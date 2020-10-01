You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking editor's pick topical featured top story

OSDH: 1,170 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths in state

  • Updated
  • 6 min to read
Covid-19 model
CDC Photo

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma gained another 1,170 cases of COVID-19 and four more deaths were reported in the state by the Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday.

The 1.3% increase in cases took the total overall number to 88,369 since March when the virus was confirmed in the state. Of those cases, 12,851 were active, a single-day decrease of 217, and 74,483, or 84.3%, were recovered, including 1,383 since Wednesday's report.

There have been 1,035 overall deaths either due to or because of complications from the virus. Deaths reported Thursday were three in the 65 and older age group, two women from Muskogee and Oklahoma counties and a Cleveland County man, and a Beckham County man in the 50-64 age group.

A cumulative 6,510 Oklahomans testing positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized, an increase of 61 since the last OSDH daily report on Wednesday. Of those, 610 were hospitalized, with 239 in intensive care, as of Wednesday evening's Executive Report. 

Garfield County saw an increase of 28 COVID-19 cases on Thursday for a cumulative total of 1,767, with 331 of those active and 1,415 recovered. Enid had 1,648 cases, a single-day increase of 22, with 293 active and 1,334 recovered.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Thursday were seven in Woodward, six in Kingfisher, four in Noble, three each in Alfalfa and Grant and one in Blaine. Woods County saw a reduction of two cases. Case increases in Northwest Oklahoma cities and towns include eight in Woodward; seven in Fort Supply; four in Kingfisher; two each in Cherokee, Fairmont, Garber and Watonga; and one each in Burlington, Dover, Fairview, Hennessey, Lahoma, Medford, Pond Creek, Wakita and Waukomis. Alva saw a reduction of two cases and Longdale and Ringwood each saw a reduction of one.

State numbers

There have been 1,229,753 cumulative specimens tested for COVID-19 in the state this year, with 1,127,072, or 91.7% of those negative as of Thursday, according to OSDH data. Those testing positive represent 2.23% of the state's population, listed at 3,956,971 in 2019, according to census.gov.

The 18-35 age group continued to lead the increase in cases, with 349 on Thursday, according to the OSDH website. The age group made up 36.2% of all cases in the state, according to OSDH data. Other new case gains were 257 in the 36-49 age group, 247 in the 50-64 age group, 192 in the 65 and older age group, 110 in the 5-17 age group and 17 in the 0-4 group.

Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Thursday were 1,728 in the 0-4 age group, 8,379 in the 5-17 age group, 31,969 in the 18-35 age group, 18,793 in the 36-49 age group, 15,572 in the 50-64 age group and 11,923 in the 65 and older age group. There were five listed as unknown age. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 39.2. 

There have been 46,026 Oklahoma women who have tested positive and 42,300 men. There were 43 listed as unknown gender, according to OSDH data on Thursday.

Of the overall 1,035 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 831 have been 65 and older and 159 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.7% of the total. There have been 32 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 12 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 570, than women, 465, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Thursday. The average age of those who have died is 74.7.

OSDH reports 74.8% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. Of the deaths, 411 or 39.9%, have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 2,788 cases among long-term care residents and 1,597 cases among staff, according to Wednesday's Executive Report.

Data shows deaths in 67 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 196 in Oklahoma County; 166 in Tulsa County; 72 in Cleveland County; 52 in Rogers County; 40 in Washington County; 34 each in Creek and McCurtain counties; 26 in Wagoner County; 25 in Delaware County; 24 in Muskogee County; 21 each in Caddo and Garfield counties; 20 in Pittsburg County; 19 in LeFlore County; 17 in Canadian County; 13 each in Comanche, Kay and Osage counties; 11 each in Grady, Mayes and Sequoyah counties; 10 each in Adair, Jackson, Lincoln and Pottawatomie and Texas counties; nine in Carter County; eight each in Cherokee, Greer and Okmulgee counties; seven each in McClain and Payne counties; six each in McIntosh, Ottawa and Seminole counties; five each in Bryan, Garvin, Okfuskee and Stephens counties; four each in Beckham, Haskell, Hughes, Johnston, Nowata, and Woodward counties; three each in Cotton, Noble, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; two each in Choctaw, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Latimer, Marshall, Pushmataha and Tillman counties; and one each in Atoka, Blaine, Craig, Dewey, Grant, Harper, Logan, Love, Major, Murray and Roger Mills counties.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per county released Thursday by OSDH shows Garfield with 1,767 cases, 1,415 recovered, 331 active and 21 deaths, all in Enid, reported Sept. 30, 2524171211104Aug. 29272618151413, and 6July 28 and 23June 21 and April 10; Woodward with 1,108 cases, 428 recovered, 676 active and four deaths, two in Woodward and one in Mooreland reported Sept. 26 and an inmate reported Sept. 22; Kingfisher with 373 cases, 321 recovered, 50 active and two deaths, both in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27; Noble with 162 cases, 137 recovered, 22 active and three deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Blaine with 138 cases, 109 recovered, 28 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28; Woods with 113 cases, 97 recovered and 16 active; Major with 96 cases, 77 recovered, 18 active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Alfalfa with 75 cases, 56 recovered and 19 active; and Grant with 53 cases, 38 recovered, 14 active and one death, in Deer Creek, reported Sept. 29.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 1,648 in Enid (293 active); Fort Supply 869 (609 active); 183 in Woodward (46 active); 160 in Hennessey (14 active); 129 in Kingfisher (18 active); 98 in Alva (13 active); 57 in Watonga (seven active); 51 in Helena (six active); 44 in Fairview (eight active); 41 in Okarche (three active); 33 in Mooreland (three active); 29 in Garber (eight active); 25 in Canton (five active); 22 in Cashion (three active); 22 in Waukomis (10 active); 20 in Dover (six active); 18 each in Okeene (nine active) and Ringwood (two active); 17 in Medford (five active); 16 each in Cherokee (nine active) and Seiling (two active); 15 in Lahoma (four active); 13 in Pond Creek (five active); 12 in Fairmont (five active); 11 in Billings (one active); 10 each in Lamont (three active) and Longdale (three active); eight each in Cleo Springs (five active) and Meno (two active); seven each in Ames, Kremlin (two active) and Orlando; six each in Nash and Waynoka (three active); five each in Covington and Mulhall (one active); four each in Drummond, Freedom, Hitchcock, Jet (one active), Marshall and Wakita (one active); three in Hunter (three active); two each in Burlington (one active), Deer Creek, Goltry (one active) and Hillsdale; and one each in Carmen and Sharon (one active), according to data released by OSDH on Thursday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."

In Enid, there have been 887 cases, with 720 recovered and 11 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 752 cases, with 607 recovered and 10 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Thursday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

Oklahoma per county 10.1.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA 18580 196 16004 2020-10-01
TULSA 17482 166 15729 2020-10-01
CLEVELAND 6266 72 5378 2020-10-01
CANADIAN 2415 17 1943 2020-10-01
PAYNE 2346 7 2016 2020-10-01
ROGERS 1948 52 1590 2020-10-01
MUSKOGEE 1885 24 1594 2020-10-01
GARFIELD 1767 21 1415 2020-10-01
COMANCHE 1697 13 1469 2020-10-01
TEXAS 1576 10 1416 2020-10-01
WAGONER 1519 26 1358 2020-10-01
POTTAWATOMIE 1434 10 1155 2020-10-01
MCCURTAIN 1321 34 1143 2020-10-01
CREEK 1199 34 1017 2020-10-01
LE FLORE 1199 19 966 2020-10-01
GRADY 1151 11 865 2020-10-01
CHEROKEE 1125 8 914 2020-10-01
WOODWARD 1108 4 428 2020-10-01
WASHINGTON 1016 40 914 2020-10-01
BRYAN 1015 5 824 2020-10-01
OSAGE 1015 13 766 2020-10-01
PITTSBURG 978 20 857 2020-10-01
SEQUOYAH 940 11 754 2020-10-01
MCCLAIN 918 7 756 2020-10-01
OTTAWA 897 6 783 2020-10-01
OKMULGEE 864 8 740 2020-10-01
CADDO 821 21 661 2020-10-01
DELAWARE 804 25 642 2020-10-01
JACKSON 799 10 695 2020-10-01
CUSTER 734 0 513 2020-10-01
MAYES 683 11 508 2020-10-01
KAY 656 13 492 2020-10-01
ADAIR 649 10 503 2020-10-01
BECKHAM 575 4 274 2020-10-01
CARTER 570 9 493 2020-10-01
LOGAN 538 1 414 2020-10-01
CRAIG 511 1 480 2020-10-01
LINCOLN 486 10 381 2020-10-01
SEMINOLE 485 6 376 2020-10-01
PONTOTOC 459 3 349 2020-10-01
STEPHENS 458 5 358 2020-10-01
GARVIN 391 5 335 2020-10-01
KINGFISHER 373 2 321 2020-10-01
MCINTOSH 344 6 282 2020-10-01
CHOCTAW 336 2 288 2020-10-01
ATOKA 312 1 271 2020-10-01
HUGHES 300 4 264 2020-10-01
HASKELL 289 4 249 2020-10-01
PAWNEE 259 3 236 2020-10-01
LOVE 200 1 167 2020-10-01
JOHNSTON 193 4 139 2020-10-01
MARSHALL 190 2 165 2020-10-01
PUSHMATAHA 170 2 145 2020-10-01
NOBLE 162 3 137 2020-10-01
MURRAY 155 1 116 2020-10-01
NOWATA 153 4 127 2020-10-01
OKFUSKEE 147 5 116 2020-10-01
LATIMER 142 2 125 2020-10-01
BLAINE 138 1 109 2020-10-01
WOODS 113 0 97 2020-10-01
GREER 109 8 90 2020-10-01
TILLMAN 108 2 82 2020-10-01
MAJOR 96 1 77 2020-10-01
WASHITA 93 0 58 2020-10-01
KIOWA 79 2 61 2020-10-01
ALFALFA 75 0 56 2020-10-01
COAL 71 0 67 2020-10-01
DEWEY 69 1 53 2020-10-01
COTTON 69 3 59 2020-10-01
BEAVER 61 0 50 2020-10-01
ROGER MILLS 59 1 26 2020-10-01
GRANT 53 1 38 2020-10-01
HARMON 46 0 41 2020-10-01
JEFFERSON 44 0 38 2020-10-01
HARPER 30 1 25 2020-10-01
CIMARRON 27 0 23 2020-10-01
ELLIS 13 0 10 2020-10-01
11 0 7 2020-10-01

Oklahoma per city 10.1.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA CITY 14963 163 12973 2020-10-01
TULSA 11686 116 10594 2020-10-01
NORMAN 3352 38 2927 2020-10-01
BROKEN ARROW 3244 34 2906 2020-10-01
EDMOND 2785 23 2368 2020-10-01
OTHER*** 1980 14 1724 2020-10-01
STILLWATER 1952 5 1683 2020-10-01
ENID 1648 21 1334 2020-10-01
GUYMON 1257 10 1125 2020-10-01
YUKON 1200 6 965 2020-10-01
CLAREMORE 1172 48 937 2020-10-01
MOORE 1088 13 905 2020-10-01
LAWTON 1071 11 873 2020-10-01
OWASSO 882 3 776 2020-10-01
FORT SUPPLY 869 1 259 2020-10-01
BARTLESVILLE 839 37 752 2020-10-01
TAHLEQUAH 828 4 676 2020-10-01
JENKS 820 4 750 2020-10-01
SHAWNEE 791 9 623 2020-10-01
MUSKOGEE 782 17 582 2020-10-01
TAFT 747 2 733 2020-10-01
MCALESTER 744 18 642 2020-10-01
ALTUS 711 10 625 2020-10-01
BIXBY 694 5 603 2020-10-01
DURANT 648 2 521 2020-10-01
CHICKASHA 609 6 459 2020-10-01
MIAMI 537 4 462 2020-10-01
BROKEN BOW 535 22 473 2020-10-01
SAPULPA 529 12 451 2020-10-01
PONCA CITY 526 10 381 2020-10-01
SAND SPRINGS 500 5 416 2020-10-01
ARDMORE 476 7 412 2020-10-01
VINITA 447 1 416 2020-10-01
EL RENO 446 8 360 2020-10-01
STILWELL 433 8 325 2020-10-01
BETHANY 433 5 357 2020-10-01
MUSTANG 430 2 340 2020-10-01
IDABEL 426 6 366 2020-10-01
GLENPOOL 411 4 361 2020-10-01
LEXINGTON 401 4 348 2020-10-01
CHOCTAW 394 3 305 2020-10-01
ADA 371 1 282 2020-10-01
SALLISAW 366 4 290 2020-10-01
HOMINY 362 2 200 2020-10-01
BLANCHARD 354 1 265 2020-10-01
ANADARKO 350 6 293 2020-10-01
COLLINSVILLE 348 1 306 2020-10-01
CLINTON 346 0 273 2020-10-01
OKMULGEE 343 5 289 2020-10-01
COWETA 338 13 298 2020-10-01
MCLOUD 334 1 304 2020-10-01
GROVE 332 18 258 2020-10-01
SKIATOOK 328 8 301 2020-10-01
WEATHERFORD 307 0 184 2020-10-01
ELK CITY 304 3 182 2020-10-01
DUNCAN 302 3 241 2020-10-01
GUTHRIE 297 0 199 2020-10-01
POTEAU 292 4 220 2020-10-01
PURCELL 279 3 251 2020-10-01
ATOKA 259 0 226 2020-10-01
SAYRE 254 1 88 2020-10-01
HENRYETTA 253 3 217 2020-10-01
HUGO 246 2 214 2020-10-01
NEWCASTLE 244 3 181 2020-10-01
WAGONER 238 6 207 2020-10-01
SEMINOLE 230 4 165 2020-10-01
MULDROW 230 3 174 2020-10-01
TUTTLE 224 4 174 2020-10-01
CUSHING 220 2 194 2020-10-01
HEAVENER 216 6 194 2020-10-01
NOBLE 215 3 189 2020-10-01
PRYOR CREEK 214 4 160 2020-10-01
HOLDENVILLE 207 3 186 2020-10-01
TECUMSEH 201 0 146 2020-10-01
BRISTOW 192 9 162 2020-10-01
SPIRO 187 1 157 2020-10-01
MIDWEST CITY 186 7 154 2020-10-01
WEWOKA 183 1 155 2020-10-01
WOODWARD 183 2 135 2020-10-01
PIEDMONT 181 1 145 2020-10-01
WARR ACRES 178 0 158 2020-10-01
EUFAULA 170 3 140 2020-10-01
HARRAH 165 0 124 2020-10-01
STIGLER 163 3 134 2020-10-01
HENNESSEY 160 2 144 2020-10-01
CHECOTAH 156 3 135 2020-10-01
JAY 154 1 130 2020-10-01
HINTON 153 0 133 2020-10-01
PAULS VALLEY 151 1 137 2020-10-01
LOCUST GROVE 142 0 109 2020-10-01
VIAN 142 3 126 2020-10-01
CLEVELAND 141 3 130 2020-10-01
SPENCER 139 2 116 2020-10-01
CHANDLER 134 9 105 2020-10-01
CATOOSA 131 2 120 2020-10-01
FORT GIBSON 130 4 96 2020-10-01
KINGFISHER 129 0 111 2020-10-01
MARIETTA 128 0 102 2020-10-01
MOUNDS 124 3 100 2020-10-01
CALERA 123 1 105 2020-10-01
DEL CITY 122 0 97 2020-10-01
SALINA 120 1 75 2020-10-01
AFTON 120 0 108 2020-10-01
MADILL 119 1 110 2020-10-01
CHELSEA 119 1 94 2020-10-01
SPERRY 118 2 105 2020-10-01
INOLA 117 3 94 2020-10-01
WESTVILLE 111 2 89 2020-10-01
HOOKER 111 0 106 2020-10-01
MANNFORD 109 3 94 2020-10-01
TISHOMINGO 104 3 73 2020-10-01
HASKELL 103 1 87 2020-10-01
NICHOLS HILLS 102 0 97 2020-10-01
CHOUTEAU 99 6 77 2020-10-01
ALVA 98 0 85 2020-10-01
LINDSAY 97 2 81 2020-10-01
PERKINS 97 1 82 2020-10-01
POCOLA 97 3 74 2020-10-01
SULPHUR 96 1 68 2020-10-01
ROLAND 96 0 87 2020-10-01
COMMERCE 95 1 85 2020-10-01
DEWEY 95 1 87 2020-10-01
HULBERT 93 2 72 2020-10-01
WISTER 93 0 69 2020-10-01
VALLIANT 92 2 77 2020-10-01
NOWATA 92 3 83 2020-10-01
JONES 91 2 75 2020-10-01
WRIGHT CITY 91 0 74 2020-10-01
MANGUM 90 8 74 2020-10-01
HOWE 87 0 66 2020-10-01
FREDERICK 86 2 62 2020-10-01
BEGGS 84 0 75 2020-10-01
WYANDOTTE 84 1 76 2020-10-01
OOLOGAH 83 0 69 2020-10-01
TALIHINA 83 3 77 2020-10-01
WASHINGTON 83 0 70 2020-10-01
OKEMAH 82 3 66 2020-10-01
MORRIS 82 0 71 2020-10-01
GORE 81 1 61 2020-10-01
PRAGUE 81 0 70 2020-10-01
ANTLERS 78 2 65 2020-10-01
MARLOW 77 0 53 2020-10-01
TEXHOMA 74 0 69 2020-10-01
KANSAS 73 3 58 2020-10-01
HAWORTH 73 2 58 2020-10-01
PAWNEE 72 0 62 2020-10-01
COMANCHE 71 1 58 2020-10-01
WILBURTON 70 1 59 2020-10-01
COLCORD 68 1 61 2020-10-01
KINGSTON 68 1 53 2020-10-01
GOODWELL 67 0 60 2020-10-01
STROUD 65 0 57 2020-10-01
KEOTA 65 0 61 2020-10-01
KELLYVILLE 64 2 56 2020-10-01
PERRY 64 1 58 2020-10-01
MEEKER 64 0 48 2020-10-01
HARTSHORNE 62 0 58 2020-10-01
LUTHER 59 1 49 2020-10-01
WATONGA 57 0 50 2020-10-01
PAWHUSKA 57 0 49 2020-10-01
QUAPAW 55 0 45 2020-10-01
KIEFER 55 0 46 2020-10-01
BARNSDALL 55 2 33 2020-10-01
CADDO 54 0 49 2020-10-01
ELGIN 54 1 44 2020-10-01
BINGER 54 9 44 2020-10-01
COALGATE 53 0 50 2020-10-01
BOKOSHE 52 0 47 2020-10-01
DAVIS 52 0 43 2020-10-01
WETUMKA 52 0 43 2020-10-01
FAIRLAND 52 0 49 2020-10-01
HELENA 51 0 44 2020-10-01
WALTERS 51 1 46 2020-10-01
CACHE 51 0 46 2020-10-01
BLACKWELL 51 1 42 2020-10-01
PORTER 50 0 44 2020-10-01
MEAD 50 1 42 2020-10-01
ALEX 49 0 31 2020-10-01
APACHE 48 1 40 2020-10-01
CARNEGIE 48 1 35 2020-10-01
FORT COBB 48 0 28 2020-10-01
TALALA 48 0 30 2020-10-01
WATTS 47 0 37 2020-10-01
NEWKIRK 46 1 36 2020-10-01
WYNNEWOOD 45 1 36 2020-10-01
RED ROCK 45 1 37 2020-10-01
CRESCENT 44 0 41 2020-10-01
FAIRVIEW 44 0 36 2020-10-01
HOLLIS 44 0 39 2020-10-01
DRUMRIGHT 44 0 37 2020-10-01
MAYSVILLE 43 2 35 2020-10-01
OKARCHE 41 0 38 2020-10-01
COLBERT 41 0 38 2020-10-01
YALE 41 0 21 2020-10-01
QUINTON 41 0 37 2020-10-01
CAMERON 40 0 31 2020-10-01
WARNER 40 0 31 2020-10-01
KONAWA 39 1 32 2020-10-01
EARLSBORO 38 0 29 2020-10-01
WAYNE 36 0 36 2020-10-01
PORUM 35 1 28 2020-10-01
MCCURTAIN 35 1 29 2020-10-01
CEMENT 34 0 30 2020-10-01
BLAIR 34 0 25 2020-10-01
MINCO 34 0 25 2020-10-01
HOBART 34 1 28 2020-10-01
TONKAWA 33 0 25 2020-10-01
MOORELAND 33 1 29 2020-10-01
BIG CABIN 33 1 28 2020-10-01
TYRONE 33 0 26 2020-10-01
NINNEKAH 33 0 21 2020-10-01
THOMAS 32 0 24 2020-10-01
ELMORE CITY 32 0 30 2020-10-01
ARCADIA 32 0 30 2020-10-01
WILSON 32 0 31 2020-10-01
BOKCHITO 32 1 23 2020-10-01
BOSWELL 32 0 25 2020-10-01
LONE GROVE 32 1 24 2020-10-01
STRATFORD 31 0 23 2020-10-01
WEBBERS FALLS 31 0 25 2020-10-01
WELCH 31 0 29 2020-10-01
ADAIR 30 0 23 2020-10-01
FORT TOWSON 30 0 21 2020-10-01
FAIRFAX 30 0 29 2020-10-01
RAMONA 30 1 28 2020-10-01
GARBER 29 0 21 2020-10-01
WELLSTON 29 0 22 2020-10-01
HYDRO 29 0 15 2020-10-01
OCHELATA 28 1 26 2020-10-01
HAMMON 27 0 12 2020-10-01
LEEDEY 27 1 22 2020-10-01
DEWAR 27 0 23 2020-10-01
MAUD 27 0 21 2020-10-01
ALLEN 27 1 16 2020-10-01
STONEWALL 27 1 23 2020-10-01
CYRIL 26 1 18 2020-10-01
PADEN 26 0 23 2020-10-01
GRACEMONT 26 1 21 2020-10-01
COPAN 26 0 23 2020-10-01
DELAWARE 26 1 21 2020-10-01
CANTON 25 1 19 2020-10-01
GERONIMO 24 0 23 2020-10-01
GARVIN 24 0 23 2020-10-01
CLAYTON 24 0 23 2020-10-01
CHEYENNE 24 1 12 2020-10-01
GEARY 24 0 18 2020-10-01
FLETCHER 24 0 23 2020-10-01
SHADY POINT 24 0 19 2020-10-01
GLENCOE 24 0 23 2020-10-01
BOISE CITY 24 0 21 2020-10-01
NEW CORDELL 23 0 16 2020-10-01
KREBS 23 1 20 2020-10-01
DEPEW 22 1 20 2020-10-01
OKTAHA 22 0 19 2020-10-01
WAUKOMIS 22 0 12 2020-10-01
CASHION 22 0 19 2020-10-01
PANAMA 22 1 14 2020-10-01
MORRISON 22 0 17 2020-10-01
RED OAK 22 0 19 2020-10-01
WELEETKA 22 1 14 2020-10-01
PAOLI 21 0 17 2020-10-01
OLUSTEE 21 0 19 2020-10-01
ARKOMA 21 0 17 2020-10-01
CARNEY 21 0 17 2020-10-01
INDIAHOMA 21 0 18 2020-10-01
BEAVER 21 0 16 2020-10-01
ASHER 21 0 19 2020-10-01
GANS 20 0 16 2020-10-01
DOVER 20 0 14 2020-10-01
BLUEJACKET 20 0 14 2020-10-01
SPAVINAW 20 0 12 2020-10-01
RUSH SPRINGS 20 0 18 2020-10-01
VERDEN 20 0 13 2020-10-01
JENNINGS 19 0 19 2020-10-01
ACHILLE 19 0 13 2020-10-01
WANETTE 19 0 15 2020-10-01
MILBURN 19 1 13 2020-10-01
DAVENPORT 19 0 7 2020-10-01
ARAPAHO 19 0 12 2020-10-01
RINGLING 18 0 15 2020-10-01
HAILEYVILLE 18 0 17 2020-10-01
TERLTON 18 0 16 2020-10-01
RINGWOOD 18 0 16 2020-10-01
OKEENE 18 0 9 2020-10-01
BENNINGTON 17 0 13 2020-10-01
MEDFORD 17 0 12 2020-10-01
ROFF 17 0 13 2020-10-01
GRANITE 17 0 14 2020-10-01
KIOWA 17 1 14 2020-10-01
WAURIKA 16 0 14 2020-10-01
SASAKWA 16 0 13 2020-10-01
OILTON 16 1 11 2020-10-01
AGRA 16 1 11 2020-10-01
LOOKEBA 16 2 12 2020-10-01
TEMPLE 16 2 12 2020-10-01
LANGLEY 16 0 12 2020-10-01
CANADIAN 16 0 14 2020-10-01
OAKS 16 1 3 2020-10-01
BUFFALO 16 1 12 2020-10-01
CHEROKEE 16 0 7 2020-10-01
SEILING 16 0 14 2020-10-01
OPTIMA 16 0 14 2020-10-01
LAHOMA 15 0 11 2020-10-01
AMBER 15 0 15 2020-10-01
CANEY 14 0 13 2020-10-01
THACKERVILLE 14 0 13 2020-10-01
SENTINEL 14 0 5 2020-10-01
SPRINGER 14 1 12 2020-10-01
UNION CITY 14 0 9 2020-10-01
LAVERNE 14 0 13 2020-10-01
SAVANNA 14 0 13 2020-10-01
BURNS FLAT 14 0 13 2020-10-01
RATTAN 13 0 10 2020-10-01
KAW CITY 13 1 12 2020-10-01
RIPLEY 13 0 10 2020-10-01
CORN 13 0 7 2020-10-01
POCASSET 13 0 9 2020-10-01
TIPTON 13 0 12 2020-10-01
POND CREEK 13 0 8 2020-10-01
LANGSTON 13 0 13 2020-10-01
KETCHUM 13 0 13 2020-10-01
STUART 12 0 11 2020-10-01
RAVIA 12 0 9 2020-10-01
CANUTE 12 0 6 2020-10-01
HANNA 12 0 4 2020-10-01
LEHIGH 12 0 10 2020-10-01
MOUNTAIN VIEW 12 1 7 2020-10-01
FAIRMONT 12 0 7 2020-10-01
SNYDER 12 0 12 2020-10-01
MANNSVILLE 11 0 10 2020-10-01
RYAN 11 0 9 2020-10-01
CALUMET 11 0 7 2020-10-01
KINTA 11 0 11 2020-10-01
CROWDER 11 0 11 2020-10-01
BRAGGS 11 0 10 2020-10-01
BILLINGS 11 1 9 2020-10-01
WHITEFIELD 11 0 9 2020-10-01
SOPER 11 0 9 2020-10-01
ERICK 10 0 3 2020-10-01
LONGDALE 10 0 7 2020-10-01
LAMONT 10 0 7 2020-10-01
COUNCIL HILL 10 0 7 2020-10-01
HEALDTON 10 0 7 2020-10-01
KENEFIC 10 0 9 2020-10-01
OSAGE 10 0 10 2020-10-01
MARBLE CITY 10 0 4 2020-10-01
HARDESTY 10 0 8 2020-10-01
BUTLER 10 0 9 2020-10-01
BRADLEY 10 0 6 2020-10-01
NORTH MIAMI 10 0 10 2020-10-01
SCHULTER 10 0 9 2020-10-01
COYLE 9 0 8 2020-10-01
TRYON 9 0 9 2020-10-01
VICI 9 0 7 2020-10-01
VELMA 9 1 8 2020-10-01
DILL CITY 9 0 7 2020-10-01
DISNEY 9 0 7 2020-10-01
MILL CREEK 9 0 3 2020-10-01
CLEO SPRINGS 8 0 3 2020-10-01
MENO 8 0 6 2020-10-01
WANN 8 0 6 2020-10-01
AVANT 8 0 6 2020-10-01
PRUE 8 0 7 2020-10-01
STRINGTOWN 8 1 6 2020-10-01
ELDORADO 8 0 5 2020-10-01
BOYNTON 8 0 8 2020-10-01
BOLEY 8 1 5 2020-10-01
DIBBLE 8 0 7 2020-10-01
SAWYER 8 0 6 2020-10-01
LENAPAH 8 0 5 2020-10-01
SPARKS 8 0 6 2020-10-01
RATLIFF CITY 7 0 6 2020-10-01
CASTLE 7 0 6 2020-10-01
CALVIN 7 0 7 2020-10-01
AMES 7 0 7 2020-10-01
KREMLIN 7 0 5 2020-10-01
FOSS 7 0 3 2020-10-01
BURBANK 7 0 6 2020-10-01
ORLANDO 7 0 7 2020-10-01
DUSTIN 7 0 5 2020-10-01
ROOSEVELT 6 0 3 2020-10-01
BERNICE 6 0 5 2020-10-01
FARGO 6 0 3 2020-10-01
WAYNOKA 6 0 3 2020-10-01
SHIDLER 6 0 5 2020-10-01
GRANDFIELD 6 0 6 2020-10-01
NASH 6 0 6 2020-10-01
PITTSBURG 5 0 5 2020-10-01
COVINGTON 5 0 5 2020-10-01
WAPANUCKA 5 0 4 2020-10-01
ALDERSON 5 0 4 2020-10-01
REYDON 5 0 1 2020-10-01
BOWLEGS 5 0 3 2020-10-01
INDIANOLA 5 0 4 2020-10-01
MOUNTAIN PARK 5 0 3 2020-10-01
SHATTUCK 5 0 5 2020-10-01
MULHALL 5 0 4 2020-10-01
ALBION 5 0 5 2020-10-01
MILLERTON 5 0 5 2020-10-01
FORGAN 4 0 4 2020-10-01
DRUMMOND 4 0 4 2020-10-01
OKAY 4 0 2 2020-10-01
FREEDOM 4 0 4 2020-10-01
JET 4 0 3 2020-10-01
WAKITA 4 0 3 2020-10-01
HITCHCOCK 4 0 4 2020-10-01
MARLAND 4 0 4 2020-10-01
GOLDSBY 4 0 4 2020-10-01
CUSTER CITY 4 0 4 2020-10-01
MARTHA 4 0 2 2020-10-01
LAMAR 4 0 4 2020-10-01
WYNONA 4 0 4 2020-10-01
GOULD 4 0 3 2020-10-01
LONE WOLF 4 0 4 2020-10-01
MARSHALL 4 0 4 2020-10-01
BESSIE 3 0 3 2020-10-01
CHATTANOOGA 3 0 2 2020-10-01
FRANCIS 3 0 3 2020-10-01
STERLING 3 0 1 2020-10-01
RALSTON 3 0 2 2020-10-01
FOYIL 3 0 2 2020-10-01
THE VILLAGE 3 0 3 2020-10-01
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 3 0 2 2020-10-01
FOSTER 3 0 3 2020-10-01
SLICK 3 0 3 2020-10-01
TUPELO 3 0 3 2020-10-01
HUNTER 3 0 0 2020-10-01
HILLSDALE 2 0 2 2020-10-01
HASTINGS 2 0 2 2020-10-01
BYNG 2 0 1 2020-10-01
RANDLETT 2 0 1 2020-10-01
GOLTRY 2 0 1 2020-10-01
HALLETT 2 0 2 2020-10-01
FITZHUGH 2 0 2 2020-10-01
BURLINGTON 2 0 1 2020-10-01
CARTER 2 0 1 2020-10-01
ARNETT 2 0 1 2020-10-01
BYARS 2 0 1 2020-10-01
EAKLY 2 0 2 2020-10-01
CAMARGO 2 0 0 2020-10-01
DEER CREEK 2 1 1 2020-10-01
GENE AUTRY 1 0 1 2020-10-01
SLAUGHTERVILLE 1 0 1 2020-10-01
TALOGA 1 0 0 2020-10-01
BLACKBURN 1 0 1 2020-10-01
SHARON 1 0 0 2020-10-01
KEYES 1 0 1 2020-10-01
GOTEBO 1 0 1 2020-10-01
MEDICINE PARK 1 0 1 2020-10-01
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2020-10-01
MOFFETT 1 0 1 2020-10-01
ROCKY 1 0 1 2020-10-01
KEMP 1 0 0 2020-10-01
LOCO 1 0 1 2020-10-01
TULLAHASSEE 1 0 0 2020-10-01
NICOMA PARK 1 0 1 2020-10-01
REDBIRD 1 0 1 2020-10-01
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2020-10-01
CARMEN 1 0 1 2020-10-01
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 0 2020-10-01
PEORIA 1 0 1 2020-10-01
CROMWELL 1 0 0 2020-10-01
COLONY 1 0 0 2020-10-01
PINK 1 0 0 2020-10-01
GAGE 1 0 1 2020-10-01
VERA 1 0 0 2020-10-01

Long-term care cases

Long-term care or nursing home COVID-19 cases listed by OSDH in Garfield County include 25 cases with 19 recovered and five deaths at Golden Oaks Village; 17 cases with 13 recovered and one death at Kenwood Manor; 11 cases with eight recovered at The Living Center; seven cases with six recovered at The Arbors Assisted Living Center; six cases with five recovered at Greenbrier Nursing Home and one recovered case at Greenbrier Village Residential Living; nine cases with four recovered at The Commons; two recovered cases at Enid Senior Care; and one recovered case at Garland Road Nursing and Rehab Center, according to OSDH data released Wednesday evening.

COVID-19 cases in area long-term care facilities include three cases with one recovered at Summers HealthCare in Blaine County; one recovered case at Community Health Center in Grant County; one recovered case at Billings Fairchild Center in Noble County; three recovered cases each at First Shamrock Care Center, two recovered cases at Countrywood Assisted Living and Memory Care and 71 cases with 68 recovered and two deaths at Hennessey Nursing & Rehab, in Kingfisher County; two cases, one recovered in Fairview Fellowship Home for Senior Citizens in Major County; two recovered cases each at Beadles Nursing Home and Share Medical Center in Woods County; 21 cases with 20 recovered at Mooreland Heritage Manor and 30 cases with 22 recovered and two deaths at Woodward Skilled Nursing and Therapy in Woodward County; and five recovered cases at Center of Family Love in Okarche, just south of the Kingfisher County line, in Canadian County, according to OSDH.

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/

 

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0