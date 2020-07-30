OSDH: 1,117 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma, 2 in Garfield County; 13 more deaths in state

ENID, Okla. — The number of new COVID-19 cases in the state was back up over 1,000 again Thursday, with another 13 deaths reported, but only two more positive tests were reported in Garfield County, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The two cases were the lowest reported in Garfield County since July 16, according to OSDH data, and brings the county's overall total to 324, with four deaths, since the first case was reported in the county March 29.
Statewide, the total of cumulative cases rose to 35,740, a single-day increase of 1,117, or 3.2%, compared to the prior day's count, according to OSDH. Overall deaths rose to 536.
All of the 13 deaths were in the 65 and older age group, according to OSDH, and consisted of nine men — two each in Oklahoma and Tulsa counties and one each in Caddo, Cleveland, Mayes, McCurtain and Okmulgee counties — and four women — two in Tulsa County and one each in Cleveland and McCurtain counties. None of the deaths occurred in the past 24 hours.
Of the total cases in Oklahoma, 6,793 were active, a single-day increase of 79, as of Thursday, July 30, and 28,411, just more than 79%, have recovered, including 1,025 since Wednesday's OSDH report. Of the total cases in Garfield County, 82 were active on Thursday, according to OSDH data.
COVID-19 case increases among other Northwest Oklahoma counties on Thursday included one each in Blaine, Major and Noble counties. Cases in Woodward County were reduced by one.
State numbers
There have been 3,104 cumulative hospitalizations associated with COVID-19, an increase of 63 since Tuesday's OSDH report. Of those, 647 were hospitalized, with 244 in intensive care, based on OSDH data released Wednesday evening.
Of the 621,633 specimens taken by OSDH, 579,276 or 93.2%, have been negative for the virus.
Increases of cases per age group were 412 in 18-35, 246 in 36-49, 209 in 50-64, 123 in 65 and older, 101 in 5-17 and 26 in 0-4, according to the OSDH on Thursday.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Wednesday were 830 in the 0-4 age group, 3,012 in the 5-17 age group, 12,825 in the 18-35 age group, 7,808 in the 36-49 age group, 6,316 in the 50-64 age group and 4,948 in the 65 and older age group. One was listed as "unknown." The average age of those with COVID-19 is 40.2, based on OSDH data.
Of those testing positive, 18,534 have been female and 17,163 have been male. There were 43 listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Thursday.
Of the overall 536 deaths in the state associated with the virus, 426 have been 65 and older and 85 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.3% of the total. There have been 16 deaths in the 36-49 age group, eight in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 290, than women, 246, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Thursday. The average age of those who have died is 74.5.
OSDH reports 77.1% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. Just more than 46% of the deaths, 242, have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 1,370 cases among long-term care residents and 825 cases among staff, according to OSDH's Executive Report filed Wednesday evening.
Data shows deaths in 50 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 98 in Tulsa County; 96 in Oklahoma County; 47 in Cleveland County; 39 in Washington County; 25 in McCurtain County; 22 in Wagoner County; 19 in Delaware County; 16 in Muskogee County; 14 in Caddo County; 13 in Rogers County; 12 in Creek County; 11 in Osage County; 10 each in Comanche and Kay counties; seven each in Greer and Texas counties; six each in Grady, Mayes and Pottawatomie counties; five each in Adair, Canadian and Seminole counties; four each in Garfield, Garvin, McClain and Sequoyah counties; three each in Carter, Jackson, Pawnee, Payne and Pittsburg counties; two each in Cotton, Lincoln, Noble, Okmulgee, Ottawa, Stephens and Pontotoc counties; and one each in Bryan, Cherokee, Choctaw, Hughes, Kiowa, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, McIntosh, Nowata and Tillman counties.
Oklahoma per county 7.30.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|OKLAHOMA
|8669
|96
|6929
|TULSA
|8636
|98
|7127
|CLEVELAND
|2487
|47
|1917
|TEXAS
|1029
|7
|1000
|CANADIAN
|988
|5
|789
|MCCURTAIN
|814
|25
|685
|COMANCHE
|751
|10
|682
|ROGERS
|745
|13
|506
|WAGONER
|673
|22
|534
|PAYNE
|638
|3
|569
|WASHINGTON
|556
|39
|479
|CREEK
|468
|12
|352
|JACKSON
|442
|3
|265
|MUSKOGEE
|411
|16
|265
|GRADY
|391
|6
|336
|DELAWARE
|385
|19
|320
|MCCLAIN
|379
|4
|325
|OKMULGEE
|369
|2
|245
|BRYAN
|368
|1
|285
|POTTAWATOMIE
|347
|6
|238
|OSAGE
|346
|11
|289
|CADDO
|332
|14
|233
|GARFIELD
|324
|4
|238
|OTTAWA
|311
|2
|249
|CHEROKEE
|292
|1
|180
|CARTER
|285
|3
|228
|ADAIR
|274
|5
|194
|MAYES
|270
|6
|198
|SEQUOYAH
|214
|4
|123
|KAY
|205
|10
|155
|GARVIN
|196
|4
|162
|LE FLORE
|184
|1
|115
|SEMINOLE
|179
|5
|91
|CUSTER
|173
|0
|131
|STEPHENS
|168
|2
|141
|PONTOTOC
|164
|2
|122
|LOGAN
|164
|1
|138
|CHOCTAW
|161
|1
|148
|PITTSBURG
|160
|3
|120
|MCINTOSH
|141
|1
|110
|PAWNEE
|113
|3
|96
|LINCOLN
|112
|2
|77
|HUGHES
|96
|1
|34
|KINGFISHER
|96
|0
|77
|MARSHALL
|83
|0
|59
|PUSHMATAHA
|83
|0
|54
|GREER
|79
|7
|65
|NOBLE
|74
|2
|62
|CRAIG
|68
|0
|50
|LOVE
|64
|0
|60
|ATOKA
|60
|0
|47
|MURRAY
|59
|0
|44
|LATIMER
|58
|1
|30
|TILLMAN
|54
|1
|44
|NOWATA
|51
|1
|48
|OKFUSKEE
|48
|0
|26
|BECKHAM
|41
|0
|29
|BLAINE
|39
|0
|25
|JOHNSTON
|37
|0
|31
|BEAVER
|36
|0
|34
|HASKELL
|32
|0
|25
|30
|0
|2
|WOODWARD
|30
|0
|25
|COAL
|27
|0
|22
|JEFFERSON
|27
|0
|24
|KIOWA
|24
|1
|21
|MAJOR
|23
|1
|19
|WASHITA
|23
|0
|16
|COTTON
|17
|2
|13
|HARMON
|15
|0
|3
|WOODS
|15
|0
|13
|GRANT
|9
|0
|7
|ROGER MILLS
|8
|0
|4
|DEWEY
|7
|0
|6
|HARPER
|5
|0
|3
|ALFALFA
|4
|0
|1
|ELLIS
|3
|0
|1
|CIMARRON
|1
|0
|1
Oklahoma per city 7.30.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|6994
|81
|5517
|TULSA
|5940
|74
|4912
|BROKEN ARROW
|1411
|22
|1096
|EDMOND
|1276
|15
|1086
|NORMAN
|1245
|27
|982
|GUYMON
|854
|7
|833
|OTHER***
|682
|5
|532
|LAWTON
|563
|9
|510
|JENKS
|534
|0
|502
|YUKON
|533
|2
|426
|MOORE
|530
|10
|436
|STILLWATER
|516
|2
|466
|CLAREMORE
|454
|10
|289
|BARTLESVILLE
|441
|37
|387
|ALTUS
|405
|3
|247
|BROKEN BOW
|370
|20
|313
|OWASSO
|366
|2
|292
|BIXBY
|312
|2
|251
|ENID
|301
|4
|222
|MUSKOGEE
|299
|12
|183
|IDABEL
|268
|4
|223
|SHAWNEE
|246
|6
|164
|ARDMORE
|238
|1
|194
|DURANT
|234
|0
|177
|SAPULPA
|233
|4
|179
|GLENPOOL
|230
|0
|190
|BETHANY
|211
|1
|161
|TAHLEQUAH
|210
|1
|133
|CHICKASHA
|210
|4
|185
|MIAMI
|182
|2
|158
|PONCA CITY
|177
|8
|133
|SKIATOOK
|176
|7
|148
|STILWELL
|174
|4
|109
|SAND SPRINGS
|173
|2
|142
|COWETA
|167
|13
|135
|GROVE
|166
|16
|140
|MUSTANG
|163
|1
|138
|OKMULGEE
|152
|1
|101
|LEXINGTON
|152
|1
|52
|EL RENO
|151
|1
|116
|PURCELL
|151
|3
|133
|COLLINSVILLE
|146
|1
|123
|HUGO
|133
|1
|122
|CHOCTAW
|133
|2
|104
|ADA
|129
|0
|98
|ANADARKO
|123
|2
|56
|BLANCHARD
|115
|0
|104
|MCALESTER
|108
|3
|80
|DUNCAN
|107
|1
|84
|HENRYETTA
|106
|1
|72
|WARR ACRES
|104
|0
|80
|WAGONER
|104
|5
|80
|GUTHRIE
|99
|0
|82
|HINTON
|98
|0
|91
|CLINTON
|95
|0
|62
|PAULS VALLEY
|94
|1
|79
|SALLISAW
|92
|1
|53
|NEWCASTLE
|92
|1
|73
|HOOKER
|92
|0
|91
|TUTTLE
|87
|2
|71
|PRYOR CREEK
|87
|2
|64
|JAY
|85
|1
|78
|MIDWEST CITY
|84
|2
|69
|NOBLE
|83
|1
|65
|WEWOKA
|79
|1
|33
|CHECOTAH
|76
|1
|60
|MANGUM
|76
|7
|62
|PIEDMONT
|70
|1
|61
|SEMINOLE
|68
|3
|45
|HOLDENVILLE
|67
|1
|22
|WEATHERFORD
|64
|0
|58
|CUSHING
|62
|1
|50
|AFTON
|62
|0
|42
|EUFAULA
|59
|0
|47
|LOCUST GROVE
|59
|0
|48
|DEL CITY
|59
|0
|46
|WESTVILLE
|58
|1
|50
|CATOOSA
|57
|0
|42
|MADILL
|55
|0
|37
|SPENCER
|55
|1
|44
|CLEVELAND
|55
|3
|47
|WRIGHT CITY
|53
|0
|41
|VINITA
|52
|0
|41
|DEWEY
|52
|1
|43
|SPERRY
|52
|1
|41
|LINDSAY
|50
|2
|41
|MULDROW
|50
|1
|32
|BRISTOW
|50
|1
|39
|ATOKA
|50
|0
|40
|FORT GIBSON
|49
|3
|40
|NICHOLS HILLS
|47
|0
|43
|INOLA
|46
|2
|33
|CHOUTEAU
|46
|3
|36
|BINGER
|46
|9
|37
|MOUNDS
|45
|1
|34
|POTEAU
|45
|0
|26
|MARIETTA
|45
|0
|43
|SALINA
|44
|1
|25
|COMMERCE
|44
|0
|38
|KINGFISHER
|44
|0
|32
|VALLIANT
|42
|0
|38
|HOMINY
|42
|2
|39
|FREDERICK
|42
|1
|37
|KELLYVILLE
|41
|2
|33
|TALIHINA
|41
|1
|23
|PAWNEE
|41
|0
|33
|HAWORTH
|39
|0
|31
|JONES
|39
|1
|29
|HARRAH
|39
|0
|27
|CALERA
|39
|0
|28
|OOLOGAH
|39
|0
|27
|COLCORD
|38
|1
|33
|SULPHUR
|38
|0
|33
|MCLOUD
|37
|0
|31
|CHELSEA
|36
|0
|29
|MORRIS
|35
|0
|21
|TEXHOMA
|35
|0
|30
|VIAN
|34
|1
|14
|MANNFORD
|33
|1
|23
|PERKINS
|33
|0
|29
|BEGGS
|33
|0
|20
|ELK CITY
|31
|0
|22
|WILBURTON
|31
|1
|14
|HASKELL
|30
|0
|24
|WASHINGTON
|30
|0
|25
|COMANCHE
|30
|1
|29
|PERRY
|29
|0
|23
|MARLOW
|29
|0
|26
|NOWATA
|29
|1
|28
|TECUMSEH
|29
|0
|20
|KINGSTON
|27
|0
|21
|PAWHUSKA
|27
|0
|20
|ELGIN
|26
|0
|24
|PRAGUE
|26
|0
|17
|WOODWARD
|26
|0
|21
|HULBERT
|25
|0
|14
|SPIRO
|25
|0
|14
|CHANDLER
|24
|1
|20
|STROUD
|24
|0
|14
|RED ROCK
|24
|1
|21
|ANTLERS
|24
|0
|13
|KIEFER
|24
|0
|18
|HEAVENER
|23
|0
|18
|OCHELATA
|23
|1
|20
|HENNESSEY
|23
|0
|20
|OKARCHE
|22
|0
|18
|CACHE
|22
|0
|17
|WAYNE
|22
|0
|20
|FAIRFAX
|21
|0
|16
|DAVIS
|21
|0
|11
|OKEMAH
|21
|0
|14
|GORE
|21
|1
|13
|WETUMKA
|20
|0
|6
|WYANDOTTE
|20
|0
|9
|MEAD
|20
|1
|14
|COLBERT
|20
|0
|20
|CADDO
|19
|0
|15
|BARNSDALL
|19
|2
|17
|LUTHER
|19
|0
|14
|LONE GROVE
|18
|1
|15
|WISTER
|18
|0
|12
|CLAYTON
|18
|0
|16
|MAYSVILLE
|18
|0
|16
|STIGLER
|18
|0
|13
|COALGATE
|17
|0
|12
|TYRONE
|17
|0
|15
|WATTS
|17
|0
|16
|HARTSHORNE
|17
|0
|9
|APACHE
|16
|0
|10
|ELMORE CITY
|16
|0
|10
|OLUSTEE
|16
|0
|12
|ARCADIA
|16
|0
|16
|MAUD
|16
|0
|4
|COPAN
|16
|0
|9
|PORTER
|15
|0
|13
|FORT COBB
|15
|0
|12
|FAIRLAND
|15
|0
|9
|GLENCOE
|15
|0
|13
|PORUM
|15
|1
|8
|POCOLA
|14
|0
|8
|WATONGA
|14
|0
|10
|BLACKWELL
|14
|0
|11
|WILSON
|14
|0
|9
|MEEKER
|14
|0
|11
|GARVIN
|14
|0
|14
|BOKOSHE
|14
|0
|7
|HOLLIS
|13
|0
|3
|WYNNEWOOD
|13
|1
|11
|GOODWELL
|13
|0
|13
|KONAWA
|13
|1
|7
|DEWAR
|13
|0
|7
|BIG CABIN
|12
|1
|6
|ALVA
|12
|0
|10
|QUAPAW
|12
|0
|9
|WALTERS
|12
|0
|10
|ROLAND
|12
|0
|7
|RAMONA
|12
|0
|12
|CASHION
|12
|0
|10
|PADEN
|12
|0
|4
|KANSAS
|11
|0
|8
|WELEETKA
|11
|0
|7
|GEARY
|11
|0
|6
|YALE
|11
|0
|10
|EARLSBORO
|11
|0
|6
|RINGLING
|11
|0
|10
|TISHOMINGO
|11
|0
|9
|BLAIR
|11
|0
|4
|TIPTON
|11
|0
|6
|RUSH SPRINGS
|11
|0
|8
|ALEX
|11
|0
|10
|SAYRE
|10
|0
|7
|FAIRVIEW
|10
|0
|9
|TALALA
|10
|0
|7
|MINCO
|10
|0
|9
|STONEWALL
|10
|1
|8
|BOKCHITO
|9
|0
|7
|WARNER
|9
|0
|7
|HOBART
|9
|0
|9
|ADAIR
|9
|0
|7
|ROFF
|9
|0
|8
|CYRIL
|9
|1
|5
|RYAN
|9
|0
|8
|WEBBERS FALLS
|9
|0
|4
|FORT TOWSON
|9
|0
|9
|WAUKOMIS
|9
|0
|3
|TONKAWA
|9
|0
|9
|QUINTON
|9
|0
|9
|JENNINGS
|9
|0
|7
|BENNINGTON
|9
|0
|9
|WELLSTON
|9
|0
|6
|FLETCHER
|9
|0
|6
|MANNSVILLE
|8
|0
|8
|NORTH MIAMI
|8
|0
|8
|MORRISON
|8
|0
|7
|BEAVER
|8
|0
|8
|DEPEW
|8
|1
|5
|CRESCENT
|8
|0
|7
|GRACEMONT
|8
|0
|7
|OPTIMA
|8
|0
|8
|GERONIMO
|8
|0
|5
|BOSWELL
|8
|0
|6
|DELAWARE
|8
|0
|8
|BURNS FLAT
|8
|0
|6
|HEALDTON
|8
|0
|4
|DRUMRIGHT
|7
|0
|5
|WELCH
|7
|0
|5
|OSAGE
|7
|0
|4
|ALLEN
|7
|1
|2
|CHEYENNE
|7
|0
|4
|MCCURTAIN
|7
|0
|6
|CARNEGIE
|7
|0
|4
|AMBER
|7
|0
|7
|INDIAHOMA
|7
|0
|6
|PAOLI
|7
|0
|7
|LEHIGH
|7
|0
|7
|WANETTE
|6
|0
|3
|POCASSET
|6
|0
|4
|SHADY POINT
|6
|0
|5
|NEWKIRK
|6
|1
|4
|SASAKWA
|6
|0
|5
|RINGWOOD
|6
|0
|6
|CAMERON
|6
|0
|4
|ACHILLE
|6
|0
|6
|LOOKEBA
|6
|2
|4
|PANAMA
|6
|0
|4
|VERDEN
|6
|0
|4
|WAURIKA
|6
|0
|6
|TAFT
|6
|0
|0
|POND CREEK
|5
|0
|5
|AGRA
|5
|1
|3
|ALBION
|5
|0
|3
|UNION CITY
|5
|0
|5
|CEMENT
|5
|0
|5
|RIPLEY
|5
|0
|5
|CANEY
|5
|0
|4
|THOMAS
|5
|0
|5
|SNYDER
|5
|0
|4
|TEMPLE
|5
|2
|3
|OKTAHA
|5
|0
|3
|SPAVINAW
|5
|0
|3
|ARAPAHO
|5
|0
|5
|ASHER
|5
|0
|4
|KIOWA
|5
|0
|4
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|4
|1
|2
|GANS
|4
|0
|2
|FORGAN
|4
|0
|4
|CALUMET
|4
|0
|4
|BURBANK
|4
|0
|1
|SAVANNA
|4
|0
|4
|NINNEKAH
|4
|0
|2
|HOWE
|4
|0
|2
|LONGDALE
|4
|0
|3
|LAHOMA
|4
|0
|4
|ARKOMA
|4
|0
|1
|DISNEY
|4
|0
|1
|CANADIAN
|4
|0
|4
|COUNCIL HILL
|4
|0
|2
|HARDESTY
|4
|0
|4
|NEW CORDELL
|4
|0
|2
|PRUE
|4
|0
|4
|FREEDOM
|4
|0
|4
|SPRINGER
|4
|1
|3
|LANGLEY
|4
|0
|1
|GARBER
|4
|0
|4
|KEOTA
|4
|0
|3
|ORLANDO
|4
|0
|4
|KAW CITY
|4
|1
|1
|TERLTON
|4
|0
|4
|VICI
|3
|0
|3
|CASTLE
|3
|0
|0
|KENEFIC
|3
|0
|2
|BUTLER
|3
|0
|0
|BOYNTON
|3
|0
|3
|LENAPAH
|3
|0
|3
|OKEENE
|3
|0
|2
|STRATFORD
|3
|0
|3
|THACKERVILLE
|3
|0
|3
|CALVIN
|3
|0
|3
|RED OAK
|3
|0
|1
|HYDRO
|3
|0
|3
|WANN
|3
|0
|3
|SHATTUCK
|3
|0
|1
|LAVERNE
|3
|0
|3
|CROWDER
|3
|0
|3
|KINTA
|3
|0
|3
|KETCHUM
|3
|0
|3
|MULHALL
|3
|0
|3
|OAKS
|3
|0
|2
|LANGSTON
|3
|0
|3
|MILLERTON
|3
|0
|3
|WYNONA
|3
|0
|2
|WAPANUCKA
|3
|0
|3
|CARNEY
|3
|0
|3
|SENTINEL
|3
|0
|3
|BERNICE
|3
|0
|3
|MARBLE CITY
|3
|0
|3
|DILL CITY
|3
|0
|2
|RATTAN
|3
|0
|3
|SLICK
|2
|0
|0
|BRADLEY
|2
|0
|1
|OILTON
|2
|1
|1
|FRANCIS
|2
|0
|2
|BOLEY
|2
|0
|1
|CANTON
|2
|0
|1
|MARTHA
|2
|0
|1
|MEDFORD
|2
|0
|1
|RATLIFF CITY
|2
|0
|0
|FOSS
|2
|0
|1
|SAWYER
|2
|0
|2
|MARSHALL
|2
|0
|2
|SHIDLER
|2
|0
|0
|HASTINGS
|2
|0
|1
|BRAGGS
|2
|0
|1
|PITTSBURG
|2
|0
|2
|SEILING
|2
|0
|2
|MILBURN
|2
|0
|0
|TRYON
|2
|0
|1
|HAILEYVILLE
|2
|0
|1
|STUART
|2
|0
|2
|FITZHUGH
|2
|0
|2
|CORN
|2
|0
|2
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|MENO
|2
|0
|2
|ROOSEVELT
|2
|0
|2
|DOVER
|2
|0
|2
|KREBS
|2
|0
|2
|STRINGTOWN
|2
|0
|1
|LAMONT
|2
|0
|1
|BUFFALO
|2
|0
|0
|SOPER
|2
|0
|2
|BOWLEGS
|2
|0
|1
|LAMAR
|2
|0
|1
|HELENA
|2
|0
|0
|ELDORADO
|2
|0
|1
|SCHULTER
|2
|0
|2
|OKAY
|2
|0
|2
|RAVIA
|2
|0
|2
|GOULD
|2
|0
|0
|GRANITE
|2
|0
|2
|GOTEBO
|1
|0
|1
|CLEO SPRINGS
|1
|0
|0
|MOORELAND
|1
|0
|1
|GOLDSBY
|1
|0
|1
|HALLETT
|1
|0
|1
|JET
|1
|0
|1
|LEEDEY
|1
|0
|1
|TUPELO
|1
|0
|1
|HAMMON
|1
|0
|0
|FOYIL
|1
|0
|1
|SPARKS
|1
|0
|1
|GRANDFIELD
|1
|0
|1
|DAVENPORT
|1
|0
|1
|GENE AUTRY
|1
|0
|1
|BYNG
|1
|0
|1
|COVINGTON
|1
|0
|1
|BOISE CITY
|1
|0
|1
|MEDICINE PARK
|1
|0
|1
|COYLE
|1
|0
|1
|RALSTON
|1
|0
|1
|MILL CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|LOCO
|1
|0
|1
|CANUTE
|1
|0
|1
|HITCHCOCK
|1
|0
|1
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|1
|0
|1
|THE VILLAGE
|1
|0
|1
|BLUEJACKET
|1
|0
|0
|CHATTANOOGA
|1
|0
|1
|MARLAND
|1
|0
|1
|FORT SUPPLY
|1
|0
|1
|BILLINGS
|1
|1
|0
|BESSIE
|1
|0
|0
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data released Thursday for Northwest Oklahoma counties shows Garfield with 324 cases, 238 recovered, 82 active and four deaths, including one reported July 28, one reported July 23, a woman in the 36-49 age group in June and an 86-year-old from Garfield County in April; Kingfisher with 96 cases, 77 recovered and 19 active; Noble with 74 cases, 62 recovered, 10 active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Blaine with 39 cases, 25 recovered and 14 active; Woodward with 30 cases, 25 recovered and five active; Major with 23 cases, 19 recovered, three active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Woods with 15 cases, 13 recovered and two active; Grant with nine cases, seven recovered and two active; and Alfalfa with four cases, one recovered and three active.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 301 in Enid (75 active); 44 in Kingfisher (12 active); 26 in Woodward (five active); 23 in Hennessey (three active); 22 in Okarche (four active); 14 in Watonga (four active), 12 in Alva (two active); 12 in Cashion (two active); 10 in Fairview (one active); nine in Waukomis (six active); six in Ringwood; five in Pond Creek; four each in Freedom, Garber, Lahoma and Longdale (one active); three in Mulhall and Okeene (one active); two each in Canton (one active), Dover, Helena, Lamont (one active) Marshall, Medford (one active), Meno and Seiling; and one each in Cleo Springs (one active), Covington, Fort Supply, Hitchcock, Jet and Mooreland, according to data released by OSDH on Thursday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 147 cases, with 102 recovered and three deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 154 cases, with 120 recovered and one death, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Thursday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
