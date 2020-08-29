OSDH: 1,093 more COVID-19 cases in state, 11 additional deaths, including Enid resident

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma saw another 1,093 cases of COVID-19 and 11 more deaths, including an Enid resident, as confirmed cases rose by nearly 7% in a week-to-week comparison, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The number of confirmed cases topped out Saturday at 57,353, a 1.9% increase, with 7,949 of those active, a single-day increase of 237. There have been 48,607 who have recovered, including 845 since Friday's OSDH report.
Deaths reported in the past week, Aug. 21-27, were at 69, a 2.8% decrease over Aug. 14-20 when there were 71 new deaths, according to the OSDH. The cumulative number of deaths was at 797 on Saturday.
In addition to the Garfield County resident, there were nine other deaths in the 65 and older age range and one death in the 36-49 age range announced Saturday, according to OSDH. Of those, seven were women and four were men. Three were in Tulsa County, two were in Adair County and one each was in Cherokee, Delaware, Jackson, Oklahoma and Rogers counties. OSDH does not provide gender and age per county resident on the weekends.
The weekly report released Friday by the OSDH shows confirmed cases rose by 4,881 or 6.9% for the week of Aug. 21-27 as compared to 4,566 the week of Aug. 14-20. Recovered cases were up this past week by 4,491, or 11.2%, as compared to the prior week. The number of those hospitalized increased by 10.4% over the prior week, according to the OSDH.
"Oklahoma’s current trend with new positive cases continues to reflect community transmission, which can be reduced by keeping 6 feet of physical distance from others, wearing face coverings when around individuals from outside the household, avoiding touching your face, and regular hand-washing," according to an OSDH email.
Oklahoma currently ranks 27th in reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and 26th in the cumulative incidence (per 100,000 persons) of reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S.
The state continues to promote testing, with or without symptoms, and its contact tracing efforts.
Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Saturday were 37 in Garfield, eight in Woodward, five in Kingfisher, three each in Blaine and Major and one each in Grant and Noble counties. Case increases in cities and towns included 35 in Enid, six in Woodward, four in Hennessey, two each in Mooreland and Ringwood and one each in Fairview, Kingfisher, Kremlin, Medford, Okeene, Ringwood and Watonga.
Nationwide, there have been a total of 5,913,941 COVID-19 cases confirmed, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Of those cases, 3,613,774 are active, 2,118,367 have recovered and 181,800 have died.
Long-term care cases
Long-term care or nursing home COVID-19 cases listed by OSDH in Garfield County include 12 at Golden Oaks, with 11 recovered and one death; six recovered cases at The Arbors; five at Kenwood Manor, with four recovered and one death; five at The Living Center, with four recovered; two recovered cases each at The Commons and Homes of Greenbrier; and one recovered case each at Enid Senior Care and Garland Road Nursing and Rehab Center, according to OSDH data released Friday evening.
COVID-19 cases in area long-term care facilities include one recovered case at Summers Health Care in Blaine County; one recovered case at Community Health Center in Grant County; one recovered case at Billings Fairchild Center in Noble County; one recovered case at First Shamrock Care and 60 at Hennessey Nursing Center, with 55 recovered and one death, in Kingfisher County; one recovered case at Beadles Nursing Home and one recovered case at Share Medical Center in Woods County; and 12 at Mooreland Heritage Manor, with 11 recovered, and two recovered cases at Woodward Skilled Nursing in Woodward County; and five recovered cases at Center of Family Love in Okarche, just south of the Kingfisher County line, in Canadian County, according to OSDH.
State numbers
There have been 4,719 Oklahomans hospitalized, with 570 currently in hospitals who have or are suspected of having the virus, and 214 in intensive care, according to OSDH's Executive Report Friday evening.
Those in the 18-35 age group continue to lead the increase in new cases, with 424 reported Saturday by OSDH. Other increases per age group were 290 in the 36-49 age group, 137 in the 50-64 age group, 135 in the 65 and older age group, 87 in the 5-17 group and 21 in the 0-4 group.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Saturday were 1,273 in the 0-4 age group, 5,192 in the 5-17 age group, 20,232 in the 18-35 age group, 12,468 in the 36-49 age group, 10,210 in the 50-64 age group and 7,975 in the 65 and older age group. There were three listed as unknown. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 40.2.
Of those testing positive, 30,198, or 52.6%, have been female and 27,114, or 47.3%, have been male. There were 41 listed as unknown gender, according to OSDH data on Saturday.
Of the overall 797 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 633 have been 65 and older and 129 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.6% of the total. There have been 25 deaths in the 36-49 age group, nine in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 437, than women, 360, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Saturday. The average age of those who have died is 74.5.
OSDH reports 74.2% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. Of the deaths, 335, or 42.6% have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 2,047 cases among long-term care residents and 1,161 cases among staff, according to Friday's Executive Report.
Data shows deaths in 62 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 154 in Oklahoma County; 132 in Tulsa County; 63 in Cleveland County; 41 in Rogers County; 39 in Washington County; 29 in McCurtain County; 23 in Wagoner County; 21 each in Creek and Delaware counties; 20 in Caddo County; 16 in Muskogee County; 15 in Pittsburg County; 12 in Kay, Garfield and Osage counties; 11 in Canadian and Comanche counties; nine each in Jackson, Mayes and Pottawatomie counties; eight each in Adair, Greer, Lincoln and Sequoyah counties; seven each in Grady and Texas counties; six each in Carter and Cherokee counties; five each in Leflore, Payne and Seminole counties; four each in Garvin, Haskell, McClain, McIntosh, Okmulgee, Ottawa and Stephens counties; three each in Bryan, Hughes, Okfuskee, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; two each in Cotton, Latimer and Noble counties; and one each in Atoka, Beckham, Blaine, Choctaw, Craig, Johnston, Kiowa, Kingfisher, Logan, Major, Marshall, Murray, Nowata, Pushmataha, Roger Mills and Tillman counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per county released Saturday by OSDH shows Garfield with 932 cases, 619 recovered, 301 active and 12 deaths, all in Enid, including those reported Aug. 29, Aug. 27, 26, 18, 15, 14, 13, 6, July 28 and 23, June 21 and April 10; Kingfisher with 255 cases, 171 recovered and 83 active; Noble with 102 cases, 87 recovered, 13 active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Woodward with 88 cases, 57 recovered and 32 active; Blaine with 73 cases, 46 recovered and 26 active; Major with 49 cases, 40 recovered, eight active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Grant with 24 cases, 20 recovered and four active; Woods with 24 cases, 23 recovered and one active; and Alfalfa with 12 cases, six recovered and six active.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 877 in Enid (290 active); 120 in Hennessey (63 active); 87 in Kingfisher (14 active); 61 in Woodward (18 active); 36 in Watonga (16 active); 32 in Okarche (two active); 25 in Fairview (three active); 23 in Mooreland (10 active); 18 each in Alva and Garber (six active); 14 in Cashion; 11 in Seiling (three active); 10 each in Ringwood (four active) Waukomis (one active); nine in Canton (six active); eight in Helena (four active); seven each in Billings, Lahoma and Medford (one active); six each in Dover (two active), Lamont (one active), Longdale and Pond Creek (one active); five each in Covington and Freedom (one active); four in Hitchcock (two active), Okeene (one active) and Orlando; three each in Drummond, Jet (two active), Marshall (one active), Mulhall and Wakita; two each in Ames, Hillsdale, Kremlin (one active) and Meno; and one each in Cherokee, Cleo Springs, Deer Creek (one active), Fairmont, Fort Supply, Goltry and Nash, according to data released by OSDH on Saturday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 473 cases, with 306 recovered and five deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 398 cases, with 266 recovered and seven deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Saturday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.