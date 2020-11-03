ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma gained 1,331 new COVID-19 cases, and 21 more deaths were reported Tuesday by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The 1.1% increase took the cumulative number to 126,526, with 15,917 of those active, a single-day decrease of 31, and 109,234, or 86.3%, recovered, including 1,341 since Monday. There have been 1,375 COVID-19-related deaths overall in the state, according to OSDH.
Seventeen of the deaths reported Tuesday were in the 65 and older age group: three Tulsa County men, a man and a woman each from Comanche and Oklahoma counties, two Garvin County women, men from Hughes, Latimer, McClain, McIntosh, Pottawatomie and Stephens counties and women from Ottawa and Seminole counties. Four other deaths were in the 50-64 age group: men from Beckham, Delaware, Ottawa and Tulsa counties, according to OSDH.
Tuesday's 1.6% increase in the number of Oklahomans dying due to COVID-19 or complications from the virus far outpaced the national one-day rate of .2%, according to OSDH. As of Tuesday morning, there were just fewer than 9.3 million cases in the United States, with 5.38 million active and 3.67 million recovered. The virus has claimed the lives of 231,490 Americans as of Tuesday morning's OSDH report.
Cumulative COVID-19 hospitalizations since the virus was confirmed in Oklahoma saw a single-day increase of 170 to a total of 9,104, according to the OSDH on Tuesday. Of those, 974 were in hospitals with or suspected of having COVID-19, with 336 in intensive care, as of the OSDH Executive Report Monday evening.
Adult ICU bed availability in the state was at 7%, according to the OSDH. Medical/surgical beds were at 17% availability statewide with a 96% hospital response rate, according to the Monday evening Executive Report released by OSDH. That same report shows the Northwest region for OSDH with 54 hospitalizations.
In Enid, St. Mary's Regional Medical Center had 16 patients confirmed positive and reported one new death. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported 18 patients positive for the virus as of Tuesday morning.
Garfield County saw a gain of 16 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday for a total of 2,574, with 301 of those active, a single-day decrease of 14, and 2,244 recovered. Enid saw a gain of 14 cases for a total of 2,359, with 276 active and 2,054 recovered.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Tuesday were 11 in Woodward, nine in Kingfisher, seven in Noble, two each in Blaine, Major and Woods and one each in Alfalfa and Grant. Case gains in Northwest Oklahoma cities and towns include nine in Kingfisher, eight in Woodward and one each in Alva, Ames, Burlington, Canton, Fairview, Mooreland, Mulhall, Pond Creek and Waynoka.
State numbers
OSDH reported Tuesday morning 1,663,016 cumulative specimens have been tested for COVID-19 in the state this year, with 1,520,813, or 91.4% of those negative. Those testing positive represent 3.2% of the state's population, listed at 3,956,971 in 2019, according to census.gov.
There have been 65,968 Oklahoma women and 60,515 men who have tested positive for COVID-19 as of the OSDH report Tuesday morning. There were 43 listed as unknown gender.
The 18-35 age group, with 356 new cases confirmed Tuesday, made up 34.4% of cases in the state. Other new case gains were 317 in the 36-49 age group, 265 in the 50-64 age group, 212 in the 65 and older age group, 156 in the 5-17 age group and 23 in the 0-4 group.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Tuesday were 2,335 in the 0-4 age group, 12,101 in the 5-17 age group, 43,515 in the 18-35 age group, 27,131 in the 36-49 age group, 23,351 in the 50-64 age group and 18,083 in the 65 and older age group. There were 10 listed as unknown age.
Of the overall 1,375 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 1,109 have been 65 and older and 209 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.9% of the total. There have been 42 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 14 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 784, than women, 591, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Tuesday.
Data shows deaths in 69 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 235 in Oklahoma County; 218 in Tulsa County; 106 in Cleveland County; 55 in Rogers County; 42 in Washington County; 41 in McCurtain County; 39 in Creek County; 31 in Wagoner County; 29 each in Delaware and Garfield counties; 28 in Muskogee County; 26 in Caddo County; 24 each in Canadian and LeFlore counties; 22 in Lincoln County; 21 each in Ottawa and Pittsburg counties; 20 in Comanche County; 17 in Grady County; 16 each in Kay, Mayes and Pottawatomie counties; 15 each in McClain and Osage counties; 14 each in Bryan, Jackson, Okmulgee, Payne and Sequoyah counties; 12 each in Adair and Beckham counties; 11 in McIntosh County; 10 each in Carter and Texas counties; nine in Stephens County; eight each in Cherokee, Garvin, Greer and Okfuskee counties; seven each in Custer, Hughes and Seminole counties; six each in Pushmataha and Woodward counties; five each in Haskell, Kingfisher, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; four each in Johnston, Nowata, Roger Mills and Tillman counties; three each in Cotton, Kiowa, Latimer, Murray and Noble counties; two each in Choctaw, Craig, Grant, Harper, Logan, Major and Marshall; and one each in Atoka, Beaver, Blaine, Dewey and Love counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per county released Tuesday by OSDH:
• Garfield with 2,574 cases, 2,244 recovered, 301 active and 29 deaths, all in Enid, reported Nov. 2, Oct. 27, Oct. 25, Oct. 24, Oct. 20, Oct. 13, Oct. 3, Sept. 30, 25, 24, 17, 12, 11, 10, 4, Aug. 29, 27, 26, 18, 15, 14, 13, and 6, July 28 and 23, June 21 and April 10;
• Woodward with 1,317 cases, 1,208 recovered, 103 active and six deaths, three in Woodward reported Nov. 1 and Sept. 26; two in Fort Supply, one reported Oct. 2 and a William S. Key Correctional Center inmate reported Sept. 22; and one in Mooreland reported Sept. 26.
• Kingfisher with 604 cases, 521 recovered, 78 active and five deaths, two reported Nov. 2, one in Kingfisher reported Oct. 23 and two in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27;
• Blaine with 229 cases, 192 recovered, 36 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28;
• Noble with 213 cases, 167 recovered, 43 active and three deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range;
• Major with 212 cases, 167 recovered, 43 active and two deaths, one reported Oct. 3 and a woman in 18-35 age group in April;
• Woods with 194 cases, 164 recovered and 30 active;
• Alfalfa with 139 cases, 117 recovered and 22 active;
• Grant with 120 cases, 84 recovered, 34 active and two deaths, one each in Wakita reported Oct. 30 and Deer Creek reported Sept. 29.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 2,359 in Enid (276 active); 895 Fort Supply (four active); 336 in Woodward (84 active); 261 in Kingfisher (56 active); 197 in Hennessey (10 active); 166 in Alva (26 active); 123 in Fairview (29 active); 84 in Watonga (17 active); 72 in Okarche (10 active); 62 in Helena (two active); 49 in Mooreland (nine active); 44 each in Garber (eight active) and Waukomis (six active); 42 in Pond Creek (12 active); 41 in Cashion (four active); 38 in Lahoma (one active); 37 in Dover (two active); 36 in Cherokee (nine active); 35 in Canton (seven active); 33 in Okeene (one active); 30 in Medford (four active); 27 in Ringwood (five active); 23 in Seiling (one active); 19 in Wakita (12 active); 17 each in Billings (four active), Cleo Springs (five active), Covington (five active) and Fairmont; 16 in Ames (four active); 14 each in Longdale (two active) and Waynoka (three active); 13 each in Burlington (three active), Kremlin (two active), Meno (three active) and Nash (four active); 11 each in Lamont (two active) and Mulhall (five active); eight each in Jet and Orlando; seven each in Hunter (one active) and Sharon (two active); six each in Aline (five active), Carmen (one active), Drummond (one active) and Marshall (one active); five each in Freedom, Hillsdale (one active) and Hitchcock; four in Goltry; two in Deer Creek; and one in Dacoma (one active), according to data released by OSDH on Tuesday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 1,205 cases, with 1,057 recovered and 19 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 1,133 cases, with 979 recovered and 10 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Tuesday. There were four cases with three recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
Oklahoma per county 11.3.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA
|25315
|235
|21823
|2020-11-03
|TULSA
|23153
|218
|20493
|2020-11-03
|CLEVELAND
|8826
|106
|7732
|2020-11-03
|CANADIAN
|4289
|24
|3599
|2020-11-03
|PAYNE
|2929
|14
|2725
|2020-11-03
|COMANCHE
|2685
|20
|2259
|2020-11-03
|ROGERS
|2657
|55
|2252
|2020-11-03
|GARFIELD
|2574
|29
|2244
|2020-11-03
|MUSKOGEE
|2510
|28
|2119
|2020-11-03
|POTTAWATOMIE
|2375
|16
|2021
|2020-11-03
|WAGONER
|2019
|31
|1807
|2020-11-03
|TEXAS
|1860
|10
|1742
|2020-11-03
|LE FLORE
|1779
|24
|1583
|2020-11-03
|BRYAN
|1743
|14
|1414
|2020-11-03
|MCCURTAIN
|1720
|41
|1491
|2020-11-03
|GRADY
|1706
|17
|1509
|2020-11-03
|CREEK
|1691
|39
|1467
|2020-11-03
|CHEROKEE
|1463
|8
|1257
|2020-11-03
|MCCLAIN
|1445
|15
|1217
|2020-11-03
|OSAGE
|1443
|15
|1338
|2020-11-03
|WASHINGTON
|1414
|42
|1237
|2020-11-03
|DELAWARE
|1346
|29
|1126
|2020-11-03
|OKMULGEE
|1339
|14
|1097
|2020-11-03
|PITTSBURG
|1323
|21
|1176
|2020-11-03
|SEQUOYAH
|1323
|14
|1137
|2020-11-03
|WOODWARD
|1317
|6
|1208
|2020-11-03
|OTTAWA
|1312
|21
|1170
|2020-11-03
|JACKSON
|1204
|14
|1059
|2020-11-03
|CADDO
|1203
|26
|1069
|2020-11-03
|CUSTER
|1142
|7
|1042
|2020-11-03
|MAYES
|1038
|16
|880
|2020-11-03
|BECKHAM
|964
|12
|834
|2020-11-03
|CARTER
|949
|10
|776
|2020-11-03
|KAY
|946
|16
|809
|2020-11-03
|PONTOTOC
|936
|5
|706
|2020-11-03
|LOGAN
|913
|2
|797
|2020-11-03
|SEMINOLE
|883
|7
|714
|2020-11-03
|ADAIR
|873
|12
|674
|2020-11-03
|LINCOLN
|859
|22
|730
|2020-11-03
|STEPHENS
|834
|9
|647
|2020-11-03
|GARVIN
|806
|8
|613
|2020-11-03
|CRAIG
|662
|2
|594
|2020-11-03
|OKFUSKEE
|608
|8
|307
|2020-11-03
|KINGFISHER
|604
|5
|521
|2020-11-03
|MCINTOSH
|549
|11
|456
|2020-11-03
|CHOCTAW
|495
|2
|412
|2020-11-03
|ATOKA
|481
|1
|415
|2020-11-03
|HUGHES
|436
|7
|361
|2020-11-03
|HASKELL
|420
|5
|350
|2020-11-03
|PAWNEE
|355
|5
|318
|2020-11-03
|MURRAY
|344
|3
|278
|2020-11-03
|MARSHALL
|323
|2
|257
|2020-11-03
|JOHNSTON
|322
|4
|266
|2020-11-03
|PUSHMATAHA
|310
|6
|253
|2020-11-03
|LOVE
|301
|1
|260
|2020-11-03
|NOWATA
|279
|4
|233
|2020-11-03
|LATIMER
|234
|3
|187
|2020-11-03
|BLAINE
|229
|1
|192
|2020-11-03
|NOBLE
|213
|3
|167
|2020-11-03
|MAJOR
|212
|2
|167
|2020-11-03
|KIOWA
|197
|3
|163
|2020-11-03
|WASHITA
|195
|0
|163
|2020-11-03
|WOODS
|194
|0
|164
|2020-11-03
|TILLMAN
|166
|4
|138
|2020-11-03
|GREER
|161
|8
|134
|2020-11-03
|ALFALFA
|139
|0
|117
|2020-11-03
|COAL
|123
|0
|90
|2020-11-03
|GRANT
|120
|2
|84
|2020-11-03
|COTTON
|114
|3
|90
|2020-11-03
|BEAVER
|103
|1
|82
|2020-11-03
|DEWEY
|95
|1
|85
|2020-11-03
|ROGER MILLS
|94
|4
|77
|2020-11-03
|JEFFERSON
|93
|0
|72
|2020-11-03
|HARPER
|81
|2
|66
|2020-11-03
|HARMON
|80
|0
|61
|2020-11-03
|CIMARRON
|41
|0
|39
|2020-11-03
|ELLIS
|31
|0
|20
|2020-11-03
|16
|0
|2
|2020-11-03
Oklahoma per city 11.3.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|19784
|199
|17270
|2020-11-03
|TULSA
|15133
|150
|13591
|2020-11-03
|NORMAN
|4571
|59
|4049
|2020-11-03
|EDMOND
|4445
|27
|3728
|2020-11-03
|BROKEN ARROW
|4444
|45
|3862
|2020-11-03
|OTHER***
|2817
|19
|2397
|2020-11-03
|STILLWATER
|2370
|8
|2230
|2020-11-03
|ENID
|2359
|29
|2054
|2020-11-03
|YUKON
|2104
|9
|1781
|2020-11-03
|LAWTON
|1741
|16
|1441
|2020-11-03
|MOORE
|1601
|17
|1364
|2020-11-03
|CLAREMORE
|1555
|49
|1276
|2020-11-03
|GUYMON
|1468
|10
|1377
|2020-11-03
|SHAWNEE
|1435
|14
|1194
|2020-11-03
|OWASSO
|1305
|4
|1115
|2020-11-03
|MUSKOGEE
|1191
|21
|949
|2020-11-03
|BARTLESVILLE
|1153
|38
|1010
|2020-11-03
|TAHLEQUAH
|1081
|4
|931
|2020-11-03
|ALTUS
|1050
|14
|933
|2020-11-03
|DURANT
|1041
|8
|864
|2020-11-03
|JENKS
|1009
|9
|929
|2020-11-03
|MCALESTER
|997
|19
|898
|2020-11-03
|BIXBY
|975
|5
|840
|2020-11-03
|EL RENO
|948
|8
|743
|2020-11-03
|FORT SUPPLY
|895
|2
|889
|2020-11-03
|CHICKASHA
|816
|10
|741
|2020-11-03
|MIAMI
|790
|13
|714
|2020-11-03
|SAPULPA
|774
|14
|662
|2020-11-03
|ADA
|771
|3
|583
|2020-11-03
|ARDMORE
|769
|8
|625
|2020-11-03
|TAFT
|768
|2
|735
|2020-11-03
|SAND SPRINGS
|712
|7
|620
|2020-11-03
|MUSTANG
|704
|4
|603
|2020-11-03
|PONCA CITY
|698
|13
|619
|2020-11-03
|BROKEN BOW
|671
|25
|580
|2020-11-03
|CHOCTAW
|608
|5
|521
|2020-11-03
|BETHANY
|595
|6
|506
|2020-11-03
|LEXINGTON
|580
|6
|472
|2020-11-03
|BLANCHARD
|579
|2
|499
|2020-11-03
|STILWELL
|578
|10
|432
|2020-11-03
|DUNCAN
|567
|4
|431
|2020-11-03
|CLINTON
|562
|1
|508
|2020-11-03
|VINITA
|555
|2
|509
|2020-11-03
|IDABEL
|542
|9
|478
|2020-11-03
|GLENPOOL
|537
|5
|471
|2020-11-03
|SALLISAW
|530
|4
|456
|2020-11-03
|GUTHRIE
|515
|0
|443
|2020-11-03
|OKMULGEE
|515
|7
|426
|2020-11-03
|ELK CITY
|514
|6
|439
|2020-11-03
|HOMINY
|508
|2
|495
|2020-11-03
|GROVE
|502
|19
|429
|2020-11-03
|POTEAU
|494
|5
|444
|2020-11-03
|COLLINSVILLE
|494
|3
|432
|2020-11-03
|SEMINOLE
|482
|4
|387
|2020-11-03
|WEATHERFORD
|473
|5
|438
|2020-11-03
|SKIATOOK
|458
|8
|406
|2020-11-03
|COWETA
|449
|15
|384
|2020-11-03
|ANADARKO
|449
|9
|404
|2020-11-03
|MCLOUD
|428
|1
|391
|2020-11-03
|PURCELL
|412
|7
|340
|2020-11-03
|SAYRE
|412
|6
|364
|2020-11-03
|HENRYETTA
|408
|7
|324
|2020-11-03
|NEWCASTLE
|402
|4
|345
|2020-11-03
|ATOKA
|398
|0
|344
|2020-11-03
|TUTTLE
|372
|5
|304
|2020-11-03
|WAGONER
|345
|6
|292
|2020-11-03
|PRYOR CREEK
|336
|8
|297
|2020-11-03
|WOODWARD
|336
|3
|249
|2020-11-03
|TECUMSEH
|334
|1
|279
|2020-11-03
|HUGO
|333
|2
|276
|2020-11-03
|JAY
|328
|2
|277
|2020-11-03
|NOBLE
|319
|4
|268
|2020-11-03
|MULDROW
|310
|3
|264
|2020-11-03
|CUSHING
|309
|3
|273
|2020-11-03
|PAULS VALLEY
|305
|2
|220
|2020-11-03
|HOLDENVILLE
|298
|4
|252
|2020-11-03
|BOLEY
|294
|4
|80
|2020-11-03
|PIEDMONT
|288
|3
|260
|2020-11-03
|HEAVENER
|286
|7
|252
|2020-11-03
|CHECOTAH
|264
|5
|226
|2020-11-03
|KINGFISHER
|261
|1
|204
|2020-11-03
|SPIRO
|261
|1
|231
|2020-11-03
|STIGLER
|254
|4
|200
|2020-11-03
|HARRAH
|253
|2
|232
|2020-11-03
|BRISTOW
|249
|9
|216
|2020-11-03
|WEWOKA
|248
|1
|210
|2020-11-03
|EUFAULA
|245
|6
|205
|2020-11-03
|MIDWEST CITY
|234
|8
|195
|2020-11-03
|SULPHUR
|228
|3
|182
|2020-11-03
|HINTON
|225
|0
|200
|2020-11-03
|LOCUST GROVE
|219
|0
|191
|2020-11-03
|WARR ACRES
|216
|0
|195
|2020-11-03
|FORT GIBSON
|214
|4
|172
|2020-11-03
|CALERA
|212
|1
|174
|2020-11-03
|MADILL
|206
|1
|165
|2020-11-03
|MARIETTA
|198
|0
|172
|2020-11-03
|HENNESSEY
|197
|2
|185
|2020-11-03
|VIAN
|195
|3
|164
|2020-11-03
|CATOOSA
|194
|2
|154
|2020-11-03
|CHANDLER
|187
|10
|166
|2020-11-03
|CHELSEA
|185
|3
|162
|2020-11-03
|SPENCER
|179
|2
|160
|2020-11-03
|ANTLERS
|178
|6
|137
|2020-11-03
|OKEMAH
|174
|3
|121
|2020-11-03
|AFTON
|174
|2
|156
|2020-11-03
|SALINA
|173
|1
|136
|2020-11-03
|NOWATA
|170
|3
|152
|2020-11-03
|LINDSAY
|167
|2
|133
|2020-11-03
|PRAGUE
|167
|0
|126
|2020-11-03
|ALVA
|166
|0
|140
|2020-11-03
|TISHOMINGO
|166
|3
|143
|2020-11-03
|CLEVELAND
|164
|3
|148
|2020-11-03
|DEL CITY
|164
|0
|138
|2020-11-03
|SPERRY
|162
|2
|141
|2020-11-03
|MOUNDS
|157
|3
|138
|2020-11-03
|MEEKER
|156
|10
|138
|2020-11-03
|INOLA
|154
|3
|142
|2020-11-03
|ROLAND
|152
|1
|137
|2020-11-03
|WESTVILLE
|151
|2
|120
|2020-11-03
|MANNFORD
|149
|4
|130
|2020-11-03
|DEWEY
|145
|1
|129
|2020-11-03
|NICHOLS HILLS
|141
|0
|115
|2020-11-03
|VALLIANT
|141
|3
|118
|2020-11-03
|JONES
|139
|2
|116
|2020-11-03
|HOOKER
|138
|0
|128
|2020-11-03
|POCOLA
|138
|3
|123
|2020-11-03
|OOLOGAH
|137
|0
|117
|2020-11-03
|MORRIS
|136
|0
|114
|2020-11-03
|PERKINS
|133
|2
|116
|2020-11-03
|CHOUTEAU
|132
|6
|110
|2020-11-03
|WISTER
|132
|1
|115
|2020-11-03
|MARLOW
|132
|1
|97
|2020-11-03
|TALIHINA
|131
|6
|109
|2020-11-03
|WASHINGTON
|131
|0
|117
|2020-11-03
|MANGUM
|129
|8
|106
|2020-11-03
|BEGGS
|127
|0
|104
|2020-11-03
|FREDERICK
|125
|4
|108
|2020-11-03
|HASKELL
|124
|1
|109
|2020-11-03
|PAWHUSKA
|124
|1
|116
|2020-11-03
|FAIRVIEW
|123
|0
|99
|2020-11-03
|COMMERCE
|118
|2
|107
|2020-11-03
|PAWNEE
|117
|1
|103
|2020-11-03
|KANSAS
|117
|3
|86
|2020-11-03
|ELGIN
|115
|1
|88
|2020-11-03
|STROUD
|115
|0
|97
|2020-11-03
|WYNNEWOOD
|114
|1
|77
|2020-11-03
|HOWE
|113
|0
|110
|2020-11-03
|WYANDOTTE
|113
|1
|99
|2020-11-03
|HULBERT
|112
|2
|99
|2020-11-03
|WILBURTON
|112
|1
|89
|2020-11-03
|CACHE
|111
|0
|87
|2020-11-03
|KINGSTON
|111
|1
|87
|2020-11-03
|COLCORD
|110
|1
|92
|2020-11-03
|COMANCHE
|106
|3
|97
|2020-11-03
|WRIGHT CITY
|103
|0
|88
|2020-11-03
|LUTHER
|100
|2
|75
|2020-11-03
|GORE
|100
|3
|86
|2020-11-03
|DAVIS
|100
|0
|83
|2020-11-03
|COLBERT
|99
|3
|78
|2020-11-03
|HOBART
|98
|2
|82
|2020-11-03
|APACHE
|97
|2
|82
|2020-11-03
|FAIRLAND
|97
|1
|82
|2020-11-03
|BLACKWELL
|95
|1
|67
|2020-11-03
|CADDO
|93
|0
|70
|2020-11-03
|STRATFORD
|93
|0
|74
|2020-11-03
|HAWORTH
|92
|2
|81
|2020-11-03
|CARNEGIE
|91
|2
|80
|2020-11-03
|COALGATE
|89
|0
|65
|2020-11-03
|BARNSDALL
|88
|2
|79
|2020-11-03
|KONAWA
|88
|1
|57
|2020-11-03
|WALTERS
|87
|1
|72
|2020-11-03
|KELLYVILLE
|86
|2
|73
|2020-11-03
|TEXHOMA
|86
|0
|85
|2020-11-03
|WATONGA
|84
|0
|67
|2020-11-03
|PERRY
|84
|1
|67
|2020-11-03
|KEOTA
|82
|0
|74
|2020-11-03
|GOODWELL
|82
|0
|75
|2020-11-03
|KIEFER
|81
|0
|66
|2020-11-03
|MEAD
|81
|1
|70
|2020-11-03
|BOKCHITO
|81
|1
|56
|2020-11-03
|FORT COBB
|80
|0
|74
|2020-11-03
|NEWKIRK
|78
|1
|65
|2020-11-03
|PADEN
|78
|0
|61
|2020-11-03
|HARTSHORNE
|77
|0
|66
|2020-11-03
|QUAPAW
|77
|2
|65
|2020-11-03
|BINGER
|76
|9
|62
|2020-11-03
|CAMERON
|75
|0
|68
|2020-11-03
|LONE GROVE
|75
|1
|64
|2020-11-03
|HOLLIS
|74
|0
|58
|2020-11-03
|OKARCHE
|72
|2
|60
|2020-11-03
|WETUMKA
|71
|1
|59
|2020-11-03
|WELLSTON
|71
|0
|61
|2020-11-03
|HYDRO
|69
|1
|56
|2020-11-03
|WARNER
|69
|0
|52
|2020-11-03
|DRUMRIGHT
|69
|1
|65
|2020-11-03
|MINCO
|69
|0
|61
|2020-11-03
|MAYSVILLE
|68
|3
|55
|2020-11-03
|BLAIR
|66
|0
|56
|2020-11-03
|ELMORE CITY
|65
|0
|60
|2020-11-03
|TONKAWA
|65
|0
|54
|2020-11-03
|TALALA
|65
|0
|60
|2020-11-03
|WATTS
|64
|0
|56
|2020-11-03
|ARCADIA
|64
|0
|51
|2020-11-03
|PORTER
|64
|1
|55
|2020-11-03
|CRESCENT
|64
|1
|57
|2020-11-03
|BOKOSHE
|63
|0
|59
|2020-11-03
|ALEX
|62
|0
|53
|2020-11-03
|HELENA
|62
|0
|60
|2020-11-03
|FLETCHER
|61
|1
|52
|2020-11-03
|WAYNE
|60
|1
|49
|2020-11-03
|RED ROCK
|60
|1
|48
|2020-11-03
|CEMENT
|59
|0
|57
|2020-11-03
|EARLSBORO
|56
|0
|52
|2020-11-03
|PORUM
|55
|1
|46
|2020-11-03
|FORT TOWSON
|55
|0
|48
|2020-11-03
|YALE
|55
|2
|51
|2020-11-03
|ADAIR
|55
|0
|41
|2020-11-03
|WILSON
|54
|0
|48
|2020-11-03
|BOSWELL
|53
|0
|44
|2020-11-03
|STONEWALL
|52
|1
|38
|2020-11-03
|QUINTON
|51
|0
|43
|2020-11-03
|NEW CORDELL
|49
|0
|44
|2020-11-03
|MOORELAND
|49
|1
|39
|2020-11-03
|BIG CABIN
|48
|2
|40
|2020-11-03
|WELCH
|47
|0
|37
|2020-11-03
|WEBBERS FALLS
|47
|0
|35
|2020-11-03
|BENNINGTON
|45
|0
|26
|2020-11-03
|GEARY
|44
|0
|37
|2020-11-03
|NINNEKAH
|44
|1
|39
|2020-11-03
|GARBER
|44
|0
|36
|2020-11-03
|WAUKOMIS
|44
|0
|38
|2020-11-03
|OCHELATA
|43
|1
|36
|2020-11-03
|PAOLI
|43
|1
|29
|2020-11-03
|WELEETKA
|43
|1
|28
|2020-11-03
|BEAVER
|43
|0
|36
|2020-11-03
|ALLEN
|42
|2
|33
|2020-11-03
|THOMAS
|42
|0
|37
|2020-11-03
|POND CREEK
|42
|0
|30
|2020-11-03
|BLUEJACKET
|41
|1
|32
|2020-11-03
|CASHION
|41
|0
|37
|2020-11-03
|DEWAR
|41
|0
|34
|2020-11-03
|RED OAK
|40
|0
|32
|2020-11-03
|CHEYENNE
|40
|1
|34
|2020-11-03
|FAIRFAX
|39
|0
|33
|2020-11-03
|TYRONE
|39
|0
|33
|2020-11-03
|RAMONA
|39
|2
|34
|2020-11-03
|SHADY POINT
|39
|0
|35
|2020-11-03
|RUSH SPRINGS
|39
|0
|33
|2020-11-03
|DAVENPORT
|39
|0
|33
|2020-11-03
|OKTAHA
|38
|0
|27
|2020-11-03
|LAHOMA
|38
|0
|37
|2020-11-03
|GERONIMO
|38
|0
|34
|2020-11-03
|CYRIL
|38
|1
|36
|2020-11-03
|RINGLING
|38
|0
|31
|2020-11-03
|INDIAHOMA
|37
|1
|31
|2020-11-03
|BUFFALO
|37
|2
|30
|2020-11-03
|SPAVINAW
|37
|0
|28
|2020-11-03
|SASAKWA
|37
|0
|34
|2020-11-03
|BURNS FLAT
|37
|0
|27
|2020-11-03
|MCCURTAIN
|37
|1
|33
|2020-11-03
|DOVER
|37
|0
|35
|2020-11-03
|ROFF
|37
|0
|23
|2020-11-03
|CALUMET
|37
|0
|27
|2020-11-03
|KIOWA
|36
|1
|28
|2020-11-03
|MAUD
|36
|0
|31
|2020-11-03
|HAMMON
|36
|1
|33
|2020-11-03
|ARKOMA
|36
|0
|30
|2020-11-03
|CHEROKEE
|36
|0
|27
|2020-11-03
|PANAMA
|35
|1
|27
|2020-11-03
|KREBS
|35
|1
|31
|2020-11-03
|DELAWARE
|35
|1
|30
|2020-11-03
|LAVERNE
|35
|0
|29
|2020-11-03
|CANTON
|35
|1
|27
|2020-11-03
|MORRISON
|34
|0
|23
|2020-11-03
|COPAN
|34
|0
|29
|2020-11-03
|GARVIN
|33
|0
|29
|2020-11-03
|OKEENE
|33
|0
|32
|2020-11-03
|JENNINGS
|32
|1
|30
|2020-11-03
|BOISE CITY
|32
|0
|31
|2020-11-03
|GLENCOE
|32
|0
|29
|2020-11-03
|GRACEMONT
|32
|1
|27
|2020-11-03
|WAURIKA
|32
|0
|25
|2020-11-03
|ASHER
|32
|0
|27
|2020-11-03
|VERDEN
|31
|0
|29
|2020-11-03
|SOPER
|31
|0
|25
|2020-11-03
|OLUSTEE
|31
|0
|25
|2020-11-03
|AMBER
|31
|0
|25
|2020-11-03
|MILBURN
|30
|1
|25
|2020-11-03
|SNYDER
|30
|0
|20
|2020-11-03
|MEDFORD
|30
|0
|26
|2020-11-03
|WANETTE
|30
|0
|26
|2020-11-03
|LEEDEY
|30
|1
|28
|2020-11-03
|THACKERVILLE
|30
|0
|21
|2020-11-03
|ARAPAHO
|30
|0
|26
|2020-11-03
|CANUTE
|29
|0
|23
|2020-11-03
|CLAYTON
|29
|0
|26
|2020-11-03
|GANS
|29
|0
|24
|2020-11-03
|COUNCIL HILL
|29
|0
|17
|2020-11-03
|DEPEW
|28
|1
|25
|2020-11-03
|GRANITE
|28
|0
|24
|2020-11-03
|CARNEY
|28
|0
|27
|2020-11-03
|LOOKEBA
|27
|2
|22
|2020-11-03
|RINGWOOD
|27
|0
|22
|2020-11-03
|UNION CITY
|27
|0
|22
|2020-11-03
|OILTON
|27
|1
|22
|2020-11-03
|RIPLEY
|25
|0
|19
|2020-11-03
|RATTAN
|25
|0
|22
|2020-11-03
|CANEY
|24
|0
|20
|2020-11-03
|SEILING
|23
|0
|22
|2020-11-03
|MANNSVILLE
|23
|0
|18
|2020-11-03
|OAKS
|23
|1
|17
|2020-11-03
|TERLTON
|23
|0
|22
|2020-11-03
|TIPTON
|23
|0
|16
|2020-11-03
|ERICK
|22
|0
|18
|2020-11-03
|LANGLEY
|22
|0
|21
|2020-11-03
|ACHILLE
|22
|0
|20
|2020-11-03
|RAVIA
|22
|0
|18
|2020-11-03
|HAILEYVILLE
|22
|0
|20
|2020-11-03
|KINTA
|22
|0
|20
|2020-11-03
|VELMA
|21
|1
|18
|2020-11-03
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|21
|1
|17
|2020-11-03
|BRAGGS
|21
|0
|13
|2020-11-03
|WHITEFIELD
|21
|0
|16
|2020-11-03
|HANNA
|20
|0
|17
|2020-11-03
|POCASSET
|20
|0
|19
|2020-11-03
|SCHULTER
|20
|0
|13
|2020-11-03
|SPRINGER
|19
|1
|18
|2020-11-03
|PITTSBURG
|19
|0
|13
|2020-11-03
|CORN
|19
|0
|17
|2020-11-03
|AGRA
|19
|1
|16
|2020-11-03
|SENTINEL
|19
|0
|17
|2020-11-03
|KAW CITY
|19
|1
|18
|2020-11-03
|CANADIAN
|19
|0
|15
|2020-11-03
|SAVANNA
|19
|0
|17
|2020-11-03
|WAKITA
|19
|1
|6
|2020-11-03
|MILL CREEK
|18
|0
|15
|2020-11-03
|HEALDTON
|18
|0
|12
|2020-11-03
|STUART
|17
|0
|16
|2020-11-03
|LENAPAH
|17
|0
|15
|2020-11-03
|COVINGTON
|17
|0
|12
|2020-11-03
|TEMPLE
|17
|2
|12
|2020-11-03
|OPTIMA
|17
|0
|17
|2020-11-03
|LEHIGH
|17
|0
|15
|2020-11-03
|FAIRMONT
|17
|0
|17
|2020-11-03
|CLEO SPRINGS
|17
|0
|12
|2020-11-03
|BILLINGS
|17
|1
|12
|2020-11-03
|LANGSTON
|16
|0
|15
|2020-11-03
|AMES
|16
|0
|12
|2020-11-03
|KETCHUM
|16
|0
|15
|2020-11-03
|KENEFIC
|16
|0
|12
|2020-11-03
|MARBLE CITY
|16
|0
|14
|2020-11-03
|GRANDFIELD
|15
|0
|11
|2020-11-03
|FOSS
|15
|0
|12
|2020-11-03
|STERLING
|15
|0
|13
|2020-11-03
|COYLE
|15
|0
|9
|2020-11-03
|RYAN
|15
|0
|12
|2020-11-03
|WANN
|15
|0
|10
|2020-11-03
|VICI
|15
|0
|15
|2020-11-03
|CASTLE
|14
|0
|13
|2020-11-03
|TRYON
|14
|0
|13
|2020-11-03
|LONE WOLF
|14
|0
|13
|2020-11-03
|LONGDALE
|14
|0
|12
|2020-11-03
|BYARS
|14
|0
|11
|2020-11-03
|CALVIN
|14
|1
|10
|2020-11-03
|WAYNOKA
|14
|0
|11
|2020-11-03
|PRUE
|13
|0
|12
|2020-11-03
|NORTH MIAMI
|13
|0
|12
|2020-11-03
|NASH
|13
|0
|9
|2020-11-03
|HARDESTY
|13
|0
|12
|2020-11-03
|BURLINGTON
|13
|0
|10
|2020-11-03
|ELDORADO
|13
|0
|8
|2020-11-03
|CROWDER
|13
|0
|12
|2020-11-03
|KREMLIN
|13
|0
|11
|2020-11-03
|MENO
|13
|0
|10
|2020-11-03
|ROOSEVELT
|12
|0
|11
|2020-11-03
|SPARKS
|12
|0
|10
|2020-11-03
|SHATTUCK
|12
|0
|7
|2020-11-03
|REYDON
|12
|0
|8
|2020-11-03
|BOYNTON
|12
|0
|9
|2020-11-03
|FARGO
|12
|0
|8
|2020-11-03
|BURBANK
|11
|0
|10
|2020-11-03
|SAWYER
|11
|0
|9
|2020-11-03
|LAMONT
|11
|0
|9
|2020-11-03
|DUSTIN
|11
|0
|8
|2020-11-03
|BRADLEY
|11
|0
|11
|2020-11-03
|DILL CITY
|11
|0
|11
|2020-11-03
|MULHALL
|11
|0
|6
|2020-11-03
|AVANT
|10
|0
|9
|2020-11-03
|STRINGTOWN
|10
|1
|9
|2020-11-03
|FOSTER
|10
|0
|8
|2020-11-03
|BERNICE
|10
|0
|8
|2020-11-03
|DISNEY
|10
|0
|10
|2020-11-03
|OSAGE
|10
|0
|10
|2020-11-03
|SHIDLER
|10
|0
|9
|2020-11-03
|ROCKY
|10
|0
|10
|2020-11-03
|BUTLER
|10
|0
|10
|2020-11-03
|RATLIFF CITY
|9
|0
|7
|2020-11-03
|RANDLETT
|9
|0
|6
|2020-11-03
|CUSTER CITY
|9
|0
|9
|2020-11-03
|TALOGA
|9
|0
|4
|2020-11-03
|MARTHA
|9
|0
|7
|2020-11-03
|CARTER
|9
|0
|7
|2020-11-03
|GOTEBO
|9
|0
|9
|2020-11-03
|DIBBLE
|9
|0
|9
|2020-11-03
|GOLDSBY
|8
|0
|6
|2020-11-03
|WAPANUCKA
|8
|0
|7
|2020-11-03
|RALSTON
|8
|0
|7
|2020-11-03
|GOULD
|8
|0
|4
|2020-11-03
|JET
|8
|0
|8
|2020-11-03
|FORGAN
|8
|0
|6
|2020-11-03
|TUPELO
|8
|0
|6
|2020-11-03
|ORLANDO
|8
|0
|8
|2020-11-03
|OKAY
|7
|0
|7
|2020-11-03
|CHATTANOOGA
|7
|0
|5
|2020-11-03
|HUNTER
|7
|0
|6
|2020-11-03
|FITZHUGH
|7
|0
|6
|2020-11-03
|INDIANOLA
|7
|0
|6
|2020-11-03
|FRANCIS
|7
|0
|3
|2020-11-03
|SHARON
|7
|0
|5
|2020-11-03
|GAGE
|7
|0
|5
|2020-11-03
|LAMAR
|7
|0
|6
|2020-11-03
|ALDERSON
|7
|0
|7
|2020-11-03
|CARMEN
|6
|0
|5
|2020-11-03
|DRUMMOND
|6
|0
|5
|2020-11-03
|TERRAL
|6
|0
|2
|2020-11-03
|MARSHALL
|6
|0
|5
|2020-11-03
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|6
|0
|5
|2020-11-03
|LOCO
|6
|0
|5
|2020-11-03
|BESSIE
|6
|0
|4
|2020-11-03
|WYNONA
|6
|0
|5
|2020-11-03
|ALINE
|6
|0
|1
|2020-11-03
|FAXON
|6
|0
|4
|2020-11-03
|MILLERTON
|6
|0
|6
|2020-11-03
|BOWLEGS
|6
|0
|6
|2020-11-03
|HILLSDALE
|5
|0
|4
|2020-11-03
|FREEDOM
|5
|0
|5
|2020-11-03
|MARLAND
|5
|0
|4
|2020-11-03
|HITCHCOCK
|5
|0
|5
|2020-11-03
|ALBION
|5
|0
|5
|2020-11-03
|PEORIA
|4
|0
|4
|2020-11-03
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|4
|0
|4
|2020-11-03
|ARNETT
|4
|0
|2
|2020-11-03
|HASTINGS
|4
|0
|3
|2020-11-03
|FOYIL
|4
|0
|4
|2020-11-03
|GOLTRY
|4
|0
|4
|2020-11-03
|KEYES
|3
|0
|3
|2020-11-03
|NICOMA PARK
|3
|0
|1
|2020-11-03
|SLICK
|3
|0
|3
|2020-11-03
|FANSHAWE
|3
|0
|2
|2020-11-03
|THE VILLAGE
|3
|0
|3
|2020-11-03
|VERA
|3
|0
|3
|2020-11-03
|DEVOL
|3
|0
|2
|2020-11-03
|DOUGHERTY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-11-03
|BROMIDE
|2
|0
|1
|2020-11-03
|WILLOW
|2
|0
|2
|2020-11-03
|COLONY
|2
|0
|1
|2020-11-03
|KENDRICK
|2
|0
|2
|2020-11-03
|RENTIESVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-11-03
|MEDICINE PARK
|2
|0
|2
|2020-11-03
|EAKLY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-11-03
|HALLETT
|2
|0
|2
|2020-11-03
|DEER CREEK
|2
|1
|1
|2020-11-03
|BYNG
|2
|0
|2
|2020-11-03
|CAMARGO
|2
|0
|2
|2020-11-03
|CROMWELL
|2
|0
|1
|2020-11-03
|REDBIRD
|2
|0
|2
|2020-11-03
|BRAMAN
|1
|0
|0
|2020-11-03
|DACOMA
|1
|0
|0
|2020-11-03
|NORGE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-03
|TULLAHASSEE
|1
|0
|0
|2020-11-03
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-03
|FOREST PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-03
|WAINWRIGHT
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-03
|GENE AUTRY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-03
|MOFFETT
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-03
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-03
|VERDIGRIS
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-03
|BLACKBURN
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-03
|ROCK ISLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-03
|KEMP
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-03
|PINK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-03
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying that due to adequate supplies residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.
