OSDH: 12 more COVID-19 deaths as state moves to 5th highest per rate of new cases in nation

ENID, Okla. — Twelve more deaths and 970 cases were confirmed by the state Health Department on Wednesday, as Oklahoma moved to the fifth-highest state per rate of new cases in the nation, according to the latest White House Coronavirus Task Force report.
The 1.4% increase in case totals brings the state's overall figure to 72,284 confirmed positive for the virus since March, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health. There have been 924 deaths in which COVID-19 was the cause or a main contributor, according to OSDH.
Of the deaths reported Wednesday, 11 were in the 65 and older age group, a man and woman each in Canadian, Oklahoma and Tulsa counties, two women in Muskogee County, men in Johnston and Nowata counties and a Cotton County woman. The death of a Canadian County woman in the 50-64 age group also was reported by OSDH.
As of late Wednesday morning, Oklahoma had 10,334 active cases of COVID-19, a single-day decrease of 75, and 61,026, or 84.13%, who had recovered, with 1,033 of those since Tuesday's OSDH report.
Statewide, there have been 5,610 Oklahomans hospitalized, a single-day increase of 48, according to OSDH. Of those, 528 who have or are suspected of having the virus were hospitalized, a decrease of 33, according to OSDH's Executive Report Tuesday evening, with 213 in intensive care, a decrease of 11.
In Enid, Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported a patient who had tested positive for COVID-19 died Tuesday. Deaths are confirmed through the OSDH before they are included on the official reports for Oklahoma.
As of Wednesday St. Mary's Regional Medical Center was treating 11 patients who had tested positive for COVID-19, while Bass had seven, according to spokeswomen. There were 38 hospitalizations of patients who had or were suspected of having the virus in the Northwest region of Oklahoma, according to Tuesday's Executive Report.
With the increase in cases, Garfield County now has 1,382 confirmed cases of the virus, with 310 active, a single-day decrease of 11, and 1,055 who have recovered. Enid saw a gain of 18 cases Wednesday for a total of 1,301, with 290 active and 994 recovered, according to the OSDH website.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Monday were seven in Woodward, three each in Grant and Kingfisher, two each in Noble and Woods and one in Major. Case increases in cities and towns included six in Woodward; two each in Alva, Billings, Fort Supply and Nash; and one each in Burlington, Meno, Marshall, Medford, Seiling, Cashion, Ringwood and Garber. Ames saw a reduction of one case.
White House Task Force
Oklahoma remains on the White House task force red zone for COVID-19 cases, with more than 100 cases per 100,000 population, but has seen stability in the number of new cases and a decrease in the rate of positive tests, according to the latest report released Wednesday.
The report, which is dated Sunday, shows 5,603 cases in Oklahoma in the past week, a rate of 142 per 100,000 population, according to the task force.
Enid and Garfield County remain in the top 12 red zone cities and towns in Oklahoma. Other counties in the red in Northwest Oklahoma include Blaine, Kingfisher and Woodward.
Sixty-five percent of all counties in Oklahoma have moderate or high levels of community transmission, according to the report.
The task force still recommends a statewide mask mandate, as COVID-19 community transmission is occurring, and monitoring schools, long-term care facilities and other congregate living settings such as prisons.
State numbers
There have been 1,040,699 cumulative specimens tested for COVID-19 in the state this year, with 955,312, or 91.8% of those negative as of Wednesday, according to OSDH data. Those testing positive represent 1.8% of the state's population, listed at 3,956,971 in 2019, according to census.gov.
The 18-35 age group continues to lead the increase in cases, with 357 on Wednesday, according to the OSDH website. The age group makes up 36.6% of all cases in the state, according to OSDH data. New case gains in other age groups were 184 in the 50-64 age group, 174 in the 36-49 age group, 134 in the 5-17 age group, 116 in the 65 and older age group and one in the 0-4 group.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Tuesday were 1,510 in the 0-4 age group, 6,683 in the 5-17 age group, 26,450 in the 18-35 age group, 15,285 in the 36-49 age group, 12,595 in the 50-64 age group and 9,752 in the 65 and older age group. There were nine listed as unknown age. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 39.1.
Of those Oklahomans testing positive, 38,095 have been women and 34,129 have been men. There were 60 listed as unknown gender, according to OSDH data on Wednesday.
Of the overall 924 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 740 have been 65 and older and 145 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.8% of the total. There have been 28 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 10 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 503, than women, 421, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Wednesday. The average age of those who have died is 74.6.
OSDH reports 75.1% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. Of the deaths, 375 or 41.1% have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 2,405 cases among long-term care residents and 1,399 cases among staff, according to Tuesday's Executive Report.
Data shows deaths in 64 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 178 in Oklahoma County; 149 in Tulsa County; 68 in Cleveland County; 46 in Rogers County; 40 in Washington County; 32 in McCurtain County; 29 in Creek County; 23 each in Delaware and Wagoner counties; 21 in Muskogee; 20 in Caddo County; 19 in Pittsburg County; 17 in Garfield County; 16 in Canadian and LeFlore counties; 13 each in Kay and Osage counties; 12 in Comanche County; 10 each in Adair, Jackson and Mayes counties; nine each in Lincoln, Pottawatomie and Sequoyah counties; eight each in Carter, Greer, and Texas counties; seven each in Cherokee and Grady counties; six in McClain; five each in Okmulgee, Payne, Seminole and Stephens counties; four each in Bryan, Garvin, Haskell, Hughes, Johnston, McIntosh, Okfuskee and Ottawa counties; three each in Cotton, Nowata, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; two each in Choctaw, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Latimer, Noble and Tillman counties; and one each in Atoka, Beckham, Blaine, Craig, Dewey, Logan, Love, Major, Marshall, Murray, Pushmataha and Roger Mills counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per county released Wednessday by OSDH shows Garfield with 1,382 cases, 1,055 recovered, 310 active and 17 deaths, all in Enid, reported Sept. 12, Sept. 11, 10, 4, Aug. 29, 27, 26, 18, 15, 14, 13, and 6, July 28 and 23, June 21 and April 10; Kingfisher with 308 cases, 276 recovered, 30 active and two deaths, both in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27; Woodward with 168 cases, 113 recovered and 55 active; Noble with 138 cases, 113 recovered, 23 active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Blaine with 99 cases, 83 recovered, 18 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28; Major with 70 cases, 57 recovered, 12 active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Alfalfa with 37 cases, 18 recovered and 19 active; Grant with 36 cases, 29 recovered and seven active; and Woods with 35 cases, 28 recovered and seven active.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 1,301 in Enid (290 active); 141 in Hennessey (six active); 115 in Woodward (40 active); 110 in Kingfisher (17 active); 48 in Watonga (10 active); 37 in Okarche (two active); 33 in Fairview (three active); 30 each in Helena (18 active) and Mooreland (four active); 29 in Alva (six active); 24 in Fort Supply (18 active); 19 each in Canton (three active) and Garber (one active); 17 in Ringwood (four active); 16 in Cashion (one active); 13 in Waukomis (two active); 12 each in Medford (one active) and Seiling (one active); 11 in Lahoma (one active); 10 in Dover (three active); nine in Billings (two active); seven each in Fairmont (four active), Lamont and Orlando (two active); six each in Longdale, Okeene (one active) and Pond Creek; five each in Ames (two active), Covington, Kremlin (two active) and Nash (four active); four each in Freedom, Hitchcock, Marshall (one active), Meno (two active) and Mulhall; three each in Cherokee (one active), Cleo Springs (one active), Drummond, Jet and Wakita; two each in Deer Creek (one active) and Hillsdale; and one each in Burlington (one active) Goltry and Waynoka (one active), according to data released by OSDH on Wednesday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 704 cases, with 534 recovered and eight deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 588 cases, with 453 recovered and nine deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
Oklahoma per county 9.16.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA
|15694
|178
|13681
|2020-09-16
|TULSA
|15469
|149
|13784
|2020-09-16
|CLEVELAND
|5232
|68
|4199
|2020-09-16
|PAYNE
|1879
|5
|1437
|2020-09-16
|CANADIAN
|1798
|16
|1574
|2020-09-16
|MUSKOGEE
|1638
|21
|1361
|2020-09-16
|ROGERS
|1601
|46
|1320
|2020-09-16
|COMANCHE
|1414
|12
|1269
|2020-09-16
|GARFIELD
|1382
|17
|1055
|2020-09-16
|TEXAS
|1375
|8
|1217
|2020-09-16
|WAGONER
|1353
|23
|1176
|2020-09-16
|MCCURTAIN
|1173
|32
|1001
|2020-09-16
|POTTAWATOMIE
|1100
|9
|903
|2020-09-16
|CREEK
|1011
|29
|837
|2020-09-16
|WASHINGTON
|934
|40
|823
|2020-09-16
|CHEROKEE
|910
|7
|691
|2020-09-16
|LE FLORE
|904
|16
|755
|2020-09-16
|PITTSBURG
|840
|19
|606
|2020-09-16
|BRYAN
|778
|4
|638
|2020-09-16
|OSAGE
|752
|13
|666
|2020-09-16
|GRADY
|749
|7
|548
|2020-09-16
|OTTAWA
|742
|4
|608
|2020-09-16
|OKMULGEE
|736
|5
|624
|2020-09-16
|SEQUOYAH
|730
|9
|581
|2020-09-16
|MCCLAIN
|727
|6
|595
|2020-09-16
|JACKSON
|670
|10
|606
|2020-09-16
|CADDO
|668
|20
|564
|2020-09-16
|DELAWARE
|653
|23
|546
|2020-09-16
|ADAIR
|545
|10
|432
|2020-09-16
|MAYES
|508
|10
|421
|2020-09-16
|CARTER
|479
|8
|417
|2020-09-16
|KAY
|459
|13
|334
|2020-09-16
|CUSTER
|433
|0
|354
|2020-09-16
|CRAIG
|399
|1
|152
|2020-09-16
|SEMINOLE
|385
|5
|324
|2020-09-16
|LOGAN
|374
|1
|317
|2020-09-16
|LINCOLN
|371
|9
|306
|2020-09-16
|STEPHENS
|350
|5
|248
|2020-09-16
|GARVIN
|322
|4
|266
|2020-09-16
|PONTOTOC
|309
|3
|257
|2020-09-16
|KINGFISHER
|308
|2
|276
|2020-09-16
|CHOCTAW
|286
|2
|248
|2020-09-16
|MCINTOSH
|280
|4
|233
|2020-09-16
|HUGHES
|267
|4
|220
|2020-09-16
|ATOKA
|246
|1
|164
|2020-09-16
|PAWNEE
|235
|3
|218
|2020-09-16
|HASKELL
|233
|4
|168
|2020-09-16
|BECKHAM
|200
|1
|128
|2020-09-16
|WOODWARD
|168
|0
|113
|2020-09-16
|MARSHALL
|163
|1
|135
|2020-09-16
|LOVE
|155
|1
|124
|2020-09-16
|PUSHMATAHA
|139
|1
|129
|2020-09-16
|NOBLE
|138
|2
|113
|2020-09-16
|JOHNSTON
|129
|4
|110
|2020-09-16
|LATIMER
|127
|2
|109
|2020-09-16
|NOWATA
|126
|3
|107
|2020-09-16
|OKFUSKEE
|120
|4
|100
|2020-09-16
|MURRAY
|111
|1
|91
|2020-09-16
|BLAINE
|99
|1
|83
|2020-09-16
|GREER
|99
|8
|81
|2020-09-16
|TILLMAN
|81
|2
|67
|2020-09-16
|MAJOR
|70
|1
|57
|2020-09-16
|COAL
|66
|0
|61
|2020-09-16
|COTTON
|65
|3
|43
|2020-09-16
|KIOWA
|61
|2
|46
|2020-09-16
|56
|0
|2
|2020-09-16
|DEWEY
|51
|1
|22
|2020-09-16
|WASHITA
|48
|0
|39
|2020-09-16
|BEAVER
|47
|0
|44
|2020-09-16
|HARMON
|44
|0
|38
|2020-09-16
|JEFFERSON
|38
|0
|33
|2020-09-16
|ALFALFA
|37
|0
|18
|2020-09-16
|GRANT
|36
|0
|29
|2020-09-16
|WOODS
|35
|0
|28
|2020-09-16
|HARPER
|25
|0
|20
|2020-09-16
|CIMARRON
|22
|0
|17
|2020-09-16
|ROGER MILLS
|20
|1
|13
|2020-09-16
|ELLIS
|7
|0
|6
|2020-09-16
Oklahoma per city 9.16.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|12773
|152
|11171
|2020-09-16
|TULSA
|10456
|106
|9395
|2020-09-16
|BROKEN ARROW
|2858
|31
|2503
|2020-09-16
|NORMAN
|2814
|35
|2165
|2020-09-16
|EDMOND
|2249
|22
|1940
|2020-09-16
|OTHER***
|1724
|13
|1434
|2020-09-16
|STILLWATER
|1557
|3
|1173
|2020-09-16
|ENID
|1301
|17
|994
|2020-09-16
|GUYMON
|1089
|8
|971
|2020-09-16
|CLAREMORE
|976
|43
|784
|2020-09-16
|YUKON
|896
|6
|807
|2020-09-16
|MOORE
|896
|13
|772
|2020-09-16
|LAWTON
|844
|11
|745
|2020-09-16
|BARTLESVILLE
|772
|37
|676
|2020-09-16
|OWASSO
|744
|2
|646
|2020-09-16
|TAFT
|743
|2
|689
|2020-09-16
|JENKS
|736
|2
|674
|2020-09-16
|TAHLEQUAH
|673
|3
|509
|2020-09-16
|MCALESTER
|632
|17
|437
|2020-09-16
|MUSKOGEE
|615
|14
|448
|2020-09-16
|ALTUS
|606
|10
|549
|2020-09-16
|SHAWNEE
|592
|8
|469
|2020-09-16
|BIXBY
|585
|4
|514
|2020-09-16
|DURANT
|490
|1
|394
|2020-09-16
|BROKEN BOW
|481
|22
|410
|2020-09-16
|SAPULPA
|447
|10
|372
|2020-09-16
|MIAMI
|436
|3
|353
|2020-09-16
|SAND SPRINGS
|414
|5
|347
|2020-09-16
|ARDMORE
|400
|6
|350
|2020-09-16
|CHICKASHA
|393
|4
|266
|2020-09-16
|IDABEL
|379
|5
|338
|2020-09-16
|LEXINGTON
|370
|4
|320
|2020-09-16
|STILWELL
|367
|8
|271
|2020-09-16
|GLENPOOL
|359
|4
|312
|2020-09-16
|BETHANY
|352
|5
|305
|2020-09-16
|PONCA CITY
|350
|10
|262
|2020-09-16
|EL RENO
|347
|7
|278
|2020-09-16
|VINITA
|342
|1
|104
|2020-09-16
|MCLOUD
|304
|1
|275
|2020-09-16
|COWETA
|304
|13
|264
|2020-09-16
|ANADARKO
|300
|5
|257
|2020-09-16
|MUSTANG
|297
|2
|261
|2020-09-16
|OKMULGEE
|294
|3
|246
|2020-09-16
|SKIATOOK
|291
|8
|253
|2020-09-16
|COLLINSVILLE
|291
|1
|249
|2020-09-16
|CHOCTAW
|278
|3
|219
|2020-09-16
|GROVE
|272
|17
|222
|2020-09-16
|SALLISAW
|269
|2
|216
|2020-09-16
|PURCELL
|252
|3
|214
|2020-09-16
|BLANCHARD
|244
|1
|191
|2020-09-16
|ADA
|244
|1
|206
|2020-09-16
|CLINTON
|239
|0
|201
|2020-09-16
|DUNCAN
|233
|3
|165
|2020-09-16
|HENRYETTA
|220
|2
|190
|2020-09-16
|WAGONER
|213
|5
|181
|2020-09-16
|HUGO
|212
|2
|183
|2020-09-16
|POTEAU
|210
|2
|167
|2020-09-16
|ATOKA
|205
|0
|128
|2020-09-16
|HEAVENER
|197
|6
|169
|2020-09-16
|CUSHING
|193
|2
|160
|2020-09-16
|HOMINY
|192
|2
|174
|2020-09-16
|NOBLE
|188
|2
|150
|2020-09-16
|HOLDENVILLE
|186
|3
|152
|2020-09-16
|GUTHRIE
|180
|0
|157
|2020-09-16
|MULDROW
|176
|3
|146
|2020-09-16
|TUTTLE
|169
|2
|140
|2020-09-16
|NEWCASTLE
|166
|3
|139
|2020-09-16
|MIDWEST CITY
|166
|4
|136
|2020-09-16
|SEMINOLE
|166
|3
|135
|2020-09-16
|BRISTOW
|159
|6
|135
|2020-09-16
|WEWOKA
|157
|1
|138
|2020-09-16
|PRYOR CREEK
|155
|4
|133
|2020-09-16
|WARR ACRES
|154
|0
|141
|2020-09-16
|SPIRO
|150
|1
|133
|2020-09-16
|WEATHERFORD
|143
|0
|110
|2020-09-16
|HENNESSEY
|141
|2
|133
|2020-09-16
|EUFAULA
|140
|2
|114
|2020-09-16
|STIGLER
|137
|3
|103
|2020-09-16
|PAULS VALLEY
|134
|1
|120
|2020-09-16
|HINTON
|130
|0
|123
|2020-09-16
|TECUMSEH
|130
|0
|94
|2020-09-16
|ELK CITY
|129
|1
|81
|2020-09-16
|CHECOTAH
|129
|2
|111
|2020-09-16
|CLEVELAND
|128
|3
|118
|2020-09-16
|JAY
|127
|1
|116
|2020-09-16
|VIAN
|124
|3
|97
|2020-09-16
|PIEDMONT
|121
|1
|106
|2020-09-16
|SPENCER
|116
|1
|100
|2020-09-16
|WOODWARD
|115
|0
|75
|2020-09-16
|HARRAH
|114
|0
|84
|2020-09-16
|CATOOSA
|114
|0
|100
|2020-09-16
|CHANDLER
|110
|8
|89
|2020-09-16
|KINGFISHER
|110
|0
|93
|2020-09-16
|LOCUST GROVE
|109
|0
|91
|2020-09-16
|MADILL
|107
|1
|93
|2020-09-16
|HOOKER
|107
|0
|102
|2020-09-16
|AFTON
|105
|0
|97
|2020-09-16
|SPERRY
|102
|2
|84
|2020-09-16
|MOUNDS
|99
|3
|81
|2020-09-16
|DEL CITY
|99
|0
|83
|2020-09-16
|CALERA
|98
|1
|80
|2020-09-16
|FORT GIBSON
|98
|4
|74
|2020-09-16
|INOLA
|92
|3
|78
|2020-09-16
|MARIETTA
|92
|0
|76
|2020-09-16
|NICHOLS HILLS
|90
|0
|72
|2020-09-16
|CHELSEA
|88
|0
|77
|2020-09-16
|MANNFORD
|87
|3
|67
|2020-09-16
|HASKELL
|87
|1
|75
|2020-09-16
|WESTVILLE
|87
|2
|79
|2020-09-16
|MANGUM
|85
|8
|72
|2020-09-16
|DEWEY
|85
|1
|76
|2020-09-16
|ROLAND
|84
|0
|74
|2020-09-16
|WRIGHT CITY
|82
|0
|62
|2020-09-16
|NOWATA
|82
|2
|66
|2020-09-16
|CHOUTEAU
|82
|5
|65
|2020-09-16
|SALINA
|81
|1
|64
|2020-09-16
|COMMERCE
|79
|0
|64
|2020-09-16
|TALIHINA
|79
|3
|66
|2020-09-16
|LINDSAY
|79
|2
|65
|2020-09-16
|VALLIANT
|77
|1
|63
|2020-09-16
|PERKINS
|77
|1
|61
|2020-09-16
|WYANDOTTE
|76
|1
|61
|2020-09-16
|JONES
|76
|2
|62
|2020-09-16
|POCOLA
|71
|3
|59
|2020-09-16
|MORRIS
|70
|0
|59
|2020-09-16
|HULBERT
|70
|2
|55
|2020-09-16
|TEXHOMA
|69
|0
|60
|2020-09-16
|WASHINGTON
|68
|0
|55
|2020-09-16
|BEGGS
|68
|0
|52
|2020-09-16
|TISHOMINGO
|67
|3
|56
|2020-09-16
|SAYRE
|67
|0
|45
|2020-09-16
|PRAGUE
|66
|0
|61
|2020-09-16
|OKEMAH
|65
|2
|53
|2020-09-16
|PAWNEE
|64
|0
|60
|2020-09-16
|WISTER
|64
|0
|46
|2020-09-16
|SULPHUR
|64
|1
|56
|2020-09-16
|COLCORD
|63
|1
|53
|2020-09-16
|ANTLERS
|62
|1
|57
|2020-09-16
|OOLOGAH
|62
|0
|51
|2020-09-16
|FREDERICK
|61
|2
|54
|2020-09-16
|COMANCHE
|60
|1
|39
|2020-09-16
|HAWORTH
|60
|2
|49
|2020-09-16
|KELLYVILLE
|59
|2
|53
|2020-09-16
|WILBURTON
|58
|1
|53
|2020-09-16
|GORE
|58
|1
|31
|2020-09-16
|GOODWELL
|57
|0
|42
|2020-09-16
|HARTSHORNE
|56
|0
|53
|2020-09-16
|STROUD
|56
|0
|49
|2020-09-16
|PERRY
|56
|0
|46
|2020-09-16
|KANSAS
|54
|2
|40
|2020-09-16
|KINGSTON
|54
|0
|41
|2020-09-16
|KEOTA
|50
|0
|29
|2020-09-16
|BINGER
|49
|9
|39
|2020-09-16
|CADDO
|48
|0
|38
|2020-09-16
|WATONGA
|48
|0
|38
|2020-09-16
|WALTERS
|48
|1
|32
|2020-09-16
|COALGATE
|48
|0
|45
|2020-09-16
|KIEFER
|47
|0
|37
|2020-09-16
|MARLOW
|47
|0
|40
|2020-09-16
|WETUMKA
|46
|0
|41
|2020-09-16
|LUTHER
|46
|0
|34
|2020-09-16
|PAWHUSKA
|46
|0
|43
|2020-09-16
|FAIRLAND
|45
|0
|41
|2020-09-16
|MEEKER
|44
|0
|35
|2020-09-16
|QUAPAW
|42
|0
|31
|2020-09-16
|HOWE
|42
|0
|37
|2020-09-16
|HOLLIS
|42
|0
|36
|2020-09-16
|CACHE
|42
|0
|37
|2020-09-16
|APACHE
|41
|1
|34
|2020-09-16
|BLACKWELL
|41
|1
|36
|2020-09-16
|MEAD
|41
|1
|36
|2020-09-16
|DAVIS
|41
|0
|34
|2020-09-16
|PORTER
|40
|0
|34
|2020-09-16
|RED ROCK
|40
|1
|31
|2020-09-16
|ELGIN
|39
|0
|35
|2020-09-16
|CRESCENT
|39
|0
|36
|2020-09-16
|BOKOSHE
|38
|0
|36
|2020-09-16
|DRUMRIGHT
|37
|0
|34
|2020-09-16
|OKARCHE
|37
|0
|35
|2020-09-16
|QUINTON
|37
|0
|31
|2020-09-16
|WATTS
|37
|0
|35
|2020-09-16
|NEWKIRK
|37
|1
|13
|2020-09-16
|KONAWA
|36
|1
|29
|2020-09-16
|COLBERT
|36
|0
|35
|2020-09-16
|WYNNEWOOD
|35
|1
|26
|2020-09-16
|WAYNE
|35
|0
|33
|2020-09-16
|CARNEGIE
|34
|1
|24
|2020-09-16
|BARNSDALL
|33
|2
|22
|2020-09-16
|MAYSVILLE
|33
|0
|24
|2020-09-16
|WARNER
|33
|0
|23
|2020-09-16
|FAIRVIEW
|33
|0
|30
|2020-09-16
|WILSON
|30
|0
|27
|2020-09-16
|MOORELAND
|30
|0
|26
|2020-09-16
|PORUM
|30
|1
|27
|2020-09-16
|HELENA
|30
|0
|12
|2020-09-16
|HOBART
|29
|1
|18
|2020-09-16
|ARCADIA
|29
|0
|25
|2020-09-16
|ALVA
|29
|0
|23
|2020-09-16
|WEBBERS FALLS
|28
|0
|16
|2020-09-16
|FAIRFAX
|28
|0
|27
|2020-09-16
|EARLSBORO
|28
|0
|21
|2020-09-16
|RAMONA
|28
|1
|22
|2020-09-16
|OCHELATA
|28
|1
|26
|2020-09-16
|TALALA
|28
|0
|24
|2020-09-16
|BIG CABIN
|27
|1
|22
|2020-09-16
|CEMENT
|27
|0
|14
|2020-09-16
|FORT COBB
|27
|0
|24
|2020-09-16
|CAMERON
|27
|0
|20
|2020-09-16
|ELMORE CITY
|26
|0
|21
|2020-09-16
|WELCH
|25
|0
|21
|2020-09-16
|BOSWELL
|24
|0
|23
|2020-09-16
|FORT SUPPLY
|24
|0
|6
|2020-09-16
|LONE GROVE
|24
|1
|21
|2020-09-16
|DEWAR
|24
|0
|22
|2020-09-16
|TYRONE
|24
|0
|18
|2020-09-16
|CLAYTON
|24
|0
|23
|2020-09-16
|PADEN
|23
|0
|22
|2020-09-16
|STONEWALL
|23
|1
|14
|2020-09-16
|ADAIR
|23
|0
|20
|2020-09-16
|COPAN
|23
|0
|23
|2020-09-16
|BOKCHITO
|23
|1
|18
|2020-09-16
|LEEDEY
|23
|1
|1
|2020-09-16
|GERONIMO
|22
|0
|21
|2020-09-16
|GARVIN
|22
|0
|19
|2020-09-16
|MINCO
|22
|0
|18
|2020-09-16
|BLAIR
|22
|0
|21
|2020-09-16
|ALEX
|22
|0
|12
|2020-09-16
|OKTAHA
|22
|0
|16
|2020-09-16
|BOISE CITY
|21
|0
|16
|2020-09-16
|THOMAS
|21
|0
|16
|2020-09-16
|STRATFORD
|21
|0
|15
|2020-09-16
|MCCURTAIN
|21
|1
|14
|2020-09-16
|TONKAWA
|21
|0
|18
|2020-09-16
|DELAWARE
|21
|1
|20
|2020-09-16
|WELLSTON
|21
|0
|19
|2020-09-16
|YALE
|21
|0
|17
|2020-09-16
|KREBS
|21
|1
|12
|2020-09-16
|DEPEW
|21
|1
|20
|2020-09-16
|FORT TOWSON
|20
|0
|17
|2020-09-16
|MAUD
|20
|0
|18
|2020-09-16
|GLENCOE
|20
|0
|20
|2020-09-16
|GRACEMONT
|20
|1
|18
|2020-09-16
|CANTON
|19
|1
|15
|2020-09-16
|OLUSTEE
|19
|0
|18
|2020-09-16
|INDIAHOMA
|19
|0
|14
|2020-09-16
|RED OAK
|19
|0
|15
|2020-09-16
|GARBER
|19
|0
|18
|2020-09-16
|FLETCHER
|19
|0
|16
|2020-09-16
|HAILEYVILLE
|18
|0
|15
|2020-09-16
|GANS
|18
|0
|14
|2020-09-16
|CYRIL
|18
|1
|13
|2020-09-16
|RUSH SPRINGS
|18
|0
|15
|2020-09-16
|JENNINGS
|18
|0
|16
|2020-09-16
|ASHER
|18
|0
|16
|2020-09-16
|RINGWOOD
|17
|0
|13
|2020-09-16
|WELEETKA
|17
|1
|12
|2020-09-16
|ARKOMA
|17
|0
|17
|2020-09-16
|GEARY
|16
|0
|15
|2020-09-16
|CASHION
|16
|0
|15
|2020-09-16
|TERLTON
|16
|0
|15
|2020-09-16
|TEMPLE
|16
|2
|10
|2020-09-16
|PAOLI
|16
|0
|13
|2020-09-16
|SHADY POINT
|16
|0
|12
|2020-09-16
|MORRISON
|16
|0
|15
|2020-09-16
|CANADIAN
|16
|0
|11
|2020-09-16
|ALLEN
|16
|1
|13
|2020-09-16
|KIOWA
|15
|1
|14
|2020-09-16
|BEAVER
|15
|0
|14
|2020-09-16
|MILBURN
|15
|1
|13
|2020-09-16
|RINGLING
|15
|0
|12
|2020-09-16
|BLUEJACKET
|15
|0
|11
|2020-09-16
|WANETTE
|14
|0
|12
|2020-09-16
|LOOKEBA
|14
|2
|8
|2020-09-16
|WAURIKA
|14
|0
|13
|2020-09-16
|OILTON
|13
|1
|5
|2020-09-16
|PANAMA
|13
|1
|11
|2020-09-16
|THACKERVILLE
|13
|0
|10
|2020-09-16
|LANGLEY
|13
|0
|9
|2020-09-16
|ACHILLE
|13
|0
|11
|2020-09-16
|AMBER
|13
|0
|10
|2020-09-16
|SPAVINAW
|13
|0
|9
|2020-09-16
|BUFFALO
|13
|0
|11
|2020-09-16
|WAUKOMIS
|13
|0
|11
|2020-09-16
|ROFF
|13
|0
|11
|2020-09-16
|NINNEKAH
|13
|0
|7
|2020-09-16
|CHEYENNE
|13
|1
|10
|2020-09-16
|ARAPAHO
|12
|0
|12
|2020-09-16
|KAW CITY
|12
|1
|10
|2020-09-16
|CANEY
|12
|0
|12
|2020-09-16
|NEW CORDELL
|12
|0
|10
|2020-09-16
|LAVERNE
|12
|0
|9
|2020-09-16
|HYDRO
|12
|0
|12
|2020-09-16
|SEILING
|12
|0
|11
|2020-09-16
|MEDFORD
|12
|0
|11
|2020-09-16
|SASAKWA
|12
|0
|11
|2020-09-16
|GRANITE
|12
|0
|7
|2020-09-16
|TIPTON
|12
|0
|12
|2020-09-16
|OPTIMA
|12
|0
|10
|2020-09-16
|KINTA
|12
|0
|11
|2020-09-16
|SPRINGER
|11
|1
|6
|2020-09-16
|SNYDER
|11
|0
|11
|2020-09-16
|CARNEY
|11
|0
|10
|2020-09-16
|LAHOMA
|11
|0
|10
|2020-09-16
|SAVANNA
|11
|0
|10
|2020-09-16
|BENNINGTON
|11
|0
|10
|2020-09-16
|MANNSVILLE
|11
|0
|10
|2020-09-16
|BURNS FLAT
|11
|0
|11
|2020-09-16
|DOVER
|10
|0
|7
|2020-09-16
|SCHULTER
|10
|0
|9
|2020-09-16
|VERDEN
|10
|0
|7
|2020-09-16
|CROWDER
|10
|0
|7
|2020-09-16
|RYAN
|10
|0
|8
|2020-09-16
|NORTH MIAMI
|10
|0
|10
|2020-09-16
|LANGSTON
|10
|0
|7
|2020-09-16
|OSAGE
|10
|0
|10
|2020-09-16
|LEHIGH
|10
|0
|8
|2020-09-16
|AGRA
|10
|1
|6
|2020-09-16
|RIPLEY
|10
|0
|9
|2020-09-16
|HEALDTON
|10
|0
|7
|2020-09-16
|RATTAN
|9
|0
|7
|2020-09-16
|KENEFIC
|9
|0
|8
|2020-09-16
|BUTLER
|9
|0
|6
|2020-09-16
|BILLINGS
|9
|1
|6
|2020-09-16
|UNION CITY
|9
|0
|7
|2020-09-16
|KETCHUM
|9
|0
|9
|2020-09-16
|TRYON
|8
|0
|6
|2020-09-16
|STUART
|8
|0
|5
|2020-09-16
|BOYNTON
|8
|0
|6
|2020-09-16
|HARDESTY
|8
|0
|8
|2020-09-16
|WHITEFIELD
|8
|0
|5
|2020-09-16
|BRAGGS
|8
|0
|8
|2020-09-16
|SOPER
|8
|0
|8
|2020-09-16
|VELMA
|8
|1
|5
|2020-09-16
|FAIRMONT
|7
|0
|3
|2020-09-16
|DISNEY
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-16
|LAMONT
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-16
|COUNCIL HILL
|7
|0
|5
|2020-09-16
|BURBANK
|7
|0
|6
|2020-09-16
|COYLE
|7
|0
|6
|2020-09-16
|CORN
|7
|0
|5
|2020-09-16
|PRUE
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-16
|CALUMET
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-16
|ORLANDO
|7
|0
|5
|2020-09-16
|RAVIA
|7
|0
|6
|2020-09-16
|BOLEY
|7
|1
|6
|2020-09-16
|POCASSET
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-16
|SAWYER
|7
|0
|3
|2020-09-16
|STRINGTOWN
|6
|1
|5
|2020-09-16
|VICI
|6
|0
|4
|2020-09-16
|CASTLE
|6
|0
|6
|2020-09-16
|LONGDALE
|6
|0
|6
|2020-09-16
|WANN
|6
|0
|6
|2020-09-16
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|6
|0
|5
|2020-09-16
|DUSTIN
|6
|0
|5
|2020-09-16
|AVANT
|6
|0
|6
|2020-09-16
|SPARKS
|6
|0
|6
|2020-09-16
|GRANDFIELD
|6
|0
|2
|2020-09-16
|MARBLE CITY
|6
|0
|4
|2020-09-16
|SENTINEL
|6
|0
|4
|2020-09-16
|OKEENE
|6
|0
|5
|2020-09-16
|POND CREEK
|6
|0
|6
|2020-09-16
|DILL CITY
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-16
|BRADLEY
|5
|0
|3
|2020-09-16
|PITTSBURG
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-16
|NASH
|5
|0
|1
|2020-09-16
|COVINGTON
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-16
|DAVENPORT
|5
|0
|3
|2020-09-16
|HANNA
|5
|0
|4
|2020-09-16
|KREMLIN
|5
|0
|3
|2020-09-16
|CALVIN
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-16
|ALBION
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-16
|DIBBLE
|5
|0
|0
|2020-09-16
|MILLERTON
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-16
|SHATTUCK
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-16
|SHIDLER
|5
|0
|2
|2020-09-16
|AMES
|5
|0
|3
|2020-09-16
|BERNICE
|5
|0
|4
|2020-09-16
|LENAPAH
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-16
|RATLIFF CITY
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-16
|GOULD
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-16
|HAMMON
|4
|0
|2
|2020-09-16
|CUSTER CITY
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-16
|MULHALL
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-16
|FOSS
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-16
|HITCHCOCK
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-16
|MARLAND
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-16
|FORGAN
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-16
|MARSHALL
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-16
|FREEDOM
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-16
|LAMAR
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-16
|ALDERSON
|4
|0
|1
|2020-09-16
|OAKS
|4
|1
|2
|2020-09-16
|MENO
|4
|0
|2
|2020-09-16
|INDIANOLA
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-16
|ELDORADO
|4
|0
|1
|2020-09-16
|WYNONA
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-16
|JET
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-16
|SLICK
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-16
|WAPANUCKA
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-16
|ROOSEVELT
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-16
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-16
|GOLDSBY
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-16
|DRUMMOND
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-16
|CANUTE
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-16
|FOSTER
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-16
|TUPELO
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-16
|WAKITA
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-16
|BOWLEGS
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-16
|FRANCIS
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-16
|LONE WOLF
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-16
|CHEROKEE
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-16
|ERICK
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-16
|CLEO SPRINGS
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-16
|FITZHUGH
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-16
|MARTHA
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-16
|THE VILLAGE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-16
|CHATTANOOGA
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-16
|FOYIL
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-16
|OKAY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-16
|MILL CREEK
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-16
|DEER CREEK
|2
|0
|1
|2020-09-16
|HALLETT
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-16
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-16
|EAKLY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-16
|REYDON
|2
|0
|0
|2020-09-16
|HILLSDALE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-16
|HASTINGS
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-16
|BESSIE
|2
|0
|1
|2020-09-16
|GOLTRY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-16
|TULLAHASSEE
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-16
|REDBIRD
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-16
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-16
|ARNETT
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-16
|BLACKBURN
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-16
|WAYNOKA
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-16
|GENE AUTRY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-16
|STERLING
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-16
|GAGE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-16
|KEYES
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-16
|CARTER
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-16
|GOTEBO
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-16
|MEDICINE PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-16
|RENTIESVILLE
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-16
|MOFFETT
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-16
|BYNG
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-16
|BYARS
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-16
|PEORIA
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-16
|RALSTON
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-16
|ROCKY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-16
|BURLINGTON
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-16
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-16
|LOCO
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-16
Long-term care cases
Long-term care or nursing home COVID-19 cases listed by OSDH in Garfield County include 24 cases with 18 recovered and five deaths at Golden Oaks; 15 cases with 14 recovered and one death at Kenwood Manor; 12 cases with eight recovered at The Living Center; seven cases with six recovered at The Arbors; three cases with two recovered each at The Commons and Greenbrier Nursing Home and one case at Greenbrier Village Residential Living; two recovered cases at Enid Senior Care and one recovered case at Garland Road Nursing and Rehab Center, according to OSDH data released Tuesday evening.
COVID-19 cases in area long-term care facilities include one recovered case at Summers HealthCare in Blaine County; one recovered case at Community Health Center in Grant County; one recovered case at Billings Fairchild Center in Noble County; two recovered cases at First Shamrock Care and Countrywood Assisted Living and Memory Care and 68 cases with 61 recovered and two deaths at Hennessey Nursing Center, in Kingfisher County; two recovered cases at Beadles Nursing Home and one recovered case at Share Medical Center in Woods County; 17 cases with 14 recovered at Mooreland Heritage Manor and 23 cases with six recovered at Woodward Skilled Nursing in Woodward County; and five recovered cases at Center of Family Love in Okarche, just south of the Kingfisher County line, in Canadian County, according to OSDH.
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.