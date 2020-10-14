ENID, Okla. — COVID-19 cases increased by 1,121 on Wednesday, with 13 more deaths reported in the state, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The 1.1% increase took the total number of cases to 102,614 in Oklahoma.
Statewide, there have been 1,132 deaths in which the virus was the cause or a contributing factor since the pandemic reached Oklahoma in March, according to the OSDH.
Eleven of the deaths reported Wednesday were in the 65 and older range: three women and two men in Oklahoma County; men in Cleveland, Haskell, McCurtain and Tulsa counties; and women in Creek and Pushmataha counties. Two other deaths reported were a Tulsa County woman in the 50-64 age group and an Oklahoma County man in the 18-35 age group. No deaths were identified in the last 24 hours by the OSDH, according to the department's COVID-19 situation update emailed Wednesday morning.
Hospitalizations involving COVID-19 have been spiking recently, with the OSDH reporting a cumulative total of 7,529 as of Wednesday morning, 264 more than Tuesday’s report.
Of those, 760 patients positive or under investigation for the virus were in hospitals as of Tuesday evening, with 289 of those in intensive care, according to OSDH's Executive Report.
Hospitalizations in the northwest region involving COVID-19 were at 50 on Monday, an increase of 16, according to that same report, which shows 101 of 961 ICU beds, 11% available and 18% of medical surgery beds available, with 94% reporting compliance among hospitals in the state.
In Enid, St. Mary's Regional Medical Center reported 30% bed availability in critical care and 12% availability in medical surgery. Only one of the facility’s 21 vents is in use. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center’s ICU is full. Spokeswomen for both hospitals stress that census figures fluctuate throughout the day.
Integris Bass currently has 16 inpatients who have tested positive for COVID-19, while St. Mary’s has 13.
As of noon, OSDH had not updated its website with more complete data.
This story is developing and will be updated.
