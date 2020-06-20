COVID-19 Oklahoma map for 6.20.20

There have been 10,037 Oklahomans test positive for coronavirus COVID-19 in 75 counties and 368 deaths in 46 counties, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health figures on Saturday, June 20, 2020.

ENID, Okla. — The state surpassed the 10,000 mark in the number of COVID-19 cases, adding 331 more on Saturday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, which also reported another death.

A Tulsa County man in the 65 and older age group who tested positive for COVID-19 has died, according to OSDH data, bringing the overall total of deaths associated with the virus to 368.

There were three more cases in Northwest Oklahoma reported Saturday, one each in Blaine, Garfield and Kingfisher counties. Enid picked up the Garfield County cases, and there were positive tests confirmed in Geary and Cashion, according to OSDH data.

State numbers

There are 10,037 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma, an increase of 3.41% over Friday's 9,706. Of those cases, 2,255 of those active and 7,414, or 73.8% recovered, including 202 since Friday's OSDH report.

The virus has been recorded in 75 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with Roger Mills and Ellis counties, in the far western part of the state, free of confirmed cases, based on Saturday's OSDH data.

Of the 283,875 total specimens collected for COVID-19 testing in the state, 271,925, or 95.79%, have been negative. 

Overall, there have been 1,209 Oklahomans who have tested positive for the virus who have been hospitalized, with 197 of those who have tested positive or are suspected of having the virus in hospitals, according to OSDH data Friday evening. Of those, 93 are in intensive care.

Cumulative totals of those testing positive in the state as of Saturday were 181 in the 0-4 age range, 551 in the 5-17 age range, 3,182 in the 18-35 age range, 2,232 in the 36-49 age range, 1,947 in the 50-64 age range and 1,944 in the 65 and older age range. The 18-35 age group continues to gain cases at a higher rate, with 130 on Saturday. Other gains by age range were 10 in the 0-4, 26 in the 5-17, 83 in the 36-49, 55 in the 50-64 and 27 in the 65 and older.

The average age of those with COVID-19 is 44.8, according to OSDH data. Of those testing positive, 5,143, or 51.24%, have been female, and 4,845, or 48.27%, have been male. Forty-nine are listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Saturday.

The virus has impacted health care and long-term care, with 1,159, or 11.9%, of the state’s positive COVID-19 cases involving someone who has worked in or was responsible for direct patient care in that setting, according to an OSDH executive report Friday evening. There have been 1,005 cases among long-term care and nursing home residents, according to the report, which also shows 199 deaths in that setting, including one staff member in Northwest Oklahoma in April. 

Of the overall 368 deaths in the state, 296, or 80.44%, have been 65 and older; 58, or 15.76%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 8, or 2.17%, have been in the 36-49 age group; and 6, or 1.63%, have been in the 18-35 age group. More men, 188 or 51.09%, than women, 180 or 48.91%, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Saturday. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 who have died is 75.1, according to OSDH.

Of those deaths associated with long-term care, 80% had at least one pre-existing condition such as diabetes, heart or circulatory disease, chronic lung disease, liver disease or renal failure.

Data shows deaths per county are 66 in Tulsa County; 65 in Oklahoma County; 40 in Cleveland County; 38 in Washington County; 17 in Wagoner County; 16 in Delaware County; 10 in Caddo County; 9 in Muskogee County; 8 in Osage County; 7 each in Creek, Greer, and Kay counties; 6 in Texas County; 5 in Comanche and Rogers counties; 4 each in Adair, Grady, Mayes, McClain and Pottawatomie counties; 3 each in Canadian, Jackson, Pittsburg, Seminole and Sequoyah counties; 2 each in Cotton, Lincoln, McCurtain, Ottawa, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; and 1 each in Bryan, Carter, Cherokee, Choctaw, Garfield, Garvin, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, McIntosh, Nowata, Payne, Stephens and Tillman counties.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data released Saturday for Northwest Oklahoma counties shows Garfield with 55 cases, 45 recovered and one death, an 86-year-old Garfield County woman, in April; Kingfisher with 18 cases, 12 recovered; Blaine with 14 cases, nine recovered; Woodward with 12 cases, eight recovered; Major with seven cases, five recovered and one death, a woman in the 18-35 age group; Woods with five recovered cases; Grant with two recovered cases; and Alfalfa with one recovered case.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 52 in Enid (10 active); 10 in Woodward (three active); eight in Hennessey (five active); six each in Kingfisher and Watonga (two active); five each in Alva and Okarche (one active); four each in Fairview (one active); and Geary (one active); two each in Lahoma and Longdale (1 active); and one each in Cashion (1 active) Dover, Fort Supply (one active), Garber, Jet, Lamont, Laverne, Medford, Mooreland, Okeene and Ringwood, according to data released by OSDH on Friday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."

In Enid, there have been 36 cases with 29 recovered, from the 73701 Zip Code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 16 cases with 13 recovered from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data.

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

Oklahoma per county 6.20.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Saturday, June 20, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED
TULSA 2206 66 1368
OKLAHOMA 1990 65 1469
TEXAS 978 6 963
CLEVELAND 640 40 503
WASHINGTON 367 38 310
COMANCHE 364 5 312
MCCURTAIN 245 2 115
PAYNE 215 1 54
WAGONER 202 17 142
CANADIAN 192 3 144
CADDO 180 10 161
OSAGE 130 8 101
MCCLAIN 124 4 106
GRADY 123 4 110
ROGERS 123 5 91
CREEK 122 7 98
DELAWARE 115 16 89
CHOCTAW 107 1 98
ADAIR 104 4 89
MUSKOGEE 92 9 52
POTTAWATOMIE 83 4 64
KAY 79 7 55
BRYAN 69 1 43
CARTER 66 1 56
GREER 66 7 57
CHEROKEE 65 1 35
MAYES 65 4 36
GARFIELD 55 1 45
CUSTER 49 0 38
STEPHENS 49 1 42
PITTSBURG 48 3 40
PAWNEE 47 2 35
GARVIN 43 1 20
OTTAWA 43 2 35
OKMULGEE 40 0 31
SEMINOLE 33 3 28
JACKSON 32 3 25
BEAVER 30 0 30
MCINTOSH 29 1 13
NOWATA 27 1 23
LE FLORE 26 1 15
LOGAN 26 1 20
NOBLE 26 0 11
LINCOLN 25 2 20
LOVE 25 0 22
PONTOTOC 23 2 19
TILLMAN 23 1 22
SEQUOYAH 22 3 16
MARSHALL 22 0 11
CRAIG 18 0 16
KINGFISHER 18 0 12
BLAINE 14 0 9
ATOKA 13 0 5
MURRAY 13 0 10
WOODWARD 12 0 8
PUSHMATAHA 9 0 5
JOHNSTON 8 0 5
BECKHAM 8 0 7
OKFUSKEE 7 0 6
HASKELL 7 0 6
LATIMER 7 1 5
MAJOR 7 1 5
KIOWA 6 0 5
COAL 6 0 4
COTTON 5 2 3
WOODS 5 0 5
DEWEY 4 0 2
JEFFERSON 4 0 4
HUGHES 3 0 3
WASHITA 3 0 2
GRANT 2 0 2
HARPER 1 0 1
CIMARRON 1 0 1
ALFALFA 1 0 1

Oklahoma per city 6.20.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Saturday, June 20, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED
OKLAHOMA CITY 1578 59 1155
TULSA 1539 51 988
GUYMON 813 6 799
EDMOND 322 9 231
NORMAN 306 23 234
BARTLESVILLE 306 36 255
LAWTON 299 5 270
BROKEN ARROW 291 12 188
JENKS 197 0 75
STILLWATER 183 0 32
OTHER*** 175 3 126
MOORE 162 9 133
YUKON 108 1 85
BROKEN BOW 102 1 47
HUGO 94 1 87
HOOKER 90 0 90
HINTON 88 0 87
PURCELL 84 3 73
GROVE 80 16 62
SKIATOOK 79 7 55
CLAREMORE 78 5 60
IDABEL 76 0 27
PONCA CITY 74 5 54
COWETA 73 12 53
GLENPOOL 71 0 37
OWASSO 70 1 45
MUSKOGEE 67 7 36
CHICKASHA 66 4 59
MANGUM 66 7 57
ARDMORE 57 1 48
SHAWNEE 57 4 41
SAND SPRINGS 55 2 42
STILWELL 54 4 47
SAPULPA 54 3 43
ENID 52 1 42
BIXBY 50 0 33
TAHLEQUAH 49 1 27
WAGONER 48 4 38
BINGER 40 9 31
DURANT 37 0 25
WEATHERFORD 35 0 30
DEWEY 33 1 31
MCALESTER 33 3 29
BETHANY 33 1 27
COLLINSVILLE 33 0 24
WESTVILLE 32 0 27
DUNCAN 30 0 27
ALTUS 30 3 23
MUSTANG 28 1 22
BLANCHARD 28 0 27
KELLYVILLE 28 2 24
ANADARKO 28 1 22
TEXHOMA 27 0 27
NICHOLS HILLS 26 0 21
NOBLE 26 1 24
CHOCTAW 26 1 20
CLEVELAND 26 2 22
MIAMI 25 2 19
MIDWEST CITY 25 2 21
EL RENO 23 1 14
TUTTLE 23 0 18
FREDERICK 23 1 22
PRYOR CREEK 22 1 13
GUTHRIE 22 0 18
HOMINY 21 0 16
PIEDMONT 21 0 15
CUSHING 21 1 19
PAULS VALLEY 20 0 8
WRIGHT CITY 20 0 8
VALLIANT 19 0 19
VINITA 17 0 15
WARR ACRES 17 0 15
ADA 17 0 15
OKMULGEE 17 0 13
RED ROCK 17 0 6
LEXINGTON 17 0 12
CHECOTAH 16 1 8
TYRONE 16 0 15
SEMINOLE 15 2 12
KINGSTON 15 0 6
NEWCASTLE 15 1 9
WEWOKA 14 0 13
NOWATA 14 1 12
LOCUST GROVE 14 0 6
SPENCER 14 0 12
MARIETTA 14 0 11
WATTS 14 0 12
PAWHUSKA 13 0 13
AFTON 13 0 12
LINDSAY 13 0 6
GOODWELL 13 0 13
SULPHUR 13 0 10
OCHELATA 13 1 10
JAY 12 0 8
EUFAULA 12 0 4
PAWNEE 12 0 5
DEL CITY 12 0 12
COMANCHE 12 1 8
ATOKA 11 0 4
CLINTON 11 0 5
FORT GIBSON 11 2 7
MCLOUD 10 0 10
CHOUTEAU 10 2 5
BEGGS 10 0 9
WOODWARD 10 0 7
HARRAH 10 0 10
JONES 10 0 5
MOUNDS 9 0 7
OOLOGAH 9 0 6
HASKELL 9 0 6
GORE 9 1 6
CATOOSA 9 0 7
SALINA 9 0 4
OPTIMA 9 0 9
SPERRY 9 0 9
HAWORTH 8 0 5
HENNESSEY 8 0 3
TECUMSEH 8 0 6
INOLA 8 0 7
BARNSDALL 8 2 4
ELGIN 8 0 6
ALEX 8 0 8
BRISTOW 8 0 8
BEAVER 8 0 8
HENRYETTA 7 0 4
COLCORD 7 0 5
MADILL 7 0 5
SALLISAW 7 0 7
ARCADIA 7 0 6
WAYNE 7 0 5
PERKINS 7 0 1
HULBERT 7 0 3
RAMONA 7 0 7
WATONGA 6 0 4
MARLOW 6 0 6
MEAD 6 1 3
WISTER 6 0 6
PERRY 6 0 3
COPAN 6 0 6
FORT COBB 6 0 6
ELK CITY 6 0 5
BENNINGTON 6 0 6
GRACEMONT 6 0 5
KIEFER 6 0 4
ADAIR 6 0 5
FORT TOWSON 6 0 4
KINGFISHER 6 0 6
CALERA 6 0 2
MANNFORD 5 0 5
HEAVENER 5 0 1
WASHINGTON 5 0 5
JENNINGS 5 0 5
ANTLERS 5 0 3
CHANDLER 5 1 3
BOKCHITO 5 0 0
OKARCHE 5 0 4
COALGATE 5 0 3
TEMPLE 5 2 3
COLBERT 5 0 3
WILBURTON 5 1 4
ALVA 5 0 5
CACHE 5 0 5
APACHE 4 0 3
MEEKER 4 0 2
PRAGUE 4 0 3
TISHOMINGO 4 0 3
RUSH SPRINGS 4 0 4
DELAWARE 4 0 4
STIGLER 4 0 4
LOOKEBA 4 0 3
STROUD 4 0 4
FORGAN 4 0 4
HARTSHORNE 4 0 3
MULDROW 4 1 2
HARDESTY 4 0 4
GEARY 4 0 3
FAIRVIEW 4 0 3
CYRIL 3 0 3
MAYSVILLE 3 0 3
CANADIAN 3 0 0
WILSON 3 0 3
DEPEW 3 1 2
BLACKWELL 3 0 3
NORTH MIAMI 3 0 3
LUTHER 3 0 3
ALLEN 3 1 2
SAYRE 3 0 3
KONAWA 3 1 2
TALIHINA 3 1 2
ASHER 3 0 3
WANETTE 3 0 3
PORTER 3 0 3
YALE 3 0 3
LONE GROVE 3 0 3
TONKAWA 3 0 1
LENAPAH 3 0 1
MOUNTAIN VIEW 3 0 2
POTEAU 3 0 3
BOSWELL 3 0 2
VIAN 3 1 2
FLETCHER 3 0 3
SHADY POINT 3 0 1
CALUMET 3 0 2
COMMERCE 3 0 3
WELLSTON 3 0 3
WEBBERS FALLS 2 0 1
PRUE 2 0 2
GARVIN 2 0 2
WARNER 2 0 0
OKEMAH 2 0 2
AMBER 2 0 2
MCCURTAIN 2 0 2
WELEETKA 2 0 2
ACHILLE 2 0 2
SPIRO 2 0 1
TERLTON 2 0 2
CHELSEA 2 0 2
PAOLI 2 0 2
VERDEN 2 0 2
SEILING 2 0 2
HOLDENVILLE 2 0 2
QUINTON 2 0 2
NEWKIRK 2 1 0
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 2 0 2
CLAYTON 2 0 1
INDIAHOMA 2 0 2
BLAIR 2 0 2
STONEWALL 2 1 1
FAIRLAND 2 0 2
CROWDER 2 0 2
THOMAS 2 0 2
EARLSBORO 2 0 2
KINTA 2 0 1
LAHOMA 2 0 2
HOBART 2 0 2
ELMORE CITY 2 0 1
WANN 2 0 2
WYNNEWOOD 2 1 1
CADDO 2 0 2
RINGLING 2 0 2
WAPANUCKA 2 0 2
PORUM 2 0 0
LONGDALE 2 0 1
AGRA 2 1 0
DISNEY 1 0 1
MEDFORD 1 0 1
STRINGTOWN 1 0 1
SOPER 1 0 1
STRATFORD 1 0 0
CALVIN 1 0 1
CAMERON 1 0 1
LANGSTON 1 0 1
PADEN 1 0 1
ROLAND 1 0 1
CARNEGIE 1 0 1
MILL CREEK 1 0 0
MORRIS 1 0 0
TALALA 1 0 1
LAMONT 1 0 1
LAVERNE 1 0 1
DOVER 1 0 1
SNYDER 1 0 1
LOCO 1 0 1
GARBER 1 0 1
BRADLEY 1 0 1
KAW CITY 1 1 0
MULHALL 1 0 0
BYNG 1 0 1
BOISE CITY 1 0 1
KANSAS 1 0 1
OAKS 1 0 1
SPAVINAW 1 0 1
LEHIGH 1 0 1
OKEENE 1 0 1
OILTON 1 1 0
CASHION 1 0 0
SENTINEL 1 0 1
GERONIMO 1 0 1
BIG CABIN 1 1 0
SAVANNA 1 0 1
RINGWOOD 1 0 1
FORT SUPPLY 1 0 0
VICI 1 0 0
HEALDTON 1 0 1
CRESCENT 1 0 1
MAUD 1 0 1
COUNCIL HILL 1 0 1
PITTSBURG 1 0 1
SPRINGER 1 0 1
RED OAK 1 0 1
RATTAN 1 0 1
ARAPAHO 1 0 1
MOORELAND 1 0 1
GENE AUTRY 1 0 0
MANNSVILLE 1 0 0
BOKOSHE 1 0 0
STERLING 1 0 1
JET 1 0 1
TRYON 1 0 1
QUAPAW 1 0 0
DILL CITY 1 0 1
HYDRO 1 0 1
SAWYER 1 0 1
LEEDEY 1 0 0
NINNEKAH 1 0 1
BOLEY 1 0 0
MILLERTON 1 0 0
MARLAND 1 0 1
GLENCOE 1 0 0
SASAKWA 1 0 1
WAURIKA 1 0 1
DEWAR 1 0 1
KIOWA 1 0 1
MEDICINE PARK 1 0 1
MINCO 1 0 1
FOSS 1 0 0
WYANDOTTE 1 0 1
FAIRFAX 1 0 0
HASTINGS 1 0 1
POCOLA 1 0 0
HALLETT 1 0 0

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0