ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma gained 1,006 new COVID-19 cases, and nine more deaths, all in the 65 and older age group, were reported Wednesday by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
After Garfield County saw the highest, single-day gain at 66 on Tuesday, new COVID-19 cases in the county were much lower at 14 on Wednesday, according to OSDH data. Eleven of those were in Enid.
The state's 1.1% increase on Wednesday brought the overall total of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 94,352, with 13,066 of those active, a single-day gain of five, and 80,211, or 85%, have recovered, including 992 since Tuesday's OSDH report. Overall, there have been 1,075 deaths in which the virus was the cause or a contributing factor since the pandemic reached Oklahoma in March, according to the OSDH.
Deaths reported Wednesday were two women and a man from Oklahoma County, men from Beckham, Murray, Pawnee, Pottawatomie and Tulsa counties and a Custer County woman. No deaths were identified in the last 24 hours, according to OSDH in a morning press release.
New cases on Wednesday brought the Garfield County's total to 1,922 overall, with 350 active and 1,550 recovered. Enid has a cumulative 1,779 cases, with 308 active and 1,449 recovered, according to OSDH.
Hospitalizations of Oklahomans testing positive for COVID-19 Wednesday reached a total of 6,929, a single-day gain of 113, according to OSDH. Of those, 738 were hospitalized, with 258 in intensive care, as of the Tuesday evening OSDH Executive Report.
With hospitalizations on the rise, there are 134 of 1,021 ICU beds available with 94% reporting compliance among facilities, according to that same report. Medical surgery bed availability was at 18%, PICU beds were at 26% and negative flow rooms were at 32%. There were 46 Oklahomans hospitalized who had tested positive for COVID-19 in the Northwest region of the state.
Locally on Wednesday, St. Mary's Regional Medical Center had 11 inpatients who had tested positive for COVID-19. The hospital was at 18% bed availability in its critical care unit and 11% bed availability in medical/surgery. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported nine inpatients on Tuesday.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Wednesday were four each in Kingfisher and Woodward, two in Woods and one in Noble. Blaine County saw a reduction of three cases and Major County saw a reduction of one. Case increases in Northwest Oklahoma cities and towns included two each in Lahoma, Kingfisher, Sharon and Waynoka and one each in Okarche and Waukomis. Canton, Fairview and Longdale each saw a reduction of one case.
State numbers
There have been 1,305,146 cumulative specimens tested for COVID-19 in the state this year, with 1,196,271, or 91.7% of those negative as of Wednesday, according to OSDH data. Those testing positive represent 2.38% of the state's population, listed at 3,956,971 in 2019, according to census.gov.
There have been 49,175 Oklahoma women and 45,122 men who have tested positive for COVID-19 as of the OSDH report Wednesday morning. There were 55 listed as unknown gender.
The 18-35 age group, with 292 new cases confirmed Wednesday, made up 35.7% of cases in the state. Other new case gains were 194 in the 50-64 age group, 185 in the 36-49 age group, 182 in the 65 and older age group, 124 in the 5-17 age group and 26 in the 0-4 group.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Wednesday were 1,824 in the 0-4 age group, 9,042 in the 5-17 age group, 33,706 in the 18-35 age group, 19,875 in the 36-49 age group, 16,765 in the 50-64 age group and 12,944 in the 65 and older age group. There were 11 listed as unknown age. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 39.4.
Of the overall 1,075 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 865 have been 65 and older and 163 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.6% of the total. There have been 33 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 13 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 596, than women, 479, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Wednesday. The average age of those who have died is 74.6.
OSDH reports 74.5% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. Of the deaths, 412, or 38.6%, have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 2,948 cases among long-term care residents and 1,687 cases among staff, according to Tuesday's Executive Report.
Data shows deaths in 68 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 200 in Oklahoma County; 172 in Tulsa County; 78 in Cleveland County; 52 in Rogers County; 41 in Washington County; 35 each in Creek and McCurtain counties; 26 each in Delaware and Wagoner counties; 25 in Muskogee County; 22 in Garfield County; 21 in Caddo County; 20 each in LeFlore and Pittsburg counties; 17 in Canadian County; 15 in Kay; 13 each in Comanche and Osage counties; 12 in Sequoyah County; 11 each in Grady, Mayes and Pottawatomie counties; 10 each in Adair, Jackson, Lincoln and Texas counties; nine in Carter County; eight each in Beckham, Cherokee, Greer and Okmulgee counties; seven each in McClain, McIntosh, Payne and Ottawa counties; six in Seminole County; five each in Bryan, Garvin, Okfuskee, Stephens, Pawnee and Woodward counties; four each in Haskell, Hughes, Johnston and Nowata counties; three each in Cotton, Noble and Pontotoc counties; two each in Choctaw, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Latimer, Logan, Major, Marshall, Murray, Pushmataha and Tillman counties; and one each in Atoka, Blaine, Craig, Custer, Dewey, Grant, Harper, Love and Roger Mills counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per county released Wednesday by OSDH:
• Garfield with 1,922 cases, 1,550 recovered, 350 active and 22 deaths, all in Enid, reported Oct. 3, Sept. 30, 25, 24, 17, 12, 11, 10, 4, Aug. 29, 27, 26, 18, 15, 14, 13, and 6, July 28 and 23, June 21 and April 10;
• Woodward with 1,138 cases, 1,024 recovered, 109 active and five deaths, one in Fort Supply reported Oct. 2, two in Woodward and one in Mooreland reported Sept. 26 and an inmate at William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply reported Sept. 22;
• Kingfisher with 418 cases, 342 recovered, 74 active and two deaths, both in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27;
• Noble with 163 cases, 143 recovered, 17 active and three deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range;
• Blaine with 145 cases, 126 recovered, 18 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28;
• Woods with 120 cases, 107 recovered and 13 active;
• Major with 103 cases, 88 recovered, 13 active and two deaths, one reported Oct. 3 and a woman in 18-35 age group in April;
• Alfalfa with 81 cases, 63 recovered and 18 active;
• Grant with 55 cases, 44 recovered, 10 active and one death, in Deer Creek, reported Sept. 29.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 1,1779 in Enid (308 active); Fort Supply 870 (41 active); 203 in Woodward (43 active); 172 in Hennessey (17 active); 148 in Kingfisher (29 active); 103 in Alva (10 active); 57 in Watonga (four active); 52 in Helena (eight active); 50 in Fairview (eight active); 46 in Okarche (seven active); 36 in Mooreland (five active); 32 in Garber (six active); 26 in Waukomis (10 active); 24 in Canton (one active); 23 each in Cashion (three active) and Dover (seven active); 21 in Okeene (five active); 20 in Lahoma (eight active); 19 each in Cherokee (six active) and Ringwood (two active); 18 in Medford (three active); 17 in Seiling (one active); 16 in Fairmont (seven active); 14 in Pond Creek (three active); 12 in Longdale (three active); 11 in Billings; 10 in Lamont (three active); eight each in Cleo Springs (one active), Covington (three active), Kremlin (one active), Meno and Waynoka (three active); seven each in Ames and Orlando; six in Nash; five each in Hitchcock (one active), Hunter (two active) and Mulhall (one active); four each in Drummond, Freedom, Jet (one active), Marshall, Sharon (four active) and Wakita (one active); three each in Burlington (two active) and Goltry (one active); two each in Deer Creek and Hillsdale; and one in Carmen, according to data released by OSDH on Wednesday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 941 cases, with 790 recovered and 12 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 829 cases, with 652 recovered and 10 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
Long-term care cases
Long-term care or nursing home COVID-19 cases listed by OSDH in Garfield County include 25 cases with 19 recovered and five deaths at Golden Oaks Village; 18 cases with 16 recovered and one death at Kenwood Manor; 11 cases with eight recovered at The Living Center; seven cases with six recovered at The Arbors Assisted Living Center; six recovered cases at Greenbrier Nursing Home and one recovered case at Greenbrier Village Residential Living; 12 cases with seven recovered at The Commons; two recovered cases at Enid Senior Care; and one recovered case at Garland Road Nursing and Rehab Center, according to OSDH data released Monday evening.
COVID-19 cases in area long-term care facilities include three cases with two recovered at Summers HealthCare in Blaine County; one recovered case at Community Health Center in Grant County; one recovered case at Billings Fairchild Center in Noble County; three recovered cases each at First Shamrock Care Center, two recovered cases at Countrywood Assisted Living and Memory Care and 71 cases with 68 recovered and two deaths at Hennessey Nursing & Rehab, in Kingfisher County; two recovered cases at Fairview Fellowship Home for Senior Citizens in Major County; two recovered cases each at Beadles Nursing Home and Share Medical Center in Woods County; 21 cases with 20 recovered at Mooreland Heritage Manor and 30 cases with 24 recovered and two deaths at Woodward Skilled Nursing and Therapy in Woodward County; and five recovered cases at Center of Family Love in Okarche, just south of the Kingfisher County line, in Canadian County, according to OSDH.
Oklahoma per county 10.7.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA
|19537
|200
|16905
|2020-10-07
|TULSA
|18305
|172
|16364
|2020-10-07
|CLEVELAND
|6654
|78
|5751
|2020-10-07
|CANADIAN
|2648
|17
|2196
|2020-10-07
|PAYNE
|2471
|7
|2180
|2020-10-07
|ROGERS
|2040
|52
|1722
|2020-10-07
|MUSKOGEE
|1997
|25
|1667
|2020-10-07
|GARFIELD
|1922
|22
|1550
|2020-10-07
|COMANCHE
|1812
|13
|1558
|2020-10-07
|POTTAWATOMIE
|1649
|11
|1294
|2020-10-07
|TEXAS
|1640
|10
|1492
|2020-10-07
|WAGONER
|1604
|26
|1426
|2020-10-07
|MCCURTAIN
|1368
|35
|1184
|2020-10-07
|LE FLORE
|1324
|20
|1087
|2020-10-07
|CREEK
|1296
|35
|1088
|2020-10-07
|GRADY
|1265
|11
|1037
|2020-10-07
|CHEROKEE
|1190
|8
|985
|2020-10-07
|OSAGE
|1183
|13
|821
|2020-10-07
|WOODWARD
|1138
|5
|1024
|2020-10-07
|BRYAN
|1108
|5
|915
|2020-10-07
|WASHINGTON
|1065
|41
|935
|2020-10-07
|PITTSBURG
|1018
|20
|877
|2020-10-07
|SEQUOYAH
|1012
|12
|833
|2020-10-07
|MCCLAIN
|987
|7
|826
|2020-10-07
|OTTAWA
|961
|7
|835
|2020-10-07
|OKMULGEE
|911
|8
|788
|2020-10-07
|CADDO
|906
|21
|715
|2020-10-07
|DELAWARE
|905
|26
|700
|2020-10-07
|JACKSON
|870
|10
|739
|2020-10-07
|CUSTER
|827
|1
|650
|2020-10-07
|MAYES
|761
|11
|570
|2020-10-07
|KAY
|716
|15
|565
|2020-10-07
|ADAIR
|666
|10
|539
|2020-10-07
|BECKHAM
|665
|8
|360
|2020-10-07
|CARTER
|620
|9
|524
|2020-10-07
|LOGAN
|601
|2
|456
|2020-10-07
|LINCOLN
|566
|10
|420
|2020-10-07
|SEMINOLE
|559
|6
|424
|2020-10-07
|CRAIG
|535
|1
|488
|2020-10-07
|PONTOTOC
|507
|3
|393
|2020-10-07
|STEPHENS
|489
|5
|410
|2020-10-07
|GARVIN
|433
|5
|355
|2020-10-07
|KINGFISHER
|418
|2
|342
|2020-10-07
|MCINTOSH
|376
|7
|299
|2020-10-07
|CHOCTAW
|357
|2
|296
|2020-10-07
|ATOKA
|347
|1
|295
|2020-10-07
|HUGHES
|315
|4
|278
|2020-10-07
|HASKELL
|309
|4
|270
|2020-10-07
|PAWNEE
|274
|5
|245
|2020-10-07
|JOHNSTON
|226
|4
|164
|2020-10-07
|LOVE
|223
|1
|173
|2020-10-07
|PUSHMATAHA
|208
|2
|155
|2020-10-07
|MARSHALL
|201
|2
|173
|2020-10-07
|OKFUSKEE
|189
|5
|128
|2020-10-07
|MURRAY
|185
|2
|131
|2020-10-07
|NOBLE
|163
|3
|143
|2020-10-07
|NOWATA
|160
|4
|135
|2020-10-07
|LATIMER
|154
|2
|132
|2020-10-07
|BLAINE
|145
|1
|126
|2020-10-07
|WOODS
|120
|0
|107
|2020-10-07
|GREER
|118
|8
|96
|2020-10-07
|TILLMAN
|111
|2
|92
|2020-10-07
|WASHITA
|106
|0
|77
|2020-10-07
|MAJOR
|103
|2
|88
|2020-10-07
|KIOWA
|99
|2
|70
|2020-10-07
|ALFALFA
|81
|0
|63
|2020-10-07
|COAL
|75
|0
|67
|2020-10-07
|COTTON
|74
|3
|61
|2020-10-07
|ROGER MILLS
|74
|1
|41
|2020-10-07
|DEWEY
|73
|1
|63
|2020-10-07
|BEAVER
|66
|0
|57
|2020-10-07
|GRANT
|55
|1
|44
|2020-10-07
|HARMON
|53
|0
|42
|2020-10-07
|JEFFERSON
|52
|0
|39
|2020-10-07
|36
|0
|7
|2020-10-07
|HARPER
|33
|1
|28
|2020-10-07
|CIMARRON
|27
|0
|24
|2020-10-07
|ELLIS
|15
|0
|12
|2020-10-07
Oklahoma per city 10.7.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|15676
|168
|13692
|2020-10-07
|TULSA
|12211
|122
|10981
|2020-10-07
|NORMAN
|3527
|40
|3112
|2020-10-07
|BROKEN ARROW
|3418
|34
|3034
|2020-10-07
|EDMOND
|3022
|23
|2537
|2020-10-07
|OTHER***
|2120
|15
|1819
|2020-10-07
|STILLWATER
|2055
|5
|1818
|2020-10-07
|ENID
|1779
|22
|1449
|2020-10-07
|YUKON
|1316
|6
|1096
|2020-10-07
|GUYMON
|1307
|10
|1185
|2020-10-07
|CLAREMORE
|1217
|48
|1002
|2020-10-07
|MOORE
|1153
|14
|969
|2020-10-07
|LAWTON
|1150
|11
|948
|2020-10-07
|OWASSO
|938
|3
|820
|2020-10-07
|SHAWNEE
|930
|10
|704
|2020-10-07
|TAHLEQUAH
|881
|4
|716
|2020-10-07
|BARTLESVILLE
|877
|38
|769
|2020-10-07
|FORT SUPPLY
|870
|2
|827
|2020-10-07
|MUSKOGEE
|865
|18
|639
|2020-10-07
|JENKS
|853
|4
|786
|2020-10-07
|ALTUS
|775
|10
|663
|2020-10-07
|MCALESTER
|773
|18
|656
|2020-10-07
|TAFT
|746
|2
|733
|2020-10-07
|BIXBY
|732
|5
|638
|2020-10-07
|DURANT
|695
|2
|584
|2020-10-07
|CHICKASHA
|660
|6
|546
|2020-10-07
|MIAMI
|578
|5
|497
|2020-10-07
|SAPULPA
|572
|12
|481
|2020-10-07
|PONCA CITY
|570
|12
|448
|2020-10-07
|BROKEN BOW
|556
|22
|488
|2020-10-07
|SAND SPRINGS
|540
|5
|454
|2020-10-07
|ARDMORE
|512
|7
|435
|2020-10-07
|EL RENO
|489
|8
|395
|2020-10-07
|HOMINY
|470
|2
|210
|2020-10-07
|VINITA
|466
|1
|423
|2020-10-07
|MUSTANG
|463
|2
|389
|2020-10-07
|BETHANY
|449
|5
|378
|2020-10-07
|STILWELL
|439
|8
|346
|2020-10-07
|IDABEL
|439
|6
|381
|2020-10-07
|CHOCTAW
|426
|3
|349
|2020-10-07
|GLENPOOL
|420
|4
|373
|2020-10-07
|LEXINGTON
|416
|5
|352
|2020-10-07
|ADA
|414
|1
|318
|2020-10-07
|BLANCHARD
|399
|1
|311
|2020-10-07
|SALLISAW
|390
|4
|329
|2020-10-07
|CLINTON
|387
|0
|324
|2020-10-07
|COLLINSVILLE
|373
|1
|327
|2020-10-07
|ANADARKO
|372
|6
|309
|2020-10-07
|ELK CITY
|367
|3
|250
|2020-10-07
|OKMULGEE
|361
|5
|308
|2020-10-07
|MCLOUD
|357
|1
|317
|2020-10-07
|WEATHERFORD
|355
|1
|255
|2020-10-07
|COWETA
|353
|13
|314
|2020-10-07
|GROVE
|353
|18
|289
|2020-10-07
|SKIATOOK
|350
|8
|309
|2020-10-07
|GUTHRIE
|343
|0
|229
|2020-10-07
|POTEAU
|341
|5
|254
|2020-10-07
|DUNCAN
|318
|3
|269
|2020-10-07
|PURCELL
|294
|3
|260
|2020-10-07
|ATOKA
|290
|0
|245
|2020-10-07
|SEMINOLE
|289
|4
|197
|2020-10-07
|SAYRE
|276
|5
|101
|2020-10-07
|NEWCASTLE
|266
|3
|209
|2020-10-07
|HENRYETTA
|264
|3
|229
|2020-10-07
|TUTTLE
|255
|4
|201
|2020-10-07
|HUGO
|254
|2
|220
|2020-10-07
|MULDROW
|251
|3
|190
|2020-10-07
|WAGONER
|251
|6
|218
|2020-10-07
|PRYOR CREEK
|241
|4
|186
|2020-10-07
|NOBLE
|236
|3
|196
|2020-10-07
|TECUMSEH
|236
|0
|174
|2020-10-07
|CUSHING
|230
|2
|207
|2020-10-07
|HEAVENER
|226
|6
|202
|2020-10-07
|HOLDENVILLE
|218
|3
|193
|2020-10-07
|PIEDMONT
|206
|1
|167
|2020-10-07
|SPIRO
|206
|1
|179
|2020-10-07
|JAY
|204
|1
|139
|2020-10-07
|WOODWARD
|203
|2
|158
|2020-10-07
|BRISTOW
|201
|9
|175
|2020-10-07
|HARRAH
|192
|1
|140
|2020-10-07
|MIDWEST CITY
|192
|7
|163
|2020-10-07
|WEWOKA
|191
|1
|162
|2020-10-07
|EUFAULA
|188
|4
|145
|2020-10-07
|WARR ACRES
|181
|0
|168
|2020-10-07
|STIGLER
|178
|3
|146
|2020-10-07
|CHECOTAH
|172
|3
|145
|2020-10-07
|HENNESSEY
|172
|2
|153
|2020-10-07
|HINTON
|165
|0
|141
|2020-10-07
|PAULS VALLEY
|159
|1
|142
|2020-10-07
|FORT GIBSON
|150
|4
|104
|2020-10-07
|CHANDLER
|150
|9
|114
|2020-10-07
|LOCUST GROVE
|149
|0
|120
|2020-10-07
|SPENCER
|148
|2
|126
|2020-10-07
|KINGFISHER
|148
|0
|119
|2020-10-07
|MARIETTA
|147
|0
|107
|2020-10-07
|VIAN
|146
|3
|132
|2020-10-07
|CLEVELAND
|143
|3
|133
|2020-10-07
|CALERA
|139
|1
|116
|2020-10-07
|CATOOSA
|137
|2
|125
|2020-10-07
|SALINA
|135
|1
|87
|2020-10-07
|AFTON
|130
|1
|113
|2020-10-07
|MOUNDS
|129
|3
|112
|2020-10-07
|DEL CITY
|128
|0
|109
|2020-10-07
|MADILL
|124
|1
|114
|2020-10-07
|CHELSEA
|123
|1
|110
|2020-10-07
|TISHOMINGO
|123
|3
|89
|2020-10-07
|SPERRY
|121
|2
|111
|2020-10-07
|INOLA
|120
|3
|106
|2020-10-07
|WESTVILLE
|118
|2
|99
|2020-10-07
|SULPHUR
|118
|2
|77
|2020-10-07
|HOOKER
|117
|0
|111
|2020-10-07
|MANNFORD
|117
|4
|97
|2020-10-07
|ANTLERS
|109
|2
|71
|2020-10-07
|CHOUTEAU
|108
|6
|83
|2020-10-07
|ROLAND
|108
|0
|94
|2020-10-07
|POCOLA
|107
|3
|81
|2020-10-07
|NICHOLS HILLS
|106
|0
|97
|2020-10-07
|HASKELL
|105
|1
|93
|2020-10-07
|ALVA
|103
|0
|93
|2020-10-07
|LINDSAY
|101
|2
|84
|2020-10-07
|JONES
|101
|2
|78
|2020-10-07
|PERKINS
|101
|1
|87
|2020-10-07
|DEWEY
|101
|1
|89
|2020-10-07
|PRAGUE
|98
|0
|77
|2020-10-07
|NOWATA
|98
|3
|82
|2020-10-07
|WISTER
|98
|0
|83
|2020-10-07
|COMMERCE
|97
|1
|90
|2020-10-07
|MANGUM
|96
|8
|78
|2020-10-07
|OOLOGAH
|96
|0
|73
|2020-10-07
|VALLIANT
|96
|3
|80
|2020-10-07
|HULBERT
|95
|2
|83
|2020-10-07
|HOWE
|94
|0
|80
|2020-10-07
|WRIGHT CITY
|94
|0
|77
|2020-10-07
|MEEKER
|92
|0
|53
|2020-10-07
|TALIHINA
|90
|3
|77
|2020-10-07
|OKEMAH
|90
|3
|73
|2020-10-07
|FREDERICK
|89
|2
|71
|2020-10-07
|MORRIS
|89
|0
|77
|2020-10-07
|GORE
|88
|2
|69
|2020-10-07
|WYANDOTTE
|87
|1
|76
|2020-10-07
|BEGGS
|86
|0
|82
|2020-10-07
|MARLOW
|85
|0
|66
|2020-10-07
|WASHINGTON
|85
|0
|76
|2020-10-07
|PAWNEE
|82
|1
|68
|2020-10-07
|KANSAS
|80
|3
|63
|2020-10-07
|HAWORTH
|78
|2
|61
|2020-10-07
|TEXHOMA
|76
|0
|71
|2020-10-07
|WILBURTON
|75
|1
|63
|2020-10-07
|PAWHUSKA
|75
|0
|54
|2020-10-07
|KINGSTON
|75
|1
|57
|2020-10-07
|COMANCHE
|75
|1
|66
|2020-10-07
|KEOTA
|71
|0
|66
|2020-10-07
|KELLYVILLE
|69
|2
|58
|2020-10-07
|COLCORD
|69
|1
|64
|2020-10-07
|STROUD
|69
|0
|60
|2020-10-07
|GOODWELL
|68
|0
|64
|2020-10-07
|BARNSDALL
|66
|2
|46
|2020-10-07
|PERRY
|66
|1
|59
|2020-10-07
|LUTHER
|64
|1
|51
|2020-10-07
|FORT COBB
|63
|0
|39
|2020-10-07
|CACHE
|62
|0
|48
|2020-10-07
|HARTSHORNE
|62
|0
|60
|2020-10-07
|ELGIN
|61
|1
|48
|2020-10-07
|KIEFER
|60
|0
|49
|2020-10-07
|QUAPAW
|60
|0
|49
|2020-10-07
|FAIRLAND
|60
|0
|53
|2020-10-07
|BINGER
|58
|9
|44
|2020-10-07
|DAVIS
|58
|0
|48
|2020-10-07
|WATONGA
|57
|0
|53
|2020-10-07
|WALTERS
|57
|1
|47
|2020-10-07
|MEAD
|56
|1
|45
|2020-10-07
|APACHE
|56
|1
|43
|2020-10-07
|COALGATE
|56
|0
|50
|2020-10-07
|CADDO
|56
|0
|52
|2020-10-07
|WYNNEWOOD
|54
|1
|38
|2020-10-07
|NEWKIRK
|54
|1
|39
|2020-10-07
|BLACKWELL
|53
|1
|44
|2020-10-07
|BOKOSHE
|53
|0
|50
|2020-10-07
|WETUMKA
|53
|0
|49
|2020-10-07
|PORTER
|53
|0
|46
|2020-10-07
|HELENA
|52
|0
|44
|2020-10-07
|CARNEGIE
|52
|1
|42
|2020-10-07
|ALEX
|52
|0
|41
|2020-10-07
|CAMERON
|52
|0
|35
|2020-10-07
|DRUMRIGHT
|52
|0
|41
|2020-10-07
|TALALA
|51
|0
|41
|2020-10-07
|FAIRVIEW
|50
|0
|42
|2020-10-07
|HOLLIS
|50
|0
|39
|2020-10-07
|HOBART
|49
|1
|29
|2020-10-07
|WATTS
|48
|0
|41
|2020-10-07
|MAYSVILLE
|48
|2
|39
|2020-10-07
|OKARCHE
|46
|0
|39
|2020-10-07
|CRESCENT
|46
|1
|41
|2020-10-07
|WARNER
|46
|0
|33
|2020-10-07
|YALE
|45
|0
|30
|2020-10-07
|RED ROCK
|45
|1
|40
|2020-10-07
|EARLSBORO
|45
|0
|36
|2020-10-07
|LONE GROVE
|43
|1
|29
|2020-10-07
|KONAWA
|43
|1
|34
|2020-10-07
|QUINTON
|42
|0
|39
|2020-10-07
|COLBERT
|42
|0
|39
|2020-10-07
|STRATFORD
|41
|0
|28
|2020-10-07
|MINCO
|39
|0
|31
|2020-10-07
|TONKAWA
|39
|0
|31
|2020-10-07
|HYDRO
|38
|0
|20
|2020-10-07
|BOKCHITO
|38
|1
|25
|2020-10-07
|BOSWELL
|37
|0
|26
|2020-10-07
|WAYNE
|37
|0
|36
|2020-10-07
|ADAIR
|37
|0
|24
|2020-10-07
|CEMENT
|36
|0
|32
|2020-10-07
|BOLEY
|36
|1
|6
|2020-10-07
|MOORELAND
|36
|1
|30
|2020-10-07
|PORUM
|36
|1
|29
|2020-10-07
|BLAIR
|36
|0
|29
|2020-10-07
|BIG CABIN
|35
|1
|30
|2020-10-07
|MCCURTAIN
|35
|1
|33
|2020-10-07
|WELLSTON
|35
|0
|25
|2020-10-07
|NINNEKAH
|35
|0
|33
|2020-10-07
|ELMORE CITY
|35
|0
|31
|2020-10-07
|WILSON
|35
|0
|32
|2020-10-07
|WELCH
|34
|0
|30
|2020-10-07
|TYRONE
|34
|0
|31
|2020-10-07
|FLETCHER
|34
|0
|24
|2020-10-07
|WEBBERS FALLS
|33
|0
|26
|2020-10-07
|ARCADIA
|33
|0
|30
|2020-10-07
|FORT TOWSON
|33
|0
|25
|2020-10-07
|THOMAS
|32
|0
|32
|2020-10-07
|CHEYENNE
|32
|1
|14
|2020-10-07
|GARBER
|32
|0
|26
|2020-10-07
|FAIRFAX
|31
|0
|30
|2020-10-07
|HAMMON
|31
|0
|24
|2020-10-07
|OCHELATA
|31
|1
|26
|2020-10-07
|CYRIL
|30
|1
|19
|2020-10-07
|PADEN
|30
|0
|24
|2020-10-07
|RAMONA
|30
|1
|29
|2020-10-07
|STONEWALL
|30
|1
|26
|2020-10-07
|DEWAR
|28
|0
|24
|2020-10-07
|MAUD
|28
|0
|26
|2020-10-07
|GLENCOE
|27
|0
|23
|2020-10-07
|NEW CORDELL
|27
|0
|22
|2020-10-07
|GRACEMONT
|27
|1
|22
|2020-10-07
|ALLEN
|27
|1
|19
|2020-10-07
|COPAN
|27
|0
|23
|2020-10-07
|LEEDEY
|27
|1
|25
|2020-10-07
|SHADY POINT
|26
|0
|22
|2020-10-07
|WAUKOMIS
|26
|0
|16
|2020-10-07
|DELAWARE
|26
|1
|22
|2020-10-07
|SPAVINAW
|25
|0
|13
|2020-10-07
|CLAYTON
|25
|0
|23
|2020-10-07
|GEARY
|25
|0
|21
|2020-10-07
|BOISE CITY
|25
|0
|22
|2020-10-07
|GERONIMO
|25
|0
|23
|2020-10-07
|KREBS
|25
|1
|21
|2020-10-07
|BEAVER
|24
|0
|19
|2020-10-07
|CANTON
|24
|1
|22
|2020-10-07
|DEPEW
|24
|1
|22
|2020-10-07
|RED OAK
|24
|0
|21
|2020-10-07
|PANAMA
|24
|1
|18
|2020-10-07
|PAOLI
|24
|0
|20
|2020-10-07
|GARVIN
|24
|0
|24
|2020-10-07
|ARAPAHO
|24
|0
|16
|2020-10-07
|BLUEJACKET
|23
|0
|17
|2020-10-07
|GANS
|23
|0
|19
|2020-10-07
|OLUSTEE
|23
|0
|19
|2020-10-07
|DOVER
|23
|0
|16
|2020-10-07
|WANETTE
|23
|0
|18
|2020-10-07
|JENNINGS
|23
|1
|18
|2020-10-07
|CASHION
|23
|0
|20
|2020-10-07
|RUSH SPRINGS
|22
|0
|19
|2020-10-07
|MORRISON
|22
|0
|18
|2020-10-07
|VERDEN
|22
|0
|18
|2020-10-07
|DAVENPORT
|22
|0
|8
|2020-10-07
|OKTAHA
|22
|0
|19
|2020-10-07
|WELEETKA
|22
|1
|16
|2020-10-07
|CARNEY
|22
|0
|22
|2020-10-07
|LOOKEBA
|21
|2
|13
|2020-10-07
|ARKOMA
|21
|0
|20
|2020-10-07
|INDIAHOMA
|21
|0
|19
|2020-10-07
|OKEENE
|21
|0
|16
|2020-10-07
|ASHER
|21
|0
|19
|2020-10-07
|GRANITE
|20
|0
|16
|2020-10-07
|MILBURN
|20
|1
|15
|2020-10-07
|BENNINGTON
|20
|0
|14
|2020-10-07
|RINGLING
|20
|0
|15
|2020-10-07
|LAHOMA
|20
|0
|12
|2020-10-07
|KAW CITY
|19
|1
|12
|2020-10-07
|KIOWA
|19
|1
|16
|2020-10-07
|CHEROKEE
|19
|0
|13
|2020-10-07
|WAURIKA
|19
|0
|15
|2020-10-07
|TERLTON
|19
|0
|17
|2020-10-07
|ACHILLE
|19
|0
|16
|2020-10-07
|SASAKWA
|19
|0
|15
|2020-10-07
|RINGWOOD
|19
|0
|17
|2020-10-07
|HAILEYVILLE
|18
|0
|17
|2020-10-07
|ROFF
|18
|0
|14
|2020-10-07
|LANGLEY
|18
|0
|13
|2020-10-07
|OILTON
|18
|1
|11
|2020-10-07
|MEDFORD
|18
|0
|15
|2020-10-07
|SEILING
|17
|0
|16
|2020-10-07
|AMBER
|17
|0
|15
|2020-10-07
|BUFFALO
|17
|1
|14
|2020-10-07
|UNION CITY
|17
|0
|12
|2020-10-07
|OPTIMA
|17
|0
|14
|2020-10-07
|OAKS
|17
|1
|5
|2020-10-07
|CANUTE
|17
|0
|7
|2020-10-07
|TEMPLE
|16
|2
|12
|2020-10-07
|AGRA
|16
|1
|12
|2020-10-07
|SENTINEL
|16
|0
|8
|2020-10-07
|CANEY
|16
|0
|14
|2020-10-07
|SOPER
|16
|0
|9
|2020-10-07
|FAIRMONT
|16
|0
|9
|2020-10-07
|CANADIAN
|16
|0
|14
|2020-10-07
|POCASSET
|15
|0
|11
|2020-10-07
|MANNSVILLE
|15
|0
|10
|2020-10-07
|LAVERNE
|15
|0
|14
|2020-10-07
|BURNS FLAT
|15
|0
|14
|2020-10-07
|SPRINGER
|14
|1
|13
|2020-10-07
|CORN
|14
|0
|11
|2020-10-07
|SAVANNA
|14
|0
|13
|2020-10-07
|CALUMET
|14
|0
|8
|2020-10-07
|RIPLEY
|14
|0
|11
|2020-10-07
|RAVIA
|14
|0
|12
|2020-10-07
|THACKERVILLE
|14
|0
|13
|2020-10-07
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|14
|1
|8
|2020-10-07
|RATTAN
|14
|0
|10
|2020-10-07
|HANNA
|14
|0
|5
|2020-10-07
|POND CREEK
|14
|0
|11
|2020-10-07
|SNYDER
|13
|0
|12
|2020-10-07
|LANGSTON
|13
|0
|13
|2020-10-07
|LEHIGH
|13
|0
|11
|2020-10-07
|TIPTON
|13
|0
|12
|2020-10-07
|KETCHUM
|13
|0
|13
|2020-10-07
|MILL CREEK
|13
|0
|5
|2020-10-07
|RYAN
|13
|0
|9
|2020-10-07
|STUART
|12
|0
|11
|2020-10-07
|MARBLE CITY
|12
|0
|5
|2020-10-07
|VELMA
|12
|1
|10
|2020-10-07
|LONGDALE
|12
|0
|9
|2020-10-07
|ERICK
|12
|0
|5
|2020-10-07
|KENEFIC
|12
|0
|10
|2020-10-07
|CROWDER
|12
|0
|11
|2020-10-07
|WHITEFIELD
|11
|0
|10
|2020-10-07
|NORTH MIAMI
|11
|0
|10
|2020-10-07
|BILLINGS
|11
|1
|10
|2020-10-07
|SCHULTER
|11
|0
|9
|2020-10-07
|KINTA
|11
|0
|11
|2020-10-07
|BRAGGS
|11
|0
|10
|2020-10-07
|HEALDTON
|10
|0
|7
|2020-10-07
|OSAGE
|10
|0
|10
|2020-10-07
|BUTLER
|10
|0
|10
|2020-10-07
|HARDESTY
|10
|0
|8
|2020-10-07
|COUNCIL HILL
|10
|0
|9
|2020-10-07
|BRADLEY
|10
|0
|9
|2020-10-07
|LAMONT
|10
|0
|7
|2020-10-07
|VICI
|10
|0
|8
|2020-10-07
|DILL CITY
|9
|0
|9
|2020-10-07
|SAWYER
|9
|0
|6
|2020-10-07
|DISNEY
|9
|0
|8
|2020-10-07
|TRYON
|9
|0
|9
|2020-10-07
|COYLE
|9
|0
|9
|2020-10-07
|CALVIN
|8
|0
|7
|2020-10-07
|MENO
|8
|0
|8
|2020-10-07
|STRINGTOWN
|8
|1
|6
|2020-10-07
|WAYNOKA
|8
|0
|5
|2020-10-07
|FOSS
|8
|0
|6
|2020-10-07
|DIBBLE
|8
|0
|8
|2020-10-07
|LENAPAH
|8
|0
|5
|2020-10-07
|DUSTIN
|8
|0
|5
|2020-10-07
|AVANT
|8
|0
|6
|2020-10-07
|ELDORADO
|8
|0
|5
|2020-10-07
|WANN
|8
|0
|8
|2020-10-07
|KREMLIN
|8
|0
|7
|2020-10-07
|PRUE
|8
|0
|8
|2020-10-07
|CLEO SPRINGS
|8
|0
|6
|2020-10-07
|COVINGTON
|8
|0
|5
|2020-10-07
|SPARKS
|8
|0
|7
|2020-10-07
|RATLIFF CITY
|7
|0
|7
|2020-10-07
|ORLANDO
|7
|0
|7
|2020-10-07
|AMES
|7
|0
|7
|2020-10-07
|CASTLE
|7
|0
|6
|2020-10-07
|SHATTUCK
|7
|0
|5
|2020-10-07
|FARGO
|7
|0
|6
|2020-10-07
|BURBANK
|7
|0
|6
|2020-10-07
|ROOSEVELT
|7
|0
|7
|2020-10-07
|REYDON
|7
|0
|1
|2020-10-07
|OKAY
|7
|0
|2
|2020-10-07
|BOYNTON
|7
|0
|7
|2020-10-07
|INDIANOLA
|6
|0
|4
|2020-10-07
|NASH
|6
|0
|6
|2020-10-07
|WAPANUCKA
|6
|0
|4
|2020-10-07
|ALDERSON
|6
|0
|4
|2020-10-07
|BERNICE
|6
|0
|6
|2020-10-07
|GRANDFIELD
|6
|0
|6
|2020-10-07
|SHIDLER
|6
|0
|5
|2020-10-07
|MILLERTON
|5
|0
|5
|2020-10-07
|HITCHCOCK
|5
|0
|4
|2020-10-07
|BOWLEGS
|5
|0
|4
|2020-10-07
|PITTSBURG
|5
|0
|5
|2020-10-07
|MULHALL
|5
|0
|4
|2020-10-07
|ALBION
|5
|0
|5
|2020-10-07
|GOULD
|5
|0
|4
|2020-10-07
|CUSTER CITY
|5
|0
|4
|2020-10-07
|HUNTER
|5
|0
|3
|2020-10-07
|BYARS
|4
|0
|2
|2020-10-07
|FOYIL
|4
|0
|2
|2020-10-07
|JET
|4
|0
|3
|2020-10-07
|DRUMMOND
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-07
|WAKITA
|4
|0
|3
|2020-10-07
|LAMAR
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-07
|FREEDOM
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-07
|WYNONA
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-07
|CARTER
|4
|0
|2
|2020-10-07
|SHARON
|4
|0
|0
|2020-10-07
|GOLDSBY
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-07
|FORGAN
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-07
|MARSHALL
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-07
|BESSIE
|4
|0
|3
|2020-10-07
|MARLAND
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-07
|CHATTANOOGA
|4
|0
|3
|2020-10-07
|MARTHA
|4
|0
|2
|2020-10-07
|LONE WOLF
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-07
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-07
|SLICK
|3
|0
|3
|2020-10-07
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|3
|0
|3
|2020-10-07
|GOLTRY
|3
|0
|2
|2020-10-07
|RALSTON
|3
|0
|3
|2020-10-07
|TUPELO
|3
|0
|3
|2020-10-07
|HASTINGS
|3
|0
|2
|2020-10-07
|REDBIRD
|3
|0
|1
|2020-10-07
|STERLING
|3
|0
|2
|2020-10-07
|FITZHUGH
|3
|0
|2
|2020-10-07
|FOSTER
|3
|0
|3
|2020-10-07
|FRANCIS
|3
|0
|3
|2020-10-07
|THE VILLAGE
|3
|0
|3
|2020-10-07
|BURLINGTON
|3
|0
|1
|2020-10-07
|EAKLY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-10-07
|CAMARGO
|2
|0
|2
|2020-10-07
|ARNETT
|2
|0
|2
|2020-10-07
|VERA
|2
|0
|1
|2020-10-07
|RANDLETT
|2
|0
|1
|2020-10-07
|HILLSDALE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-10-07
|GOTEBO
|2
|0
|1
|2020-10-07
|PEORIA
|2
|0
|1
|2020-10-07
|DEER CREEK
|2
|1
|1
|2020-10-07
|HALLETT
|2
|0
|2
|2020-10-07
|BYNG
|2
|0
|1
|2020-10-07
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-07
|BLACKBURN
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-07
|GENE AUTRY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-07
|KEYES
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-07
|TALOGA
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-07
|DOUGHERTY
|1
|0
|0
|2020-10-07
|CARMEN
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-07
|GAGE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-07
|LOCO
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-07
|PINK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-07
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-07
|VERDIGRIS
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-07
|RENTIESVILLE
|1
|0
|0
|2020-10-07
|MOFFETT
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-07
|FAXON
|1
|0
|0
|2020-10-07
|ROCK ISLAND
|1
|0
|0
|2020-10-07
|TULLAHASSEE
|1
|0
|0
|2020-10-07
|CROMWELL
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-07
|KEMP
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-07
|MEDICINE PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-07
|NICOMA PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-07
|COLONY
|1
|0
|0
|2020-10-07
|ROCKY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-07
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.
