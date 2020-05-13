ENID, Okla. — There were 120 new cases of COVID-19 but no new deaths associated with the virus on the Wednesday morning Oklahoma State Department of Health report, a statistic that had state officials encouraged.
“For the second time this month, OSDH has received no reports of COVID-19 related deaths within a 24-hour period,” said Health Commissioner Gary Cox. “While this is a very hopeful development, OSDH is in the midst of rapidly expanding our contact tracing efforts to ensure Oklahoma can continue its significant progress to minimize the presence of COVID-19."
He said the agency's "top priority is to maintain a partnership with Oklahomans to "continue to conquer this novel virus through proper quarantine efforts, robust testing, and personal responsibility.”
Gov. Kevin Stitt said the day "marks a milestone" and is "the result of our health care workers, emergency responders, state and local leaders, and Oklahomans who continue to make sacrifices" in the fight to contain the virus.
"Our hearts are with the Oklahomans who have lost loved ones to this virus, and we will continue to take this fight very seriously as we move forward. COVID-19 is still in Oklahoma, and we will prioritize the health and safety of all four million Oklahomans,” Stitt said.
Oklahoma now stands at 4,852 cumulative cases of the coronavirus, a 2.5% increase compared to the 4,732 new cases reported Tuesday, May 12, 2020, with 1,031 of those cases active in the state. There have been 278 deaths since the first case was officially announced March 6, 2020.
Garfield and Kingfisher counties each gained a new case, according to the COVID-19 case map released by OSDH, while Blaine County's count decreased to only one case on Wednesday.
OSDH had reported on Monday the county had 3 cases, but that was lowered to 2 — as Garfield's was lowered by one case as well — on Tuesday when address corrections were made, officials said.
OSDH had not yet updated county and city COVID-19 case counts on its website as of noon Wednesday.
State numbers
Of the total cases in the state, 3,559 Oklahomans, 74.4%, have recovered from the virus, with 136 of those on Tuesday. There have been nearly 110,000 tests administered, with 104,275 of those negative, according to OSDH. There have been 848 cumulative hospitalizations of those testing positive for COVID-19, with 218 currently in hospitals, 93 of those in intensive care, who have or are suspected of having the virus.
Those testing positive include 54 in the 0-4 age range, 163 in the 5-17 age range, 1,051 in the 18-35 age range, 1,126 in the 36-49 age range, 1,133 in the 50-64 age range and 1,323 in the 65 and older age range, according to OSDH on Tuesday. Two ages were listed as "unknown." Of those testing positive, 2,664 or 54.91%, have been female, and 2,163, or 44.58%, have been male. Twenty-five were listed as "unknown" gender.
Of the 278 Oklahomans testing positive for COVID-19 who have died, 220, or 79.14%, have been 65 and older; 48, or 17.26%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 6, or 2.16%, have been in the 36-49 age group; and 4, or 1.44%, have been in the 18-35 age group. More men, 144 or 51.8%, than women, 134 or 48.20%, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH. More than 71% of those testing positive for COVID-19 who have died had at least one pre-existing condition such as diabetes, heart or circulatory disease, chronic lung disease, liver disease or renal failure, according to the OSDH executive report Tuesday afternoon.
Data shows deaths per county are 43 in Oklahoma County; 37 in Tulsa County; 33 in Cleveland County; 28 in Washington County; 17 in Wagoner County; 16 in Delaware County; 9 in Caddo County; 8 in Osage County; 7 each in Creek, Greer and Kay counties; 6 in Muskogee County; 5 in Rogers County; 4 each in Mayes, Pottawatomie and Texas counties; 3 each in Adair, Canadian, Pittsburg and Sequoyah counties; 2 each in Comanche, Cotton, Grady, Lincoln, McClain, Ottawa, Pawnee, Pontotoc, and Seminole counties; and 1 each in Bryan, Carter, Cherokee, Garfield, Garvin, Jackson, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, Payne, Stephens and Tillman counties.
Health Department testing
Personnel in Garfield and area counties are hoping to restart testing at both the Health Department and nursing home and longterm care facilities by Thursday, a date that is "still tentative," Maggie Jackson, OSDH regional director of community engagement and health planning for District 2, said Tuesday afternoon.
OSDH confirmed Monday the governor’s COVID-19 expansion program to test had overwhelmed state resources, forcing health workers to temporarily scale back testing across the state because of backlogs in the processing centers.
The state department did include on its daily summary Wednesday that "COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership."
Jackson said the Health Department facilities in her region have plenty of testing kits and are taking names and numbers so they can begin appointments as soon as the state gives them a green light. She said, in addition, that there are physicians and health care facilities still operating with labs that can offer testing.
In addition to Garfield County, District 2 covers covers Blaine, Canadian, Grant, Kingfisher, Logan and Major counties. Jackson also represents the Alfalfa County office.
Longterm care facilities
The virus has impacted Oklahoma’s long-term care and nursing home facilities particularly hard, with 795, or just under 17%, of the state’s positive COVID-19 cases involving a resident or staff member, according to the OSDH executive report Tuesday evening, which also states there have been 129 deaths at longterm care centers and nursing homes.
The state's latest OSDH executive report shows a resident has tested positive for COVID-19 at Hennessey Nursing & Rehab, a senior living facility in Kingfisher County.
Last month, a resident and two staff members, including a caregiver from Major County who died, tested positive for COVID-19 at Seiling Nursing Center, and a resident at First Shamrock Care Center in Kingfisher contracted the virus, according to OSDH.
Two of the 19 Enid COVID-19 cases involve an employee and a resident with The Commons, a retirement and assisted living facility in Enid, who were confirmed positive for the virus April 30 while undergoing health care for unrelated issues, according to the facility.
Northwest Oklahoma testing
Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
CDC information
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added six new COVID-19 symptoms to its list that people should be aware: chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell. These symptoms may appear 2–14 days after exposure to the virus. The main symptoms of COVID-19 remain coughing and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
