OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s top health official said Wednesday the state is struggling to get access to monoclonal antibody and anti-viral treatments that are considered the most effective at preventing COVID-19 hospitalization and death against the raging omicron variant.
Even as hospitalizations and COVID-19 cases continue to rise, Keith Reed, interim commissioner of health, said it’s been a challenge to obtain sotrovimab — the most effective antibody treatment against omicron — from the federal government as all states jostle for the scarce treatment option.
This week, Reed said Oklahoma had received only about 500 doses of sotrovimab. It received about 4,000 doses each of bamlanivimab and etesevimab, better known as Bam/Ete, and Regeneron, but those have largely been shipped to rural areas of the state to help prop up areas where the delta variant continues to circulate.
He said Oklahoma only received about 600 of Pfizer’s Paxlovid antiviral pills and about 2,800 of Merck’s Molnupiravir pills. He said the Pfizer’s pill has better results against omicron than Merck’s.
“Unfortunately, the one that is most effective against COVID is the one that’s in absolutely least supply, so that is (the) one that is being exhausted on the national allocation program every week,” Reed said. “They’re sending out everything that is out there.”
Reed said his team has been working with a federal program that allows requests for additional doses beyond the standard allocation, but the best omicron treatments are in the least supply.
“The problem is if you look at a map and you look at the degree of COVID that is out there across the country, every state — while some are starting to come down now — every state is still experiencing high case counts, and so there’s a high demand on these,” he said.
On Wednesday, the state Health Department reported 10,001 new cases, bringing the number of reported active cases to 112,540. Hospitalizations, meanwhile, jumped to 1,702, including 69 children in pediatric beds.
Reed said he knows there’s been a lot of speculation about how many Oklahomans have actually contracted the highly contagious omicron variant because the Health Department does not track at-home positive results. After the first COVID-19 surge, he said health experts estimated that for every one positive case, there were about three that went unreported.
He cautioned, though, that the first variant wasn’t as transmissible as omicron, so he’d anticipate that ratio would be up. Health officials don’t yet have enough data to support any kind of estimate.
Dr. Dale Bratzler, University of Oklahoma chief COVID officer, said with a seven-day average of 11,118 cases, Oklahoma is seeing its highest average since the pandemic began.
He said in the past, doctors have had three choices of monoclonal antibodies to treat patients, but only one of those is effective against omicron. He said his health system has access to Bam/Ete and Regeneron, but because the products aren’t terribly effective, they don’t use them anymore. Bratzler said they haven’t been able to get sotrovimab.
“Part of the problem is now we have one monoclonal antibody that’s effective against the variant that (has) traveled across the entire country,” he said, “and so there’s been huge demand for sotrovimab because almost all new infections are due to the omicron variant.”
He said it takes a while to produce sotrovimab, which has created one of the biggest challenges. The two anti-viral pills are both new medications, so manufacturing also is delayed.
“At the same time that they’ve seen the most rapid rise in cases throughout the entire pandemic, they simply cannot keep up with the demand for the medications,” Bratzler said. “So what I fear is that we will eventually get sotrovimab, we will eventually get Molnupiravir and Paxlovid in reasonable supplies, but we may well be past a big peak of the omicron surge. So we wish we had more now.”
He urged Oklahomans to get vaccinated, adding: “People who are fully vaccinated, particularly if you received your booster dose, are much less likely to be hospitalized or die from the disease.”
