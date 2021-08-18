ENID, Okla. — Garfield County gained 112 new COVID-19 cases in the past week as the state reported more than 15,000 new cases of COVID-19, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday.
OSDH showed 519,023 total cases from CDC provisional state data, including 2,360 on Wednesday, and 515,801 total cases, a weekly increase of 15,490, with OSDH’s disease investigation summary. Of the latter number, there were 23,380 active, an increase of 2,787 in the past week. OSDH is no longer reporting recovered cases.
OSDH’s weekly numbers — which OSDH acute disease service reports to the CDC — on Wednesday showed Oklahoma has 7,676 confirmed deaths, a weekly increase of 82, though the CDC/NCHS’ Provisional Death Count, which is based on death certificates and is OSDH’s primary reported number, placed the overall count in Oklahoma at 8,906 deaths in which the coronavirus was the cause or a contributor.
There have been 863 hospitalizations in the past week, bringing the total number of hospitalization since the first case was confirmed in Oklahoma in March 2020 to 30,111, and according to OSDH’s Situation Update, there is a three-day average of 1,279 total COVID-19 hospitalizations — including 48 pediatric hospitalizations — an increase of 266 since last week. Of those, 346 are in the ICU across the state.
The three-day average hospitalizations in the Northwest Region is 33 with 10 in the ICU. St Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported it had 14 confirmed positive COVID-19 patients, and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported it had six patients.
Cases in Garfield County increased to a total of 8,288, with 167 active and 7,981, or 96.3%, recovered, according to OSDH. The majority of the cases — 7,320, or 88.3% — have been in Enid, which reported 149 active cases and 7,042 recovered.
Of the county’s 140 deaths, 129 have been in Enid, according to OSDH city data, with five in Lahoma, one each in Drummond, Fairmont, Garber, Covington and Waukomis, and one not listed by town. Deaths listed by ZIP code on OSDH website show Enid with 127 deaths.
There have been 3,216 cases, with 3,088 recovered and 68 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 4,008 cases, with 3,862 recovered and 59 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There were 41 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases in the past week included 55 in Kingfisher, 44 in Woods, 40 in Noble, 34 in Woodward, 23 in Blaine, 20 in Major, 17 in Alfalfa and eight in Grant. No deaths were reported in Alfalfa, Blaine, Garfield, Grant, Major, Kingfisher, Noble, Woods or Woodward counties this week.
Risk Level System
There are no “green” counties in Oklahoma this week for the first time since late February.
According to the OSDH’s COVID-19 Risk Level System, which is released every Wednesday, 71 of Oklahoma 77 counties, including Garfield County, are in the moderate, or “orange,” risk level, and six are in the low, or “yellow,” risk level. None are in the new normal, or “green,” risk level for the first time since Feb. 25.
The six “yellow” counties are Beaver, Beckham, Ellis, Greer, Harmon and Harper.
Last week, there were 69 counties in the moderate risk level, seven counties in the low risk level and one, Ellis, in the new normal risk level.
Of Northwest Oklahoma’s 18 counties, Alfalfa, Blaine, Cimarron, Custer, Dewey, Garfield, Grant, Kingfisher, Major, Roger Mills, Texas, Washita, Woods and Woodward counties are in the “orange” risk level, and Beaver, Beckham, Ellis and Harper counties are in the “yellow” risk level.
Garfield County saw green for the first time since OSDH began releasing county risk level trends on May 12 and dipped into the “yellow” risk level on June 23 and “orange” on July 28. This week, Garfield County reported 26.2 cases per 100,000, down from 29 last week.
Epidemiology report
COVID-19 cases saw an increase of 10% in the numbers of reported cases statewide compared with the previous week, according to OSDH’s Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report, which also is released every Wednesday.
From Aug. 8-14, 15,490 cases were reported, an increase of 1,411 from the week before, Aug. 1-7, which had 14,079. The number of deaths this week was 82, an increase from previous week, 63.
From Aug. 8-14, 19,181 specimens were tested. Of those, 10,181, or 21,8%, were positive. The death rate for total overall positive cases was at 1.5%.
From Aug. 10-16, 61,623 vaccine doses were administered in the state, an increase of 3,889 compared with the week before. The total number of vaccines administered was 2,996,794 with 1,403,137 fully vaccinated.
In Garfield County, 52.4% of people 12 and older have received the first dose of the vaccine, and 83.9% of people 65 and older have received theirs.
According to OSDH, 42.8% of people 12 and older in Garfield County have completed the series, along with 74.9% of those 65 and older who have also been fully vaccinated.
Overall in Oklahoma, 50.9% of residents have had at least one dose, compared to 49.7% last week. The number of fully vaccinated residents statewide is 41.7%, compared to 41% last week.
A total of 4,394 “breakthrough cases” have been reported in Oklahoma out of the reported 1,643,609 fully vaccinated residents, the report states. In June, 446 breakthrough cases and 5,673 unvaccinated cases were reported, according to OSDH.
In July, there were 2,560, or 7.29%, breakthrough cases out of 31,060 total cases reported, and in August, there are currently 885, or 3.57%, breakthrough cases and 23,905 unvaccinated cases, though OSDH said July and August case investigations are still ongoing and the data may be subject to change.
In the last 30 days, 185 of 2,380 hospitalizations have been fully vaccinated.
Nationally, Oklahoma ranks 11th out of all states and the District of Columbia in the cumulative incidence of reported COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population, down two spots from last week. The state ranks 25th in the total number of reported COVID-19 cases, down spot from last week, and 26th in total number of reported COVID-19 deaths, the same spot as last week.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Wednesday by OSDH:
• Woodward with 3,228 cases, 3,161 recovered, 29 active and 38 deaths, 29 from Woodward, six from Mooreland, two from Fort Supply and one from Sharon.
• Kingfisher with 2,170 cases, 2,062 recovered, 66 active and 42 deaths, 21 from Kingfisher, 12 from Hennessey, four from Okarche — which Kingfisher shares with Canadian County — two from Dover and three not listed by town.
• Noble with 1,496 cases, 1,423 recovered, 52 active and 21 deaths, including 13 from Perry, three from Billings, two each from Marland and Red Rock and one from Morrison.
• Woods with 1,304 cases, 1,239 recovered, 47 active and 18 deaths, 16 from Alva and two not listed by town.
• Alfalfa with 1,178 cases, 1,155 recovered, 16 active and seven deaths, with city data listing three from Carmen, two each from Aline and Helena and one each from Cherokee and Jet. City data encompasses rural towns that could include those residing in neighboring counties, which could cause the discrepancy.
• Blaine with 1,11 cases, 1,061 recovered, 29 active and 21 deaths, six from Okeene, three from Canton, two from Watonga and one from Longdale. Seven are listed in Hydro, which Blaine shares with Caddo County, and four in Geary, which Blaine shares with Canadian.
• Major with 999 cases, 956 recovered, 19 active and 24 deaths, 17 from Fairview, two each from Cleo Springs and Ringwood and three not listed by town.
• Grant with 586 cases, 562 recovered, 17 active and seven deaths, three from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont, Medford and Nash.
