OSDH: 1,091 additional COVID-19 cases in state; 7 more deaths reported

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma saw an increase of 1,091 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with 30 more reported in Garfield County, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health. There were seven additional deaths in which the virus was the cause or contributor.
There were six deaths in the 65 and older age group, two men and a woman from Tulsa County, women from Creek and Tillman counties and an Oklahoma County man. The death of a Jackson County man in the 50-64 age group also was reported by OSDH.
Oklahoma now has more than 10,409 active cases of COVID-19, a single-day increase of 98, for a total of 71,314 Oklahomans who have tested positive since the virus was confirmed in the state in March. Of those, 59,993, or 84.13%, have recovered, with 986 of those since Monday's OSDH report.
Statewide, there have been 5,562 Oklahomans hospitalized, according to OSDH. Of those, 561 who have or were suspected of having the virus were in hospitals as of Monday evening's Executive Report, with 224 of those in intensive care.
With the increase in cases, Garfield County now has 1,333 confirmed cases of the virus, with 321 active, no change from Monday's report, and 1,025 who have recovered. Enid saw a gain of 28 cases Tuesday for a total of 1,283 cases, with 300 active and 966 recovered, according to the OSDH website.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Monday were 11 in Woodward, five in Noble, two each in Kingfisher and Major and one each in Blaine and Grant. Case increases in cities and towns included two in Orlando and one each in Ames, Deer Creek, Fairmont, Hennessey, Kingfisher, Mooreland, Ringwood, Watonga and Woodward.
State numbers
There have been 1,029,511 cumulative specimens tested for COVID-19 in the state this year, with 945,194, or 91.8% of those negative as of Tuesday, according to OSDH data. Those testing positive represent 1.8% of the state's population, listed at 3,956,971 in 2019, according to census.gov.
The 18-35 age group continues to lead the increase in cases, with 423 on Tuesday, according to the OSDH website. The age group makes up 36.6% of all cases in the state, according to OSDH data. New case gains in other age groups were 206 in the 36-49 age group, 166 in the 50-64 age group, 150 in the 65 and older age group, 119 in the 5-17 age group and 24 in the 0-4 group.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Tuesday were 1,509 in the 0-4 age group, 6,549 in the 5-17 age group, 26,093 in the 18-35 age group, 15,111 in the 36-49 age group, 12,411 in the 50-64 age group and 9,636 in the 65 and older age group. There were five listed as unknown age. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 39.2.
Of those Oklahomans testing positive, 37,579 have been women and 33,669 have been men. There were 66 listed as unknown gender, according to OSDH data on Tuesday.
Of the overall 912 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 729 have been 65 and older and 144 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.7% of the total. There have been 28 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 10 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 499, than women, 413, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Tuesday. The average age of those who have died is 74.7.
Data shows deaths in 64 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 176 in Oklahoma County; 147 in Tulsa County; 68 in Cleveland County; 46 in Rogers County; 40 in Washington County; 32 in McCurtain County; 29 in Creek County; 23 each in Delaware and Wagoner counties; 20 in Caddo County; 19 each in Muskogee and Pittsburg counties; 17 in Garfield County; 16 in LeFlore County; 13 each in Canadian, Kay and Osage counties; 12 in Comanche County; 10 each in Adair, Jackson and Mayes counties; nine each in Lincoln, Pottawatomie and Sequoyah counties; eight each in Carter, Greer, and Texas counties; seven each in Cherokee and Grady counties; six in McClain; five each in Okmulgee, Payne, Seminole and Stephens counties; four each in Bryan, Garvin, Haskell, Hughes, McIntosh, Okfuskee and Ottawa counties; three each in Johnston, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; two each in Choctaw, Cotton, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Latimer, Noble, Nowata and Tillman counties; and one each in Atoka, Beckham, Blaine, Craig, Dewey, Logan, Love, Major, Marshall, Murray, Pushmataha and Roger Mills counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per county released Tuesday by OSDH shows Garfield with 1,363 cases, 1,025 recovered, 321 active and 17 deaths, all in Enid, including those reported Sept. 12, Sept. 11, 10, 4, Aug. 29, 27, 26, 18, 15, 14, 13, and 6, July 28 and 23, June 21 and April 10; Kingfisher with 305 cases, 270 recovered, 33 active and two deaths, both in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27; Woodward with 161 cases, 102 recovered and 59 active; Noble with 136 cases, 110 recovered, 24 active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Blaine with 99 cases, 80 recovered, 18 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28; Major with 69 cases, 57 recovered, 11 active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Alfalfa with 37 cases, 17 recovered and 20 active; Woods with 33 cases, 27 recovered and six active; and Grant with 33 cases, 28 recovered and five active.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 1,283 in Enid (300 active); 140 in Hennessey (nine active); 109 in Kingfisher (17 active); 109 in Woodward (38 active); 48 in Watonga (10 active); 37 in Okarche (three active); 33 in Fairview (three active); 30 each in Helena (19 active) and Mooreland (five active); 27 in Alva (five active); 22 in Fort Supply (21 active); 19 in Canton (six active); 18 in Garber; 16 in Ringwood (three active); 15 in Cashion; 13 in Waukomis (two active); 11 each in Lahoma (two active), Medford (one active) and Seiling; 10 in Dover (four active); seven each in Billings, Fairmont (five active), Lamont and Orlando (two active); six each in Ames (three active), Longdale, Okeene (two active) and Pond Creek; five each in Covington and Kremlin (two active); four each in Freedom, Hitchcock and Mulhall; three each in Cherokee (one active), Cleo Springs (one active), Drummond, Jet, Marshall, Meno (one active), Nash (two active) and Wakita; two each in Deer Creek (one active) and Hillsdale; and one each in Goltry and Waynoka (one active), according to data released by OSDH on Tuesday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 691 cases, with 523 recovered and eight deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 583 cases, with 436 recovered and nine deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Tuesday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
Oklahoma per county 9.15.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA
|15517
|176
|13501
|2020-09-15
|TULSA
|15358
|147
|13602
|2020-09-15
|CLEVELAND
|5110
|68
|4083
|2020-09-15
|PAYNE
|1855
|5
|1373
|2020-09-15
|CANADIAN
|1783
|13
|1551
|2020-09-15
|MUSKOGEE
|1607
|19
|1353
|2020-09-15
|ROGERS
|1583
|46
|1301
|2020-09-15
|COMANCHE
|1397
|12
|1255
|2020-09-15
|GARFIELD
|1363
|17
|1025
|2020-09-15
|WAGONER
|1342
|23
|1164
|2020-09-15
|TEXAS
|1339
|8
|1201
|2020-09-15
|MCCURTAIN
|1168
|32
|983
|2020-09-15
|POTTAWATOMIE
|1086
|9
|887
|2020-09-15
|CREEK
|993
|29
|823
|2020-09-15
|WASHINGTON
|926
|40
|805
|2020-09-15
|CHEROKEE
|894
|7
|677
|2020-09-15
|LE FLORE
|888
|16
|744
|2020-09-15
|PITTSBURG
|837
|19
|599
|2020-09-15
|BRYAN
|756
|4
|632
|2020-09-15
|OSAGE
|744
|13
|657
|2020-09-15
|OTTAWA
|738
|4
|573
|2020-09-15
|GRADY
|731
|7
|543
|2020-09-15
|OKMULGEE
|729
|5
|612
|2020-09-15
|SEQUOYAH
|714
|9
|571
|2020-09-15
|MCCLAIN
|711
|6
|592
|2020-09-15
|CADDO
|654
|20
|554
|2020-09-15
|JACKSON
|653
|10
|584
|2020-09-15
|DELAWARE
|645
|23
|538
|2020-09-15
|ADAIR
|536
|10
|424
|2020-09-15
|MAYES
|501
|10
|412
|2020-09-15
|CARTER
|475
|8
|412
|2020-09-15
|KAY
|451
|13
|325
|2020-09-15
|CUSTER
|425
|0
|348
|2020-09-15
|CRAIG
|398
|1
|143
|2020-09-15
|SEMINOLE
|381
|5
|314
|2020-09-15
|LOGAN
|367
|1
|313
|2020-09-15
|LINCOLN
|358
|9
|302
|2020-09-15
|STEPHENS
|339
|5
|244
|2020-09-15
|GARVIN
|315
|4
|261
|2020-09-15
|PONTOTOC
|306
|3
|246
|2020-09-15
|KINGFISHER
|305
|2
|270
|2020-09-15
|CHOCTAW
|282
|2
|246
|2020-09-15
|MCINTOSH
|279
|4
|232
|2020-09-15
|HUGHES
|262
|4
|216
|2020-09-15
|ATOKA
|244
|1
|164
|2020-09-15
|PAWNEE
|234
|3
|217
|2020-09-15
|HASKELL
|225
|4
|165
|2020-09-15
|BECKHAM
|177
|1
|125
|2020-09-15
|MARSHALL
|161
|1
|134
|2020-09-15
|WOODWARD
|161
|0
|102
|2020-09-15
|LOVE
|151
|1
|122
|2020-09-15
|PUSHMATAHA
|139
|1
|128
|2020-09-15
|NOBLE
|136
|2
|110
|2020-09-15
|LATIMER
|126
|2
|108
|2020-09-15
|JOHNSTON
|125
|3
|105
|2020-09-15
|NOWATA
|125
|2
|106
|2020-09-15
|OKFUSKEE
|120
|4
|99
|2020-09-15
|MURRAY
|109
|1
|91
|2020-09-15
|BLAINE
|99
|1
|80
|2020-09-15
|GREER
|98
|8
|80
|2020-09-15
|TILLMAN
|78
|2
|66
|2020-09-15
|MAJOR
|69
|1
|57
|2020-09-15
|COAL
|65
|0
|61
|2020-09-15
|COTTON
|64
|2
|36
|2020-09-15
|KIOWA
|58
|2
|46
|2020-09-15
|56
|0
|0
|2020-09-15
|BEAVER
|47
|0
|44
|2020-09-15
|WASHITA
|46
|0
|39
|2020-09-15
|DEWEY
|45
|1
|22
|2020-09-15
|HARMON
|43
|0
|37
|2020-09-15
|JEFFERSON
|38
|0
|33
|2020-09-15
|ALFALFA
|37
|0
|17
|2020-09-15
|GRANT
|33
|0
|28
|2020-09-15
|WOODS
|33
|0
|27
|2020-09-15
|HARPER
|25
|0
|20
|2020-09-15
|CIMARRON
|21
|0
|14
|2020-09-15
|ROGER MILLS
|18
|1
|13
|2020-09-15
|ELLIS
|7
|0
|6
|2020-09-15
Oklahoma per city 9.15.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|12619
|152
|11043
|2020-09-15
|TULSA
|10397
|105
|9261
|2020-09-15
|BROKEN ARROW
|2826
|30
|2475
|2020-09-15
|NORMAN
|2740
|35
|2077
|2020-09-15
|EDMOND
|2222
|21
|1906
|2020-09-15
|OTHER***
|1703
|13
|1415
|2020-09-15
|STILLWATER
|1536
|3
|1114
|2020-09-15
|ENID
|1283
|17
|966
|2020-09-15
|GUYMON
|1059
|8
|959
|2020-09-15
|CLAREMORE
|967
|43
|773
|2020-09-15
|YUKON
|891
|6
|799
|2020-09-15
|MOORE
|881
|13
|762
|2020-09-15
|LAWTON
|833
|11
|735
|2020-09-15
|BARTLESVILLE
|766
|37
|659
|2020-09-15
|TAFT
|744
|2
|690
|2020-09-15
|OWASSO
|740
|2
|633
|2020-09-15
|JENKS
|731
|2
|672
|2020-09-15
|TAHLEQUAH
|663
|3
|503
|2020-09-15
|MCALESTER
|632
|17
|432
|2020-09-15
|MUSKOGEE
|593
|12
|442
|2020-09-15
|ALTUS
|592
|10
|529
|2020-09-15
|SHAWNEE
|587
|8
|459
|2020-09-15
|BIXBY
|579
|4
|508
|2020-09-15
|BROKEN BOW
|480
|22
|400
|2020-09-15
|DURANT
|476
|1
|389
|2020-09-15
|SAPULPA
|441
|10
|363
|2020-09-15
|MIAMI
|434
|3
|323
|2020-09-15
|SAND SPRINGS
|407
|5
|338
|2020-09-15
|ARDMORE
|397
|6
|345
|2020-09-15
|CHICKASHA
|383
|4
|262
|2020-09-15
|IDABEL
|379
|5
|336
|2020-09-15
|LEXINGTON
|366
|4
|318
|2020-09-15
|STILWELL
|360
|8
|266
|2020-09-15
|GLENPOOL
|353
|4
|311
|2020-09-15
|BETHANY
|352
|4
|301
|2020-09-15
|EL RENO
|345
|4
|270
|2020-09-15
|PONCA CITY
|343
|10
|256
|2020-09-15
|VINITA
|340
|1
|97
|2020-09-15
|COWETA
|303
|13
|259
|2020-09-15
|MCLOUD
|302
|1
|274
|2020-09-15
|MUSTANG
|294
|2
|259
|2020-09-15
|ANADARKO
|291
|5
|252
|2020-09-15
|SKIATOOK
|290
|8
|250
|2020-09-15
|OKMULGEE
|289
|3
|238
|2020-09-15
|COLLINSVILLE
|287
|1
|246
|2020-09-15
|CHOCTAW
|271
|3
|216
|2020-09-15
|GROVE
|268
|17
|216
|2020-09-15
|SALLISAW
|266
|2
|215
|2020-09-15
|PURCELL
|247
|3
|213
|2020-09-15
|ADA
|242
|1
|198
|2020-09-15
|BLANCHARD
|236
|1
|191
|2020-09-15
|CLINTON
|234
|0
|198
|2020-09-15
|DUNCAN
|227
|3
|163
|2020-09-15
|HENRYETTA
|220
|2
|189
|2020-09-15
|HUGO
|210
|2
|183
|2020-09-15
|WAGONER
|209
|5
|180
|2020-09-15
|POTEAU
|206
|2
|165
|2020-09-15
|ATOKA
|204
|0
|128
|2020-09-15
|HEAVENER
|194
|6
|166
|2020-09-15
|CUSHING
|194
|2
|158
|2020-09-15
|HOMINY
|186
|2
|173
|2020-09-15
|NOBLE
|184
|2
|148
|2020-09-15
|HOLDENVILLE
|182
|3
|150
|2020-09-15
|GUTHRIE
|177
|0
|154
|2020-09-15
|MULDROW
|173
|3
|144
|2020-09-15
|TUTTLE
|168
|2
|139
|2020-09-15
|MIDWEST CITY
|165
|4
|130
|2020-09-15
|SEMINOLE
|163
|3
|130
|2020-09-15
|NEWCASTLE
|162
|3
|138
|2020-09-15
|BRISTOW
|157
|6
|133
|2020-09-15
|WEWOKA
|157
|1
|134
|2020-09-15
|WARR ACRES
|154
|0
|141
|2020-09-15
|PRYOR CREEK
|152
|4
|132
|2020-09-15
|SPIRO
|146
|1
|130
|2020-09-15
|WEATHERFORD
|142
|0
|107
|2020-09-15
|HENNESSEY
|140
|2
|129
|2020-09-15
|EUFAULA
|139
|2
|113
|2020-09-15
|STIGLER
|134
|3
|102
|2020-09-15
|PAULS VALLEY
|130
|1
|117
|2020-09-15
|HINTON
|129
|0
|123
|2020-09-15
|CHECOTAH
|128
|2
|111
|2020-09-15
|JAY
|127
|1
|116
|2020-09-15
|TECUMSEH
|127
|0
|92
|2020-09-15
|CLEVELAND
|125
|3
|116
|2020-09-15
|VIAN
|123
|3
|94
|2020-09-15
|PIEDMONT
|119
|1
|104
|2020-09-15
|CATOOSA
|114
|0
|101
|2020-09-15
|SPENCER
|112
|1
|98
|2020-09-15
|ELK CITY
|111
|1
|80
|2020-09-15
|KINGFISHER
|109
|0
|92
|2020-09-15
|CHANDLER
|109
|8
|89
|2020-09-15
|WOODWARD
|109
|0
|71
|2020-09-15
|LOCUST GROVE
|107
|0
|89
|2020-09-15
|MADILL
|106
|1
|92
|2020-09-15
|HARRAH
|106
|0
|80
|2020-09-15
|HOOKER
|106
|0
|101
|2020-09-15
|AFTON
|105
|0
|95
|2020-09-15
|SPERRY
|99
|2
|82
|2020-09-15
|DEL CITY
|98
|0
|80
|2020-09-15
|MOUNDS
|96
|3
|80
|2020-09-15
|FORT GIBSON
|95
|4
|74
|2020-09-15
|CALERA
|94
|1
|80
|2020-09-15
|INOLA
|91
|3
|76
|2020-09-15
|MARIETTA
|90
|0
|76
|2020-09-15
|NICHOLS HILLS
|89
|0
|71
|2020-09-15
|MANNFORD
|87
|3
|67
|2020-09-15
|CHELSEA
|87
|0
|76
|2020-09-15
|MANGUM
|85
|8
|72
|2020-09-15
|HASKELL
|85
|1
|74
|2020-09-15
|WESTVILLE
|85
|2
|78
|2020-09-15
|ROLAND
|82
|0
|73
|2020-09-15
|DEWEY
|82
|1
|76
|2020-09-15
|SALINA
|81
|1
|64
|2020-09-15
|NOWATA
|81
|2
|66
|2020-09-15
|CHOUTEAU
|80
|5
|62
|2020-09-15
|WRIGHT CITY
|80
|0
|61
|2020-09-15
|COMMERCE
|79
|0
|62
|2020-09-15
|TALIHINA
|79
|3
|66
|2020-09-15
|LINDSAY
|76
|2
|65
|2020-09-15
|VALLIANT
|76
|1
|60
|2020-09-15
|WYANDOTTE
|76
|1
|60
|2020-09-15
|JONES
|75
|2
|59
|2020-09-15
|PERKINS
|75
|1
|60
|2020-09-15
|POCOLA
|71
|3
|58
|2020-09-15
|MORRIS
|70
|0
|58
|2020-09-15
|TEXHOMA
|69
|0
|60
|2020-09-15
|HULBERT
|67
|2
|50
|2020-09-15
|PRAGUE
|66
|0
|61
|2020-09-15
|WASHINGTON
|66
|0
|54
|2020-09-15
|OKEMAH
|65
|2
|52
|2020-09-15
|PAWNEE
|65
|0
|60
|2020-09-15
|BEGGS
|65
|0
|50
|2020-09-15
|SULPHUR
|64
|1
|56
|2020-09-15
|TISHOMINGO
|64
|2
|54
|2020-09-15
|SAYRE
|62
|0
|43
|2020-09-15
|ANTLERS
|62
|1
|57
|2020-09-15
|HAWORTH
|61
|2
|49
|2020-09-15
|COLCORD
|60
|1
|53
|2020-09-15
|WISTER
|60
|0
|45
|2020-09-15
|OOLOGAH
|60
|0
|51
|2020-09-15
|FREDERICK
|59
|2
|54
|2020-09-15
|KELLYVILLE
|59
|2
|53
|2020-09-15
|COMANCHE
|58
|1
|38
|2020-09-15
|WILBURTON
|57
|1
|53
|2020-09-15
|PERRY
|56
|0
|44
|2020-09-15
|HARTSHORNE
|55
|0
|53
|2020-09-15
|STROUD
|54
|0
|47
|2020-09-15
|GOODWELL
|54
|0
|39
|2020-09-15
|KANSAS
|53
|2
|39
|2020-09-15
|GORE
|53
|1
|28
|2020-09-15
|KINGSTON
|53
|0
|41
|2020-09-15
|WATONGA
|48
|0
|38
|2020-09-15
|BINGER
|48
|9
|39
|2020-09-15
|WALTERS
|47
|0
|26
|2020-09-15
|COALGATE
|47
|0
|45
|2020-09-15
|KEOTA
|46
|0
|29
|2020-09-15
|LUTHER
|46
|0
|33
|2020-09-15
|PAWHUSKA
|46
|0
|43
|2020-09-15
|FAIRLAND
|45
|0
|41
|2020-09-15
|WETUMKA
|45
|0
|39
|2020-09-15
|CADDO
|44
|0
|37
|2020-09-15
|KIEFER
|44
|0
|36
|2020-09-15
|MARLOW
|44
|0
|40
|2020-09-15
|HOWE
|42
|0
|37
|2020-09-15
|MEEKER
|42
|0
|34
|2020-09-15
|MEAD
|41
|1
|36
|2020-09-15
|CACHE
|41
|0
|36
|2020-09-15
|BLACKWELL
|41
|1
|33
|2020-09-15
|QUAPAW
|41
|0
|30
|2020-09-15
|HOLLIS
|41
|0
|35
|2020-09-15
|APACHE
|40
|1
|32
|2020-09-15
|RED ROCK
|40
|1
|30
|2020-09-15
|ELGIN
|39
|0
|35
|2020-09-15
|DAVIS
|39
|0
|34
|2020-09-15
|PORTER
|39
|0
|32
|2020-09-15
|CRESCENT
|38
|0
|36
|2020-09-15
|BOKOSHE
|38
|0
|34
|2020-09-15
|WATTS
|37
|0
|34
|2020-09-15
|OKARCHE
|37
|0
|34
|2020-09-15
|NEWKIRK
|37
|1
|13
|2020-09-15
|KONAWA
|36
|1
|28
|2020-09-15
|COLBERT
|36
|0
|35
|2020-09-15
|DRUMRIGHT
|36
|0
|34
|2020-09-15
|QUINTON
|36
|0
|31
|2020-09-15
|WAYNE
|35
|0
|33
|2020-09-15
|WYNNEWOOD
|34
|1
|23
|2020-09-15
|BARNSDALL
|33
|2
|22
|2020-09-15
|MAYSVILLE
|33
|0
|24
|2020-09-15
|FAIRVIEW
|33
|0
|30
|2020-09-15
|CARNEGIE
|32
|1
|23
|2020-09-15
|WARNER
|31
|0
|22
|2020-09-15
|HELENA
|30
|0
|11
|2020-09-15
|WILSON
|30
|0
|27
|2020-09-15
|MOORELAND
|30
|0
|25
|2020-09-15
|PORUM
|30
|1
|27
|2020-09-15
|ARCADIA
|29
|0
|25
|2020-09-15
|WEBBERS FALLS
|28
|0
|16
|2020-09-15
|OCHELATA
|28
|1
|26
|2020-09-15
|TALALA
|28
|0
|24
|2020-09-15
|FAIRFAX
|28
|0
|27
|2020-09-15
|RAMONA
|28
|1
|22
|2020-09-15
|CAMERON
|27
|0
|20
|2020-09-15
|BIG CABIN
|27
|1
|22
|2020-09-15
|ALVA
|27
|0
|22
|2020-09-15
|CEMENT
|26
|0
|13
|2020-09-15
|HOBART
|26
|1
|18
|2020-09-15
|ELMORE CITY
|26
|0
|21
|2020-09-15
|FORT COBB
|26
|0
|22
|2020-09-15
|WELCH
|25
|0
|19
|2020-09-15
|EARLSBORO
|25
|0
|21
|2020-09-15
|BOSWELL
|24
|0
|23
|2020-09-15
|LONE GROVE
|24
|1
|21
|2020-09-15
|DEWAR
|24
|0
|22
|2020-09-15
|CLAYTON
|24
|0
|23
|2020-09-15
|TYRONE
|24
|0
|18
|2020-09-15
|BOKCHITO
|23
|1
|18
|2020-09-15
|ADAIR
|23
|0
|20
|2020-09-15
|STONEWALL
|23
|1
|14
|2020-09-15
|COPAN
|23
|0
|23
|2020-09-15
|PADEN
|23
|0
|22
|2020-09-15
|GERONIMO
|22
|0
|21
|2020-09-15
|ALEX
|22
|0
|12
|2020-09-15
|GARVIN
|22
|0
|18
|2020-09-15
|OKTAHA
|22
|0
|15
|2020-09-15
|FORT SUPPLY
|22
|0
|1
|2020-09-15
|BLAIR
|22
|0
|21
|2020-09-15
|GRACEMONT
|21
|1
|18
|2020-09-15
|STRATFORD
|21
|0
|13
|2020-09-15
|MCCURTAIN
|21
|1
|13
|2020-09-15
|TONKAWA
|21
|0
|17
|2020-09-15
|THOMAS
|21
|0
|16
|2020-09-15
|WELLSTON
|21
|0
|18
|2020-09-15
|DELAWARE
|21
|0
|18
|2020-09-15
|YALE
|21
|0
|17
|2020-09-15
|KREBS
|21
|1
|11
|2020-09-15
|DEPEW
|21
|1
|20
|2020-09-15
|BOISE CITY
|20
|0
|13
|2020-09-15
|GLENCOE
|20
|0
|19
|2020-09-15
|MAUD
|20
|0
|18
|2020-09-15
|FORT TOWSON
|20
|0
|16
|2020-09-15
|MINCO
|20
|0
|18
|2020-09-15
|OLUSTEE
|19
|0
|17
|2020-09-15
|INDIAHOMA
|19
|0
|14
|2020-09-15
|LEEDEY
|19
|1
|1
|2020-09-15
|RED OAK
|19
|0
|14
|2020-09-15
|CANTON
|19
|1
|12
|2020-09-15
|RUSH SPRINGS
|18
|0
|15
|2020-09-15
|GARBER
|18
|0
|18
|2020-09-15
|HAILEYVILLE
|18
|0
|15
|2020-09-15
|ASHER
|18
|0
|15
|2020-09-15
|FLETCHER
|18
|0
|15
|2020-09-15
|JENNINGS
|18
|0
|16
|2020-09-15
|CYRIL
|17
|1
|13
|2020-09-15
|WELEETKA
|17
|1
|12
|2020-09-15
|ARKOMA
|17
|0
|17
|2020-09-15
|RINGWOOD
|16
|0
|13
|2020-09-15
|TERLTON
|16
|0
|15
|2020-09-15
|ALLEN
|16
|1
|13
|2020-09-15
|GANS
|16
|0
|14
|2020-09-15
|MORRISON
|16
|0
|15
|2020-09-15
|GEARY
|16
|0
|15
|2020-09-15
|CANADIAN
|16
|0
|11
|2020-09-15
|TEMPLE
|16
|2
|9
|2020-09-15
|MILBURN
|15
|1
|12
|2020-09-15
|BLUEJACKET
|15
|0
|11
|2020-09-15
|KIOWA
|15
|1
|13
|2020-09-15
|SHADY POINT
|15
|0
|12
|2020-09-15
|CASHION
|15
|0
|15
|2020-09-15
|BEAVER
|15
|0
|14
|2020-09-15
|RINGLING
|15
|0
|12
|2020-09-15
|PAOLI
|15
|0
|13
|2020-09-15
|PANAMA
|14
|1
|11
|2020-09-15
|WAURIKA
|14
|0
|13
|2020-09-15
|LOOKEBA
|14
|2
|8
|2020-09-15
|AMBER
|13
|0
|10
|2020-09-15
|BUFFALO
|13
|0
|11
|2020-09-15
|THACKERVILLE
|13
|0
|10
|2020-09-15
|WAUKOMIS
|13
|0
|11
|2020-09-15
|ROFF
|13
|0
|11
|2020-09-15
|LANGLEY
|13
|0
|9
|2020-09-15
|SPAVINAW
|13
|0
|8
|2020-09-15
|OILTON
|13
|1
|5
|2020-09-15
|KAW CITY
|12
|1
|10
|2020-09-15
|TIPTON
|12
|0
|12
|2020-09-15
|LAVERNE
|12
|0
|9
|2020-09-15
|WANETTE
|12
|0
|9
|2020-09-15
|SASAKWA
|12
|0
|11
|2020-09-15
|NINNEKAH
|12
|0
|7
|2020-09-15
|ACHILLE
|12
|0
|11
|2020-09-15
|ARAPAHO
|12
|0
|12
|2020-09-15
|NEW CORDELL
|12
|0
|10
|2020-09-15
|CANEY
|12
|0
|12
|2020-09-15
|HYDRO
|12
|0
|12
|2020-09-15
|KINTA
|12
|0
|11
|2020-09-15
|BENNINGTON
|11
|0
|10
|2020-09-15
|LAHOMA
|11
|0
|9
|2020-09-15
|GRANITE
|11
|0
|6
|2020-09-15
|SNYDER
|11
|0
|11
|2020-09-15
|CARNEY
|11
|0
|10
|2020-09-15
|SAVANNA
|11
|0
|10
|2020-09-15
|CHEYENNE
|11
|1
|10
|2020-09-15
|SEILING
|11
|0
|11
|2020-09-15
|MEDFORD
|11
|0
|10
|2020-09-15
|MANNSVILLE
|11
|0
|9
|2020-09-15
|OPTIMA
|11
|0
|10
|2020-09-15
|BURNS FLAT
|11
|0
|11
|2020-09-15
|LEHIGH
|10
|0
|8
|2020-09-15
|AGRA
|10
|1
|6
|2020-09-15
|RIPLEY
|10
|0
|8
|2020-09-15
|CROWDER
|10
|0
|7
|2020-09-15
|RYAN
|10
|0
|8
|2020-09-15
|DOVER
|10
|0
|6
|2020-09-15
|SPRINGER
|10
|1
|6
|2020-09-15
|VERDEN
|10
|0
|7
|2020-09-15
|HEALDTON
|10
|0
|7
|2020-09-15
|SCHULTER
|10
|0
|9
|2020-09-15
|NORTH MIAMI
|10
|0
|10
|2020-09-15
|OSAGE
|10
|0
|10
|2020-09-15
|KETCHUM
|9
|0
|9
|2020-09-15
|LANGSTON
|9
|0
|6
|2020-09-15
|KENEFIC
|9
|0
|8
|2020-09-15
|UNION CITY
|9
|0
|7
|2020-09-15
|STUART
|8
|0
|5
|2020-09-15
|VELMA
|8
|1
|5
|2020-09-15
|SOPER
|8
|0
|7
|2020-09-15
|BOYNTON
|8
|0
|6
|2020-09-15
|BRAGGS
|8
|0
|8
|2020-09-15
|HARDESTY
|8
|0
|8
|2020-09-15
|RAVIA
|7
|0
|6
|2020-09-15
|BILLINGS
|7
|1
|6
|2020-09-15
|TRYON
|7
|0
|6
|2020-09-15
|COUNCIL HILL
|7
|0
|5
|2020-09-15
|FAIRMONT
|7
|0
|2
|2020-09-15
|POCASSET
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-15
|RATTAN
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-15
|CORN
|7
|0
|5
|2020-09-15
|BUTLER
|7
|0
|6
|2020-09-15
|LAMONT
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-15
|BURBANK
|7
|0
|6
|2020-09-15
|CALUMET
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-15
|WHITEFIELD
|7
|0
|5
|2020-09-15
|ORLANDO
|7
|0
|5
|2020-09-15
|PRUE
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-15
|DISNEY
|7
|0
|7
|2020-09-15
|BOLEY
|7
|1
|6
|2020-09-15
|POND CREEK
|6
|0
|6
|2020-09-15
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|6
|0
|5
|2020-09-15
|SPARKS
|6
|0
|6
|2020-09-15
|CASTLE
|6
|0
|6
|2020-09-15
|MARBLE CITY
|6
|0
|4
|2020-09-15
|STRINGTOWN
|6
|1
|5
|2020-09-15
|LONGDALE
|6
|0
|6
|2020-09-15
|SAWYER
|6
|0
|3
|2020-09-15
|AVANT
|6
|0
|5
|2020-09-15
|DUSTIN
|6
|0
|5
|2020-09-15
|COYLE
|6
|0
|6
|2020-09-15
|OKEENE
|6
|0
|5
|2020-09-15
|WANN
|6
|0
|6
|2020-09-15
|VICI
|6
|0
|4
|2020-09-15
|GRANDFIELD
|6
|0
|1
|2020-09-15
|AMES
|6
|0
|3
|2020-09-15
|LENAPAH
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-15
|COVINGTON
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-15
|ALBION
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-15
|DILL CITY
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-15
|CALVIN
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-15
|DAVENPORT
|5
|0
|3
|2020-09-15
|SHIDLER
|5
|0
|2
|2020-09-15
|RATLIFF CITY
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-15
|KREMLIN
|5
|0
|3
|2020-09-15
|BRADLEY
|5
|0
|3
|2020-09-15
|DIBBLE
|5
|0
|0
|2020-09-15
|HANNA
|5
|0
|4
|2020-09-15
|MILLERTON
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-15
|SHATTUCK
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-15
|PITTSBURG
|5
|0
|5
|2020-09-15
|GOULD
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-15
|OAKS
|4
|1
|2
|2020-09-15
|LAMAR
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-15
|ALDERSON
|4
|0
|1
|2020-09-15
|FREEDOM
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-15
|SENTINEL
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-15
|INDIANOLA
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-15
|WYNONA
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-15
|FORGAN
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-15
|HITCHCOCK
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-15
|MULHALL
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-15
|FOSS
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-15
|BERNICE
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-15
|CUSTER CITY
|4
|0
|4
|2020-09-15
|MARLAND
|4
|0
|3
|2020-09-15
|SLICK
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-15
|LONE WOLF
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-15
|GOLDSBY
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-15
|TUPELO
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-15
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-15
|FRANCIS
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-15
|MARSHALL
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-15
|CLEO SPRINGS
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-15
|JET
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-15
|ROOSEVELT
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-15
|WAPANUCKA
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-15
|HAMMON
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-15
|BOWLEGS
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-15
|FOSTER
|3
|0
|1
|2020-09-15
|DRUMMOND
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-15
|CANUTE
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-15
|ERICK
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-15
|MENO
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-15
|WAKITA
|3
|0
|3
|2020-09-15
|NASH
|3
|0
|1
|2020-09-15
|CHEROKEE
|3
|0
|2
|2020-09-15
|HASTINGS
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-15
|CHATTANOOGA
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-15
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-15
|FITZHUGH
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-15
|MARTHA
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-15
|OKAY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-15
|ELDORADO
|2
|0
|1
|2020-09-15
|THE VILLAGE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-15
|FOYIL
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-15
|REYDON
|2
|0
|0
|2020-09-15
|DEER CREEK
|2
|0
|1
|2020-09-15
|BESSIE
|2
|0
|1
|2020-09-15
|HALLETT
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-15
|MILL CREEK
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-15
|EAKLY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-15
|HILLSDALE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-09-15
|KEYES
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-15
|MOFFETT
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-15
|TULLAHASSEE
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-15
|ROCKY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-15
|GOTEBO
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-15
|PEORIA
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-15
|RALSTON
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-15
|LOCO
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-15
|WAYNOKA
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-15
|REDBIRD
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-15
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-15
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-15
|GAGE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-15
|CARTER
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-15
|GENE AUTRY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-15
|RENTIESVILLE
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-15
|ARNETT
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-15
|BLACKBURN
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-15
|BYNG
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-15
|BYARS
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-15
|MEDICINE PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-15
|GOLTRY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-15
|BURLINGTON
|1
|0
|0
|2020-09-15
|STERLING
|1
|0
|1
|2020-09-15
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.