138
|4
|129
|2020-12-14
|PORTER
|137
|1
|113
|2020-12-14
|SHATTUCK
|135
|0
|115
|2020-12-14
|BINGER
|135
|10
|111
|2020-12-14
|KEOTA
|135
|0
|129
|2020-12-14
|ADAIR
|135
|1
|101
|2020-12-14
|DRUMRIGHT
|134
|2
|106
|2020-12-14
|PADEN
|134
|0
|107
|2020-12-14
|BARNSDALL
|134
|3
|113
|2020-12-14
|FORT COBB
|131
|0
|121
|2020-12-14
|ALLEN
|130
|2
|99
|2020-12-14
|WAYNE
|129
|1
|110
|2020-12-14
|WRIGHT CITY
|128
|0
|108
|2020-12-14
|GOODWELL
|127
|0
|118
|2020-12-14
|EARLSBORO
|127
|0
|108
|2020-12-14
|STONEWALL
|125
|1
|110
|2020-12-14
|CASHION
|123
|0
|100
|2020-12-14
|CRESCENT
|121
|1
|103
|2020-12-14
|BUFFALO
|121
|2
|101
|2020-12-14
|MOORELAND
|118
|1
|99
|2020-12-14
|RUSH SPRINGS
|118
|0
|99
|2020-12-14
|CYRIL
|117
|2
|102
|2020-12-14
|RED ROCK
|116
|1
|102
|2020-12-14
|CAMERON
|115
|0
|106
|2020-12-14
|CEMENT
|114
|0
|99
|2020-12-14
|WAUKOMIS
|113
|0
|87
|2020-12-14
|YALE
|111
|3
|85
|2020-12-14
|BOKOSHE
|108
|0
|91
|2020-12-14
|THOMAS
|106
|0
|88
|2020-12-14
|SEILING
|106
|1
|68
|2020-12-14
|BOSWELL
|105
|1
|84
|2020-12-14
|GEARY
|104
|0
|92
|2020-12-14
|WETUMKA
|103
|1
|80
|2020-12-14
|GERONIMO
|102
|1
|84
|2020-12-14
|ROFF
|102
|1
|89
|2020-12-14
|SNYDER
|101
|4
|81
|2020-12-14
|QUINTON
|101
|0
|87
|2020-12-14
|NINNEKAH
|100
|1
|86
|2020-12-14
|WATTS
|99
|0
|84
|2020-12-14
|BIG CABIN
|99
|2
|78
|2020-12-14
|RINGWOOD
|99
|0
|83
|2020-12-14
|INDIAHOMA
|98
|1
|87
|2020-12-14
|ARAPAHO
|98
|2
|82
|2020-12-14
|PAOLI
|98
|1
|90
|2020-12-14
|GLENCOE
|98
|2
|78
|2020-12-14
|MEDFORD
|94
|1
|66
|2020-12-14
|LEEDEY
|93
|1
|77
|2020-12-14
|ALEX
|91
|2
|80
|2020-12-14
|OKTAHA
|91
|0
|67
|2020-12-14
|CANTON
|91
|2
|66
|2020-12-14
|FAIRFAX
|91
|1
|65
|2020-12-14
|JENNINGS
|90
|1
|71
|2020-12-14
|WELCH
|90
|1
|70
|2020-12-14
|WEBBERS FALLS
|90
|0
|66
|2020-12-14
|WELEETKA
|89
|3
|77
|2020-12-14
|RINGLING
|87
|1
|73
|2020-12-14
|CANUTE
|87
|0
|71
|2020-12-14
|MORRISON
|87
|0
|69
|2020-12-14
|HEALDTON
|87
|2
|64
|2020-12-14
|SHADY POINT
|85
|0
|71
|2020-12-14
|RAMONA
|85
|3
|62
|2020-12-14
|POND CREEK
|85
|0
|77
|2020-12-14
|BENNINGTON
|84
|1
|75
|2020-12-14
|TEMPLE
|84
|5
|53
|2020-12-14
|OCHELATA
|84
|1
|70
|2020-12-14
|HAMMON
|83
|2
|73
|2020-12-14
|MAUD
|83
|0
|67
|2020-12-14
|BLUEJACKET
|83
|1
|63
|2020-12-14
|GRANITE
|83
|0
|70
|2020-12-14
|CALUMET
|82
|0
|71
|2020-12-14
|GRACEMONT
|82
|1
|70
|2020-12-14
|PANAMA
|82
|1
|76
|2020-12-14
|OKEENE
|80
|0
|74
|2020-12-14
|CHEYENNE
|79
|1
|59
|2020-12-14
|FORT TOWSON
|78
|0
|75
|2020-12-14
|TYRONE
|78
|0
|67
|2020-12-14
|THACKERVILLE
|78
|0
|68
|2020-12-14
|LAHOMA
|77
|3
|66
|2020-12-14
|CHEROKEE
|74
|0
|67
|2020-12-14
|VICI
|74
|0
|54
|2020-12-14
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|74
|1
|56
|2020-12-14
|COPAN
|73
|1
|62
|2020-12-14
|GARBER
|72
|0
|64
|2020-12-14
|BURNS FLAT
|72
|1
|57
|2020-12-14
|DEPEW
|68
|1
|50
|2020-12-14
|KIOWA
|67
|1
|49
|2020-12-14
|ASHER
|66
|0
|50
|2020-12-14
|SENTINEL
|65
|0
|51
|2020-12-14
|UNION CITY
|65
|0
|56
|2020-12-14
|RED OAK
|64
|0
|56
|2020-12-14
|LOOKEBA
|64
|2
|51
|2020-12-14
|CANEY
|63
|0
|54
|2020-12-14
|BOISE CITY
|63
|0
|61
|2020-12-14
|DOVER
|63
|0
|57
|2020-12-14
|ARKOMA
|62
|1
|50
|2020-12-14
|TIPTON
|62
|0
|43
|2020-12-14
|WANETTE
|62
|0
|57
|2020-12-14
|DAVENPORT
|62
|0
|57
|2020-12-14
|DELAWARE
|62
|1
|57
|2020-12-14
|COUNCIL HILL
|61
|1
|50
|2020-12-14
|ERICK
|61
|0
|52
|2020-12-14
|AMBER
|60
|0
|57
|2020-12-14
|KREBS
|60
|1
|48
|2020-12-14
|GRANDFIELD
|59
|1
|51
|2020-12-14
|GARVIN
|59
|0
|50
|2020-12-14
|SASAKWA
|58
|0
|55
|2020-12-14
|SPAVINAW
|58
|0
|38
|2020-12-14
|MANNSVILLE
|58
|0
|48
|2020-12-14
|BRAGGS
|58
|1
|42
|2020-12-14
|ARNETT
|57
|0
|47
|2020-12-14
|VERDEN
|57
|1
|48
|2020-12-14
|CLAYTON
|57
|0
|54
|2020-12-14
|SOPER
|56
|0
|50
|2020-12-14
|MCCURTAIN
|56
|1
|48
|2020-12-14
|FARGO
|56
|0
|50
|2020-12-14
|TERLTON
|55
|1
|48
|2020-12-14
|CHATTANOOGA
|54
|1
|42
|2020-12-14
|DEWAR
|54
|0
|45
|2020-12-14
|RYAN
|53
|0
|41
|2020-12-14
|OILTON
|52
|1
|41
|2020-12-14
|VELMA
|52
|1
|47
|2020-12-14
|OLUSTEE
|52
|0
|47
|2020-12-14
|MILBURN
|51
|1
|45
|2020-12-14
|FOSS
|51
|0
|39
|2020-12-14
|MILL CREEK
|48
|0
|36
|2020-12-14
|STRINGTOWN
|47
|1
|29
|2020-12-14
|BYARS
|47
|0
|42
|2020-12-14
|AGRA
|47
|1
|39
|2020-12-14
|GANS
|47
|0
|41
|2020-12-14
|MULHALL
|43
|0
|31
|2020-12-14
|DUSTIN
|43
|1
|40
|2020-12-14
|REYDON
|43
|0
|25
|2020-12-14
|CLEO SPRINGS
|43
|0
|34
|2020-12-14
|SAVANNA
|43
|0
|31
|2020-12-14
|TRYON
|42
|0
|24
|2020-12-14
|CARNEY
|42
|0
|41
|2020-12-14
|RATTAN
|42
|0
|39
|2020-12-14
|LEHIGH
|41
|0
|35
|2020-12-14
|RAVIA
|41
|0
|34
|2020-12-14
|PITTSBURG
|41
|0
|34
|2020-12-14
|GAGE
|40
|0
|31
|2020-12-14
|CANADIAN
|40
|0
|33
|2020-12-14
|CORN
|40
|1
|34
|2020-12-14
|POCASSET
|39
|0
|33
|2020-12-14
|STERLING
|39
|0
|34
|2020-12-14
|OAKS
|39
|1
|23
|2020-12-14
|RIPLEY
|38
|1
|33
|2020-12-14
|SHIDLER
|37
|0
|32
|2020-12-14
|RANDLETT
|36
|0
|32
|2020-12-14
|LONGDALE
|35
|0
|27
|2020-12-14
|TUPELO
|35
|0
|26
|2020-12-14
|WANN
|35
|0
|31
|2020-12-14
|KAW CITY
|35
|1
|32
|2020-12-14
|STUART
|34
|0
|32
|2020-12-14
|HAILEYVILLE
|34
|0
|32
|2020-12-14
|KINTA
|34
|0
|28
|2020-12-14
|CROWDER
|34
|0
|26
|2020-12-14
|KETCHUM
|33
|0
|22
|2020-12-14
|KENEFIC
|33
|0
|26
|2020-12-14
|INDIANOLA
|33
|0
|29
|2020-12-14
|MARBLE CITY
|33
|0
|27
|2020-12-14
|WAYNOKA
|33
|0
|26
|2020-12-14
|WHITEFIELD
|33
|0
|33
|2020-12-14
|COYLE
|33
|0
|28
|2020-12-14
|ALINE
|33
|1
|27
|2020-12-14
|BOYNTON
|32
|0
|29
|2020-12-14
|KREMLIN
|32
|0
|26
|2020-12-14
|SPRINGER
|32
|1
|30
|2020-12-14
|LANGLEY
|32
|0
|26
|2020-12-14
|MENO
|32
|0
|31
|2020-12-14
|LENAPAH
|31
|0
|24
|2020-12-14
|TALOGA
|31
|0
|26
|2020-12-14
|BUTLER
|31
|0
|30
|2020-12-14
|DRUMMOND
|30
|0
|22
|2020-12-14
|LONE WOLF
|30
|0
|22
|2020-12-14
|SPARKS
|30
|0
|18
|2020-12-14
|COVINGTON
|30
|0
|27
|2020-12-14
|CALVIN
|29
|1
|23
|2020-12-14
|AMES
|29
|0
|24
|2020-12-14
|WAPANUCKA
|29
|1
|20
|2020-12-14
|ACHILLE
|29
|0
|25
|2020-12-14
|ORLANDO
|29
|0
|23
|2020-12-14
|MARLAND
|29
|0
|23
|2020-12-14
|NASH
|28
|0
|19
|2020-12-14
|ELDORADO
|28
|0
|22
|2020-12-14
|LOCO
|28
|0
|22
|2020-12-14
|SCHULTER
|28
|0
|21
|2020-12-14
|CUSTER CITY
|28
|0
|25
|2020-12-14
|HARDESTY
|28
|0
|27
|2020-12-14
|GOLDSBY
|27
|0
|24
|2020-12-14
|ROOSEVELT
|27
|0
|24
|2020-12-14
|CASTLE
|27
|0
|22
|2020-12-14
|BURBANK
|26
|0
|21
|2020-12-14
|WAKITA
|26
|2
|24
|2020-12-14
|DILL CITY
|26
|0
|20
|2020-12-14
|RATLIFF CITY
|26
|0
|21
|2020-12-14
|CARTER
|26
|0
|21
|2020-12-14
|FORGAN
|26
|0
|23
|2020-12-14
|RALSTON
|25
|1
|15
|2020-12-14
|GOULD
|25
|0
|13
|2020-12-14
|LAMONT
|24
|1
|19
|2020-12-14
|SAWYER
|24
|0
|21
|2020-12-14
|OPTIMA
|24
|0
|24
|2020-12-14
|ROCKY
|24
|0
|22
|2020-12-14
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|24
|0
|17
|2020-12-14
|LANGSTON
|24
|0
|21
|2020-12-14
|BERNICE
|24
|0
|21
|2020-12-14
|SHARON
|23
|0
|19
|2020-12-14
|FAXON
|23
|0
|22
|2020-12-14
|FOSTER
|23
|0
|20
|2020-12-14
|WYNONA
|22
|0
|12
|2020-12-14
|PRUE
|22
|0
|19
|2020-12-14
|HANNA
|22
|0
|20
|2020-12-14
|DAVIDSON
|22
|0
|16
|2020-12-14
|DEVOL
|21
|0
|21
|2020-12-14
|BURLINGTON
|21
|0
|18
|2020-12-14
|FAIRMONT
|21
|0
|19
|2020-12-14
|DEER CREEK
|20
|1
|17
|2020-12-14
|TERRAL
|20
|1
|19
|2020-12-14
|JET
|20
|0
|18
|2020-12-14
|GOLTRY
|19
|0
|19
|2020-12-14
|AVANT
|19
|0
|17
|2020-12-14
|OSAGE
|18
|0
|17
|2020-12-14
|FRANCIS
|18
|1
|15
|2020-12-14
|OKAY
|18
|0
|12
|2020-12-14
|MARSHALL
|18
|0
|11
|2020-12-14
|NORTH MIAMI
|17
|0
|15
|2020-12-14
|HASTINGS
|17
|0
|12
|2020-12-14
|BESSIE
|17
|1
|16
|2020-12-14
|WILLOW
|16
|0
|15
|2020-12-14
|GOTEBO
|16
|0
|14
|2020-12-14
|MILLERTON
|16
|0
|16
|2020-12-14
|CARMEN
|15
|0
|14
|2020-12-14
|COLONY
|15
|0
|12
|2020-12-14
|DIBBLE
|15
|0
|14
|2020-12-14
|FOYIL
|14
|0
|8
|2020-12-14
|MARTHA
|14
|1
|12
|2020-12-14
|FREEDOM
|14
|0
|13
|2020-12-14
|KEYES
|14
|0
|12
|2020-12-14
|NICOMA PARK
|13
|0
|11
|2020-12-14
|DISNEY
|12
|0
|11
|2020-12-14
|HUNTER
|12
|0
|10
|2020-12-14
|LAMAR
|12
|0
|7
|2020-12-14
|FITZHUGH
|12
|0
|12
|2020-12-14
|BRADLEY
|12
|0
|11
|2020-12-14
|CAMARGO
|11
|0
|7
|2020-12-14
|EAKLY
|11
|0
|9
|2020-12-14
|ALDERSON
|11
|0
|10
|2020-12-14
|DACOMA
|11
|0
|11
|2020-12-14
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|10
|0
|8
|2020-12-14
|WAINWRIGHT
|10
|0
|3
|2020-12-14
|BROMIDE
|9
|0
|8
|2020-12-14
|BOWLEGS
|9
|0
|9
|2020-12-14
|HITCHCOCK
|8
|0
|8
|2020-12-14
|HILLSDALE
|8
|0
|8
|2020-12-14
|BRAMAN
|8
|0
|7
|2020-12-14
|ALBION
|6
|0
|6
|2020-12-14
|MEDICINE PARK
|6
|0
|6
|2020-12-14
|PEORIA
|6
|0
|6
|2020-12-14
|CROMWELL
|5
|0
|3
|2020-12-14
|MANITOU
|5
|0
|4
|2020-12-14
|ADDINGTON
|5
|0
|4
|2020-12-14
|DOUGHERTY
|4
|0
|3
|2020-12-14
|THE VILLAGE
|4
|0
|4
|2020-12-14
|BYNG
|3
|0
|3
|2020-12-14
|REDBIRD
|3
|0
|2
|2020-12-14
|VERA
|3
|0
|3
|2020-12-14
|SLICK
|3
|0
|3
|2020-12-14
|FANSHAWE
|3
|0
|3
|2020-12-14
|HALLETT
|3
|0
|3
|2020-12-14
|RENTIESVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-12-14
|MOFFETT
|2
|0
|2
|2020-12-14
|NORGE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-12-14
|KENDRICK
|2
|0
|2
|2020-12-14
|GENE AUTRY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-12-14
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-12-14
|KEMP
|2
|0
|1
|2020-12-14
|PINK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-14
|LE FLORE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-14
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-14
|TULLAHASSEE
|1
|0
|0
|2020-12-14
|BRAY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-14
|BLACKBURN
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-14
|SPORTSMEN ACRES
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-14
|VERDIGRIS
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-14
|BRIDGEPORT
|1
|0
|0
|2020-12-14
|EAST DUKE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-14
|ROCK ISLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-14
|FOREST PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-14
Oklahoma per county 12.14.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|ReportDate
|OKLAHOMA
|49596
|373
|41253
|2020-12-14
|TULSA
|39898
|317
|34155
|2020-12-14
|CLEVELAND
|15743
|138
|13449
|2020-12-14
|CANADIAN
|8731
|41
|7545
|2020-12-14
|COMANCHE
|5804
|46
|5060
|2020-12-14
|MUSKOGEE
|5378
|42
|4240
|2020-12-14
|ROGERS
|5097
|76
|4239
|2020-12-14
|PAYNE
|5020
|24
|4401
|2020-12-14
|GARFIELD
|4653
|40
|4027
|2020-12-14
|POTTAWATOMIE
|4480
|25
|3799
|2020-12-14
|WAGONER
|3393
|41
|2938
|2020-12-14
|GRADY
|3299
|32
|2890
|2020-12-14
|CREEK
|3275
|55
|2746
|2020-12-14
|BRYAN
|3265
|26
|2823
|2020-12-14
|MCCLAIN
|2993
|20
|2588
|2020-12-14
|LE FLORE
|2949
|28
|2586
|2020-12-14
|CHEROKEE
|2923
|13
|2263
|2020-12-14
|TEXAS
|2731
|13
|2464
|2020-12-14
|CUSTER
|2520
|19
|2133
|2020-12-14
|MCCURTAIN
|2504
|48
|2224
|2020-12-14
|WASHINGTON
|2487
|51
|2118
|2020-12-14
|PONTOTOC
|2436
|16
|2067
|2020-12-14
|KAY
|2429
|27
|1996
|2020-12-14
|OSAGE
|2414
|21
|2079
|2020-12-14
|CADDO
|2405
|37
|2011
|2020-12-14
|DELAWARE
|2382
|39
|1928
|2020-12-14
|PITTSBURG
|2319
|23
|1959
|2020-12-14
|STEPHENS
|2243
|20
|1849
|2020-12-14
|WOODWARD
|2177
|8
|1979
|2020-12-14
|JACKSON
|2159
|35
|1902
|2020-12-14
|OTTAWA
|2121
|25
|1793
|2020-12-14
|OKMULGEE
|2108
|25
|1803
|2020-12-14
|CARTER
|2107
|16
|1780
|2020-12-14
|SEQUOYAH
|2075
|16
|1795
|2020-12-14
|LOGAN
|2026
|5
|1626
|2020-12-14
|MAYES
|1981
|22
|1622
|2020-12-14
|GARVIN
|1849
|18
|1626
|2020-12-14
|LINCOLN
|1739
|29
|1421
|2020-12-14
|BECKHAM
|1648
|18
|1386
|2020-12-14
|ADAIR
|1493
|13
|1154
|2020-12-14
|SEMINOLE
|1461
|15
|1240
|2020-12-14
|CRAIG
|1199
|4
|959
|2020-12-14
|OKFUSKEE
|1193
|15
|1033
|2020-12-14
|KINGFISHER
|1118
|7
|984
|2020-12-14
|MCINTOSH
|1047
|14
|824
|2020-12-14
|ATOKA
|1039
|2
|884
|2020-12-14
|MARSHALL
|948
|4
|811
|2020-12-14
|MURRAY
|869
|6
|682
|2020-12-14
|CHOCTAW
|825
|6
|722
|2020-12-14
|PAWNEE
|774
|9
|635
|2020-12-14
|NOBLE
|766
|5
|593
|2020-12-14
|LOVE
|728
|1
|632
|2020-12-14
|HASKELL
|723
|7
|630
|2020-12-14
|WOODS
|706
|3
|555
|2020-12-14
|ALFALFA
|685
|2
|398
|2020-12-14
|HUGHES
|684
|8
|589
|2020-12-14
|JOHNSTON
|649
|5
|539
|2020-12-14
|MAJOR
|622
|4
|542
|2020-12-14
|WASHITA
|585
|3
|478
|2020-12-14
|BLAINE
|537
|2
|447
|2020-12-14
|NOWATA
|517
|6
|433
|2020-12-14
|KIOWA
|480
|8
|387
|2020-12-14
|PUSHMATAHA
|467
|6
|422
|2020-12-14
|TILLMAN
|458
|8
|356
|2020-12-14
|LATIMER
|378
|4
|322
|2020-12-14
|COAL
|366
|3
|311
|2020-12-14
|COTTON
|347
|7
|272
|2020-12-14
|DEWEY
|344
|2
|251
|2020-12-14
|GREER
|329
|8
|278
|2020-12-14
|JEFFERSON
|323
|2
|253
|2020-12-14
|HARPER
|318
|2
|264
|2020-12-14
|GRANT
|286
|5
|231
|2020-12-14
|ELLIS
|276
|0
|231
|2020-12-14
|BEAVER
|272
|2
|226
|2020-12-14
|ROGER MILLS
|230
|6
|169
|2020-12-14
|HARMON
|184
|0
|125
|2020-12-14
|94
|0
|28
|2020-12-14
|CIMARRON
|90
|0
|79
|2020-12-14
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.