Oklahoma tops 15,000 total COVID-19 cases, with 526 new positive tests on Friday, OSDH reports

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma recorded more than 500 new COVID-19 cases for the second time in a week, as the overall number of positive tests in the state topped 15,000 Friday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
There were 526 new cases confirmed on Friday, an increase of 3.62%, bringing the state total to 15,065, according to OSDH. It was the second-highest single-day county behind the 585 recorded on Monday, June 30. There also were three deaths reported: two men and a woman, all 65 and older, with two from Tulsa County and one from Red Rock in Noble County, just east of Garfield County, according to OSDH, which was not staffed on Friday due to the July 4 holiday but provided some data on its website.
In Northwest Oklahoma, Kingfisher County's cases went up two while Garfield County's county went down by one. OSDH officials have said that numbers may fluctuate as addresses of those residents testing positive are confirmed.
State numbers
After decreasing for two days, the number of active cases in the state went back up to 3,148, rising by 52 from Thursday's 3,096, according to OSDH data. The number of those recovering from the virus saw a single-day increase of 471 for a total of 11,519 since the virus was first confirmed in the state. More than 95% in the state who have tested for the virus have been negative, according to OSDH data.
The number of Oklahomans testing positive who have been hospitalized reached 1,615 on Thursday, with 391 currently hospitalized and 165 in intensive care who have been confirmed or are suspected of having COVID-19, according to OSDH data Thursday evening. An update was not provided on Friday.
St. Mary's Regional Medical Center had no in-patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, according to a spokeswoman. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center had one in-patient with COVID-19.
The 18-36 age group continues to see the largest growth in cases, with 241 more reported on Friday, making up nearly 46% of the new cases, according to OSDH. Other single-day case increases per age group were 6 in 0-4, 45 in 5-17, 109 in 36-49, 62 in 50-64 and 63 in 65 and older.
Cumulative totals of those testing positive in the state as of Friday were 279 in the 0-4 age range, 933 in the 5-17 age range, 5,298 in the 18-35 age range, 3,384 in the 36-49 age range, 2,716 in the 50-64 age range and 2,454 in the 65 and older age range. There was one case marked "age unknown."
Of those testing positive, 7,628, or 50.63%, have been female, and 7,411 or 49.19%, have been male. Twenty-six are listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Friday. The average age of those with COVID-19 is 42.5, according to OSDH data.
Of the overall 398 deaths in the state, 319, or 80.15%, have been 65 and older; 63 or 15.83%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 10, or 2.51%, have been in the 36-49 age group; and 6, or 1.51%, have been in the 18-35 age group. More men, 204 or 51.26%, than women, 194 or 48.74%, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Friday. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 who have died is 75, according to OSDH.
Oklahoma per county 7.3.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|TULSA
|3792
|72
|2833
|OKLAHOMA
|3263
|70
|2348
|CLEVELAND
|1003
|40
|737
|TEXAS
|990
|6
|976
|MCCURTAIN
|522
|7
|357
|COMANCHE
|427
|7
|378
|PAYNE
|407
|1
|294
|WASHINGTON
|401
|39
|354
|CANADIAN
|307
|3
|233
|WAGONER
|289
|19
|204
|ROGERS
|202
|6
|146
|MCCLAIN
|191
|4
|141
|CADDO
|191
|11
|169
|OSAGE
|176
|8
|147
|DELAWARE
|165
|16
|116
|CREEK
|158
|7
|124
|GRADY
|153
|5
|122
|MUSKOGEE
|133
|11
|84
|CARTER
|120
|1
|75
|ADAIR
|119
|4
|108
|CHOCTAW
|114
|1
|104
|BRYAN
|113
|1
|75
|POTTAWATOMIE
|112
|4
|86
|KAY
|106
|7
|81
|CHEROKEE
|87
|1
|70
|MAYES
|86
|5
|67
|GARVIN
|81
|1
|54
|OTTAWA
|77
|2
|46
|GARFIELD
|74
|2
|60
|OKMULGEE
|68
|0
|52
|GREER
|66
|7
|57
|MCINTOSH
|64
|1
|47
|STEPHENS
|64
|1
|51
|CUSTER
|63
|0
|53
|PITTSBURG
|61
|3
|49
|PAWNEE
|57
|2
|48
|LOGAN
|54
|1
|33
|SEQUOYAH
|44
|3
|27
|PONTOTOC
|43
|2
|29
|JACKSON
|43
|3
|28
|SEMINOLE
|43
|3
|32
|NOBLE
|40
|1
|31
|NOWATA
|36
|1
|31
|LE FLORE
|34
|1
|28
|MARSHALL
|33
|0
|27
|LINCOLN
|32
|2
|26
|LOVE
|31
|0
|28
|BEAVER
|30
|0
|30
|KINGFISHER
|29
|0
|23
|ATOKA
|24
|0
|13
|TILLMAN
|24
|1
|22
|CRAIG
|21
|0
|19
|MURRAY
|18
|0
|16
|PUSHMATAHA
|16
|0
|10
|OKFUSKEE
|15
|0
|10
|BLAINE
|14
|0
|12
|LATIMER
|14
|1
|7
|HUGHES
|13
|0
|8
|JOHNSTON
|13
|0
|10
|WOODWARD
|12
|0
|11
|HASKELL
|11
|0
|8
|KIOWA
|11
|1
|6
|BECKHAM
|11
|0
|8
|JEFFERSON
|10
|0
|5
|MAJOR
|8
|1
|7
|COAL
|8
|0
|7
|WOODS
|6
|0
|5
|COTTON
|6
|2
|3
|WASHITA
|5
|0
|3
|DEWEY
|4
|0
|4
|GRANT
|2
|0
|2
|HARPER
|1
|0
|1
|CIMARRON
|1
|0
|1
|ALFALFA
|1
|0
|1
|HARMON
|1
|0
|0
|ELLIS
|1
|0
|1
Oklahoma per city 7.3.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|2595
|63
|1859
|TULSA
|2583
|56
|1934
|GUYMON
|824
|6
|812
|NORMAN
|506
|23
|355
|EDMOND
|506
|10
|399
|BROKEN ARROW
|505
|15
|337
|JENKS
|376
|0
|324
|STILLWATER
|360
|0
|262
|LAWTON
|339
|7
|300
|BARTLESVILLE
|324
|37
|282
|OTHER***
|269
|3
|207
|MOORE
|240
|9
|184
|BROKEN BOW
|239
|4
|155
|IDABEL
|165
|2
|114
|YUKON
|165
|1
|135
|GLENPOOL
|130
|0
|99
|OWASSO
|124
|1
|88
|CLAREMORE
|116
|5
|84
|PURCELL
|106
|3
|88
|SKIATOOK
|105
|7
|90
|ARDMORE
|104
|1
|64
|HUGO
|100
|1
|92
|PONCA CITY
|100
|5
|76
|MUSKOGEE
|97
|8
|59
|BIXBY
|97
|0
|62
|COWETA
|96
|12
|65
|GROVE
|93
|16
|70
|HINTON
|90
|0
|87
|HOOKER
|90
|0
|90
|CHICKASHA
|81
|4
|60
|SHAWNEE
|78
|4
|57
|SAND SPRINGS
|78
|2
|61
|BETHANY
|75
|1
|35
|ENID
|71
|2
|57
|SAPULPA
|69
|3
|55
|MANGUM
|66
|7
|57
|COLLINSVILLE
|63
|1
|45
|TAHLEQUAH
|63
|1
|52
|STILWELL
|62
|4
|54
|DURANT
|62
|0
|41
|WAGONER
|59
|4
|47
|EL RENO
|54
|1
|26
|MIAMI
|53
|2
|27
|BLANCHARD
|50
|0
|33
|MUSTANG
|48
|1
|37
|CHOCTAW
|44
|1
|28
|DUNCAN
|44
|0
|33
|MCALESTER
|42
|3
|33
|WEATHERFORD
|41
|0
|38
|MIDWEST CITY
|41
|2
|26
|BINGER
|41
|9
|32
|PAULS VALLEY
|39
|0
|28
|ALTUS
|38
|3
|26
|WRIGHT CITY
|36
|0
|25
|WESTVILLE
|36
|0
|35
|GUTHRIE
|35
|0
|24
|TUTTLE
|35
|1
|29
|DEWEY
|34
|1
|33
|CLEVELAND
|34
|2
|26
|CHECOTAH
|33
|1
|25
|ADA
|33
|0
|24
|NICHOLS HILLS
|33
|0
|28
|OKMULGEE
|32
|0
|25
|ANADARKO
|32
|1
|25
|NEWCASTLE
|30
|1
|19
|WARR ACRES
|30
|0
|22
|NOBLE
|30
|1
|23
|KELLYVILLE
|29
|2
|26
|JAY
|27
|0
|18
|VALLIANT
|27
|0
|24
|TEXHOMA
|27
|0
|27
|CUSHING
|26
|1
|20
|EUFAULA
|26
|0
|17
|PRYOR CREEK
|25
|1
|22
|HOMINY
|25
|0
|23
|PIEDMONT
|25
|0
|22
|LEXINGTON
|23
|0
|19
|FREDERICK
|23
|1
|22
|OCHELATA
|22
|1
|20
|SPERRY
|22
|0
|14
|HAWORTH
|22
|0
|14
|LINDSAY
|22
|0
|15
|DEL CITY
|22
|0
|15
|RED ROCK
|21
|1
|17
|ATOKA
|20
|0
|11
|CHOUTEAU
|20
|3
|11
|SPENCER
|20
|0
|15
|INOLA
|20
|0
|15
|SEMINOLE
|20
|2
|14
|VINITA
|20
|0
|18
|SALLISAW
|19
|0
|11
|NOWATA
|19
|1
|16
|MARIETTA
|18
|0
|16
|LOCUST GROVE
|18
|0
|15
|CLINTON
|18
|0
|12
|WEWOKA
|17
|0
|14
|KINGSTON
|17
|0
|15
|TYRONE
|17
|0
|15
|HARRAH
|16
|0
|12
|MCLOUD
|16
|0
|11
|SULPHUR
|16
|0
|15
|COLCORD
|16
|0
|11
|AFTON
|16
|0
|14
|MADILL
|16
|0
|12
|WATTS
|15
|0
|15
|PAWNEE
|15
|0
|14
|PAWHUSKA
|14
|0
|13
|CATOOSA
|14
|0
|11
|FORT GIBSON
|14
|2
|10
|PERKINS
|14
|0
|7
|SALINA
|14
|0
|6
|JONES
|14
|0
|13
|MOUNDS
|14
|0
|12
|OOLOGAH
|13
|0
|9
|CALERA
|13
|0
|8
|HASKELL
|13
|0
|9
|BEGGS
|13
|0
|12
|GOODWELL
|13
|0
|13
|COMANCHE
|12
|1
|11
|PERRY
|12
|0
|8
|WASHINGTON
|11
|0
|5
|WILBURTON
|11
|1
|5
|HENNESSEY
|10
|0
|9
|BARNSDALL
|10
|2
|8
|HULBERT
|10
|0
|8
|WAYNE
|10
|0
|10
|HENRYETTA
|10
|0
|7
|TECUMSEH
|10
|0
|10
|MULDROW
|10
|1
|6
|WOODWARD
|10
|0
|9
|MEAD
|9
|1
|4
|ELGIN
|9
|0
|9
|OPTIMA
|9
|0
|9
|RAMONA
|9
|0
|8
|BRISTOW
|9
|0
|8
|KIEFER
|9
|0
|6
|CHANDLER
|9
|1
|6
|OKEMAH
|9
|0
|4
|KINGFISHER
|9
|0
|6
|GORE
|9
|1
|7
|ELK CITY
|9
|0
|6
|ARCADIA
|9
|0
|8
|APACHE
|8
|0
|5
|CACHE
|8
|0
|5
|OKARCHE
|8
|0
|6
|ALEX
|8
|0
|8
|BEAVER
|8
|0
|8
|GARVIN
|8
|0
|7
|HOLDENVILLE
|8
|0
|4
|MANNFORD
|8
|0
|6
|WATONGA
|7
|0
|5
|LONE GROVE
|7
|0
|3
|COLBERT
|7
|0
|6
|MARLOW
|7
|0
|6
|COALGATE
|7
|0
|6
|DELAWARE
|7
|0
|5
|WYNNEWOOD
|7
|1
|2
|CADDO
|6
|0
|3
|MAYSVILLE
|6
|0
|4
|GRACEMONT
|6
|0
|6
|FORT COBB
|6
|0
|6
|STIGLER
|6
|0
|4
|ADAIR
|6
|0
|6
|ANTLERS
|6
|0
|3
|COPAN
|6
|0
|6
|BENNINGTON
|6
|0
|6
|COMMERCE
|6
|0
|4
|ALVA
|6
|0
|5
|PRAGUE
|6
|0
|5
|WISTER
|6
|0
|6
|FORT TOWSON
|5
|0
|5
|FAIRFAX
|5
|0
|3
|JENNINGS
|5
|0
|5
|PORUM
|5
|1
|3
|CHELSEA
|5
|0
|3
|HARTSHORNE
|5
|0
|5
|BOKCHITO
|5
|0
|5
|STROUD
|5
|0
|4
|LOOKEBA
|5
|1
|3
|HEAVENER
|5
|0
|5
|TEMPLE
|5
|2
|3
|BOKOSHE
|5
|0
|3
|GEARY
|4
|0
|4
|WETUMKA
|4
|0
|3
|SPIRO
|4
|0
|2
|TALALA
|4
|0
|3
|FLETCHER
|4
|0
|4
|KONAWA
|4
|1
|2
|WILSON
|4
|0
|3
|BOSWELL
|4
|0
|3
|TALIHINA
|4
|1
|2
|FAIRVIEW
|4
|0
|4
|PRUE
|4
|0
|3
|WARNER
|4
|0
|4
|RINGLING
|4
|0
|2
|MORRIS
|4
|0
|1
|TISHOMINGO
|4
|0
|4
|HOBART
|4
|0
|2
|MEEKER
|4
|0
|4
|TONKAWA
|4
|0
|4
|RUSH SPRINGS
|4
|0
|4
|VIAN
|4
|1
|3
|NEWKIRK
|4
|1
|2
|CANADIAN
|4
|0
|4
|HARDESTY
|4
|0
|4
|FORGAN
|4
|0
|4
|LUTHER
|3
|0
|3
|WYANDOTTE
|3
|0
|1
|YALE
|3
|0
|3
|WELLSTON
|3
|0
|3
|MULHALL
|3
|0
|2
|QUINTON
|3
|0
|2
|CYRIL
|3
|0
|3
|PORTER
|3
|0
|3
|AMBER
|3
|0
|2
|AGRA
|3
|1
|1
|ELMORE CITY
|3
|0
|2
|INDIAHOMA
|3
|0
|2
|DEPEW
|3
|1
|2
|OLUSTEE
|3
|0
|0
|ALLEN
|3
|1
|2
|WANN
|3
|0
|3
|SHADY POINT
|3
|0
|3
|POTEAU
|3
|0
|3
|ASHER
|3
|0
|3
|NORTH MIAMI
|3
|0
|3
|BLACKWELL
|3
|0
|3
|LENAPAH
|3
|0
|3
|STONEWALL
|3
|1
|1
|SAYRE
|3
|0
|3
|WEBBERS FALLS
|3
|0
|2
|WANETTE
|3
|0
|3
|CASHION
|3
|0
|3
|WELEETKA
|3
|0
|3
|RYAN
|3
|0
|1
|MORRISON
|3
|0
|2
|CLAYTON
|3
|0
|2
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|3
|1
|2
|CALUMET
|3
|0
|3
|MCCURTAIN
|3
|0
|2
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|RIPLEY
|2
|0
|1
|BLAIR
|2
|0
|2
|MILLERTON
|2
|0
|1
|FOSS
|2
|0
|1
|WAPANUCKA
|2
|0
|2
|DAVIS
|2
|0
|1
|LONGDALE
|2
|0
|2
|PAOLI
|2
|0
|2
|ROOSEVELT
|2
|0
|0
|THOMAS
|2
|0
|2
|WAURIKA
|2
|0
|1
|CANEY
|2
|0
|0
|SEILING
|2
|0
|2
|KINTA
|2
|0
|2
|MAUD
|2
|0
|1
|ORLANDO
|2
|0
|0
|QUAPAW
|2
|0
|1
|KANSAS
|2
|0
|1
|EARLSBORO
|2
|0
|2
|MANNSVILLE
|2
|0
|1
|RINGWOOD
|2
|0
|2
|SASAKWA
|2
|0
|2
|MARBLE CITY
|2
|0
|0
|CRESCENT
|2
|0
|2
|COUNCIL HILL
|2
|0
|1
|KIOWA
|2
|0
|1
|ROFF
|2
|0
|0
|CARNEGIE
|2
|0
|2
|GLENCOE
|2
|0
|1
|TERLTON
|2
|0
|2
|MINCO
|2
|0
|1
|CROWDER
|2
|0
|2
|ACHILLE
|2
|0
|2
|LANGSTON
|2
|0
|2
|FAIRLAND
|2
|0
|2
|LAHOMA
|2
|0
|2
|HEALDTON
|2
|0
|2
|VERDEN
|2
|0
|2
|POCOLA
|2
|0
|1
|STRATFORD
|2
|0
|2
|MARLAND
|1
|0
|1
|MEDFORD
|1
|0
|1
|SENTINEL
|1
|0
|1
|HYDRO
|1
|0
|1
|MEDICINE PARK
|1
|0
|1
|NINNEKAH
|1
|0
|1
|FORT SUPPLY
|1
|0
|1
|OAKS
|1
|0
|1
|GERONIMO
|1
|0
|1
|MARSHALL
|1
|0
|0
|KEOTA
|1
|0
|1
|LOCO
|1
|0
|1
|ARAPAHO
|1
|0
|1
|HALLETT
|1
|0
|1
|SAVANNA
|1
|0
|1
|SPRINGER
|1
|0
|1
|STERLING
|1
|0
|0
|GENE AUTRY
|1
|0
|1
|OILTON
|1
|1
|0
|LEEDEY
|1
|0
|1
|BRADLEY
|1
|0
|1
|DOVER
|1
|0
|1
|BIG CABIN
|1
|1
|0
|FRANCIS
|1
|0
|1
|KENEFIC
|1
|0
|0
|SAWYER
|1
|0
|1
|WALTERS
|1
|0
|0
|LEHIGH
|1
|0
|1
|CALVIN
|1
|0
|1
|RAVIA
|1
|0
|1
|PITTSBURG
|1
|0
|1
|DISNEY
|1
|0
|1
|BERNICE
|1
|0
|0
|DEWAR
|1
|0
|1
|LAVERNE
|1
|0
|1
|VICI
|1
|0
|1
|OKEENE
|1
|0
|1
|BYNG
|1
|0
|1
|GARBER
|1
|0
|1
|RED OAK
|1
|0
|1
|LAMONT
|1
|0
|1
|SPAVINAW
|1
|0
|1
|RATTAN
|1
|0
|1
|BOISE CITY
|1
|0
|1
|BRAGGS
|1
|0
|0
|BOLEY
|1
|0
|1
|SNYDER
|1
|0
|1
|TRYON
|1
|0
|1
|JET
|1
|0
|1
|CAMERON
|1
|0
|1
|THE VILLAGE
|1
|0
|0
|KAW CITY
|1
|1
|0
|GRANDFIELD
|1
|0
|0
|HOLLIS
|1
|0
|0
|WYNONA
|1
|0
|1
|STRINGTOWN
|1
|0
|1
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|1
|0
|1
|SHATTUCK
|1
|0
|1
|MOORELAND
|1
|0
|1
|MILL CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|ROLAND
|1
|0
|1
|HASTINGS
|1
|0
|1
|PADEN
|1
|0
|1
|SOPER
|1
|0
|1
|DILL CITY
|1
|0
|1
Data shows deaths in 48 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 72 in Tulsa County; 70 in Oklahoma County; 40 in Cleveland County; 39 in Washington County; 19 in Wagoner County; 16 in Delaware County; 11 each in Caddo and Muskogee counties; 8 in Osage County; 7 each in Comanche, Creek, Greer, Kay and McCurtain counties; 6 each in Rogers and Texas counties; 5 in Grady and Mayes counties; 4 each in Adair, McClain and Pottawatomie counties; 3 each in Canadian, Jackson, Pittsburg, Seminole and Sequoyah counties; 2 each in Cotton, Garfield, Lincoln, Ottawa, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; and 1 each in Bryan, Carter, Cherokee, Choctaw, Garvin, Kiowa, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, McIntosh, Noble, Nowata, Payne, Stephens and Tillman counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data released Monday for Northwest Oklahoma counties shows Garfield with 74 cases, 60 recovered and two deaths, a woman in the 36-49 age group in June and an 86-year-old from Garfield County in April; Noble with 40 cases, 31 recovered; Kingfisher with 29 cases, 23 recovered; Blaine with 14 cases, 12 recovered; Woodward with 12 cases, 11 recovered; Major with eight cases, seven recovered and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Woods with seven cases, five recovered; Grant with two recovered cases; and Alfalfa with one recovered case.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 72 in Enid (15 active); 10 each in Hennessey (one active) and Woodward (one active); nine in Kingfisher (three active); eight in Okarche (two activie); seven in Watonga (two active); six in Alva (one active); four each in Fairview and Geary; two each in Lahoma, Longdale and Ringwood; and one each in Dover, Fort Supply, Garber, Jet, Lamont, Laverne, Medford, Mooreland and Okeene, according to data released by OSDH on Monday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 46 cases with 37 recovered, from the 73701 Zip Code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 24 cases with 18 recovered from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Thursday. There also was one unrecovered case in the 73705 Zip Code.
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
