COVID daily 10.7.20
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health | The Associated Press

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma gained 1,006 new COVID-19 cases, and nine more deaths, all in the 65 and older age group, were reported Wednesday by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

After Garfield County saw the highest, single-day gain at 66 on Tuesday, new COVID-19 cases in the county were much lower at 14 on Wednesday, according to OSDH data. Eleven of those were in Enid.

The state's 1.1% increase on Wednesday brought the overall total of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 94,352, with 13,066 of those active, a single-day gain of five, and 80,211, or 85%, have recovered, including 992 since Tuesday's OSDH report. Overall, there have been 1,075 deaths in which the virus was the cause or a contributing factor since the pandemic reached Oklahoma in March, according to the OSDH.

Deaths reported Wednesday were two women and a man from Oklahoma County, men from Beckham, Murray, Pawnee, Pottawatomie and Tulsa counties and a Custer County woman. No deaths were identified in the last 24 hours, according to OSDH in a morning press release.

New cases on Wednesday brought the Garfield County's total to 1,922 overall, with 350 active and 1,550 recovered. Enid has a cumulative 1,779 cases, with 308 active and 1,449 recovered, according to OSDH.

Hospitalizations of Oklahomans testing positive for COVID-19 Wednesday reached a total of 6,929, a single-day gain of 113, according to OSDH. Of those, 738 were hospitalized, with 258 in intensive care, as of the Tuesday evening OSDH Executive Report.

With hospitalizations on the rise, there are 134 of 1,021 ICU beds available with 94% reporting compliance among facilities, according to that same report. Medical surgery bed availability was at 18%, PICU beds were at 26% and negative flow rooms were at 32%. There were 46 Oklahomans hospitalized who had tested positive for COVID-19 in the Northwest region of the state.

Locally on Wednesday, St. Mary's Regional Medical Center had 11 inpatients who had tested positive for COVID-19. The hospital was at 18% bed availability in its critical care unit and 11% bed availability in medical/surgery. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported nine inpatients on Tuesday.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Wednesday were four each in Kingfisher and Woodward, two in Woods and one in Noble. Blaine County saw a reduction of three cases and Major County saw a reduction of one. Case increases in Northwest Oklahoma cities and towns included two each in Lahoma, Kingfisher, Sharon and Waynoka and one each in Okarche and Waukomis. Canton, Fairview and Longdale each saw a reduction of one case.

State numbers

There have been 1,305,146 cumulative specimens tested for COVID-19 in the state this year, with 1,196,271, or 91.7% of those negative as of Wednesday, according to OSDH data. Those testing positive represent 2.38% of the state's population, listed at 3,956,971 in 2019, according to census.gov.

There have been 49,175 Oklahoma women and 45,122 men who have tested positive for COVID-19 as of the OSDH report Wednesday morning. There were 55 listed as unknown gender.

The 18-35 age group, with 292 new cases confirmed Wednesday, made up 35.7% of cases in the state. Other new case gains were 194 in the 50-64 age group, 185 in the 36-49 age group, 182 in the 65 and older age group, 124 in the 5-17 age group and 26 in the 0-4 group.

Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Wednesday were 1,824 in the 0-4 age group, 9,042 in the 5-17 age group, 33,706 in the 18-35 age group, 19,875 in the 36-49 age group, 16,765 in the 50-64 age group and 12,944 in the 65 and older age group. There were 11 listed as unknown age. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 39.4. 

Of the overall 1,075 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 865 have been 65 and older and 163 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.6% of the total. There have been 33 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 13 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 596, than women, 479, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Wednesday. The average age of those who have died is 74.6.

OSDH reports 74.5% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. Of the deaths, 412, or 38.6%, have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 2,948 cases among long-term care residents and 1,687 cases among staff, according to Tuesday's Executive Report.

Data shows deaths in 68 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 200 in Oklahoma County; 172 in Tulsa County; 78 in Cleveland County; 52 in Rogers County; 41 in Washington County; 35 each in Creek and McCurtain counties; 26 each in Delaware and Wagoner counties; 25 in Muskogee County; 22 in Garfield County; 21 in Caddo County; 20 each in LeFlore and Pittsburg counties; 17 in Canadian County; 15 in Kay; 13 each in Comanche and Osage counties; 12 in Sequoyah County; 11 each in Grady, Mayes and Pottawatomie counties; 10 each in Adair, Jackson, Lincoln and Texas counties; nine in Carter County; eight each in Beckham, Cherokee, Greer and Okmulgee counties; seven each in McClain, McIntosh, Payne and Ottawa counties; six in Seminole County; five each in Bryan, Garvin, Okfuskee, Stephens, Pawnee and Woodward counties; four each in Haskell, Hughes, Johnston and Nowata counties; three each in Cotton, Noble and Pontotoc counties; two each in Choctaw, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Latimer, Logan, Major, Marshall, Murray, Pushmataha and Tillman counties; and one each in Atoka, Blaine, Craig, Custer, Dewey, Grant, Harper, Love and Roger Mills counties.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per county released Wednesday by OSDH:

• Garfield with 1,922 cases, 1,550 recovered, 350 active and 22 deaths, all in Enid, reported Oct. 3Sept. 302524171211104Aug. 29272618151413, and 6July 28 and 23June 21 and April 10;

• Woodward with 1,138 cases, 1,024 recovered, 109 active and five deaths, one in Fort Supply reported Oct. 2, two in Woodward and one in Mooreland reported Sept. 26 and an inmate at William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply reported Sept. 22;

• Kingfisher with 418 cases, 342 recovered, 74 active and two deaths, both in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27;

• Noble with 163 cases, 143 recovered, 17 active and three deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range;

• Blaine with 145 cases, 126 recovered, 18 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28;

• Woods with 120 cases, 107 recovered and 13 active;

• Major with 103 cases, 88 recovered, 13 active and two deaths, one reported Oct. 3 and a woman in 18-35 age group in April;

• Alfalfa with 81 cases, 63 recovered and 18 active;

• Grant with 55 cases, 44 recovered, 10 active and one death, in Deer Creek, reported Sept. 29.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 1,1779 in Enid (308 active); Fort Supply 870 (41 active); 203 in Woodward (43 active); 172 in Hennessey (17 active); 148 in Kingfisher (29 active); 103 in Alva (10 active); 57 in Watonga (four active); 52 in Helena (eight active); 50 in Fairview (eight active); 46 in Okarche (seven active); 36 in Mooreland (five active); 32 in Garber (six active); 26 in Waukomis (10 active); 24 in Canton (one active); 23 each in Cashion (three active) and Dover (seven active); 21 in Okeene (five active); 20 in Lahoma (eight active); 19 each in Cherokee (six active) and Ringwood (two active); 18 in Medford (three active); 17 in Seiling (one active); 16 in Fairmont (seven active); 14 in Pond Creek (three active); 12 in Longdale (three active); 11 in Billings; 10 in Lamont (three active); eight each in Cleo Springs (one active), Covington (three active), Kremlin (one active), Meno and Waynoka (three active); seven each in Ames and Orlando; six in Nash; five each in Hitchcock (one active), Hunter (two active) and Mulhall (one active); four each in Drummond, Freedom, Jet (one active), Marshall, Sharon (four active) and Wakita (one active); three each in Burlington (two active) and Goltry (one active); two each in Deer Creek and Hillsdale; and one in Carmen, according to data released by OSDH on Wednesday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other." 

In Enid, there have been 941 cases, with 790 recovered and 12 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 829 cases, with 652 recovered and 10 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

Long-term care cases

Long-term care or nursing home COVID-19 cases listed by OSDH in Garfield County include 25 cases with 19 recovered and five deaths at Golden Oaks Village; 18 cases with 16 recovered and one death at Kenwood Manor; 11 cases with eight recovered at The Living Center; seven cases with six recovered at The Arbors Assisted Living Center; six recovered cases at Greenbrier Nursing Home and one recovered case at Greenbrier Village Residential Living; 12 cases with seven recovered at The Commons; two recovered cases at Enid Senior Care; and one recovered case at Garland Road Nursing and Rehab Center, according to OSDH data released Monday evening.

COVID-19 cases in area long-term care facilities include three cases with two recovered at Summers HealthCare in Blaine County; one recovered case at Community Health Center in Grant County; one recovered case at Billings Fairchild Center in Noble County; three recovered cases each at First Shamrock Care Center, two recovered cases at Countrywood Assisted Living and Memory Care and 71 cases with 68 recovered and two deaths at Hennessey Nursing & Rehab, in Kingfisher County; two recovered cases at Fairview Fellowship Home for Senior Citizens in Major County; two recovered cases each at Beadles Nursing Home and Share Medical Center in Woods County; 21 cases with 20 recovered at Mooreland Heritage Manor and 30 cases with 24 recovered and two deaths at Woodward Skilled Nursing and Therapy in Woodward County; and five recovered cases at Center of Family Love in Okarche, just south of the Kingfisher County line, in Canadian County, according to OSDH.

Oklahoma per county 10.7.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA 19537 200 16905 2020-10-07
TULSA 18305 172 16364 2020-10-07
CLEVELAND 6654 78 5751 2020-10-07
CANADIAN 2648 17 2196 2020-10-07
PAYNE 2471 7 2180 2020-10-07
ROGERS 2040 52 1722 2020-10-07
MUSKOGEE 1997 25 1667 2020-10-07
GARFIELD 1922 22 1550 2020-10-07
COMANCHE 1812 13 1558 2020-10-07
POTTAWATOMIE 1649 11 1294 2020-10-07
TEXAS 1640 10 1492 2020-10-07
WAGONER 1604 26 1426 2020-10-07
MCCURTAIN 1368 35 1184 2020-10-07
LE FLORE 1324 20 1087 2020-10-07
CREEK 1296 35 1088 2020-10-07
GRADY 1265 11 1037 2020-10-07
CHEROKEE 1190 8 985 2020-10-07
OSAGE 1183 13 821 2020-10-07
WOODWARD 1138 5 1024 2020-10-07
BRYAN 1108 5 915 2020-10-07
WASHINGTON 1065 41 935 2020-10-07
PITTSBURG 1018 20 877 2020-10-07
SEQUOYAH 1012 12 833 2020-10-07
MCCLAIN 987 7 826 2020-10-07
OTTAWA 961 7 835 2020-10-07
OKMULGEE 911 8 788 2020-10-07
CADDO 906 21 715 2020-10-07
DELAWARE 905 26 700 2020-10-07
JACKSON 870 10 739 2020-10-07
CUSTER 827 1 650 2020-10-07
MAYES 761 11 570 2020-10-07
KAY 716 15 565 2020-10-07
ADAIR 666 10 539 2020-10-07
BECKHAM 665 8 360 2020-10-07
CARTER 620 9 524 2020-10-07
LOGAN 601 2 456 2020-10-07
LINCOLN 566 10 420 2020-10-07
SEMINOLE 559 6 424 2020-10-07
CRAIG 535 1 488 2020-10-07
PONTOTOC 507 3 393 2020-10-07
STEPHENS 489 5 410 2020-10-07
GARVIN 433 5 355 2020-10-07
KINGFISHER 418 2 342 2020-10-07
MCINTOSH 376 7 299 2020-10-07
CHOCTAW 357 2 296 2020-10-07
ATOKA 347 1 295 2020-10-07
HUGHES 315 4 278 2020-10-07
HASKELL 309 4 270 2020-10-07
PAWNEE 274 5 245 2020-10-07
JOHNSTON 226 4 164 2020-10-07
LOVE 223 1 173 2020-10-07
PUSHMATAHA 208 2 155 2020-10-07
MARSHALL 201 2 173 2020-10-07
OKFUSKEE 189 5 128 2020-10-07
MURRAY 185 2 131 2020-10-07
NOBLE 163 3 143 2020-10-07
NOWATA 160 4 135 2020-10-07
LATIMER 154 2 132 2020-10-07
BLAINE 145 1 126 2020-10-07
WOODS 120 0 107 2020-10-07
GREER 118 8 96 2020-10-07
TILLMAN 111 2 92 2020-10-07
WASHITA 106 0 77 2020-10-07
MAJOR 103 2 88 2020-10-07
KIOWA 99 2 70 2020-10-07
ALFALFA 81 0 63 2020-10-07
COAL 75 0 67 2020-10-07
COTTON 74 3 61 2020-10-07
ROGER MILLS 74 1 41 2020-10-07
DEWEY 73 1 63 2020-10-07
BEAVER 66 0 57 2020-10-07
GRANT 55 1 44 2020-10-07
HARMON 53 0 42 2020-10-07
JEFFERSON 52 0 39 2020-10-07
36 0 7 2020-10-07
HARPER 33 1 28 2020-10-07
CIMARRON 27 0 24 2020-10-07
ELLIS 15 0 12 2020-10-07

Oklahoma per city 10.7.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA CITY 15676 168 13692 2020-10-07
TULSA 12211 122 10981 2020-10-07
NORMAN 3527 40 3112 2020-10-07
BROKEN ARROW 3418 34 3034 2020-10-07
EDMOND 3022 23 2537 2020-10-07
OTHER*** 2120 15 1819 2020-10-07
STILLWATER 2055 5 1818 2020-10-07
ENID 1779 22 1449 2020-10-07
YUKON 1316 6 1096 2020-10-07
GUYMON 1307 10 1185 2020-10-07
CLAREMORE 1217 48 1002 2020-10-07
MOORE 1153 14 969 2020-10-07
LAWTON 1150 11 948 2020-10-07
OWASSO 938 3 820 2020-10-07
SHAWNEE 930 10 704 2020-10-07
TAHLEQUAH 881 4 716 2020-10-07
BARTLESVILLE 877 38 769 2020-10-07
FORT SUPPLY 870 2 827 2020-10-07
MUSKOGEE 865 18 639 2020-10-07
JENKS 853 4 786 2020-10-07
ALTUS 775 10 663 2020-10-07
MCALESTER 773 18 656 2020-10-07
TAFT 746 2 733 2020-10-07
BIXBY 732 5 638 2020-10-07
DURANT 695 2 584 2020-10-07
CHICKASHA 660 6 546 2020-10-07
MIAMI 578 5 497 2020-10-07
SAPULPA 572 12 481 2020-10-07
PONCA CITY 570 12 448 2020-10-07
BROKEN BOW 556 22 488 2020-10-07
SAND SPRINGS 540 5 454 2020-10-07
ARDMORE 512 7 435 2020-10-07
EL RENO 489 8 395 2020-10-07
HOMINY 470 2 210 2020-10-07
VINITA 466 1 423 2020-10-07
MUSTANG 463 2 389 2020-10-07
BETHANY 449 5 378 2020-10-07
STILWELL 439 8 346 2020-10-07
IDABEL 439 6 381 2020-10-07
CHOCTAW 426 3 349 2020-10-07
GLENPOOL 420 4 373 2020-10-07
LEXINGTON 416 5 352 2020-10-07
ADA 414 1 318 2020-10-07
BLANCHARD 399 1 311 2020-10-07
SALLISAW 390 4 329 2020-10-07
CLINTON 387 0 324 2020-10-07
COLLINSVILLE 373 1 327 2020-10-07
ANADARKO 372 6 309 2020-10-07
ELK CITY 367 3 250 2020-10-07
OKMULGEE 361 5 308 2020-10-07
MCLOUD 357 1 317 2020-10-07
WEATHERFORD 355 1 255 2020-10-07
COWETA 353 13 314 2020-10-07
GROVE 353 18 289 2020-10-07
SKIATOOK 350 8 309 2020-10-07
GUTHRIE 343 0 229 2020-10-07
POTEAU 341 5 254 2020-10-07
DUNCAN 318 3 269 2020-10-07
PURCELL 294 3 260 2020-10-07
ATOKA 290 0 245 2020-10-07
SEMINOLE 289 4 197 2020-10-07
SAYRE 276 5 101 2020-10-07
NEWCASTLE 266 3 209 2020-10-07
HENRYETTA 264 3 229 2020-10-07
TUTTLE 255 4 201 2020-10-07
HUGO 254 2 220 2020-10-07
MULDROW 251 3 190 2020-10-07
WAGONER 251 6 218 2020-10-07
PRYOR CREEK 241 4 186 2020-10-07
NOBLE 236 3 196 2020-10-07
TECUMSEH 236 0 174 2020-10-07
CUSHING 230 2 207 2020-10-07
HEAVENER 226 6 202 2020-10-07
HOLDENVILLE 218 3 193 2020-10-07
PIEDMONT 206 1 167 2020-10-07
SPIRO 206 1 179 2020-10-07
JAY 204 1 139 2020-10-07
WOODWARD 203 2 158 2020-10-07
BRISTOW 201 9 175 2020-10-07
HARRAH 192 1 140 2020-10-07
MIDWEST CITY 192 7 163 2020-10-07
WEWOKA 191 1 162 2020-10-07
EUFAULA 188 4 145 2020-10-07
WARR ACRES 181 0 168 2020-10-07
STIGLER 178 3 146 2020-10-07
CHECOTAH 172 3 145 2020-10-07
HENNESSEY 172 2 153 2020-10-07
HINTON 165 0 141 2020-10-07
PAULS VALLEY 159 1 142 2020-10-07
FORT GIBSON 150 4 104 2020-10-07
CHANDLER 150 9 114 2020-10-07
LOCUST GROVE 149 0 120 2020-10-07
SPENCER 148 2 126 2020-10-07
KINGFISHER 148 0 119 2020-10-07
MARIETTA 147 0 107 2020-10-07
VIAN 146 3 132 2020-10-07
CLEVELAND 143 3 133 2020-10-07
CALERA 139 1 116 2020-10-07
CATOOSA 137 2 125 2020-10-07
SALINA 135 1 87 2020-10-07
AFTON 130 1 113 2020-10-07
MOUNDS 129 3 112 2020-10-07
DEL CITY 128 0 109 2020-10-07
MADILL 124 1 114 2020-10-07
CHELSEA 123 1 110 2020-10-07
TISHOMINGO 123 3 89 2020-10-07
SPERRY 121 2 111 2020-10-07
INOLA 120 3 106 2020-10-07
WESTVILLE 118 2 99 2020-10-07
SULPHUR 118 2 77 2020-10-07
HOOKER 117 0 111 2020-10-07
MANNFORD 117 4 97 2020-10-07
ANTLERS 109 2 71 2020-10-07
CHOUTEAU 108 6 83 2020-10-07
ROLAND 108 0 94 2020-10-07
POCOLA 107 3 81 2020-10-07
NICHOLS HILLS 106 0 97 2020-10-07
HASKELL 105 1 93 2020-10-07
ALVA 103 0 93 2020-10-07
LINDSAY 101 2 84 2020-10-07
JONES 101 2 78 2020-10-07
PERKINS 101 1 87 2020-10-07
DEWEY 101 1 89 2020-10-07
PRAGUE 98 0 77 2020-10-07
NOWATA 98 3 82 2020-10-07
WISTER 98 0 83 2020-10-07
COMMERCE 97 1 90 2020-10-07
MANGUM 96 8 78 2020-10-07
OOLOGAH 96 0 73 2020-10-07
VALLIANT 96 3 80 2020-10-07
HULBERT 95 2 83 2020-10-07
HOWE 94 0 80 2020-10-07
WRIGHT CITY 94 0 77 2020-10-07
MEEKER 92 0 53 2020-10-07
TALIHINA 90 3 77 2020-10-07
OKEMAH 90 3 73 2020-10-07
FREDERICK 89 2 71 2020-10-07
MORRIS 89 0 77 2020-10-07
GORE 88 2 69 2020-10-07
WYANDOTTE 87 1 76 2020-10-07
BEGGS 86 0 82 2020-10-07
MARLOW 85 0 66 2020-10-07
WASHINGTON 85 0 76 2020-10-07
PAWNEE 82 1 68 2020-10-07
KANSAS 80 3 63 2020-10-07
HAWORTH 78 2 61 2020-10-07
TEXHOMA 76 0 71 2020-10-07
WILBURTON 75 1 63 2020-10-07
PAWHUSKA 75 0 54 2020-10-07
KINGSTON 75 1 57 2020-10-07
COMANCHE 75 1 66 2020-10-07
KEOTA 71 0 66 2020-10-07
KELLYVILLE 69 2 58 2020-10-07
COLCORD 69 1 64 2020-10-07
STROUD 69 0 60 2020-10-07
GOODWELL 68 0 64 2020-10-07
BARNSDALL 66 2 46 2020-10-07
PERRY 66 1 59 2020-10-07
LUTHER 64 1 51 2020-10-07
FORT COBB 63 0 39 2020-10-07
CACHE 62 0 48 2020-10-07
HARTSHORNE 62 0 60 2020-10-07
ELGIN 61 1 48 2020-10-07
KIEFER 60 0 49 2020-10-07
QUAPAW 60 0 49 2020-10-07
FAIRLAND 60 0 53 2020-10-07
BINGER 58 9 44 2020-10-07
DAVIS 58 0 48 2020-10-07
WATONGA 57 0 53 2020-10-07
WALTERS 57 1 47 2020-10-07
MEAD 56 1 45 2020-10-07
APACHE 56 1 43 2020-10-07
COALGATE 56 0 50 2020-10-07
CADDO 56 0 52 2020-10-07
WYNNEWOOD 54 1 38 2020-10-07
NEWKIRK 54 1 39 2020-10-07
BLACKWELL 53 1 44 2020-10-07
BOKOSHE 53 0 50 2020-10-07
WETUMKA 53 0 49 2020-10-07
PORTER 53 0 46 2020-10-07
HELENA 52 0 44 2020-10-07
CARNEGIE 52 1 42 2020-10-07
ALEX 52 0 41 2020-10-07
CAMERON 52 0 35 2020-10-07
DRUMRIGHT 52 0 41 2020-10-07
TALALA 51 0 41 2020-10-07
FAIRVIEW 50 0 42 2020-10-07
HOLLIS 50 0 39 2020-10-07
HOBART 49 1 29 2020-10-07
WATTS 48 0 41 2020-10-07
MAYSVILLE 48 2 39 2020-10-07
OKARCHE 46 0 39 2020-10-07
CRESCENT 46 1 41 2020-10-07
WARNER 46 0 33 2020-10-07
YALE 45 0 30 2020-10-07
RED ROCK 45 1 40 2020-10-07
EARLSBORO 45 0 36 2020-10-07
LONE GROVE 43 1 29 2020-10-07
KONAWA 43 1 34 2020-10-07
QUINTON 42 0 39 2020-10-07
COLBERT 42 0 39 2020-10-07
STRATFORD 41 0 28 2020-10-07
MINCO 39 0 31 2020-10-07
TONKAWA 39 0 31 2020-10-07
HYDRO 38 0 20 2020-10-07
BOKCHITO 38 1 25 2020-10-07
BOSWELL 37 0 26 2020-10-07
WAYNE 37 0 36 2020-10-07
ADAIR 37 0 24 2020-10-07
CEMENT 36 0 32 2020-10-07
BOLEY 36 1 6 2020-10-07
MOORELAND 36 1 30 2020-10-07
PORUM 36 1 29 2020-10-07
BLAIR 36 0 29 2020-10-07
BIG CABIN 35 1 30 2020-10-07
MCCURTAIN 35 1 33 2020-10-07
WELLSTON 35 0 25 2020-10-07
NINNEKAH 35 0 33 2020-10-07
ELMORE CITY 35 0 31 2020-10-07
WILSON 35 0 32 2020-10-07
WELCH 34 0 30 2020-10-07
TYRONE 34 0 31 2020-10-07
FLETCHER 34 0 24 2020-10-07
WEBBERS FALLS 33 0 26 2020-10-07
ARCADIA 33 0 30 2020-10-07
FORT TOWSON 33 0 25 2020-10-07
THOMAS 32 0 32 2020-10-07
CHEYENNE 32 1 14 2020-10-07
GARBER 32 0 26 2020-10-07
FAIRFAX 31 0 30 2020-10-07
HAMMON 31 0 24 2020-10-07
OCHELATA 31 1 26 2020-10-07
CYRIL 30 1 19 2020-10-07
PADEN 30 0 24 2020-10-07
RAMONA 30 1 29 2020-10-07
STONEWALL 30 1 26 2020-10-07
DEWAR 28 0 24 2020-10-07
MAUD 28 0 26 2020-10-07
GLENCOE 27 0 23 2020-10-07
NEW CORDELL 27 0 22 2020-10-07
GRACEMONT 27 1 22 2020-10-07
ALLEN 27 1 19 2020-10-07
COPAN 27 0 23 2020-10-07
LEEDEY 27 1 25 2020-10-07
SHADY POINT 26 0 22 2020-10-07
WAUKOMIS 26 0 16 2020-10-07
DELAWARE 26 1 22 2020-10-07
SPAVINAW 25 0 13 2020-10-07
CLAYTON 25 0 23 2020-10-07
GEARY 25 0 21 2020-10-07
BOISE CITY 25 0 22 2020-10-07
GERONIMO 25 0 23 2020-10-07
KREBS 25 1 21 2020-10-07
BEAVER 24 0 19 2020-10-07
CANTON 24 1 22 2020-10-07
DEPEW 24 1 22 2020-10-07
RED OAK 24 0 21 2020-10-07
PANAMA 24 1 18 2020-10-07
PAOLI 24 0 20 2020-10-07
GARVIN 24 0 24 2020-10-07
ARAPAHO 24 0 16 2020-10-07
BLUEJACKET 23 0 17 2020-10-07
GANS 23 0 19 2020-10-07
OLUSTEE 23 0 19 2020-10-07
DOVER 23 0 16 2020-10-07
WANETTE 23 0 18 2020-10-07
JENNINGS 23 1 18 2020-10-07
CASHION 23 0 20 2020-10-07
RUSH SPRINGS 22 0 19 2020-10-07
MORRISON 22 0 18 2020-10-07
VERDEN 22 0 18 2020-10-07
DAVENPORT 22 0 8 2020-10-07
OKTAHA 22 0 19 2020-10-07
WELEETKA 22 1 16 2020-10-07
CARNEY 22 0 22 2020-10-07
LOOKEBA 21 2 13 2020-10-07
ARKOMA 21 0 20 2020-10-07
INDIAHOMA 21 0 19 2020-10-07
OKEENE 21 0 16 2020-10-07
ASHER 21 0 19 2020-10-07
GRANITE 20 0 16 2020-10-07
MILBURN 20 1 15 2020-10-07
BENNINGTON 20 0 14 2020-10-07
RINGLING 20 0 15 2020-10-07
LAHOMA 20 0 12 2020-10-07
KAW CITY 19 1 12 2020-10-07
KIOWA 19 1 16 2020-10-07
CHEROKEE 19 0 13 2020-10-07
WAURIKA 19 0 15 2020-10-07
TERLTON 19 0 17 2020-10-07
ACHILLE 19 0 16 2020-10-07
SASAKWA 19 0 15 2020-10-07
RINGWOOD 19 0 17 2020-10-07
HAILEYVILLE 18 0 17 2020-10-07
ROFF 18 0 14 2020-10-07
LANGLEY 18 0 13 2020-10-07
OILTON 18 1 11 2020-10-07
MEDFORD 18 0 15 2020-10-07
SEILING 17 0 16 2020-10-07
AMBER 17 0 15 2020-10-07
BUFFALO 17 1 14 2020-10-07
UNION CITY 17 0 12 2020-10-07
OPTIMA 17 0 14 2020-10-07
OAKS 17 1 5 2020-10-07
CANUTE 17 0 7 2020-10-07
TEMPLE 16 2 12 2020-10-07
AGRA 16 1 12 2020-10-07
SENTINEL 16 0 8 2020-10-07
CANEY 16 0 14 2020-10-07
SOPER 16 0 9 2020-10-07
FAIRMONT 16 0 9 2020-10-07
CANADIAN 16 0 14 2020-10-07
POCASSET 15 0 11 2020-10-07
MANNSVILLE 15 0 10 2020-10-07
LAVERNE 15 0 14 2020-10-07
BURNS FLAT 15 0 14 2020-10-07
SPRINGER 14 1 13 2020-10-07
CORN 14 0 11 2020-10-07
SAVANNA 14 0 13 2020-10-07
CALUMET 14 0 8 2020-10-07
RIPLEY 14 0 11 2020-10-07
RAVIA 14 0 12 2020-10-07
THACKERVILLE 14 0 13 2020-10-07
MOUNTAIN VIEW 14 1 8 2020-10-07
RATTAN 14 0 10 2020-10-07
HANNA 14 0 5 2020-10-07
POND CREEK 14 0 11 2020-10-07
SNYDER 13 0 12 2020-10-07
LANGSTON 13 0 13 2020-10-07
LEHIGH 13 0 11 2020-10-07
TIPTON 13 0 12 2020-10-07
KETCHUM 13 0 13 2020-10-07
MILL CREEK 13 0 5 2020-10-07
RYAN 13 0 9 2020-10-07
STUART 12 0 11 2020-10-07
MARBLE CITY 12 0 5 2020-10-07
VELMA 12 1 10 2020-10-07
LONGDALE 12 0 9 2020-10-07
ERICK 12 0 5 2020-10-07
KENEFIC 12 0 10 2020-10-07
CROWDER 12 0 11 2020-10-07
WHITEFIELD 11 0 10 2020-10-07
NORTH MIAMI 11 0 10 2020-10-07
BILLINGS 11 1 10 2020-10-07
SCHULTER 11 0 9 2020-10-07
KINTA 11 0 11 2020-10-07
BRAGGS 11 0 10 2020-10-07
HEALDTON 10 0 7 2020-10-07
OSAGE 10 0 10 2020-10-07
BUTLER 10 0 10 2020-10-07
HARDESTY 10 0 8 2020-10-07
COUNCIL HILL 10 0 9 2020-10-07
BRADLEY 10 0 9 2020-10-07
LAMONT 10 0 7 2020-10-07
VICI 10 0 8 2020-10-07
DILL CITY 9 0 9 2020-10-07
SAWYER 9 0 6 2020-10-07
DISNEY 9 0 8 2020-10-07
TRYON 9 0 9 2020-10-07
COYLE 9 0 9 2020-10-07
CALVIN 8 0 7 2020-10-07
MENO 8 0 8 2020-10-07
STRINGTOWN 8 1 6 2020-10-07
WAYNOKA 8 0 5 2020-10-07
FOSS 8 0 6 2020-10-07
DIBBLE 8 0 8 2020-10-07
LENAPAH 8 0 5 2020-10-07
DUSTIN 8 0 5 2020-10-07
AVANT 8 0 6 2020-10-07
ELDORADO 8 0 5 2020-10-07
WANN 8 0 8 2020-10-07
KREMLIN 8 0 7 2020-10-07
PRUE 8 0 8 2020-10-07
CLEO SPRINGS 8 0 6 2020-10-07
COVINGTON 8 0 5 2020-10-07
SPARKS 8 0 7 2020-10-07
RATLIFF CITY 7 0 7 2020-10-07
ORLANDO 7 0 7 2020-10-07
AMES 7 0 7 2020-10-07
CASTLE 7 0 6 2020-10-07
SHATTUCK 7 0 5 2020-10-07
FARGO 7 0 6 2020-10-07
BURBANK 7 0 6 2020-10-07
ROOSEVELT 7 0 7 2020-10-07
REYDON 7 0 1 2020-10-07
OKAY 7 0 2 2020-10-07
BOYNTON 7 0 7 2020-10-07
INDIANOLA 6 0 4 2020-10-07
NASH 6 0 6 2020-10-07
WAPANUCKA 6 0 4 2020-10-07
ALDERSON 6 0 4 2020-10-07
BERNICE 6 0 6 2020-10-07
GRANDFIELD 6 0 6 2020-10-07
SHIDLER 6 0 5 2020-10-07
MILLERTON 5 0 5 2020-10-07
HITCHCOCK 5 0 4 2020-10-07
BOWLEGS 5 0 4 2020-10-07
PITTSBURG 5 0 5 2020-10-07
MULHALL 5 0 4 2020-10-07
ALBION 5 0 5 2020-10-07
GOULD 5 0 4 2020-10-07
CUSTER CITY 5 0 4 2020-10-07
HUNTER 5 0 3 2020-10-07
BYARS 4 0 2 2020-10-07
FOYIL 4 0 2 2020-10-07
JET 4 0 3 2020-10-07
DRUMMOND 4 0 4 2020-10-07
WAKITA 4 0 3 2020-10-07
LAMAR 4 0 4 2020-10-07
FREEDOM 4 0 4 2020-10-07
WYNONA 4 0 4 2020-10-07
CARTER 4 0 2 2020-10-07
SHARON 4 0 0 2020-10-07
GOLDSBY 4 0 4 2020-10-07
FORGAN 4 0 4 2020-10-07
MARSHALL 4 0 4 2020-10-07
BESSIE 4 0 3 2020-10-07
MARLAND 4 0 4 2020-10-07
CHATTANOOGA 4 0 3 2020-10-07
MARTHA 4 0 2 2020-10-07
LONE WOLF 4 0 4 2020-10-07
MOUNTAIN PARK 4 0 4 2020-10-07
SLICK 3 0 3 2020-10-07
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 3 0 3 2020-10-07
GOLTRY 3 0 2 2020-10-07
RALSTON 3 0 3 2020-10-07
TUPELO 3 0 3 2020-10-07
HASTINGS 3 0 2 2020-10-07
REDBIRD 3 0 1 2020-10-07
STERLING 3 0 2 2020-10-07
FITZHUGH 3 0 2 2020-10-07
FOSTER 3 0 3 2020-10-07
FRANCIS 3 0 3 2020-10-07
THE VILLAGE 3 0 3 2020-10-07
BURLINGTON 3 0 1 2020-10-07
EAKLY 2 0 2 2020-10-07
CAMARGO 2 0 2 2020-10-07
ARNETT 2 0 2 2020-10-07
VERA 2 0 1 2020-10-07
RANDLETT 2 0 1 2020-10-07
HILLSDALE 2 0 2 2020-10-07
GOTEBO 2 0 1 2020-10-07
PEORIA 2 0 1 2020-10-07
DEER CREEK 2 1 1 2020-10-07
HALLETT 2 0 2 2020-10-07
BYNG 2 0 1 2020-10-07
SLAUGHTERVILLE 1 0 1 2020-10-07
BLACKBURN 1 0 1 2020-10-07
GENE AUTRY 1 0 1 2020-10-07
KEYES 1 0 1 2020-10-07
TALOGA 1 0 1 2020-10-07
DOUGHERTY 1 0 0 2020-10-07
CARMEN 1 0 1 2020-10-07
GAGE 1 0 1 2020-10-07
LOCO 1 0 1 2020-10-07
PINK 1 0 1 2020-10-07
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2020-10-07
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2020-10-07
RENTIESVILLE 1 0 0 2020-10-07
MOFFETT 1 0 1 2020-10-07
FAXON 1 0 0 2020-10-07
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 0 2020-10-07
TULLAHASSEE 1 0 0 2020-10-07
CROMWELL 1 0 1 2020-10-07
KEMP 1 0 1 2020-10-07
MEDICINE PARK 1 0 1 2020-10-07
NICOMA PARK 1 0 1 2020-10-07
COLONY 1 0 0 2020-10-07
ROCKY 1 0 1 2020-10-07

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0