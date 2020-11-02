ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma gained 1,084 new COVID-19 cases, and nine more deaths, including an Enid man and two in Kingfisher County, were reported Monday by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The .9% increase took the cumulative number to 125,195, with 15,948 of those active, a single-day increase of 264, and 107,893, or 86.2%, recovered, including 811 since Sunday. There have been 1,354 deaths overall in which COVID-19 was the cause or a contributor since the pandemic reached the state in March, according to OSDH.
Seven of the nine deaths reported Monday were in the 65 and older age group: men in Canadian, Garfield, Grady, Kingfisher, Mayes and Oklahoma and Cleveland County woman. Two other deaths were a Kingfisher County man in the 50-64 age group and an Adair County man in the 36-49 age group, according to OSDH.
Oklahoma's death and active case increases outpaced the national one-day rates, which were 0.2% and 1.2%, respectively. As of Monday morning, there were reported 9.2 million cases in the United States, 5.3 million cases and 3.6 million recovered. The virus has claimed the lives of 230,995 Americans, and counting.
Cumulative hospitalizations were at 8,934 on Monday, according to OSDH. Of those, 974 were in hospitals with or suspected of having COVID-19, a gain of 122 since Friday's report, with 336 in intensive care, an increase of 14, as of the OSDH Executive Report Monday evening.
Adult ICU bed availability in the state dropped to 8%, after coming in at 9% Friday and Saturday and 14% for three consecutive days last week, according to Executive Report. Medical/surgical beds were at 17% statewide with a 96% hospital response rate. That same report shows the Northwest region for OSDH with 54 hospitalizations.
In Enid, St. Mary's Regional Medical Center reported 14 patients who had tested positive for the virus as of Monday morning. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center had 15 patients and reported two deaths over the weekend.
Garfield County saw a gain of 15 COVID-19 cases on Monday for a total of 2,558, with 315 of those active, a single-day decrease of three, and 2,214 recovered. Enid saw a gain of 16 cases for a total of 2,345, with 293 active and 2,023 recovered.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Monday were nine in Woodward, six each in Alfalfa and Major, five in Grant, four in Kingfisher, two each in Blaine and Woods and one in Noble. Case gains in Northwest Oklahoma cities and towns include seven in Woodward, four each in Aline and Fairview, there in Kingfisher, two each in Alva, Nash and Watonga and one each in Ames, Carmen, Cherokee, Cleo Springs, Fort Supply, Hennessey, Marshall, Medford, Mooreland, Seiling and Wakita. Cashion saw a reduction of one case.
State numbers
There have been 65,238 Oklahoma women and 59,839 men who have tested positive for COVID-19 as of the OSDH report Monday morning. There were 118 listed as unknown gender.
The 18-35 age group, with 349 new cases confirmed Monday, made up 34.5% of cases in the state. Other new case gains were 238 in the 36-49 age group, 219 in the 50-64 age group, 160 in the 65 and older age group, 94 in the 5-17 age group and 24 in the 0-4 group.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Monday were 2,312 in the 0-4 age group, 11,945 in the 5-17 age group, 43,159 in the 18-35 age group, 26,814 in the 36-49 age group, 23,086 in the 50-64 age group and 17,871 in the 65 and older age group. There were eight listed as unknown age.
Of the overall 1,354 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 1,092 have been 65 and older and 205 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.8% of the total. There have been 42 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 14 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 769, than women, 585, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Monday.
Data shows deaths in 69 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 233 in Oklahoma County; 214 in Tulsa County; 106 in Cleveland County; 55 in Rogers County; 42 in Washington County; 41 in McCurtain County; 39 in Creek County; 31 in Wagoner County; 29 in Garfield County; 28 each in Delaware and Muskogee counties; 26 in Caddo County; 24 each in Canadian and LeFlore counties; 22 in Lincoln County; 21 in Pittsburg counties; 19 in Ottawa County; 18 in Comanche County; 17 in Grady County; 16 each in Kay and Mayes counties; 15 each in Osage and Pottawatomie counties; 14 each in Bryan, Jackson, McClain, Okmulgee, Payne and Sequoyah counties; 12 in Adair County; 11 in Beckham County; 10 each in Carter, McIntosh and Texas counties; eight each in Cherokee, Greer, Okfuskee and Stephens counties; seven in Custer; six each in Garvin, Hughes, Pushmataha, Seminole and Woodward counties; five each in Haskell, Kingfisher, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; four each in Johnston, Nowata, Roger Mills and Tillman counties; three each in Cotton, Kiowa, Murray and Noble counties; two each in Choctaw, Craig, Grant, Harper, Latimer, Logan, Major and Marshall; and one each in Atoka, Beaver, Blaine, Dewey and Love counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per county released Monday by OSDH:
• Garfield with 2,558 cases, 2,214 recovered, 315 active and 29 deaths, all in Enid, reported Nov. 2, Oct. 27, Oct. 25, Oct. 24, Oct. 20, Oct. 13, Oct. 3, Sept. 30, 25, 24, 17, 12, 11, 10, 4, Aug. 29, 27, 26, 18, 15, 14, 13, and 6, July 28 and 23, June 21 and April 10;
• Woodward with 1,306 cases, 1,199 recovered, 101 active and six deaths, three in Woodward reported Nov. 1 and Sept. 26; two in Fort Supply, one reported Oct. 2 and a William S. Key Correctional Center inmate reported Sept. 22; and one in Mooreland reported Sept. 26.
• Kingfisher with 595 cases, 516 recovered, 74 active and five deaths, two reported Nov. 2, one in Kingfisher reported Oct. 23 and two in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27;
• Blaine with 227 cases, 191 recovered, 35 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28;
• Major with 210 cases, 161 recovered, 47 active and two deaths, one reported Oct. 3 and a woman in 18-35 age group in April;
• Noble with 206 cases, 164 recovered, 39 active and three deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range;
• Woods with 192 cases, 157 recovered and 35 active;
• Alfalfa with 138 cases, 117 recovered and 21 active;
• Grant with 119 cases, 83 recovered, 34 active and two deaths, one each in Wakita reported Oct. 30 and Deer Creek reported Sept. 29.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 2,345 in Enid (293 active); 895 Fort Supply (five active); 328 in Woodward (83 active); 252 in Kingfisher (51 active); 197 in Hennessey (10 active); 165 in Alva (30 active); 122 in Fairview (26 active); 84 in Watonga (17 active); 72 in Okarche (11 active); 62 in Helena (two active); 48 in Mooreland (nine active); 44 each in Garber (eight active) and Waukomis (six active); 41 each in Cashion (four active) and Pond Creek (12 active); 38 in Lahoma (four active); 37 in Dover (two active); 36 in Cherokee (nine active); 34 in Canton (seven active); 33 in Okeene (two active); 30 in Medford (four active); 27 in Ringwood (six active); 23 in Seiling (one active); 19 in Wakita (12 active); 17 each in Billings (four active), Cleo Springs (five active), Covington (five active) and Fairmont; 15 in Ames (three active); 14 in Longdale (two active); 13 each in Kremlin (two active), Meno (four active), Nash (four active) and Waynoka (two active); 12 in Burlington (three active); 11 in Lamont (two active); 10 in Mulhall (four active); eight each in Jet and Orlando; seven each in Hunter (one active) and Sharon (two active); six each in Aline (five active), Carmen (two active), Drummond (one active) and Marshall (one active); five each in Freedom, Hillsdale (one active) and Hitchcock; four in Goltry; two in Deer Creek; and one in Dacoma (one active), according to data released by OSDH on Monday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 1,201 cases, with 1,039 recovered and 19 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 1,120 cases, with 967 recovered and 10 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Monday. There were four cases with two recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying that due to adequate supplies residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.