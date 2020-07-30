You have permission to edit this article.
OSDH: 1,117 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma, 2 in Garfield County; 13 more deaths in state

COVID-19 Oklahoma map for 7.30.20

There have been 35,740 Oklahomans test positive for coronavirus COVID-19 in all 77 counties (shaded in red) and 536 deaths in 50 counties (shaded in orange), according to Oklahoma State Department of Health figures on Thursday, July 30, 2020. 

ENID, Okla. — The number of new COVID-19 cases in the state was back up over 1,000 again Thursday, with another 13 deaths reported, but only two more positive tests were reported in Garfield County, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The two cases were the lowest reported in Garfield County since July 16, according to OSDH data, and brings the county's overall total to 324, with four deaths, since the first case was reported in the county March 29.

Statewide, the total of cumulative cases rose to 35,740, a single-day increase of 1,117, or 3.2%, compared to the prior day's count, according to OSDH. Overall deaths rose to 536.

All of the 13 deaths were in the 65 and older age group, according to OSDH, and consisted of nine men — two each in Oklahoma and Tulsa counties and one each in Caddo, Cleveland, Mayes, McCurtain and Okmulgee counties — and four women — two in Tulsa County and one each in Cleveland and McCurtain counties. None of the deaths occurred in the past 24 hours.

Of the total cases in Oklahoma, 6,793 were active, a single-day increase of 79, as of Thursday, July 30, and 28,411, just more than 79%, have recovered, including 1,025 since Wednesday's OSDH report. Of the total cases in Garfield County, 82 were active on Thursday, according to OSDH data.

COVID-19 case increases among other Northwest Oklahoma counties on Thursday included one each in Blaine, Major and Noble counties. Cases in Woodward County were reduced by one.

State numbers

There have been 3,104 cumulative hospitalizations associated with COVID-19, an increase of 63 since Tuesday's OSDH report. Of those, 647 were hospitalized, with 244 in intensive care, based on OSDH data released Wednesday evening.

Of the 621,633 specimens taken by OSDH, 579,276 or 93.2%, have been negative for the virus.

Increases of cases per age group were 412 in 18-35, 246 in 36-49, 209 in 50-64, 123 in 65 and older, 101 in 5-17 and 26 in 0-4, according to the OSDH on Thursday.

Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Wednesday were 830 in the 0-4 age group, 3,012 in the 5-17 age group, 12,825 in the 18-35 age group, 7,808 in the 36-49 age group, 6,316 in the 50-64 age group and 4,948 in the 65 and older age group. One was listed as "unknown." The average age of those with COVID-19 is 40.2, based on OSDH data.

Of those testing positive, 18,534 have been female and 17,163 have been male. There were 43 listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Thursday.

Of the overall 536 deaths in the state associated with the virus, 426 have been 65 and older and 85 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.3% of the total. There have been 16 deaths in the 36-49 age group, eight in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 290, than women, 246, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Thursday. The average age of those who have died is 74.5.

OSDH reports 77.1% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. Just more than 46% of the deaths, 242, have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 1,370 cases among long-term care residents and 825 cases among staff, according to OSDH's Executive Report filed Wednesday evening.

Data shows deaths in 50 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 98 in Tulsa County; 96 in Oklahoma County; 47 in Cleveland County; 39 in Washington County; 25 in McCurtain County; 22 in Wagoner County; 19 in Delaware County; 16 in Muskogee County; 14 in Caddo County; 13 in Rogers County; 12 in Creek County; 11 in Osage County; 10 each in Comanche and Kay counties; seven each in Greer and Texas counties; six each in Grady, Mayes and Pottawatomie counties; five each in Adair, Canadian and Seminole counties; four each in Garfield, Garvin, McClain and Sequoyah counties; three each in Carter, Jackson, Pawnee, Payne and Pittsburg counties; two each in Cotton, Lincoln, Noble, Okmulgee, Ottawa, Stephens and Pontotoc counties; and one each in Bryan, Cherokee, Choctaw, Hughes, Kiowa, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, McIntosh, Nowata and Tillman counties.

Oklahoma per county 7.30.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Thursday, July 30, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED
OKLAHOMA 8669 96 6929
TULSA 8636 98 7127
CLEVELAND 2487 47 1917
TEXAS 1029 7 1000
CANADIAN 988 5 789
MCCURTAIN 814 25 685
COMANCHE 751 10 682
ROGERS 745 13 506
WAGONER 673 22 534
PAYNE 638 3 569
WASHINGTON 556 39 479
CREEK 468 12 352
JACKSON 442 3 265
MUSKOGEE 411 16 265
GRADY 391 6 336
DELAWARE 385 19 320
MCCLAIN 379 4 325
OKMULGEE 369 2 245
BRYAN 368 1 285
POTTAWATOMIE 347 6 238
OSAGE 346 11 289
CADDO 332 14 233
GARFIELD 324 4 238
OTTAWA 311 2 249
CHEROKEE 292 1 180
CARTER 285 3 228
ADAIR 274 5 194
MAYES 270 6 198
SEQUOYAH 214 4 123
KAY 205 10 155
GARVIN 196 4 162
LE FLORE 184 1 115
SEMINOLE 179 5 91
CUSTER 173 0 131
STEPHENS 168 2 141
PONTOTOC 164 2 122
LOGAN 164 1 138
CHOCTAW 161 1 148
PITTSBURG 160 3 120
MCINTOSH 141 1 110
PAWNEE 113 3 96
LINCOLN 112 2 77
HUGHES 96 1 34
KINGFISHER 96 0 77
MARSHALL 83 0 59
PUSHMATAHA 83 0 54
GREER 79 7 65
NOBLE 74 2 62
CRAIG 68 0 50
LOVE 64 0 60
ATOKA 60 0 47
MURRAY 59 0 44
LATIMER 58 1 30
TILLMAN 54 1 44
NOWATA 51 1 48
OKFUSKEE 48 0 26
BECKHAM 41 0 29
BLAINE 39 0 25
JOHNSTON 37 0 31
BEAVER 36 0 34
HASKELL 32 0 25
30 0 2
WOODWARD 30 0 25
COAL 27 0 22
JEFFERSON 27 0 24
KIOWA 24 1 21
MAJOR 23 1 19
WASHITA 23 0 16
COTTON 17 2 13
HARMON 15 0 3
WOODS 15 0 13
GRANT 9 0 7
ROGER MILLS 8 0 4
DEWEY 7 0 6
HARPER 5 0 3
ALFALFA 4 0 1
ELLIS 3 0 1
CIMARRON 1 0 1

Oklahoma per city 7.30.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Thursday, July 30, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED
OKLAHOMA CITY 6994 81 5517
TULSA 5940 74 4912
BROKEN ARROW 1411 22 1096
EDMOND 1276 15 1086
NORMAN 1245 27 982
GUYMON 854 7 833
OTHER*** 682 5 532
LAWTON 563 9 510
JENKS 534 0 502
YUKON 533 2 426
MOORE 530 10 436
STILLWATER 516 2 466
CLAREMORE 454 10 289
BARTLESVILLE 441 37 387
ALTUS 405 3 247
BROKEN BOW 370 20 313
OWASSO 366 2 292
BIXBY 312 2 251
ENID 301 4 222
MUSKOGEE 299 12 183
IDABEL 268 4 223
SHAWNEE 246 6 164
ARDMORE 238 1 194
DURANT 234 0 177
SAPULPA 233 4 179
GLENPOOL 230 0 190
BETHANY 211 1 161
TAHLEQUAH 210 1 133
CHICKASHA 210 4 185
MIAMI 182 2 158
PONCA CITY 177 8 133
SKIATOOK 176 7 148
STILWELL 174 4 109
SAND SPRINGS 173 2 142
COWETA 167 13 135
GROVE 166 16 140
MUSTANG 163 1 138
OKMULGEE 152 1 101
LEXINGTON 152 1 52
EL RENO 151 1 116
PURCELL 151 3 133
COLLINSVILLE 146 1 123
HUGO 133 1 122
CHOCTAW 133 2 104
ADA 129 0 98
ANADARKO 123 2 56
BLANCHARD 115 0 104
MCALESTER 108 3 80
DUNCAN 107 1 84
HENRYETTA 106 1 72
WARR ACRES 104 0 80
WAGONER 104 5 80
GUTHRIE 99 0 82
HINTON 98 0 91
CLINTON 95 0 62
PAULS VALLEY 94 1 79
SALLISAW 92 1 53
NEWCASTLE 92 1 73
HOOKER 92 0 91
TUTTLE 87 2 71
PRYOR CREEK 87 2 64
JAY 85 1 78
MIDWEST CITY 84 2 69
NOBLE 83 1 65
WEWOKA 79 1 33
CHECOTAH 76 1 60
MANGUM 76 7 62
PIEDMONT 70 1 61
SEMINOLE 68 3 45
HOLDENVILLE 67 1 22
WEATHERFORD 64 0 58
CUSHING 62 1 50
AFTON 62 0 42
EUFAULA 59 0 47
LOCUST GROVE 59 0 48
DEL CITY 59 0 46
WESTVILLE 58 1 50
CATOOSA 57 0 42
MADILL 55 0 37
SPENCER 55 1 44
CLEVELAND 55 3 47
WRIGHT CITY 53 0 41
VINITA 52 0 41
DEWEY 52 1 43
SPERRY 52 1 41
LINDSAY 50 2 41
MULDROW 50 1 32
BRISTOW 50 1 39
ATOKA 50 0 40
FORT GIBSON 49 3 40
NICHOLS HILLS 47 0 43
INOLA 46 2 33
CHOUTEAU 46 3 36
BINGER 46 9 37
MOUNDS 45 1 34
POTEAU 45 0 26
MARIETTA 45 0 43
SALINA 44 1 25
COMMERCE 44 0 38
KINGFISHER 44 0 32
VALLIANT 42 0 38
HOMINY 42 2 39
FREDERICK 42 1 37
KELLYVILLE 41 2 33
TALIHINA 41 1 23
PAWNEE 41 0 33
HAWORTH 39 0 31
JONES 39 1 29
HARRAH 39 0 27
CALERA 39 0 28
OOLOGAH 39 0 27
COLCORD 38 1 33
SULPHUR 38 0 33
MCLOUD 37 0 31
CHELSEA 36 0 29
MORRIS 35 0 21
TEXHOMA 35 0 30
VIAN 34 1 14
MANNFORD 33 1 23
PERKINS 33 0 29
BEGGS 33 0 20
ELK CITY 31 0 22
WILBURTON 31 1 14
HASKELL 30 0 24
WASHINGTON 30 0 25
COMANCHE 30 1 29
PERRY 29 0 23
MARLOW 29 0 26
NOWATA 29 1 28
TECUMSEH 29 0 20
KINGSTON 27 0 21
PAWHUSKA 27 0 20
ELGIN 26 0 24
PRAGUE 26 0 17
WOODWARD 26 0 21
HULBERT 25 0 14
SPIRO 25 0 14
CHANDLER 24 1 20
STROUD 24 0 14
RED ROCK 24 1 21
ANTLERS 24 0 13
KIEFER 24 0 18
HEAVENER 23 0 18
OCHELATA 23 1 20
HENNESSEY 23 0 20
OKARCHE 22 0 18
CACHE 22 0 17
WAYNE 22 0 20
FAIRFAX 21 0 16
DAVIS 21 0 11
OKEMAH 21 0 14
GORE 21 1 13
WETUMKA 20 0 6
WYANDOTTE 20 0 9
MEAD 20 1 14
COLBERT 20 0 20
CADDO 19 0 15
BARNSDALL 19 2 17
LUTHER 19 0 14
LONE GROVE 18 1 15
WISTER 18 0 12
CLAYTON 18 0 16
MAYSVILLE 18 0 16
STIGLER 18 0 13
COALGATE 17 0 12
TYRONE 17 0 15
WATTS 17 0 16
HARTSHORNE 17 0 9
APACHE 16 0 10
ELMORE CITY 16 0 10
OLUSTEE 16 0 12
ARCADIA 16 0 16
MAUD 16 0 4
COPAN 16 0 9
PORTER 15 0 13
FORT COBB 15 0 12
FAIRLAND 15 0 9
GLENCOE 15 0 13
PORUM 15 1 8
POCOLA 14 0 8
WATONGA 14 0 10
BLACKWELL 14 0 11
WILSON 14 0 9
MEEKER 14 0 11
GARVIN 14 0 14
BOKOSHE 14 0 7
HOLLIS 13 0 3
WYNNEWOOD 13 1 11
GOODWELL 13 0 13
KONAWA 13 1 7
DEWAR 13 0 7
BIG CABIN 12 1 6
ALVA 12 0 10
QUAPAW 12 0 9
WALTERS 12 0 10
ROLAND 12 0 7
RAMONA 12 0 12
CASHION 12 0 10
PADEN 12 0 4
KANSAS 11 0 8
WELEETKA 11 0 7
GEARY 11 0 6
YALE 11 0 10
EARLSBORO 11 0 6
RINGLING 11 0 10
TISHOMINGO 11 0 9
BLAIR 11 0 4
TIPTON 11 0 6
RUSH SPRINGS 11 0 8
ALEX 11 0 10
SAYRE 10 0 7
FAIRVIEW 10 0 9
TALALA 10 0 7
MINCO 10 0 9
STONEWALL 10 1 8
BOKCHITO 9 0 7
WARNER 9 0 7
HOBART 9 0 9
ADAIR 9 0 7
ROFF 9 0 8
CYRIL 9 1 5
RYAN 9 0 8
WEBBERS FALLS 9 0 4
FORT TOWSON 9 0 9
WAUKOMIS 9 0 3
TONKAWA 9 0 9
QUINTON 9 0 9
JENNINGS 9 0 7
BENNINGTON 9 0 9
WELLSTON 9 0 6
FLETCHER 9 0 6
MANNSVILLE 8 0 8
NORTH MIAMI 8 0 8
MORRISON 8 0 7
BEAVER 8 0 8
DEPEW 8 1 5
CRESCENT 8 0 7
GRACEMONT 8 0 7
OPTIMA 8 0 8
GERONIMO 8 0 5
BOSWELL 8 0 6
DELAWARE 8 0 8
BURNS FLAT 8 0 6
HEALDTON 8 0 4
DRUMRIGHT 7 0 5
WELCH 7 0 5
OSAGE 7 0 4
ALLEN 7 1 2
CHEYENNE 7 0 4
MCCURTAIN 7 0 6
CARNEGIE 7 0 4
AMBER 7 0 7
INDIAHOMA 7 0 6
PAOLI 7 0 7
LEHIGH 7 0 7
WANETTE 6 0 3
POCASSET 6 0 4
SHADY POINT 6 0 5
NEWKIRK 6 1 4
SASAKWA 6 0 5
RINGWOOD 6 0 6
CAMERON 6 0 4
ACHILLE 6 0 6
LOOKEBA 6 2 4
PANAMA 6 0 4
VERDEN 6 0 4
WAURIKA 6 0 6
TAFT 6 0 0
POND CREEK 5 0 5
AGRA 5 1 3
ALBION 5 0 3
UNION CITY 5 0 5
CEMENT 5 0 5
RIPLEY 5 0 5
CANEY 5 0 4
THOMAS 5 0 5
SNYDER 5 0 4
TEMPLE 5 2 3
OKTAHA 5 0 3
SPAVINAW 5 0 3
ARAPAHO 5 0 5
ASHER 5 0 4
KIOWA 5 0 4
MOUNTAIN VIEW 4 1 2
GANS 4 0 2
FORGAN 4 0 4
CALUMET 4 0 4
BURBANK 4 0 1
SAVANNA 4 0 4
NINNEKAH 4 0 2
HOWE 4 0 2
LONGDALE 4 0 3
LAHOMA 4 0 4
ARKOMA 4 0 1
DISNEY 4 0 1
CANADIAN 4 0 4
COUNCIL HILL 4 0 2
HARDESTY 4 0 4
NEW CORDELL 4 0 2
PRUE 4 0 4
FREEDOM 4 0 4
SPRINGER 4 1 3
LANGLEY 4 0 1
GARBER 4 0 4
KEOTA 4 0 3
ORLANDO 4 0 4
KAW CITY 4 1 1
TERLTON 4 0 4
VICI 3 0 3
CASTLE 3 0 0
KENEFIC 3 0 2
BUTLER 3 0 0
BOYNTON 3 0 3
LENAPAH 3 0 3
OKEENE 3 0 2
STRATFORD 3 0 3
THACKERVILLE 3 0 3
CALVIN 3 0 3
RED OAK 3 0 1
HYDRO 3 0 3
WANN 3 0 3
SHATTUCK 3 0 1
LAVERNE 3 0 3
CROWDER 3 0 3
KINTA 3 0 3
KETCHUM 3 0 3
MULHALL 3 0 3
OAKS 3 0 2
LANGSTON 3 0 3
MILLERTON 3 0 3
WYNONA 3 0 2
WAPANUCKA 3 0 3
CARNEY 3 0 3
SENTINEL 3 0 3
BERNICE 3 0 3
MARBLE CITY 3 0 3
DILL CITY 3 0 2
RATTAN 3 0 3
SLICK 2 0 0
BRADLEY 2 0 1
OILTON 2 1 1
FRANCIS 2 0 2
BOLEY 2 0 1
CANTON 2 0 1
MARTHA 2 0 1
MEDFORD 2 0 1
RATLIFF CITY 2 0 0
FOSS 2 0 1
SAWYER 2 0 2
MARSHALL 2 0 2
SHIDLER 2 0 0
HASTINGS 2 0 1
BRAGGS 2 0 1
PITTSBURG 2 0 2
SEILING 2 0 2
MILBURN 2 0 0
TRYON 2 0 1
HAILEYVILLE 2 0 1
STUART 2 0 2
FITZHUGH 2 0 2
CORN 2 0 2
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 2 0 2
MENO 2 0 2
ROOSEVELT 2 0 2
DOVER 2 0 2
KREBS 2 0 2
STRINGTOWN 2 0 1
LAMONT 2 0 1
BUFFALO 2 0 0
SOPER 2 0 2
BOWLEGS 2 0 1
LAMAR 2 0 1
HELENA 2 0 0
ELDORADO 2 0 1
SCHULTER 2 0 2
OKAY 2 0 2
RAVIA 2 0 2
GOULD 2 0 0
GRANITE 2 0 2
GOTEBO 1 0 1
CLEO SPRINGS 1 0 0
MOORELAND 1 0 1
GOLDSBY 1 0 1
HALLETT 1 0 1
JET 1 0 1
LEEDEY 1 0 1
TUPELO 1 0 1
HAMMON 1 0 0
FOYIL 1 0 1
SPARKS 1 0 1
GRANDFIELD 1 0 1
DAVENPORT 1 0 1
GENE AUTRY 1 0 1
BYNG 1 0 1
COVINGTON 1 0 1
BOISE CITY 1 0 1
MEDICINE PARK 1 0 1
COYLE 1 0 1
RALSTON 1 0 1
MILL CREEK 1 0 1
LOCO 1 0 1
CANUTE 1 0 1
HITCHCOCK 1 0 1
MOUNTAIN PARK 1 0 1
THE VILLAGE 1 0 1
BLUEJACKET 1 0 0
CHATTANOOGA 1 0 1
MARLAND 1 0 1
FORT SUPPLY 1 0 1
BILLINGS 1 1 0
BESSIE 1 0 0

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data released Thursday for Northwest Oklahoma counties shows Garfield with 324 cases, 238 recovered, 82 active and four deaths, including one reported July 28one reported July 23a woman in the 36-49 age group in June and an 86-year-old from Garfield County in April; Kingfisher with 96 cases, 77 recovered and 19 active; Noble with 74 cases, 62 recovered, 10 active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Blaine with 39 cases, 25 recovered and 14 active; Woodward with 30 cases, 25 recovered and five active; Major with 23 cases, 19 recovered, three active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Woods with 15 cases, 13 recovered and two active; Grant with nine cases, seven recovered and two active; and Alfalfa with four cases, one recovered and three active.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 301 in Enid (75 active); 44 in Kingfisher (12 active); 26 in Woodward (five active); 23 in Hennessey (three active); 22 in Okarche (four active); 14 in Watonga (four active), 12 in Alva (two active); 12 in Cashion (two active); 10 in Fairview (one active); nine in Waukomis (six active); six in Ringwood; five in Pond Creek; four each in Freedom, Garber, Lahoma and Longdale (one active); three in Mulhall and Okeene (one active); two each in Canton (one active), Dover, Helena, Lamont (one active) Marshall, Medford (one active), Meno and Seiling; and one each in Cleo Springs (one active), Covington, Fort Supply, Hitchcock, Jet and Mooreland, according to data released by OSDH on Thursday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."

In Enid, there have been 147 cases, with 102 recovered and three deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 154 cases, with 120 recovered and one death, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Thursday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.

 

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

Correction

The headline has been rewritten to reflect the correct number of active cases in Garfield County at 80, according to OSDH data.

