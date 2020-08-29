You have permission to edit this article.
OSDH: 1,093 more COVID-19 cases in state, 11 additional deaths, including Enid resident

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma saw another 1,093 cases of COVID-19 and 11 more deaths, including an Enid resident, as confirmed cases rose by nearly 7% in a week-to-week comparison, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The number of confirmed cases topped out Saturday at 57,353, a 1.9% increase, with 7,949 of those active, a single-day increase of 237. There have been 48,607 who have recovered, including 845 since Friday's OSDH report.

Deaths reported in the past week, Aug. 21-27, were at 69, a 2.8% decrease over Aug. 14-20 when there were 71 new deaths, according to the OSDH. The cumulative number of deaths was at 797 on Saturday.

In addition to the Garfield County resident, there were nine other deaths in the 65 and older age range and one death in the 36-49 age range announced Saturday, according to OSDH. Of those, seven were women and four were men. Three were in Tulsa County, two were in Adair County and one each was in Cherokee, Delaware, Jackson, Oklahoma and Rogers counties. OSDH does not provide gender and age per county resident on the weekends.

The weekly report released Friday by the OSDH shows confirmed cases rose by 4,881 or 6.9% for the week of Aug. 21-27 as compared to 4,566 the week of Aug. 14-20. Recovered cases were up this past week by 4,491, or 11.2%, as compared to the prior week. The number of those hospitalized increased by 10.4% over the prior week, according to the OSDH.

"Oklahoma’s current trend with new positive cases continues to reflect community transmission, which can be reduced by keeping 6 feet of physical distance from others, wearing face coverings when around individuals from outside the household, avoiding touching your face, and regular hand-washing," according to an OSDH email.

Oklahoma currently ranks 27th in reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and 26th in the cumulative incidence (per 100,000 persons) of reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S.

The state continues to promote testing, with or without symptoms, and its contact tracing efforts.

Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Saturday were 37 in Garfield, eight in Woodward, five in Kingfisher, three each in Blaine and Major and one each in Grant and Noble counties. Case increases in cities and towns included 35 in Enid, six in Woodward, four in Hennessey, two each in Mooreland and Ringwood and one each in Fairview, Kingfisher, Kremlin, Medford, Okeene, Ringwood and Watonga.

Nationwide, there have been a total of 5,913,941 COVID-19 cases confirmed, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Of those cases, 3,613,774 are active, 2,118,367 have recovered and 181,800 have died.

Long-term care cases

Long-term care or nursing home COVID-19 cases listed by OSDH in Garfield County include 12 at Golden Oaks, with 11 recovered and one death; six recovered cases at The Arbors; five at Kenwood Manor, with four recovered and one death; five at The Living Center, with four recovered; two recovered cases each at The Commons and Homes of Greenbrier; and one recovered case each at Enid Senior Care and Garland Road Nursing and Rehab Center, according to OSDH data released Friday evening.

COVID-19 cases in area long-term care facilities include one recovered case at Summers Health Care in Blaine County; one recovered case at Community Health Center in Grant County; one recovered case at Billings Fairchild Center in Noble County; one recovered case at First Shamrock Care and 60 at Hennessey Nursing Center, with 55 recovered and one death, in Kingfisher County; one recovered case at Beadles Nursing Home and one recovered case at Share Medical Center in Woods County; and 12 at Mooreland Heritage Manor, with 11 recovered, and two recovered cases at Woodward Skilled Nursing in Woodward County; and five recovered cases at Center of Family Love in Okarche, just south of the Kingfisher County line, in Canadian County, according to OSDH.

State numbers

There have been 4,719 Oklahomans hospitalized, with 570 currently in hospitals who have or are suspected of having the virus, and 214 in intensive care, according to OSDH's Executive Report Friday evening.

Those in the 18-35 age group continue to lead the increase in new cases, with 424 reported Saturday by OSDH. Other increases per age group were 290 in the 36-49 age group, 137 in the 50-64 age group, 135 in the 65 and older age group, 87 in the 5-17 group and 21 in the 0-4 group.

Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Saturday were 1,273 in the 0-4 age group, 5,192 in the 5-17 age group, 20,232 in the 18-35 age group, 12,468 in the 36-49 age group, 10,210 in the 50-64 age group and 7,975 in the 65 and older age group. There were three listed as unknown. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 40.2.

Of those testing positive, 30,198, or 52.6%, have been female and 27,114, or 47.3%, have been male. There were 41 listed as unknown gender, according to OSDH data on Saturday.

Of the overall 797 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 633 have been 65 and older and 129 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.6% of the total. There have been 25 deaths in the 36-49 age group, nine in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 437, than women, 360, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Saturday. The average age of those who have died is 74.5.

OSDH reports 74.2% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. Of the deaths, 335, or 42.6% have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 2,047 cases among long-term care residents and 1,161 cases among staff, according to Friday's Executive Report.

Data shows deaths in 62 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 154 in Oklahoma County; 132 in Tulsa County; 63 in Cleveland County; 41 in Rogers County; 39 in Washington County; 29 in McCurtain County; 23 in Wagoner County; 21 each in Creek and Delaware counties; 20 in Caddo County; 16 in Muskogee County; 15 in Pittsburg County; 12 in Kay, Garfield and Osage counties; 11 in Canadian and Comanche counties; nine each in Jackson, Mayes and Pottawatomie counties; eight each in Adair, Greer, Lincoln and Sequoyah counties; seven each in Grady and Texas counties; six each in Carter and Cherokee counties; five each in Leflore, Payne and Seminole counties; four each in Garvin, Haskell, McClain, McIntosh, Okmulgee, Ottawa and Stephens counties; three each in Bryan, Hughes, Okfuskee, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; two each in Cotton, Latimer and Noble counties; and one each in Atoka, Beckham, Blaine, Choctaw, Craig, Johnston, Kiowa, Kingfisher, Logan, Major, Marshall, Murray, Nowata, Pushmataha, Roger Mills and Tillman counties.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per county released Saturday by OSDH shows Garfield with 932 cases, 619 recovered, 301 active and 12 deaths, all in Enid, including those reported Aug. 29, Aug. 27, 2618151413, 6July 28 and 23June 21 and April 10; Kingfisher with 255 cases, 171 recovered and 83 active; Noble with 102 cases, 87 recovered, 13 active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Woodward with 88 cases, 57 recovered and 32 active; Blaine with 73 cases, 46 recovered and 26 active; Major with 49 cases, 40 recovered, eight active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Grant with 24 cases, 20 recovered and four active; Woods with 24 cases, 23 recovered and one active; and Alfalfa with 12 cases, six recovered and six active.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 877 in Enid (290 active); 120 in Hennessey (63 active); 87 in Kingfisher (14 active); 61 in Woodward (18 active); 36 in Watonga (16 active); 32 in Okarche (two active); 25 in Fairview (three active); 23 in Mooreland (10 active); 18 each in Alva and Garber (six active); 14 in Cashion; 11 in Seiling (three active); 10 each in Ringwood (four active) Waukomis (one active); nine in Canton (six active); eight in Helena (four active); seven each in Billings, Lahoma and Medford (one active); six each in Dover (two active), Lamont (one active), Longdale and Pond Creek (one active); five each in Covington and Freedom (one active); four in Hitchcock (two active), Okeene (one active) and Orlando; three each in Drummond, Jet (two active), Marshall (one active), Mulhall and Wakita; two each in Ames, Hillsdale, Kremlin (one active) and Meno; and one each in Cherokee, Cleo Springs, Deer Creek (one active), Fairmont, Fort Supply, Goltry and Nash, according to data released by OSDH on Saturday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."

In Enid, there have been 473 cases, with 306 recovered and five deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 398 cases, with 266 recovered and seven deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Saturday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

Oklahoma per county 8.29.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA 13254 154 11557 2020-08-29
TULSA 13104 132 11483 2020-08-29
CLEVELAND 3783 63 3249 2020-08-29
CANADIAN 1509 11 1301 2020-08-29
ROGERS 1302 41 1073 2020-08-29
COMANCHE 1218 11 1125 2020-08-29
TEXAS 1143 7 1081 2020-08-29
WAGONER 1127 23 971 2020-08-29
PAYNE 1096 5 831 2020-08-29
MCCURTAIN 1006 29 825 2020-08-29
MUSKOGEE 949 16 550 2020-08-29
GARFIELD 932 12 619 2020-08-29
POTTAWATOMIE 829 9 608 2020-08-29
CREEK 796 21 687 2020-08-29
WASHINGTON 780 39 672 2020-08-29
CHEROKEE 648 6 490 2020-08-29
OSAGE 629 12 559 2020-08-29
LE FLORE 620 5 457 2020-08-29
OKMULGEE 613 4 511 2020-08-29
BRYAN 592 3 516 2020-08-29
JACKSON 582 9 545 2020-08-29
SEQUOYAH 577 8 428 2020-08-29
PITTSBURG 573 15 478 2020-08-29
MCCLAIN 561 4 484 2020-08-29
CADDO 560 20 455 2020-08-29
DELAWARE 539 21 459 2020-08-29
GRADY 517 7 467 2020-08-29
OTTAWA 516 4 432 2020-08-29
ADAIR 438 8 336 2020-08-29
MAYES 411 9 348 2020-08-29
CARTER 402 6 361 2020-08-29
CUSTER 323 0 249 2020-08-29
SEMINOLE 315 5 254 2020-08-29
KAY 308 12 259 2020-08-29
LINCOLN 292 8 235 2020-08-29
LOGAN 284 1 239 2020-08-29
GARVIN 263 4 239 2020-08-29
KINGFISHER 255 1 171 2020-08-29
STEPHENS 249 4 211 2020-08-29
CHOCTAW 239 1 209 2020-08-29
MCINTOSH 235 4 200 2020-08-29
PONTOTOC 235 3 210 2020-08-29
PAWNEE 218 3 173 2020-08-29
HUGHES 212 3 173 2020-08-29
HASKELL 158 4 127 2020-08-29
MARSHALL 130 1 121 2020-08-29
PUSHMATAHA 126 1 115 2020-08-29
BECKHAM 124 1 106 2020-08-29
CRAIG 118 1 94 2020-08-29
LATIMER 109 2 101 2020-08-29
ATOKA 108 1 90 2020-08-29
103 0 0 2020-08-29
NOBLE 102 2 87 2020-08-29
OKFUSKEE 100 3 81 2020-08-29
LOVE 99 0 79 2020-08-29
NOWATA 96 1 66 2020-08-29
WOODWARD 89 0 57 2020-08-29
MURRAY 88 1 84 2020-08-29
GREER 88 8 74 2020-08-29
JOHNSTON 85 1 58 2020-08-29
BLAINE 73 1 46 2020-08-29
TILLMAN 64 1 60 2020-08-29
COAL 53 0 45 2020-08-29
MAJOR 49 1 40 2020-08-29
BEAVER 44 0 41 2020-08-29
WASHITA 42 0 35 2020-08-29
KIOWA 40 1 32 2020-08-29
HARMON 38 0 29 2020-08-29
JEFFERSON 36 0 32 2020-08-29
COTTON 29 2 20 2020-08-29
GRANT 24 0 20 2020-08-29
WOODS 24 0 23 2020-08-29
DEWEY 18 0 14 2020-08-29
HARPER 17 0 14 2020-08-29
CIMARRON 14 0 14 2020-08-29
ROGER MILLS 13 1 10 2020-08-29
ALFALFA 12 0 6 2020-08-29
ELLIS 6 0 6 2020-08-29

Oklahoma per city 8.29.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA CITY 10943 133 9518 2020-08-29
TULSA 8935 94 7840 2020-08-29
BROKEN ARROW 2367 27 2063 2020-08-29
NORMAN 1840 34 1588 2020-08-29
EDMOND 1792 20 1585 2020-08-29
OTHER*** 1322 8 1117 2020-08-29
GUYMON 920 7 885 2020-08-29
ENID 877 12 575 2020-08-29
STILLWATER 865 3 657 2020-08-29
CLAREMORE 796 38 632 2020-08-29
YUKON 773 6 693 2020-08-29
MOORE 764 13 663 2020-08-29
LAWTON 728 10 674 2020-08-29
JENKS 653 2 612 2020-08-29
BARTLESVILLE 640 37 547 2020-08-29
OWASSO 591 2 509 2020-08-29
ALTUS 526 9 494 2020-08-29
BIXBY 483 4 420 2020-08-29
TAHLEQUAH 477 3 353 2020-08-29
MUSKOGEE 462 12 356 2020-08-29
SHAWNEE 430 8 340 2020-08-29
BROKEN BOW 415 22 353 2020-08-29
MCALESTER 408 14 334 2020-08-29
DURANT 364 1 321 2020-08-29
SAPULPA 355 8 308 2020-08-29
TAFT 343 0 18 2020-08-29
IDABEL 337 4 276 2020-08-29
ARDMORE 333 4 302 2020-08-29
SAND SPRINGS 312 4 263 2020-08-29
GLENPOOL 307 3 267 2020-08-29
BETHANY 305 2 265 2020-08-29
STILWELL 296 7 214 2020-08-29
LEXINGTON 287 2 222 2020-08-29
EL RENO 286 3 198 2020-08-29
MIAMI 282 3 233 2020-08-29
MCLOUD 271 1 170 2020-08-29
COWETA 266 13 233 2020-08-29
CHICKASHA 250 4 230 2020-08-29
MUSTANG 248 2 220 2020-08-29
ANADARKO 247 5 183 2020-08-29
COLLINSVILLE 241 1 207 2020-08-29
PONCA CITY 240 9 198 2020-08-29
OKMULGEE 233 2 195 2020-08-29
SKIATOOK 233 8 202 2020-08-29
GROVE 226 17 178 2020-08-29
PURCELL 217 3 185 2020-08-29
SALLISAW 215 2 168 2020-08-29
CHOCTAW 212 2 186 2020-08-29
HENRYETTA 198 2 166 2020-08-29
CLINTON 184 0 139 2020-08-29
ADA 184 1 165 2020-08-29
HUGO 179 1 156 2020-08-29
WAGONER 174 5 143 2020-08-29
HOMINY 171 2 160 2020-08-29
BLANCHARD 170 1 143 2020-08-29
DUNCAN 163 2 137 2020-08-29
HOLDENVILLE 148 2 122 2020-08-29
MULDROW 147 3 112 2020-08-29
GUTHRIE 146 0 121 2020-08-29
POTEAU 144 1 103 2020-08-29
NOBLE 140 1 124 2020-08-29
WARR ACRES 139 0 126 2020-08-29
CUSHING 138 1 101 2020-08-29
HEAVENER 137 1 107 2020-08-29
BRISTOW 135 5 120 2020-08-29
SEMINOLE 135 3 107 2020-08-29
WEWOKA 134 1 108 2020-08-29
NEWCASTLE 132 1 120 2020-08-29
TUTTLE 131 2 113 2020-08-29
PRYOR CREEK 129 4 115 2020-08-29
MIDWEST CITY 126 3 103 2020-08-29
HINTON 124 0 118 2020-08-29
HENNESSEY 120 1 56 2020-08-29
EUFAULA 119 2 98 2020-08-29
CLEVELAND 117 3 94 2020-08-29
PAULS VALLEY 117 1 108 2020-08-29
JAY 112 1 105 2020-08-29
CHECOTAH 109 2 95 2020-08-29
STIGLER 107 3 89 2020-08-29
CATOOSA 102 0 90 2020-08-29
WEATHERFORD 101 0 85 2020-08-29
VIAN 100 2 81 2020-08-29
HOOKER 99 0 94 2020-08-29
CHANDLER 97 7 75 2020-08-29
SPENCER 94 1 79 2020-08-29
PIEDMONT 94 1 91 2020-08-29
MADILL 89 1 85 2020-08-29
AFTON 88 0 80 2020-08-29
KINGFISHER 87 0 73 2020-08-29
LOCUST GROVE 85 0 73 2020-08-29
MANGUM 82 8 69 2020-08-29
DEL CITY 81 0 66 2020-08-29
ELK CITY 79 1 62 2020-08-29
SPIRO 78 1 52 2020-08-29
VINITA 78 1 64 2020-08-29
SPERRY 78 2 66 2020-08-29
ATOKA 77 0 67 2020-08-29
FORT GIBSON 77 4 63 2020-08-29
MOUNDS 77 1 60 2020-08-29
WESTVILLE 75 1 65 2020-08-29
CALERA 74 0 62 2020-08-29
SALINA 74 1 56 2020-08-29
HASKELL 74 0 61 2020-08-29
WRIGHT CITY 72 0 57 2020-08-29
INOLA 72 3 63 2020-08-29
CHELSEA 72 0 64 2020-08-29
DEWEY 72 1 62 2020-08-29
TECUMSEH 71 0 49 2020-08-29
MANNFORD 70 1 53 2020-08-29
HARRAH 67 0 61 2020-08-29
ROLAND 67 0 31 2020-08-29
TALIHINA 66 2 61 2020-08-29
LINDSAY 65 2 61 2020-08-29
MARIETTA 65 0 53 2020-08-29
NICHOLS HILLS 63 0 58 2020-08-29
CHOUTEAU 63 4 51 2020-08-29
PAWNEE 63 0 54 2020-08-29
NOWATA 61 1 38 2020-08-29
WOODWARD 61 0 43 2020-08-29
WYANDOTTE 60 1 50 2020-08-29
PRAGUE 59 0 56 2020-08-29
COMMERCE 59 0 55 2020-08-29
ANTLERS 58 1 51 2020-08-29
TEXHOMA 58 0 53 2020-08-29
MORRIS 56 0 47 2020-08-29
WILBURTON 55 1 50 2020-08-29
KELLYVILLE 54 2 47 2020-08-29
COLCORD 54 1 48 2020-08-29
SULPHUR 54 1 52 2020-08-29
PERKINS 54 1 37 2020-08-29
POCOLA 54 0 30 2020-08-29
JONES 53 2 45 2020-08-29
HARTSHORNE 52 0 42 2020-08-29
VALLIANT 52 0 44 2020-08-29
FREDERICK 52 1 48 2020-08-29
HAWORTH 51 2 41 2020-08-29
OOLOGAH 50 0 44 2020-08-29
WASHINGTON 49 0 40 2020-08-29
HULBERT 48 2 42 2020-08-29
BEGGS 48 0 45 2020-08-29
OKEMAH 47 1 38 2020-08-29
STROUD 47 0 39 2020-08-29
BINGER 46 9 37 2020-08-29
WISTER 42 0 28 2020-08-29
SAYRE 42 0 41 2020-08-29
PAWHUSKA 41 0 36 2020-08-29
PERRY 40 0 33 2020-08-29
MARLOW 40 0 36 2020-08-29
KINGSTON 40 0 36 2020-08-29
WETUMKA 39 0 32 2020-08-29
COMANCHE 38 1 32 2020-08-29
COALGATE 38 0 34 2020-08-29
FAIRLAND 37 0 30 2020-08-29
WATONGA 36 0 20 2020-08-29
TISHOMINGO 36 1 24 2020-08-29
HOLLIS 36 0 27 2020-08-29
CRESCENT 35 0 28 2020-08-29
MEAD 35 1 31 2020-08-29
COLBERT 34 0 29 2020-08-29
ELGIN 34 0 33 2020-08-29
KANSAS 34 1 25 2020-08-29
BLACKWELL 33 1 30 2020-08-29
LUTHER 33 0 28 2020-08-29
WAYNE 33 0 32 2020-08-29
KIEFER 33 0 33 2020-08-29
CACHE 33 0 32 2020-08-29
DAVIS 33 0 32 2020-08-29
APACHE 32 1 23 2020-08-29
OKARCHE 32 0 30 2020-08-29
HOWE 31 0 23 2020-08-29
BOKOSHE 31 0 28 2020-08-29
CADDO 30 0 28 2020-08-29
MEEKER 30 0 25 2020-08-29
QUINTON 30 0 26 2020-08-29
GORE 30 1 25 2020-08-29
PORTER 30 0 22 2020-08-29
PORUM 29 1 23 2020-08-29
RED ROCK 29 1 26 2020-08-29
OCHELATA 28 1 26 2020-08-29
WATTS 28 0 24 2020-08-29
FAIRFAX 27 0 27 2020-08-29
GOODWELL 26 0 14 2020-08-29
MAYSVILLE 26 0 22 2020-08-29
DRUMRIGHT 25 0 15 2020-08-29
ARCADIA 25 0 23 2020-08-29
KONAWA 25 1 20 2020-08-29
FAIRVIEW 25 0 22 2020-08-29
QUAPAW 25 0 17 2020-08-29
WILSON 24 0 22 2020-08-29
DEWAR 24 0 16 2020-08-29
CLAYTON 24 0 22 2020-08-29
WARNER 23 0 13 2020-08-29
TALALA 23 0 20 2020-08-29
COPAN 23 0 23 2020-08-29
KEOTA 23 0 20 2020-08-29
BARNSDALL 23 2 21 2020-08-29
PADEN 23 0 21 2020-08-29
CARNEGIE 23 1 20 2020-08-29
BOSWELL 23 0 18 2020-08-29
MOORELAND 23 0 10 2020-08-29
BLAIR 22 0 20 2020-08-29
BIG CABIN 22 1 19 2020-08-29
WYNNEWOOD 22 1 18 2020-08-29
LONE GROVE 22 1 18 2020-08-29
FORT COBB 21 0 17 2020-08-29
CAMERON 21 0 17 2020-08-29
ELMORE CITY 21 0 20 2020-08-29
EARLSBORO 20 0 16 2020-08-29
GERONIMO 19 0 17 2020-08-29
RAMONA 19 0 16 2020-08-29
GRACEMONT 19 1 17 2020-08-29
ADAIR 19 0 16 2020-08-29
GARBER 18 0 12 2020-08-29
GLENCOE 18 0 17 2020-08-29
WALTERS 18 0 14 2020-08-29
DEPEW 18 1 17 2020-08-29
TYRONE 18 0 15 2020-08-29
ALVA 18 0 18 2020-08-29
WEBBERS FALLS 18 0 12 2020-08-29
GARVIN 17 0 16 2020-08-29
BOKCHITO 17 1 13 2020-08-29
OLUSTEE 16 0 15 2020-08-29
ARKOMA 16 0 12 2020-08-29
WELEETKA 16 1 12 2020-08-29
MAUD 16 0 15 2020-08-29
WELCH 16 0 11 2020-08-29
OKTAHA 16 0 14 2020-08-29
WELLSTON 16 0 12 2020-08-29
INDIAHOMA 15 0 13 2020-08-29
TONKAWA 15 0 15 2020-08-29
HOBART 15 0 11 2020-08-29
GANS 15 0 10 2020-08-29
YALE 15 0 13 2020-08-29
MINCO 15 0 14 2020-08-29
RUSH SPRINGS 15 0 13 2020-08-29
HAILEYVILLE 15 0 11 2020-08-29
STONEWALL 15 1 13 2020-08-29
BEAVER 14 0 11 2020-08-29
CYRIL 14 1 13 2020-08-29
CEMENT 14 0 13 2020-08-29
WAURIKA 14 0 13 2020-08-29
ALEX 14 0 11 2020-08-29
GEARY 14 0 12 2020-08-29
THOMAS 14 0 9 2020-08-29
NEWKIRK 14 1 9 2020-08-29
JENNINGS 14 0 13 2020-08-29
ASHER 14 0 14 2020-08-29
FORT TOWSON 14 0 14 2020-08-29
CASHION 14 0 14 2020-08-29
KIOWA 14 0 14 2020-08-29
RINGLING 13 0 10 2020-08-29
MILBURN 13 0 8 2020-08-29
DELAWARE 13 0 9 2020-08-29
FLETCHER 13 0 11 2020-08-29
RED OAK 13 0 12 2020-08-29
ALLEN 13 1 12 2020-08-29
HYDRO 12 0 7 2020-08-29
MORRISON 12 0 10 2020-08-29
ARAPAHO 12 0 8 2020-08-29
STRATFORD 12 0 10 2020-08-29
TIPTON 12 0 12 2020-08-29
TERLTON 12 0 5 2020-08-29
BOISE CITY 12 0 12 2020-08-29
PAOLI 12 0 8 2020-08-29
TEMPLE 11 2 6 2020-08-29
MCCURTAIN 11 1 9 2020-08-29
KREBS 11 1 9 2020-08-29
ACHILLE 11 0 7 2020-08-29
BURNS FLAT 11 0 11 2020-08-29
SEILING 11 0 8 2020-08-29
KAW CITY 11 1 10 2020-08-29
KINTA 10 0 5 2020-08-29
NEW CORDELL 10 0 7 2020-08-29
CANEY 10 0 6 2020-08-29
HEALDTON 10 0 7 2020-08-29
SHADY POINT 10 0 9 2020-08-29
BENNINGTON 10 0 10 2020-08-29
WAUKOMIS 10 0 9 2020-08-29
CARNEY 10 0 10 2020-08-29
RINGWOOD 10 0 6 2020-08-29
SASAKWA 10 0 8 2020-08-29
ROFF 10 0 8 2020-08-29
AMBER 10 0 10 2020-08-29
PANAMA 10 1 7 2020-08-29
KETCHUM 9 0 8 2020-08-29
SCHULTER 9 0 4 2020-08-29
LAVERNE 9 0 7 2020-08-29
SAVANNA 9 0 9 2020-08-29
OPTIMA 9 0 9 2020-08-29
CANTON 9 1 2 2020-08-29
THACKERVILLE 9 0 7 2020-08-29
OSAGE 9 0 8 2020-08-29
CANADIAN 9 0 8 2020-08-29
WANETTE 9 0 8 2020-08-29
CHEYENNE 9 1 7 2020-08-29
SPAVINAW 9 0 6 2020-08-29
NORTH MIAMI 9 0 9 2020-08-29
MANNSVILLE 9 0 9 2020-08-29
RYAN 9 0 8 2020-08-29
LOOKEBA 9 2 6 2020-08-29
HELENA 8 0 4 2020-08-29
BUFFALO 8 0 7 2020-08-29
RIPLEY 8 0 7 2020-08-29
LEHIGH 8 0 7 2020-08-29
BRAGGS 8 0 8 2020-08-29
UNION CITY 7 0 7 2020-08-29
VERDEN 7 0 7 2020-08-29
CROWDER 7 0 7 2020-08-29
RAVIA 7 0 2 2020-08-29
SOPER 7 0 6 2020-08-29
MEDFORD 7 0 6 2020-08-29
BURBANK 7 0 5 2020-08-29
AGRA 7 1 5 2020-08-29
POCASSET 7 0 6 2020-08-29
LANGLEY 7 0 7 2020-08-29
BOLEY 7 1 5 2020-08-29
KENEFIC 7 0 7 2020-08-29
NINNEKAH 7 0 7 2020-08-29
SNYDER 7 0 6 2020-08-29
SPRINGER 7 1 5 2020-08-29
BILLINGS 7 1 6 2020-08-29
DISNEY 7 0 7 2020-08-29
PRUE 7 0 6 2020-08-29
LAHOMA 7 0 7 2020-08-29
TRYON 6 0 4 2020-08-29
VELMA 6 1 3 2020-08-29
CASTLE 6 0 6 2020-08-29
LAMONT 6 0 5 2020-08-29
MOUNTAIN VIEW 6 1 3 2020-08-29
CALUMET 6 0 5 2020-08-29
COUNCIL HILL 6 0 4 2020-08-29
DOVER 6 0 4 2020-08-29
LONGDALE 6 0 6 2020-08-29
OILTON 6 1 3 2020-08-29
POND CREEK 6 0 5 2020-08-29
STRINGTOWN 6 1 3 2020-08-29
DUSTIN 6 0 4 2020-08-29
WANN 6 0 5 2020-08-29
BLUEJACKET 5 0 2 2020-08-29
SHATTUCK 5 0 5 2020-08-29
COYLE 5 0 3 2020-08-29
HARDESTY 5 0 4 2020-08-29
RATLIFF CITY 5 0 5 2020-08-29
CORN 5 0 4 2020-08-29
DILL CITY 5 0 4 2020-08-29
FREEDOM 5 0 4 2020-08-29
ALBION 5 0 5 2020-08-29
MILLERTON 5 0 3 2020-08-29
LENAPAH 5 0 4 2020-08-29
BOYNTON 5 0 5 2020-08-29
AVANT 5 0 5 2020-08-29
MARBLE CITY 5 0 4 2020-08-29
CALVIN 5 0 5 2020-08-29
RATTAN 5 0 4 2020-08-29
COVINGTON 5 0 5 2020-08-29
HANNA 4 0 3 2020-08-29
SENTINEL 4 0 4 2020-08-29
VICI 4 0 4 2020-08-29
PITTSBURG 4 0 4 2020-08-29
CUSTER CITY 4 0 2 2020-08-29
SAWYER 4 0 3 2020-08-29
HITCHCOCK 4 0 2 2020-08-29
WYNONA 4 0 4 2020-08-29
LAMAR 4 0 4 2020-08-29
OKEENE 4 0 3 2020-08-29
BERNICE 4 0 4 2020-08-29
TUPELO 4 0 2 2020-08-29
FORGAN 4 0 4 2020-08-29
GRANITE 4 0 3 2020-08-29
SPARKS 4 0 3 2020-08-29
BUTLER 4 0 4 2020-08-29
GOULD 4 0 3 2020-08-29
ORLANDO 4 0 4 2020-08-29
WAKITA 3 0 3 2020-08-29
DRUMMOND 3 0 3 2020-08-29
FOSS 3 0 2 2020-08-29
BRADLEY 3 0 3 2020-08-29
OAKS 3 0 2 2020-08-29
MARSHALL 3 0 2 2020-08-29
CANUTE 3 0 2 2020-08-29
LANGSTON 3 0 3 2020-08-29
MULHALL 3 0 3 2020-08-29
INDIANOLA 3 0 3 2020-08-29
JET 3 0 1 2020-08-29
WAPANUCKA 3 0 3 2020-08-29
MOUNTAIN PARK 3 0 3 2020-08-29
BOWLEGS 3 0 3 2020-08-29
STUART 3 0 3 2020-08-29
MARLAND 3 0 2 2020-08-29
WHITEFIELD 3 0 1 2020-08-29
HAMMON 2 0 1 2020-08-29
HALLETT 2 0 2 2020-08-29
CHATTANOOGA 2 0 2 2020-08-29
FITZHUGH 2 0 2 2020-08-29
ERICK 2 0 2 2020-08-29
SLICK 2 0 2 2020-08-29
KREMLIN 2 0 1 2020-08-29
EAKLY 2 0 2 2020-08-29
THE VILLAGE 2 0 1 2020-08-29
SHIDLER 2 0 1 2020-08-29
FRANCIS 2 0 2 2020-08-29
AMES 2 0 2 2020-08-29
ELDORADO 2 0 1 2020-08-29
GOLDSBY 2 0 2 2020-08-29
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 2 0 2 2020-08-29
MENO 2 0 2 2020-08-29
MARTHA 2 0 2 2020-08-29
HASTINGS 2 0 2 2020-08-29
ROOSEVELT 2 0 2 2020-08-29
HILLSDALE 2 0 2 2020-08-29
MILL CREEK 2 0 1 2020-08-29
LEEDEY 2 0 2 2020-08-29
FOYIL 2 0 1 2020-08-29
LONE WOLF 2 0 2 2020-08-29
OKAY 2 0 2 2020-08-29
LOCO 1 0 1 2020-08-29
KEYES 1 0 1 2020-08-29
RALSTON 1 0 1 2020-08-29
SLAUGHTERVILLE 1 0 1 2020-08-29
FOSTER 1 0 1 2020-08-29
ALDERSON 1 0 1 2020-08-29
BYNG 1 0 1 2020-08-29
MEDICINE PARK 1 0 1 2020-08-29
TULLAHASSEE 1 0 0 2020-08-29
DEER CREEK 1 0 0 2020-08-29
NASH 1 0 1 2020-08-29
CHEROKEE 1 0 1 2020-08-29
MOFFETT 1 0 1 2020-08-29
FAIRMONT 1 0 1 2020-08-29
GOTEBO 1 0 1 2020-08-29
GRANDFIELD 1 0 1 2020-08-29
ROCKY 1 0 1 2020-08-29
STERLING 1 0 1 2020-08-29
GAGE 1 0 1 2020-08-29
BLACKBURN 1 0 0 2020-08-29
FORT SUPPLY 1 0 1 2020-08-29
CLEO SPRINGS 1 0 1 2020-08-29
GOLTRY 1 0 1 2020-08-29
REDBIRD 1 0 1 2020-08-29
DAVENPORT 1 0 1 2020-08-29
GENE AUTRY 1 0 1 2020-08-29
BESSIE 1 0 1 2020-08-29

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.   

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

 

Correction

The headline has been rewritten to reflect the correct number of active cases in Garfield County at 80, according to OSDH data.

