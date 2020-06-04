ENID, Okla. — There were 102 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, including two in Northwest Oklahoma, and three more deaths reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday, June 4, 2020.
One of the deaths, a Tulsa County woman, was in the 36-49 age group, while the other two, an Oklahoma County man and a Tulsa County woman, were 65 or older, according to OSDH data. One death was on Wednesday and two were between May 22 and June 2, according to the agency. There have been 344 Oklahomans who have tested positive for COVID-19 who have died.
There have been 1,014 total hospitalizations cross the state, with 148 currently hospitalized, an increase of 12 over the previous day, and 63 of those in intensive care, OSDH data shows.
OSDH is meeting today to discuss legal parameters for data the agency can resume reporting after the state's attorney general announced Wednesday, June 3, 2020, that the agency can release COVID-19 data beyond county levels. Health Departments were told to cease releasing COVID-19 updates regarding city, zip code and nursing home/long-term care cases after expiration of the state's emergency declaration on May 31.
“It is incumbent upon us as state leaders to protect sensitive health information,” OSDH Interim Commissioner Lance Frye said. “I encourage Oklahomans to use the information to make informed decisions in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Northwest Oklahoma
Garfield and Kingfisher counties each gained a new case on Thursday, according to OSDH. Garfield County now has had 28 cases reported, with 24 recovered and one death, an 86-year-old Garfield County woman, in April. Kingfisher County has had 12 cases, with 11 recovered.
Elsewhere in Northwest Oklahoma, Blaine County has had eight cases, with six recovered; Major County has had six cases, with five recovered and one death, a woman in the 18-35 age group; Woodward County has had five cases, with four recovered; Woods County has had three cases, with all recovered; Grant County has had two cases, with both recovered; and Alfalfa County has had one recovered case, according to OSDH data.
Local hospitals have not reported any patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 in more than a month.
As the state of Oklahoma and city of Enid have lessened their COVID-19 restrictions, both Integris Bass Baptist Health Center and St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center have relaxed some of requirements.
“We are no longer testing all inpatients for COVID-19 unless they are symptomatic,” said Lori Boyd, director of marketing for St. Mary’s.
The hospital continues to screen every patient who comes to the emergency room for COVID-19 symptoms, she said, and visitors, employees and physicians are screened at the entrance.
Integris Bass is testing all patients and screening at facility entrances, waiting rooms are still closed and only one patient representative is allowed, according to Tania Warnock, marketing project lead for Bass.
Limited visitation rules and social distancing requirements remain in place and can be found at the hospitals’ websites, https://www.stmarysregional.com and https://integrisok.com.
State numbers
Cumulative cases were at 6,907 Thursday, June 3, 2020, a 1.5% increase from Wednesday's 6,805 cases, OSDH data shows. Of those cases, 782 remain active, an increase of 29 over the 753 reported Wednesday. There have been 5,781, or 83.7%, who have recovered, 70 of those on Wednesday, according to OSDH.
There have now been cases confirmed in 74 of the state's 77 counties, with Ellis, Harmon and Roger Mills counties in western Oklahoma the only counties without confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma, according to OSDH.
Cumulative totals of those testing positive in the state as of Thursday were 102 in the 0-4 age range, 274 in the 5-17 age range, 1,849 in the 18-35 age range, 1,525 in the 36-49 age range, 1,480 in the 50-64 age range and 1,677 in the 65 and older age range. The average age of those with COVID-19 is 48.4, according to OSDH data. Of those testing positive, 3,661 or 53%, have been female, and 3,239, or 46.89%, have been male. Seven are listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Thursday. There have been 213,142 total specimens drawn for COVID-19 testing, and 204,815 have been negative.
The virus has impacted Oklahoma’s long-term care and nursing home facilities particularly hard, with 997, or 14.7%, of the state’s positive COVID-19 cases involving a resident or staff member, according to the OSDH executive report, which also states there have been 182 deaths involving long-term care centers and nursing homes, including one staff member in Northwest Oklahoma in April.
Of the overall 344 deaths in the state, 277, or 80.52%, have been 65 and older; 55, or 15.99%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 8, or 2.33%, have been in the 36-49 age group; and 4, or 1.17%, have been in the 18-35 age group. More men, 177 or 51.45%, than women, 167 or 48.55%, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH.
Of those testing positive who have died, 74.5% had at least one pre-existing condition such as diabetes, heart or circulatory disease, chronic lung disease, liver disease or renal failure. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 who have died is 75.4, according to OSDH.
Data shows deaths per county are 63 in Oklahoma County; 59 in Tulsa County; 37 in Cleveland County; 36 in Washington County; 17 in Wagoner County; 16 in Delaware County; 10 in Caddo County; 8 in Osage County; 7 each in Creek, Greer and Kay counties; 6 each in Muskogee and Texas counties; 5 in Rogers County; 4 each in Adair, Mayes and Pottawatomie counties; 3 each in Canadian, Comanche, Grady, Jackson, McClain, Pittsburg and Sequoyah counties; 2 each in Cotton, Lincoln, Ottawa, Pawnee, Pontotoc, and Seminole counties; and 1 each in Bryan, Carter, Cherokee, Choctaw, Garfield, Garvin, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, McCurtain, McIntosh, Payne, Stephens and Tillman counties.
Oklahoma per county 6.4.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|OKLAHOMA
|1328
|63
|1146
|TULSA
|1109
|59
|877
|TEXAS
|944
|6
|888
|CLEVELAND
|514
|37
|456
|WASHINGTON
|338
|36
|276
|COMANCHE
|293
|3
|267
|CADDO
|168
|10
|140
|WAGONER
|151
|17
|128
|CANADIAN
|137
|3
|124
|MCCLAIN
|107
|3
|97
|GRADY
|104
|3
|74
|OSAGE
|102
|8
|86
|DELAWARE
|100
|16
|83
|CREEK
|98
|7
|84
|ADAIR
|93
|4
|78
|CHOCTAW
|90
|1
|22
|ROGERS
|83
|5
|73
|MCCURTAIN
|77
|1
|29
|GREER
|66
|7
|59
|POTTAWATOMIE
|63
|4
|53
|MUSKOGEE
|60
|6
|30
|KAY
|57
|7
|47
|CARTER
|51
|1
|26
|PAYNE
|48
|1
|44
|PITTSBURG
|41
|3
|37
|STEPHENS
|41
|1
|37
|OTTAWA
|35
|2
|33
|BRYAN
|33
|1
|21
|PAWNEE
|32
|2
|27
|MAYES
|31
|4
|27
|CHEROKEE
|31
|1
|27
|CUSTER
|31
|0
|14
|SEMINOLE
|30
|2
|21
|GARFIELD
|28
|1
|24
|JACKSON
|27
|3
|20
|OKMULGEE
|25
|0
|23
|BEAVER
|24
|0
|24
|NOWATA
|23
|0
|22
|TILLMAN
|23
|1
|21
|LINCOLN
|22
|2
|19
|LOGAN
|19
|1
|18
|GARVIN
|18
|1
|14
|LOVE
|16
|0
|15
|SEQUOYAH
|16
|3
|11
|PONTOTOC
|15
|2
|8
|CRAIG
|15
|0
|15
|MCINTOSH
|14
|1
|11
|LE FLORE
|14
|1
|13
|KINGFISHER
|12
|0
|11
|MARSHALL
|10
|0
|7
|BLAINE
|8
|0
|6
|NOBLE
|7
|0
|7
|BECKHAM
|7
|0
|6
|HASKELL
|6
|0
|6
|KIOWA
|6
|0
|4
|MAJOR
|6
|1
|5
|COTTON
|5
|2
|3
|WOODWARD
|5
|0
|4
|LATIMER
|5
|1
|4
|PUSHMATAHA
|5
|0
|2
|MURRAY
|5
|0
|3
|OKFUSKEE
|5
|0
|3
|JEFFERSON
|4
|0
|4
|ATOKA
|4
|0
|2
|JOHNSTON
|3
|0
|3
|COAL
|3
|0
|1
|DEWEY
|3
|0
|2
|HUGHES
|3
|0
|0
|WOODS
|3
|0
|3
|GRANT
|2
|0
|2
|WASHITA
|2
|0
|1
|CIMARRON
|1
|0
|1
|HARPER
|1
|0
|1
|ALFALFA
|1
|0
|1
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
In Garfield County, the Health Department is equipped to handle more testing, Jackson said.
"Anecdotally we have had less requests for tests." Jackson said Tuesday, June 2. "We are seeing less calls."
She said there are no plans to hold any community testing because the department is able to handle requests for testing on a daily basis, and there is no waiting list as illness and worry seems to be lessening.
"We want to encourage people to continue to get tested if they are feeling ill or feel they have been exposed," Jackson said.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 contact tracing
OSDH also released an overview of its contact tracing procedure on June 1, so Oklahomans will know what to do in case they are contacted by the OSDH's team of nearly 600 trained professionals from Oklahoma National Guard, the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University.
Contact tracers will ask questions to determine who has been in contact with a COVID-19 patient in an effort to reduce the spread of the virus, according to OSDH. Most investigations begin with a phone call, and tracers will follow all scripts, polices and procedures provided by OSDH. Text messages, email, social media and in-person contact could be possible if initial calls are unsuccessful.
A contact tracing investigation is conducted with everyone testing positive for COVID-19. He or she will receive a phone call from a county or OSDH representative, usually within 48 hours. The caller ID should read “State of OK” and come from (405) 522-0001.
"The OSDH urges people to be aware that the State's contact tracers will never request personal information, such as a social security number, bank account, or credit card number, nor will they send emails or texts requesting a click on a link or an attachment," according to an OSDH press release.
Those who believe they received fraudulent communication can call OSDH at (405) 271-5600.
Long-term care facilities
As of the end of May, there were three confirmed positive results associated with long-term care facilities in Enid and one that was being disputed after the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported it May 21. Officials with Garland Road Nursing & Rehabilitation said the person at their facility has since tested negative for the virus. OSDH still had the facility listed on its executive report Friday evening, as the testing was taken by a local hospital.
The Commons was one of the first testing sites in the statewide initiative after an employee and another resident of the retirement and assisted living facility in Enid were confirmed positive for the virus April 30 while undergoing health care for unrelated issues, according to the facility. One other resident of the Commons tested positive for COVID-19, according to an OSDH report on Friday May 15, 2020, and one other test was inconclusive, according to Garfield County Health Department.
In addition to Garfield County facilities, OSDH reported a long-term care facility case involving a Blaine County individual on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
In April, a resident and two staff members, including a caregiver from Major County who died, tested positive for COVID-19 at Seiling Nursing Center, and a resident at First Shamrock Care Center in Kingfisher contracted the virus, according to OSDH.
OSDH also reported a long-term care facility case involving a Blaine County individual on May 19, one at Center of Family Love in Okarche on May 14 and Hennessey Nursing & Rehab, a senior living facility in Kingfisher County on May 12.
CDC information
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added six new COVID-19 symptoms to its list that people should be aware: chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell. These symptoms may appear 2–14 days after exposure to the virus. The main symptoms of COVID-19 remain coughing and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
