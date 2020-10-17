Download PDF OSDH weekly report 10-16-20

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma saw 15% more COVID-19 cases and 16% more deaths related to the virus in a week-to-week comparison, according to a Oklahoma State Department of Health review.

Statewide, the number of cases gained in a week increased from 7,195 Oct. 2-8 to 8,272 Oct. 9-15, a difference of 1,077, according to the OSDH weekly report released Friday afternoon. There were 58 deaths in which COVID-19 was the cause or a contributing factor reported in the past week, compared to 50 the week before, the report shows.

Hospitalizations rose by 7.3% in the past week, with 579 confirmed cases in facilities Oct. 9-15, to top out at 7,601 overall since March, as of the end of the reporting period Thursday

Age groups contributing the highest percentage of new cases for the week ending Thursday were the 15-24 and 25-34, with 1,354 and 1,356, respectively, each at 16.4%. The age group contributing the highest number of deaths during the past week was the 85 and older group, at 32.8%, according to the OSDH weekly report.

Oklahoma currently ranks 25th in the number of total reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and 19th in the cumulative incidence (per 100,000 persons) of reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the weekly report.

OSDH daily report

On Saturday, the number of cases in the state rose by 1,195 to a cumulative 106,503, a 1.1% increase, according to the OSDH website. There were 14 new deaths reported, none of which were in Northwest Oklahoma.

Of the total number of cases in Oklahoma, 14,490 are active, a single-day increase of 151, and 90,845 have recovered, including 1,030 since Friday's OSDH report.

Deaths reported were eight men and six women, with 11 in the 65 and older age group and three in the 50-64 age group, according to OSDH. Counties of residence were six in Bryan County, three in Lincoln County, two in Tulsa County and one each in Caddo, Canadian and Beckham counties. OSDH does not distinguish gender and age per county on the weekends.

Garfield County saw an increase of 25 COVID-19 cases on Saturday for a total of 2,195, with 352 of those active and 1,820 recovered. Enid saw a gain of 22 cases to top out at 2,023, with 317 active and 1,683 recovered. There have been 23 deaths in Garfield County with the virus as the cause or a contributor, all in Enid, according to OSDH data.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Saturday were six in Kingfisher, five in Blaine, four in Woodward, three in Major, two each in Alfalfa and Woods and one in Noble. Case increases in Northwest Oklahoma cities and towns included three each in Dover and Woodward; two each in Alva, Fairview and Hennessey; and one each in Canton, Carmen, Covington, Helena, Jet, Kingfisher, Longdale, Mooreland, Nash, Okarche, Pond Creek and Waukomis. Lamont and Waynoka each saw a reduction of one case.

State numbers

There have been 55,506 Oklahoma women and 50,825 men who have tested positive for COVID-19 as of the OSDH report Saturday morning. There were 172 listed as unknown gender.

The 18-35 age group, with 367 new cases confirmed Saturday, made up 35.1% of cases in the state. Other new case gains were 270 in the 36-49 age group, 235 in the 50-64 age group, 188 in the 65 and older age group, 101 in the 5-17 age group and 26 in the 0-4 group.

Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Saturday were 2,030 in the 0-4 age group, 10,213 in the 5-17 age group, 37,365 in the 18-35 age group, 22,683 in the 36-49 age group, 19,243 in the 50-64 age group and 14,946 in the 65 and older age group. There were 23 listed as unknown age. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 39.7. 

Of the overall 1,168 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 938 have been 65 and older and 178 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.6% of the total. There have been 37 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 14 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 650, than women, 518, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Saturday. The average age of those who have died is 74.7.

Data shows deaths in 68 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 216 in Oklahoma County; 185 in Tulsa County; 85 in Cleveland County; 53 in Rogers County; 41 in Washington County; 37 in McCurtain County; 36 in Creek County; 28 in Muskogee County; 27 each in Delaware and Wagoner counties; 24 in Caddo County; 23 in Garfield County; 21 each in Canadian and LeFlore counties; 20 in Pittsburg County; 16 in Comanche County; 15 in Kay County; 14 in Grady County; 13 each in Lincoln, Osage and Sequoyah counties; 11 each in Adair, Bryan, Jackson, Mayes and Pottawatomie counties; 10 each in Beckham and Texas counties; nine each in Carter, McClain and Payne counties; eight each in Cherokee, Greer, McIntosh, Okmulgee, Ottawa and Stephens counties; six each in Garvin, Okfuskee and Seminole counties; five each in Haskell, Pawnee and Woodward counties; four each in Hughes, Johnston, Nowata, Pontotoc and Pushmataha counties; three each in Cotton, Custer and Noble counties; two each in Choctaw, Craig, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Latimer, Logan, Major, Marshall, Murray, Roger Mills and Tillman counties; and one each in Atoka, Blaine, Dewey, Grant, Harper and Love counties.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per county released Saturday by OSDH:

• Garfield with 2,195 cases, 1,820 recovered, 352 active and 23 deaths, all in Enid, reported Oct. 13Oct. 3Sept. 302524171211104Aug. 29272618151413, and 6July 28 and 23June 21 and April 10;

• Woodward with 1,187 cases, 1,125 recovered, 57 active and five deaths, one in Fort Supply reported Oct. 2, two in Woodward and one in Mooreland reported Sept. 26 and an inmate at William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply reported Sept. 22;

• Kingfisher with 478 cases, 415 recovered, 61 active and two deaths, both in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27;

• Blaine with 177 cases, 147 recovered, 29 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28;

• Noble with 170 cases, 153 recovered, 14 active and three deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range;

• Woods with 142 cases, 121 recovered and 21 active;

• Major with 134 cases, 109 recovered, 23 active and two deaths, one reported Oct. 3 and a woman in 18-35 age group in April;

• Alfalfa with 104 cases, 81 recovered and 23 active;

• Grant with 74 cases, 55 recovered, 18 active and one death, in Deer Creek, reported Sept. 29.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 2,023 in Enid (317 active); 885 Fort Supply (17 active); 233 in Woodward (33 active); 184 in Hennessey (14 active); 175 in Kingfisher (26 active); 119 in Alva (14 active); 70 in Fairview (17 active); 61 in Watonga (eight active); 59 in Helena (seven active); 54 in Okarche (12 active); 40 in Mooreland (four active); 35 in Waukomis (12 active); 33 each in Cashion (eight active) and Garber (one active); 31 in Dover (eight active) 28 each in Canton (four active) and Lahoma (11 active); 25 in Okeene (four active); 24 in Pond Creek (nine active); 23 each in Cherokee (four active) and Medford (four active); 21 in Ringwood (one active); 19 in Seiling (three active); 17 in Fairmont; 13 each in Billings (two active) and Longdale (two active); 12 each in Ames (three active) and Waynoka (five active); 11 each in Cleo Springs (one active) and Covington (three active); nine each in Kremlin, Lamont and Nash (three active); eight each Burlington (six active) and Meno; seven in Orlando; six each in Hunter (one active) and Mullhall (one active); five each in Drummond (one active), Freedom (one active), Hitchcock, Jet (one active) and Sharon (two active); four each in Carmen (two active), Goltry (one active), Marshall and Wakita; three in Hillsdale (one active); two in Deer Creek; and one in Aline (one active), according to data released by OSDH on Saturday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other." 

In Enid, there have been 1,047 cases, with 896 recovered and 13 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 962 cases, with 779 recovered and 10 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Saturday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

Oklahoma per county 10.17.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA 21701 216 18797 2020-10-17
TULSA 20251 185 17695 2020-10-17
CLEVELAND 7512 85 6482 2020-10-17
CANADIAN 3324 21 2644 2020-10-17
PAYNE 2678 9 2438 2020-10-17
ROGERS 2254 53 1926 2020-10-17
GARFIELD 2195 23 1820 2020-10-17
MUSKOGEE 2168 28 1870 2020-10-17
COMANCHE 2039 16 1774 2020-10-17
POTTAWATOMIE 1879 11 1557 2020-10-17
WAGONER 1743 27 1543 2020-10-17
TEXAS 1721 10 1609 2020-10-17
LE FLORE 1528 21 1305 2020-10-17
MCCURTAIN 1518 37 1279 2020-10-17
CREEK 1449 36 1238 2020-10-17
GRADY 1445 14 1229 2020-10-17
BRYAN 1338 11 1077 2020-10-17
OSAGE 1320 13 1144 2020-10-17
CHEROKEE 1298 8 1107 2020-10-17
WASHINGTON 1200 41 1013 2020-10-17
WOODWARD 1187 5 1125 2020-10-17
MCCLAIN 1160 9 958 2020-10-17
PITTSBURG 1147 20 967 2020-10-17
DELAWARE 1127 27 846 2020-10-17
OTTAWA 1126 8 940 2020-10-17
SEQUOYAH 1125 13 942 2020-10-17
OKMULGEE 1058 8 876 2020-10-17
CADDO 1040 24 867 2020-10-17
JACKSON 1016 11 848 2020-10-17
CUSTER 981 3 819 2020-10-17
MAYES 868 11 705 2020-10-17
KAY 789 15 680 2020-10-17
BECKHAM 753 10 613 2020-10-17
CARTER 730 9 594 2020-10-17
LOGAN 722 2 588 2020-10-17
ADAIR 719 11 584 2020-10-17
LINCOLN 700 13 536 2020-10-17
SEMINOLE 673 6 528 2020-10-17
PONTOTOC 622 4 486 2020-10-17
CRAIG 596 2 522 2020-10-17
STEPHENS 592 8 461 2020-10-17
GARVIN 561 6 435 2020-10-17
KINGFISHER 478 2 415 2020-10-17
MCINTOSH 439 8 353 2020-10-17
CHOCTAW 401 2 348 2020-10-17
ATOKA 398 1 333 2020-10-17
HUGHES 358 4 291 2020-10-17
HASKELL 346 5 301 2020-10-17
PAWNEE 303 5 263 2020-10-17
OKFUSKEE 263 6 148 2020-10-17
JOHNSTON 258 4 211 2020-10-17
LOVE 252 1 222 2020-10-17
MURRAY 251 2 187 2020-10-17
MARSHALL 249 2 200 2020-10-17
PUSHMATAHA 244 4 199 2020-10-17
NOWATA 222 4 155 2020-10-17
BLAINE 177 1 147 2020-10-17
LATIMER 175 2 149 2020-10-17
NOBLE 170 3 153 2020-10-17
WASHITA 149 0 106 2020-10-17
KIOWA 148 2 94 2020-10-17
WOODS 142 0 121 2020-10-17
MAJOR 134 2 109 2020-10-17
TILLMAN 133 2 114 2020-10-17
GREER 129 8 105 2020-10-17
ALFALFA 104 0 81 2020-10-17
COTTON 87 3 67 2020-10-17
ROGER MILLS 84 2 64 2020-10-17
COAL 79 0 72 2020-10-17
BEAVER 79 0 64 2020-10-17
DEWEY 78 1 68 2020-10-17
GRANT 74 1 55 2020-10-17
JEFFERSON 65 0 48 2020-10-17
HARMON 62 0 53 2020-10-17
HARPER 46 1 31 2020-10-17
CIMARRON 34 0 31 2020-10-17
21 0 6 2020-10-17
ELLIS 18 0 14 2020-10-17

Oklahoma per city 10.17.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA CITY 17264 184 15078 2020-10-17
TULSA 13395 128 11816 2020-10-17
NORMAN 3919 42 3433 2020-10-17
BROKEN ARROW 3820 37 3302 2020-10-17
EDMOND 3558 25 2979 2020-10-17
OTHER*** 2356 16 2010 2020-10-17
STILLWATER 2211 7 2033 2020-10-17
ENID 2023 23 1683 2020-10-17
YUKON 1619 7 1341 2020-10-17
GUYMON 1366 10 1279 2020-10-17
MOORE 1328 15 1122 2020-10-17
CLAREMORE 1317 49 1112 2020-10-17
LAWTON 1311 13 1121 2020-10-17
OWASSO 1087 3 917 2020-10-17
SHAWNEE 1066 10 872 2020-10-17
BARTLESVILLE 987 38 831 2020-10-17
MUSKOGEE 981 21 785 2020-10-17
TAHLEQUAH 964 4 816 2020-10-17
JENKS 925 6 841 2020-10-17
ALTUS 898 11 756 2020-10-17
FORT SUPPLY 885 2 866 2020-10-17
MCALESTER 879 18 729 2020-10-17
DURANT 823 8 671 2020-10-17
BIXBY 813 5 707 2020-10-17
TAFT 747 2 734 2020-10-17
CHICKASHA 727 9 638 2020-10-17
EL RENO 706 8 452 2020-10-17
MIAMI 685 6 567 2020-10-17
SAPULPA 642 12 547 2020-10-17
PONCA CITY 617 12 541 2020-10-17
SAND SPRINGS 607 5 522 2020-10-17
ARDMORE 597 7 488 2020-10-17
BROKEN BOW 596 22 519 2020-10-17
MUSTANG 551 4 468 2020-10-17
VINITA 515 1 451 2020-10-17
ADA 509 1 400 2020-10-17
CHOCTAW 504 4 423 2020-10-17
BETHANY 499 5 435 2020-10-17
HOMINY 493 2 458 2020-10-17
IDABEL 490 8 413 2020-10-17
BLANCHARD 486 1 383 2020-10-17
STILWELL 485 9 372 2020-10-17
CLINTON 474 0 388 2020-10-17
GLENPOOL 473 5 404 2020-10-17
LEXINGTON 467 5 377 2020-10-17
GROVE 437 19 332 2020-10-17
SALLISAW 436 4 358 2020-10-17
ELK CITY 423 5 340 2020-10-17
COLLINSVILLE 423 1 360 2020-10-17
POTEAU 422 5 341 2020-10-17
WEATHERFORD 418 3 349 2020-10-17
ANADARKO 412 7 348 2020-10-17
GUTHRIE 409 0 331 2020-10-17
OKMULGEE 409 5 346 2020-10-17
SKIATOOK 399 8 337 2020-10-17
MCLOUD 389 1 350 2020-10-17
DUNCAN 389 4 302 2020-10-17
COWETA 384 14 331 2020-10-17
SEMINOLE 353 4 275 2020-10-17
PURCELL 340 4 283 2020-10-17
ATOKA 335 0 279 2020-10-17
HENRYETTA 318 3 252 2020-10-17
NEWCASTLE 316 3 268 2020-10-17
SAYRE 298 5 254 2020-10-17
TUTTLE 284 4 240 2020-10-17
PRYOR CREEK 280 4 229 2020-10-17
WAGONER 278 6 237 2020-10-17
HUGO 278 2 245 2020-10-17
TECUMSEH 275 0 215 2020-10-17
JAY 270 1 194 2020-10-17
MULDROW 269 3 234 2020-10-17
NOBLE 262 3 222 2020-10-17
CUSHING 255 2 222 2020-10-17
HEAVENER 254 6 220 2020-10-17
HOLDENVILLE 253 3 204 2020-10-17
PIEDMONT 248 2 209 2020-10-17
WOODWARD 233 2 198 2020-10-17
SPIRO 223 1 203 2020-10-17
BRISTOW 223 9 191 2020-10-17
HARRAH 219 1 180 2020-10-17
CHECOTAH 211 3 174 2020-10-17
WEWOKA 210 1 178 2020-10-17
STIGLER 204 4 171 2020-10-17
MIDWEST CITY 204 8 173 2020-10-17
EUFAULA 203 5 162 2020-10-17
PAULS VALLEY 203 2 168 2020-10-17
HINTON 195 0 167 2020-10-17
WARR ACRES 191 0 179 2020-10-17
LOCUST GROVE 190 0 139 2020-10-17
HENNESSEY 184 2 168 2020-10-17
KINGFISHER 175 0 149 2020-10-17
FORT GIBSON 172 4 135 2020-10-17
CHANDLER 172 9 136 2020-10-17
MARIETTA 170 0 147 2020-10-17
CALERA 162 1 137 2020-10-17
VIAN 162 3 135 2020-10-17
SULPHUR 161 2 122 2020-10-17
SPENCER 161 2 136 2020-10-17
MADILL 158 1 125 2020-10-17
AFTON 151 1 124 2020-10-17
CHELSEA 151 1 121 2020-10-17
CATOOSA 150 2 134 2020-10-17
CLEVELAND 148 3 138 2020-10-17
SALINA 144 1 112 2020-10-17
MOUNDS 142 3 122 2020-10-17
TISHOMINGO 141 3 115 2020-10-17
NOWATA 139 3 95 2020-10-17
DEL CITY 139 0 120 2020-10-17
INOLA 139 3 117 2020-10-17
MEEKER 136 2 90 2020-10-17
ROLAND 136 0 112 2020-10-17
SPERRY 135 2 118 2020-10-17
ANTLERS 134 4 103 2020-10-17
MANNFORD 133 4 114 2020-10-17
HOOKER 125 0 116 2020-10-17
POCOLA 124 3 105 2020-10-17
WESTVILLE 120 2 108 2020-10-17
LINDSAY 119 2 97 2020-10-17
ALVA 119 0 105 2020-10-17
DEWEY 117 1 98 2020-10-17
PERKINS 115 1 98 2020-10-17
JONES 114 2 93 2020-10-17
NICHOLS HILLS 113 0 103 2020-10-17
HASKELL 113 1 100 2020-10-17
CHOUTEAU 113 6 98 2020-10-17
VALLIANT 112 3 94 2020-10-17
PAWHUSKA 111 0 70 2020-10-17
TALIHINA 111 3 82 2020-10-17
MORRIS 109 0 86 2020-10-17
OOLOGAH 109 0 95 2020-10-17
HOWE 108 0 96 2020-10-17
FREDERICK 108 2 92 2020-10-17
WASHINGTON 108 0 86 2020-10-17
PRAGUE 107 0 97 2020-10-17
COMMERCE 107 1 94 2020-10-17
WISTER 106 1 97 2020-10-17
HULBERT 103 2 91 2020-10-17
OKEMAH 103 3 81 2020-10-17
MANGUM 102 8 85 2020-10-17
BEGGS 101 0 85 2020-10-17
WRIGHT CITY 100 0 80 2020-10-17
WYANDOTTE 98 1 83 2020-10-17
PAWNEE 95 1 74 2020-10-17
MARLOW 93 1 79 2020-10-17
STROUD 91 0 65 2020-10-17
GORE 91 3 79 2020-10-17
COMANCHE 90 2 72 2020-10-17
HAWORTH 88 2 69 2020-10-17
KANSAS 87 3 73 2020-10-17
KINGSTON 87 1 73 2020-10-17
COLCORD 83 1 66 2020-10-17
WILBURTON 81 1 73 2020-10-17
TEXHOMA 80 0 76 2020-10-17
HOBART 78 1 45 2020-10-17
DAVIS 78 0 59 2020-10-17
BARNSDALL 78 2 63 2020-10-17
ELGIN 77 1 59 2020-10-17
LUTHER 76 2 63 2020-10-17
FAIRLAND 75 0 61 2020-10-17
KEOTA 74 0 70 2020-10-17
KELLYVILLE 74 3 65 2020-10-17
APACHE 72 2 53 2020-10-17
GOODWELL 72 0 68 2020-10-17
CARNEGIE 72 2 49 2020-10-17
FAIRVIEW 70 0 53 2020-10-17
PERRY 69 1 62 2020-10-17
MEAD 68 1 53 2020-10-17
WYNNEWOOD 68 1 49 2020-10-17
FORT COBB 68 0 62 2020-10-17
WALTERS 68 1 53 2020-10-17
BINGER 67 9 54 2020-10-17
QUAPAW 66 0 57 2020-10-17
KIEFER 65 0 59 2020-10-17
CACHE 65 0 59 2020-10-17
COLBERT 64 0 43 2020-10-17
STRATFORD 64 0 40 2020-10-17
NEWKIRK 64 1 49 2020-10-17
HARTSHORNE 64 0 61 2020-10-17
BLACKWELL 63 1 51 2020-10-17
DRUMRIGHT 63 1 51 2020-10-17
CADDO 62 0 56 2020-10-17
WATONGA 61 0 53 2020-10-17
BOLEY 61 2 8 2020-10-17
HOLLIS 59 0 50 2020-10-17
HELENA 59 0 52 2020-10-17
BOKOSHE 58 0 52 2020-10-17
CAMERON 58 0 53 2020-10-17
COALGATE 57 0 54 2020-10-17
MAYSVILLE 57 2 45 2020-10-17
TALALA 57 0 50 2020-10-17
PORTER 57 0 52 2020-10-17
WETUMKA 56 0 50 2020-10-17
ELMORE CITY 55 0 39 2020-10-17
MINCO 55 0 38 2020-10-17
ALEX 55 0 50 2020-10-17
PADEN 54 0 30 2020-10-17
OKARCHE 54 0 42 2020-10-17
WELLSTON 54 0 32 2020-10-17
KONAWA 53 1 39 2020-10-17
CRESCENT 52 1 44 2020-10-17
WATTS 51 0 46 2020-10-17
LONE GROVE 51 1 40 2020-10-17
BOKCHITO 50 1 35 2020-10-17
BLAIR 50 0 38 2020-10-17
WARNER 50 0 40 2020-10-17
ARCADIA 49 0 37 2020-10-17
HYDRO 48 0 42 2020-10-17
EARLSBORO 48 0 42 2020-10-17
YALE 48 0 42 2020-10-17
RED ROCK 47 1 43 2020-10-17
FLETCHER 44 0 30 2020-10-17
CEMENT 44 0 35 2020-10-17
TONKAWA 44 0 39 2020-10-17
QUINTON 44 0 40 2020-10-17
PORUM 43 1 35 2020-10-17
WILSON 43 0 37 2020-10-17
BOSWELL 42 0 37 2020-10-17
WAYNE 41 1 37 2020-10-17
BIG CABIN 41 1 33 2020-10-17
ADAIR 41 0 36 2020-10-17
MOORELAND 40 1 35 2020-10-17
WEBBERS FALLS 40 0 28 2020-10-17
FORT TOWSON 40 0 34 2020-10-17
NEW CORDELL 39 0 28 2020-10-17
NINNEKAH 38 0 34 2020-10-17
CYRIL 37 1 28 2020-10-17
CHEYENNE 37 1 28 2020-10-17
TYRONE 36 0 31 2020-10-17
GEARY 35 0 27 2020-10-17
THOMAS 35 0 32 2020-10-17
WAUKOMIS 35 0 23 2020-10-17
WELCH 35 0 34 2020-10-17
MCCURTAIN 35 1 33 2020-10-17
OCHELATA 35 1 31 2020-10-17
RAMONA 34 1 29 2020-10-17
FAIRFAX 34 0 30 2020-10-17
STONEWALL 33 1 27 2020-10-17
HAMMON 33 0 29 2020-10-17
DAVENPORT 33 0 22 2020-10-17
GARBER 33 0 32 2020-10-17
CASHION 33 0 25 2020-10-17
BEAVER 32 0 23 2020-10-17
SHADY POINT 32 0 26 2020-10-17
DEWAR 32 0 25 2020-10-17
DOVER 31 0 23 2020-10-17
KREBS 31 1 22 2020-10-17
MAUD 31 0 27 2020-10-17
ALLEN 31 2 24 2020-10-17
SPAVINAW 31 0 22 2020-10-17
JENNINGS 30 1 24 2020-10-17
SASAKWA 30 0 16 2020-10-17
BLUEJACKET 30 1 23 2020-10-17
INDIAHOMA 30 1 19 2020-10-17
RUSH SPRINGS 30 0 21 2020-10-17
WELEETKA 30 1 18 2020-10-17
DELAWARE 30 1 25 2020-10-17
GLENCOE 30 0 27 2020-10-17
LEEDEY 28 1 25 2020-10-17
GERONIMO 28 0 27 2020-10-17
PANAMA 28 1 25 2020-10-17
RINGLING 28 0 19 2020-10-17
GRACEMONT 28 1 26 2020-10-17
LAHOMA 28 0 17 2020-10-17
CANTON 28 1 23 2020-10-17
COPAN 28 0 24 2020-10-17
OKTAHA 27 0 19 2020-10-17
BENNINGTON 27 0 21 2020-10-17
ARKOMA 27 0 22 2020-10-17
ASHER 27 0 20 2020-10-17
GARVIN 27 0 27 2020-10-17
BOISE CITY 27 0 26 2020-10-17
PAOLI 26 0 23 2020-10-17
GANS 26 0 20 2020-10-17
CALUMET 26 0 14 2020-10-17
WANETTE 26 0 23 2020-10-17
CLAYTON 26 0 24 2020-10-17
VERDEN 26 0 22 2020-10-17
RED OAK 26 0 24 2020-10-17
BUFFALO 25 1 16 2020-10-17
MILBURN 25 1 21 2020-10-17
CARNEY 25 0 22 2020-10-17
DEPEW 25 1 22 2020-10-17
BURNS FLAT 25 0 14 2020-10-17
OLUSTEE 25 0 22 2020-10-17
ARAPAHO 25 0 23 2020-10-17
OKEENE 25 0 21 2020-10-17
ROFF 25 0 16 2020-10-17
KIOWA 24 1 19 2020-10-17
CANUTE 24 0 14 2020-10-17
POND CREEK 24 0 15 2020-10-17
MEDFORD 23 0 19 2020-10-17
CHEROKEE 23 0 19 2020-10-17
AMBER 23 0 19 2020-10-17
GRANITE 23 0 18 2020-10-17
LOOKEBA 23 2 18 2020-10-17
SOPER 22 0 17 2020-10-17
MORRISON 22 0 22 2020-10-17
RINGWOOD 21 0 20 2020-10-17
UNION CITY 20 0 18 2020-10-17
TERLTON 20 0 19 2020-10-17
LANGLEY 20 0 18 2020-10-17
LAVERNE 20 0 14 2020-10-17
ACHILLE 20 0 18 2020-10-17
WAURIKA 20 0 18 2020-10-17
OILTON 19 1 15 2020-10-17
SEILING 19 0 16 2020-10-17
OAKS 19 1 15 2020-10-17
KAW CITY 19 1 18 2020-10-17
RATTAN 19 0 13 2020-10-17
POCASSET 18 0 15 2020-10-17
MANNSVILLE 18 0 13 2020-10-17
ERICK 18 0 12 2020-10-17
HAILEYVILLE 18 0 17 2020-10-17
SPRINGER 18 1 13 2020-10-17
CANEY 17 0 15 2020-10-17
OPTIMA 17 0 17 2020-10-17
KINTA 17 0 13 2020-10-17
HANNA 17 0 13 2020-10-17
FAIRMONT 17 0 17 2020-10-17
SNYDER 17 0 15 2020-10-17
MOUNTAIN VIEW 17 1 11 2020-10-17
LEHIGH 16 0 12 2020-10-17
AGRA 16 1 14 2020-10-17
SENTINEL 16 0 16 2020-10-17
RAVIA 16 0 13 2020-10-17
CANADIAN 16 0 14 2020-10-17
TEMPLE 16 2 12 2020-10-17
RIPLEY 16 0 14 2020-10-17
STUART 15 0 12 2020-10-17
SAVANNA 15 0 15 2020-10-17
LENAPAH 15 0 8 2020-10-17
VELMA 15 1 10 2020-10-17
CORN 15 0 15 2020-10-17
COUNCIL HILL 15 0 9 2020-10-17
KETCHUM 14 0 14 2020-10-17
MILL CREEK 14 0 12 2020-10-17
THACKERVILLE 14 0 14 2020-10-17
WHITEFIELD 14 0 11 2020-10-17
LANGSTON 14 0 13 2020-10-17
TIPTON 14 0 13 2020-10-17
NORTH MIAMI 13 0 10 2020-10-17
LONGDALE 13 0 11 2020-10-17
PRUE 13 0 8 2020-10-17
MARBLE CITY 13 0 11 2020-10-17
BILLINGS 13 1 10 2020-10-17
RYAN 13 0 10 2020-10-17
TRYON 13 0 9 2020-10-17
HEALDTON 13 0 8 2020-10-17
FOSS 12 0 8 2020-10-17
SCHULTER 12 0 10 2020-10-17
AMES 12 0 9 2020-10-17
CROWDER 12 0 12 2020-10-17
WAYNOKA 12 0 7 2020-10-17
HARDESTY 12 0 11 2020-10-17
KENEFIC 12 0 12 2020-10-17
COVINGTON 11 0 8 2020-10-17
BRADLEY 11 0 10 2020-10-17
BRAGGS 11 0 11 2020-10-17
DISNEY 11 0 9 2020-10-17
CLEO SPRINGS 11 0 10 2020-10-17
VICI 11 0 10 2020-10-17
PITTSBURG 10 0 6 2020-10-17
ROOSEVELT 10 0 7 2020-10-17
STRINGTOWN 10 1 7 2020-10-17
WANN 10 0 8 2020-10-17
OSAGE 10 0 10 2020-10-17
CASTLE 10 0 8 2020-10-17
BUTLER 10 0 10 2020-10-17
AVANT 9 0 8 2020-10-17
DILL CITY 9 0 9 2020-10-17
CALVIN 9 0 7 2020-10-17
NASH 9 0 6 2020-10-17
LAMONT 9 0 9 2020-10-17
REYDON 9 0 4 2020-10-17
KREMLIN 9 0 9 2020-10-17
SPARKS 9 0 8 2020-10-17
DUSTIN 9 0 7 2020-10-17
COYLE 9 0 9 2020-10-17
SAWYER 9 0 7 2020-10-17
ELDORADO 8 0 7 2020-10-17
DIBBLE 8 0 8 2020-10-17
BOYNTON 8 0 7 2020-10-17
SHIDLER 8 0 5 2020-10-17
FARGO 8 0 7 2020-10-17
FOSTER 8 0 4 2020-10-17
MENO 8 0 8 2020-10-17
WAPANUCKA 8 0 5 2020-10-17
BURLINGTON 8 0 2 2020-10-17
GOTEBO 8 0 3 2020-10-17
STERLING 8 0 4 2020-10-17
SHATTUCK 7 0 6 2020-10-17
GRANDFIELD 7 0 6 2020-10-17
BYARS 7 0 3 2020-10-17
RATLIFF CITY 7 0 7 2020-10-17
ALDERSON 7 0 6 2020-10-17
BURBANK 7 0 6 2020-10-17
BERNICE 7 0 7 2020-10-17
ORLANDO 7 0 7 2020-10-17
OKAY 7 0 7 2020-10-17
ROCKY 7 0 1 2020-10-17
CARTER 7 0 4 2020-10-17
INDIANOLA 6 0 6 2020-10-17
RALSTON 6 0 3 2020-10-17
CUSTER CITY 6 0 5 2020-10-17
MARTHA 6 0 3 2020-10-17
HUNTER 6 0 5 2020-10-17
MILLERTON 6 0 5 2020-10-17
LONE WOLF 6 0 4 2020-10-17
BOWLEGS 6 0 6 2020-10-17
FITZHUGH 6 0 3 2020-10-17
MULHALL 6 0 5 2020-10-17
GOLDSBY 5 0 4 2020-10-17
CHATTANOOGA 5 0 4 2020-10-17
BESSIE 5 0 4 2020-10-17
ALBION 5 0 5 2020-10-17
GOULD 5 0 4 2020-10-17
JET 5 0 4 2020-10-17
SHARON 5 0 3 2020-10-17
FREEDOM 5 0 4 2020-10-17
FORGAN 5 0 5 2020-10-17
HITCHCOCK 5 0 5 2020-10-17
WYNONA 5 0 4 2020-10-17
DRUMMOND 5 0 4 2020-10-17
LOCO 4 0 1 2020-10-17
CARMEN 4 0 2 2020-10-17
LAMAR 4 0 4 2020-10-17
MARLAND 4 0 4 2020-10-17
WAKITA 4 0 4 2020-10-17
MOUNTAIN PARK 4 0 4 2020-10-17
GOLTRY 4 0 3 2020-10-17
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 4 0 3 2020-10-17
MARSHALL 4 0 4 2020-10-17
VERA 4 0 3 2020-10-17
FOYIL 4 0 3 2020-10-17
GAGE 3 0 1 2020-10-17
RANDLETT 3 0 2 2020-10-17
FAXON 3 0 0 2020-10-17
HILLSDALE 3 0 2 2020-10-17
FRANCIS 3 0 3 2020-10-17
HASTINGS 3 0 3 2020-10-17
THE VILLAGE 3 0 3 2020-10-17
TUPELO 3 0 3 2020-10-17
SLICK 3 0 3 2020-10-17
PEORIA 3 0 2 2020-10-17
DOUGHERTY 2 0 0 2020-10-17
MEDICINE PARK 2 0 1 2020-10-17
KEYES 2 0 1 2020-10-17
WILLOW 2 0 0 2020-10-17
CAMARGO 2 0 2 2020-10-17
ARNETT 2 0 2 2020-10-17
REDBIRD 2 0 2 2020-10-17
DEER CREEK 2 1 1 2020-10-17
RENTIESVILLE 2 0 1 2020-10-17
HALLETT 2 0 2 2020-10-17
TERRAL 2 0 0 2020-10-17
BYNG 2 0 2 2020-10-17
EAKLY 2 0 2 2020-10-17
BLACKBURN 1 0 1 2020-10-17
ALINE 1 0 0 2020-10-17
KEMP 1 0 1 2020-10-17
SLAUGHTERVILLE 1 0 1 2020-10-17
MOFFETT 1 0 1 2020-10-17
COLONY 1 0 1 2020-10-17
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2020-10-17
TALOGA 1 0 1 2020-10-17
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2020-10-17
NICOMA PARK 1 0 1 2020-10-17
GENE AUTRY 1 0 1 2020-10-17
CROMWELL 1 0 1 2020-10-17
KENDRICK 1 0 0 2020-10-17
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2020-10-17
TULLAHASSEE 1 0 0 2020-10-17
BROMIDE 1 0 0 2020-10-17
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2020-10-17
PINK 1 0 1 2020-10-17

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0