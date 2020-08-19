You have permission to edit this article.
Oklahoma nears 700 COVID-19 deaths as another 17 announced Wednesday by OSDH; cases near 50,000

COVID-19 Oklahoma map for 8.19.20

There have been 49,923 Oklahomans test positive for coronavirus COVID-19 in all 77 counties (shaded in red) and 699 deaths in 56 counties (shaded in orange), according to Oklahoma State Department of Health figures on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. 

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma is nearing 50,000 cases of COVID-19 and 700 deaths in which the virus was either the cause or a contributor, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health officials.

The number of cumulative cases rose by 597, or 1.2%, to top out 49,923 on Wednesday, and 17 deaths, four in the last 24 hours, were announced for the second straight day by OSDH. None of the deaths announced Wednesday were in Northwest Oklahoma.

A total of 699 Oklahomans have succumbed to the virus since it was officially confirmed in the state on March 6, 2020.

Deaths reported Wednesday include 15 in the 65 and older age group: four women and one man in Pittsburg County, two women and one man in Oklahoma County, one man and one woman in Rogers County, two men in Tulsa County and two women in Creek and Sequoyah counties and a Bryan County man. Two women in LeFlore and McCurtain counties were in the 50-64 age group.

Statewide, there are 7,177 COVID-19 cases that are active — a single-day decrease of 97 — including 210 in Garfield County, according to OSDH. There have been 42,047 Oklahomans who have recovered, with 677 of those since Tuesday's OSDH report.

Case increases in Northwest Oklahoma counties included 14 in Garfield and two each in Kingfisher and Woodward. Cities and towns seeing an increase in confirmed cases included 12 in Enid and one each in Garber, Hennessey, Kingfisher, Mooreland and Woodward.

State numbers

As of Wednesday, there have been 791,944 number of specimens taken in Oklahoma, and 732,817, or 92.5%, have been negative.

There have been 4,192 Oklahomans hospitalized who have tested positive for the virus, a single-day increase of 77, according to OSDH on Wednesday. Of those, 566 were in hospitals, with 250 in intensive care, as of Tuesday night's OSDH Executive Report.

Those in the 18-35 age group continue to lead the increase in new cases, with 194 reported Wednesday by OSDH. Other increases per age group were 118 in the 36-49 group, 117 in the 50-64 age group, 89 in the 65 and older group, 67 in the 5-17 group and 11 in the 0-4 group.

Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Wednesday were 1,135 in the 0-4 age group, 4,437 in the 5-17 age group, 17,506 in the 18-35 age group, 10,943 in the 36-49 age group, 8,8981 in the 50-64 age group and 6,920 in the 65 and older age group. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 40.2.

Of those testing positive, 26,125 have been female and 23,784 have been male. There were 14 listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Wednesday.

Of the overall 699 deaths in the state associated with the virus, 550 have been 65 and older and 119 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.7% of the total. There have been 20 deaths in the 36-49 age group, nine in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 382, than women, 317, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Wednesday. The average age of those who have died is 74.3. 

OSDH reports 73.9% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. Of the deaths, 279, or 40.9% have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 1,800 cases among long-term care residents and 1,025 cases among staff, according to Tuesday's Executive Report.

Data shows deaths in 56 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 135 in Oklahoma County; 122 in Tulsa County; 61 in Cleveland County; 39 in Washington County; 29 in McCurtain County; 23 in Rogers and Wagoner counties; 20 each in Caddo and Delaware counties; 19 in Creek County; 16 in Muskogee County; 12 in Osage County; 11 in Comanche and Kay counties; nine each in Canadian, Garfield, Pittsburg and Pottawatomie counties; eight each in Greer and Mayes counties; seven each in Grady, Jackson and Texas counties; six in Adair County; five each in Carter, Seminole and Sequoyah counties; four each in Garvin, McClain and Payne counties; three each in Bryan, Hughes, LeFlore, Lincoln, McIntosh, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Ottawa, Pawnee and Stephens counties; two each in Cherokee, Cotton, Latimer, Noble and Pontotoc counties; and one each in Atoka, Beckham, Choctaw, Craig, Haskell, Kiowa, Logan, Major, Marshall, Nowata, Roger Mills and Tillman counties.

Oklahoma per county 8.19.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA 11921 135 10129 2020-08-19
TULSA 11763 122 10281 2020-08-19
CLEVELAND 3336 61 2881 2020-08-19
CANADIAN 1347 9 1168 2020-08-19
ROGERS 1163 23 906 2020-08-19
TEXAS 1083 7 1057 2020-08-19
WAGONER 996 23 821 2020-08-19
COMANCHE 905 11 822 2020-08-19
MCCURTAIN 902 29 779 2020-08-19
PAYNE 836 4 723 2020-08-19
WASHINGTON 716 39 592 2020-08-19
CREEK 711 19 600 2020-08-19
GARFIELD 656 9 437 2020-08-19
POTTAWATOMIE 631 9 425 2020-08-19
MUSKOGEE 614 16 452 2020-08-19
OSAGE 575 12 399 2020-08-19
JACKSON 546 7 507 2020-08-19
CHEROKEE 531 3 393 2020-08-19
BRYAN 522 3 430 2020-08-19
OKMULGEE 522 3 454 2020-08-19
MCCLAIN 503 4 431 2020-08-19
PITTSBURG 493 9 333 2020-08-19
CADDO 483 20 388 2020-08-19
DELAWARE 480 20 404 2020-08-19
GRADY 478 7 425 2020-08-19
SEQUOYAH 451 4 343 2020-08-19
LE FLORE 449 3 336 2020-08-19
OTTAWA 433 3 374 2020-08-19
ADAIR 385 6 294 2020-08-19
MAYES 376 8 293 2020-08-19
CARTER 375 5 328 2020-08-19
KAY 271 11 231 2020-08-19
SEMINOLE 268 5 208 2020-08-19
LINCOLN 250 3 160 2020-08-19
GARVIN 248 4 222 2020-08-19
LOGAN 248 1 213 2020-08-19
CUSTER 247 0 211 2020-08-19
STEPHENS 224 3 189 2020-08-19
PONTOTOC 213 2 188 2020-08-19
MCINTOSH 210 3 178 2020-08-19
CHOCTAW 209 1 173 2020-08-19
HUGHES 184 3 134 2020-08-19
PAWNEE 172 3 136 2020-08-19
KINGFISHER 171 0 133 2020-08-19
MARSHALL 123 1 103 2020-08-19
PUSHMATAHA 118 0 104 2020-08-19
BECKHAM 102 1 57 2020-08-19
LATIMER 102 2 88 2020-08-19
CRAIG 95 1 79 2020-08-19
HASKELL 94 1 59 2020-08-19
NOBLE 92 2 83 2020-08-19
OKFUSKEE 89 3 59 2020-08-19
ATOKA 89 1 71 2020-08-19
GREER 84 8 71 2020-08-19
LOVE 81 0 71 2020-08-19
MURRAY 81 0 71 2020-08-19
NOWATA 67 1 57 2020-08-19
JOHNSTON 60 0 45 2020-08-19
TILLMAN 59 1 57 2020-08-19
WOODWARD 56 0 39 2020-08-19
BLAINE 46 0 42 2020-08-19
COAL 46 0 36 2020-08-19
BEAVER 40 0 39 2020-08-19
MAJOR 38 1 36 2020-08-19
WASHITA 36 0 29 2020-08-19
KIOWA 34 1 28 2020-08-19
JEFFERSON 34 0 31 2020-08-19
HARMON 32 0 26 2020-08-19
WOODS 22 0 20 2020-08-19
COTTON 21 2 15 2020-08-19
GRANT 17 0 16 2020-08-19
CIMARRON 14 0 1 2020-08-19
DEWEY 14 0 9 2020-08-19
HARPER 13 0 10 2020-08-19
ROGER MILLS 9 1 7 2020-08-19
7 0 0 2020-08-19
ALFALFA 6 0 3 2020-08-19
ELLIS 5 0 4 2020-08-19

Oklahoma per city 8.19.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA CITY 9827 116 8266 2020-08-19
TULSA 8022 89 7054 2020-08-19
BROKEN ARROW 2122 26 1771 2020-08-19
EDMOND 1635 20 1468 2020-08-19
NORMAN 1606 32 1427 2020-08-19
OTHER*** 948 8 774 2020-08-19
GUYMON 887 7 871 2020-08-19
YUKON 710 6 632 2020-08-19
CLAREMORE 710 21 534 2020-08-19
MOORE 689 13 606 2020-08-19
LAWTON 664 10 607 2020-08-19
STILLWATER 661 3 571 2020-08-19
JENKS 619 2 584 2020-08-19
ENID 612 9 406 2020-08-19
BARTLESVILLE 584 37 472 2020-08-19
OWASSO 516 2 440 2020-08-19
ALTUS 493 7 458 2020-08-19
BIXBY 419 3 354 2020-08-19
MUSKOGEE 404 12 313 2020-08-19
BROKEN BOW 388 22 341 2020-08-19
TAHLEQUAH 383 2 281 2020-08-19
SHAWNEE 357 8 279 2020-08-19
MCALESTER 351 9 243 2020-08-19
DURANT 324 1 263 2020-08-19
SAPULPA 319 7 273 2020-08-19
ARDMORE 314 3 272 2020-08-19
IDABEL 300 4 263 2020-08-19
GLENPOOL 278 2 251 2020-08-19
BETHANY 274 1 237 2020-08-19
SAND SPRINGS 268 4 233 2020-08-19
STILWELL 256 5 180 2020-08-19
COWETA 248 13 196 2020-08-19
CHICKASHA 237 4 216 2020-08-19
LEXINGTON 232 2 163 2020-08-19
MIAMI 229 3 201 2020-08-19
MUSTANG 225 2 193 2020-08-19
EL RENO 218 1 172 2020-08-19
COLLINSVILLE 215 1 182 2020-08-19
SKIATOOK 213 7 186 2020-08-19
PONCA CITY 209 8 181 2020-08-19
OKMULGEE 204 2 172 2020-08-19
ANADARKO 199 5 146 2020-08-19
GROVE 196 17 157 2020-08-19
PURCELL 193 3 166 2020-08-19
CHOCTAW 189 2 158 2020-08-19
SALLISAW 176 1 132 2020-08-19
MCLOUD 170 1 58 2020-08-19
ADA 164 0 148 2020-08-19
HENRYETTA 163 1 144 2020-08-19
HUGO 160 1 139 2020-08-19
HOMINY 159 2 46 2020-08-19
BLANCHARD 150 1 132 2020-08-19
WAGONER 150 5 122 2020-08-19
DUNCAN 146 2 121 2020-08-19
CLINTON 137 0 123 2020-08-19
WARR ACRES 134 0 122 2020-08-19
HOLDENVILLE 129 2 93 2020-08-19
NEWCASTLE 128 1 109 2020-08-19
GUTHRIE 126 0 111 2020-08-19
NOBLE 125 1 110 2020-08-19
BRISTOW 124 4 105 2020-08-19
PRYOR CREEK 123 3 101 2020-08-19
TUTTLE 120 2 97 2020-08-19
MULDROW 117 1 85 2020-08-19
HINTON 117 0 108 2020-08-19
WEWOKA 114 1 98 2020-08-19
SEMINOLE 113 3 76 2020-08-19
PAULS VALLEY 112 1 98 2020-08-19
MIDWEST CITY 110 2 92 2020-08-19
JAY 106 1 94 2020-08-19
HEAVENER 106 1 80 2020-08-19
CUSHING 103 1 87 2020-08-19
EUFAULA 102 2 80 2020-08-19
POTEAU 100 0 68 2020-08-19
CHECOTAH 97 1 90 2020-08-19
CATOOSA 94 0 80 2020-08-19
HOOKER 94 0 93 2020-08-19
CLEVELAND 93 3 69 2020-08-19
PIEDMONT 92 1 78 2020-08-19
VIAN 89 2 72 2020-08-19
WEATHERFORD 86 0 73 2020-08-19
MADILL 85 1 74 2020-08-19
CHANDLER 84 2 34 2020-08-19
AFTON 81 0 69 2020-08-19
MANGUM 79 8 67 2020-08-19
SPENCER 79 1 63 2020-08-19
LOCUST GROVE 75 0 62 2020-08-19
KINGFISHER 74 0 59 2020-08-19
DEL CITY 73 0 60 2020-08-19
WESTVILLE 71 1 64 2020-08-19
SPERRY 69 1 60 2020-08-19
FORT GIBSON 68 3 53 2020-08-19
INOLA 68 2 57 2020-08-19
WRIGHT CITY 67 0 47 2020-08-19
SALINA 65 1 46 2020-08-19
CHELSEA 65 0 48 2020-08-19
ATOKA 65 0 53 2020-08-19
VINITA 65 1 56 2020-08-19
DEWEY 65 1 59 2020-08-19
MOUNDS 64 1 54 2020-08-19
TALIHINA 64 2 57 2020-08-19
LINDSAY 63 2 55 2020-08-19
CALERA 62 0 52 2020-08-19
HARRAH 60 0 48 2020-08-19
CHOUTEAU 59 4 41 2020-08-19
HASKELL 59 0 42 2020-08-19
ELK CITY 59 1 44 2020-08-19
PRAGUE 57 0 40 2020-08-19
STIGLER 56 1 34 2020-08-19
NICHOLS HILLS 56 0 53 2020-08-19
HENNESSEY 55 0 39 2020-08-19
COMMERCE 55 0 48 2020-08-19
PAWNEE 55 0 46 2020-08-19
MARIETTA 54 0 47 2020-08-19
MANNFORD 53 1 44 2020-08-19
ANTLERS 52 0 45 2020-08-19
TEXHOMA 52 0 47 2020-08-19
KELLYVILLE 51 2 45 2020-08-19
TECUMSEH 51 0 44 2020-08-19
SPIRO 51 1 39 2020-08-19
WILBURTON 50 1 43 2020-08-19
SULPHUR 50 0 44 2020-08-19
MORRIS 49 0 44 2020-08-19
WYANDOTTE 48 0 42 2020-08-19
HAWORTH 47 2 38 2020-08-19
FREDERICK 47 1 45 2020-08-19
COLCORD 47 1 42 2020-08-19
JONES 47 2 42 2020-08-19
BINGER 46 9 37 2020-08-19
BEGGS 46 0 43 2020-08-19
OOLOGAH 44 0 41 2020-08-19
HULBERT 44 0 35 2020-08-19
VALLIANT 44 0 42 2020-08-19
WOODWARD 43 0 33 2020-08-19
STROUD 42 0 34 2020-08-19
SAYRE 41 0 13 2020-08-19
HARTSHORNE 41 0 27 2020-08-19
WASHINGTON 40 0 35 2020-08-19
OKEMAH 40 1 26 2020-08-19
PERKINS 39 0 35 2020-08-19
KINGSTON 38 0 29 2020-08-19
PAWHUSKA 38 0 30 2020-08-19
MARLOW 37 0 33 2020-08-19
NOWATA 37 1 29 2020-08-19
COALGATE 35 0 27 2020-08-19
KIEFER 35 0 32 2020-08-19
WETUMKA 34 0 25 2020-08-19
PERRY 34 0 32 2020-08-19
COMANCHE 33 1 30 2020-08-19
MEAD 32 1 27 2020-08-19
ELGIN 31 0 28 2020-08-19
FAIRLAND 31 0 29 2020-08-19
DAVIS 31 0 27 2020-08-19
ROLAND 30 0 24 2020-08-19
BLACKWELL 30 1 24 2020-08-19
WAYNE 30 0 27 2020-08-19
HOLLIS 30 0 24 2020-08-19
OKARCHE 30 0 27 2020-08-19
OCHELATA 29 1 25 2020-08-19
CACHE 29 0 27 2020-08-19
CADDO 28 0 24 2020-08-19
CRESCENT 28 0 21 2020-08-19
RED ROCK 28 1 26 2020-08-19
GORE 28 1 21 2020-08-19
BOKOSHE 27 0 25 2020-08-19
COLBERT 27 0 24 2020-08-19
PORUM 26 1 17 2020-08-19
LUTHER 26 0 21 2020-08-19
FAIRFAX 26 0 25 2020-08-19
QUINTON 26 0 9 2020-08-19
POCOLA 26 0 20 2020-08-19
KANSAS 25 0 21 2020-08-19
MEEKER 25 0 23 2020-08-19
APACHE 25 1 20 2020-08-19
WATTS 24 0 23 2020-08-19
TISHOMINGO 24 0 17 2020-08-19
HOWE 24 0 14 2020-08-19
WISTER 24 0 19 2020-08-19
ARCADIA 24 0 17 2020-08-19
PORTER 24 0 17 2020-08-19
WATONGA 23 0 16 2020-08-19
BARNSDALL 23 2 19 2020-08-19
COPAN 23 0 21 2020-08-19
CLAYTON 23 0 21 2020-08-19
MAYSVILLE 22 0 19 2020-08-19
WILSON 22 0 22 2020-08-19
BLAIR 21 0 20 2020-08-19
KONAWA 21 1 17 2020-08-19
TAFT 21 0 7 2020-08-19
ELMORE CITY 20 0 20 2020-08-19
BIG CABIN 20 1 13 2020-08-19
PADEN 20 0 16 2020-08-19
FAIRVIEW 20 0 20 2020-08-19
CAMERON 20 0 17 2020-08-19
FORT COBB 19 0 17 2020-08-19
WYNNEWOOD 19 1 18 2020-08-19
TALALA 19 0 12 2020-08-19
QUAPAW 19 0 14 2020-08-19
CARNEGIE 18 1 12 2020-08-19
DEWAR 18 0 14 2020-08-19
KEOTA 18 0 11 2020-08-19
ALVA 18 0 17 2020-08-19
LONE GROVE 18 1 17 2020-08-19
DEPEW 18 1 12 2020-08-19
GERONIMO 17 0 14 2020-08-19
TYRONE 17 0 15 2020-08-19
ADAIR 17 0 11 2020-08-19
GRACEMONT 17 1 12 2020-08-19
GLENCOE 17 0 15 2020-08-19
BOSWELL 17 0 9 2020-08-19
RAMONA 17 0 12 2020-08-19
BOKCHITO 16 1 12 2020-08-19
OLUSTEE 16 0 15 2020-08-19
WEBBERS FALLS 16 0 12 2020-08-19
EARLSBORO 16 0 14 2020-08-19
MAUD 16 0 15 2020-08-19
GARVIN 16 0 16 2020-08-19
DRUMRIGHT 15 0 11 2020-08-19
WELEETKA 15 1 11 2020-08-19
KIOWA 15 0 8 2020-08-19
OKTAHA 15 0 9 2020-08-19
WARNER 15 0 10 2020-08-19
TONKAWA 14 0 14 2020-08-19
CASHION 14 0 13 2020-08-19
STONEWALL 14 1 10 2020-08-19
WELLSTON 14 0 11 2020-08-19
ASHER 14 0 10 2020-08-19
MINCO 14 0 14 2020-08-19
RUSH SPRINGS 14 0 11 2020-08-19
FORT TOWSON 14 0 13 2020-08-19
CYRIL 13 1 12 2020-08-19
ALLEN 13 1 10 2020-08-19
YALE 13 0 12 2020-08-19
GOODWELL 13 0 13 2020-08-19
INDIAHOMA 13 0 9 2020-08-19
WAURIKA 13 0 12 2020-08-19
WALTERS 13 0 12 2020-08-19
GARBER 12 0 8 2020-08-19
BOISE CITY 12 0 1 2020-08-19
RED OAK 12 0 9 2020-08-19
TIPTON 12 0 12 2020-08-19
CEMENT 12 0 11 2020-08-19
ARKOMA 12 0 8 2020-08-19
ALEX 12 0 11 2020-08-19
JENNINGS 12 0 11 2020-08-19
DELAWARE 11 0 9 2020-08-19
GANS 11 0 8 2020-08-19
NEWKIRK 11 1 8 2020-08-19
BURNS FLAT 11 0 11 2020-08-19
RINGLING 11 0 10 2020-08-19
FLETCHER 11 0 9 2020-08-19
KAW CITY 11 1 8 2020-08-19
HOBART 11 0 10 2020-08-19
GEARY 11 0 11 2020-08-19
MCCURTAIN 10 0 9 2020-08-19
KREBS 10 0 9 2020-08-19
HEALDTON 10 0 7 2020-08-19
ROFF 10 0 8 2020-08-19
HAILEYVILLE 10 0 6 2020-08-19
WELCH 10 0 10 2020-08-19
CARNEY 10 0 8 2020-08-19
AMBER 10 0 8 2020-08-19
BENNINGTON 10 0 9 2020-08-19
BEAVER 10 0 9 2020-08-19
WAUKOMIS 10 0 8 2020-08-19
STRATFORD 10 0 9 2020-08-19
MORRISON 10 0 9 2020-08-19
THOMAS 10 0 7 2020-08-19
MANNSVILLE 9 0 9 2020-08-19
SHADY POINT 9 0 8 2020-08-19
MOORELAND 9 0 3 2020-08-19
CANADIAN 9 0 6 2020-08-19
RYAN 9 0 8 2020-08-19
SAVANNA 9 0 9 2020-08-19
WANETTE 9 0 8 2020-08-19
OPTIMA 9 0 8 2020-08-19
NORTH MIAMI 9 0 9 2020-08-19
MILBURN 9 0 3 2020-08-19
ARAPAHO 8 0 5 2020-08-19
PAOLI 8 0 8 2020-08-19
TEMPLE 8 2 3 2020-08-19
OSAGE 8 0 8 2020-08-19
KETCHUM 8 0 5 2020-08-19
CHEYENNE 8 1 6 2020-08-19
LANGLEY 7 0 6 2020-08-19
BILLINGS 7 1 4 2020-08-19
SPAVINAW 7 0 6 2020-08-19
LEHIGH 7 0 7 2020-08-19
BRAGGS 7 0 5 2020-08-19
BOLEY 7 1 3 2020-08-19
VERDEN 7 0 6 2020-08-19
LAVERNE 7 0 6 2020-08-19
RIPLEY 7 0 6 2020-08-19
SASAKWA 7 0 7 2020-08-19
ACHILLE 7 0 6 2020-08-19
KENEFIC 7 0 4 2020-08-19
LOOKEBA 7 2 5 2020-08-19
PANAMA 7 0 7 2020-08-19
NINNEKAH 7 0 7 2020-08-19
THACKERVILLE 7 0 5 2020-08-19
UNION CITY 7 0 6 2020-08-19
POCASSET 6 0 6 2020-08-19
CANEY 6 0 6 2020-08-19
LONGDALE 6 0 6 2020-08-19
CROWDER 6 0 4 2020-08-19
NEW CORDELL 6 0 4 2020-08-19
SPRINGER 6 1 4 2020-08-19
AGRA 6 1 4 2020-08-19
HYDRO 6 0 5 2020-08-19
LAHOMA 6 0 6 2020-08-19
SNYDER 6 0 5 2020-08-19
DISNEY 6 0 5 2020-08-19
PRUE 6 0 5 2020-08-19
SEILING 6 0 4 2020-08-19
RINGWOOD 6 0 6 2020-08-19
BURBANK 6 0 5 2020-08-19
CASTLE 6 0 3 2020-08-19
BUFFALO 6 0 4 2020-08-19
OILTON 5 1 2 2020-08-19
BOYNTON 5 0 5 2020-08-19
CALVIN 5 0 5 2020-08-19
MARBLE CITY 5 0 4 2020-08-19
MEDFORD 5 0 5 2020-08-19
SOPER 5 0 3 2020-08-19
ALBION 5 0 5 2020-08-19
MOUNTAIN VIEW 5 1 3 2020-08-19
COUNCIL HILL 5 0 4 2020-08-19
TERLTON 5 0 5 2020-08-19
AVANT 5 0 5 2020-08-19
CALUMET 5 0 4 2020-08-19
POND CREEK 5 0 5 2020-08-19
WANN 5 0 5 2020-08-19
BUTLER 4 0 3 2020-08-19
LAMAR 4 0 4 2020-08-19
GOULD 4 0 3 2020-08-19
VELMA 4 0 2 2020-08-19
DILL CITY 4 0 3 2020-08-19
RATLIFF CITY 4 0 4 2020-08-19
ORLANDO 4 0 4 2020-08-19
HELENA 4 0 2 2020-08-19
WYNONA 4 0 3 2020-08-19
FREEDOM 4 0 4 2020-08-19
VICI 4 0 3 2020-08-19
LENAPAH 4 0 4 2020-08-19
SCHULTER 4 0 3 2020-08-19
RATTAN 4 0 4 2020-08-19
STRINGTOWN 4 1 3 2020-08-19
SHATTUCK 4 0 4 2020-08-19
HANNA 4 0 2 2020-08-19
HARDESTY 4 0 4 2020-08-19
DOVER 4 0 3 2020-08-19
PITTSBURG 4 0 2 2020-08-19
FORGAN 4 0 4 2020-08-19
KINTA 4 0 3 2020-08-19
DUSTIN 4 0 2 2020-08-19
CORN 4 0 3 2020-08-19
TRYON 4 0 3 2020-08-19
SENTINEL 4 0 4 2020-08-19
SPARKS 3 0 1 2020-08-19
LANGSTON 3 0 3 2020-08-19
MOUNTAIN PARK 3 0 3 2020-08-19
BRADLEY 3 0 2 2020-08-19
WAKITA 3 0 3 2020-08-19
COYLE 3 0 1 2020-08-19
COVINGTON 3 0 1 2020-08-19
LAMONT 3 0 3 2020-08-19
STUART 3 0 3 2020-08-19
CANUTE 3 0 1 2020-08-19
MULHALL 3 0 3 2020-08-19
MILLERTON 3 0 3 2020-08-19
FOSS 3 0 1 2020-08-19
BOWLEGS 3 0 2 2020-08-19
BERNICE 3 0 3 2020-08-19
INDIANOLA 3 0 3 2020-08-19
BLUEJACKET 3 0 1 2020-08-19
OKEENE 3 0 3 2020-08-19
WAPANUCKA 3 0 3 2020-08-19
DRUMMOND 3 0 2 2020-08-19
GRANITE 3 0 3 2020-08-19
OAKS 3 0 2 2020-08-19
HITCHCOCK 2 0 2 2020-08-19
SAWYER 2 0 2 2020-08-19
FITZHUGH 2 0 2 2020-08-19
FRANCIS 2 0 2 2020-08-19
MARTHA 2 0 2 2020-08-19
HASTINGS 2 0 2 2020-08-19
OKAY 2 0 2 2020-08-19
LEEDEY 2 0 2 2020-08-19
TUPELO 2 0 2 2020-08-19
MARLAND 2 0 2 2020-08-19
CANTON 2 0 2 2020-08-19
LONE WOLF 2 0 2 2020-08-19
MARSHALL 2 0 2 2020-08-19
MENO 2 0 2 2020-08-19
ERICK 2 0 0 2020-08-19
HALLETT 2 0 1 2020-08-19
ELDORADO 2 0 1 2020-08-19
CUSTER CITY 2 0 1 2020-08-19
GOLDSBY 2 0 2 2020-08-19
SHIDLER 2 0 1 2020-08-19
ROOSEVELT 2 0 2 2020-08-19
SLICK 2 0 2 2020-08-19
AMES 2 0 1 2020-08-19
WHITEFIELD 2 0 0 2020-08-19
RAVIA 2 0 2 2020-08-19
HILLSDALE 2 0 2 2020-08-19
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 2 0 2 2020-08-19
EAKLY 2 0 2 2020-08-19
MILL CREEK 1 0 1 2020-08-19
BESSIE 1 0 1 2020-08-19
RALSTON 1 0 1 2020-08-19
GENE AUTRY 1 0 1 2020-08-19
HAMMON 1 0 1 2020-08-19
GRANDFIELD 1 0 1 2020-08-19
FOYIL 1 0 1 2020-08-19
THE VILLAGE 1 0 1 2020-08-19
BYNG 1 0 1 2020-08-19
JET 1 0 1 2020-08-19
DAVENPORT 1 0 1 2020-08-19
FOSTER 1 0 1 2020-08-19
CHATTANOOGA 1 0 1 2020-08-19
REDBIRD 1 0 0 2020-08-19
TULLAHASSEE 1 0 0 2020-08-19
KEYES 1 0 0 2020-08-19
GOTEBO 1 0 1 2020-08-19
FAIRMONT 1 0 0 2020-08-19
FORT SUPPLY 1 0 1 2020-08-19
CHEROKEE 1 0 0 2020-08-19
STERLING 1 0 0 2020-08-19
GOLTRY 1 0 0 2020-08-19
NASH 1 0 0 2020-08-19
ROCKY 1 0 1 2020-08-19
CLEO SPRINGS 1 0 1 2020-08-19
GAGE 1 0 0 2020-08-19
ALDERSON 1 0 0 2020-08-19
LOCO 1 0 1 2020-08-19
KREMLIN 1 0 1 2020-08-19
SLAUGHTERVILLE 1 0 0 2020-08-19
MEDICINE PARK 1 0 1 2020-08-19

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per county released Wednesday by OSDH shows Garfield with 656 cases, 437 recovered, 210 active and nine deaths, all in Enid, including one each reported Aug. 18Aug. 15Aug. 14Aug. 13Aug. 6July 28July 23June 21 and April 10; Kingfisher with 171 cases, 133 recovered and 38 active; Noble with 92 cases, 83 recovered, seven active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Woodward with 56 cases, 39 recovered and 17 active; Blaine with 46 cases, 42 recovered and four active; Major with 38 cases, 36 recovered, one active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Woods with 22 cases, 20 recovered and two active; Grant with 17 cases, 16 recovered and one active; and Alfalfa with six cases, three recovered and three active.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 612 in Enid (191 active); 74 in Kingfisher (15 active); 55 in Hennessey (16 active); 43 in Woodward (10 active); 30 in Okarche (three active); 23 in Watonga (seven active); 20 recovered in Fairview; 18 in Alva (one active); 14 in Cashion (one active); 12 in Garber (four active); 10 in Waukomis (two active); nine in Mooreland (six active); seven in Billings (two active); six each in Lahoma, Longdale, Ringwood and Seiling (two active); five each in Medford and Pond Creek; four each in Dover (one active), Freedom and Helena (two active); three each in Covington (two active), Drummond (one active), Lamont, Mulhall, Okeene and Wakita (one active); two each in Ames, (one active), Canton, Hillsdale, Hitchcock, Marshall and Meno; and one each in Cherokee (one active), Cleo Springs, Fairmont (one active), Fort Supply, Goltry (one active), Jet, Kremlin and Nash (one active), according to data released by OSDH on Wednesday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."

In Enid, there have been 328 cases, with 223 recovered and four deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 281 cases, with 181 recovered and five deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

Long-term care or nursing home COVID-19 cases listed by OSDH in Garfield County include six at Golden Oaks, five each at The Arbors and The Living Center; three at Kenwood Manor; two each at The Commons and Homes of Greenbrier; and one each at Enid Senior Care and Garland Road Nursing and Rehab Center. There has been one death and the remainder have recovered, according to OSDH data released Tuesday evening.

COVID-19 cases in area long-term care facilities include five at Center of Family Love in Canadian County; four at Mooreland Heritage Manor in Woodward County; two at Hennessey Nursing Center in Kingfisher County; and one each at Summers Health Care in Blaine County, Community Health Center in Grant County, First Shamrock Care in Kingfisher County; Billings Fairchild Center in Noble County; Beadles Nursing Home in Woods County.

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.  

 

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

Correction

The headline has been rewritten to reflect the correct number of active cases in Garfield County at 80, according to OSDH data.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

