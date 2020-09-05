OSDH: 1,147 more COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma, with more than half from 18-36 age group

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma gained 1,147 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, with the bulk of those in the 18-36 age group, and four more Oklahomans 65 or older have died due to the virus, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health on Saturday.
The 1.8% increase brought the state's overall total of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 to 63,187, according to OSDH. Of those, 9,596 are active, a single-day increase of 526, and 52,770, or 83.5%, have recovered, including 617 since Friday's report.
Gains in the 18-35 age group outnumbered all other age groups combined, with 618 new cases, according to OSDH data. New case gains in other age groups added to 531, with 165 in the 36-49 age group, 137 in the 50-64 age group, 126 in the 65 and older age group, 86 in the 5-17 group and 17 in the 0-4 group.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Saturday were 1,378 in the 0-4 age group, 5,736 in the 5-17 age group, 22,813 in the 18-35 age group, 13,534 in the 36-49 age group, 11,078 in the 50-64 age group and 8,642 in the 65 and older age group. There were six listed as unknown age. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 39.9. The average age of those who have died is 74.6.
There have been 850 Oklahomans who have died with COVID-19 listed as a cause or a contributor, according to OSDH. Four deaths — two men and two women 65 and older in Oklahoma and Tulsa counties — were announced on Saturday at the OSDH website.
Garfield County saw 46 new cases on Saturday, with 340 of those active and 776 recovered. There have been 14 deaths in the county, according to OSDH. Enid cases increased by 44 on Saturday, with 322 of those active, according to OSDH data.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Saturday were four in Alfalfa, two each in Noble and Woodward and one in Kingfisher counties. Case increases in cities and towns included two each in Cherokee, Helena, Kingfisher and Woodward and one Lahoma. Blaine County and the town of Canton each saw a reduction of three cases and Freedom was reduced by one case on Saturday, according to the OSDH.
Weekly numbers
In its weekly report released Friday, Oklahoma saw a 12.2% increase in cases Aug. 28 through Sept. 3, compared to the prior week, with 5,477 new cases reported. There were 5.1% less recoveries, with 4,261 reported, and 17.4% less deaths, with 57, in the week-to-week comparison. Hospitalizations declined by 16% during the week.
Residents older than 50 represented 31% of the cases and 96% of the deaths, according to the OSDH weekly report.
The state is 28th in the number of total reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and 25th in the cumulative incidence (per 100,000 persons) of reported COVID-19 cases in the nation, according to OSDH.
Garfield County is in the orange, or moderate risk, after its average daily case numbers rose considerably on the weekly COVID-19 assessment released Friday by OSDH.
Risk levels for Garfield County rose from an average 35.80 daily new cases per 100,000 to 49.14, according to OSDH, just missing the 50-case mark that Enid and Chisholm public schools' administrators have said will trigger their districts to enact distance/virtual learning for all students.
When adjusted for population, the county shows about 29.3 cases per daily on average, according to the trend line reported per county by the OSDH on Saturday.
State numbers
Of the Oklahomans testing positive, 33,383, have been women and 29,748 have been men. There were 56 listed as unknown gender, according to OSDH data on Saturday.
Of the overall 850 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 678 have been 65 and older and 135 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.6% of the total. There have been 27 deaths in the 36-49 age group, nine in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 462, than women, 388, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Saturday.
OSDH reports 74.5% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. Of the deaths, 355, or 41.8% have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 2,205 cases among long-term care residents and 1,228 cases among staff, according to Friday's Executive Report.
Data shows deaths in 64 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 165 in Oklahoma County; 139 in Tulsa County; 66 in Cleveland County; 42 in Rogers County; 40 in Washington County; 31 in McCurtain County; 23 in Wagoner County; 22 each in Creek and Delaware counties; 20 in Caddo County; 18 in Pittsburg County; 17 in Muskogee County; 14 in Garfield County; 13 in Canadian County; 12 each in Kay and Osage counties; 11 in Comanche County; 10 each in Adair, LeFlore and Mayes counties; nine each in Jackson, Lincoln and Pottawatomie counties; eight each in Greer and Sequoyah counties; seven each in Carter, Cherokee, Grady and Texas counties; five each in Okmulgee, Payne and Seminole counties; four each in Garvin, Haskell, Hughes, McClain, McIntosh, Ottawa and Stephens counties; three each in Bryan, Okfuskee, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; two each in Choctaw, Cotton, Johnston, Kingfisher, Latimer and Noble counties; and one each in Atoka, Beckham, Blaine, Craig, Dewey, Kiowa, Logan, Love, Major, Marshall, Murray, Nowata, Pushmataha, Roger Mills and Tillman counties.
Oklahoma per county 9.5.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|ReportDate
|TULSA
|14123
|139
|12374
|2020-09-05
|OKLAHOMA
|14107
|165
|12332
|2020-09-05
|CLEVELAND
|4405
|66
|3473
|2020-09-05
|CANADIAN
|1615
|13
|1417
|2020-09-05
|PAYNE
|1475
|5
|956
|2020-09-05
|MUSKOGEE
|1446
|17
|630
|2020-09-05
|ROGERS
|1403
|42
|1160
|2020-09-05
|COMANCHE
|1293
|11
|1175
|2020-09-05
|TEXAS
|1224
|7
|1107
|2020-09-05
|WAGONER
|1214
|23
|1059
|2020-09-05
|GARFIELD
|1130
|14
|776
|2020-09-05
|MCCURTAIN
|1085
|31
|894
|2020-09-05
|POTTAWATOMIE
|924
|9
|747
|2020-09-05
|CREEK
|877
|22
|732
|2020-09-05
|WASHINGTON
|863
|40
|720
|2020-09-05
|CHEROKEE
|750
|7
|555
|2020-09-05
|LE FLORE
|738
|10
|570
|2020-09-05
|OSAGE
|684
|12
|598
|2020-09-05
|OKMULGEE
|654
|5
|562
|2020-09-05
|BRYAN
|649
|3
|556
|2020-09-05
|PITTSBURG
|629
|18
|528
|2020-09-05
|JACKSON
|616
|9
|563
|2020-09-05
|MCCLAIN
|613
|4
|524
|2020-09-05
|SEQUOYAH
|611
|8
|501
|2020-09-05
|OTTAWA
|600
|4
|475
|2020-09-05
|CADDO
|593
|20
|493
|2020-09-05
|DELAWARE
|569
|22
|488
|2020-09-05
|GRADY
|558
|7
|482
|2020-09-05
|ADAIR
|494
|10
|364
|2020-09-05
|MAYES
|456
|10
|369
|2020-09-05
|CARTER
|429
|7
|381
|2020-09-05
|KAY
|359
|12
|279
|2020-09-05
|CUSTER
|350
|0
|303
|2020-09-05
|SEMINOLE
|345
|5
|276
|2020-09-05
|LINCOLN
|324
|9
|270
|2020-09-05
|LOGAN
|320
|1
|267
|2020-09-05
|KINGFISHER
|275
|2
|236
|2020-09-05
|GARVIN
|274
|4
|246
|2020-09-05
|STEPHENS
|267
|4
|226
|2020-09-05
|PONTOTOC
|259
|3
|219
|2020-09-05
|CHOCTAW
|258
|2
|220
|2020-09-05
|MCINTOSH
|250
|4
|216
|2020-09-05
|HUGHES
|236
|4
|186
|2020-09-05
|PAWNEE
|229
|3
|200
|2020-09-05
|HASKELL
|180
|4
|144
|2020-09-05
|ATOKA
|164
|1
|116
|2020-09-05
|CRAIG
|163
|1
|110
|2020-09-05
|MARSHALL
|135
|1
|123
|2020-09-05
|BECKHAM
|132
|1
|112
|2020-09-05
|PUSHMATAHA
|131
|1
|119
|2020-09-05
|LOVE
|123
|1
|86
|2020-09-05
|NOBLE
|117
|2
|94
|2020-09-05
|JOHNSTON
|116
|2
|70
|2020-09-05
|LATIMER
|116
|2
|105
|2020-09-05
|NOWATA
|111
|1
|83
|2020-09-05
|OKFUSKEE
|109
|3
|85
|2020-09-05
|WOODWARD
|108
|0
|77
|2020-09-05
|MURRAY
|93
|1
|84
|2020-09-05
|GREER
|91
|8
|76
|2020-09-05
|BLAINE
|82
|1
|62
|2020-09-05
|TILLMAN
|70
|1
|62
|2020-09-05
|COAL
|63
|0
|50
|2020-09-05
|MAJOR
|57
|1
|43
|2020-09-05
|KIOWA
|49
|1
|39
|2020-09-05
|COTTON
|48
|2
|23
|2020-09-05
|45
|0
|1
|2020-09-05
|BEAVER
|44
|0
|42
|2020-09-05
|WASHITA
|43
|0
|39
|2020-09-05
|HARMON
|40
|0
|34
|2020-09-05
|JEFFERSON
|35
|0
|32
|2020-09-05
|GRANT
|27
|0
|22
|2020-09-05
|WOODS
|26
|0
|24
|2020-09-05
|DEWEY
|24
|1
|18
|2020-09-05
|ALFALFA
|19
|0
|12
|2020-09-05
|HARPER
|19
|0
|17
|2020-09-05
|ROGER MILLS
|14
|1
|11
|2020-09-05
|CIMARRON
|14
|0
|14
|2020-09-05
|ELLIS
|6
|0
|6
|2020-09-05
Oklahoma per city 9.5.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|11607
|143
|10187
|2020-09-05
|TULSA
|9615
|97
|8466
|2020-09-05
|BROKEN ARROW
|2558
|29
|2227
|2020-09-05
|NORMAN
|2278
|34
|1697
|2020-09-05
|EDMOND
|1948
|21
|1685
|2020-09-05
|OTHER***
|1491
|11
|1226
|2020-09-05
|STILLWATER
|1203
|3
|752
|2020-09-05
|ENID
|1065
|14
|729
|2020-09-05
|GUYMON
|978
|7
|899
|2020-09-05
|CLAREMORE
|853
|39
|686
|2020-09-05
|YUKON
|815
|6
|735
|2020-09-05
|MOORE
|799
|13
|709
|2020-09-05
|LAWTON
|767
|10
|691
|2020-09-05
|BARTLESVILLE
|714
|37
|588
|2020-09-05
|TAFT
|695
|0
|37
|2020-09-05
|JENKS
|688
|2
|632
|2020-09-05
|OWASSO
|652
|2
|553
|2020-09-05
|ALTUS
|556
|9
|511
|2020-09-05
|TAHLEQUAH
|551
|3
|403
|2020-09-05
|BIXBY
|526
|4
|456
|2020-09-05
|MUSKOGEE
|506
|12
|393
|2020-09-05
|SHAWNEE
|486
|8
|377
|2020-09-05
|MCALESTER
|454
|16
|374
|2020-09-05
|BROKEN BOW
|448
|22
|375
|2020-09-05
|DURANT
|401
|1
|344
|2020-09-05
|SAPULPA
|386
|8
|325
|2020-09-05
|IDABEL
|366
|5
|300
|2020-09-05
|ARDMORE
|357
|5
|317
|2020-09-05
|SAND SPRINGS
|354
|4
|289
|2020-09-05
|LEXINGTON
|348
|3
|236
|2020-09-05
|MIAMI
|335
|3
|258
|2020-09-05
|GLENPOOL
|331
|4
|281
|2020-09-05
|STILWELL
|327
|8
|233
|2020-09-05
|BETHANY
|325
|3
|276
|2020-09-05
|EL RENO
|305
|4
|253
|2020-09-05
|COWETA
|282
|13
|247
|2020-09-05
|MCLOUD
|281
|1
|254
|2020-09-05
|PONCA CITY
|280
|9
|215
|2020-09-05
|ANADARKO
|268
|5
|216
|2020-09-05
|MUSTANG
|268
|2
|231
|2020-09-05
|CHICKASHA
|265
|4
|236
|2020-09-05
|SKIATOOK
|260
|8
|224
|2020-09-05
|OKMULGEE
|259
|3
|209
|2020-09-05
|COLLINSVILLE
|254
|1
|224
|2020-09-05
|GROVE
|235
|17
|195
|2020-09-05
|PURCELL
|229
|3
|200
|2020-09-05
|SALLISAW
|228
|2
|194
|2020-09-05
|CHOCTAW
|227
|2
|196
|2020-09-05
|ADA
|206
|1
|173
|2020-09-05
|HENRYETTA
|200
|2
|182
|2020-09-05
|CLINTON
|197
|0
|176
|2020-09-05
|BLANCHARD
|194
|1
|157
|2020-09-05
|HUGO
|192
|2
|163
|2020-09-05
|WAGONER
|186
|5
|155
|2020-09-05
|HOMINY
|178
|2
|164
|2020-09-05
|DUNCAN
|178
|2
|147
|2020-09-05
|HEAVENER
|172
|2
|127
|2020-09-05
|CUSHING
|168
|2
|120
|2020-09-05
|POTEAU
|167
|2
|134
|2020-09-05
|HOLDENVILLE
|163
|3
|133
|2020-09-05
|GUTHRIE
|161
|0
|132
|2020-09-05
|NOBLE
|157
|2
|127
|2020-09-05
|MULDROW
|153
|3
|131
|2020-09-05
|TUTTLE
|150
|2
|119
|2020-09-05
|NEWCASTLE
|146
|1
|123
|2020-09-05
|WEWOKA
|145
|1
|118
|2020-09-05
|WARR ACRES
|143
|0
|130
|2020-09-05
|MIDWEST CITY
|141
|4
|108
|2020-09-05
|SEMINOLE
|141
|3
|118
|2020-09-05
|BRISTOW
|141
|5
|123
|2020-09-05
|PRYOR CREEK
|140
|4
|120
|2020-09-05
|HENNESSEY
|132
|2
|111
|2020-09-05
|EUFAULA
|127
|2
|107
|2020-09-05
|ATOKA
|127
|0
|89
|2020-09-05
|CLEVELAND
|126
|3
|105
|2020-09-05
|HINTON
|125
|0
|119
|2020-09-05
|PAULS VALLEY
|121
|1
|114
|2020-09-05
|JAY
|115
|1
|109
|2020-09-05
|CHECOTAH
|115
|2
|101
|2020-09-05
|VINITA
|112
|1
|75
|2020-09-05
|STIGLER
|112
|3
|97
|2020-09-05
|WEATHERFORD
|111
|0
|94
|2020-09-05
|SPIRO
|105
|1
|67
|2020-09-05
|VIAN
|104
|2
|90
|2020-09-05
|SPENCER
|104
|1
|86
|2020-09-05
|PIEDMONT
|104
|1
|92
|2020-09-05
|CATOOSA
|103
|0
|94
|2020-09-05
|HOOKER
|102
|0
|97
|2020-09-05
|CHANDLER
|100
|8
|85
|2020-09-05
|LOCUST GROVE
|98
|0
|79
|2020-09-05
|AFTON
|98
|0
|87
|2020-09-05
|TECUMSEH
|95
|0
|62
|2020-09-05
|KINGFISHER
|93
|0
|78
|2020-09-05
|MADILL
|92
|1
|86
|2020-09-05
|SPERRY
|87
|2
|74
|2020-09-05
|DEL CITY
|86
|0
|70
|2020-09-05
|ELK CITY
|85
|1
|69
|2020-09-05
|MOUNDS
|85
|2
|69
|2020-09-05
|WESTVILLE
|84
|2
|69
|2020-09-05
|MANGUM
|83
|8
|70
|2020-09-05
|INOLA
|82
|3
|67
|2020-09-05
|CALERA
|81
|0
|70
|2020-09-05
|HARRAH
|80
|0
|66
|2020-09-05
|FORT GIBSON
|79
|4
|68
|2020-09-05
|CHELSEA
|79
|0
|67
|2020-09-05
|HASKELL
|78
|1
|72
|2020-09-05
|SALINA
|78
|1
|61
|2020-09-05
|MANNFORD
|76
|1
|58
|2020-09-05
|MARIETTA
|76
|0
|58
|2020-09-05
|NICHOLS HILLS
|75
|0
|64
|2020-09-05
|DEWEY
|75
|1
|67
|2020-09-05
|ROLAND
|75
|0
|47
|2020-09-05
|WRIGHT CITY
|73
|0
|60
|2020-09-05
|TALIHINA
|73
|2
|63
|2020-09-05
|WOODWARD
|72
|0
|51
|2020-09-05
|NOWATA
|69
|1
|50
|2020-09-05
|CHOUTEAU
|69
|5
|54
|2020-09-05
|LINDSAY
|68
|2
|61
|2020-09-05
|WYANDOTTE
|65
|1
|52
|2020-09-05
|PRAGUE
|64
|0
|58
|2020-09-05
|PAWNEE
|64
|0
|60
|2020-09-05
|JONES
|63
|2
|48
|2020-09-05
|PERKINS
|63
|1
|46
|2020-09-05
|VALLIANT
|62
|1
|45
|2020-09-05
|COMMERCE
|62
|0
|56
|2020-09-05
|HULBERT
|61
|2
|42
|2020-09-05
|POCOLA
|61
|2
|46
|2020-09-05
|MORRIS
|61
|0
|54
|2020-09-05
|TEXHOMA
|60
|0
|58
|2020-09-05
|ANTLERS
|59
|1
|54
|2020-09-05
|OKEMAH
|57
|1
|40
|2020-09-05
|FREDERICK
|57
|1
|50
|2020-09-05
|KELLYVILLE
|57
|2
|52
|2020-09-05
|TISHOMINGO
|57
|2
|29
|2020-09-05
|SULPHUR
|57
|1
|52
|2020-09-05
|WASHINGTON
|56
|0
|45
|2020-09-05
|COLCORD
|55
|1
|52
|2020-09-05
|WILBURTON
|55
|1
|52
|2020-09-05
|HARTSHORNE
|55
|0
|50
|2020-09-05
|HAWORTH
|54
|2
|43
|2020-09-05
|OOLOGAH
|53
|0
|49
|2020-09-05
|BEGGS
|52
|0
|46
|2020-09-05
|STROUD
|50
|0
|44
|2020-09-05
|WISTER
|49
|0
|38
|2020-09-05
|BINGER
|48
|9
|37
|2020-09-05
|PERRY
|46
|0
|36
|2020-09-05
|COALGATE
|45
|0
|35
|2020-09-05
|PAWHUSKA
|44
|0
|40
|2020-09-05
|SAYRE
|44
|0
|41
|2020-09-05
|MARLOW
|44
|0
|37
|2020-09-05
|WETUMKA
|42
|0
|33
|2020-09-05
|KINGSTON
|42
|0
|36
|2020-09-05
|FAIRLAND
|42
|0
|35
|2020-09-05
|GOODWELL
|42
|0
|17
|2020-09-05
|KANSAS
|40
|2
|27
|2020-09-05
|COMANCHE
|39
|1
|34
|2020-09-05
|WATONGA
|39
|0
|28
|2020-09-05
|KIEFER
|39
|0
|33
|2020-09-05
|HOLLIS
|38
|0
|32
|2020-09-05
|MEAD
|36
|1
|32
|2020-09-05
|CACHE
|36
|0
|32
|2020-09-05
|DRUMRIGHT
|36
|0
|21
|2020-09-05
|CADDO
|36
|0
|32
|2020-09-05
|ELGIN
|36
|0
|34
|2020-09-05
|HOWE
|36
|0
|31
|2020-09-05
|CRESCENT
|36
|0
|33
|2020-09-05
|BLACKWELL
|36
|1
|31
|2020-09-05
|COLBERT
|35
|0
|30
|2020-09-05
|APACHE
|35
|1
|24
|2020-09-05
|PORTER
|35
|0
|31
|2020-09-05
|WATTS
|35
|0
|26
|2020-09-05
|RED ROCK
|34
|1
|27
|2020-09-05
|KONAWA
|34
|1
|20
|2020-09-05
|OKARCHE
|34
|0
|31
|2020-09-05
|BOKOSHE
|34
|0
|31
|2020-09-05
|GORE
|34
|1
|25
|2020-09-05
|DAVIS
|34
|0
|32
|2020-09-05
|WALTERS
|33
|0
|14
|2020-09-05
|WAYNE
|33
|0
|33
|2020-09-05
|LUTHER
|33
|0
|31
|2020-09-05
|QUINTON
|33
|0
|30
|2020-09-05
|MEEKER
|33
|0
|28
|2020-09-05
|QUAPAW
|32
|0
|21
|2020-09-05
|KEOTA
|30
|0
|23
|2020-09-05
|PORUM
|29
|1
|24
|2020-09-05
|FAIRVIEW
|29
|0
|23
|2020-09-05
|WILSON
|28
|0
|24
|2020-09-05
|BARNSDALL
|28
|2
|21
|2020-09-05
|OCHELATA
|28
|1
|26
|2020-09-05
|FAIRFAX
|27
|0
|27
|2020-09-05
|WYNNEWOOD
|27
|1
|18
|2020-09-05
|TALALA
|27
|0
|23
|2020-09-05
|MAYSVILLE
|27
|0
|23
|2020-09-05
|CARNEGIE
|26
|1
|21
|2020-09-05
|WARNER
|25
|0
|17
|2020-09-05
|ARCADIA
|25
|0
|24
|2020-09-05
|DEWAR
|24
|0
|19
|2020-09-05
|CLAYTON
|24
|0
|22
|2020-09-05
|BIG CABIN
|24
|1
|20
|2020-09-05
|COPAN
|24
|0
|23
|2020-09-05
|MOORELAND
|24
|0
|21
|2020-09-05
|ADAIR
|24
|0
|17
|2020-09-05
|FORT COBB
|23
|0
|19
|2020-09-05
|RAMONA
|23
|1
|18
|2020-09-05
|CAMERON
|23
|0
|19
|2020-09-05
|BOSWELL
|23
|0
|21
|2020-09-05
|PADEN
|23
|0
|22
|2020-09-05
|BLAIR
|22
|0
|20
|2020-09-05
|LONE GROVE
|22
|1
|20
|2020-09-05
|HOBART
|22
|0
|15
|2020-09-05
|WELCH
|21
|0
|14
|2020-09-05
|OKTAHA
|21
|0
|14
|2020-09-05
|BOKCHITO
|21
|1
|14
|2020-09-05
|GERONIMO
|21
|0
|19
|2020-09-05
|DEPEW
|21
|1
|18
|2020-09-05
|GLENCOE
|21
|0
|18
|2020-09-05
|ELMORE CITY
|21
|0
|21
|2020-09-05
|DELAWARE
|20
|0
|12
|2020-09-05
|EARLSBORO
|20
|0
|17
|2020-09-05
|ALVA
|20
|0
|18
|2020-09-05
|WEBBERS FALLS
|20
|0
|14
|2020-09-05
|GRACEMONT
|19
|1
|18
|2020-09-05
|OLUSTEE
|19
|0
|15
|2020-09-05
|WELLSTON
|19
|0
|16
|2020-09-05
|TONKAWA
|19
|0
|15
|2020-09-05
|GARVIN
|19
|0
|16
|2020-09-05
|GARBER
|18
|0
|15
|2020-09-05
|TYRONE
|18
|0
|16
|2020-09-05
|FORT TOWSON
|17
|0
|14
|2020-09-05
|MCCURTAIN
|17
|1
|9
|2020-09-05
|MAUD
|17
|0
|15
|2020-09-05
|MINCO
|17
|0
|14
|2020-09-05
|ARKOMA
|17
|0
|16
|2020-09-05
|YALE
|16
|0
|14
|2020-09-05
|THOMAS
|16
|0
|10
|2020-09-05
|WELEETKA
|16
|1
|12
|2020-09-05
|JENNINGS
|16
|0
|15
|2020-09-05
|INDIAHOMA
|16
|0
|13
|2020-09-05
|RUSH SPRINGS
|16
|0
|14
|2020-09-05
|TEMPLE
|15
|2
|9
|2020-09-05
|HAILEYVILLE
|15
|0
|13
|2020-09-05
|ASHER
|15
|0
|14
|2020-09-05
|FLETCHER
|15
|0
|13
|2020-09-05
|MILBURN
|15
|0
|10
|2020-09-05
|NEWKIRK
|15
|1
|12
|2020-09-05
|KIOWA
|15
|1
|13
|2020-09-05
|STRATFORD
|15
|0
|11
|2020-09-05
|GANS
|15
|0
|12
|2020-09-05
|CASHION
|15
|0
|14
|2020-09-05
|STONEWALL
|15
|1
|13
|2020-09-05
|RED OAK
|15
|0
|13
|2020-09-05
|TERLTON
|15
|0
|11
|2020-09-05
|MORRISON
|15
|0
|12
|2020-09-05
|CANTON
|14
|1
|7
|2020-09-05
|CYRIL
|14
|1
|13
|2020-09-05
|ALEX
|14
|0
|12
|2020-09-05
|RINGWOOD
|14
|0
|8
|2020-09-05
|GEARY
|14
|0
|13
|2020-09-05
|CEMENT
|14
|0
|13
|2020-09-05
|BLUEJACKET
|14
|0
|3
|2020-09-05
|BEAVER
|14
|0
|12
|2020-09-05
|WAURIKA
|13
|0
|13
|2020-09-05
|RINGLING
|13
|0
|10
|2020-09-05
|PAOLI
|13
|0
|11
|2020-09-05
|KREBS
|13
|1
|9
|2020-09-05
|ALLEN
|13
|1
|12
|2020-09-05
|BOISE CITY
|13
|0
|13
|2020-09-05
|CANEY
|12
|0
|7
|2020-09-05
|ARAPAHO
|12
|0
|12
|2020-09-05
|NEW CORDELL
|12
|0
|10
|2020-09-05
|WAUKOMIS
|12
|0
|9
|2020-09-05
|PANAMA
|12
|1
|9
|2020-09-05
|CANADIAN
|12
|0
|8
|2020-09-05
|ROFF
|12
|0
|9
|2020-09-05
|HELENA
|12
|0
|8
|2020-09-05
|SEILING
|12
|0
|11
|2020-09-05
|TIPTON
|12
|0
|12
|2020-09-05
|KAW CITY
|11
|1
|10
|2020-09-05
|KINTA
|11
|0
|7
|2020-09-05
|ACHILLE
|11
|0
|8
|2020-09-05
|SPAVINAW
|11
|0
|6
|2020-09-05
|BURNS FLAT
|11
|0
|11
|2020-09-05
|SHADY POINT
|11
|0
|10
|2020-09-05
|SASAKWA
|11
|0
|9
|2020-09-05
|HYDRO
|11
|0
|7
|2020-09-05
|CARNEY
|11
|0
|10
|2020-09-05
|SAVANNA
|10
|0
|10
|2020-09-05
|CHEYENNE
|10
|1
|8
|2020-09-05
|LOOKEBA
|10
|2
|7
|2020-09-05
|MANNSVILLE
|10
|0
|9
|2020-09-05
|THACKERVILLE
|10
|0
|9
|2020-09-05
|BUFFALO
|10
|0
|8
|2020-09-05
|AMBER
|10
|0
|10
|2020-09-05
|NORTH MIAMI
|10
|0
|9
|2020-09-05
|OSAGE
|10
|0
|8
|2020-09-05
|BENNINGTON
|10
|0
|10
|2020-09-05
|WANETTE
|10
|0
|8
|2020-09-05
|MEDFORD
|10
|0
|6
|2020-09-05
|HEALDTON
|10
|0
|7
|2020-09-05
|SNYDER
|9
|0
|7
|2020-09-05
|LAVERNE
|9
|0
|9
|2020-09-05
|RYAN
|9
|0
|8
|2020-09-05
|OPTIMA
|9
|0
|9
|2020-09-05
|LAHOMA
|9
|0
|7
|2020-09-05
|LANGLEY
|9
|0
|7
|2020-09-05
|LEHIGH
|9
|0
|8
|2020-09-05
|RIPLEY
|9
|0
|8
|2020-09-05
|SCHULTER
|9
|0
|9
|2020-09-05
|KENEFIC
|9
|0
|7
|2020-09-05
|KETCHUM
|9
|0
|9
|2020-09-05
|OILTON
|8
|1
|5
|2020-09-05
|BRAGGS
|8
|0
|8
|2020-09-05
|BOYNTON
|7
|0
|5
|2020-09-05
|BURBANK
|7
|0
|6
|2020-09-05
|RATTAN
|7
|0
|5
|2020-09-05
|CALUMET
|7
|0
|6
|2020-09-05
|SPRINGER
|7
|1
|6
|2020-09-05
|SOPER
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-05
|RAVIA
|7
|0
|4
|2020-09-05
|CROWDER
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-05
|UNION CITY
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-05
|HARDESTY
|7
|0
|5
|2020-09-05
|AGRA
|7
|1
|6
|2020-09-05
|PRUE
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-05
|VERDEN
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-05
|POCASSET
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-05
|BILLINGS
|7
|1
|6
|2020-09-05
|BOLEY
|7
|1
|5
|2020-09-05
|DISNEY
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-05
|NINNEKAH
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-05
|DUSTIN
|6
|0
|4
|2020-09-05
|LANGSTON
|6
|0
|3
|2020-09-05
|AVANT
|6
|0
|5
|2020-09-05
|SPARKS
|6
|0
|4
|2020-09-05
|LONGDALE
|6
|0
|6
|2020-09-05
|FORT SUPPLY
|6
|0
|1
|2020-09-05
|DOVER
|6
|0
|6
|2020-09-05
|STRINGTOWN
|6
|1
|5
|2020-09-05
|CASTLE
|6
|0
|6
|2020-09-05
|LAMONT
|6
|0
|6
|2020-09-05
|POND CREEK
|6
|0
|5
|2020-09-05
|WANN
|6
|0
|5
|2020-09-05
|VELMA
|6
|1
|5
|2020-09-05
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|6
|1
|5
|2020-09-05
|BUTLER
|6
|0
|4
|2020-09-05
|TRYON
|6
|0
|4
|2020-09-05
|GRANITE
|6
|0
|4
|2020-09-05
|COUNCIL HILL
|6
|0
|5
|2020-09-05
|ALBION
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-05
|CORN
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-05
|DILL CITY
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-05
|RATLIFF CITY
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-05
|COVINGTON
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-05
|LAMAR
|5
|0
|4
|2020-09-05
|LENAPAH
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-05
|COYLE
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-05
|MARBLE CITY
|5
|0
|4
|2020-09-05
|CALVIN
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-05
|PITTSBURG
|5
|0
|4
|2020-09-05
|SHATTUCK
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-05
|STUART
|5
|0
|4
|2020-09-05
|MILLERTON
|5
|0
|4
|2020-09-05
|ORLANDO
|5
|0
|4
|2020-09-05
|SAWYER
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-05
|VICI
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-05
|SENTINEL
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-05
|MULHALL
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-05
|OKEENE
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-05
|HANNA
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-05
|WHITEFIELD
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-05
|FREEDOM
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-05
|CUSTER CITY
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-05
|FORGAN
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-05
|DAVENPORT
|4
|0
|1
|2020-09-05
|GOULD
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-05
|FOSS
|4
|0
|2
|2020-09-05
|WYNONA
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-05
|HITCHCOCK
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-05
|BERNICE
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-05
|TUPELO
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-05
|MARLAND
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-05
|BOWLEGS
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-05
|SHIDLER
|3
|0
|1
|2020-09-05
|MARSHALL
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-05
|OAKS
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-05
|INDIANOLA
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-05
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-05
|WAPANUCKA
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-05
|JET
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-05
|CHEROKEE
|3
|0
|1
|2020-09-05
|WAKITA
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-05
|KREMLIN
|3
|0
|1
|2020-09-05
|CANUTE
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-05
|CHATTANOOGA
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-05
|DRUMMOND
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-05
|FAIRMONT
|3
|0
|1
|2020-09-05
|BRADLEY
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-05
|AMES
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-05
|HASTINGS
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-05
|GRANDFIELD
|2
|0
|1
|2020-09-05
|GOLDSBY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-05
|LEEDEY
|2
|1
|1
|2020-09-05
|ROOSEVELT
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-05
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-05
|MARTHA
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-05
|FITZHUGH
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-05
|HILLSDALE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-05
|HALLETT
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-05
|OKAY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-05
|MENO
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-05
|CLEO SPRINGS
|2
|0
|1
|2020-09-05
|ERICK
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-05
|HAMMON
|2
|0
|1
|2020-09-05
|THE VILLAGE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-05
|FRANCIS
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-05
|ELDORADO
|2
|0
|1
|2020-09-05
|SLICK
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-05
|MILL CREEK
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-05
|LONE WOLF
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-05
|FOYIL
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-05
|EAKLY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-05
|GOLTRY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-05
|TULLAHASSEE
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-05
|GAGE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-05
|GOTEBO
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-05
|REDBIRD
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-05
|MEDICINE PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-05
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-05
|STERLING
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-05
|KEYES
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-05
|MOFFETT
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-05
|LOCO
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-05
|FOSTER
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-05
|BYNG
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-05
|DEER CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-05
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-05
|RALSTON
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-05
|ALDERSON
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-05
|NASH
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-05
|BESSIE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-05
|ROCKY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-05
|BLACKBURN
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-05
|PEORIA
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-05
|GENE AUTRY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-05
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per county released Saturday by OSDH shows Garfield with 1,130 cases, 776 recovered, 340 active and 14 deaths, all in Enid, including those reported Sept. 4, Aug. 29, Aug. 27, 26, 18, 15, 14, 13, 6, July 28 and 23, June 21 and April 10; Kingfisher with 275 cases, 236 recovered, 37 active and two deaths, both in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27; Noble with 117 cases, 92 recovered, 21 active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Woodward with 108 cases, 77 recovered and 31 active; Blaine with 82 cases, 62 recovered, 19 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28; Major with 57 cases, 42 recovered, 13 active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Grant with 27 cases, 22 recovered and five active; Woods with 26 cases, 24 recovered and two active; and Alfalfa with 19 cases, 12 recovered and seven active.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 1,065 in Enid (322 active); 132 in Hennessey (21 active); 93 in Kingfisher (15 active); 72 in Woodward (21 active); 39 in Watonga (11 active); 34 in Okarche (three active); 29 in Fairview (six active); 24 in Mooreland (three active); 20 in Alva (two active); 18 in Garber (three active); 15 in Cashion (one active); 14 each in Canton (six active) and Ringwood (six active); 12 each in Helena (four active), Seiling (one active) and Waukomis (three active); 10 in Medford (four active); nine in Lahoma (two active); seven in Billings; six each in Dover, Fort Supply (five active), Lamont, Longdale and Pond Creek (one active); five each in Covington and Orlando (one active); four each in Freedom, Hitchcock, Mulhall (one active) and Okeene (one active); three each in Ames (one active), Cherokee (two active), Drummond, Fairmont (two active), Jet (one active), Kremlin (two active), Marshall and Wakita; two each in Cleo Springs (one active), Hillsdale and Meno; and one each in Deer Creek, Goltry and Nash, according to data released by OSDH on Saturday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 575 cases, with 394 recovered and six deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 485 cases, with 331 recovered and eight deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Saturday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
Long-term care cases
Long-term care or nursing home COVID-19 cases listed by OSDH in Garfield County include 22 at Golden Oaks, with 17 recovered and four deaths; 15 at Kenwood Manor, with 14 recovered and one death; 11 at The Living Center, with eight recovered; six recovered cases at The Arbors; two recovered cases each at The Commons and Homes of Greenbrier; and one recovered case each at Enid Senior Care and Garland Road Nursing and Rehab Center, according to OSDH data released Friday evening.
Golden Oaks reported Thursday it has seen two new cases on campus in which the residents experienced only mild symptoms. Overall, the facility has seen 23 cases in its nursing center and seven deaths of those who had tested positive for COVID-19, according to Scott Bushong, director of health services for the center, referring to the residential population.
In an email update on Friday, Homes of Greenbrier reported three cumulative cases of residents who have tested positive for COVID — one in the hospital, one at The Living Center, a COVID-19-only care facility, and one who died at the hospital. There have been seven staff members who have tested positive, with none currently active and all returning to work, according to Mike Weatherford, marketing coordinator for Greenbrier and family guide for skilled nursing.
When addressing the discrepancy in numbers, Rob Crissinger, with communications and media relations with OSDH, said, "The approximate lag time from positive result to a case appearing in state numbers varies, based on a number of factors including the testing location and the relative volume of tests being processed."
He said OSDH and the CDC stress analyzing seven-day rolling averages, and because data must move through the system manually the numbers may not always match facility reports.
COVID-19 cases in area long-term care facilities include one recovered case at Summers HealthCare in Blaine County; one recovered case at Community Health Center in Grant County; one recovered case at Billings Fairchild Center in Noble County; one recovered case at First Shamrock Care and 61 at Hennessey Nursing Center, with 58 recovered and two deaths, in Kingfisher County; one recovered case at Beadles Nursing Home and one recovered case at Share Medical Center in Woods County; 13 at Mooreland Heritage Manor, with 12 recovered, and six cases with five recovered at Woodward Skilled Nursing in Woodward County; and five recovered cases at Center of Family Love in Okarche, just south of the Kingfisher County line, in Canadian County, according to OSDH.
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.