ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma saw 15% more COVID-19 cases and 16% more deaths related to the virus in a week-to-week comparison, according to a Oklahoma State Department of Health review.
Statewide, the number of cases gained in a week increased from 7,195 Oct. 2-8 to 8,272 Oct. 9-15, a difference of 1,077, according to the OSDH weekly report released Friday afternoon. There were 58 deaths in which COVID-19 was the cause or a contributing factor reported in the past week, compared to 50 the week before, the report shows.
Hospitalizations rose by 7.3% in the past week, with 579 confirmed cases in facilities Oct. 9-15, to top out at 7,601 overall since March, as of the end of the reporting period Thursday
Age groups contributing the highest percentage of new cases for the week ending Thursday were the 15-24 and 25-34, with 1,354 and 1,356, respectively, each at 16.4%. The age group contributing the highest number of deaths during the past week was the 85 and older group, at 32.8%, according to the OSDH weekly report.
Oklahoma currently ranks 25th in the number of total reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and 19th in the cumulative incidence (per 100,000 persons) of reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the weekly report.
OSDH daily report
On Saturday, the number of cases in the state rose by 1,195 to a cumulative 106,503, a 1.1% increase, according to the OSDH website. There were 14 new deaths reported, none of which were in Northwest Oklahoma.
Of the total number of cases in Oklahoma, 14,490 are active, a single-day increase of 151, and 90,845 have recovered, including 1,030 since Friday's OSDH report.
Deaths reported were eight men and six women, with 11 in the 65 and older age group and three in the 50-64 age group, according to OSDH. Counties of residence were six in Bryan County, three in Lincoln County, two in Tulsa County and one each in Caddo, Canadian and Beckham counties. OSDH does not distinguish gender and age per county on the weekends.
Garfield County saw an increase of 25 COVID-19 cases on Saturday for a total of 2,195, with 352 of those active and 1,820 recovered. Enid saw a gain of 22 cases to top out at 2,023, with 317 active and 1,683 recovered. There have been 23 deaths in Garfield County with the virus as the cause or a contributor, all in Enid, according to OSDH data.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Saturday were six in Kingfisher, five in Blaine, four in Woodward, three in Major, two each in Alfalfa and Woods and one in Noble. Case increases in Northwest Oklahoma cities and towns included three each in Dover and Woodward; two each in Alva, Fairview and Hennessey; and one each in Canton, Carmen, Covington, Helena, Jet, Kingfisher, Longdale, Mooreland, Nash, Okarche, Pond Creek and Waukomis. Lamont and Waynoka each saw a reduction of one case.
State numbers
There have been 55,506 Oklahoma women and 50,825 men who have tested positive for COVID-19 as of the OSDH report Saturday morning. There were 172 listed as unknown gender.
The 18-35 age group, with 367 new cases confirmed Saturday, made up 35.1% of cases in the state. Other new case gains were 270 in the 36-49 age group, 235 in the 50-64 age group, 188 in the 65 and older age group, 101 in the 5-17 age group and 26 in the 0-4 group.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Saturday were 2,030 in the 0-4 age group, 10,213 in the 5-17 age group, 37,365 in the 18-35 age group, 22,683 in the 36-49 age group, 19,243 in the 50-64 age group and 14,946 in the 65 and older age group. There were 23 listed as unknown age. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 39.7.
Of the overall 1,168 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 938 have been 65 and older and 178 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.6% of the total. There have been 37 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 14 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 650, than women, 518, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Saturday. The average age of those who have died is 74.7.
Data shows deaths in 68 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 216 in Oklahoma County; 185 in Tulsa County; 85 in Cleveland County; 53 in Rogers County; 41 in Washington County; 37 in McCurtain County; 36 in Creek County; 28 in Muskogee County; 27 each in Delaware and Wagoner counties; 24 in Caddo County; 23 in Garfield County; 21 each in Canadian and LeFlore counties; 20 in Pittsburg County; 16 in Comanche County; 15 in Kay County; 14 in Grady County; 13 each in Lincoln, Osage and Sequoyah counties; 11 each in Adair, Bryan, Jackson, Mayes and Pottawatomie counties; 10 each in Beckham and Texas counties; nine each in Carter, McClain and Payne counties; eight each in Cherokee, Greer, McIntosh, Okmulgee, Ottawa and Stephens counties; six each in Garvin, Okfuskee and Seminole counties; five each in Haskell, Pawnee and Woodward counties; four each in Hughes, Johnston, Nowata, Pontotoc and Pushmataha counties; three each in Cotton, Custer and Noble counties; two each in Choctaw, Craig, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Latimer, Logan, Major, Marshall, Murray, Roger Mills and Tillman counties; and one each in Atoka, Blaine, Dewey, Grant, Harper and Love counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per county released Saturday by OSDH:
• Garfield with 2,195 cases, 1,820 recovered, 352 active and 23 deaths, all in Enid, reported Oct. 13, Oct. 3, Sept. 30, 25, 24, 17, 12, 11, 10, 4, Aug. 29, 27, 26, 18, 15, 14, 13, and 6, July 28 and 23, June 21 and April 10;
• Woodward with 1,187 cases, 1,125 recovered, 57 active and five deaths, one in Fort Supply reported Oct. 2, two in Woodward and one in Mooreland reported Sept. 26 and an inmate at William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply reported Sept. 22;
• Kingfisher with 478 cases, 415 recovered, 61 active and two deaths, both in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27;
• Blaine with 177 cases, 147 recovered, 29 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28;
• Noble with 170 cases, 153 recovered, 14 active and three deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range;
• Woods with 142 cases, 121 recovered and 21 active;
• Major with 134 cases, 109 recovered, 23 active and two deaths, one reported Oct. 3 and a woman in 18-35 age group in April;
• Alfalfa with 104 cases, 81 recovered and 23 active;
• Grant with 74 cases, 55 recovered, 18 active and one death, in Deer Creek, reported Sept. 29.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 2,023 in Enid (317 active); 885 Fort Supply (17 active); 233 in Woodward (33 active); 184 in Hennessey (14 active); 175 in Kingfisher (26 active); 119 in Alva (14 active); 70 in Fairview (17 active); 61 in Watonga (eight active); 59 in Helena (seven active); 54 in Okarche (12 active); 40 in Mooreland (four active); 35 in Waukomis (12 active); 33 each in Cashion (eight active) and Garber (one active); 31 in Dover (eight active) 28 each in Canton (four active) and Lahoma (11 active); 25 in Okeene (four active); 24 in Pond Creek (nine active); 23 each in Cherokee (four active) and Medford (four active); 21 in Ringwood (one active); 19 in Seiling (three active); 17 in Fairmont; 13 each in Billings (two active) and Longdale (two active); 12 each in Ames (three active) and Waynoka (five active); 11 each in Cleo Springs (one active) and Covington (three active); nine each in Kremlin, Lamont and Nash (three active); eight each Burlington (six active) and Meno; seven in Orlando; six each in Hunter (one active) and Mullhall (one active); five each in Drummond (one active), Freedom (one active), Hitchcock, Jet (one active) and Sharon (two active); four each in Carmen (two active), Goltry (one active), Marshall and Wakita; three in Hillsdale (one active); two in Deer Creek; and one in Aline (one active), according to data released by OSDH on Saturday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 1,047 cases, with 896 recovered and 13 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 962 cases, with 779 recovered and 10 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Saturday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
Oklahoma per county 10.17.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA
|21701
|216
|18797
|2020-10-17
|TULSA
|20251
|185
|17695
|2020-10-17
|CLEVELAND
|7512
|85
|6482
|2020-10-17
|CANADIAN
|3324
|21
|2644
|2020-10-17
|PAYNE
|2678
|9
|2438
|2020-10-17
|ROGERS
|2254
|53
|1926
|2020-10-17
|GARFIELD
|2195
|23
|1820
|2020-10-17
|MUSKOGEE
|2168
|28
|1870
|2020-10-17
|COMANCHE
|2039
|16
|1774
|2020-10-17
|POTTAWATOMIE
|1879
|11
|1557
|2020-10-17
|WAGONER
|1743
|27
|1543
|2020-10-17
|TEXAS
|1721
|10
|1609
|2020-10-17
|LE FLORE
|1528
|21
|1305
|2020-10-17
|MCCURTAIN
|1518
|37
|1279
|2020-10-17
|CREEK
|1449
|36
|1238
|2020-10-17
|GRADY
|1445
|14
|1229
|2020-10-17
|BRYAN
|1338
|11
|1077
|2020-10-17
|OSAGE
|1320
|13
|1144
|2020-10-17
|CHEROKEE
|1298
|8
|1107
|2020-10-17
|WASHINGTON
|1200
|41
|1013
|2020-10-17
|WOODWARD
|1187
|5
|1125
|2020-10-17
|MCCLAIN
|1160
|9
|958
|2020-10-17
|PITTSBURG
|1147
|20
|967
|2020-10-17
|DELAWARE
|1127
|27
|846
|2020-10-17
|OTTAWA
|1126
|8
|940
|2020-10-17
|SEQUOYAH
|1125
|13
|942
|2020-10-17
|OKMULGEE
|1058
|8
|876
|2020-10-17
|CADDO
|1040
|24
|867
|2020-10-17
|JACKSON
|1016
|11
|848
|2020-10-17
|CUSTER
|981
|3
|819
|2020-10-17
|MAYES
|868
|11
|705
|2020-10-17
|KAY
|789
|15
|680
|2020-10-17
|BECKHAM
|753
|10
|613
|2020-10-17
|CARTER
|730
|9
|594
|2020-10-17
|LOGAN
|722
|2
|588
|2020-10-17
|ADAIR
|719
|11
|584
|2020-10-17
|LINCOLN
|700
|13
|536
|2020-10-17
|SEMINOLE
|673
|6
|528
|2020-10-17
|PONTOTOC
|622
|4
|486
|2020-10-17
|CRAIG
|596
|2
|522
|2020-10-17
|STEPHENS
|592
|8
|461
|2020-10-17
|GARVIN
|561
|6
|435
|2020-10-17
|KINGFISHER
|478
|2
|415
|2020-10-17
|MCINTOSH
|439
|8
|353
|2020-10-17
|CHOCTAW
|401
|2
|348
|2020-10-17
|ATOKA
|398
|1
|333
|2020-10-17
|HUGHES
|358
|4
|291
|2020-10-17
|HASKELL
|346
|5
|301
|2020-10-17
|PAWNEE
|303
|5
|263
|2020-10-17
|OKFUSKEE
|263
|6
|148
|2020-10-17
|JOHNSTON
|258
|4
|211
|2020-10-17
|LOVE
|252
|1
|222
|2020-10-17
|MURRAY
|251
|2
|187
|2020-10-17
|MARSHALL
|249
|2
|200
|2020-10-17
|PUSHMATAHA
|244
|4
|199
|2020-10-17
|NOWATA
|222
|4
|155
|2020-10-17
|BLAINE
|177
|1
|147
|2020-10-17
|LATIMER
|175
|2
|149
|2020-10-17
|NOBLE
|170
|3
|153
|2020-10-17
|WASHITA
|149
|0
|106
|2020-10-17
|KIOWA
|148
|2
|94
|2020-10-17
|WOODS
|142
|0
|121
|2020-10-17
|MAJOR
|134
|2
|109
|2020-10-17
|TILLMAN
|133
|2
|114
|2020-10-17
|GREER
|129
|8
|105
|2020-10-17
|ALFALFA
|104
|0
|81
|2020-10-17
|COTTON
|87
|3
|67
|2020-10-17
|ROGER MILLS
|84
|2
|64
|2020-10-17
|COAL
|79
|0
|72
|2020-10-17
|BEAVER
|79
|0
|64
|2020-10-17
|DEWEY
|78
|1
|68
|2020-10-17
|GRANT
|74
|1
|55
|2020-10-17
|JEFFERSON
|65
|0
|48
|2020-10-17
|HARMON
|62
|0
|53
|2020-10-17
|HARPER
|46
|1
|31
|2020-10-17
|CIMARRON
|34
|0
|31
|2020-10-17
|21
|0
|6
|2020-10-17
|ELLIS
|18
|0
|14
|2020-10-17
Oklahoma per city 10.17.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|17264
|184
|15078
|2020-10-17
|TULSA
|13395
|128
|11816
|2020-10-17
|NORMAN
|3919
|42
|3433
|2020-10-17
|BROKEN ARROW
|3820
|37
|3302
|2020-10-17
|EDMOND
|3558
|25
|2979
|2020-10-17
|OTHER***
|2356
|16
|2010
|2020-10-17
|STILLWATER
|2211
|7
|2033
|2020-10-17
|ENID
|2023
|23
|1683
|2020-10-17
|YUKON
|1619
|7
|1341
|2020-10-17
|GUYMON
|1366
|10
|1279
|2020-10-17
|MOORE
|1328
|15
|1122
|2020-10-17
|CLAREMORE
|1317
|49
|1112
|2020-10-17
|LAWTON
|1311
|13
|1121
|2020-10-17
|OWASSO
|1087
|3
|917
|2020-10-17
|SHAWNEE
|1066
|10
|872
|2020-10-17
|BARTLESVILLE
|987
|38
|831
|2020-10-17
|MUSKOGEE
|981
|21
|785
|2020-10-17
|TAHLEQUAH
|964
|4
|816
|2020-10-17
|JENKS
|925
|6
|841
|2020-10-17
|ALTUS
|898
|11
|756
|2020-10-17
|FORT SUPPLY
|885
|2
|866
|2020-10-17
|MCALESTER
|879
|18
|729
|2020-10-17
|DURANT
|823
|8
|671
|2020-10-17
|BIXBY
|813
|5
|707
|2020-10-17
|TAFT
|747
|2
|734
|2020-10-17
|CHICKASHA
|727
|9
|638
|2020-10-17
|EL RENO
|706
|8
|452
|2020-10-17
|MIAMI
|685
|6
|567
|2020-10-17
|SAPULPA
|642
|12
|547
|2020-10-17
|PONCA CITY
|617
|12
|541
|2020-10-17
|SAND SPRINGS
|607
|5
|522
|2020-10-17
|ARDMORE
|597
|7
|488
|2020-10-17
|BROKEN BOW
|596
|22
|519
|2020-10-17
|MUSTANG
|551
|4
|468
|2020-10-17
|VINITA
|515
|1
|451
|2020-10-17
|ADA
|509
|1
|400
|2020-10-17
|CHOCTAW
|504
|4
|423
|2020-10-17
|BETHANY
|499
|5
|435
|2020-10-17
|HOMINY
|493
|2
|458
|2020-10-17
|IDABEL
|490
|8
|413
|2020-10-17
|BLANCHARD
|486
|1
|383
|2020-10-17
|STILWELL
|485
|9
|372
|2020-10-17
|CLINTON
|474
|0
|388
|2020-10-17
|GLENPOOL
|473
|5
|404
|2020-10-17
|LEXINGTON
|467
|5
|377
|2020-10-17
|GROVE
|437
|19
|332
|2020-10-17
|SALLISAW
|436
|4
|358
|2020-10-17
|ELK CITY
|423
|5
|340
|2020-10-17
|COLLINSVILLE
|423
|1
|360
|2020-10-17
|POTEAU
|422
|5
|341
|2020-10-17
|WEATHERFORD
|418
|3
|349
|2020-10-17
|ANADARKO
|412
|7
|348
|2020-10-17
|GUTHRIE
|409
|0
|331
|2020-10-17
|OKMULGEE
|409
|5
|346
|2020-10-17
|SKIATOOK
|399
|8
|337
|2020-10-17
|MCLOUD
|389
|1
|350
|2020-10-17
|DUNCAN
|389
|4
|302
|2020-10-17
|COWETA
|384
|14
|331
|2020-10-17
|SEMINOLE
|353
|4
|275
|2020-10-17
|PURCELL
|340
|4
|283
|2020-10-17
|ATOKA
|335
|0
|279
|2020-10-17
|HENRYETTA
|318
|3
|252
|2020-10-17
|NEWCASTLE
|316
|3
|268
|2020-10-17
|SAYRE
|298
|5
|254
|2020-10-17
|TUTTLE
|284
|4
|240
|2020-10-17
|PRYOR CREEK
|280
|4
|229
|2020-10-17
|WAGONER
|278
|6
|237
|2020-10-17
|HUGO
|278
|2
|245
|2020-10-17
|TECUMSEH
|275
|0
|215
|2020-10-17
|JAY
|270
|1
|194
|2020-10-17
|MULDROW
|269
|3
|234
|2020-10-17
|NOBLE
|262
|3
|222
|2020-10-17
|CUSHING
|255
|2
|222
|2020-10-17
|HEAVENER
|254
|6
|220
|2020-10-17
|HOLDENVILLE
|253
|3
|204
|2020-10-17
|PIEDMONT
|248
|2
|209
|2020-10-17
|WOODWARD
|233
|2
|198
|2020-10-17
|SPIRO
|223
|1
|203
|2020-10-17
|BRISTOW
|223
|9
|191
|2020-10-17
|HARRAH
|219
|1
|180
|2020-10-17
|CHECOTAH
|211
|3
|174
|2020-10-17
|WEWOKA
|210
|1
|178
|2020-10-17
|STIGLER
|204
|4
|171
|2020-10-17
|MIDWEST CITY
|204
|8
|173
|2020-10-17
|EUFAULA
|203
|5
|162
|2020-10-17
|PAULS VALLEY
|203
|2
|168
|2020-10-17
|HINTON
|195
|0
|167
|2020-10-17
|WARR ACRES
|191
|0
|179
|2020-10-17
|LOCUST GROVE
|190
|0
|139
|2020-10-17
|HENNESSEY
|184
|2
|168
|2020-10-17
|KINGFISHER
|175
|0
|149
|2020-10-17
|FORT GIBSON
|172
|4
|135
|2020-10-17
|CHANDLER
|172
|9
|136
|2020-10-17
|MARIETTA
|170
|0
|147
|2020-10-17
|CALERA
|162
|1
|137
|2020-10-17
|VIAN
|162
|3
|135
|2020-10-17
|SULPHUR
|161
|2
|122
|2020-10-17
|SPENCER
|161
|2
|136
|2020-10-17
|MADILL
|158
|1
|125
|2020-10-17
|AFTON
|151
|1
|124
|2020-10-17
|CHELSEA
|151
|1
|121
|2020-10-17
|CATOOSA
|150
|2
|134
|2020-10-17
|CLEVELAND
|148
|3
|138
|2020-10-17
|SALINA
|144
|1
|112
|2020-10-17
|MOUNDS
|142
|3
|122
|2020-10-17
|TISHOMINGO
|141
|3
|115
|2020-10-17
|NOWATA
|139
|3
|95
|2020-10-17
|DEL CITY
|139
|0
|120
|2020-10-17
|INOLA
|139
|3
|117
|2020-10-17
|MEEKER
|136
|2
|90
|2020-10-17
|ROLAND
|136
|0
|112
|2020-10-17
|SPERRY
|135
|2
|118
|2020-10-17
|ANTLERS
|134
|4
|103
|2020-10-17
|MANNFORD
|133
|4
|114
|2020-10-17
|HOOKER
|125
|0
|116
|2020-10-17
|POCOLA
|124
|3
|105
|2020-10-17
|WESTVILLE
|120
|2
|108
|2020-10-17
|LINDSAY
|119
|2
|97
|2020-10-17
|ALVA
|119
|0
|105
|2020-10-17
|DEWEY
|117
|1
|98
|2020-10-17
|PERKINS
|115
|1
|98
|2020-10-17
|JONES
|114
|2
|93
|2020-10-17
|NICHOLS HILLS
|113
|0
|103
|2020-10-17
|HASKELL
|113
|1
|100
|2020-10-17
|CHOUTEAU
|113
|6
|98
|2020-10-17
|VALLIANT
|112
|3
|94
|2020-10-17
|PAWHUSKA
|111
|0
|70
|2020-10-17
|TALIHINA
|111
|3
|82
|2020-10-17
|MORRIS
|109
|0
|86
|2020-10-17
|OOLOGAH
|109
|0
|95
|2020-10-17
|HOWE
|108
|0
|96
|2020-10-17
|FREDERICK
|108
|2
|92
|2020-10-17
|WASHINGTON
|108
|0
|86
|2020-10-17
|PRAGUE
|107
|0
|97
|2020-10-17
|COMMERCE
|107
|1
|94
|2020-10-17
|WISTER
|106
|1
|97
|2020-10-17
|HULBERT
|103
|2
|91
|2020-10-17
|OKEMAH
|103
|3
|81
|2020-10-17
|MANGUM
|102
|8
|85
|2020-10-17
|BEGGS
|101
|0
|85
|2020-10-17
|WRIGHT CITY
|100
|0
|80
|2020-10-17
|WYANDOTTE
|98
|1
|83
|2020-10-17
|PAWNEE
|95
|1
|74
|2020-10-17
|MARLOW
|93
|1
|79
|2020-10-17
|STROUD
|91
|0
|65
|2020-10-17
|GORE
|91
|3
|79
|2020-10-17
|COMANCHE
|90
|2
|72
|2020-10-17
|HAWORTH
|88
|2
|69
|2020-10-17
|KANSAS
|87
|3
|73
|2020-10-17
|KINGSTON
|87
|1
|73
|2020-10-17
|COLCORD
|83
|1
|66
|2020-10-17
|WILBURTON
|81
|1
|73
|2020-10-17
|TEXHOMA
|80
|0
|76
|2020-10-17
|HOBART
|78
|1
|45
|2020-10-17
|DAVIS
|78
|0
|59
|2020-10-17
|BARNSDALL
|78
|2
|63
|2020-10-17
|ELGIN
|77
|1
|59
|2020-10-17
|LUTHER
|76
|2
|63
|2020-10-17
|FAIRLAND
|75
|0
|61
|2020-10-17
|KEOTA
|74
|0
|70
|2020-10-17
|KELLYVILLE
|74
|3
|65
|2020-10-17
|APACHE
|72
|2
|53
|2020-10-17
|GOODWELL
|72
|0
|68
|2020-10-17
|CARNEGIE
|72
|2
|49
|2020-10-17
|FAIRVIEW
|70
|0
|53
|2020-10-17
|PERRY
|69
|1
|62
|2020-10-17
|MEAD
|68
|1
|53
|2020-10-17
|WYNNEWOOD
|68
|1
|49
|2020-10-17
|FORT COBB
|68
|0
|62
|2020-10-17
|WALTERS
|68
|1
|53
|2020-10-17
|BINGER
|67
|9
|54
|2020-10-17
|QUAPAW
|66
|0
|57
|2020-10-17
|KIEFER
|65
|0
|59
|2020-10-17
|CACHE
|65
|0
|59
|2020-10-17
|COLBERT
|64
|0
|43
|2020-10-17
|STRATFORD
|64
|0
|40
|2020-10-17
|NEWKIRK
|64
|1
|49
|2020-10-17
|HARTSHORNE
|64
|0
|61
|2020-10-17
|BLACKWELL
|63
|1
|51
|2020-10-17
|DRUMRIGHT
|63
|1
|51
|2020-10-17
|CADDO
|62
|0
|56
|2020-10-17
|WATONGA
|61
|0
|53
|2020-10-17
|BOLEY
|61
|2
|8
|2020-10-17
|HOLLIS
|59
|0
|50
|2020-10-17
|HELENA
|59
|0
|52
|2020-10-17
|BOKOSHE
|58
|0
|52
|2020-10-17
|CAMERON
|58
|0
|53
|2020-10-17
|COALGATE
|57
|0
|54
|2020-10-17
|MAYSVILLE
|57
|2
|45
|2020-10-17
|TALALA
|57
|0
|50
|2020-10-17
|PORTER
|57
|0
|52
|2020-10-17
|WETUMKA
|56
|0
|50
|2020-10-17
|ELMORE CITY
|55
|0
|39
|2020-10-17
|MINCO
|55
|0
|38
|2020-10-17
|ALEX
|55
|0
|50
|2020-10-17
|PADEN
|54
|0
|30
|2020-10-17
|OKARCHE
|54
|0
|42
|2020-10-17
|WELLSTON
|54
|0
|32
|2020-10-17
|KONAWA
|53
|1
|39
|2020-10-17
|CRESCENT
|52
|1
|44
|2020-10-17
|WATTS
|51
|0
|46
|2020-10-17
|LONE GROVE
|51
|1
|40
|2020-10-17
|BOKCHITO
|50
|1
|35
|2020-10-17
|BLAIR
|50
|0
|38
|2020-10-17
|WARNER
|50
|0
|40
|2020-10-17
|ARCADIA
|49
|0
|37
|2020-10-17
|HYDRO
|48
|0
|42
|2020-10-17
|EARLSBORO
|48
|0
|42
|2020-10-17
|YALE
|48
|0
|42
|2020-10-17
|RED ROCK
|47
|1
|43
|2020-10-17
|FLETCHER
|44
|0
|30
|2020-10-17
|CEMENT
|44
|0
|35
|2020-10-17
|TONKAWA
|44
|0
|39
|2020-10-17
|QUINTON
|44
|0
|40
|2020-10-17
|PORUM
|43
|1
|35
|2020-10-17
|WILSON
|43
|0
|37
|2020-10-17
|BOSWELL
|42
|0
|37
|2020-10-17
|WAYNE
|41
|1
|37
|2020-10-17
|BIG CABIN
|41
|1
|33
|2020-10-17
|ADAIR
|41
|0
|36
|2020-10-17
|MOORELAND
|40
|1
|35
|2020-10-17
|WEBBERS FALLS
|40
|0
|28
|2020-10-17
|FORT TOWSON
|40
|0
|34
|2020-10-17
|NEW CORDELL
|39
|0
|28
|2020-10-17
|NINNEKAH
|38
|0
|34
|2020-10-17
|CYRIL
|37
|1
|28
|2020-10-17
|CHEYENNE
|37
|1
|28
|2020-10-17
|TYRONE
|36
|0
|31
|2020-10-17
|GEARY
|35
|0
|27
|2020-10-17
|THOMAS
|35
|0
|32
|2020-10-17
|WAUKOMIS
|35
|0
|23
|2020-10-17
|WELCH
|35
|0
|34
|2020-10-17
|MCCURTAIN
|35
|1
|33
|2020-10-17
|OCHELATA
|35
|1
|31
|2020-10-17
|RAMONA
|34
|1
|29
|2020-10-17
|FAIRFAX
|34
|0
|30
|2020-10-17
|STONEWALL
|33
|1
|27
|2020-10-17
|HAMMON
|33
|0
|29
|2020-10-17
|DAVENPORT
|33
|0
|22
|2020-10-17
|GARBER
|33
|0
|32
|2020-10-17
|CASHION
|33
|0
|25
|2020-10-17
|BEAVER
|32
|0
|23
|2020-10-17
|SHADY POINT
|32
|0
|26
|2020-10-17
|DEWAR
|32
|0
|25
|2020-10-17
|DOVER
|31
|0
|23
|2020-10-17
|KREBS
|31
|1
|22
|2020-10-17
|MAUD
|31
|0
|27
|2020-10-17
|ALLEN
|31
|2
|24
|2020-10-17
|SPAVINAW
|31
|0
|22
|2020-10-17
|JENNINGS
|30
|1
|24
|2020-10-17
|SASAKWA
|30
|0
|16
|2020-10-17
|BLUEJACKET
|30
|1
|23
|2020-10-17
|INDIAHOMA
|30
|1
|19
|2020-10-17
|RUSH SPRINGS
|30
|0
|21
|2020-10-17
|WELEETKA
|30
|1
|18
|2020-10-17
|DELAWARE
|30
|1
|25
|2020-10-17
|GLENCOE
|30
|0
|27
|2020-10-17
|LEEDEY
|28
|1
|25
|2020-10-17
|GERONIMO
|28
|0
|27
|2020-10-17
|PANAMA
|28
|1
|25
|2020-10-17
|RINGLING
|28
|0
|19
|2020-10-17
|GRACEMONT
|28
|1
|26
|2020-10-17
|LAHOMA
|28
|0
|17
|2020-10-17
|CANTON
|28
|1
|23
|2020-10-17
|COPAN
|28
|0
|24
|2020-10-17
|OKTAHA
|27
|0
|19
|2020-10-17
|BENNINGTON
|27
|0
|21
|2020-10-17
|ARKOMA
|27
|0
|22
|2020-10-17
|ASHER
|27
|0
|20
|2020-10-17
|GARVIN
|27
|0
|27
|2020-10-17
|BOISE CITY
|27
|0
|26
|2020-10-17
|PAOLI
|26
|0
|23
|2020-10-17
|GANS
|26
|0
|20
|2020-10-17
|CALUMET
|26
|0
|14
|2020-10-17
|WANETTE
|26
|0
|23
|2020-10-17
|CLAYTON
|26
|0
|24
|2020-10-17
|VERDEN
|26
|0
|22
|2020-10-17
|RED OAK
|26
|0
|24
|2020-10-17
|BUFFALO
|25
|1
|16
|2020-10-17
|MILBURN
|25
|1
|21
|2020-10-17
|CARNEY
|25
|0
|22
|2020-10-17
|DEPEW
|25
|1
|22
|2020-10-17
|BURNS FLAT
|25
|0
|14
|2020-10-17
|OLUSTEE
|25
|0
|22
|2020-10-17
|ARAPAHO
|25
|0
|23
|2020-10-17
|OKEENE
|25
|0
|21
|2020-10-17
|ROFF
|25
|0
|16
|2020-10-17
|KIOWA
|24
|1
|19
|2020-10-17
|CANUTE
|24
|0
|14
|2020-10-17
|POND CREEK
|24
|0
|15
|2020-10-17
|MEDFORD
|23
|0
|19
|2020-10-17
|CHEROKEE
|23
|0
|19
|2020-10-17
|AMBER
|23
|0
|19
|2020-10-17
|GRANITE
|23
|0
|18
|2020-10-17
|LOOKEBA
|23
|2
|18
|2020-10-17
|SOPER
|22
|0
|17
|2020-10-17
|MORRISON
|22
|0
|22
|2020-10-17
|RINGWOOD
|21
|0
|20
|2020-10-17
|UNION CITY
|20
|0
|18
|2020-10-17
|TERLTON
|20
|0
|19
|2020-10-17
|LANGLEY
|20
|0
|18
|2020-10-17
|LAVERNE
|20
|0
|14
|2020-10-17
|ACHILLE
|20
|0
|18
|2020-10-17
|WAURIKA
|20
|0
|18
|2020-10-17
|OILTON
|19
|1
|15
|2020-10-17
|SEILING
|19
|0
|16
|2020-10-17
|OAKS
|19
|1
|15
|2020-10-17
|KAW CITY
|19
|1
|18
|2020-10-17
|RATTAN
|19
|0
|13
|2020-10-17
|POCASSET
|18
|0
|15
|2020-10-17
|MANNSVILLE
|18
|0
|13
|2020-10-17
|ERICK
|18
|0
|12
|2020-10-17
|HAILEYVILLE
|18
|0
|17
|2020-10-17
|SPRINGER
|18
|1
|13
|2020-10-17
|CANEY
|17
|0
|15
|2020-10-17
|OPTIMA
|17
|0
|17
|2020-10-17
|KINTA
|17
|0
|13
|2020-10-17
|HANNA
|17
|0
|13
|2020-10-17
|FAIRMONT
|17
|0
|17
|2020-10-17
|SNYDER
|17
|0
|15
|2020-10-17
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|17
|1
|11
|2020-10-17
|LEHIGH
|16
|0
|12
|2020-10-17
|AGRA
|16
|1
|14
|2020-10-17
|SENTINEL
|16
|0
|16
|2020-10-17
|RAVIA
|16
|0
|13
|2020-10-17
|CANADIAN
|16
|0
|14
|2020-10-17
|TEMPLE
|16
|2
|12
|2020-10-17
|RIPLEY
|16
|0
|14
|2020-10-17
|STUART
|15
|0
|12
|2020-10-17
|SAVANNA
|15
|0
|15
|2020-10-17
|LENAPAH
|15
|0
|8
|2020-10-17
|VELMA
|15
|1
|10
|2020-10-17
|CORN
|15
|0
|15
|2020-10-17
|COUNCIL HILL
|15
|0
|9
|2020-10-17
|KETCHUM
|14
|0
|14
|2020-10-17
|MILL CREEK
|14
|0
|12
|2020-10-17
|THACKERVILLE
|14
|0
|14
|2020-10-17
|WHITEFIELD
|14
|0
|11
|2020-10-17
|LANGSTON
|14
|0
|13
|2020-10-17
|TIPTON
|14
|0
|13
|2020-10-17
|NORTH MIAMI
|13
|0
|10
|2020-10-17
|LONGDALE
|13
|0
|11
|2020-10-17
|PRUE
|13
|0
|8
|2020-10-17
|MARBLE CITY
|13
|0
|11
|2020-10-17
|BILLINGS
|13
|1
|10
|2020-10-17
|RYAN
|13
|0
|10
|2020-10-17
|TRYON
|13
|0
|9
|2020-10-17
|HEALDTON
|13
|0
|8
|2020-10-17
|FOSS
|12
|0
|8
|2020-10-17
|SCHULTER
|12
|0
|10
|2020-10-17
|AMES
|12
|0
|9
|2020-10-17
|CROWDER
|12
|0
|12
|2020-10-17
|WAYNOKA
|12
|0
|7
|2020-10-17
|HARDESTY
|12
|0
|11
|2020-10-17
|KENEFIC
|12
|0
|12
|2020-10-17
|COVINGTON
|11
|0
|8
|2020-10-17
|BRADLEY
|11
|0
|10
|2020-10-17
|BRAGGS
|11
|0
|11
|2020-10-17
|DISNEY
|11
|0
|9
|2020-10-17
|CLEO SPRINGS
|11
|0
|10
|2020-10-17
|VICI
|11
|0
|10
|2020-10-17
|PITTSBURG
|10
|0
|6
|2020-10-17
|ROOSEVELT
|10
|0
|7
|2020-10-17
|STRINGTOWN
|10
|1
|7
|2020-10-17
|WANN
|10
|0
|8
|2020-10-17
|OSAGE
|10
|0
|10
|2020-10-17
|CASTLE
|10
|0
|8
|2020-10-17
|BUTLER
|10
|0
|10
|2020-10-17
|AVANT
|9
|0
|8
|2020-10-17
|DILL CITY
|9
|0
|9
|2020-10-17
|CALVIN
|9
|0
|7
|2020-10-17
|NASH
|9
|0
|6
|2020-10-17
|LAMONT
|9
|0
|9
|2020-10-17
|REYDON
|9
|0
|4
|2020-10-17
|KREMLIN
|9
|0
|9
|2020-10-17
|SPARKS
|9
|0
|8
|2020-10-17
|DUSTIN
|9
|0
|7
|2020-10-17
|COYLE
|9
|0
|9
|2020-10-17
|SAWYER
|9
|0
|7
|2020-10-17
|ELDORADO
|8
|0
|7
|2020-10-17
|DIBBLE
|8
|0
|8
|2020-10-17
|BOYNTON
|8
|0
|7
|2020-10-17
|SHIDLER
|8
|0
|5
|2020-10-17
|FARGO
|8
|0
|7
|2020-10-17
|FOSTER
|8
|0
|4
|2020-10-17
|MENO
|8
|0
|8
|2020-10-17
|WAPANUCKA
|8
|0
|5
|2020-10-17
|BURLINGTON
|8
|0
|2
|2020-10-17
|GOTEBO
|8
|0
|3
|2020-10-17
|STERLING
|8
|0
|4
|2020-10-17
|SHATTUCK
|7
|0
|6
|2020-10-17
|GRANDFIELD
|7
|0
|6
|2020-10-17
|BYARS
|7
|0
|3
|2020-10-17
|RATLIFF CITY
|7
|0
|7
|2020-10-17
|ALDERSON
|7
|0
|6
|2020-10-17
|BURBANK
|7
|0
|6
|2020-10-17
|BERNICE
|7
|0
|7
|2020-10-17
|ORLANDO
|7
|0
|7
|2020-10-17
|OKAY
|7
|0
|7
|2020-10-17
|ROCKY
|7
|0
|1
|2020-10-17
|CARTER
|7
|0
|4
|2020-10-17
|INDIANOLA
|6
|0
|6
|2020-10-17
|RALSTON
|6
|0
|3
|2020-10-17
|CUSTER CITY
|6
|0
|5
|2020-10-17
|MARTHA
|6
|0
|3
|2020-10-17
|HUNTER
|6
|0
|5
|2020-10-17
|MILLERTON
|6
|0
|5
|2020-10-17
|LONE WOLF
|6
|0
|4
|2020-10-17
|BOWLEGS
|6
|0
|6
|2020-10-17
|FITZHUGH
|6
|0
|3
|2020-10-17
|MULHALL
|6
|0
|5
|2020-10-17
|GOLDSBY
|5
|0
|4
|2020-10-17
|CHATTANOOGA
|5
|0
|4
|2020-10-17
|BESSIE
|5
|0
|4
|2020-10-17
|ALBION
|5
|0
|5
|2020-10-17
|GOULD
|5
|0
|4
|2020-10-17
|JET
|5
|0
|4
|2020-10-17
|SHARON
|5
|0
|3
|2020-10-17
|FREEDOM
|5
|0
|4
|2020-10-17
|FORGAN
|5
|0
|5
|2020-10-17
|HITCHCOCK
|5
|0
|5
|2020-10-17
|WYNONA
|5
|0
|4
|2020-10-17
|DRUMMOND
|5
|0
|4
|2020-10-17
|LOCO
|4
|0
|1
|2020-10-17
|CARMEN
|4
|0
|2
|2020-10-17
|LAMAR
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-17
|MARLAND
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-17
|WAKITA
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-17
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-17
|GOLTRY
|4
|0
|3
|2020-10-17
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|4
|0
|3
|2020-10-17
|MARSHALL
|4
|0
|4
|2020-10-17
|VERA
|4
|0
|3
|2020-10-17
|FOYIL
|4
|0
|3
|2020-10-17
|GAGE
|3
|0
|1
|2020-10-17
|RANDLETT
|3
|0
|2
|2020-10-17
|FAXON
|3
|0
|0
|2020-10-17
|HILLSDALE
|3
|0
|2
|2020-10-17
|FRANCIS
|3
|0
|3
|2020-10-17
|HASTINGS
|3
|0
|3
|2020-10-17
|THE VILLAGE
|3
|0
|3
|2020-10-17
|TUPELO
|3
|0
|3
|2020-10-17
|SLICK
|3
|0
|3
|2020-10-17
|PEORIA
|3
|0
|2
|2020-10-17
|DOUGHERTY
|2
|0
|0
|2020-10-17
|MEDICINE PARK
|2
|0
|1
|2020-10-17
|KEYES
|2
|0
|1
|2020-10-17
|WILLOW
|2
|0
|0
|2020-10-17
|CAMARGO
|2
|0
|2
|2020-10-17
|ARNETT
|2
|0
|2
|2020-10-17
|REDBIRD
|2
|0
|2
|2020-10-17
|DEER CREEK
|2
|1
|1
|2020-10-17
|RENTIESVILLE
|2
|0
|1
|2020-10-17
|HALLETT
|2
|0
|2
|2020-10-17
|TERRAL
|2
|0
|0
|2020-10-17
|BYNG
|2
|0
|2
|2020-10-17
|EAKLY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-10-17
|BLACKBURN
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-17
|ALINE
|1
|0
|0
|2020-10-17
|KEMP
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-17
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-17
|MOFFETT
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-17
|COLONY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-17
|FOREST PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-17
|TALOGA
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-17
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-17
|NICOMA PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-17
|GENE AUTRY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-17
|CROMWELL
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-17
|KENDRICK
|1
|0
|0
|2020-10-17
|ROCK ISLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-17
|TULLAHASSEE
|1
|0
|0
|2020-10-17
|BROMIDE
|1
|0
|0
|2020-10-17
|VERDIGRIS
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-17
|PINK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-10-17
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.
