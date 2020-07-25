breaking editor's pick topical featured top story

Oklahoma tops 30,000 COVID-19 cases, with 12 more deaths reported by OSDH on Saturday

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma topped 30,000 cases of COVID-19 Saturday, a single-day increase of 965, or 3.3%, with 12 more deaths reported, including one in Garfield County, according to the Health Department.

Overall, the state had a cumulative 30,081 cases of the virus, according to Saturday's Oklahoma State Department of Health report. That number of cases represents less than 1%, or .76, of Oklahoma's population, listed at 3,956,971 in July 2019, according to census.gov.

Oklahomans who have tested positive for COVID-19 and died rose to an overall 496, which is 1.65% of those who contracted the virus in the state.

St. Mary's Regional Medical Center reported a death at its facility on Thursday, but it is not know whether Saturday's OSDH death in the county is the same. Privacy laws prohibit officials from releasing more information.

Deaths in the state reported Saturday included eight in the 65 and older age range, three in the 50-64 age range and one in the 18-35 age range, according to OSDH data. There were nine men and three women who died. In addition to the Garfield County death, there were two each in Creek and Oklahoma counties and one each in Adair, Cleveland, Garvin, McCurtain, Payne, Tulsa and Wagoner counties, according to OSDH data.

Case increases per county in Northwest Oklahoma included seven in Garfield, two in Noble and one each in Blaine, Major and Kingfisher, according to OSDH data. Increases per city included six in Enid and one each in Cashion, Fairview, Hennessey and Waukomis.

State numbers

Of the total cases in Oklahoma, 5,532 were active and 24,053 have recovered, including 776 since Friday's OSDH report, according to OSDH data on Saturday.

There have been 2,687 overall cumulative hospitalizations associated with COVID-19, a single-day increase of 91, according to OSDH on Friday. Of those, 625 were hospitalized, with 225 in intensive care, based on OSDH data Friday night. The numbers represented a single-day decrease of three in hospital care and 35 in intensive care, respectively.

There were five confirmed inpatients who had tested positive for COVID-19 at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center as of Friday, and three inpatients at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center as of Thursday afternoon.

Increases of cases per age group were 327 in 18-35, 189 in 36-49, 180 in 50-64, 121 in 65 and older, 120 in 5-17 and 28 in 0-4, according to the OSDH on Saturday.

Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Saturday were 679 in the 0-4 age group, 2,462 in the 5-17 age group, 10,909 in the 18-35 age group, 6,530 in the 36-49 age group, 5,274 in the 50-64 age group and 4,226 in the 65 and older age group. The average age of those with COVID-19 is 40.4, based on OSDH data.

Of those testing positive, 15,522 have been female and 14,509 have been male. There are 50 listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Saturday.

Of the overall 496 deaths in the state associated with the virus and confirmed by the OSDH as of Saturday, 394 or 79.44%, have been 65 and older; 77 or 15.52%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 16, or 3.23%, have been in the 36-49 age group; eight, or 1.61%, have been in the 18-35 age group; and one, or .20%, has been in the 5-17 age group. More men, 262, than women, 234, have succumbed to the virus. The average age of those who have died is 74.8.

OSDH reports 77.7% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. Just more than 47% of the deaths, 235, have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 1,300 cases among long-term care residents and 759 cases among staff, according to OSDH's Executive Report filed Friday evening.

Data shows deaths in 49 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 90 each in Oklahoma and Tulsa counties; 41 in Cleveland County; 39 in Washington County; 20 each in McCurtain and Wagoner counties; 19 in DelawareCounty; 16 in Muskogee County; 12 each in Caddo, Creek and Rogers counties; 10 in Osage County; nine each in Comanche and Kay counties; seven each in Greer and Texas counties; six each in Grady and Pottawatomie counties; five each in Adair, Mayes and Seminole counties; four each in Canadian, Garvin and McClain counties; three each in Carter, Garfield, Jackson, Pawnee, Payne, Pittsburg and Sequoyah counties; two each in Cotton, Lincoln, Noble, Ottawa and Pontotoc counties; and one each in Bryan, Cherokee, Choctaw, Hughes, Kiowa, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, McIntosh, Nowata, Stephens and Tillman counties.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data released Saturday for Northwest Oklahoma counties shows Garfield with 227 cases, 142 recovered, 82 active and three deaths, including one reported by St. Mary's on July 23a woman in the 36-49 age group in June and an 86-year-old from Garfield County in April; Kingfisher with 75 cases, 59 recovered and 16 active; Noble with 71 cases, 50 recovered, 19 active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Blaine with 27 cases, 21 recovered and six active; Woodward with 27 cases, 19 recovered and eight active; Major with 22 cases, 17 recovered, four active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Woods with 14 cases, 12 recovered and two active; Grant with six cases, four recovered and two active; and Alfalfa with one recovered case.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 212 in Enid (76 active); 33 in Kingfisher (nine active); 23 in Woodward (eight active); 20 in Hennessey (five active); 18 in Okarche (two active); 11 each in Alva (one active) and Watonga (two active); nine in Fairview (one active); eight in Cashion (one active); six in Ringwood; four each in Freedom (two active), Garber (one active), Lahoma, Longdale (one active) and Pond Creek (two active); three in Waukomis (two active); two each in Dover, Marshall, Meno, Okeene (one active) and Seiling; and one each in Canton, Cleo Springs (one active), Fort Supply, Hitchcock, Jet, Lamont, Medford and Mooreland, according to data released by OSDH on Saturday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."

In Enid, there have been 103 cases, with 62 recovered and two deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 109 cases, with 68 recovered and one death, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Saturday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

Correction

The headline has been rewritten to reflect the correct number of active cases in Garfield County at 80, according to OSDH data.

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

 

