You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking editor's pick topical featured top story

OSDH: 1,147 more COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma, with more than half from 18-36 age group

  • Updated
  • 7 min to read

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma gained 1,147 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, with the bulk of those in the 18-36 age group, and four more Oklahomans 65 or older have died due to the virus, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health on Saturday.

The 1.8% increase brought the state's overall total of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 to 63,187, according to OSDH. Of those, 9,596 are active, a single-day increase of 526, and 52,770, or 83.5%, have recovered, including 617 since Friday's report.

Gains in the 18-35 age group outnumbered all other age groups combined, with 618 new cases, according to OSDH data. New case gains in other age groups added to 531, with 165 in the 36-49 age group, 137 in the 50-64 age group, 126 in the 65 and older age group, 86 in the 5-17 group and 17 in the 0-4 group.

Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Saturday were 1,378 in the 0-4 age group, 5,736 in the 5-17 age group, 22,813 in the 18-35 age group, 13,534 in the 36-49 age group, 11,078 in the 50-64 age group and 8,642 in the 65 and older age group. There were six listed as unknown age. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 39.9. The average age of those who have died is 74.6.

There have been 850 Oklahomans who have died with COVID-19 listed as a cause or a contributor, according to OSDH. Four deaths — two men and two women 65 and older in Oklahoma and Tulsa counties — were announced on Saturday at the OSDH website.

Garfield County saw 46 new cases on Saturday, with 340 of those active and 776 recovered. There have been 14 deaths in the county, according to OSDH. Enid cases increased by 44 on Saturday, with 322 of those active, according to OSDH data.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Saturday were four in Alfalfa, two each in Noble and Woodward and one in Kingfisher counties. Case increases in cities and towns included two each in Cherokee, Helena, Kingfisher and Woodward and one Lahoma. Blaine County and the town of Canton each saw a reduction of three cases and Freedom was reduced by one case on Saturday, according to the OSDH.

Weekly numbers

In its weekly report released Friday, Oklahoma saw a 12.2% increase in cases Aug. 28 through Sept. 3, compared to the prior week, with 5,477 new cases reported. There were 5.1% less recoveries, with 4,261 reported, and 17.4% less deaths, with 57, in the week-to-week comparison. Hospitalizations declined by 16% during the week.

Residents older than 50 represented 31% of the cases and 96% of the deaths, according to the OSDH weekly report.

The state is 28th in the number of total reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and 25th in the cumulative incidence (per 100,000 persons) of reported COVID-19 cases in the nation, according to OSDH.

Garfield County is in the orange, or moderate risk, after its average daily case numbers rose considerably on the weekly COVID-19 assessment released Friday by OSDH.

Risk levels for Garfield County rose from an average 35.80 daily new cases per 100,000 to 49.14, according to OSDH, just missing the 50-case mark that Enid and Chisholm public schools' administrators have said will trigger their districts to enact distance/virtual learning for all students.

When adjusted for population, the county shows about 29.3 cases per daily on average, according to the trend line reported per county by the OSDH on Saturday.

State numbers

Of the Oklahomans testing positive, 33,383, have been women and 29,748 have been men. There were 56 listed as unknown gender, according to OSDH data on Saturday.

Of the overall 850 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 678 have been 65 and older and 135 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.6% of the total. There have been 27 deaths in the 36-49 age group, nine in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 462, than women, 388, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Saturday. 

OSDH reports 74.5% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. Of the deaths, 355, or 41.8% have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 2,205 cases among long-term care residents and 1,228 cases among staff, according to Friday's Executive Report.

Data shows deaths in 64 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 165 in Oklahoma County; 139 in Tulsa County; 66 in Cleveland County; 42 in Rogers County; 40 in Washington County; 31 in McCurtain County; 23 in Wagoner County; 22 each in Creek and Delaware counties; 20 in Caddo County; 18 in Pittsburg County; 17 in Muskogee County; 14 in Garfield County; 13 in Canadian County; 12 each in Kay and Osage counties; 11 in Comanche County; 10 each in Adair, LeFlore and Mayes counties; nine each in Jackson, Lincoln and Pottawatomie counties; eight each in Greer and Sequoyah counties; seven each in Carter, Cherokee, Grady and Texas counties; five each in Okmulgee, Payne and Seminole counties; four each in Garvin, Haskell, Hughes, McClain, McIntosh, Ottawa and Stephens counties; three each in Bryan, Okfuskee, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; two each in Choctaw, Cotton, Johnston, Kingfisher, Latimer and Noble counties; and one each in Atoka, Beckham, Blaine, Craig, Dewey, Kiowa, Logan, Love, Major, Marshall, Murray, Nowata, Pushmataha, Roger Mills and Tillman counties.

Oklahoma per county 9.5.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
County Cases Deaths Recovered ReportDate
TULSA 14123 139 12374 2020-09-05
OKLAHOMA 14107 165 12332 2020-09-05
CLEVELAND 4405 66 3473 2020-09-05
CANADIAN 1615 13 1417 2020-09-05
PAYNE 1475 5 956 2020-09-05
MUSKOGEE 1446 17 630 2020-09-05
ROGERS 1403 42 1160 2020-09-05
COMANCHE 1293 11 1175 2020-09-05
TEXAS 1224 7 1107 2020-09-05
WAGONER 1214 23 1059 2020-09-05
GARFIELD 1130 14 776 2020-09-05
MCCURTAIN 1085 31 894 2020-09-05
POTTAWATOMIE 924 9 747 2020-09-05
CREEK 877 22 732 2020-09-05
WASHINGTON 863 40 720 2020-09-05
CHEROKEE 750 7 555 2020-09-05
LE FLORE 738 10 570 2020-09-05
OSAGE 684 12 598 2020-09-05
OKMULGEE 654 5 562 2020-09-05
BRYAN 649 3 556 2020-09-05
PITTSBURG 629 18 528 2020-09-05
JACKSON 616 9 563 2020-09-05
MCCLAIN 613 4 524 2020-09-05
SEQUOYAH 611 8 501 2020-09-05
OTTAWA 600 4 475 2020-09-05
CADDO 593 20 493 2020-09-05
DELAWARE 569 22 488 2020-09-05
GRADY 558 7 482 2020-09-05
ADAIR 494 10 364 2020-09-05
MAYES 456 10 369 2020-09-05
CARTER 429 7 381 2020-09-05
KAY 359 12 279 2020-09-05
CUSTER 350 0 303 2020-09-05
SEMINOLE 345 5 276 2020-09-05
LINCOLN 324 9 270 2020-09-05
LOGAN 320 1 267 2020-09-05
KINGFISHER 275 2 236 2020-09-05
GARVIN 274 4 246 2020-09-05
STEPHENS 267 4 226 2020-09-05
PONTOTOC 259 3 219 2020-09-05
CHOCTAW 258 2 220 2020-09-05
MCINTOSH 250 4 216 2020-09-05
HUGHES 236 4 186 2020-09-05
PAWNEE 229 3 200 2020-09-05
HASKELL 180 4 144 2020-09-05
ATOKA 164 1 116 2020-09-05
CRAIG 163 1 110 2020-09-05
MARSHALL 135 1 123 2020-09-05
BECKHAM 132 1 112 2020-09-05
PUSHMATAHA 131 1 119 2020-09-05
LOVE 123 1 86 2020-09-05
NOBLE 117 2 94 2020-09-05
JOHNSTON 116 2 70 2020-09-05
LATIMER 116 2 105 2020-09-05
NOWATA 111 1 83 2020-09-05
OKFUSKEE 109 3 85 2020-09-05
WOODWARD 108 0 77 2020-09-05
MURRAY 93 1 84 2020-09-05
GREER 91 8 76 2020-09-05
BLAINE 82 1 62 2020-09-05
TILLMAN 70 1 62 2020-09-05
COAL 63 0 50 2020-09-05
MAJOR 57 1 43 2020-09-05
KIOWA 49 1 39 2020-09-05
COTTON 48 2 23 2020-09-05
45 0 1 2020-09-05
BEAVER 44 0 42 2020-09-05
WASHITA 43 0 39 2020-09-05
HARMON 40 0 34 2020-09-05
JEFFERSON 35 0 32 2020-09-05
GRANT 27 0 22 2020-09-05
WOODS 26 0 24 2020-09-05
DEWEY 24 1 18 2020-09-05
ALFALFA 19 0 12 2020-09-05
HARPER 19 0 17 2020-09-05
ROGER MILLS 14 1 11 2020-09-05
CIMARRON 14 0 14 2020-09-05
ELLIS 6 0 6 2020-09-05

Oklahoma per city 9.5.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA CITY 11607 143 10187 2020-09-05
TULSA 9615 97 8466 2020-09-05
BROKEN ARROW 2558 29 2227 2020-09-05
NORMAN 2278 34 1697 2020-09-05
EDMOND 1948 21 1685 2020-09-05
OTHER*** 1491 11 1226 2020-09-05
STILLWATER 1203 3 752 2020-09-05
ENID 1065 14 729 2020-09-05
GUYMON 978 7 899 2020-09-05
CLAREMORE 853 39 686 2020-09-05
YUKON 815 6 735 2020-09-05
MOORE 799 13 709 2020-09-05
LAWTON 767 10 691 2020-09-05
BARTLESVILLE 714 37 588 2020-09-05
TAFT 695 0 37 2020-09-05
JENKS 688 2 632 2020-09-05
OWASSO 652 2 553 2020-09-05
ALTUS 556 9 511 2020-09-05
TAHLEQUAH 551 3 403 2020-09-05
BIXBY 526 4 456 2020-09-05
MUSKOGEE 506 12 393 2020-09-05
SHAWNEE 486 8 377 2020-09-05
MCALESTER 454 16 374 2020-09-05
BROKEN BOW 448 22 375 2020-09-05
DURANT 401 1 344 2020-09-05
SAPULPA 386 8 325 2020-09-05
IDABEL 366 5 300 2020-09-05
ARDMORE 357 5 317 2020-09-05
SAND SPRINGS 354 4 289 2020-09-05
LEXINGTON 348 3 236 2020-09-05
MIAMI 335 3 258 2020-09-05
GLENPOOL 331 4 281 2020-09-05
STILWELL 327 8 233 2020-09-05
BETHANY 325 3 276 2020-09-05
EL RENO 305 4 253 2020-09-05
COWETA 282 13 247 2020-09-05
MCLOUD 281 1 254 2020-09-05
PONCA CITY 280 9 215 2020-09-05
ANADARKO 268 5 216 2020-09-05
MUSTANG 268 2 231 2020-09-05
CHICKASHA 265 4 236 2020-09-05
SKIATOOK 260 8 224 2020-09-05
OKMULGEE 259 3 209 2020-09-05
COLLINSVILLE 254 1 224 2020-09-05
GROVE 235 17 195 2020-09-05
PURCELL 229 3 200 2020-09-05
SALLISAW 228 2 194 2020-09-05
CHOCTAW 227 2 196 2020-09-05
ADA 206 1 173 2020-09-05
HENRYETTA 200 2 182 2020-09-05
CLINTON 197 0 176 2020-09-05
BLANCHARD 194 1 157 2020-09-05
HUGO 192 2 163 2020-09-05
WAGONER 186 5 155 2020-09-05
HOMINY 178 2 164 2020-09-05
DUNCAN 178 2 147 2020-09-05
HEAVENER 172 2 127 2020-09-05
CUSHING 168 2 120 2020-09-05
POTEAU 167 2 134 2020-09-05
HOLDENVILLE 163 3 133 2020-09-05
GUTHRIE 161 0 132 2020-09-05
NOBLE 157 2 127 2020-09-05
MULDROW 153 3 131 2020-09-05
TUTTLE 150 2 119 2020-09-05
NEWCASTLE 146 1 123 2020-09-05
WEWOKA 145 1 118 2020-09-05
WARR ACRES 143 0 130 2020-09-05
MIDWEST CITY 141 4 108 2020-09-05
SEMINOLE 141 3 118 2020-09-05
BRISTOW 141 5 123 2020-09-05
PRYOR CREEK 140 4 120 2020-09-05
HENNESSEY 132 2 111 2020-09-05
EUFAULA 127 2 107 2020-09-05
ATOKA 127 0 89 2020-09-05
CLEVELAND 126 3 105 2020-09-05
HINTON 125 0 119 2020-09-05
PAULS VALLEY 121 1 114 2020-09-05
JAY 115 1 109 2020-09-05
CHECOTAH 115 2 101 2020-09-05
VINITA 112 1 75 2020-09-05
STIGLER 112 3 97 2020-09-05
WEATHERFORD 111 0 94 2020-09-05
SPIRO 105 1 67 2020-09-05
VIAN 104 2 90 2020-09-05
SPENCER 104 1 86 2020-09-05
PIEDMONT 104 1 92 2020-09-05
CATOOSA 103 0 94 2020-09-05
HOOKER 102 0 97 2020-09-05
CHANDLER 100 8 85 2020-09-05
LOCUST GROVE 98 0 79 2020-09-05
AFTON 98 0 87 2020-09-05
TECUMSEH 95 0 62 2020-09-05
KINGFISHER 93 0 78 2020-09-05
MADILL 92 1 86 2020-09-05
SPERRY 87 2 74 2020-09-05
DEL CITY 86 0 70 2020-09-05
ELK CITY 85 1 69 2020-09-05
MOUNDS 85 2 69 2020-09-05
WESTVILLE 84 2 69 2020-09-05
MANGUM 83 8 70 2020-09-05
INOLA 82 3 67 2020-09-05
CALERA 81 0 70 2020-09-05
HARRAH 80 0 66 2020-09-05
FORT GIBSON 79 4 68 2020-09-05
CHELSEA 79 0 67 2020-09-05
HASKELL 78 1 72 2020-09-05
SALINA 78 1 61 2020-09-05
MANNFORD 76 1 58 2020-09-05
MARIETTA 76 0 58 2020-09-05
NICHOLS HILLS 75 0 64 2020-09-05
DEWEY 75 1 67 2020-09-05
ROLAND 75 0 47 2020-09-05
WRIGHT CITY 73 0 60 2020-09-05
TALIHINA 73 2 63 2020-09-05
WOODWARD 72 0 51 2020-09-05
NOWATA 69 1 50 2020-09-05
CHOUTEAU 69 5 54 2020-09-05
LINDSAY 68 2 61 2020-09-05
WYANDOTTE 65 1 52 2020-09-05
PRAGUE 64 0 58 2020-09-05
PAWNEE 64 0 60 2020-09-05
JONES 63 2 48 2020-09-05
PERKINS 63 1 46 2020-09-05
VALLIANT 62 1 45 2020-09-05
COMMERCE 62 0 56 2020-09-05
HULBERT 61 2 42 2020-09-05
POCOLA 61 2 46 2020-09-05
MORRIS 61 0 54 2020-09-05
TEXHOMA 60 0 58 2020-09-05
ANTLERS 59 1 54 2020-09-05
OKEMAH 57 1 40 2020-09-05
FREDERICK 57 1 50 2020-09-05
KELLYVILLE 57 2 52 2020-09-05
TISHOMINGO 57 2 29 2020-09-05
SULPHUR 57 1 52 2020-09-05
WASHINGTON 56 0 45 2020-09-05
COLCORD 55 1 52 2020-09-05
WILBURTON 55 1 52 2020-09-05
HARTSHORNE 55 0 50 2020-09-05
HAWORTH 54 2 43 2020-09-05
OOLOGAH 53 0 49 2020-09-05
BEGGS 52 0 46 2020-09-05
STROUD 50 0 44 2020-09-05
WISTER 49 0 38 2020-09-05
BINGER 48 9 37 2020-09-05
PERRY 46 0 36 2020-09-05
COALGATE 45 0 35 2020-09-05
PAWHUSKA 44 0 40 2020-09-05
SAYRE 44 0 41 2020-09-05
MARLOW 44 0 37 2020-09-05
WETUMKA 42 0 33 2020-09-05
KINGSTON 42 0 36 2020-09-05
FAIRLAND 42 0 35 2020-09-05
GOODWELL 42 0 17 2020-09-05
KANSAS 40 2 27 2020-09-05
COMANCHE 39 1 34 2020-09-05
WATONGA 39 0 28 2020-09-05
KIEFER 39 0 33 2020-09-05
HOLLIS 38 0 32 2020-09-05
MEAD 36 1 32 2020-09-05
CACHE 36 0 32 2020-09-05
DRUMRIGHT 36 0 21 2020-09-05
CADDO 36 0 32 2020-09-05
ELGIN 36 0 34 2020-09-05
HOWE 36 0 31 2020-09-05
CRESCENT 36 0 33 2020-09-05
BLACKWELL 36 1 31 2020-09-05
COLBERT 35 0 30 2020-09-05
APACHE 35 1 24 2020-09-05
PORTER 35 0 31 2020-09-05
WATTS 35 0 26 2020-09-05
RED ROCK 34 1 27 2020-09-05
KONAWA 34 1 20 2020-09-05
OKARCHE 34 0 31 2020-09-05
BOKOSHE 34 0 31 2020-09-05
GORE 34 1 25 2020-09-05
DAVIS 34 0 32 2020-09-05
WALTERS 33 0 14 2020-09-05
WAYNE 33 0 33 2020-09-05
LUTHER 33 0 31 2020-09-05
QUINTON 33 0 30 2020-09-05
MEEKER 33 0 28 2020-09-05
QUAPAW 32 0 21 2020-09-05
KEOTA 30 0 23 2020-09-05
PORUM 29 1 24 2020-09-05
FAIRVIEW 29 0 23 2020-09-05
WILSON 28 0 24 2020-09-05
BARNSDALL 28 2 21 2020-09-05
OCHELATA 28 1 26 2020-09-05
FAIRFAX 27 0 27 2020-09-05
WYNNEWOOD 27 1 18 2020-09-05
TALALA 27 0 23 2020-09-05
MAYSVILLE 27 0 23 2020-09-05
CARNEGIE 26 1 21 2020-09-05
WARNER 25 0 17 2020-09-05
ARCADIA 25 0 24 2020-09-05
DEWAR 24 0 19 2020-09-05
CLAYTON 24 0 22 2020-09-05
BIG CABIN 24 1 20 2020-09-05
COPAN 24 0 23 2020-09-05
MOORELAND 24 0 21 2020-09-05
ADAIR 24 0 17 2020-09-05
FORT COBB 23 0 19 2020-09-05
RAMONA 23 1 18 2020-09-05
CAMERON 23 0 19 2020-09-05
BOSWELL 23 0 21 2020-09-05
PADEN 23 0 22 2020-09-05
BLAIR 22 0 20 2020-09-05
LONE GROVE 22 1 20 2020-09-05
HOBART 22 0 15 2020-09-05
WELCH 21 0 14 2020-09-05
OKTAHA 21 0 14 2020-09-05
BOKCHITO 21 1 14 2020-09-05
GERONIMO 21 0 19 2020-09-05
DEPEW 21 1 18 2020-09-05
GLENCOE 21 0 18 2020-09-05
ELMORE CITY 21 0 21 2020-09-05
DELAWARE 20 0 12 2020-09-05
EARLSBORO 20 0 17 2020-09-05
ALVA 20 0 18 2020-09-05
WEBBERS FALLS 20 0 14 2020-09-05
GRACEMONT 19 1 18 2020-09-05
OLUSTEE 19 0 15 2020-09-05
WELLSTON 19 0 16 2020-09-05
TONKAWA 19 0 15 2020-09-05
GARVIN 19 0 16 2020-09-05
GARBER 18 0 15 2020-09-05
TYRONE 18 0 16 2020-09-05
FORT TOWSON 17 0 14 2020-09-05
MCCURTAIN 17 1 9 2020-09-05
MAUD 17 0 15 2020-09-05
MINCO 17 0 14 2020-09-05
ARKOMA 17 0 16 2020-09-05
YALE 16 0 14 2020-09-05
THOMAS 16 0 10 2020-09-05
WELEETKA 16 1 12 2020-09-05
JENNINGS 16 0 15 2020-09-05
INDIAHOMA 16 0 13 2020-09-05
RUSH SPRINGS 16 0 14 2020-09-05
TEMPLE 15 2 9 2020-09-05
HAILEYVILLE 15 0 13 2020-09-05
ASHER 15 0 14 2020-09-05
FLETCHER 15 0 13 2020-09-05
MILBURN 15 0 10 2020-09-05
NEWKIRK 15 1 12 2020-09-05
KIOWA 15 1 13 2020-09-05
STRATFORD 15 0 11 2020-09-05
GANS 15 0 12 2020-09-05
CASHION 15 0 14 2020-09-05
STONEWALL 15 1 13 2020-09-05
RED OAK 15 0 13 2020-09-05
TERLTON 15 0 11 2020-09-05
MORRISON 15 0 12 2020-09-05
CANTON 14 1 7 2020-09-05
CYRIL 14 1 13 2020-09-05
ALEX 14 0 12 2020-09-05
RINGWOOD 14 0 8 2020-09-05
GEARY 14 0 13 2020-09-05
CEMENT 14 0 13 2020-09-05
BLUEJACKET 14 0 3 2020-09-05
BEAVER 14 0 12 2020-09-05
WAURIKA 13 0 13 2020-09-05
RINGLING 13 0 10 2020-09-05
PAOLI 13 0 11 2020-09-05
KREBS 13 1 9 2020-09-05
ALLEN 13 1 12 2020-09-05
BOISE CITY 13 0 13 2020-09-05
CANEY 12 0 7 2020-09-05
ARAPAHO 12 0 12 2020-09-05
NEW CORDELL 12 0 10 2020-09-05
WAUKOMIS 12 0 9 2020-09-05
PANAMA 12 1 9 2020-09-05
CANADIAN 12 0 8 2020-09-05
ROFF 12 0 9 2020-09-05
HELENA 12 0 8 2020-09-05
SEILING 12 0 11 2020-09-05
TIPTON 12 0 12 2020-09-05
KAW CITY 11 1 10 2020-09-05
KINTA 11 0 7 2020-09-05
ACHILLE 11 0 8 2020-09-05
SPAVINAW 11 0 6 2020-09-05
BURNS FLAT 11 0 11 2020-09-05
SHADY POINT 11 0 10 2020-09-05
SASAKWA 11 0 9 2020-09-05
HYDRO 11 0 7 2020-09-05
CARNEY 11 0 10 2020-09-05
SAVANNA 10 0 10 2020-09-05
CHEYENNE 10 1 8 2020-09-05
LOOKEBA 10 2 7 2020-09-05
MANNSVILLE 10 0 9 2020-09-05
THACKERVILLE 10 0 9 2020-09-05
BUFFALO 10 0 8 2020-09-05
AMBER 10 0 10 2020-09-05
NORTH MIAMI 10 0 9 2020-09-05
OSAGE 10 0 8 2020-09-05
BENNINGTON 10 0 10 2020-09-05
WANETTE 10 0 8 2020-09-05
MEDFORD 10 0 6 2020-09-05
HEALDTON 10 0 7 2020-09-05
SNYDER 9 0 7 2020-09-05
LAVERNE 9 0 9 2020-09-05
RYAN 9 0 8 2020-09-05
OPTIMA 9 0 9 2020-09-05
LAHOMA 9 0 7 2020-09-05
LANGLEY 9 0 7 2020-09-05
LEHIGH 9 0 8 2020-09-05
RIPLEY 9 0 8 2020-09-05
SCHULTER 9 0 9 2020-09-05
KENEFIC 9 0 7 2020-09-05
KETCHUM 9 0 9 2020-09-05
OILTON 8 1 5 2020-09-05
BRAGGS 8 0 8 2020-09-05
BOYNTON 7 0 5 2020-09-05
BURBANK 7 0 6 2020-09-05
RATTAN 7 0 5 2020-09-05
CALUMET 7 0 6 2020-09-05
SPRINGER 7 1 6 2020-09-05
SOPER 7 0 7 2020-09-05
RAVIA 7 0 4 2020-09-05
CROWDER 7 0 7 2020-09-05
UNION CITY 7 0 7 2020-09-05
HARDESTY 7 0 5 2020-09-05
AGRA 7 1 6 2020-09-05
PRUE 7 0 7 2020-09-05
VERDEN 7 0 7 2020-09-05
POCASSET 7 0 7 2020-09-05
BILLINGS 7 1 6 2020-09-05
BOLEY 7 1 5 2020-09-05
DISNEY 7 0 7 2020-09-05
NINNEKAH 7 0 7 2020-09-05
DUSTIN 6 0 4 2020-09-05
LANGSTON 6 0 3 2020-09-05
AVANT 6 0 5 2020-09-05
SPARKS 6 0 4 2020-09-05
LONGDALE 6 0 6 2020-09-05
FORT SUPPLY 6 0 1 2020-09-05
DOVER 6 0 6 2020-09-05
STRINGTOWN 6 1 5 2020-09-05
CASTLE 6 0 6 2020-09-05
LAMONT 6 0 6 2020-09-05
POND CREEK 6 0 5 2020-09-05
WANN 6 0 5 2020-09-05
VELMA 6 1 5 2020-09-05
MOUNTAIN VIEW 6 1 5 2020-09-05
BUTLER 6 0 4 2020-09-05
TRYON 6 0 4 2020-09-05
GRANITE 6 0 4 2020-09-05
COUNCIL HILL 6 0 5 2020-09-05
ALBION 5 0 5 2020-09-05
CORN 5 0 5 2020-09-05
DILL CITY 5 0 5 2020-09-05
RATLIFF CITY 5 0 5 2020-09-05
COVINGTON 5 0 5 2020-09-05
LAMAR 5 0 4 2020-09-05
LENAPAH 5 0 5 2020-09-05
COYLE 5 0 5 2020-09-05
MARBLE CITY 5 0 4 2020-09-05
CALVIN 5 0 5 2020-09-05
PITTSBURG 5 0 4 2020-09-05
SHATTUCK 5 0 5 2020-09-05
STUART 5 0 4 2020-09-05
MILLERTON 5 0 4 2020-09-05
ORLANDO 5 0 4 2020-09-05
SAWYER 4 0 3 2020-09-05
VICI 4 0 4 2020-09-05
SENTINEL 4 0 4 2020-09-05
MULHALL 4 0 3 2020-09-05
OKEENE 4 0 3 2020-09-05
HANNA 4 0 3 2020-09-05
WHITEFIELD 4 0 3 2020-09-05
FREEDOM 4 0 4 2020-09-05
CUSTER CITY 4 0 4 2020-09-05
FORGAN 4 0 4 2020-09-05
DAVENPORT 4 0 1 2020-09-05
GOULD 4 0 3 2020-09-05
FOSS 4 0 2 2020-09-05
WYNONA 4 0 4 2020-09-05
HITCHCOCK 4 0 4 2020-09-05
BERNICE 4 0 4 2020-09-05
TUPELO 3 0 3 2020-09-05
MARLAND 3 0 3 2020-09-05
BOWLEGS 3 0 3 2020-09-05
SHIDLER 3 0 1 2020-09-05
MARSHALL 3 0 3 2020-09-05
OAKS 3 0 2 2020-09-05
INDIANOLA 3 0 3 2020-09-05
MOUNTAIN PARK 3 0 3 2020-09-05
WAPANUCKA 3 0 3 2020-09-05
JET 3 0 2 2020-09-05
CHEROKEE 3 0 1 2020-09-05
WAKITA 3 0 3 2020-09-05
KREMLIN 3 0 1 2020-09-05
CANUTE 3 0 2 2020-09-05
CHATTANOOGA 3 0 2 2020-09-05
DRUMMOND 3 0 3 2020-09-05
FAIRMONT 3 0 1 2020-09-05
BRADLEY 3 0 3 2020-09-05
AMES 3 0 2 2020-09-05
HASTINGS 2 0 2 2020-09-05
GRANDFIELD 2 0 1 2020-09-05
GOLDSBY 2 0 2 2020-09-05
LEEDEY 2 1 1 2020-09-05
ROOSEVELT 2 0 2 2020-09-05
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 2 0 2 2020-09-05
MARTHA 2 0 2 2020-09-05
FITZHUGH 2 0 2 2020-09-05
HILLSDALE 2 0 2 2020-09-05
HALLETT 2 0 2 2020-09-05
OKAY 2 0 2 2020-09-05
MENO 2 0 2 2020-09-05
CLEO SPRINGS 2 0 1 2020-09-05
ERICK 2 0 2 2020-09-05
HAMMON 2 0 1 2020-09-05
THE VILLAGE 2 0 2 2020-09-05
FRANCIS 2 0 2 2020-09-05
ELDORADO 2 0 1 2020-09-05
SLICK 2 0 2 2020-09-05
MILL CREEK 2 0 2 2020-09-05
LONE WOLF 2 0 2 2020-09-05
FOYIL 2 0 2 2020-09-05
EAKLY 2 0 2 2020-09-05
GOLTRY 1 0 1 2020-09-05
TULLAHASSEE 1 0 0 2020-09-05
GAGE 1 0 1 2020-09-05
GOTEBO 1 0 1 2020-09-05
REDBIRD 1 0 1 2020-09-05
MEDICINE PARK 1 0 1 2020-09-05
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 0 2020-09-05
STERLING 1 0 1 2020-09-05
KEYES 1 0 1 2020-09-05
MOFFETT 1 0 1 2020-09-05
LOCO 1 0 1 2020-09-05
FOSTER 1 0 1 2020-09-05
BYNG 1 0 1 2020-09-05
DEER CREEK 1 0 1 2020-09-05
SLAUGHTERVILLE 1 0 1 2020-09-05
RALSTON 1 0 1 2020-09-05
ALDERSON 1 0 1 2020-09-05
NASH 1 0 1 2020-09-05
BESSIE 1 0 1 2020-09-05
ROCKY 1 0 1 2020-09-05
BLACKBURN 1 0 1 2020-09-05
PEORIA 1 0 0 2020-09-05
GENE AUTRY 1 0 1 2020-09-05

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per county released Saturday by OSDH shows Garfield with 1,130 cases, 776 recovered, 340 active and 14 deaths, all in Enid, including those reported Sept. 4Aug. 29Aug. 272618151413, 6July 28 and 23June 21 and April 10; Kingfisher with 275 cases, 236 recovered, 37 active and two deaths, both in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27; Noble with 117 cases, 92 recovered, 21 active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Woodward with 108 cases, 77 recovered and 31 active; Blaine with 82 cases, 62 recovered, 19 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28; Major with 57 cases, 42 recovered, 13 active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Grant with 27 cases, 22 recovered and five active; Woods with 26 cases, 24 recovered and two active; and Alfalfa with 19 cases, 12 recovered and seven active.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 1,065 in Enid (322 active); 132 in Hennessey (21 active); 93 in Kingfisher (15 active); 72 in Woodward (21 active); 39 in Watonga (11 active); 34 in Okarche (three active); 29 in Fairview (six active); 24 in Mooreland (three active); 20 in Alva (two active); 18 in Garber (three active); 15 in Cashion (one active); 14 each in Canton (six active) and Ringwood (six active); 12 each in Helena (four active), Seiling (one active) and Waukomis (three active); 10 in Medford (four active); nine in Lahoma (two active); seven in Billings; six each in Dover, Fort Supply (five active), Lamont, Longdale and Pond Creek (one active); five each in Covington and Orlando (one active); four each in Freedom, Hitchcock, Mulhall (one active) and Okeene (one active); three each in Ames (one active), Cherokee (two active), Drummond, Fairmont (two active), Jet (one active), Kremlin (two active), Marshall and Wakita; two each in Cleo Springs (one active), Hillsdale and Meno; and one each in Deer Creek, Goltry and Nash, according to data released by OSDH on Saturday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."

In Enid, there have been 575 cases, with 394 recovered and six deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 485 cases, with 331 recovered and eight deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Saturday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

Long-term care cases

Long-term care or nursing home COVID-19 cases listed by OSDH in Garfield County include 22 at Golden Oaks, with 17 recovered and four deaths; 15 at Kenwood Manor, with 14 recovered and one death; 11 at The Living Center, with eight recovered; six recovered cases at The Arbors; two recovered cases each at The Commons and Homes of Greenbrier; and one recovered case each at Enid Senior Care and Garland Road Nursing and Rehab Center, according to OSDH data released Friday evening.

Golden Oaks reported Thursday it has seen two new cases on campus in which the residents experienced only mild symptoms. Overall, the facility has seen 23 cases in its nursing center and seven deaths of those who had tested positive for COVID-19, according to Scott Bushong, director of health services for the center, referring to the residential population.

In an email update on Friday, Homes of Greenbrier reported three cumulative cases of residents who have tested positive for COVID — one in the hospital, one at The Living Center, a COVID-19-only care facility, and one who died at the hospital. There have been seven staff members who have tested positive, with none currently active and all returning to work, according to Mike Weatherford, marketing coordinator for Greenbrier and family guide for skilled nursing.

When addressing the discrepancy in numbers, Rob Crissinger, with communications and media relations with OSDH, said, "The approximate lag time from positive result to a case appearing in state numbers varies, based on a number of factors including the testing location and the relative volume of tests being processed."

He said OSDH and the CDC stress analyzing seven-day rolling averages, and because data must move through the system manually the numbers may not always match facility reports.

COVID-19 cases in area long-term care facilities include one recovered case at Summers HealthCare in Blaine County; one recovered case at Community Health Center in Grant County; one recovered case at Billings Fairchild Center in Noble County; one recovered case at First Shamrock Care and 61 at Hennessey Nursing Center, with 58 recovered and two deaths, in Kingfisher County; one recovered case at Beadles Nursing Home and one recovered case at Share Medical Center in Woods County; 13 at Mooreland Heritage Manor, with 12 recovered, and six cases with five recovered at Woodward Skilled Nursing in Woodward County; and five recovered cases at Center of Family Love in Okarche, just south of the Kingfisher County line, in Canadian County, according to OSDH.

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.   

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

 

Correction

The headline has been rewritten to reflect the correct number of active cases in Garfield County at 80, according to OSDH data.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Recommended for you