OKLAHOMA CITY — The state’s hospital system is nearing the breaking point as COVID-19 admissions climb and nursing shortages plague facilities, but the governor said no state of emergency is needed at this point.
The head of Oklahoma Hospital Association on Tuesday, meanwhile, called on state officials to grant Oklahoma hospitals the same flexibility they were given last year in order to combat the latest virus spike.
“Oklahoma hospitals need state regulatory flexibility to create additional bed capacity such as repurposing space within a hospital, licensure flexibility and enabling the insurance department to instruct insurance companies to waive or expedite pre-authorization for post-acute care,” said Patti Davis, OHA president.
She called for the “most expedient course to be taken” to achieve that flexibility.
“If state agencies have statutory authority to move without an executive order by the governor, we certainly would like to see that explored,” Davis said.
"We have an effective vaccine that is free and widely available to all eligible Oklahomans, and we are well prepared to manage COVID without a state of emergency,” Gov. Kevin Stitt said in a statement Tuesday.
Dr. Dale Bratzler, chief COVID officer with the University of Oklahoma, said Tuesday his hospital system has had to start erecting temporary barriers and taking other measures to create COVID-19 units because “we’ve seen a really dramatic increase in the number of cases” within the past week. He also said during a media briefing Tuesday that another major medical system in Oklahoma City — Mercy — announced it also is running out of bed capacity.
“Remember, there are many other people at the hospital for other things at the same time, and we have this tremendous shortage of nurses that actually would allow us to open up all the beds that we have in our facilities,” Bratzler said.
St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center has been receiving calls from other hospitals inquiring about available beds.
"We have been averaging between five and seven calls a day from outlying facilities looking for beds for patients," said Krista Roberts, St. Mary's CEO. "These requests are not only seeking a place for COVID patients but also for patients with other complex medical and surgical conditions. Bed availability, which varies from hour-to-hour, as well as the appropriate level of care required, factor in as to whether or not we can accommodate a request from another hospital."
St. Mary's reported having eight confirmed positive COVID-19 inpatients on Tuesday.
"All hospitals across Oklahoma and the region continue to work together to care for those in need of health care services," Roberts said. "As always, we remain prepared to respond to time-sensitive emergencies such as trauma, heart attack and stroke, and we encourage people to seek medical care when needed."
At Integris Bass Baptist Health Center, Kenna Wilson, chief nursing officer, said 30% to 40% of the daily census has been COVID patients.
The patient from the farthest away was from Baytown, Texas, toward the end of the last week, she said.
“There wasn’t an ICU bed in the state or Texas (that was closer) at that time,” she said. “The majority of the patients are coming from the Northwest (Oklahoma) region.”
There also have been patients from as far away as Ada, Carnegie and Elk City.
There is a transfer center in the state that is keeping fairly good track of where the available beds are in Oklahoma so patients can receive care, Wilson said.
“All of the hospitals are working together,” she said, adding it ensures no one is without a bed who needs one due to COVID or other medical reasons. “There is good collaboration among the Region 1 (Northwest Oklahoma) facilities.”
The hospitals also have gone back to speaking on a daily basis as they did during the larger COVID census last year, Wilson said.
“We have 10 COVID patients today, and we have been ranging anywhere from 10 to 15 in the past week to two weeks,” she said. Of those, four were in ICU on Tuesday
She said the patients presenting to the med-surg beds are getting better fairly quickly.
Numbers in the past few weeks are reminiscent of when the hospitals were full last fall, Wilson said. Bass was at 85% capacity Tuesday.
Wilson said Bass workers are able to keep track of which patients have been vaccinated, but still are working out how to present those numbers.
“The majority of the patients who are being admitted have not had the vaccine,” she said.
She said the good thing about the transfer center is it gets patients to facilities that can provide care, but “it’s definitely a concern for all of us” as they want to be able to care for patients in the region.
She said as far as receiving from the Oklahoma City metro and other areas of the state, Bass takes it day by day.
“I feel it won’t be fixed anytime soon," she said.
Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,042 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the state’s 7-day average to 2,025. The agency reported 919 people were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, more than a quarter were in intensive care.
State health officials have reported that while some vaccinated residents have become ill, most of the new COVID-19 cases have been among those who have yet to get their vaccine.
Bratzler said while he doesn’t see all statewide hospital capacity numbers, he knows “what’s happening in Oklahoma City and in our system, and we are approaching the limits of capacity.” He also said Tulsa area hospitals have been “very, very full.”
But Bratzler said part of the ability of hospitals to repurpose beds to bring in contingent staffing is dependent on Stitt declaring a state of emergency.
“If our hospitalizations keep going up then that may be necessary,” he said.
Violet Hassler, digital content coordinator for the Enid News & Eagle, contributed to this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.