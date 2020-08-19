Oklahoma nears 700 COVID-19 deaths as another 17 announced Wednesday by OSDH; cases near 50,000

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma is nearing 50,000 cases of COVID-19 and 700 deaths in which the virus was either the cause or a contributor, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health officials.
The number of cumulative cases rose by 597, or 1.2%, to top out 49,923 on Wednesday, and 17 deaths, four in the last 24 hours, were announced for the second straight day by OSDH. None of the deaths announced Wednesday were in Northwest Oklahoma.
A total of 699 Oklahomans have succumbed to the virus since it was officially confirmed in the state on March 6, 2020.
Deaths reported Wednesday include 15 in the 65 and older age group: four women and one man in Pittsburg County, two women and one man in Oklahoma County, one man and one woman in Rogers County, two men in Tulsa County and two women in Creek and Sequoyah counties and a Bryan County man. Two women in LeFlore and McCurtain counties were in the 50-64 age group.
Statewide, there are 7,177 COVID-19 cases that are active — a single-day decrease of 97 — including 210 in Garfield County, according to OSDH. There have been 42,047 Oklahomans who have recovered, with 677 of those since Tuesday's OSDH report.
Case increases in Northwest Oklahoma counties included 14 in Garfield and two each in Kingfisher and Woodward. Cities and towns seeing an increase in confirmed cases included 12 in Enid and one each in Garber, Hennessey, Kingfisher, Mooreland and Woodward.
State numbers
As of Wednesday, there have been 791,944 number of specimens taken in Oklahoma, and 732,817, or 92.5%, have been negative.
There have been 4,192 Oklahomans hospitalized who have tested positive for the virus, a single-day increase of 77, according to OSDH on Wednesday. Of those, 566 were in hospitals, with 250 in intensive care, as of Tuesday night's OSDH Executive Report.
Those in the 18-35 age group continue to lead the increase in new cases, with 194 reported Wednesday by OSDH. Other increases per age group were 118 in the 36-49 group, 117 in the 50-64 age group, 89 in the 65 and older group, 67 in the 5-17 group and 11 in the 0-4 group.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Wednesday were 1,135 in the 0-4 age group, 4,437 in the 5-17 age group, 17,506 in the 18-35 age group, 10,943 in the 36-49 age group, 8,8981 in the 50-64 age group and 6,920 in the 65 and older age group. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 40.2.
Of those testing positive, 26,125 have been female and 23,784 have been male. There were 14 listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Wednesday.
Of the overall 699 deaths in the state associated with the virus, 550 have been 65 and older and 119 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.7% of the total. There have been 20 deaths in the 36-49 age group, nine in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 382, than women, 317, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Wednesday. The average age of those who have died is 74.3.
OSDH reports 73.9% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. Of the deaths, 279, or 40.9% have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH. There have been 1,800 cases among long-term care residents and 1,025 cases among staff, according to Tuesday's Executive Report.
Data shows deaths in 56 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 135 in Oklahoma County; 122 in Tulsa County; 61 in Cleveland County; 39 in Washington County; 29 in McCurtain County; 23 in Rogers and Wagoner counties; 20 each in Caddo and Delaware counties; 19 in Creek County; 16 in Muskogee County; 12 in Osage County; 11 in Comanche and Kay counties; nine each in Canadian, Garfield, Pittsburg and Pottawatomie counties; eight each in Greer and Mayes counties; seven each in Grady, Jackson and Texas counties; six in Adair County; five each in Carter, Seminole and Sequoyah counties; four each in Garvin, McClain and Payne counties; three each in Bryan, Hughes, LeFlore, Lincoln, McIntosh, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Ottawa, Pawnee and Stephens counties; two each in Cherokee, Cotton, Latimer, Noble and Pontotoc counties; and one each in Atoka, Beckham, Choctaw, Craig, Haskell, Kiowa, Logan, Major, Marshall, Nowata, Roger Mills and Tillman counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per county released Wednesday by OSDH shows Garfield with 656 cases, 437 recovered, 210 active and nine deaths, all in Enid, including one each reported Aug. 18, Aug. 15, Aug. 14, Aug. 13, Aug. 6, July 28, July 23, June 21 and April 10; Kingfisher with 171 cases, 133 recovered and 38 active; Noble with 92 cases, 83 recovered, seven active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Woodward with 56 cases, 39 recovered and 17 active; Blaine with 46 cases, 42 recovered and four active; Major with 38 cases, 36 recovered, one active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Woods with 22 cases, 20 recovered and two active; Grant with 17 cases, 16 recovered and one active; and Alfalfa with six cases, three recovered and three active.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 612 in Enid (191 active); 74 in Kingfisher (15 active); 55 in Hennessey (16 active); 43 in Woodward (10 active); 30 in Okarche (three active); 23 in Watonga (seven active); 20 recovered in Fairview; 18 in Alva (one active); 14 in Cashion (one active); 12 in Garber (four active); 10 in Waukomis (two active); nine in Mooreland (six active); seven in Billings (two active); six each in Lahoma, Longdale, Ringwood and Seiling (two active); five each in Medford and Pond Creek; four each in Dover (one active), Freedom and Helena (two active); three each in Covington (two active), Drummond (one active), Lamont, Mulhall, Okeene and Wakita (one active); two each in Ames, (one active), Canton, Hillsdale, Hitchcock, Marshall and Meno; and one each in Cherokee (one active), Cleo Springs, Fairmont (one active), Fort Supply, Goltry (one active), Jet, Kremlin and Nash (one active), according to data released by OSDH on Wednesday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 328 cases, with 223 recovered and four deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 281 cases, with 181 recovered and five deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
Long-term care or nursing home COVID-19 cases listed by OSDH in Garfield County include six at Golden Oaks, five each at The Arbors and The Living Center; three at Kenwood Manor; two each at The Commons and Homes of Greenbrier; and one each at Enid Senior Care and Garland Road Nursing and Rehab Center. There has been one death and the remainder have recovered, according to OSDH data released Tuesday evening.
COVID-19 cases in area long-term care facilities include five at Center of Family Love in Canadian County; four at Mooreland Heritage Manor in Woodward County; two at Hennessey Nursing Center in Kingfisher County; and one each at Summers Health Care in Blaine County, Community Health Center in Grant County, First Shamrock Care in Kingfisher County; Billings Fairchild Center in Noble County; Beadles Nursing Home in Woods County.
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.