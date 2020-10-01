OSDH: 1,170 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths in state

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma gained another 1,170 cases of COVID-19 and four more deaths were reported in the state by the Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday.
The 1.3% increase in cases took the total overall number to 88,369 since March when the virus was confirmed in the state. Of those cases, 12,851 were active, a single-day decrease of 217, and 74,483, or 84.3%, were recovered, including 1,383 since Wednesday's report.
There have been 1,035 overall deaths either due to or because of complications from the virus. Deaths reported Thursday were three in the 65 and older age group, two women from Muskogee and Oklahoma counties and a Cleveland County man, and a Beckham County man in the 50-64 age group.
A cumulative 6,510 Oklahomans testing positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized, an increase of 61 since the last OSDH daily report on Wednesday. Of those, 610 were hospitalized, with 239 in intensive care, as of Wednesday evening's Executive Report.
Garfield County saw an increase of 28 COVID-19 cases on Thursday for a cumulative total of 1,767, with 331 of those active and 1,415 recovered. Enid had 1,648 cases, a single-day increase of 22, with 293 active and 1,334 recovered.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Thursday were seven in Woodward, six in Kingfisher, four in Noble, three each in Alfalfa and Grant and one in Blaine. Woods County saw a reduction of two cases. Case increases in Northwest Oklahoma cities and towns include eight in Woodward; seven in Fort Supply; four in Kingfisher; two each in Cherokee, Fairmont, Garber and Watonga; and one each in Burlington, Dover, Fairview, Hennessey, Lahoma, Medford, Pond Creek, Wakita and Waukomis. Alva saw a reduction of two cases and Longdale and Ringwood each saw a reduction of one.
State numbers
There have been 1,229,753 cumulative specimens tested for COVID-19 in the state this year, with 1,127,072, or 91.7% of those negative as of Thursday, according to OSDH data. Those testing positive represent 2.23% of the state's population, listed at 3,956,971 in 2019, according to census.gov.
The 18-35 age group continued to lead the increase in cases, with 349 on Thursday, according to the OSDH website. The age group made up 36.2% of all cases in the state, according to OSDH data. Other new case gains were 257 in the 36-49 age group, 247 in the 50-64 age group, 192 in the 65 and older age group, 110 in the 5-17 age group and 17 in the 0-4 group.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Thursday were 1,728 in the 0-4 age group, 8,379 in the 5-17 age group, 31,969 in the 18-35 age group, 18,793 in the 36-49 age group, 15,572 in the 50-64 age group and 11,923 in the 65 and older age group. There were five listed as unknown age. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 39.2.
There have been 46,026 Oklahoma women who have tested positive and 42,300 men. There were 43 listed as unknown gender, according to OSDH data on Thursday.
Of the overall 1,035 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 831 have been 65 and older and 159 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.7% of the total. There have been 32 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 12 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 570, than women, 465, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Thursday. The average age of those who have died is 74.7.
OSDH reports 74.8% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. Of the deaths, 411 or 39.9%, have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 2,788 cases among long-term care residents and 1,597 cases among staff, according to Wednesday's Executive Report.
Data shows deaths in 67 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 196 in Oklahoma County; 166 in Tulsa County; 72 in Cleveland County; 52 in Rogers County; 40 in Washington County; 34 each in Creek and McCurtain counties; 26 in Wagoner County; 25 in Delaware County; 24 in Muskogee County; 21 each in Caddo and Garfield counties; 20 in Pittsburg County; 19 in LeFlore County; 17 in Canadian County; 13 each in Comanche, Kay and Osage counties; 11 each in Grady, Mayes and Sequoyah counties; 10 each in Adair, Jackson, Lincoln and Pottawatomie and Texas counties; nine in Carter County; eight each in Cherokee, Greer and Okmulgee counties; seven each in McClain and Payne counties; six each in McIntosh, Ottawa and Seminole counties; five each in Bryan, Garvin, Okfuskee and Stephens counties; four each in Beckham, Haskell, Hughes, Johnston, Nowata, and Woodward counties; three each in Cotton, Noble, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; two each in Choctaw, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Latimer, Marshall, Pushmataha and Tillman counties; and one each in Atoka, Blaine, Craig, Dewey, Grant, Harper, Logan, Love, Major, Murray and Roger Mills counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per county released Thursday by OSDH shows Garfield with 1,767 cases, 1,415 recovered, 331 active and 21 deaths, all in Enid, reported Sept. 30, 25, 24, 17, 12, 11, 10, 4, Aug. 29, 27, 26, 18, 15, 14, 13, and 6, July 28 and 23, June 21 and April 10; Woodward with 1,108 cases, 428 recovered, 676 active and four deaths, two in Woodward and one in Mooreland reported Sept. 26 and an inmate reported Sept. 22; Kingfisher with 373 cases, 321 recovered, 50 active and two deaths, both in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27; Noble with 162 cases, 137 recovered, 22 active and three deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Blaine with 138 cases, 109 recovered, 28 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28; Woods with 113 cases, 97 recovered and 16 active; Major with 96 cases, 77 recovered, 18 active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Alfalfa with 75 cases, 56 recovered and 19 active; and Grant with 53 cases, 38 recovered, 14 active and one death, in Deer Creek, reported Sept. 29.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 1,648 in Enid (293 active); Fort Supply 869 (609 active); 183 in Woodward (46 active); 160 in Hennessey (14 active); 129 in Kingfisher (18 active); 98 in Alva (13 active); 57 in Watonga (seven active); 51 in Helena (six active); 44 in Fairview (eight active); 41 in Okarche (three active); 33 in Mooreland (three active); 29 in Garber (eight active); 25 in Canton (five active); 22 in Cashion (three active); 22 in Waukomis (10 active); 20 in Dover (six active); 18 each in Okeene (nine active) and Ringwood (two active); 17 in Medford (five active); 16 each in Cherokee (nine active) and Seiling (two active); 15 in Lahoma (four active); 13 in Pond Creek (five active); 12 in Fairmont (five active); 11 in Billings (one active); 10 each in Lamont (three active) and Longdale (three active); eight each in Cleo Springs (five active) and Meno (two active); seven each in Ames, Kremlin (two active) and Orlando; six each in Nash and Waynoka (three active); five each in Covington and Mulhall (one active); four each in Drummond, Freedom, Hitchcock, Jet (one active), Marshall and Wakita (one active); three in Hunter (three active); two each in Burlington (one active), Deer Creek, Goltry (one active) and Hillsdale; and one each in Carmen and Sharon (one active), according to data released by OSDH on Thursday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 887 cases, with 720 recovered and 11 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 752 cases, with 607 recovered and 10 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Thursday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
Oklahoma per county 10.1.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA
|18580
|196
|16004
|2020-10-01
|TULSA
|17482
|166
|15729
|2020-10-01
|CLEVELAND
|6266
|72
|5378
|2020-10-01
|CANADIAN
|2415
|17
|1943
|2020-10-01
|PAYNE
|2346
|7
|2016
|2020-10-01
|ROGERS
|1948
|52
|1590
|2020-10-01
|MUSKOGEE
|1885
|24
|1594
|2020-10-01
|GARFIELD
|1767
|21
|1415
|2020-10-01
|COMANCHE
|1697
|13
|1469
|2020-10-01
|TEXAS
|1576
|10
|1416
|2020-10-01
|WAGONER
|1519
|26
|1358
|2020-10-01
|POTTAWATOMIE
|1434
|10
|1155
|2020-10-01
|MCCURTAIN
|1321
|34
|1143
|2020-10-01
|CREEK
|1199
|34
|1017
|2020-10-01
|LE FLORE
|1199
|19
|966
|2020-10-01
|GRADY
|1151
|11
|865
|2020-10-01
|CHEROKEE
|1125
|8
|914
|2020-10-01
|WOODWARD
|1108
|4
|428
|2020-10-01
|WASHINGTON
|1016
|40
|914
|2020-10-01
|BRYAN
|1015
|5
|824
|2020-10-01
|OSAGE
|1015
|13
|766
|2020-10-01
|PITTSBURG
|978
|20
|857
|2020-10-01
|SEQUOYAH
|940
|11
|754
|2020-10-01
|MCCLAIN
|918
|7
|756
|2020-10-01
|OTTAWA
|897
|6
|783
|2020-10-01
|OKMULGEE
|864
|8
|740
|2020-10-01
|CADDO
|821
|21
|661
|2020-10-01
|DELAWARE
|804
|25
|642
|2020-10-01
|JACKSON
|799
|10
|695
|2020-10-01
|CUSTER
|734
|0
|513
|2020-10-01
|MAYES
|683
|11
|508
|2020-10-01
|KAY
|656
|13
|492
|2020-10-01
|ADAIR
|649
|10
|503
|2020-10-01
|BECKHAM
|575
|4
|274
|2020-10-01
|CARTER
|570
|9
|493
|2020-10-01
|LOGAN
|538
|1
|414
|2020-10-01
|CRAIG
|511
|1
|480
|2020-10-01
|LINCOLN
|486
|10
|381
|2020-10-01
|SEMINOLE
|485
|6
|376
|2020-10-01
|PONTOTOC
|459
|3
|349
|2020-10-01
|STEPHENS
|458
|5
|358
|2020-10-01
|GARVIN
|391
|5
|335
|2020-10-01
|KINGFISHER
|373
|2
|321
|2020-10-01
|MCINTOSH
|344
|6
|282
|2020-10-01
|CHOCTAW
|336
|2
|288
|2020-10-01
|ATOKA
|312
|1
|271
|2020-10-01
|HUGHES
|300
|4
|264
|2020-10-01
|HASKELL
|289
|4
|249
|2020-10-01
|PAWNEE
|259
|3
|236
|2020-10-01
|LOVE
|200
|1
|167
|2020-10-01
|JOHNSTON
|193
|4
|139
|2020-10-01
|MARSHALL
|190
|2
|165
|2020-10-01
|PUSHMATAHA
|170
|2
|145
|2020-10-01
|NOBLE
|162
|3
|137
|2020-10-01
|MURRAY
|155
|1
|116
|2020-10-01
|NOWATA
|153
|4
|127
|2020-10-01
|OKFUSKEE
|147
|5
|116
|2020-10-01
|LATIMER
|142
|2
|125
|2020-10-01
|BLAINE
|138
|1
|109
|2020-10-01
|WOODS
|113
|0
|97
|2020-10-01
|GREER
|109
|8
|90
|2020-10-01
|TILLMAN
|108
|2
|82
|2020-10-01
|MAJOR
|96
|1
|77
|2020-10-01
|WASHITA
|93
|0
|58
|2020-10-01
|KIOWA
|79
|2
|61
|2020-10-01
|ALFALFA
|75
|0
|56
|2020-10-01
|COAL
|71
|0
|67
|2020-10-01
|DEWEY
|69
|1
|53
|2020-10-01
|COTTON
|69
|3
|59
|2020-10-01
|BEAVER
|61
|0
|50
|2020-10-01
|ROGER MILLS
|59
|1
|26
|2020-10-01
|GRANT
|53
|1
|38
|2020-10-01
|HARMON
|46
|0
|41
|2020-10-01
|JEFFERSON
|44
|0
|38
|2020-10-01
|HARPER
|30
|1
|25
|2020-10-01
|CIMARRON
|27
|0
|23
|2020-10-01
|ELLIS
|13
|0
|10
|2020-10-01
|11
|0
|7
|2020-10-01
Oklahoma per city 10.1.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|14963
|163
|12973
|2020-10-01
|TULSA
|11686
|116
|10594
|2020-10-01
|NORMAN
|3352
|38
|2927
|2020-10-01
|BROKEN ARROW
|3244
|34
|2906
|2020-10-01
|EDMOND
|2785
|23
|2368
|2020-10-01
|OTHER***
|1980
|14
|1724
|2020-10-01
|STILLWATER
|1952
|5
|1683
|2020-10-01
|ENID
|1648
|21
|1334
|2020-10-01
|GUYMON
|1257
|10
|1125
|2020-10-01
|YUKON
|1200
|6
|965
|2020-10-01
|CLAREMORE
|1172
|48
|937
|2020-10-01
|MOORE
|1088
|13
|905
|2020-10-01
|LAWTON
|1071
|11
|873
|2020-10-01
|OWASSO
|882
|3
|776
|2020-10-01
|FORT SUPPLY
|869
|1
|259
|2020-10-01
|BARTLESVILLE
|839
|37
|752
|2020-10-01
|TAHLEQUAH
|828
|4
|676
|2020-10-01
|JENKS
|820
|4
|750
|2020-10-01
|SHAWNEE
|791
|9
|623
|2020-10-01
|MUSKOGEE
|782
|17
|582
|2020-10-01
|TAFT
|747
|2
|733
|2020-10-01
|MCALESTER
|744
|18
|642
|2020-10-01
|ALTUS
|711
|10
|625
|2020-10-01
|BIXBY
|694
|5
|603
|2020-10-01
|DURANT
|648
|2
|521
|2020-10-01
|CHICKASHA
|609
|6
|459
|2020-10-01
|MIAMI
|537
|4
|462
|2020-10-01
|BROKEN BOW
|535
|22
|473
|2020-10-01
|SAPULPA
|529
|12
|451
|2020-10-01
|PONCA CITY
|526
|10
|381
|2020-10-01
|SAND SPRINGS
|500
|5
|416
|2020-10-01
|ARDMORE
|476
|7
|412
|2020-10-01
|VINITA
|447
|1
|416
|2020-10-01
|EL RENO
|446
|8
|360
|2020-10-01
|STILWELL
|433
|8
|325
|2020-10-01
|BETHANY
|433
|5
|357
|2020-10-01
|MUSTANG
|430
|2
|340
|2020-10-01
|IDABEL
|426
|6
|366
|2020-10-01
|GLENPOOL
|411
|4
|361
|2020-10-01
|LEXINGTON
|401
|4
|348
|2020-10-01
|CHOCTAW
|394
|3
|305
|2020-10-01
|ADA
|371
|1
|282
|2020-10-01
|SALLISAW
|366
|4
|290
|2020-10-01
|HOMINY
|362
|2
|200
|2020-10-01
|BLANCHARD
|354
|1
|265
|2020-10-01
|ANADARKO
|350
|6
|293
|2020-10-01
|COLLINSVILLE
|348
|1
|306
|2020-10-01
|CLINTON
|346
|0
|273
|2020-10-01
|OKMULGEE
|343
|5
|289
|2020-10-01
|COWETA
|338
|13
|298
|2020-10-01
|MCLOUD
|334
|1
|304
|2020-10-01
|GROVE
|332
|18
|258
|2020-10-01
|SKIATOOK
|328
|8
|301
|2020-10-01
|WEATHERFORD
|307
|0
|184
|2020-10-01
|ELK CITY
|304
|3
|182
|2020-10-01
|DUNCAN
|302
|3
|241
|2020-10-01
|GUTHRIE
|297
|0
|199
|2020-10-01
|POTEAU
|292
|4
|220
|2020-10-01
|PURCELL
|279
|3
|251
|2020-10-01
|ATOKA
|259
|0
|226
|2020-10-01
|SAYRE
|254
|1
|88
|2020-10-01
|HENRYETTA
|253
|3
|217
|2020-10-01
|HUGO
|246
|2
|214
|2020-10-01
|NEWCASTLE
|244
|3
|181
|2020-10-01
|WAGONER
|238
|6
|207
|2020-10-01
|SEMINOLE
|230
|4
|165
|2020-10-01
|MULDROW
|230
|3
|174
|2020-10-01
|TUTTLE
|224
|4
|174
|2020-10-01
|CUSHING
|220
|2
|194
|2020-10-01
|HEAVENER
|216
|6
|194
|2020-10-01
|NOBLE
|215
|3
|189
|2020-10-01
|PRYOR CREEK
|214
|4
|160
|2020-10-01
|HOLDENVILLE
|207
|3
|186
|2020-10-01
|TECUMSEH
|201
|0
|146
|2020-10-01
|BRISTOW
|192
|9
|162
|2020-10-01
|SPIRO
|187
|1
|157
|2020-10-01
|MIDWEST CITY
|186
|7
|154
|2020-10-01
|WEWOKA
|183
|1
|155
|2020-10-01
|WOODWARD
|183
|2
|135
|2020-10-01
|PIEDMONT
|181
|1
|145
|2020-10-01
|WARR ACRES
|178
|0
|158
|2020-10-01
|EUFAULA
|170
|3
|140
|2020-10-01
|HARRAH
|165
|0
|124
|2020-10-01
|STIGLER
|163
|3
|134
|2020-10-01
|HENNESSEY
|160
|2
|144
|2020-10-01
|CHECOTAH
|156
|3
|135
|2020-10-01
|JAY
|154
|1
|130
|2020-10-01
|HINTON
|153
|0
|133
|2020-10-01
|PAULS VALLEY
|151
|1
|137
|2020-10-01
|LOCUST GROVE
|142
|0
|109
|2020-10-01
|VIAN
|142
|3
|126
|2020-10-01
|CLEVELAND
|141
|3
|130
|2020-10-01
|SPENCER
|139
|2
|116
|2020-10-01
|CHANDLER
|134
|9
|105
|2020-10-01
|CATOOSA
|131
|2
|120
|2020-10-01
|FORT GIBSON
|130
|4
|96
|2020-10-01
|KINGFISHER
|129
|0
|111
|2020-10-01
|MARIETTA
|128
|0
|102
|2020-10-01
|MOUNDS
|124
|3
|100
|2020-10-01
|CALERA
|123
|1
|105
|2020-10-01
|DEL CITY
|122
|0
|97
|2020-10-01
|SALINA
|120
|1
|75
|2020-10-01
|AFTON
|120
|0
|108
|2020-10-01
|MADILL
|119
|1
|110
|2020-10-01
|CHELSEA
|119
|1
|94
|2020-10-01
|SPERRY
|118
|2
|105
|2020-10-01
|INOLA
|117
|3
|94
|2020-10-01
|WESTVILLE
|111
|2
|89
|2020-10-01
|HOOKER
|111
|0
|106
|2020-10-01
|MANNFORD
|109
|3
|94
|2020-10-01
|TISHOMINGO
|104
|3
|73
|2020-10-01
|HASKELL
|103
|1
|87
|2020-10-01
|NICHOLS HILLS
|102
|0
|97
|2020-10-01
|CHOUTEAU
|99
|6
|77
|2020-10-01
|ALVA
|98
|0
|85
|2020-10-01
|LINDSAY
|97
|2
|81
|2020-10-01
|PERKINS
|97
|1
|82
|2020-10-01
|POCOLA
|97
|3
|74
|2020-10-01
|SULPHUR
|96
|1
|68
|2020-10-01
|ROLAND
|96
|0
|87
|2020-10-01
|COMMERCE
|95
|1
|85
|2020-10-01
|DEWEY
|95
|1
|87
|2020-10-01
|HULBERT
|93
|2
|72
|2020-10-01
|WISTER
|93
|0
|69
|2020-10-01
|VALLIANT
|92
|2
|77
|2020-10-01
|NOWATA
|92
|3
|83
|2020-10-01
|JONES
|91
|2
|75
|2020-10-01
|WRIGHT CITY
|91
|0
|74
|2020-10-01
|MANGUM
|90
|8
|74
|2020-10-01
|HOWE
|87
|0
|66
|2020-10-01
|FREDERICK
|86
|2
|62
|2020-10-01
|BEGGS
|84
|0
|75
|2020-10-01
|WYANDOTTE
|84
|1
|76
|2020-10-01
|OOLOGAH
|83
|0
|69
|2020-10-01
|TALIHINA
|83
|3
|77
|2020-10-01
|WASHINGTON
|83
|0
|70
|2020-10-01
|OKEMAH
|82
|3
|66
|2020-10-01
|MORRIS
|82
|0
|71
|2020-10-01
|GORE
|81
|1
|61
|2020-10-01
|PRAGUE
|81
|0
|70
|2020-10-01
|ANTLERS
|78
|2
|65
|2020-10-01
|MARLOW
|77
|0
|53
|2020-10-01
|TEXHOMA
|74
|0
|69
|2020-10-01
|KANSAS
|73
|3
|58
|2020-10-01
|HAWORTH
|73
|2
|58
|2020-10-01
|PAWNEE
|72
|0
|62
|2020-10-01
|COMANCHE
|71
|1
|58
|2020-10-01
|WILBURTON
|70
|1
|59
|2020-10-01
|COLCORD
|68
|1
|61
|2020-10-01
|KINGSTON
|68
|1
|53
|2020-10-01
|GOODWELL
|67
|0
|60
|2020-10-01
|STROUD
|65
|0
|57
|2020-10-01
|KEOTA
|65
|0
|61
|2020-10-01
|KELLYVILLE
|64
|2
|56
|2020-10-01
|PERRY
|64
|1
|58
|2020-10-01
|MEEKER
|64
|0
|48
|2020-10-01
|HARTSHORNE
|62
|0
|58
|2020-10-01
|LUTHER
|59
|1
|49
|2020-10-01
|WATONGA
|57
|0
|50
|2020-10-01
|PAWHUSKA
|57
|0
|49
|2020-10-01
|QUAPAW
|55
|0
|45
|2020-10-01
|KIEFER
|55
|0
|46
|2020-10-01
|BARNSDALL
|55
|2
|33
|2020-10-01
|CADDO
|54
|0
|49
|2020-10-01
|ELGIN
|54
|1
|44
|2020-10-01
|BINGER
|54
|9
|44
|2020-10-01
|COALGATE
|53
|0
|50
|2020-10-01
|BOKOSHE
|52
|0
|47
|2020-10-01
|DAVIS
|52
|0
|43
|2020-10-01
|WETUMKA
|52
|0
|43
|2020-10-01
|FAIRLAND
|52
|0
|49
|2020-10-01
|HELENA
|51
|0
|44
|2020-10-01
|WALTERS
|51
|1
|46
|2020-10-01
|CACHE
|51
|0
|46
|2020-10-01
|BLACKWELL
|51
|1
|42
|2020-10-01
|PORTER
|50
|0
|44
|2020-10-01
|MEAD
|50
|1
|42
|2020-10-01
|ALEX
|49
|0
|31
|2020-10-01
|APACHE
|48
|1
|40
|2020-10-01
|CARNEGIE
|48
|1
|35
|2020-10-01
|FORT COBB
|48
|0
|28
|2020-10-01
|TALALA
|48
|0
|30
|2020-10-01
|WATTS
|47
|0
|37
|2020-10-01
|NEWKIRK
|46
|1
|36
|2020-10-01
|WYNNEWOOD
|45
|1
|36
|2020-10-01
|RED ROCK
|45
|1
|37
|2020-10-01
|CRESCENT
|44
|0
|41
|2020-10-01
|FAIRVIEW
|44
|0
|36
|2020-10-01
|HOLLIS
|44
|0
|39
|2020-10-01
|DRUMRIGHT
|44
|0
|37
|2020-10-01
|MAYSVILLE
|43
|2
|35
|2020-10-01
|OKARCHE
|41
|0
|38
|2020-10-01
|COLBERT
|41
|0
|38
|2020-10-01
|YALE
|41
|0
|21
|2020-10-01
|QUINTON
|41
|0
|37
|2020-10-01
|CAMERON
|40
|0
|31
|2020-10-01
|WARNER
|40
|0
|31
|2020-10-01
|KONAWA
|39
|1
|32
|2020-10-01
|EARLSBORO
|38
|0
|29
|2020-10-01
|WAYNE
|36
|0
|36
|2020-10-01
|PORUM
|35
|1
|28
|2020-10-01
|MCCURTAIN
|35
|1
|29
|2020-10-01
|CEMENT
|34
|0
|30
|2020-10-01
|BLAIR
|34
|0
|25
|2020-10-01
|MINCO
|34
|0
|25
|2020-10-01
|HOBART
|34
|1
|28
|2020-10-01
|TONKAWA
|33
|0
|25
|2020-10-01
|MOORELAND
|33
|1
|29
|2020-10-01
|BIG CABIN
|33
|1
|28
|2020-10-01
|TYRONE
|33
|0
|26
|2020-10-01
|NINNEKAH
|33
|0
|21
|2020-10-01
|THOMAS
|32
|0
|24
|2020-10-01
|ELMORE CITY
|32
|0
|30
|2020-10-01
|ARCADIA
|32
|0
|30
|2020-10-01
|WILSON
|32
|0
|31
|2020-10-01
|BOKCHITO
|32
|1
|23
|2020-10-01
|BOSWELL
|32
|0
|25
|2020-10-01
|LONE GROVE
|32
|1
|24
|2020-10-01
|STRATFORD
|31
|0
|23
|2020-10-01
|WEBBERS FALLS
|31
|0
|25
|2020-10-01
|WELCH
|31
|0
|29
|2020-10-01
|ADAIR
|30
|0
|23
|2020-10-01
|FORT TOWSON
|30
|0
|21
|2020-10-01
|FAIRFAX
|30
|0
|29
|2020-10-01
|RAMONA
|30
|1
|28
|2020-10-01
|GARBER
|29
|0
|21
|2020-10-01
|WELLSTON
|29
|0
|22
|2020-10-01
|HYDRO
|29
|0
|15
|2020-10-01
|OCHELATA
|28
|1
|26
|2020-10-01
|HAMMON
|27
|0
|12
|2020-10-01
|LEEDEY
|27
|1
|22
|2020-10-01
|DEWAR
|27
|0
|23
|2020-10-01
|MAUD
|27
|0
|21
|2020-10-01
|ALLEN
|27
|1
|16
|2020-10-01
|STONEWALL
|27
|1
|23
|2020-10-01
|CYRIL
|26
|1
|18
|2020-10-01
|PADEN
|26
|0
|23
|2020-10-01
|GRACEMONT
|26
|1
|21
|2020-10-01
|COPAN
|26
|0
|23
|2020-10-01
|DELAWARE
|26
|1
|21
|2020-10-01
|CANTON
|25
|1
|19
|2020-10-01
|GERONIMO
|24
|0
|23
|2020-10-01
|GARVIN
|24
|0
|23
|2020-10-01
|CLAYTON
|24
|0
|23
|2020-10-01
|CHEYENNE
|24
|1
|12
|2020-10-01
|GEARY
|24
|0
|18
|2020-10-01
|FLETCHER
|24
|0
|23
|2020-10-01
|SHADY POINT
|24
|0
|19
|2020-10-01
|GLENCOE
|24
|0
|23
|2020-10-01
|BOISE CITY
|24
|0
|21
|2020-10-01
|NEW CORDELL
|23
|0
|16
|2020-10-01
|KREBS
|23
|1
|20
|2020-10-01
|DEPEW
|22
|1
|20
|2020-10-01
|OKTAHA
|22
|0
|19
|2020-10-01
|WAUKOMIS
|22
|0
|12
|2020-10-01
|CASHION
|22
|0
|19
|2020-10-01
|PANAMA
|22
|1
|14
|2020-10-01
|MORRISON
|22
|0
|17
|2020-10-01
|RED OAK
|22
|0
|19
|2020-10-01
|WELEETKA
|22
|1
|14
|2020-10-01
|PAOLI
|21
|0
|17
|2020-10-01
|OLUSTEE
|21
|0
|19
|2020-10-01
|ARKOMA
|21
|0
|17
|2020-10-01
|CARNEY
|21
|0
|17
|2020-10-01
|INDIAHOMA
|21
|0
|18
|2020-10-01
|BEAVER
|21
|0
|16
|2020-10-01
|ASHER
|21
|0
|19
|2020-10-01
|GANS
|20
|0
|16
|2020-10-01
|DOVER
|20
|0
|14
|2020-10-01
|BLUEJACKET
|20
|0
|14
|2020-10-01
|SPAVINAW
|20
|0
|12
|2020-10-01
|RUSH SPRINGS
|20
|0
|18
|2020-10-01
|VERDEN
|20
|0
|13
|2020-10-01
|JENNINGS
|19
|0
|19
|2020-10-01
|ACHILLE
|19
|0
|13
|2020-10-01
|WANETTE
|19
|0
|15
|2020-10-01
|MILBURN
|19
|1
|13
|2020-10-01
|DAVENPORT
|19
|0
|7
|2020-10-01
|ARAPAHO
|19
|0
|12
|2020-10-01
|RINGLING
|18
|0
|15
|2020-10-01
|HAILEYVILLE
|18
|0
|17
|2020-10-01
|TERLTON
|18
|0
|16
|2020-10-01
|RINGWOOD
|18
|0
|16
|2020-10-01
|OKEENE
|18
|0
|9
|2020-10-01
|BENNINGTON
|17
|0
|13
|2020-10-01
|MEDFORD
|17
|0
|12
|2020-10-01
|ROFF
|17
|0
|13
|2020-10-01
|GRANITE
|17
|0
|14
|2020-10-01
|KIOWA
|17
|1
|14
|2020-10-01
|WAURIKA
|16
|0
|14
|2020-10-01
|SASAKWA
|16
|0
|13
|2020-10-01
|OILTON
|16
|1
|11
|2020-10-01
|AGRA
|16
|1
|11
|2020-10-01
|LOOKEBA
|16
|2
|12
|2020-10-01
|TEMPLE
|16
|2
|12
|2020-10-01
|LANGLEY
|16
|0
|12
|2020-10-01
|CANADIAN
|16
|0
|14
|2020-10-01
|OAKS
|16
|1
|3
|2020-10-01
|BUFFALO
|16
|1
|12
|2020-10-01
|CHEROKEE
|16
|0
|7
|2020-10-01
|SEILING
|16
|0
|14
|2020-10-01
|OPTIMA
|16
|0
|14
|2020-10-01
|LAHOMA
|15
|0
|11
|2020-10-01
|AMBER
|15
|0
|15
|2020-10-01
|CANEY
|14
|0
|13
|2020-10-01
|THACKERVILLE
|14
|0
|13
|2020-10-01
|SENTINEL
|14
|0
|5
|2020-10-01
|SPRINGER
|14
|1
|12
|2020-10-01
|UNION CITY
|14
|0
|9
|2020-10-01
|LAVERNE
|14
|0
|13
|2020-10-01
|SAVANNA
|14
|0
|13
|2020-10-01
|BURNS FLAT
|14
|0
|13
|2020-10-01
|RATTAN
|13
|0
|10
|2020-10-01
|KAW CITY
|13
|1
|12
|2020-10-01
|RIPLEY
|13
|0
|10
|2020-10-01
|CORN
|13
|0
|7
|2020-10-01
|POCASSET
|13
|0
|9
|2020-10-01
|TIPTON
|13
|0
|12
|2020-10-01
|POND CREEK
|13
|0
|8
|2020-10-01
|LANGSTON
|13
|0
|13
|2020-10-01
|KETCHUM
|13
|0
|13
|2020-10-01
|STUART
|12
|0
|11
|2020-10-01
|RAVIA
|12
|0
|9
|2020-10-01
|CANUTE
|12
|0
|6
|2020-10-01
|HANNA
|12
|0
|4
|2020-10-01
|LEHIGH
|12
|0
|10
|2020-10-01
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|12
|1
|7
|2020-10-01
|FAIRMONT
|12
|0
|7
|2020-10-01
|SNYDER
|12
|0
|12
|2020-10-01
|MANNSVILLE
|11
|0
|10
|2020-10-01
|RYAN
|11
|0
|9
|2020-10-01
|CALUMET
|11
|0
|7
|2020-10-01
|KINTA
|11
|0
|11
|2020-10-01
|CROWDER
|11
|0
|11
|2020-10-01
|BRAGGS
|11
|0
|10
|2020-10-01
|BILLINGS
|11
|1
|9
|2020-10-01
|WHITEFIELD
|11
|0
|9
|2020-10-01
|SOPER
|11
|0
|9
|2020-10-01
|ERICK
|10
|0
|3
|2020-10-01
|LONGDALE
|10
|0
|7
|2020-10-01
|LAMONT
|10
|0
|7
|2020-10-01
|COUNCIL HILL
|10
|0
|7
|2020-10-01
|HEALDTON
|10
|0
|7
|2020-10-01
|KENEFIC
|10
|0
|9
|2020-10-01
|OSAGE
|10
|0
|10
|2020-10-01
|MARBLE CITY
|10
|0
|4
|2020-10-01
|HARDESTY
|10
|0
|8
|2020-10-01
|BUTLER
|10
|0
|9
|2020-10-01
|BRADLEY
|10
|0
|6
|2020-10-01
|NORTH MIAMI
|10
|0
|10
|2020-10-01
|SCHULTER
|10
|0
|9
|2020-10-01
|COYLE
|9
|0
|8
|2020-10-01
|TRYON
|9
|0
|9
|2020-10-01
|VICI
|9
|0
|7
|2020-10-01
|VELMA
|9
|1
|8
|2020-10-01
|DILL CITY
|9
|0
|7
|2020-10-01
|DISNEY
|9
|0
|7
|2020-10-01
|MILL CREEK
|9
|0
|3
|2020-10-01
|CLEO SPRINGS
|8
|0
|3
|2020-10-01
|MENO
|8
|0
|6
|2020-10-01
|WANN
|8
|0
|6
|2020-10-01
|AVANT
|8
|0
|6
|2020-10-01
|PRUE
|8
|0
|7
|2020-10-01
|STRINGTOWN
|8
|1
|6
|2020-10-01
|ELDORADO
|8
|0
|5
|2020-10-01
|BOYNTON
|8
|0
|8
|2020-10-01
|BOLEY
|8
|1
|5
|2020-10-01
|DIBBLE
|8
|0
|7
|2020-10-01
|SAWYER
|8
|0
|6
|2020-10-01
|LENAPAH
|8
|0
|5
|2020-10-01
|SPARKS
|8
|0
|6
|2020-10-01
|RATLIFF CITY
|7
|0
|6
|2020-10-01
|CASTLE
|7
|0
|6
|2020-10-01
|CALVIN
|7
|0
|7
|2020-10-01
|AMES
|7
|0
|7
|2020-10-01
|KREMLIN
|7
|0
|5
|2020-10-01
|FOSS
|7
|0
|3
|2020-10-01
|BURBANK
|7
|0
|6
|2020-10-01
|ORLANDO
|7
|0
|7
|2020-10-01
|DUSTIN
|7
|0
|5
|2020-10-01
|ROOSEVELT
|6
|0
|3
|2020-10-01
|BERNICE
|6
|0
|5
|2020-10-01
|FARGO
|6
|0
|3
|2020-10-01
|WAYNOKA
|6
|0
|3
|2020-10-01
|SHIDLER
|6
|0
|5
|2020-10-01
|GRANDFIELD
|6
|0
|6
|2020-10-01
|NASH
|6
|0
|6
|2020-10-01
|PITTSBURG
|5
|0
|5
|2020-10-01
|COVINGTON
|5
|0
|5
|2020-10-01
|WAPANUCKA
|5
|0
|4
|2020-10-01
|ALDERSON
|5
|0
|4
|2020-10-01
|REYDON
|5
|0
|1
|2020-10-01
|BOWLEGS
|5
|0
|3
|2020-10-01
|INDIANOLA
|5
|0
|4
|2020-10-01
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|5
|0
|3
|2020-10-01
|SHATTUCK
|5
|0
|5
|2020-10-01
|MULHALL
|5
|0
|4
|2020-10-01
|ALBION
|5
|0
|5
|2020-10-01
|MILLERTON
|5
|0
|5
|2020-10-01
|FORGAN
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-01
|DRUMMOND
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-01
|OKAY
|4
|0
|2
|2020-10-01
|FREEDOM
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-01
|JET
|4
|0
|3
|2020-10-01
|WAKITA
|4
|0
|3
|2020-10-01
|HITCHCOCK
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-01
|MARLAND
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-01
|GOLDSBY
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-01
|CUSTER CITY
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-01
|MARTHA
|4
|0
|2
|2020-10-01
|LAMAR
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-01
|WYNONA
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-01
|GOULD
|4
|0
|3
|2020-10-01
|LONE WOLF
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-01
|MARSHALL
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-01
|BESSIE
|3
|0
|3
|2020-10-01
|CHATTANOOGA
|3
|0
|2
|2020-10-01
|FRANCIS
|3
|0
|3
|2020-10-01
|STERLING
|3
|0
|1
|2020-10-01
|RALSTON
|3
|0
|2
|2020-10-01
|FOYIL
|3
|0
|2
|2020-10-01
|THE VILLAGE
|3
|0
|3
|2020-10-01
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|3
|0
|2
|2020-10-01
|FOSTER
|3
|0
|3
|2020-10-01
|SLICK
|3
|0
|3
|2020-10-01
|TUPELO
|3
|0
|3
|2020-10-01
|HUNTER
|3
|0
|0
|2020-10-01
|HILLSDALE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-10-01
|HASTINGS
|2
|0
|2
|2020-10-01
|BYNG
|2
|0
|1
|2020-10-01
|RANDLETT
|2
|0
|1
|2020-10-01
|GOLTRY
|2
|0
|1
|2020-10-01
|HALLETT
|2
|0
|2
|2020-10-01
|FITZHUGH
|2
|0
|2
|2020-10-01
|BURLINGTON
|2
|0
|1
|2020-10-01
|CARTER
|2
|0
|1
|2020-10-01
|ARNETT
|2
|0
|1
|2020-10-01
|BYARS
|2
|0
|1
|2020-10-01
|EAKLY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-10-01
|CAMARGO
|2
|0
|0
|2020-10-01
|DEER CREEK
|2
|1
|1
|2020-10-01
|GENE AUTRY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-01
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-01
|TALOGA
|1
|0
|0
|2020-10-01
|BLACKBURN
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-01
|SHARON
|1
|0
|0
|2020-10-01
|KEYES
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-01
|GOTEBO
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-01
|MEDICINE PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-01
|VERDIGRIS
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-01
|MOFFETT
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-01
|ROCKY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-01
|KEMP
|1
|0
|0
|2020-10-01
|LOCO
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-01
|TULLAHASSEE
|1
|0
|0
|2020-10-01
|NICOMA PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-01
|REDBIRD
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-01
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-01
|CARMEN
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-01
|ROCK ISLAND
|1
|0
|0
|2020-10-01
|PEORIA
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-01
|CROMWELL
|1
|0
|0
|2020-10-01
|COLONY
|1
|0
|0
|2020-10-01
|PINK
|1
|0
|0
|2020-10-01
|GAGE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-01
|VERA
|1
|0
|0
|2020-10-01
Long-term care cases
Long-term care or nursing home COVID-19 cases listed by OSDH in Garfield County include 25 cases with 19 recovered and five deaths at Golden Oaks Village; 17 cases with 13 recovered and one death at Kenwood Manor; 11 cases with eight recovered at The Living Center; seven cases with six recovered at The Arbors Assisted Living Center; six cases with five recovered at Greenbrier Nursing Home and one recovered case at Greenbrier Village Residential Living; nine cases with four recovered at The Commons; two recovered cases at Enid Senior Care; and one recovered case at Garland Road Nursing and Rehab Center, according to OSDH data released Wednesday evening.
COVID-19 cases in area long-term care facilities include three cases with one recovered at Summers HealthCare in Blaine County; one recovered case at Community Health Center in Grant County; one recovered case at Billings Fairchild Center in Noble County; three recovered cases each at First Shamrock Care Center, two recovered cases at Countrywood Assisted Living and Memory Care and 71 cases with 68 recovered and two deaths at Hennessey Nursing & Rehab, in Kingfisher County; two cases, one recovered in Fairview Fellowship Home for Senior Citizens in Major County; two recovered cases each at Beadles Nursing Home and Share Medical Center in Woods County; 21 cases with 20 recovered at Mooreland Heritage Manor and 30 cases with 22 recovered and two deaths at Woodward Skilled Nursing and Therapy in Woodward County; and five recovered cases at Center of Family Love in Okarche, just south of the Kingfisher County line, in Canadian County, according to OSDH.
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.