OKLAHOMA CITY — State health officials Tuesday stopped administering Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine “out of the abundance of caution” as federal regulators revealed rare blood clotting responses in six Americans.
State health officials, though, stressed that the risk of suffering an adverse reaction appears to be rare.
As of Tuesday, the state had administered 62,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but Keith Reed, the deputy commissioner of health, said they have no reason to believe any Oklahomans have been adversely affected.
Health officials said six cases of blood clot complications have occurred amid the nearly 7 million administered injections given of the one-dose vaccine nationwide. All cases involved women 18 to 48, and symptoms occurred within two weeks of receiving the vaccine, state health officials said.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention plans to convene a meeting of its advisory committee on immunization practices Wednesday. Until the review is complete, CDC has recommended halting use of the vaccine.
Oklahoma health officials said they weren’t notified ahead of time about the new complication, but plan to follow federal regulators’ advice and stop administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine until more data on the potential adverse reactions is available.
“This pause will have minimal impact on Oklahoma’s vaccine effort,” Reed said. “Today’s action demonstrates the sensitivity of our monitoring system, and our committee to take any potential adverse reaction very seriously. After the administration of tens of millions of doses across the country, the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine have been proven to be extremely safe.”
State health officials said Oklahomans who already have scheduled Johnson & Johnson vaccine appointments will be offered one of the two-dose alternatives — the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines — or will be contacted to reschedule if a provider doesn’t have those vaccines available.
Maggie Jackson, regional director of community engagement and planning for OSDH, said the pause is an example of the response of the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System.
“That’s how these potential side effects get reported,” Jackson said. “Without that system to catch six cases out of almost 7 million, it’d be very difficult ... We’re not going to administer the vaccine until we have more data on this rare reaction and make sure that we can be prepared to continue to offer the vaccine safely.”
In Jackson’s district, which is made up of Alfalfa, Blaine, Canadian, Garfield, Grant, Kingfisher, Logan and Major counties, more than 131,000 vaccines have been administered through health departments. Garfield County Health Department has given out around 32,000 in total, with about 100 of those being Johnson & Johnson.
For Family Pharmacy, the pause was almost perfect timing. With the Johnson & Johnson vaccines in hand, Grant Diel, director of operations at Family Pharmacy, said the pharmacy was preparing to begin scheduling appointments for the vaccine this week.
“It’s not causing that much of an issue for us because we hadn’t administered any, and we hadn’t really scheduled a whole lot of people — we just got our cases,” Diel said. “I’m glad they put it out today and not next Monday because we probably would have went through 200 or 300.”
Garfield County Health Department had been planning on holding an exclusively Johnson & Johnson vaccination clinic Thursday at the Oakwood Mall, Jackson said.
People who had scheduled the vaccination for Thursday are being offered the Pfiezer and Moderna vaccines, Jackson said, but anyone who wants the Johnson & Johnson vaccine specifically can cancel their appointment.
Steve Pryor, owner of Scheffe Prescription Shop, said Scheffe previously had administered the Johnson & Johnson vaccines but would not say how many and that the pharmacy is not giving any at this point after the recommendation to pause.
Those who were scheduled to receive the vaccine Tuesday with Scheffe were notified.
“We’ve already called all those people and told them that we’re not giving those vaccines until we hear back from the FDA to say it’s OK,” Pryor said.
Both Scheffe and Family Pharmacy still are offering Moderna vaccinations, and Pryor said due to a drop in the rate of people requesting vaccines, Scheffe’s is only offering second doses.
Jackson said she is expecting the FDA to gather more data and review the cases, potentially taking extra steps to ensure that health care providers can treat a reaction and that vaccine providers can screen for the risk factors that may lead to the condition.
Right now, Diel said the pharmacy is just waiting for further instruction from OSDH and from the CDC and FDA.
“They’re the experts in this field,” Diel said, “so if they say it’s recommended to pause it, then we’ll pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.”
In their weekly media briefing, doctors with Oklahoma State Medical Association, the state’s top physician advocacy group, said while it’s important not to downplay the complication, it’s critical to keep it in perspective. Statistically, one out of every million people who has received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has suffered a blood clot. Nearly 7 million doses already have been administered nationwide.
Dr. Dale Bratzler, chief COVID-19 officer with the University of Oklahoma, said of the six women who suffered clots all had the onset of symptoms between six and 13 days. He said health officials are urging people to watch for complications for up to about three weeks after getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
He said a low-grade fever, muscle aches and headaches are quite common after getting any of the three approved vaccines. But serious symptoms like severe headaches, confusion, common seizures and stroke-like symptoms warrant a call to a health professional for further evaluation.
“Just remember that this very rare complication of blood clots, they’re typically serious if they occur, but they’re very uncommon,” he said.
Bratzler said there’s actually a higher risk of suffering anaphylaxis from the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines — about four to five cases have been reported per million doses. That’s statistically higher than the risk of getting a blood clot from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“So the blood clot obviously may be more serious in the long run because we’re pretty good at treating anaphylaxis, but there can be side effects from any vaccine,” he said.
Dr. Lance Frye, the state commissioner of health, said he believed Tuesday’s pause initially would lead to hesitancy in accepting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine if, or when, officials resume administering it.
“I know if, or when, it comes back on line it will be thoroughly vetted,” he said.
Staff writer Kelci McKendrick contributed to this story.
