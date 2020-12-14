covid daily 12.14.20

ENID, Okla. — COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma increased by 2,099, and eight new deaths were reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health on Monday.

Increases were much lower Monday statewide and in Garfield County, where 115 new cases and three deaths from Enid were reported on Sunday. There also was a reported death from Aline in Alfalfa County over the weekend, according to OSDH data.

Monday's 0.9% increase took the state's overall cases to 239,767, with 35,163 active, a single-day increase of 71, and 202,532 recovered, a single-day increase of 2,020.

There have been 2,072 deaths reported in Oklahoma in which the virus was the cause or a contributing factor, the OSDH reported.

All eight deaths reported on Monday were in the 65 and older age group: one man in Bryant County, one man in Lincoln County, one woman in Mayes County and two women and three men in Tulsa County.

Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma climbed by 393 to 14,362 Friday. Of those, 1,664 were hospitalized, with 452 of those in intensive care, according to Friday's Executive Report, which OSDH updates on weekday evenings.

In Enid Monday, Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported 23 COVID-19-positive patients, and St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported 16 patients positive for the virus.

Garfield County gained 26 new cases Monday, a single-day decrease of 89. Of the 4,653 total cases, 586 were active and 4,027 had recovered, according to OSDH. Of the total numbers of cases, 4,196 were in Enid, with 517 active, a decrease of one, and 3,641 recovered.

Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Monday also included 75 in Alfalfa, 11 in Woodward, seven each in Noble and Kingfisher, six each in Grant and Woods, two in Major and one in Blaine, according to OSDH.

State update

There have been 126,183 Oklahoma women and 113,437 Oklahoma men who have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Monday, according to OSDH data. There were 147 designated as unknown gender.

Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 4,407 in the 0-4 age group, 25,135 in the 5-17 age group, 77,732 in the 18-35 age group, 52,212 in the 36-49 age group, 45,659 in the 50-64 age group and 34,597 in the 65 and older age group. There were 25 listed as unknown age.

Of the 2,072 overall deaths in Oklahoma, 1,671 have been 65 and older and 317 have been in the 50-64 age group, making up a combined 95.95% of the total. There have been 65 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 18 in the 18-35 age grop and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 1,158, than women, 914, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Monday.

Data shows deaths in 74 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 373 in Oklahoma; 317 in Tulsa; 138 in Cleveland; 76 in Rogers; 55 in Creek; 51 in Washington; 48 in McCurtain; 46 in Comanche; 42 in Muskogee; 41 each in Canadian and Wagoner; 40 in Garfield; 39 in Delaware; 37 in Caddo; 35 in Jackson; 32 in Grady; 9 in Lincoln; 28 in LeFlore; 27 in Kay; 26 in Bryan; 25 each in Ottawa, Okmulgee and Pottawatomie; 24 in Payne; 23 in Pittsburg; 22 in Mayes; 21 in Osage; 20 each in McClain and Stephens; 19 in Custer; 18 each in Beckham and Garvin; 16 each in Carter, Pontotoc and Sequoyah; 15 each in Okfuskee and Seminole; 14 in McIntosh; 13 each in Adair, Cherokee and Texas; nine in Pawnee; eight each in Greer, Hughes, Kiowa, Tillman and Woodward; seven each in Cotton, Haskell and Kingfisher; six each in Choctaw, Murray, Nowata, Pushmataha and Roger Mills; five each in Grant, Johnston, Logan and Noble; four each in Craig, Latimer, Major and Marshall; three each in Coal, Washita and Woods; two each in Atoka, Alfalfa, Beaver, Blaine, Dewey, Harper and Jefferson; and one in Love.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Monday by OSDH:

• Woodward with 2,177 cases, 1,979 recovered, 190 active and eight deaths, five from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland.

• Kingfisher with 1,118 cases, 984 recovered, 127 active and seven deaths, four from Okarche, two from Hennessey and one from Kingfisher.

• Noble with 766 cases, 593 recovered, 168 active and five deaths, including a Billings man.

• Woods with 706 cases, 555 recovered, 148 active and three deaths from Alva.

• Major with 622 cases, 542 recovered, 76 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.

• Alfalfa with 685 cases, 398 recovered and 285 active and two deaths, one from Aline and a James Crabtree Correctional Center inmate in Helena.

• Blaine with 537 cases, 447 recovered, 88 active and two deaths, both from Canton.

• Grant with 286 cases, 231 recovered, 50 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.

In Enid, there have been 1,973 cases, with 1,717 recovered and 24 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 2,167 cases, with 1,878 recovered and 13 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Monday. There were 28 cases with 25 recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszip codes.org/.

There have been 40 deaths in Garfield County, with 38 from Enid and three from Lahoma. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dated the Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as county numbers, more widely shared, are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum.

DOC update

The number of inmates with COVID-19 was at 321 Monday, with 114 COVID-19-positive Department of Corrections employees, across the state, according to the DOC website.

In Northwest Oklahoma, current inmate positives included 216 at James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena, an increase of 66 since Friday, and two at William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply. There were no active cases among inmates at Enid Community Corrections Center or at Charles E “Bill” Johnson Correctional Center in Alva.

Inmates in isolation and quarantine included 217 and 519, respectively, at James Crabtree and two and four at William S. Key. There also were 37 still in quarantine at Bill Johnson, according to the DOC website.

Oklahoma per city 12.14.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA CITY 37490 297 31445 2020-12-14
TULSA 24340 203 21073 2020-12-14
EDMOND 9360 55 7732 2020-12-14
BROKEN ARROW 8236 72 6954 2020-12-14
NORMAN 7985 78 6908 2020-12-14
OTHER*** 4781 26 4070 2020-12-14
YUKON 4606 15 3939 2020-12-14
ENID 4196 38 3641 2020-12-14
LAWTON 3998 35 3440 2020-12-14
STILLWATER 3825 12 3419 2020-12-14
MOORE 3405 22 2783 2020-12-14
CLAREMORE 3138 61 2581 2020-12-14
SHAWNEE 2772 21 2328 2020-12-14
MUSKOGEE 2637 33 2011 2020-12-14
OWASSO 2604 7 2183 2020-12-14
TAHLEQUAH 2123 8 1627 2020-12-14
GUYMON 2048 13 1855 2020-12-14
ADA 2016 11 1711 2020-12-14
BARTLESVILLE 2005 45 1724 2020-12-14
DURANT 1941 14 1681 2020-12-14
ALTUS 1825 33 1623 2020-12-14
PONCA CITY 1788 14 1471 2020-12-14
BIXBY 1718 10 1477 2020-12-14
MCALESTER 1642 21 1398 2020-12-14
ARDMORE 1629 11 1375 2020-12-14
EL RENO 1609 9 1419 2020-12-14
SAND SPRINGS 1595 14 1371 2020-12-14
JENKS 1577 13 1389 2020-12-14
SAPULPA 1542 24 1304 2020-12-14
TAFT 1526 2 1302 2020-12-14
CHICKASHA 1472 18 1268 2020-12-14
MUSTANG 1465 12 1259 2020-12-14
DUNCAN 1406 12 1172 2020-12-14
GUTHRIE 1262 2 964 2020-12-14
MIAMI 1220 17 1044 2020-12-14
BLANCHARD 1217 7 1034 2020-12-14
BETHANY 1216 9 1013 2020-12-14
CHOCTAW 1204 9 1012 2020-12-14
CLINTON 1185 7 1027 2020-12-14
COLLINSVILLE 1112 5 913 2020-12-14
WOODWARD 1058 5 898 2020-12-14
WEATHERFORD 1054 9 868 2020-12-14
STILWELL 1026 11 756 2020-12-14
VINITA 975 3 788 2020-12-14
ELK CITY 957 8 781 2020-12-14
COWETA 917 15 767 2020-12-14
FORT SUPPLY 915 2 905 2020-12-14
BROKEN BOW 909 27 805 2020-12-14
GROVE 900 29 732 2020-12-14
POTEAU 873 7 769 2020-12-14
SKIATOOK 867 8 742 2020-12-14
IDABEL 864 14 775 2020-12-14
SALLISAW 849 6 741 2020-12-14
PURCELL 844 9 727 2020-12-14
OKMULGEE 842 13 709 2020-12-14
ANADARKO 836 14 683 2020-12-14
GLENPOOL 835 8 719 2020-12-14
ATOKA 810 1 701 2020-12-14
LEXINGTON 807 7 700 2020-12-14
TUTTLE 783 6 706 2020-12-14
SEMINOLE 769 9 656 2020-12-14
NEWCASTLE 736 5 644 2020-12-14
PRYOR CREEK 725 11 593 2020-12-14
MCLOUD 659 2 591 2020-12-14
TECUMSEH 659 1 554 2020-12-14
NOBLE 646 6 525 2020-12-14
ALVA 639 3 497 2020-12-14
PAULS VALLEY 633 5 553 2020-12-14
CUSHING 632 4 515 2020-12-14
WAGONER 614 9 505 2020-12-14
PIEDMONT 611 5 529 2020-12-14
HOMINY 609 2 558 2020-12-14
MADILL 608 2 535 2020-12-14
HENRYETTA 591 9 510 2020-12-14
SAYRE 579 10 517 2020-12-14
SULPHUR 572 5 446 2020-12-14
HARRAH 571 5 444 2020-12-14
BOLEY 546 7 521 2020-12-14
JAY 543 2 445 2020-12-14
HUGO 541 5 471 2020-12-14
MARLOW 540 3 420 2020-12-14
MARIETTA 508 0 436 2020-12-14
HELENA 498 1 230 2020-12-14
EUFAULA 497 8 377 2020-12-14
CHECOTAH 494 6 399 2020-12-14
FORT GIBSON 479 5 361 2020-12-14
BRISTOW 467 11 379 2020-12-14
STIGLER 458 6 387 2020-12-14
KINGFISHER 451 1 390 2020-12-14
MULDROW 444 3 383 2020-12-14
HOLDENVILLE 432 4 388 2020-12-14
LINDSAY 417 4 365 2020-12-14
HEAVENER 415 8 356 2020-12-14
CHANDLER 410 12 331 2020-12-14
CATOOSA 401 6 341 2020-12-14
OKEMAH 400 5 307 2020-12-14
CALERA 397 1 338 2020-12-14
SPIRO 392 1 349 2020-12-14
FAIRVIEW 387 2 344 2020-12-14
HENNESSEY 378 2 329 2020-12-14
WARR ACRES 377 1 327 2020-12-14
WEWOKA 372 3 316 2020-12-14
LOCUST GROVE 370 0 308 2020-12-14
SPENCER 368 5 295 2020-12-14
MIDWEST CITY 360 9 293 2020-12-14
ELGIN 351 3 308 2020-12-14
CACHE 351 2 294 2020-12-14
AFTON 348 2 296 2020-12-14
CLEVELAND 346 5 289 2020-12-14
PERRY 339 3 220 2020-12-14
HINTON 334 0 311 2020-12-14
JONES 333 2 260 2020-12-14
KINGSTON 331 2 269 2020-12-14
PRAGUE 325 1 277 2020-12-14
MANNFORD 323 5 275 2020-12-14
MOUNDS 321 6 268 2020-12-14
CHELSEA 319 5 255 2020-12-14
MEEKER 314 13 257 2020-12-14
SALINA 312 2 253 2020-12-14
DEL CITY 309 0 255 2020-12-14
SPERRY 303 2 256 2020-12-14
TISHOMINGO 302 3 257 2020-12-14
NOWATA 301 5 254 2020-12-14
VIAN 300 3 262 2020-12-14
FREDERICK 298 7 234 2020-12-14
BLACKWELL 290 4 223 2020-12-14
INOLA 288 3 244 2020-12-14
PERKINS 283 3 225 2020-12-14
COALGATE 278 3 236 2020-12-14
PAWHUSKA 271 3 226 2020-12-14
WYNNEWOOD 270 2 225 2020-12-14
CARNEGIE 269 5 213 2020-12-14
WASHINGTON 265 0 244 2020-12-14
HULBERT 262 2 216 2020-12-14
DAVIS 262 0 211 2020-12-14
PAWNEE 256 1 204 2020-12-14
CHOUTEAU 256 7 217 2020-12-14
OOLOGAH 256 2 222 2020-12-14
ANTLERS 253 6 226 2020-12-14
APACHE 249 2 193 2020-12-14
DEWEY 245 1 210 2020-12-14
HOOKER 244 0 208 2020-12-14
WESTVILLE 243 2 213 2020-12-14
HASKELL 238 1 200 2020-12-14
STRATFORD 238 0 215 2020-12-14
NICHOLS HILLS 231 0 202 2020-12-14
MANGUM 227 8 191 2020-12-14
ROLAND 226 1 205 2020-12-14
POCOLA 226 3 197 2020-12-14
COMANCHE 218 4 186 2020-12-14
STROUD 216 1 179 2020-12-14
MORRIS 216 0 198 2020-12-14
COLCORD 216 1 166 2020-12-14
WISTER 212 1 183 2020-12-14
TALIHINA 212 6 185 2020-12-14
BEGGS 208 3 174 2020-12-14
WATONGA 206 0 170 2020-12-14
NEWKIRK 205 1 175 2020-12-14
KANSAS 202 4 158 2020-12-14
WALTERS 202 2 163 2020-12-14
VALLIANT 201 3 180 2020-12-14
KONAWA 200 2 160 2020-12-14
LUTHER 193 3 153 2020-12-14
GORE 190 3 149 2020-12-14
COMMERCE 190 2 149 2020-12-14
HOBART 189 3 158 2020-12-14
MEAD 187 1 160 2020-12-14
WILBURTON 185 2 152 2020-12-14
CADDO 182 1 164 2020-12-14
NEW CORDELL 178 0 152 2020-12-14
WYANDOTTE 177 1 158 2020-12-14
MINCO 176 0 155 2020-12-14
LONE GROVE 173 1 149 2020-12-14
WELLSTON 172 0 139 2020-12-14
FAIRLAND 171 1 144 2020-12-14
ARCADIA 171 0 127 2020-12-14
COLBERT 169 7 142 2020-12-14
HOWE 169 0 154 2020-12-14
TONKAWA 164 6 132 2020-12-14
BILLINGS 164 1 158 2020-12-14
LAVERNE 160 0 135 2020-12-14
HOLLIS 159 0 111 2020-12-14
HARTSHORNE 158 0 135 2020-12-14
BOKCHITO 157 1 138 2020-12-14
BLAIR 157 0 129 2020-12-14
WARNER 155 0 109 2020-12-14
FLETCHER 153 2 129 2020-12-14
QUAPAW 151 2 124 2020-12-14
ELMORE CITY 151 3 133 2020-12-14
PORUM 149 2 115 2020-12-14
KIEFER 149 1 135 2020-12-14
WAURIKA 149 0 110 2020-12-14
MAYSVILLE 144 4 126 2020-12-14
TALALA 142 1 107 2020-12-14
TEXHOMA 142 0 127 2020-12-14
KELLYVILLE 142 2 115 2020-12-14
HYDRO 141 2 117 2020-12-14
BEAVER 141 1 119 2020-12-14
HAWORTH 140 2 131 2020-12-14
WILSON 140 1 125 2020-12-14
OKARCHE 138 4 129 2020-12-14
PORTER 137 1 113 2020-12-14
SHATTUCK 135 0 115 2020-12-14
BINGER 135 10 111 2020-12-14
KEOTA 135 0 129 2020-12-14
ADAIR 135 1 101 2020-12-14
DRUMRIGHT 134 2 106 2020-12-14
PADEN 134 0 107 2020-12-14
BARNSDALL 134 3 113 2020-12-14
FORT COBB 131 0 121 2020-12-14
ALLEN 130 2 99 2020-12-14
WAYNE 129 1 110 2020-12-14
WRIGHT CITY 128 0 108 2020-12-14
GOODWELL 127 0 118 2020-12-14
EARLSBORO 127 0 108 2020-12-14
STONEWALL 125 1 110 2020-12-14
CASHION 123 0 100 2020-12-14
CRESCENT 121 1 103 2020-12-14
BUFFALO 121 2 101 2020-12-14
MOORELAND 118 1 99 2020-12-14
RUSH SPRINGS 118 0 99 2020-12-14
CYRIL 117 2 102 2020-12-14
RED ROCK 116 1 102 2020-12-14
CAMERON 115 0 106 2020-12-14
CEMENT 114 0 99 2020-12-14
WAUKOMIS 113 0 87 2020-12-14
YALE 111 3 85 2020-12-14
BOKOSHE 108 0 91 2020-12-14
THOMAS 106 0 88 2020-12-14
SEILING 106 1 68 2020-12-14
BOSWELL 105 1 84 2020-12-14
GEARY 104 0 92 2020-12-14
WETUMKA 103 1 80 2020-12-14
GERONIMO 102 1 84 2020-12-14
ROFF 102 1 89 2020-12-14
SNYDER 101 4 81 2020-12-14
QUINTON 101 0 87 2020-12-14
NINNEKAH 100 1 86 2020-12-14
WATTS 99 0 84 2020-12-14
BIG CABIN 99 2 78 2020-12-14
RINGWOOD 99 0 83 2020-12-14
INDIAHOMA 98 1 87 2020-12-14
ARAPAHO 98 2 82 2020-12-14
PAOLI 98 1 90 2020-12-14
GLENCOE 98 2 78 2020-12-14
MEDFORD 94 1 66 2020-12-14
LEEDEY 93 1 77 2020-12-14
ALEX 91 2 80 2020-12-14
OKTAHA 91 0 67 2020-12-14
CANTON 91 2 66 2020-12-14
FAIRFAX 91 1 65 2020-12-14
JENNINGS 90 1 71 2020-12-14
WELCH 90 1 70 2020-12-14
WEBBERS FALLS 90 0 66 2020-12-14
WELEETKA 89 3 77 2020-12-14
RINGLING 87 1 73 2020-12-14
CANUTE 87 0 71 2020-12-14
MORRISON 87 0 69 2020-12-14
HEALDTON 87 2 64 2020-12-14
SHADY POINT 85 0 71 2020-12-14
RAMONA 85 3 62 2020-12-14
POND CREEK 85 0 77 2020-12-14
BENNINGTON 84 1 75 2020-12-14
TEMPLE 84 5 53 2020-12-14
OCHELATA 84 1 70 2020-12-14
HAMMON 83 2 73 2020-12-14
MAUD 83 0 67 2020-12-14
BLUEJACKET 83 1 63 2020-12-14
GRANITE 83 0 70 2020-12-14
CALUMET 82 0 71 2020-12-14
GRACEMONT 82 1 70 2020-12-14
PANAMA 82 1 76 2020-12-14
OKEENE 80 0 74 2020-12-14
CHEYENNE 79 1 59 2020-12-14
FORT TOWSON 78 0 75 2020-12-14
TYRONE 78 0 67 2020-12-14
THACKERVILLE 78 0 68 2020-12-14
LAHOMA 77 3 66 2020-12-14
CHEROKEE 74 0 67 2020-12-14
VICI 74 0 54 2020-12-14
MOUNTAIN VIEW 74 1 56 2020-12-14
COPAN 73 1 62 2020-12-14
GARBER 72 0 64 2020-12-14
BURNS FLAT 72 1 57 2020-12-14
DEPEW 68 1 50 2020-12-14
KIOWA 67 1 49 2020-12-14
ASHER 66 0 50 2020-12-14
SENTINEL 65 0 51 2020-12-14
UNION CITY 65 0 56 2020-12-14
RED OAK 64 0 56 2020-12-14
LOOKEBA 64 2 51 2020-12-14
CANEY 63 0 54 2020-12-14
BOISE CITY 63 0 61 2020-12-14
DOVER 63 0 57 2020-12-14
ARKOMA 62 1 50 2020-12-14
TIPTON 62 0 43 2020-12-14
WANETTE 62 0 57 2020-12-14
DAVENPORT 62 0 57 2020-12-14
DELAWARE 62 1 57 2020-12-14
COUNCIL HILL 61 1 50 2020-12-14
ERICK 61 0 52 2020-12-14
AMBER 60 0 57 2020-12-14
KREBS 60 1 48 2020-12-14
GRANDFIELD 59 1 51 2020-12-14
GARVIN 59 0 50 2020-12-14
SASAKWA 58 0 55 2020-12-14
SPAVINAW 58 0 38 2020-12-14
MANNSVILLE 58 0 48 2020-12-14
BRAGGS 58 1 42 2020-12-14
ARNETT 57 0 47 2020-12-14
VERDEN 57 1 48 2020-12-14
CLAYTON 57 0 54 2020-12-14
SOPER 56 0 50 2020-12-14
MCCURTAIN 56 1 48 2020-12-14
FARGO 56 0 50 2020-12-14
TERLTON 55 1 48 2020-12-14
CHATTANOOGA 54 1 42 2020-12-14
DEWAR 54 0 45 2020-12-14
RYAN 53 0 41 2020-12-14
OILTON 52 1 41 2020-12-14
VELMA 52 1 47 2020-12-14
OLUSTEE 52 0 47 2020-12-14
MILBURN 51 1 45 2020-12-14
FOSS 51 0 39 2020-12-14
MILL CREEK 48 0 36 2020-12-14
STRINGTOWN 47 1 29 2020-12-14
BYARS 47 0 42 2020-12-14
AGRA 47 1 39 2020-12-14
GANS 47 0 41 2020-12-14
MULHALL 43 0 31 2020-12-14
DUSTIN 43 1 40 2020-12-14
REYDON 43 0 25 2020-12-14
CLEO SPRINGS 43 0 34 2020-12-14
SAVANNA 43 0 31 2020-12-14
TRYON 42 0 24 2020-12-14
CARNEY 42 0 41 2020-12-14
RATTAN 42 0 39 2020-12-14
LEHIGH 41 0 35 2020-12-14
RAVIA 41 0 34 2020-12-14
PITTSBURG 41 0 34 2020-12-14
GAGE 40 0 31 2020-12-14
CANADIAN 40 0 33 2020-12-14
CORN 40 1 34 2020-12-14
POCASSET 39 0 33 2020-12-14
STERLING 39 0 34 2020-12-14
OAKS 39 1 23 2020-12-14
RIPLEY 38 1 33 2020-12-14
SHIDLER 37 0 32 2020-12-14
RANDLETT 36 0 32 2020-12-14
LONGDALE 35 0 27 2020-12-14
TUPELO 35 0 26 2020-12-14
WANN 35 0 31 2020-12-14
KAW CITY 35 1 32 2020-12-14
STUART 34 0 32 2020-12-14
HAILEYVILLE 34 0 32 2020-12-14
KINTA 34 0 28 2020-12-14
CROWDER 34 0 26 2020-12-14
KETCHUM 33 0 22 2020-12-14
KENEFIC 33 0 26 2020-12-14
INDIANOLA 33 0 29 2020-12-14
MARBLE CITY 33 0 27 2020-12-14
WAYNOKA 33 0 26 2020-12-14
WHITEFIELD 33 0 33 2020-12-14
COYLE 33 0 28 2020-12-14
ALINE 33 1 27 2020-12-14
BOYNTON 32 0 29 2020-12-14
KREMLIN 32 0 26 2020-12-14
SPRINGER 32 1 30 2020-12-14
LANGLEY 32 0 26 2020-12-14
MENO 32 0 31 2020-12-14
LENAPAH 31 0 24 2020-12-14
TALOGA 31 0 26 2020-12-14
BUTLER 31 0 30 2020-12-14
DRUMMOND 30 0 22 2020-12-14
LONE WOLF 30 0 22 2020-12-14
SPARKS 30 0 18 2020-12-14
COVINGTON 30 0 27 2020-12-14
CALVIN 29 1 23 2020-12-14
AMES 29 0 24 2020-12-14
WAPANUCKA 29 1 20 2020-12-14
ACHILLE 29 0 25 2020-12-14
ORLANDO 29 0 23 2020-12-14
MARLAND 29 0 23 2020-12-14
NASH 28 0 19 2020-12-14
ELDORADO 28 0 22 2020-12-14
LOCO 28 0 22 2020-12-14
SCHULTER 28 0 21 2020-12-14
CUSTER CITY 28 0 25 2020-12-14
HARDESTY 28 0 27 2020-12-14
GOLDSBY 27 0 24 2020-12-14
ROOSEVELT 27 0 24 2020-12-14
CASTLE 27 0 22 2020-12-14
BURBANK 26 0 21 2020-12-14
WAKITA 26 2 24 2020-12-14
DILL CITY 26 0 20 2020-12-14
RATLIFF CITY 26 0 21 2020-12-14
CARTER 26 0 21 2020-12-14
FORGAN 26 0 23 2020-12-14
RALSTON 25 1 15 2020-12-14
GOULD 25 0 13 2020-12-14
LAMONT 24 1 19 2020-12-14
SAWYER 24 0 21 2020-12-14
OPTIMA 24 0 24 2020-12-14
ROCKY 24 0 22 2020-12-14
MOUNTAIN PARK 24 0 17 2020-12-14
LANGSTON 24 0 21 2020-12-14
BERNICE 24 0 21 2020-12-14
SHARON 23 0 19 2020-12-14
FAXON 23 0 22 2020-12-14
FOSTER 23 0 20 2020-12-14
WYNONA 22 0 12 2020-12-14
PRUE 22 0 19 2020-12-14
HANNA 22 0 20 2020-12-14
DAVIDSON 22 0 16 2020-12-14
DEVOL 21 0 21 2020-12-14
BURLINGTON 21 0 18 2020-12-14
FAIRMONT 21 0 19 2020-12-14
DEER CREEK 20 1 17 2020-12-14
TERRAL 20 1 19 2020-12-14
JET 20 0 18 2020-12-14
GOLTRY 19 0 19 2020-12-14
AVANT 19 0 17 2020-12-14
OSAGE 18 0 17 2020-12-14
FRANCIS 18 1 15 2020-12-14
OKAY 18 0 12 2020-12-14
MARSHALL 18 0 11 2020-12-14
NORTH MIAMI 17 0 15 2020-12-14
HASTINGS 17 0 12 2020-12-14
BESSIE 17 1 16 2020-12-14
WILLOW 16 0 15 2020-12-14
GOTEBO 16 0 14 2020-12-14
MILLERTON 16 0 16 2020-12-14
CARMEN 15 0 14 2020-12-14
COLONY 15 0 12 2020-12-14
DIBBLE 15 0 14 2020-12-14
FOYIL 14 0 8 2020-12-14
MARTHA 14 1 12 2020-12-14
FREEDOM 14 0 13 2020-12-14
KEYES 14 0 12 2020-12-14
NICOMA PARK 13 0 11 2020-12-14
DISNEY 12 0 11 2020-12-14
HUNTER 12 0 10 2020-12-14
LAMAR 12 0 7 2020-12-14
FITZHUGH 12 0 12 2020-12-14
BRADLEY 12 0 11 2020-12-14
CAMARGO 11 0 7 2020-12-14
EAKLY 11 0 9 2020-12-14
ALDERSON 11 0 10 2020-12-14
DACOMA 11 0 11 2020-12-14
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 10 0 8 2020-12-14
WAINWRIGHT 10 0 3 2020-12-14
BROMIDE 9 0 8 2020-12-14
BOWLEGS 9 0 9 2020-12-14
HITCHCOCK 8 0 8 2020-12-14
HILLSDALE 8 0 8 2020-12-14
BRAMAN 8 0 7 2020-12-14
ALBION 6 0 6 2020-12-14
MEDICINE PARK 6 0 6 2020-12-14
PEORIA 6 0 6 2020-12-14
CROMWELL 5 0 3 2020-12-14
MANITOU 5 0 4 2020-12-14
ADDINGTON 5 0 4 2020-12-14
DOUGHERTY 4 0 3 2020-12-14
THE VILLAGE 4 0 4 2020-12-14
BYNG 3 0 3 2020-12-14
REDBIRD 3 0 2 2020-12-14
VERA 3 0 3 2020-12-14
SLICK 3 0 3 2020-12-14
FANSHAWE 3 0 3 2020-12-14
HALLETT 3 0 3 2020-12-14
RENTIESVILLE 2 0 2 2020-12-14
MOFFETT 2 0 2 2020-12-14
NORGE 2 0 2 2020-12-14
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2020-12-14
GENE AUTRY 2 0 2 2020-12-14
SLAUGHTERVILLE 2 0 2 2020-12-14
KEMP 2 0 1 2020-12-14
PINK 1 0 1 2020-12-14
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2020-12-14
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2020-12-14
TULLAHASSEE 1 0 0 2020-12-14
BRAY 1 0 1 2020-12-14
BLACKBURN 1 0 1 2020-12-14
SPORTSMEN ACRES 1 0 1 2020-12-14
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2020-12-14
BRIDGEPORT 1 0 0 2020-12-14
EAST DUKE 1 0 1 2020-12-14
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2020-12-14
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2020-12-14

Oklahoma per county 12.14.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
County Cases Deaths Recovered ReportDate
OKLAHOMA 49596 373 41253 2020-12-14
TULSA 39898 317 34155 2020-12-14
CLEVELAND 15743 138 13449 2020-12-14
CANADIAN 8731 41 7545 2020-12-14
COMANCHE 5804 46 5060 2020-12-14
MUSKOGEE 5378 42 4240 2020-12-14
ROGERS 5097 76 4239 2020-12-14
PAYNE 5020 24 4401 2020-12-14
GARFIELD 4653 40 4027 2020-12-14
POTTAWATOMIE 4480 25 3799 2020-12-14
WAGONER 3393 41 2938 2020-12-14
GRADY 3299 32 2890 2020-12-14
CREEK 3275 55 2746 2020-12-14
BRYAN 3265 26 2823 2020-12-14
MCCLAIN 2993 20 2588 2020-12-14
LE FLORE 2949 28 2586 2020-12-14
CHEROKEE 2923 13 2263 2020-12-14
TEXAS 2731 13 2464 2020-12-14
CUSTER 2520 19 2133 2020-12-14
MCCURTAIN 2504 48 2224 2020-12-14
WASHINGTON 2487 51 2118 2020-12-14
PONTOTOC 2436 16 2067 2020-12-14
KAY 2429 27 1996 2020-12-14
OSAGE 2414 21 2079 2020-12-14
CADDO 2405 37 2011 2020-12-14
DELAWARE 2382 39 1928 2020-12-14
PITTSBURG 2319 23 1959 2020-12-14
STEPHENS 2243 20 1849 2020-12-14
WOODWARD 2177 8 1979 2020-12-14
JACKSON 2159 35 1902 2020-12-14
OTTAWA 2121 25 1793 2020-12-14
OKMULGEE 2108 25 1803 2020-12-14
CARTER 2107 16 1780 2020-12-14
SEQUOYAH 2075 16 1795 2020-12-14
LOGAN 2026 5 1626 2020-12-14
MAYES 1981 22 1622 2020-12-14
GARVIN 1849 18 1626 2020-12-14
LINCOLN 1739 29 1421 2020-12-14
BECKHAM 1648 18 1386 2020-12-14
ADAIR 1493 13 1154 2020-12-14
SEMINOLE 1461 15 1240 2020-12-14
CRAIG 1199 4 959 2020-12-14
OKFUSKEE 1193 15 1033 2020-12-14
KINGFISHER 1118 7 984 2020-12-14
MCINTOSH 1047 14 824 2020-12-14
ATOKA 1039 2 884 2020-12-14
MARSHALL 948 4 811 2020-12-14
MURRAY 869 6 682 2020-12-14
CHOCTAW 825 6 722 2020-12-14
PAWNEE 774 9 635 2020-12-14
NOBLE 766 5 593 2020-12-14
LOVE 728 1 632 2020-12-14
HASKELL 723 7 630 2020-12-14
WOODS 706 3 555 2020-12-14
ALFALFA 685 2 398 2020-12-14
HUGHES 684 8 589 2020-12-14
JOHNSTON 649 5 539 2020-12-14
MAJOR 622 4 542 2020-12-14
WASHITA 585 3 478 2020-12-14
BLAINE 537 2 447 2020-12-14
NOWATA 517 6 433 2020-12-14
KIOWA 480 8 387 2020-12-14
PUSHMATAHA 467 6 422 2020-12-14
TILLMAN 458 8 356 2020-12-14
LATIMER 378 4 322 2020-12-14
COAL 366 3 311 2020-12-14
COTTON 347 7 272 2020-12-14
DEWEY 344 2 251 2020-12-14
GREER 329 8 278 2020-12-14
JEFFERSON 323 2 253 2020-12-14
HARPER 318 2 264 2020-12-14
GRANT 286 5 231 2020-12-14
ELLIS 276 0 231 2020-12-14
BEAVER 272 2 226 2020-12-14
ROGER MILLS 230 6 169 2020-12-14
HARMON 184 0 125 2020-12-14
94 0 28 2020-12-14
CIMARRON 90 0 79 2020-12-14

