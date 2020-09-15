You have permission to edit this article.
OSDH: 1,091 additional COVID-19 cases in state; 7 more deaths reported

covid daily 9.15.20
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health | The Associated Press

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma saw an increase of 1,091 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with 30 more reported in Garfield County, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health. There were seven additional deaths in which the virus was the cause or contributor.

There were six deaths in the 65 and older age group, two men and a woman from Tulsa County, women from Creek and Tillman counties and an Oklahoma County man. The death of a Jackson County man in the 50-64 age group also was reported by OSDH.

Oklahoma now has more than 10,409 active cases of COVID-19, a single-day increase of 98, for a total of 71,314 Oklahomans who have tested positive since the virus was confirmed in the state in March. Of those, 59,993, or 84.13%, have recovered, with 986 of those since Monday's OSDH report.

Statewide, there have been 5,562 Oklahomans hospitalized, according to OSDH. Of those, 561 who have or were suspected of having the virus were in hospitals as of Monday evening's Executive Report, with 224 of those in intensive care.

With the increase in cases, Garfield County now has 1,333 confirmed cases of the virus, with 321 active, no change from Monday's report, and 1,025 who have recovered. Enid saw a gain of 28 cases Tuesday for a total of 1,283 cases, with 300 active and 966 recovered, according to the OSDH website.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Monday were 11 in Woodward, five in Noble, two each in Kingfisher and Major and one each in Blaine and Grant. Case increases in cities and towns included two in Orlando and one each in Ames, Deer Creek, Fairmont, Hennessey, Kingfisher, Mooreland, Ringwood, Watonga and Woodward.

State numbers

There have been 1,029,511 cumulative specimens tested for COVID-19 in the state this year, with 945,194, or 91.8% of those negative as of Tuesday, according to OSDH data. Those testing positive represent 1.8% of the state's population, listed at 3,956,971 in 2019, according to census.gov.

The 18-35 age group continues to lead the increase in cases, with 423 on Tuesday, according to the OSDH website. The age group makes up 36.6% of all cases in the state, according to OSDH data. New case gains in other age groups were 206 in the 36-49 age group, 166 in the 50-64 age group, 150 in the 65 and older age group, 119 in the 5-17 age group and 24 in the 0-4 group.

Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Tuesday were 1,509 in the 0-4 age group, 6,549 in the 5-17 age group, 26,093 in the 18-35 age group, 15,111 in the 36-49 age group, 12,411 in the 50-64 age group and 9,636 in the 65 and older age group. There were five listed as unknown age. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 39.2. 

Of those Oklahomans testing positive, 37,579 have been women and 33,669 have been men. There were 66 listed as unknown gender, according to OSDH data on Tuesday.

Of the overall 912 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 729 have been 65 and older and 144 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.7% of the total. There have been 28 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 10 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 499, than women, 413, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Tuesday. The average age of those who have died is 74.7.

Data shows deaths in 64 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 176 in Oklahoma County; 147 in Tulsa County; 68 in Cleveland County; 46 in Rogers County; 40 in Washington County; 32 in McCurtain County; 29 in Creek County; 23 each in Delaware and Wagoner counties; 20 in Caddo County; 19 each in Muskogee and Pittsburg counties; 17 in Garfield County; 16 in LeFlore County; 13 each in Canadian, Kay and Osage counties; 12 in Comanche County; 10 each in Adair, Jackson and Mayes counties; nine each in Lincoln, Pottawatomie and Sequoyah counties; eight each in Carter, Greer, and Texas counties; seven each in Cherokee and Grady counties; six in McClain; five each in Okmulgee, Payne, Seminole and Stephens counties; four each in Bryan, Garvin, Haskell, Hughes, McIntosh, Okfuskee and Ottawa counties; three each in Johnston, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; two each in Choctaw, Cotton, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Latimer, Noble, Nowata and Tillman counties; and one each in Atoka, Beckham, Blaine, Craig, Dewey, Logan, Love, Major, Marshall, Murray, Pushmataha and Roger Mills counties.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per county released Tuesday by OSDH shows Garfield with 1,363 cases, 1,025 recovered, 321 active and 17 deaths, all in Enid, including those reported Sept. 12, Sept. 11, 104Aug. 29272618151413, and 6July 28 and 23June 21 and April 10; Kingfisher with 305 cases, 270 recovered, 33 active and two deaths, both in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27; Woodward with 161 cases, 102 recovered and 59 active; Noble with 136 cases, 110 recovered, 24 active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Blaine with 99 cases, 80 recovered, 18 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28; Major with 69 cases, 57 recovered, 11 active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Alfalfa with 37 cases, 17 recovered and 20 active; Woods with 33 cases, 27 recovered and six active; and Grant with 33 cases, 28 recovered and five active.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 1,283 in Enid (300 active); 140 in Hennessey (nine active); 109 in Kingfisher (17 active); 109 in Woodward (38 active); 48 in Watonga (10 active); 37 in Okarche (three active); 33 in Fairview (three active); 30 each in Helena (19 active) and Mooreland (five active); 27 in Alva (five active); 22 in Fort Supply (21 active); 19 in Canton (six active); 18 in Garber; 16 in Ringwood (three active); 15 in Cashion; 13 in Waukomis (two active); 11 each in Lahoma (two active), Medford (one active) and Seiling; 10 in Dover (four active); seven each in Billings, Fairmont (five active), Lamont and Orlando (two active); six each in Ames (three active), Longdale, Okeene (two active) and Pond Creek; five each in Covington and Kremlin (two active); four each in Freedom, Hitchcock and Mulhall; three each in Cherokee (one active), Cleo Springs (one active), Drummond, Jet, Marshall, Meno (one active), Nash (two active) and Wakita; two each in Deer Creek (one active) and Hillsdale; and one each in Goltry and Waynoka (one active), according to data released by OSDH on Tuesday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."

In Enid, there have been 691 cases, with 523 recovered and eight deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 583 cases, with 436 recovered and nine deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Tuesday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

Oklahoma per county 9.15.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA 15517 176 13501 2020-09-15
TULSA 15358 147 13602 2020-09-15
CLEVELAND 5110 68 4083 2020-09-15
PAYNE 1855 5 1373 2020-09-15
CANADIAN 1783 13 1551 2020-09-15
MUSKOGEE 1607 19 1353 2020-09-15
ROGERS 1583 46 1301 2020-09-15
COMANCHE 1397 12 1255 2020-09-15
GARFIELD 1363 17 1025 2020-09-15
WAGONER 1342 23 1164 2020-09-15
TEXAS 1339 8 1201 2020-09-15
MCCURTAIN 1168 32 983 2020-09-15
POTTAWATOMIE 1086 9 887 2020-09-15
CREEK 993 29 823 2020-09-15
WASHINGTON 926 40 805 2020-09-15
CHEROKEE 894 7 677 2020-09-15
LE FLORE 888 16 744 2020-09-15
PITTSBURG 837 19 599 2020-09-15
BRYAN 756 4 632 2020-09-15
OSAGE 744 13 657 2020-09-15
OTTAWA 738 4 573 2020-09-15
GRADY 731 7 543 2020-09-15
OKMULGEE 729 5 612 2020-09-15
SEQUOYAH 714 9 571 2020-09-15
MCCLAIN 711 6 592 2020-09-15
CADDO 654 20 554 2020-09-15
JACKSON 653 10 584 2020-09-15
DELAWARE 645 23 538 2020-09-15
ADAIR 536 10 424 2020-09-15
MAYES 501 10 412 2020-09-15
CARTER 475 8 412 2020-09-15
KAY 451 13 325 2020-09-15
CUSTER 425 0 348 2020-09-15
CRAIG 398 1 143 2020-09-15
SEMINOLE 381 5 314 2020-09-15
LOGAN 367 1 313 2020-09-15
LINCOLN 358 9 302 2020-09-15
STEPHENS 339 5 244 2020-09-15
GARVIN 315 4 261 2020-09-15
PONTOTOC 306 3 246 2020-09-15
KINGFISHER 305 2 270 2020-09-15
CHOCTAW 282 2 246 2020-09-15
MCINTOSH 279 4 232 2020-09-15
HUGHES 262 4 216 2020-09-15
ATOKA 244 1 164 2020-09-15
PAWNEE 234 3 217 2020-09-15
HASKELL 225 4 165 2020-09-15
BECKHAM 177 1 125 2020-09-15
MARSHALL 161 1 134 2020-09-15
WOODWARD 161 0 102 2020-09-15
LOVE 151 1 122 2020-09-15
PUSHMATAHA 139 1 128 2020-09-15
NOBLE 136 2 110 2020-09-15
LATIMER 126 2 108 2020-09-15
JOHNSTON 125 3 105 2020-09-15
NOWATA 125 2 106 2020-09-15
OKFUSKEE 120 4 99 2020-09-15
MURRAY 109 1 91 2020-09-15
BLAINE 99 1 80 2020-09-15
GREER 98 8 80 2020-09-15
TILLMAN 78 2 66 2020-09-15
MAJOR 69 1 57 2020-09-15
COAL 65 0 61 2020-09-15
COTTON 64 2 36 2020-09-15
KIOWA 58 2 46 2020-09-15
56 0 0 2020-09-15
BEAVER 47 0 44 2020-09-15
WASHITA 46 0 39 2020-09-15
DEWEY 45 1 22 2020-09-15
HARMON 43 0 37 2020-09-15
JEFFERSON 38 0 33 2020-09-15
ALFALFA 37 0 17 2020-09-15
GRANT 33 0 28 2020-09-15
WOODS 33 0 27 2020-09-15
HARPER 25 0 20 2020-09-15
CIMARRON 21 0 14 2020-09-15
ROGER MILLS 18 1 13 2020-09-15
ELLIS 7 0 6 2020-09-15

Oklahoma per city 9.15.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA CITY 12619 152 11043 2020-09-15
TULSA 10397 105 9261 2020-09-15
BROKEN ARROW 2826 30 2475 2020-09-15
NORMAN 2740 35 2077 2020-09-15
EDMOND 2222 21 1906 2020-09-15
OTHER*** 1703 13 1415 2020-09-15
STILLWATER 1536 3 1114 2020-09-15
ENID 1283 17 966 2020-09-15
GUYMON 1059 8 959 2020-09-15
CLAREMORE 967 43 773 2020-09-15
YUKON 891 6 799 2020-09-15
MOORE 881 13 762 2020-09-15
LAWTON 833 11 735 2020-09-15
BARTLESVILLE 766 37 659 2020-09-15
TAFT 744 2 690 2020-09-15
OWASSO 740 2 633 2020-09-15
JENKS 731 2 672 2020-09-15
TAHLEQUAH 663 3 503 2020-09-15
MCALESTER 632 17 432 2020-09-15
MUSKOGEE 593 12 442 2020-09-15
ALTUS 592 10 529 2020-09-15
SHAWNEE 587 8 459 2020-09-15
BIXBY 579 4 508 2020-09-15
BROKEN BOW 480 22 400 2020-09-15
DURANT 476 1 389 2020-09-15
SAPULPA 441 10 363 2020-09-15
MIAMI 434 3 323 2020-09-15
SAND SPRINGS 407 5 338 2020-09-15
ARDMORE 397 6 345 2020-09-15
CHICKASHA 383 4 262 2020-09-15
IDABEL 379 5 336 2020-09-15
LEXINGTON 366 4 318 2020-09-15
STILWELL 360 8 266 2020-09-15
GLENPOOL 353 4 311 2020-09-15
BETHANY 352 4 301 2020-09-15
EL RENO 345 4 270 2020-09-15
PONCA CITY 343 10 256 2020-09-15
VINITA 340 1 97 2020-09-15
COWETA 303 13 259 2020-09-15
MCLOUD 302 1 274 2020-09-15
MUSTANG 294 2 259 2020-09-15
ANADARKO 291 5 252 2020-09-15
SKIATOOK 290 8 250 2020-09-15
OKMULGEE 289 3 238 2020-09-15
COLLINSVILLE 287 1 246 2020-09-15
CHOCTAW 271 3 216 2020-09-15
GROVE 268 17 216 2020-09-15
SALLISAW 266 2 215 2020-09-15
PURCELL 247 3 213 2020-09-15
ADA 242 1 198 2020-09-15
BLANCHARD 236 1 191 2020-09-15
CLINTON 234 0 198 2020-09-15
DUNCAN 227 3 163 2020-09-15
HENRYETTA 220 2 189 2020-09-15
HUGO 210 2 183 2020-09-15
WAGONER 209 5 180 2020-09-15
POTEAU 206 2 165 2020-09-15
ATOKA 204 0 128 2020-09-15
HEAVENER 194 6 166 2020-09-15
CUSHING 194 2 158 2020-09-15
HOMINY 186 2 173 2020-09-15
NOBLE 184 2 148 2020-09-15
HOLDENVILLE 182 3 150 2020-09-15
GUTHRIE 177 0 154 2020-09-15
MULDROW 173 3 144 2020-09-15
TUTTLE 168 2 139 2020-09-15
MIDWEST CITY 165 4 130 2020-09-15
SEMINOLE 163 3 130 2020-09-15
NEWCASTLE 162 3 138 2020-09-15
BRISTOW 157 6 133 2020-09-15
WEWOKA 157 1 134 2020-09-15
WARR ACRES 154 0 141 2020-09-15
PRYOR CREEK 152 4 132 2020-09-15
SPIRO 146 1 130 2020-09-15
WEATHERFORD 142 0 107 2020-09-15
HENNESSEY 140 2 129 2020-09-15
EUFAULA 139 2 113 2020-09-15
STIGLER 134 3 102 2020-09-15
PAULS VALLEY 130 1 117 2020-09-15
HINTON 129 0 123 2020-09-15
CHECOTAH 128 2 111 2020-09-15
JAY 127 1 116 2020-09-15
TECUMSEH 127 0 92 2020-09-15
CLEVELAND 125 3 116 2020-09-15
VIAN 123 3 94 2020-09-15
PIEDMONT 119 1 104 2020-09-15
CATOOSA 114 0 101 2020-09-15
SPENCER 112 1 98 2020-09-15
ELK CITY 111 1 80 2020-09-15
KINGFISHER 109 0 92 2020-09-15
CHANDLER 109 8 89 2020-09-15
WOODWARD 109 0 71 2020-09-15
LOCUST GROVE 107 0 89 2020-09-15
MADILL 106 1 92 2020-09-15
HARRAH 106 0 80 2020-09-15
HOOKER 106 0 101 2020-09-15
AFTON 105 0 95 2020-09-15
SPERRY 99 2 82 2020-09-15
DEL CITY 98 0 80 2020-09-15
MOUNDS 96 3 80 2020-09-15
FORT GIBSON 95 4 74 2020-09-15
CALERA 94 1 80 2020-09-15
INOLA 91 3 76 2020-09-15
MARIETTA 90 0 76 2020-09-15
NICHOLS HILLS 89 0 71 2020-09-15
MANNFORD 87 3 67 2020-09-15
CHELSEA 87 0 76 2020-09-15
MANGUM 85 8 72 2020-09-15
HASKELL 85 1 74 2020-09-15
WESTVILLE 85 2 78 2020-09-15
ROLAND 82 0 73 2020-09-15
DEWEY 82 1 76 2020-09-15
SALINA 81 1 64 2020-09-15
NOWATA 81 2 66 2020-09-15
CHOUTEAU 80 5 62 2020-09-15
WRIGHT CITY 80 0 61 2020-09-15
COMMERCE 79 0 62 2020-09-15
TALIHINA 79 3 66 2020-09-15
LINDSAY 76 2 65 2020-09-15
VALLIANT 76 1 60 2020-09-15
WYANDOTTE 76 1 60 2020-09-15
JONES 75 2 59 2020-09-15
PERKINS 75 1 60 2020-09-15
POCOLA 71 3 58 2020-09-15
MORRIS 70 0 58 2020-09-15
TEXHOMA 69 0 60 2020-09-15
HULBERT 67 2 50 2020-09-15
PRAGUE 66 0 61 2020-09-15
WASHINGTON 66 0 54 2020-09-15
OKEMAH 65 2 52 2020-09-15
PAWNEE 65 0 60 2020-09-15
BEGGS 65 0 50 2020-09-15
SULPHUR 64 1 56 2020-09-15
TISHOMINGO 64 2 54 2020-09-15
SAYRE 62 0 43 2020-09-15
ANTLERS 62 1 57 2020-09-15
HAWORTH 61 2 49 2020-09-15
COLCORD 60 1 53 2020-09-15
WISTER 60 0 45 2020-09-15
OOLOGAH 60 0 51 2020-09-15
FREDERICK 59 2 54 2020-09-15
KELLYVILLE 59 2 53 2020-09-15
COMANCHE 58 1 38 2020-09-15
WILBURTON 57 1 53 2020-09-15
PERRY 56 0 44 2020-09-15
HARTSHORNE 55 0 53 2020-09-15
STROUD 54 0 47 2020-09-15
GOODWELL 54 0 39 2020-09-15
KANSAS 53 2 39 2020-09-15
GORE 53 1 28 2020-09-15
KINGSTON 53 0 41 2020-09-15
WATONGA 48 0 38 2020-09-15
BINGER 48 9 39 2020-09-15
WALTERS 47 0 26 2020-09-15
COALGATE 47 0 45 2020-09-15
KEOTA 46 0 29 2020-09-15
LUTHER 46 0 33 2020-09-15
PAWHUSKA 46 0 43 2020-09-15
FAIRLAND 45 0 41 2020-09-15
WETUMKA 45 0 39 2020-09-15
CADDO 44 0 37 2020-09-15
KIEFER 44 0 36 2020-09-15
MARLOW 44 0 40 2020-09-15
HOWE 42 0 37 2020-09-15
MEEKER 42 0 34 2020-09-15
MEAD 41 1 36 2020-09-15
CACHE 41 0 36 2020-09-15
BLACKWELL 41 1 33 2020-09-15
QUAPAW 41 0 30 2020-09-15
HOLLIS 41 0 35 2020-09-15
APACHE 40 1 32 2020-09-15
RED ROCK 40 1 30 2020-09-15
ELGIN 39 0 35 2020-09-15
DAVIS 39 0 34 2020-09-15
PORTER 39 0 32 2020-09-15
CRESCENT 38 0 36 2020-09-15
BOKOSHE 38 0 34 2020-09-15
WATTS 37 0 34 2020-09-15
OKARCHE 37 0 34 2020-09-15
NEWKIRK 37 1 13 2020-09-15
KONAWA 36 1 28 2020-09-15
COLBERT 36 0 35 2020-09-15
DRUMRIGHT 36 0 34 2020-09-15
QUINTON 36 0 31 2020-09-15
WAYNE 35 0 33 2020-09-15
WYNNEWOOD 34 1 23 2020-09-15
BARNSDALL 33 2 22 2020-09-15
MAYSVILLE 33 0 24 2020-09-15
FAIRVIEW 33 0 30 2020-09-15
CARNEGIE 32 1 23 2020-09-15
WARNER 31 0 22 2020-09-15
HELENA 30 0 11 2020-09-15
WILSON 30 0 27 2020-09-15
MOORELAND 30 0 25 2020-09-15
PORUM 30 1 27 2020-09-15
ARCADIA 29 0 25 2020-09-15
WEBBERS FALLS 28 0 16 2020-09-15
OCHELATA 28 1 26 2020-09-15
TALALA 28 0 24 2020-09-15
FAIRFAX 28 0 27 2020-09-15
RAMONA 28 1 22 2020-09-15
CAMERON 27 0 20 2020-09-15
BIG CABIN 27 1 22 2020-09-15
ALVA 27 0 22 2020-09-15
CEMENT 26 0 13 2020-09-15
HOBART 26 1 18 2020-09-15
ELMORE CITY 26 0 21 2020-09-15
FORT COBB 26 0 22 2020-09-15
WELCH 25 0 19 2020-09-15
EARLSBORO 25 0 21 2020-09-15
BOSWELL 24 0 23 2020-09-15
LONE GROVE 24 1 21 2020-09-15
DEWAR 24 0 22 2020-09-15
CLAYTON 24 0 23 2020-09-15
TYRONE 24 0 18 2020-09-15
BOKCHITO 23 1 18 2020-09-15
ADAIR 23 0 20 2020-09-15
STONEWALL 23 1 14 2020-09-15
COPAN 23 0 23 2020-09-15
PADEN 23 0 22 2020-09-15
GERONIMO 22 0 21 2020-09-15
ALEX 22 0 12 2020-09-15
GARVIN 22 0 18 2020-09-15
OKTAHA 22 0 15 2020-09-15
FORT SUPPLY 22 0 1 2020-09-15
BLAIR 22 0 21 2020-09-15
GRACEMONT 21 1 18 2020-09-15
STRATFORD 21 0 13 2020-09-15
MCCURTAIN 21 1 13 2020-09-15
TONKAWA 21 0 17 2020-09-15
THOMAS 21 0 16 2020-09-15
WELLSTON 21 0 18 2020-09-15
DELAWARE 21 0 18 2020-09-15
YALE 21 0 17 2020-09-15
KREBS 21 1 11 2020-09-15
DEPEW 21 1 20 2020-09-15
BOISE CITY 20 0 13 2020-09-15
GLENCOE 20 0 19 2020-09-15
MAUD 20 0 18 2020-09-15
FORT TOWSON 20 0 16 2020-09-15
MINCO 20 0 18 2020-09-15
OLUSTEE 19 0 17 2020-09-15
INDIAHOMA 19 0 14 2020-09-15
LEEDEY 19 1 1 2020-09-15
RED OAK 19 0 14 2020-09-15
CANTON 19 1 12 2020-09-15
RUSH SPRINGS 18 0 15 2020-09-15
GARBER 18 0 18 2020-09-15
HAILEYVILLE 18 0 15 2020-09-15
ASHER 18 0 15 2020-09-15
FLETCHER 18 0 15 2020-09-15
JENNINGS 18 0 16 2020-09-15
CYRIL 17 1 13 2020-09-15
WELEETKA 17 1 12 2020-09-15
ARKOMA 17 0 17 2020-09-15
RINGWOOD 16 0 13 2020-09-15
TERLTON 16 0 15 2020-09-15
ALLEN 16 1 13 2020-09-15
GANS 16 0 14 2020-09-15
MORRISON 16 0 15 2020-09-15
GEARY 16 0 15 2020-09-15
CANADIAN 16 0 11 2020-09-15
TEMPLE 16 2 9 2020-09-15
MILBURN 15 1 12 2020-09-15
BLUEJACKET 15 0 11 2020-09-15
KIOWA 15 1 13 2020-09-15
SHADY POINT 15 0 12 2020-09-15
CASHION 15 0 15 2020-09-15
BEAVER 15 0 14 2020-09-15
RINGLING 15 0 12 2020-09-15
PAOLI 15 0 13 2020-09-15
PANAMA 14 1 11 2020-09-15
WAURIKA 14 0 13 2020-09-15
LOOKEBA 14 2 8 2020-09-15
AMBER 13 0 10 2020-09-15
BUFFALO 13 0 11 2020-09-15
THACKERVILLE 13 0 10 2020-09-15
WAUKOMIS 13 0 11 2020-09-15
ROFF 13 0 11 2020-09-15
LANGLEY 13 0 9 2020-09-15
SPAVINAW 13 0 8 2020-09-15
OILTON 13 1 5 2020-09-15
KAW CITY 12 1 10 2020-09-15
TIPTON 12 0 12 2020-09-15
LAVERNE 12 0 9 2020-09-15
WANETTE 12 0 9 2020-09-15
SASAKWA 12 0 11 2020-09-15
NINNEKAH 12 0 7 2020-09-15
ACHILLE 12 0 11 2020-09-15
ARAPAHO 12 0 12 2020-09-15
NEW CORDELL 12 0 10 2020-09-15
CANEY 12 0 12 2020-09-15
HYDRO 12 0 12 2020-09-15
KINTA 12 0 11 2020-09-15
BENNINGTON 11 0 10 2020-09-15
LAHOMA 11 0 9 2020-09-15
GRANITE 11 0 6 2020-09-15
SNYDER 11 0 11 2020-09-15
CARNEY 11 0 10 2020-09-15
SAVANNA 11 0 10 2020-09-15
CHEYENNE 11 1 10 2020-09-15
SEILING 11 0 11 2020-09-15
MEDFORD 11 0 10 2020-09-15
MANNSVILLE 11 0 9 2020-09-15
OPTIMA 11 0 10 2020-09-15
BURNS FLAT 11 0 11 2020-09-15
LEHIGH 10 0 8 2020-09-15
AGRA 10 1 6 2020-09-15
RIPLEY 10 0 8 2020-09-15
CROWDER 10 0 7 2020-09-15
RYAN 10 0 8 2020-09-15
DOVER 10 0 6 2020-09-15
SPRINGER 10 1 6 2020-09-15
VERDEN 10 0 7 2020-09-15
HEALDTON 10 0 7 2020-09-15
SCHULTER 10 0 9 2020-09-15
NORTH MIAMI 10 0 10 2020-09-15
OSAGE 10 0 10 2020-09-15
KETCHUM 9 0 9 2020-09-15
LANGSTON 9 0 6 2020-09-15
KENEFIC 9 0 8 2020-09-15
UNION CITY 9 0 7 2020-09-15
STUART 8 0 5 2020-09-15
VELMA 8 1 5 2020-09-15
SOPER 8 0 7 2020-09-15
BOYNTON 8 0 6 2020-09-15
BRAGGS 8 0 8 2020-09-15
HARDESTY 8 0 8 2020-09-15
RAVIA 7 0 6 2020-09-15
BILLINGS 7 1 6 2020-09-15
TRYON 7 0 6 2020-09-15
COUNCIL HILL 7 0 5 2020-09-15
FAIRMONT 7 0 2 2020-09-15
POCASSET 7 0 7 2020-09-15
RATTAN 7 0 7 2020-09-15
CORN 7 0 5 2020-09-15
BUTLER 7 0 6 2020-09-15
LAMONT 7 0 7 2020-09-15
BURBANK 7 0 6 2020-09-15
CALUMET 7 0 7 2020-09-15
WHITEFIELD 7 0 5 2020-09-15
ORLANDO 7 0 5 2020-09-15
PRUE 7 0 7 2020-09-15
DISNEY 7 0 7 2020-09-15
BOLEY 7 1 6 2020-09-15
POND CREEK 6 0 6 2020-09-15
MOUNTAIN VIEW 6 0 5 2020-09-15
SPARKS 6 0 6 2020-09-15
CASTLE 6 0 6 2020-09-15
MARBLE CITY 6 0 4 2020-09-15
STRINGTOWN 6 1 5 2020-09-15
LONGDALE 6 0 6 2020-09-15
SAWYER 6 0 3 2020-09-15
AVANT 6 0 5 2020-09-15
DUSTIN 6 0 5 2020-09-15
COYLE 6 0 6 2020-09-15
OKEENE 6 0 5 2020-09-15
WANN 6 0 6 2020-09-15
VICI 6 0 4 2020-09-15
GRANDFIELD 6 0 1 2020-09-15
AMES 6 0 3 2020-09-15
LENAPAH 5 0 5 2020-09-15
COVINGTON 5 0 5 2020-09-15
ALBION 5 0 5 2020-09-15
DILL CITY 5 0 5 2020-09-15
CALVIN 5 0 5 2020-09-15
DAVENPORT 5 0 3 2020-09-15
SHIDLER 5 0 2 2020-09-15
RATLIFF CITY 5 0 5 2020-09-15
KREMLIN 5 0 3 2020-09-15
BRADLEY 5 0 3 2020-09-15
DIBBLE 5 0 0 2020-09-15
HANNA 5 0 4 2020-09-15
MILLERTON 5 0 5 2020-09-15
SHATTUCK 5 0 5 2020-09-15
PITTSBURG 5 0 5 2020-09-15
GOULD 4 0 3 2020-09-15
OAKS 4 1 2 2020-09-15
LAMAR 4 0 4 2020-09-15
ALDERSON 4 0 1 2020-09-15
FREEDOM 4 0 4 2020-09-15
SENTINEL 4 0 4 2020-09-15
INDIANOLA 4 0 3 2020-09-15
WYNONA 4 0 4 2020-09-15
FORGAN 4 0 4 2020-09-15
HITCHCOCK 4 0 4 2020-09-15
MULHALL 4 0 4 2020-09-15
FOSS 4 0 3 2020-09-15
BERNICE 4 0 4 2020-09-15
CUSTER CITY 4 0 4 2020-09-15
MARLAND 4 0 3 2020-09-15
SLICK 3 0 2 2020-09-15
LONE WOLF 3 0 2 2020-09-15
GOLDSBY 3 0 2 2020-09-15
TUPELO 3 0 3 2020-09-15
MOUNTAIN PARK 3 0 3 2020-09-15
FRANCIS 3 0 2 2020-09-15
MARSHALL 3 0 3 2020-09-15
CLEO SPRINGS 3 0 2 2020-09-15
JET 3 0 3 2020-09-15
ROOSEVELT 3 0 2 2020-09-15
WAPANUCKA 3 0 3 2020-09-15
HAMMON 3 0 2 2020-09-15
BOWLEGS 3 0 3 2020-09-15
FOSTER 3 0 1 2020-09-15
DRUMMOND 3 0 3 2020-09-15
CANUTE 3 0 2 2020-09-15
ERICK 3 0 2 2020-09-15
MENO 3 0 2 2020-09-15
WAKITA 3 0 3 2020-09-15
NASH 3 0 1 2020-09-15
CHEROKEE 3 0 2 2020-09-15
HASTINGS 2 0 2 2020-09-15
CHATTANOOGA 2 0 2 2020-09-15
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 2 0 2 2020-09-15
FITZHUGH 2 0 2 2020-09-15
MARTHA 2 0 2 2020-09-15
OKAY 2 0 2 2020-09-15
ELDORADO 2 0 1 2020-09-15
THE VILLAGE 2 0 2 2020-09-15
FOYIL 2 0 2 2020-09-15
REYDON 2 0 0 2020-09-15
DEER CREEK 2 0 1 2020-09-15
BESSIE 2 0 1 2020-09-15
HALLETT 2 0 2 2020-09-15
MILL CREEK 2 0 2 2020-09-15
EAKLY 2 0 2 2020-09-15
HILLSDALE 2 0 2 2020-09-15
KEYES 1 0 1 2020-09-15
MOFFETT 1 0 1 2020-09-15
TULLAHASSEE 1 0 0 2020-09-15
ROCKY 1 0 1 2020-09-15
GOTEBO 1 0 1 2020-09-15
PEORIA 1 0 0 2020-09-15
RALSTON 1 0 1 2020-09-15
LOCO 1 0 1 2020-09-15
WAYNOKA 1 0 0 2020-09-15
REDBIRD 1 0 1 2020-09-15
SLAUGHTERVILLE 1 0 1 2020-09-15
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2020-09-15
GAGE 1 0 1 2020-09-15
CARTER 1 0 0 2020-09-15
GENE AUTRY 1 0 1 2020-09-15
RENTIESVILLE 1 0 0 2020-09-15
ARNETT 1 0 0 2020-09-15
BLACKBURN 1 0 1 2020-09-15
BYNG 1 0 1 2020-09-15
BYARS 1 0 0 2020-09-15
MEDICINE PARK 1 0 1 2020-09-15
GOLTRY 1 0 1 2020-09-15
BURLINGTON 1 0 0 2020-09-15
STERLING 1 0 1 2020-09-15

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

 

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

