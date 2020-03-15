Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

The Frontier is a nonprofit focusing on investigative and watchdog journalism. For more information or to donate, go to www.readfrontier.org. Frontier staff writers Kassie McClung and Dylan Goforth contributed to this report.

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to editor@enidnews.com.

For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19