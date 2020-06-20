ENID, Okla. — The state surpassed the 10,000 mark in the number of COVID-19 cases, adding 331 more on Saturday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, which also reported another death.
A Tulsa County man in the 65 and older age group who tested positive for COVID-19 has died, according to OSDH data, bringing the overall total of deaths associated with the virus to 368.
There were three more cases in Northwest Oklahoma reported Saturday, one each in Blaine, Garfield and Kingfisher counties. Enid picked up the Garfield County cases, and there were positive tests confirmed in Geary and Cashion, according to OSDH data.
State numbers
There are 10,037 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma, an increase of 3.41% over Friday's 9,706. Of those cases, 2,255 of those active and 7,414, or 73.8% recovered, including 202 since Friday's OSDH report.
The virus has been recorded in 75 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with Roger Mills and Ellis counties, in the far western part of the state, free of confirmed cases, based on Saturday's OSDH data.
Of the 283,875 total specimens collected for COVID-19 testing in the state, 271,925, or 95.79%, have been negative.
Overall, there have been 1,209 Oklahomans who have tested positive for the virus who have been hospitalized, with 197 of those who have tested positive or are suspected of having the virus in hospitals, according to OSDH data Friday evening. Of those, 93 are in intensive care.
Cumulative totals of those testing positive in the state as of Saturday were 181 in the 0-4 age range, 551 in the 5-17 age range, 3,182 in the 18-35 age range, 2,232 in the 36-49 age range, 1,947 in the 50-64 age range and 1,944 in the 65 and older age range. The 18-35 age group continues to gain cases at a higher rate, with 130 on Saturday. Other gains by age range were 10 in the 0-4, 26 in the 5-17, 83 in the 36-49, 55 in the 50-64 and 27 in the 65 and older.
The average age of those with COVID-19 is 44.8, according to OSDH data. Of those testing positive, 5,143, or 51.24%, have been female, and 4,845, or 48.27%, have been male. Forty-nine are listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Saturday.
The virus has impacted health care and long-term care, with 1,159, or 11.9%, of the state’s positive COVID-19 cases involving someone who has worked in or was responsible for direct patient care in that setting, according to an OSDH executive report Friday evening. There have been 1,005 cases among long-term care and nursing home residents, according to the report, which also shows 199 deaths in that setting, including one staff member in Northwest Oklahoma in April.
Of the overall 368 deaths in the state, 296, or 80.44%, have been 65 and older; 58, or 15.76%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 8, or 2.17%, have been in the 36-49 age group; and 6, or 1.63%, have been in the 18-35 age group. More men, 188 or 51.09%, than women, 180 or 48.91%, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Saturday. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 who have died is 75.1, according to OSDH.
Of those deaths associated with long-term care, 80% had at least one pre-existing condition such as diabetes, heart or circulatory disease, chronic lung disease, liver disease or renal failure.
Data shows deaths per county are 66 in Tulsa County; 65 in Oklahoma County; 40 in Cleveland County; 38 in Washington County; 17 in Wagoner County; 16 in Delaware County; 10 in Caddo County; 9 in Muskogee County; 8 in Osage County; 7 each in Creek, Greer, and Kay counties; 6 in Texas County; 5 in Comanche and Rogers counties; 4 each in Adair, Grady, Mayes, McClain and Pottawatomie counties; 3 each in Canadian, Jackson, Pittsburg, Seminole and Sequoyah counties; 2 each in Cotton, Lincoln, McCurtain, Ottawa, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; and 1 each in Bryan, Carter, Cherokee, Choctaw, Garfield, Garvin, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, McIntosh, Nowata, Payne, Stephens and Tillman counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data released Saturday for Northwest Oklahoma counties shows Garfield with 55 cases, 45 recovered and one death, an 86-year-old Garfield County woman, in April; Kingfisher with 18 cases, 12 recovered; Blaine with 14 cases, nine recovered; Woodward with 12 cases, eight recovered; Major with seven cases, five recovered and one death, a woman in the 18-35 age group; Woods with five recovered cases; Grant with two recovered cases; and Alfalfa with one recovered case.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 52 in Enid (10 active); 10 in Woodward (three active); eight in Hennessey (five active); six each in Kingfisher and Watonga (two active); five each in Alva and Okarche (one active); four each in Fairview (one active); and Geary (one active); two each in Lahoma and Longdale (1 active); and one each in Cashion (1 active) Dover, Fort Supply (one active), Garber, Jet, Lamont, Laverne, Medford, Mooreland, Okeene and Ringwood, according to data released by OSDH on Friday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 36 cases with 29 recovered, from the 73701 Zip Code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 16 cases with 13 recovered from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data.
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
Oklahoma per county 6.20.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|TULSA
|2206
|66
|1368
|OKLAHOMA
|1990
|65
|1469
|TEXAS
|978
|6
|963
|CLEVELAND
|640
|40
|503
|WASHINGTON
|367
|38
|310
|COMANCHE
|364
|5
|312
|MCCURTAIN
|245
|2
|115
|PAYNE
|215
|1
|54
|WAGONER
|202
|17
|142
|CANADIAN
|192
|3
|144
|CADDO
|180
|10
|161
|OSAGE
|130
|8
|101
|MCCLAIN
|124
|4
|106
|GRADY
|123
|4
|110
|ROGERS
|123
|5
|91
|CREEK
|122
|7
|98
|DELAWARE
|115
|16
|89
|CHOCTAW
|107
|1
|98
|ADAIR
|104
|4
|89
|MUSKOGEE
|92
|9
|52
|POTTAWATOMIE
|83
|4
|64
|KAY
|79
|7
|55
|BRYAN
|69
|1
|43
|CARTER
|66
|1
|56
|GREER
|66
|7
|57
|CHEROKEE
|65
|1
|35
|MAYES
|65
|4
|36
|GARFIELD
|55
|1
|45
|CUSTER
|49
|0
|38
|STEPHENS
|49
|1
|42
|PITTSBURG
|48
|3
|40
|PAWNEE
|47
|2
|35
|GARVIN
|43
|1
|20
|OTTAWA
|43
|2
|35
|OKMULGEE
|40
|0
|31
|SEMINOLE
|33
|3
|28
|JACKSON
|32
|3
|25
|BEAVER
|30
|0
|30
|MCINTOSH
|29
|1
|13
|NOWATA
|27
|1
|23
|LE FLORE
|26
|1
|15
|LOGAN
|26
|1
|20
|NOBLE
|26
|0
|11
|LINCOLN
|25
|2
|20
|LOVE
|25
|0
|22
|PONTOTOC
|23
|2
|19
|TILLMAN
|23
|1
|22
|SEQUOYAH
|22
|3
|16
|MARSHALL
|22
|0
|11
|CRAIG
|18
|0
|16
|KINGFISHER
|18
|0
|12
|BLAINE
|14
|0
|9
|ATOKA
|13
|0
|5
|MURRAY
|13
|0
|10
|WOODWARD
|12
|0
|8
|PUSHMATAHA
|9
|0
|5
|JOHNSTON
|8
|0
|5
|BECKHAM
|8
|0
|7
|OKFUSKEE
|7
|0
|6
|HASKELL
|7
|0
|6
|LATIMER
|7
|1
|5
|MAJOR
|7
|1
|5
|KIOWA
|6
|0
|5
|COAL
|6
|0
|4
|COTTON
|5
|2
|3
|WOODS
|5
|0
|5
|DEWEY
|4
|0
|2
|JEFFERSON
|4
|0
|4
|HUGHES
|3
|0
|3
|WASHITA
|3
|0
|2
|GRANT
|2
|0
|2
|HARPER
|1
|0
|1
|CIMARRON
|1
|0
|1
|ALFALFA
|1
|0
|1
Oklahoma per city 6.20.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|1578
|59
|1155
|TULSA
|1539
|51
|988
|GUYMON
|813
|6
|799
|EDMOND
|322
|9
|231
|NORMAN
|306
|23
|234
|BARTLESVILLE
|306
|36
|255
|LAWTON
|299
|5
|270
|BROKEN ARROW
|291
|12
|188
|JENKS
|197
|0
|75
|STILLWATER
|183
|0
|32
|OTHER***
|175
|3
|126
|MOORE
|162
|9
|133
|YUKON
|108
|1
|85
|BROKEN BOW
|102
|1
|47
|HUGO
|94
|1
|87
|HOOKER
|90
|0
|90
|HINTON
|88
|0
|87
|PURCELL
|84
|3
|73
|GROVE
|80
|16
|62
|SKIATOOK
|79
|7
|55
|CLAREMORE
|78
|5
|60
|IDABEL
|76
|0
|27
|PONCA CITY
|74
|5
|54
|COWETA
|73
|12
|53
|GLENPOOL
|71
|0
|37
|OWASSO
|70
|1
|45
|MUSKOGEE
|67
|7
|36
|CHICKASHA
|66
|4
|59
|MANGUM
|66
|7
|57
|ARDMORE
|57
|1
|48
|SHAWNEE
|57
|4
|41
|SAND SPRINGS
|55
|2
|42
|STILWELL
|54
|4
|47
|SAPULPA
|54
|3
|43
|ENID
|52
|1
|42
|BIXBY
|50
|0
|33
|TAHLEQUAH
|49
|1
|27
|WAGONER
|48
|4
|38
|BINGER
|40
|9
|31
|DURANT
|37
|0
|25
|WEATHERFORD
|35
|0
|30
|DEWEY
|33
|1
|31
|MCALESTER
|33
|3
|29
|BETHANY
|33
|1
|27
|COLLINSVILLE
|33
|0
|24
|WESTVILLE
|32
|0
|27
|DUNCAN
|30
|0
|27
|ALTUS
|30
|3
|23
|MUSTANG
|28
|1
|22
|BLANCHARD
|28
|0
|27
|KELLYVILLE
|28
|2
|24
|ANADARKO
|28
|1
|22
|TEXHOMA
|27
|0
|27
|NICHOLS HILLS
|26
|0
|21
|NOBLE
|26
|1
|24
|CHOCTAW
|26
|1
|20
|CLEVELAND
|26
|2
|22
|MIAMI
|25
|2
|19
|MIDWEST CITY
|25
|2
|21
|EL RENO
|23
|1
|14
|TUTTLE
|23
|0
|18
|FREDERICK
|23
|1
|22
|PRYOR CREEK
|22
|1
|13
|GUTHRIE
|22
|0
|18
|HOMINY
|21
|0
|16
|PIEDMONT
|21
|0
|15
|CUSHING
|21
|1
|19
|PAULS VALLEY
|20
|0
|8
|WRIGHT CITY
|20
|0
|8
|VALLIANT
|19
|0
|19
|VINITA
|17
|0
|15
|WARR ACRES
|17
|0
|15
|ADA
|17
|0
|15
|OKMULGEE
|17
|0
|13
|RED ROCK
|17
|0
|6
|LEXINGTON
|17
|0
|12
|CHECOTAH
|16
|1
|8
|TYRONE
|16
|0
|15
|SEMINOLE
|15
|2
|12
|KINGSTON
|15
|0
|6
|NEWCASTLE
|15
|1
|9
|WEWOKA
|14
|0
|13
|NOWATA
|14
|1
|12
|LOCUST GROVE
|14
|0
|6
|SPENCER
|14
|0
|12
|MARIETTA
|14
|0
|11
|WATTS
|14
|0
|12
|PAWHUSKA
|13
|0
|13
|AFTON
|13
|0
|12
|LINDSAY
|13
|0
|6
|GOODWELL
|13
|0
|13
|SULPHUR
|13
|0
|10
|OCHELATA
|13
|1
|10
|JAY
|12
|0
|8
|EUFAULA
|12
|0
|4
|PAWNEE
|12
|0
|5
|DEL CITY
|12
|0
|12
|COMANCHE
|12
|1
|8
|ATOKA
|11
|0
|4
|CLINTON
|11
|0
|5
|FORT GIBSON
|11
|2
|7
|MCLOUD
|10
|0
|10
|CHOUTEAU
|10
|2
|5
|BEGGS
|10
|0
|9
|WOODWARD
|10
|0
|7
|HARRAH
|10
|0
|10
|JONES
|10
|0
|5
|MOUNDS
|9
|0
|7
|OOLOGAH
|9
|0
|6
|HASKELL
|9
|0
|6
|GORE
|9
|1
|6
|CATOOSA
|9
|0
|7
|SALINA
|9
|0
|4
|OPTIMA
|9
|0
|9
|SPERRY
|9
|0
|9
|HAWORTH
|8
|0
|5
|HENNESSEY
|8
|0
|3
|TECUMSEH
|8
|0
|6
|INOLA
|8
|0
|7
|BARNSDALL
|8
|2
|4
|ELGIN
|8
|0
|6
|ALEX
|8
|0
|8
|BRISTOW
|8
|0
|8
|BEAVER
|8
|0
|8
|HENRYETTA
|7
|0
|4
|COLCORD
|7
|0
|5
|MADILL
|7
|0
|5
|SALLISAW
|7
|0
|7
|ARCADIA
|7
|0
|6
|WAYNE
|7
|0
|5
|PERKINS
|7
|0
|1
|HULBERT
|7
|0
|3
|RAMONA
|7
|0
|7
|WATONGA
|6
|0
|4
|MARLOW
|6
|0
|6
|MEAD
|6
|1
|3
|WISTER
|6
|0
|6
|PERRY
|6
|0
|3
|COPAN
|6
|0
|6
|FORT COBB
|6
|0
|6
|ELK CITY
|6
|0
|5
|BENNINGTON
|6
|0
|6
|GRACEMONT
|6
|0
|5
|KIEFER
|6
|0
|4
|ADAIR
|6
|0
|5
|FORT TOWSON
|6
|0
|4
|KINGFISHER
|6
|0
|6
|CALERA
|6
|0
|2
|MANNFORD
|5
|0
|5
|HEAVENER
|5
|0
|1
|WASHINGTON
|5
|0
|5
|JENNINGS
|5
|0
|5
|ANTLERS
|5
|0
|3
|CHANDLER
|5
|1
|3
|BOKCHITO
|5
|0
|0
|OKARCHE
|5
|0
|4
|COALGATE
|5
|0
|3
|TEMPLE
|5
|2
|3
|COLBERT
|5
|0
|3
|WILBURTON
|5
|1
|4
|ALVA
|5
|0
|5
|CACHE
|5
|0
|5
|APACHE
|4
|0
|3
|MEEKER
|4
|0
|2
|PRAGUE
|4
|0
|3
|TISHOMINGO
|4
|0
|3
|RUSH SPRINGS
|4
|0
|4
|DELAWARE
|4
|0
|4
|STIGLER
|4
|0
|4
|LOOKEBA
|4
|0
|3
|STROUD
|4
|0
|4
|FORGAN
|4
|0
|4
|HARTSHORNE
|4
|0
|3
|MULDROW
|4
|1
|2
|HARDESTY
|4
|0
|4
|GEARY
|4
|0
|3
|FAIRVIEW
|4
|0
|3
|CYRIL
|3
|0
|3
|MAYSVILLE
|3
|0
|3
|CANADIAN
|3
|0
|0
|WILSON
|3
|0
|3
|DEPEW
|3
|1
|2
|BLACKWELL
|3
|0
|3
|NORTH MIAMI
|3
|0
|3
|LUTHER
|3
|0
|3
|ALLEN
|3
|1
|2
|SAYRE
|3
|0
|3
|KONAWA
|3
|1
|2
|TALIHINA
|3
|1
|2
|ASHER
|3
|0
|3
|WANETTE
|3
|0
|3
|PORTER
|3
|0
|3
|YALE
|3
|0
|3
|LONE GROVE
|3
|0
|3
|TONKAWA
|3
|0
|1
|LENAPAH
|3
|0
|1
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|3
|0
|2
|POTEAU
|3
|0
|3
|BOSWELL
|3
|0
|2
|VIAN
|3
|1
|2
|FLETCHER
|3
|0
|3
|SHADY POINT
|3
|0
|1
|CALUMET
|3
|0
|2
|COMMERCE
|3
|0
|3
|WELLSTON
|3
|0
|3
|WEBBERS FALLS
|2
|0
|1
|PRUE
|2
|0
|2
|GARVIN
|2
|0
|2
|WARNER
|2
|0
|0
|OKEMAH
|2
|0
|2
|AMBER
|2
|0
|2
|MCCURTAIN
|2
|0
|2
|WELEETKA
|2
|0
|2
|ACHILLE
|2
|0
|2
|SPIRO
|2
|0
|1
|TERLTON
|2
|0
|2
|CHELSEA
|2
|0
|2
|PAOLI
|2
|0
|2
|VERDEN
|2
|0
|2
|SEILING
|2
|0
|2
|HOLDENVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|QUINTON
|2
|0
|2
|NEWKIRK
|2
|1
|0
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|CLAYTON
|2
|0
|1
|INDIAHOMA
|2
|0
|2
|BLAIR
|2
|0
|2
|STONEWALL
|2
|1
|1
|FAIRLAND
|2
|0
|2
|CROWDER
|2
|0
|2
|THOMAS
|2
|0
|2
|EARLSBORO
|2
|0
|2
|KINTA
|2
|0
|1
|LAHOMA
|2
|0
|2
|HOBART
|2
|0
|2
|ELMORE CITY
|2
|0
|1
|WANN
|2
|0
|2
|WYNNEWOOD
|2
|1
|1
|CADDO
|2
|0
|2
|RINGLING
|2
|0
|2
|WAPANUCKA
|2
|0
|2
|PORUM
|2
|0
|0
|LONGDALE
|2
|0
|1
|AGRA
|2
|1
|0
|DISNEY
|1
|0
|1
|MEDFORD
|1
|0
|1
|STRINGTOWN
|1
|0
|1
|SOPER
|1
|0
|1
|STRATFORD
|1
|0
|0
|CALVIN
|1
|0
|1
|CAMERON
|1
|0
|1
|LANGSTON
|1
|0
|1
|PADEN
|1
|0
|1
|ROLAND
|1
|0
|1
|CARNEGIE
|1
|0
|1
|MILL CREEK
|1
|0
|0
|MORRIS
|1
|0
|0
|TALALA
|1
|0
|1
|LAMONT
|1
|0
|1
|LAVERNE
|1
|0
|1
|DOVER
|1
|0
|1
|SNYDER
|1
|0
|1
|LOCO
|1
|0
|1
|GARBER
|1
|0
|1
|BRADLEY
|1
|0
|1
|KAW CITY
|1
|1
|0
|MULHALL
|1
|0
|0
|BYNG
|1
|0
|1
|BOISE CITY
|1
|0
|1
|KANSAS
|1
|0
|1
|OAKS
|1
|0
|1
|SPAVINAW
|1
|0
|1
|LEHIGH
|1
|0
|1
|OKEENE
|1
|0
|1
|OILTON
|1
|1
|0
|CASHION
|1
|0
|0
|SENTINEL
|1
|0
|1
|GERONIMO
|1
|0
|1
|BIG CABIN
|1
|1
|0
|SAVANNA
|1
|0
|1
|RINGWOOD
|1
|0
|1
|FORT SUPPLY
|1
|0
|0
|VICI
|1
|0
|0
|HEALDTON
|1
|0
|1
|CRESCENT
|1
|0
|1
|MAUD
|1
|0
|1
|COUNCIL HILL
|1
|0
|1
|PITTSBURG
|1
|0
|1
|SPRINGER
|1
|0
|1
|RED OAK
|1
|0
|1
|RATTAN
|1
|0
|1
|ARAPAHO
|1
|0
|1
|MOORELAND
|1
|0
|1
|GENE AUTRY
|1
|0
|0
|MANNSVILLE
|1
|0
|0
|BOKOSHE
|1
|0
|0
|STERLING
|1
|0
|1
|JET
|1
|0
|1
|TRYON
|1
|0
|1
|QUAPAW
|1
|0
|0
|DILL CITY
|1
|0
|1
|HYDRO
|1
|0
|1
|SAWYER
|1
|0
|1
|LEEDEY
|1
|0
|0
|NINNEKAH
|1
|0
|1
|BOLEY
|1
|0
|0
|MILLERTON
|1
|0
|0
|MARLAND
|1
|0
|1
|GLENCOE
|1
|0
|0
|SASAKWA
|1
|0
|1
|WAURIKA
|1
|0
|1
|DEWAR
|1
|0
|1
|KIOWA
|1
|0
|1
|MEDICINE PARK
|1
|0
|1
|MINCO
|1
|0
|1
|FOSS
|1
|0
|0
|WYANDOTTE
|1
|0
|1
|FAIRFAX
|1
|0
|0
|HASTINGS
|1
|0
|1
|POCOLA
|1
|0
|0
|HALLETT
|1
|0
|0
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.