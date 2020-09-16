You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking editor's pick topical featured

OSDH: 12 more COVID-19 deaths as state moves to 5th highest per rate of new cases in nation

  • Updated
  • 7 min to read

ENID, Okla. — Twelve more deaths and 970 cases were confirmed by the state Health Department on Wednesday, as Oklahoma moved to the fifth-highest state per rate of new cases in the nation, according to the latest White House Coronavirus Task Force report.

The 1.4% increase in case totals brings the state's overall figure to 72,284 confirmed positive for the virus since March, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health. There have been 924 deaths in which COVID-19 was the cause or a main contributor, according to OSDH.

Of the deaths reported Wednesday, 11 were in the 65 and older age group, a man and woman each in Canadian, Oklahoma and Tulsa counties, two women in Muskogee County, men in Johnston and Nowata counties and a Cotton County woman. The death of a Canadian County woman in the 50-64 age group also was reported by OSDH.

As of late Wednesday morning, Oklahoma had 10,334 active cases of COVID-19, a single-day decrease of 75, and 61,026, or 84.13%, who had recovered, with 1,033 of those since Tuesday's OSDH report.

Statewide, there have been 5,610 Oklahomans hospitalized, a single-day increase of 48, according to OSDH. Of those, 528 who have or are suspected of having the virus were hospitalized, a decrease of 33, according to OSDH's Executive Report Tuesday evening, with 213 in intensive care, a decrease of 11.

In Enid, Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported a patient who had tested positive for COVID-19 died Tuesday. Deaths are confirmed through the OSDH before they are included on the official reports for Oklahoma.

As of Wednesday St. Mary's Regional Medical Center was treating 11 patients who had tested positive for COVID-19, while Bass had seven, according to spokeswomen. There were 38 hospitalizations of patients who had or were suspected of having the virus in the Northwest region of Oklahoma, according to Tuesday's Executive Report.

With the increase in cases, Garfield County now has 1,382 confirmed cases of the virus, with 310 active, a single-day decrease of 11, and 1,055 who have recovered. Enid saw a gain of 18 cases Wednesday for a total of 1,301, with 290 active and 994 recovered, according to the OSDH website.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Monday were seven in Woodward, three each in Grant and Kingfisher, two each in Noble and Woods and one in Major. Case increases in cities and towns included six in Woodward; two each in Alva, Billings, Fort Supply and Nash; and one each in Burlington, Meno, Marshall, Medford, Seiling, Cashion, Ringwood and Garber. Ames saw a reduction of one case.

White House Task Force

Oklahoma remains on the White House task force red zone for COVID-19 cases, with more than 100 cases per 100,000 population, but has seen stability in the number of new cases and a decrease in the rate of positive tests, according to the latest report released Wednesday.

Download PDF OSDH: White House Task Force Oklahoma state report

The report, which is dated Sunday, shows 5,603 cases in Oklahoma in the past week, a rate of 142 per 100,000 population, according to the task force.

Enid and Garfield County remain in the top 12 red zone cities and towns in Oklahoma. Other counties in the red in Northwest Oklahoma include Blaine, Kingfisher and Woodward.

Sixty-five percent of all counties in Oklahoma have moderate or high levels of community transmission, according to the report.

The task force still recommends a statewide mask mandate, as COVID-19 community transmission is occurring, and monitoring schools, long-term care facilities and other congregate living settings such as prisons.

State numbers

There have been 1,040,699 cumulative specimens tested for COVID-19 in the state this year, with 955,312, or 91.8% of those negative as of Wednesday, according to OSDH data. Those testing positive represent 1.8% of the state's population, listed at 3,956,971 in 2019, according to census.gov.

The 18-35 age group continues to lead the increase in cases, with 357 on Wednesday, according to the OSDH website. The age group makes up 36.6% of all cases in the state, according to OSDH data. New case gains in other age groups were 184 in the 50-64 age group, 174 in the 36-49 age group, 134 in the 5-17 age group, 116 in the 65 and older age group and one in the 0-4 group.

Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Tuesday were 1,510 in the 0-4 age group, 6,683 in the 5-17 age group, 26,450 in the 18-35 age group, 15,285 in the 36-49 age group, 12,595 in the 50-64 age group and 9,752 in the 65 and older age group. There were nine listed as unknown age. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 39.1. 

Of those Oklahomans testing positive, 38,095 have been women and 34,129 have been men. There were 60 listed as unknown gender, according to OSDH data on Wednesday.

Of the overall 924 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 740 have been 65 and older and 145 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.8% of the total. There have been 28 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 10 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 503, than women, 421, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Wednesday. The average age of those who have died is 74.6.

OSDH reports 75.1% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. Of the deaths, 375 or 41.1% have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 2,405 cases among long-term care residents and 1,399 cases among staff, according to Tuesday's Executive Report.

Data shows deaths in 64 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 178 in Oklahoma County; 149 in Tulsa County; 68 in Cleveland County; 46 in Rogers County; 40 in Washington County; 32 in McCurtain County; 29 in Creek County; 23 each in Delaware and Wagoner counties; 21 in Muskogee; 20 in Caddo County; 19 in Pittsburg County; 17 in Garfield County; 16 in Canadian and LeFlore counties; 13 each in Kay and Osage counties; 12 in Comanche County; 10 each in Adair, Jackson and Mayes counties; nine each in Lincoln, Pottawatomie and Sequoyah counties; eight each in Carter, Greer, and Texas counties; seven each in Cherokee and Grady counties; six in McClain; five each in Okmulgee, Payne, Seminole and Stephens counties; four each in Bryan, Garvin, Haskell, Hughes, Johnston, McIntosh, Okfuskee and Ottawa counties; three each in Cotton, Nowata, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; two each in Choctaw, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Latimer, Noble and Tillman counties; and one each in Atoka, Beckham, Blaine, Craig, Dewey, Logan, Love, Major, Marshall, Murray, Pushmataha and Roger Mills counties.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per county released Wednessday by OSDH shows Garfield with 1,382 cases, 1,055 recovered, 310 active and 17 deaths, all in Enid, reported Sept. 12, Sept. 11, 104Aug. 29272618151413, and 6July 28 and 23June 21 and April 10; Kingfisher with 308 cases, 276 recovered, 30 active and two deaths, both in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27; Woodward with 168 cases, 113 recovered and 55 active; Noble with 138 cases, 113 recovered, 23 active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Blaine with 99 cases, 83 recovered, 18 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28; Major with 70 cases, 57 recovered, 12 active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Alfalfa with 37 cases, 18 recovered and 19 active; Grant with 36 cases, 29 recovered and seven active; and Woods with 35 cases, 28 recovered and seven active.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 1,301 in Enid (290 active); 141 in Hennessey (six active); 115 in Woodward (40 active); 110 in Kingfisher (17 active); 48 in Watonga (10 active); 37 in Okarche (two active); 33 in Fairview (three active); 30 each in Helena (18 active) and Mooreland (four active); 29 in Alva (six active); 24 in Fort Supply (18 active); 19 each in Canton (three active) and Garber (one active); 17 in Ringwood (four active); 16 in Cashion (one active); 13 in Waukomis (two active); 12 each in Medford (one active) and Seiling (one active); 11 in Lahoma (one active); 10 in Dover (three active); nine in Billings (two active); seven each in Fairmont (four active), Lamont and Orlando (two active); six each in Longdale, Okeene (one active) and Pond Creek; five each in Ames (two active), Covington, Kremlin (two active) and Nash (four active); four each in Freedom, Hitchcock, Marshall (one active), Meno (two active) and Mulhall; three each in Cherokee (one active), Cleo Springs (one active), Drummond, Jet and Wakita; two each in Deer Creek (one active) and Hillsdale; and one each in Burlington (one active) Goltry and Waynoka (one active), according to data released by OSDH on Wednesday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."

In Enid, there have been 704 cases, with 534 recovered and eight deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 588 cases, with 453 recovered and nine deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

Oklahoma per county 9.16.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA 15694 178 13681 2020-09-16
TULSA 15469 149 13784 2020-09-16
CLEVELAND 5232 68 4199 2020-09-16
PAYNE 1879 5 1437 2020-09-16
CANADIAN 1798 16 1574 2020-09-16
MUSKOGEE 1638 21 1361 2020-09-16
ROGERS 1601 46 1320 2020-09-16
COMANCHE 1414 12 1269 2020-09-16
GARFIELD 1382 17 1055 2020-09-16
TEXAS 1375 8 1217 2020-09-16
WAGONER 1353 23 1176 2020-09-16
MCCURTAIN 1173 32 1001 2020-09-16
POTTAWATOMIE 1100 9 903 2020-09-16
CREEK 1011 29 837 2020-09-16
WASHINGTON 934 40 823 2020-09-16
CHEROKEE 910 7 691 2020-09-16
LE FLORE 904 16 755 2020-09-16
PITTSBURG 840 19 606 2020-09-16
BRYAN 778 4 638 2020-09-16
OSAGE 752 13 666 2020-09-16
GRADY 749 7 548 2020-09-16
OTTAWA 742 4 608 2020-09-16
OKMULGEE 736 5 624 2020-09-16
SEQUOYAH 730 9 581 2020-09-16
MCCLAIN 727 6 595 2020-09-16
JACKSON 670 10 606 2020-09-16
CADDO 668 20 564 2020-09-16
DELAWARE 653 23 546 2020-09-16
ADAIR 545 10 432 2020-09-16
MAYES 508 10 421 2020-09-16
CARTER 479 8 417 2020-09-16
KAY 459 13 334 2020-09-16
CUSTER 433 0 354 2020-09-16
CRAIG 399 1 152 2020-09-16
SEMINOLE 385 5 324 2020-09-16
LOGAN 374 1 317 2020-09-16
LINCOLN 371 9 306 2020-09-16
STEPHENS 350 5 248 2020-09-16
GARVIN 322 4 266 2020-09-16
PONTOTOC 309 3 257 2020-09-16
KINGFISHER 308 2 276 2020-09-16
CHOCTAW 286 2 248 2020-09-16
MCINTOSH 280 4 233 2020-09-16
HUGHES 267 4 220 2020-09-16
ATOKA 246 1 164 2020-09-16
PAWNEE 235 3 218 2020-09-16
HASKELL 233 4 168 2020-09-16
BECKHAM 200 1 128 2020-09-16
WOODWARD 168 0 113 2020-09-16
MARSHALL 163 1 135 2020-09-16
LOVE 155 1 124 2020-09-16
PUSHMATAHA 139 1 129 2020-09-16
NOBLE 138 2 113 2020-09-16
JOHNSTON 129 4 110 2020-09-16
LATIMER 127 2 109 2020-09-16
NOWATA 126 3 107 2020-09-16
OKFUSKEE 120 4 100 2020-09-16
MURRAY 111 1 91 2020-09-16
BLAINE 99 1 83 2020-09-16
GREER 99 8 81 2020-09-16
TILLMAN 81 2 67 2020-09-16
MAJOR 70 1 57 2020-09-16
COAL 66 0 61 2020-09-16
COTTON 65 3 43 2020-09-16
KIOWA 61 2 46 2020-09-16
56 0 2 2020-09-16
DEWEY 51 1 22 2020-09-16
WASHITA 48 0 39 2020-09-16
BEAVER 47 0 44 2020-09-16
HARMON 44 0 38 2020-09-16
JEFFERSON 38 0 33 2020-09-16
ALFALFA 37 0 18 2020-09-16
GRANT 36 0 29 2020-09-16
WOODS 35 0 28 2020-09-16
HARPER 25 0 20 2020-09-16
CIMARRON 22 0 17 2020-09-16
ROGER MILLS 20 1 13 2020-09-16
ELLIS 7 0 6 2020-09-16

Oklahoma per city 9.16.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA CITY 12773 152 11171 2020-09-16
TULSA 10456 106 9395 2020-09-16
BROKEN ARROW 2858 31 2503 2020-09-16
NORMAN 2814 35 2165 2020-09-16
EDMOND 2249 22 1940 2020-09-16
OTHER*** 1724 13 1434 2020-09-16
STILLWATER 1557 3 1173 2020-09-16
ENID 1301 17 994 2020-09-16
GUYMON 1089 8 971 2020-09-16
CLAREMORE 976 43 784 2020-09-16
YUKON 896 6 807 2020-09-16
MOORE 896 13 772 2020-09-16
LAWTON 844 11 745 2020-09-16
BARTLESVILLE 772 37 676 2020-09-16
OWASSO 744 2 646 2020-09-16
TAFT 743 2 689 2020-09-16
JENKS 736 2 674 2020-09-16
TAHLEQUAH 673 3 509 2020-09-16
MCALESTER 632 17 437 2020-09-16
MUSKOGEE 615 14 448 2020-09-16
ALTUS 606 10 549 2020-09-16
SHAWNEE 592 8 469 2020-09-16
BIXBY 585 4 514 2020-09-16
DURANT 490 1 394 2020-09-16
BROKEN BOW 481 22 410 2020-09-16
SAPULPA 447 10 372 2020-09-16
MIAMI 436 3 353 2020-09-16
SAND SPRINGS 414 5 347 2020-09-16
ARDMORE 400 6 350 2020-09-16
CHICKASHA 393 4 266 2020-09-16
IDABEL 379 5 338 2020-09-16
LEXINGTON 370 4 320 2020-09-16
STILWELL 367 8 271 2020-09-16
GLENPOOL 359 4 312 2020-09-16
BETHANY 352 5 305 2020-09-16
PONCA CITY 350 10 262 2020-09-16
EL RENO 347 7 278 2020-09-16
VINITA 342 1 104 2020-09-16
MCLOUD 304 1 275 2020-09-16
COWETA 304 13 264 2020-09-16
ANADARKO 300 5 257 2020-09-16
MUSTANG 297 2 261 2020-09-16
OKMULGEE 294 3 246 2020-09-16
SKIATOOK 291 8 253 2020-09-16
COLLINSVILLE 291 1 249 2020-09-16
CHOCTAW 278 3 219 2020-09-16
GROVE 272 17 222 2020-09-16
SALLISAW 269 2 216 2020-09-16
PURCELL 252 3 214 2020-09-16
BLANCHARD 244 1 191 2020-09-16
ADA 244 1 206 2020-09-16
CLINTON 239 0 201 2020-09-16
DUNCAN 233 3 165 2020-09-16
HENRYETTA 220 2 190 2020-09-16
WAGONER 213 5 181 2020-09-16
HUGO 212 2 183 2020-09-16
POTEAU 210 2 167 2020-09-16
ATOKA 205 0 128 2020-09-16
HEAVENER 197 6 169 2020-09-16
CUSHING 193 2 160 2020-09-16
HOMINY 192 2 174 2020-09-16
NOBLE 188 2 150 2020-09-16
HOLDENVILLE 186 3 152 2020-09-16
GUTHRIE 180 0 157 2020-09-16
MULDROW 176 3 146 2020-09-16
TUTTLE 169 2 140 2020-09-16
NEWCASTLE 166 3 139 2020-09-16
MIDWEST CITY 166 4 136 2020-09-16
SEMINOLE 166 3 135 2020-09-16
BRISTOW 159 6 135 2020-09-16
WEWOKA 157 1 138 2020-09-16
PRYOR CREEK 155 4 133 2020-09-16
WARR ACRES 154 0 141 2020-09-16
SPIRO 150 1 133 2020-09-16
WEATHERFORD 143 0 110 2020-09-16
HENNESSEY 141 2 133 2020-09-16
EUFAULA 140 2 114 2020-09-16
STIGLER 137 3 103 2020-09-16
PAULS VALLEY 134 1 120 2020-09-16
HINTON 130 0 123 2020-09-16
TECUMSEH 130 0 94 2020-09-16
ELK CITY 129 1 81 2020-09-16
CHECOTAH 129 2 111 2020-09-16
CLEVELAND 128 3 118 2020-09-16
JAY 127 1 116 2020-09-16
VIAN 124 3 97 2020-09-16
PIEDMONT 121 1 106 2020-09-16
SPENCER 116 1 100 2020-09-16
WOODWARD 115 0 75 2020-09-16
HARRAH 114 0 84 2020-09-16
CATOOSA 114 0 100 2020-09-16
CHANDLER 110 8 89 2020-09-16
KINGFISHER 110 0 93 2020-09-16
LOCUST GROVE 109 0 91 2020-09-16
MADILL 107 1 93 2020-09-16
HOOKER 107 0 102 2020-09-16
AFTON 105 0 97 2020-09-16
SPERRY 102 2 84 2020-09-16
MOUNDS 99 3 81 2020-09-16
DEL CITY 99 0 83 2020-09-16
CALERA 98 1 80 2020-09-16
FORT GIBSON 98 4 74 2020-09-16
INOLA 92 3 78 2020-09-16
MARIETTA 92 0 76 2020-09-16
NICHOLS HILLS 90 0 72 2020-09-16
CHELSEA 88 0 77 2020-09-16
MANNFORD 87 3 67 2020-09-16
HASKELL 87 1 75 2020-09-16
WESTVILLE 87 2 79 2020-09-16
MANGUM 85 8 72 2020-09-16
DEWEY 85 1 76 2020-09-16
ROLAND 84 0 74 2020-09-16
WRIGHT CITY 82 0 62 2020-09-16
NOWATA 82 2 66 2020-09-16
CHOUTEAU 82 5 65 2020-09-16
SALINA 81 1 64 2020-09-16
COMMERCE 79 0 64 2020-09-16
TALIHINA 79 3 66 2020-09-16
LINDSAY 79 2 65 2020-09-16
VALLIANT 77 1 63 2020-09-16
PERKINS 77 1 61 2020-09-16
WYANDOTTE 76 1 61 2020-09-16
JONES 76 2 62 2020-09-16
POCOLA 71 3 59 2020-09-16
MORRIS 70 0 59 2020-09-16
HULBERT 70 2 55 2020-09-16
TEXHOMA 69 0 60 2020-09-16
WASHINGTON 68 0 55 2020-09-16
BEGGS 68 0 52 2020-09-16
TISHOMINGO 67 3 56 2020-09-16
SAYRE 67 0 45 2020-09-16
PRAGUE 66 0 61 2020-09-16
OKEMAH 65 2 53 2020-09-16
PAWNEE 64 0 60 2020-09-16
WISTER 64 0 46 2020-09-16
SULPHUR 64 1 56 2020-09-16
COLCORD 63 1 53 2020-09-16
ANTLERS 62 1 57 2020-09-16
OOLOGAH 62 0 51 2020-09-16
FREDERICK 61 2 54 2020-09-16
COMANCHE 60 1 39 2020-09-16
HAWORTH 60 2 49 2020-09-16
KELLYVILLE 59 2 53 2020-09-16
WILBURTON 58 1 53 2020-09-16
GORE 58 1 31 2020-09-16
GOODWELL 57 0 42 2020-09-16
HARTSHORNE 56 0 53 2020-09-16
STROUD 56 0 49 2020-09-16
PERRY 56 0 46 2020-09-16
KANSAS 54 2 40 2020-09-16
KINGSTON 54 0 41 2020-09-16
KEOTA 50 0 29 2020-09-16
BINGER 49 9 39 2020-09-16
CADDO 48 0 38 2020-09-16
WATONGA 48 0 38 2020-09-16
WALTERS 48 1 32 2020-09-16
COALGATE 48 0 45 2020-09-16
KIEFER 47 0 37 2020-09-16
MARLOW 47 0 40 2020-09-16
WETUMKA 46 0 41 2020-09-16
LUTHER 46 0 34 2020-09-16
PAWHUSKA 46 0 43 2020-09-16
FAIRLAND 45 0 41 2020-09-16
MEEKER 44 0 35 2020-09-16
QUAPAW 42 0 31 2020-09-16
HOWE 42 0 37 2020-09-16
HOLLIS 42 0 36 2020-09-16
CACHE 42 0 37 2020-09-16
APACHE 41 1 34 2020-09-16
BLACKWELL 41 1 36 2020-09-16
MEAD 41 1 36 2020-09-16
DAVIS 41 0 34 2020-09-16
PORTER 40 0 34 2020-09-16
RED ROCK 40 1 31 2020-09-16
ELGIN 39 0 35 2020-09-16
CRESCENT 39 0 36 2020-09-16
BOKOSHE 38 0 36 2020-09-16
DRUMRIGHT 37 0 34 2020-09-16
OKARCHE 37 0 35 2020-09-16
QUINTON 37 0 31 2020-09-16
WATTS 37 0 35 2020-09-16
NEWKIRK 37 1 13 2020-09-16
KONAWA 36 1 29 2020-09-16
COLBERT 36 0 35 2020-09-16
WYNNEWOOD 35 1 26 2020-09-16
WAYNE 35 0 33 2020-09-16
CARNEGIE 34 1 24 2020-09-16
BARNSDALL 33 2 22 2020-09-16
MAYSVILLE 33 0 24 2020-09-16
WARNER 33 0 23 2020-09-16
FAIRVIEW 33 0 30 2020-09-16
WILSON 30 0 27 2020-09-16
MOORELAND 30 0 26 2020-09-16
PORUM 30 1 27 2020-09-16
HELENA 30 0 12 2020-09-16
HOBART 29 1 18 2020-09-16
ARCADIA 29 0 25 2020-09-16
ALVA 29 0 23 2020-09-16
WEBBERS FALLS 28 0 16 2020-09-16
FAIRFAX 28 0 27 2020-09-16
EARLSBORO 28 0 21 2020-09-16
RAMONA 28 1 22 2020-09-16
OCHELATA 28 1 26 2020-09-16
TALALA 28 0 24 2020-09-16
BIG CABIN 27 1 22 2020-09-16
CEMENT 27 0 14 2020-09-16
FORT COBB 27 0 24 2020-09-16
CAMERON 27 0 20 2020-09-16
ELMORE CITY 26 0 21 2020-09-16
WELCH 25 0 21 2020-09-16
BOSWELL 24 0 23 2020-09-16
FORT SUPPLY 24 0 6 2020-09-16
LONE GROVE 24 1 21 2020-09-16
DEWAR 24 0 22 2020-09-16
TYRONE 24 0 18 2020-09-16
CLAYTON 24 0 23 2020-09-16
PADEN 23 0 22 2020-09-16
STONEWALL 23 1 14 2020-09-16
ADAIR 23 0 20 2020-09-16
COPAN 23 0 23 2020-09-16
BOKCHITO 23 1 18 2020-09-16
LEEDEY 23 1 1 2020-09-16
GERONIMO 22 0 21 2020-09-16
GARVIN 22 0 19 2020-09-16
MINCO 22 0 18 2020-09-16
BLAIR 22 0 21 2020-09-16
ALEX 22 0 12 2020-09-16
OKTAHA 22 0 16 2020-09-16
BOISE CITY 21 0 16 2020-09-16
THOMAS 21 0 16 2020-09-16
STRATFORD 21 0 15 2020-09-16
MCCURTAIN 21 1 14 2020-09-16
TONKAWA 21 0 18 2020-09-16
DELAWARE 21 1 20 2020-09-16
WELLSTON 21 0 19 2020-09-16
YALE 21 0 17 2020-09-16
KREBS 21 1 12 2020-09-16
DEPEW 21 1 20 2020-09-16
FORT TOWSON 20 0 17 2020-09-16
MAUD 20 0 18 2020-09-16
GLENCOE 20 0 20 2020-09-16
GRACEMONT 20 1 18 2020-09-16
CANTON 19 1 15 2020-09-16
OLUSTEE 19 0 18 2020-09-16
INDIAHOMA 19 0 14 2020-09-16
RED OAK 19 0 15 2020-09-16
GARBER 19 0 18 2020-09-16
FLETCHER 19 0 16 2020-09-16
HAILEYVILLE 18 0 15 2020-09-16
GANS 18 0 14 2020-09-16
CYRIL 18 1 13 2020-09-16
RUSH SPRINGS 18 0 15 2020-09-16
JENNINGS 18 0 16 2020-09-16
ASHER 18 0 16 2020-09-16
RINGWOOD 17 0 13 2020-09-16
WELEETKA 17 1 12 2020-09-16
ARKOMA 17 0 17 2020-09-16
GEARY 16 0 15 2020-09-16
CASHION 16 0 15 2020-09-16
TERLTON 16 0 15 2020-09-16
TEMPLE 16 2 10 2020-09-16
PAOLI 16 0 13 2020-09-16
SHADY POINT 16 0 12 2020-09-16
MORRISON 16 0 15 2020-09-16
CANADIAN 16 0 11 2020-09-16
ALLEN 16 1 13 2020-09-16
KIOWA 15 1 14 2020-09-16
BEAVER 15 0 14 2020-09-16
MILBURN 15 1 13 2020-09-16
RINGLING 15 0 12 2020-09-16
BLUEJACKET 15 0 11 2020-09-16
WANETTE 14 0 12 2020-09-16
LOOKEBA 14 2 8 2020-09-16
WAURIKA 14 0 13 2020-09-16
OILTON 13 1 5 2020-09-16
PANAMA 13 1 11 2020-09-16
THACKERVILLE 13 0 10 2020-09-16
LANGLEY 13 0 9 2020-09-16
ACHILLE 13 0 11 2020-09-16
AMBER 13 0 10 2020-09-16
SPAVINAW 13 0 9 2020-09-16
BUFFALO 13 0 11 2020-09-16
WAUKOMIS 13 0 11 2020-09-16
ROFF 13 0 11 2020-09-16
NINNEKAH 13 0 7 2020-09-16
CHEYENNE 13 1 10 2020-09-16
ARAPAHO 12 0 12 2020-09-16
KAW CITY 12 1 10 2020-09-16
CANEY 12 0 12 2020-09-16
NEW CORDELL 12 0 10 2020-09-16
LAVERNE 12 0 9 2020-09-16
HYDRO 12 0 12 2020-09-16
SEILING 12 0 11 2020-09-16
MEDFORD 12 0 11 2020-09-16
SASAKWA 12 0 11 2020-09-16
GRANITE 12 0 7 2020-09-16
TIPTON 12 0 12 2020-09-16
OPTIMA 12 0 10 2020-09-16
KINTA 12 0 11 2020-09-16
SPRINGER 11 1 6 2020-09-16
SNYDER 11 0 11 2020-09-16
CARNEY 11 0 10 2020-09-16
LAHOMA 11 0 10 2020-09-16
SAVANNA 11 0 10 2020-09-16
BENNINGTON 11 0 10 2020-09-16
MANNSVILLE 11 0 10 2020-09-16
BURNS FLAT 11 0 11 2020-09-16
DOVER 10 0 7 2020-09-16
SCHULTER 10 0 9 2020-09-16
VERDEN 10 0 7 2020-09-16
CROWDER 10 0 7 2020-09-16
RYAN 10 0 8 2020-09-16
NORTH MIAMI 10 0 10 2020-09-16
LANGSTON 10 0 7 2020-09-16
OSAGE 10 0 10 2020-09-16
LEHIGH 10 0 8 2020-09-16
AGRA 10 1 6 2020-09-16
RIPLEY 10 0 9 2020-09-16
HEALDTON 10 0 7 2020-09-16
RATTAN 9 0 7 2020-09-16
KENEFIC 9 0 8 2020-09-16
BUTLER 9 0 6 2020-09-16
BILLINGS 9 1 6 2020-09-16
UNION CITY 9 0 7 2020-09-16
KETCHUM 9 0 9 2020-09-16
TRYON 8 0 6 2020-09-16
STUART 8 0 5 2020-09-16
BOYNTON 8 0 6 2020-09-16
HARDESTY 8 0 8 2020-09-16
WHITEFIELD 8 0 5 2020-09-16
BRAGGS 8 0 8 2020-09-16
SOPER 8 0 8 2020-09-16
VELMA 8 1 5 2020-09-16
FAIRMONT 7 0 3 2020-09-16
DISNEY 7 0 7 2020-09-16
LAMONT 7 0 7 2020-09-16
COUNCIL HILL 7 0 5 2020-09-16
BURBANK 7 0 6 2020-09-16
COYLE 7 0 6 2020-09-16
CORN 7 0 5 2020-09-16
PRUE 7 0 7 2020-09-16
CALUMET 7 0 7 2020-09-16
ORLANDO 7 0 5 2020-09-16
RAVIA 7 0 6 2020-09-16
BOLEY 7 1 6 2020-09-16
POCASSET 7 0 7 2020-09-16
SAWYER 7 0 3 2020-09-16
STRINGTOWN 6 1 5 2020-09-16
VICI 6 0 4 2020-09-16
CASTLE 6 0 6 2020-09-16
LONGDALE 6 0 6 2020-09-16
WANN 6 0 6 2020-09-16
MOUNTAIN VIEW 6 0 5 2020-09-16
DUSTIN 6 0 5 2020-09-16
AVANT 6 0 6 2020-09-16
SPARKS 6 0 6 2020-09-16
GRANDFIELD 6 0 2 2020-09-16
MARBLE CITY 6 0 4 2020-09-16
SENTINEL 6 0 4 2020-09-16
OKEENE 6 0 5 2020-09-16
POND CREEK 6 0 6 2020-09-16
DILL CITY 5 0 5 2020-09-16
BRADLEY 5 0 3 2020-09-16
PITTSBURG 5 0 5 2020-09-16
NASH 5 0 1 2020-09-16
COVINGTON 5 0 5 2020-09-16
DAVENPORT 5 0 3 2020-09-16
HANNA 5 0 4 2020-09-16
KREMLIN 5 0 3 2020-09-16
CALVIN 5 0 5 2020-09-16
ALBION 5 0 5 2020-09-16
DIBBLE 5 0 0 2020-09-16
MILLERTON 5 0 5 2020-09-16
SHATTUCK 5 0 5 2020-09-16
SHIDLER 5 0 2 2020-09-16
AMES 5 0 3 2020-09-16
BERNICE 5 0 4 2020-09-16
LENAPAH 5 0 5 2020-09-16
RATLIFF CITY 5 0 5 2020-09-16
GOULD 4 0 3 2020-09-16
HAMMON 4 0 2 2020-09-16
CUSTER CITY 4 0 4 2020-09-16
MULHALL 4 0 4 2020-09-16
FOSS 4 0 3 2020-09-16
HITCHCOCK 4 0 4 2020-09-16
MARLAND 4 0 3 2020-09-16
FORGAN 4 0 4 2020-09-16
MARSHALL 4 0 3 2020-09-16
FREEDOM 4 0 4 2020-09-16
LAMAR 4 0 4 2020-09-16
ALDERSON 4 0 1 2020-09-16
OAKS 4 1 2 2020-09-16
MENO 4 0 2 2020-09-16
INDIANOLA 4 0 3 2020-09-16
ELDORADO 4 0 1 2020-09-16
WYNONA 4 0 4 2020-09-16
JET 3 0 3 2020-09-16
SLICK 3 0 2 2020-09-16
WAPANUCKA 3 0 3 2020-09-16
ROOSEVELT 3 0 2 2020-09-16
MOUNTAIN PARK 3 0 3 2020-09-16
GOLDSBY 3 0 2 2020-09-16
DRUMMOND 3 0 3 2020-09-16
CANUTE 3 0 2 2020-09-16
FOSTER 3 0 2 2020-09-16
TUPELO 3 0 3 2020-09-16
WAKITA 3 0 3 2020-09-16
BOWLEGS 3 0 3 2020-09-16
FRANCIS 3 0 2 2020-09-16
LONE WOLF 3 0 2 2020-09-16
CHEROKEE 3 0 2 2020-09-16
ERICK 3 0 2 2020-09-16
CLEO SPRINGS 3 0 2 2020-09-16
FITZHUGH 2 0 2 2020-09-16
MARTHA 2 0 2 2020-09-16
THE VILLAGE 2 0 2 2020-09-16
CHATTANOOGA 2 0 2 2020-09-16
FOYIL 2 0 2 2020-09-16
OKAY 2 0 2 2020-09-16
MILL CREEK 2 0 2 2020-09-16
DEER CREEK 2 0 1 2020-09-16
HALLETT 2 0 2 2020-09-16
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 2 0 2 2020-09-16
EAKLY 2 0 2 2020-09-16
REYDON 2 0 0 2020-09-16
HILLSDALE 2 0 2 2020-09-16
HASTINGS 2 0 2 2020-09-16
BESSIE 2 0 1 2020-09-16
GOLTRY 1 0 1 2020-09-16
TULLAHASSEE 1 0 0 2020-09-16
REDBIRD 1 0 1 2020-09-16
SLAUGHTERVILLE 1 0 1 2020-09-16
ARNETT 1 0 0 2020-09-16
BLACKBURN 1 0 1 2020-09-16
WAYNOKA 1 0 0 2020-09-16
GENE AUTRY 1 0 1 2020-09-16
STERLING 1 0 1 2020-09-16
GAGE 1 0 1 2020-09-16
KEYES 1 0 1 2020-09-16
CARTER 1 0 0 2020-09-16
GOTEBO 1 0 1 2020-09-16
MEDICINE PARK 1 0 1 2020-09-16
RENTIESVILLE 1 0 0 2020-09-16
MOFFETT 1 0 1 2020-09-16
BYNG 1 0 1 2020-09-16
BYARS 1 0 0 2020-09-16
PEORIA 1 0 0 2020-09-16
RALSTON 1 0 1 2020-09-16
ROCKY 1 0 1 2020-09-16
BURLINGTON 1 0 0 2020-09-16
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2020-09-16
LOCO 1 0 1 2020-09-16

Long-term care cases

Long-term care or nursing home COVID-19 cases listed by OSDH in Garfield County include 24 cases with 18 recovered and five deaths at Golden Oaks; 15 cases with 14 recovered and one death at Kenwood Manor; 12 cases with eight recovered at The Living Center; seven cases with six recovered at The Arbors; three cases with two recovered each at The Commons and Greenbrier Nursing Home and one case at Greenbrier Village Residential Living; two recovered cases at Enid Senior Care and one recovered case at Garland Road Nursing and Rehab Center, according to OSDH data released Tuesday evening.

COVID-19 cases in area long-term care facilities include one recovered case at Summers HealthCare in Blaine County; one recovered case at Community Health Center in Grant County; one recovered case at Billings Fairchild Center in Noble County; two recovered cases at First Shamrock Care and Countrywood Assisted Living and Memory Care and 68 cases with 61 recovered and two deaths at Hennessey Nursing Center, in Kingfisher County; two recovered cases at Beadles Nursing Home and one recovered case at Share Medical Center in Woods County; 17 cases with 14 recovered at Mooreland Heritage Manor and 23 cases with six recovered at Woodward Skilled Nursing in Woodward County; and five recovered cases at Center of Family Love in Okarche, just south of the Kingfisher County line, in Canadian County, according to OSDH.

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

 

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you