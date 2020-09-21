You have permission to edit this article.
Oklahoma gains 1,101 COVID-19 cases, a third of those in Fort Supply as outbreak continues at prison

Daily COVID-19 count 9.21.20
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health | The Associated Press

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma gained 1,101 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, with more than a third of those in Fort Supply in Woodward County, where an outbreak of the virus has occurred in William S. Key Correctional Center, a minimum security facility with an open-dorm environment.

The Department of Corrections had not yet updated its website early Monday afternoon to reflect the latest count of COVID-19 in the state's facilities. As of Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, William Key had 221 inmates who had tested positive for the virus, with seven employees also with confirmed cases.

Monday morning figures released by the Oklahoma State Department of Health show the cases in Fort Supply, a town of about 330, according to the last census, had risen to 827. The last census count for the prison on the DOC website was 1,072, but the count can fluctuate. A spokesman with the DOC said he would gather information about the outbreak but had not yet returned a phone call with that data.

Some Oklahoma prisons have been struggling lately with a rise in COVID-19 cases, prompting the state Corrections Department to announce Friday it will deploy rapid response teams to facilities declared COVID-19 “hot spots.” A team will meet with the facility warden and walk him through every step of the agency’s COVID-19 Hot Spot Action Plan, according to a DOC release.

Overall on Monday, Oklahoma's 1.4% increase in cases brought the cumulative total to 77,908 since March, when the first case was confirmed in the state. It is the fifth day more than 1,000 cases were gained, but officials expected those numbers to rise with the recent shift in the way cases are now reported.

"There is no difference anymore between testing positive from PCR (deep nasal) test or rapid antigen test, they’re both just considered 'cases' now with the recent shift in reporting to include both 'confirmed' and 'probable' cases in the case total, based on CDC guidance," said Rob Crissinger, communications and media relations manager with the OSDH.

Of those cases on Monday, 12,019 were active, a single-day gain of 625, and 64,941, or 83.4%, have recovered, OSDH data shows.

There have been 948 who have died because of or due to complications from the virus, with two of those reported Monday, a Oklahoma County woman in the 50-54 age range and a Rogers County man in the 65 and older age range.

The number of hospitalizations increased in the state, with 5,896 reported by the OSDH Monday, up from 5,755 reported on Friday by the OSDH. St. Mary's Regional Medical Center reported Monday it has 14 inpatients who have tested positive for the virus, and there was a death of a COVID-19-positive patient from another county over the weekend. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center had eight patients hospitalized who had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Monday.

Garfield County saw a single-day increase of 28 cases on Monday, taking the cumulative total to 1,504, with 312 active and 1,174 recovered, according to the OSDH COVID-19 website. Enid saw an increase of 22 cases for an overall 1,418, with 293 active and 1,107 recovered.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Monday were six in Major, three each in Blaine and Woods, two in Kingfisher and one each in Grant and Noble. Case increases in cities and towns included five in Woodward, two each in Ames, Meno and Okeene and one each in Cherokee, Dover, Hunter, Kremlin, Okeene, Pond Creek, Mooreland, Watonga and Waukomis. Alva and Hennessey each saw a reduction of one case.

State numbers

The 18-35 age group continues to lead the increase in cases, with 427 on Monday, according to the OSDH website. The age group made up 36.6% of all cases in the state, according to OSDH data. Other new case gains were 306 in the 36-49 age group, 172 in the 50-64 age group, 118 in the 65 and older age group, 64 in the 5-17 age group and 12 in the 0-4 group.

Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Monday were 1,576 in the 0-4 age group, 7,225 in the 5-17 age group, 28,546 in the 18-35 age group, 16,612 in the 36-49 age group, 13,519 in the 50-64 age group and 10,426 in the 65 and older age group. There were six listed as unknown age. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 39.1. 

Of those Oklahomans testing positive, 40,536 have been women and 37,324 have been men. There were 48 listed as unknown gender, according to OSDH data on Monday.

Of the overall 948 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 760 have been 65 and older and 149 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.9% of the total. There have been 28 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 10 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 517, than women, 431, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Monday. The average age of those who have died is 74.7.

Data shows deaths in 65 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 183 in Oklahoma County; 152 in Tulsa County; 68 in Cleveland County; 48 in Rogers County; 40 in Washington County; 33 in McCurtain County; 30 in Creek County; 24 in Wagoner County; 23 in Delaware County; 21 in Muskogee; 20 in Caddo County; 19 in Pittsburg County; 18 in Garfield County; 17 in LeFlore County; 16 in Canadian County; 13 each in Kay and Osage counties; 12 in Comanche County; 11 in Sequoyah County; 10 each in Adair, Grady, Jackson, Lincoln and Mayes counties; nine in Pottawatomie County; eight each in Carter, Greer, and Texas counties; seven in Cherokee County; six each in McClain and Payne counties; five each in Garvin, Okmulgee, Seminole and Stephens counties; four each in Bryan, Haskell, Hughes, Johnston, McIntosh, Okfuskee and Ottawa counties; three each in Cotton, Nowata, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; two each in Choctaw, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Latimer, Noble and Tillman counties; and one each in Atoka, Beckham, Blaine, Craig, Dewey, Harper, Logan, Love, Major, Marshall, Murray, Pushmataha and Roger Mills counties.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per county released Monday by OSDH shows Garfield with 1,476 cases, 1,504 recovered, 312 active and 18 deaths, all in Enid, reported Sept. 17Sept. 12Sept. 11104Aug. 29272618151413, and 6July 28 and 23June 21 and April 10; Woodward with 961 cases, 140 recovered and 821 active; Kingfisher with 323 cases, 293 recovered, 28 active and two deaths, both in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27; Noble with 141 cases, 116 recovered, 23 active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Blaine with 113 cases, 89 recovered, 23 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28; Woods with 96 cases, 32 recovered and 64 active; Major with 76 cases, 61 recovered, 14 active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Alfalfa with 59 cases, 22 recovered and 37 active; Grant with 40 cases, 30 recovered and 10 active.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 1,418 in Enid (293 active); Fort Supply 827 (814 active); 146 in Hennessey (nine active); 136 in Woodward (43 active); 112 in Kingfisher (nine active); 34 in Alva (57 active); 52 in Watonga (12 active); 44 in Helena (29 active); 38 in Okarche (three active); 34 in Fairview (four active); 31 in Mooreland (one active); 21 in Canton (three active); 20 in Garber (two active); 19 in Cashion (four active) 17 in Ringwood (three active); 14 each in Dover (three active), Seiling (two active) and Waukomis (three active); 12 in Medford (one active); 11 in Lahoma; 10 in Cherokee (seven active); nine each in Billings (two active), Okeene (three active) and Pond Creek (three active); eight in Longdale (two active); seven each in Ames (three active), Fairmont (two active), Lamont and Orlando (one active); six each in Kremlin (one active), Meno (three active) and Nash (four active); five in Covington; four each in Drummond (one active), Freedom, Hitchcock and Mulhall; three each in Cleo Springs, Jet, Marshall, Wakita and Waynoka (three active); two each in Deer Creek (one active) and Hillsdale; and one each in Burlington (one active), Carmen (one active), Goltry and Hunter (one active), according to data released by OSDH on Monday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."

In Enid, there have been 767 cases, with 586 recovered and nine deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 643 cases, with 514 recovered and nine deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Monday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/

Oklahoma per city 9.21.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA CITY 13624 152 11629 2020-09-21
TULSA 10794 108 9826 2020-09-21
NORMAN 3034 35 2509 2020-09-21
BROKEN ARROW 2970 32 2653 2020-09-21
EDMOND 2424 22 2071 2020-09-21
OTHER*** 1802 13 1515 2020-09-21
STILLWATER 1729 4 1368 2020-09-21
ENID 1418 18 1107 2020-09-21
GUYMON 1132 8 1016 2020-09-21
CLAREMORE 1026 45 826 2020-09-21
YUKON 984 6 851 2020-09-21
MOORE 952 13 803 2020-09-21
LAWTON 900 11 773 2020-09-21
FORT SUPPLY 827 0 13 2020-09-21
OWASSO 787 2 691 2020-09-21
BARTLESVILLE 786 37 708 2020-09-21
JENKS 760 3 708 2020-09-21
TAFT 745 2 693 2020-09-21
TAHLEQUAH 734 3 563 2020-09-21
MCALESTER 674 17 460 2020-09-21
SHAWNEE 662 8 513 2020-09-21
MUSKOGEE 649 14 487 2020-09-21
ALTUS 627 10 581 2020-09-21
BIXBY 611 4 544 2020-09-21
DURANT 524 1 424 2020-09-21
BROKEN BOW 508 22 428 2020-09-21
CHICKASHA 473 5 303 2020-09-21
SAPULPA 468 10 398 2020-09-21
MIAMI 461 3 398 2020-09-21
SAND SPRINGS 433 5 374 2020-09-21
VINITA 430 1 121 2020-09-21
ARDMORE 428 6 369 2020-09-21
STILWELL 392 8 282 2020-09-21
IDABEL 392 5 348 2020-09-21
PONCA CITY 391 10 295 2020-09-21
EL RENO 382 7 301 2020-09-21
BETHANY 380 5 317 2020-09-21
LEXINGTON 373 4 327 2020-09-21
GLENPOOL 369 4 334 2020-09-21
MUSTANG 347 2 276 2020-09-21
ANADARKO 314 5 268 2020-09-21
MCLOUD 314 1 289 2020-09-21
COWETA 313 13 275 2020-09-21
CHOCTAW 310 3 240 2020-09-21
COLLINSVILLE 309 1 263 2020-09-21
SKIATOOK 307 8 272 2020-09-21
OKMULGEE 306 3 264 2020-09-21
SALLISAW 303 4 240 2020-09-21
ADA 285 1 222 2020-09-21
GROVE 282 17 238 2020-09-21
BLANCHARD 279 1 211 2020-09-21
CLINTON 270 0 212 2020-09-21
PURCELL 261 3 228 2020-09-21
DUNCAN 251 3 187 2020-09-21
ATOKA 231 0 150 2020-09-21
HENRYETTA 231 2 198 2020-09-21
HUGO 225 2 193 2020-09-21
POTEAU 222 3 183 2020-09-21
WAGONER 221 5 189 2020-09-21
HEAVENER 206 6 174 2020-09-21
HOMINY 205 2 184 2020-09-21
ELK CITY 202 1 96 2020-09-21
NOBLE 200 2 172 2020-09-21
GUTHRIE 197 0 170 2020-09-21
CUSHING 196 2 172 2020-09-21
HOLDENVILLE 195 3 165 2020-09-21
TUTTLE 192 4 144 2020-09-21
MULDROW 184 3 154 2020-09-21
NEWCASTLE 184 3 153 2020-09-21
WEATHERFORD 180 0 121 2020-09-21
SPIRO 179 1 137 2020-09-21
SEMINOLE 179 3 144 2020-09-21
MIDWEST CITY 176 7 144 2020-09-21
BRISTOW 175 7 145 2020-09-21
WARR ACRES 167 0 147 2020-09-21
WEWOKA 166 1 142 2020-09-21
PRYOR CREEK 162 4 137 2020-09-21
TECUMSEH 154 0 111 2020-09-21
HENNESSEY 146 2 135 2020-09-21
EUFAULA 146 2 119 2020-09-21
STIGLER 144 3 109 2020-09-21
PIEDMONT 143 1 112 2020-09-21
PAULS VALLEY 138 1 122 2020-09-21
HINTON 137 0 124 2020-09-21
CHECOTAH 136 2 118 2020-09-21
WOODWARD 136 0 93 2020-09-21
VIAN 134 3 112 2020-09-21
CLEVELAND 133 3 120 2020-09-21
JAY 130 1 117 2020-09-21
HARRAH 127 0 91 2020-09-21
SPENCER 126 2 103 2020-09-21
CATOOSA 122 0 106 2020-09-21
LOCUST GROVE 116 0 99 2020-09-21
CHANDLER 113 9 93 2020-09-21
MADILL 113 1 98 2020-09-21
KINGFISHER 112 0 103 2020-09-21
DEL CITY 108 0 85 2020-09-21
AFTON 108 0 101 2020-09-21
CALERA 106 1 88 2020-09-21
SPERRY 106 2 91 2020-09-21
HOOKER 106 0 104 2020-09-21
MOUNDS 105 3 85 2020-09-21
FORT GIBSON 104 4 81 2020-09-21
SAYRE 101 0 49 2020-09-21
MANNFORD 101 3 80 2020-09-21
MARIETTA 100 0 80 2020-09-21
INOLA 98 3 83 2020-09-21
NICHOLS HILLS 98 0 83 2020-09-21
WESTVILLE 96 2 79 2020-09-21
CHELSEA 93 0 80 2020-09-21
ROLAND 92 0 77 2020-09-21
HASKELL 91 1 80 2020-09-21
WRIGHT CITY 88 0 64 2020-09-21
CHOUTEAU 88 5 67 2020-09-21
SALINA 87 1 66 2020-09-21
DEWEY 86 1 79 2020-09-21
COMMERCE 85 0 69 2020-09-21
NOWATA 85 2 72 2020-09-21
MANGUM 85 8 72 2020-09-21
PERKINS 84 1 67 2020-09-21
ALVA 84 0 27 2020-09-21
LINDSAY 82 2 69 2020-09-21
WYANDOTTE 81 1 66 2020-09-21
HULBERT 80 2 58 2020-09-21
VALLIANT 79 2 67 2020-09-21
JONES 79 2 67 2020-09-21
TALIHINA 79 3 69 2020-09-21
POCOLA 77 3 62 2020-09-21
TISHOMINGO 75 3 59 2020-09-21
WASHINGTON 73 0 61 2020-09-21
BEGGS 73 0 60 2020-09-21
MORRIS 73 0 65 2020-09-21
WISTER 72 0 52 2020-09-21
OKEMAH 72 2 58 2020-09-21
GORE 71 1 39 2020-09-21
PRAGUE 70 0 64 2020-09-21
TEXHOMA 69 0 65 2020-09-21
SULPHUR 68 1 59 2020-09-21
OOLOGAH 67 0 55 2020-09-21
COLCORD 66 1 56 2020-09-21
HOWE 66 0 42 2020-09-21
PAWNEE 66 0 60 2020-09-21
HAWORTH 65 2 50 2020-09-21
ANTLERS 65 1 58 2020-09-21
COMANCHE 62 1 46 2020-09-21
GOODWELL 61 0 54 2020-09-21
FREDERICK 61 2 55 2020-09-21
WILBURTON 61 1 57 2020-09-21
KELLYVILLE 60 2 53 2020-09-21
KANSAS 60 2 44 2020-09-21
STROUD 59 0 50 2020-09-21
PERRY 59 0 48 2020-09-21
HARTSHORNE 59 0 53 2020-09-21
KEOTA 58 0 35 2020-09-21
KINGSTON 56 0 47 2020-09-21
MARLOW 56 0 42 2020-09-21
BINGER 52 9 39 2020-09-21
COALGATE 52 0 46 2020-09-21
WATONGA 52 0 40 2020-09-21
LUTHER 50 0 39 2020-09-21
CADDO 49 0 40 2020-09-21
FAIRLAND 49 0 42 2020-09-21
PAWHUSKA 49 0 45 2020-09-21
WALTERS 48 1 42 2020-09-21
MEEKER 47 0 40 2020-09-21
QUAPAW 47 0 35 2020-09-21
BOKOSHE 46 0 37 2020-09-21
CACHE 46 0 44 2020-09-21
WETUMKA 46 0 42 2020-09-21
MEAD 46 1 37 2020-09-21
KIEFER 45 0 38 2020-09-21
BLACKWELL 45 1 38 2020-09-21
HELENA 44 0 15 2020-09-21
DAVIS 43 0 36 2020-09-21
PORTER 42 0 38 2020-09-21
APACHE 41 1 36 2020-09-21
HOLLIS 41 0 35 2020-09-21
CRESCENT 41 0 38 2020-09-21
ELGIN 40 0 36 2020-09-21
WYNNEWOOD 39 1 29 2020-09-21
RED ROCK 39 1 32 2020-09-21
QUINTON 39 0 33 2020-09-21
DRUMRIGHT 39 0 34 2020-09-21
COLBERT 38 0 36 2020-09-21
WATTS 38 0 36 2020-09-21
OKARCHE 38 0 35 2020-09-21
NEWKIRK 38 1 15 2020-09-21
MAYSVILLE 36 1 27 2020-09-21
CARNEGIE 36 1 27 2020-09-21
WAYNE 36 0 34 2020-09-21
KONAWA 36 1 31 2020-09-21
WARNER 35 0 26 2020-09-21
BARNSDALL 35 2 29 2020-09-21
FAIRVIEW 34 0 30 2020-09-21
HOBART 31 1 22 2020-09-21
CAMERON 31 0 22 2020-09-21
WEBBERS FALLS 31 0 20 2020-09-21
MOORELAND 31 0 30 2020-09-21
EARLSBORO 31 0 25 2020-09-21
WILSON 30 0 29 2020-09-21
PORUM 30 1 28 2020-09-21
ARCADIA 30 0 28 2020-09-21
WELCH 29 0 23 2020-09-21
RAMONA 29 1 26 2020-09-21
TALALA 29 0 27 2020-09-21
MCCURTAIN 29 1 17 2020-09-21
ELMORE CITY 29 0 24 2020-09-21
CEMENT 29 0 21 2020-09-21
ALEX 29 0 13 2020-09-21
OCHELATA 28 1 26 2020-09-21
BIG CABIN 28 1 25 2020-09-21
FORT COBB 28 0 25 2020-09-21
FAIRFAX 28 0 27 2020-09-21
LONE GROVE 27 1 22 2020-09-21
THOMAS 27 0 19 2020-09-21
TONKAWA 27 0 20 2020-09-21
BOSWELL 26 0 23 2020-09-21
MINCO 26 0 18 2020-09-21
LEEDEY 26 1 4 2020-09-21
BLAIR 26 0 21 2020-09-21
TYRONE 26 0 23 2020-09-21
DEWAR 25 0 22 2020-09-21
CLAYTON 24 0 23 2020-09-21
BOKCHITO 24 1 19 2020-09-21
ADAIR 24 0 21 2020-09-21
GERONIMO 23 0 21 2020-09-21
MAUD 23 0 18 2020-09-21
GARVIN 23 0 22 2020-09-21
PADEN 23 0 22 2020-09-21
STONEWALL 23 1 15 2020-09-21
COPAN 23 0 23 2020-09-21
WELLSTON 22 0 21 2020-09-21
KREBS 22 1 15 2020-09-21
OKTAHA 22 0 18 2020-09-21
STRATFORD 22 0 20 2020-09-21
FLETCHER 22 0 17 2020-09-21
NINNEKAH 22 0 9 2020-09-21
YALE 22 0 18 2020-09-21
CANTON 21 1 17 2020-09-21
GRACEMONT 21 1 18 2020-09-21
BOISE CITY 21 0 16 2020-09-21
DEPEW 21 1 20 2020-09-21
GLENCOE 21 0 20 2020-09-21
CYRIL 21 1 14 2020-09-21
FORT TOWSON 21 0 18 2020-09-21
DELAWARE 21 1 20 2020-09-21
GARBER 20 0 18 2020-09-21
OLUSTEE 20 0 18 2020-09-21
SHADY POINT 20 0 13 2020-09-21
INDIAHOMA 20 0 17 2020-09-21
ASHER 20 0 17 2020-09-21
RED OAK 19 0 17 2020-09-21
JENNINGS 19 0 17 2020-09-21
RUSH SPRINGS 19 0 15 2020-09-21
CASHION 19 0 15 2020-09-21
GANS 18 0 14 2020-09-21
GEARY 18 0 15 2020-09-21
WELEETKA 18 1 12 2020-09-21
HAILEYVILLE 18 0 16 2020-09-21
ALLEN 18 1 13 2020-09-21
PAOLI 18 0 13 2020-09-21
ARKOMA 17 0 17 2020-09-21
GRANITE 17 0 8 2020-09-21
RINGWOOD 17 0 14 2020-09-21
MORRISON 17 0 16 2020-09-21
SPAVINAW 16 0 10 2020-09-21
CANADIAN 16 0 14 2020-09-21
TEMPLE 16 2 12 2020-09-21
TERLTON 16 0 15 2020-09-21
MILBURN 16 1 14 2020-09-21
RINGLING 16 0 14 2020-09-21
NEW CORDELL 15 0 11 2020-09-21
BLUEJACKET 15 0 14 2020-09-21
KIOWA 15 1 14 2020-09-21
WAURIKA 15 0 14 2020-09-21
PANAMA 15 1 11 2020-09-21
WANETTE 15 0 13 2020-09-21
HYDRO 15 0 13 2020-09-21
AMBER 15 0 11 2020-09-21
BEAVER 15 0 14 2020-09-21
SEILING 14 0 12 2020-09-21
SASAKWA 14 0 12 2020-09-21
CHEYENNE 14 1 9 2020-09-21
OPTIMA 14 0 11 2020-09-21
DOVER 14 0 11 2020-09-21
CARNEY 14 0 11 2020-09-21
LOOKEBA 14 2 9 2020-09-21
ROFF 14 0 11 2020-09-21
WAUKOMIS 14 0 11 2020-09-21
BURNS FLAT 14 0 11 2020-09-21
ACHILLE 13 0 12 2020-09-21
BENNINGTON 13 0 11 2020-09-21
KETCHUM 13 0 9 2020-09-21
OILTON 13 1 7 2020-09-21
LANGLEY 13 0 12 2020-09-21
THACKERVILLE 13 0 11 2020-09-21
KAW CITY 13 1 10 2020-09-21
SAVANNA 13 0 11 2020-09-21
LAVERNE 13 0 12 2020-09-21
SPRINGER 13 1 7 2020-09-21
BUFFALO 13 1 12 2020-09-21
ARAPAHO 12 0 12 2020-09-21
VERDEN 12 0 8 2020-09-21
CANEY 12 0 12 2020-09-21
MEDFORD 12 0 11 2020-09-21
KINTA 12 0 12 2020-09-21
SNYDER 12 0 12 2020-09-21
TIPTON 12 0 12 2020-09-21
LANGSTON 12 0 9 2020-09-21
MANNSVILLE 11 0 10 2020-09-21
LAHOMA 11 0 11 2020-09-21
RIPLEY 11 0 10 2020-09-21
RATTAN 11 0 7 2020-09-21
STUART 10 0 8 2020-09-21
CROWDER 10 0 9 2020-09-21
AGRA 10 1 6 2020-09-21
HEALDTON 10 0 7 2020-09-21
CHEROKEE 10 0 3 2020-09-21
OSAGE 10 0 10 2020-09-21
LEHIGH 10 0 8 2020-09-21
RYAN 10 0 9 2020-09-21
BRAGGS 10 0 10 2020-09-21
NORTH MIAMI 10 0 10 2020-09-21
SCHULTER 10 0 9 2020-09-21
POND CREEK 9 0 6 2020-09-21
WHITEFIELD 9 0 7 2020-09-21
BILLINGS 9 1 6 2020-09-21
OKEENE 9 0 6 2020-09-21
CANUTE 9 0 2 2020-09-21
RAVIA 9 0 8 2020-09-21
KENEFIC 9 0 9 2020-09-21
SOPER 9 0 8 2020-09-21
BUTLER 9 0 6 2020-09-21
HAMMON 9 0 2 2020-09-21
VELMA 9 1 6 2020-09-21
POCASSET 9 0 7 2020-09-21
UNION CITY 9 0 7 2020-09-21
MOUNTAIN VIEW 8 1 5 2020-09-21
DAVENPORT 8 0 4 2020-09-21
TRYON 8 0 6 2020-09-21
COYLE 8 0 6 2020-09-21
HARDESTY 8 0 8 2020-09-21
BOYNTON 8 0 8 2020-09-21
LONGDALE 8 0 6 2020-09-21
BRADLEY 8 0 3 2020-09-21
WANN 7 0 6 2020-09-21
SAWYER 7 0 4 2020-09-21
FAIRMONT 7 0 5 2020-09-21
DILL CITY 7 0 5 2020-09-21
AMES 7 0 4 2020-09-21
CORN 7 0 6 2020-09-21
CALUMET 7 0 7 2020-09-21
CALVIN 7 0 6 2020-09-21
BOLEY 7 1 6 2020-09-21
VICI 7 0 4 2020-09-21
LAMONT 7 0 7 2020-09-21
STRINGTOWN 7 1 5 2020-09-21
ORLANDO 7 0 6 2020-09-21
COUNCIL HILL 7 0 5 2020-09-21
BURBANK 7 0 6 2020-09-21
PRUE 7 0 7 2020-09-21
DISNEY 7 0 7 2020-09-21
ELDORADO 6 0 1 2020-09-21
SPARKS 6 0 6 2020-09-21
DUSTIN 6 0 5 2020-09-21
MENO 6 0 3 2020-09-21
SENTINEL 6 0 4 2020-09-21
MARBLE CITY 6 0 4 2020-09-21
NASH 6 0 2 2020-09-21
CASTLE 6 0 6 2020-09-21
AVANT 6 0 6 2020-09-21
KREMLIN 6 0 5 2020-09-21
GRANDFIELD 6 0 3 2020-09-21
DIBBLE 6 0 2 2020-09-21
FOSS 5 0 3 2020-09-21
LENAPAH 5 0 5 2020-09-21
SHIDLER 5 0 3 2020-09-21
HANNA 5 0 4 2020-09-21
BERNICE 5 0 4 2020-09-21
SHATTUCK 5 0 5 2020-09-21
MILLERTON 5 0 5 2020-09-21
ALBION 5 0 5 2020-09-21
RATLIFF CITY 5 0 5 2020-09-21
PITTSBURG 5 0 5 2020-09-21
OAKS 5 1 3 2020-09-21
COVINGTON 5 0 5 2020-09-21
DRUMMOND 4 0 3 2020-09-21
WYNONA 4 0 4 2020-09-21
MULHALL 4 0 4 2020-09-21
ROOSEVELT 4 0 2 2020-09-21
ALDERSON 4 0 4 2020-09-21
MOUNTAIN PARK 4 0 3 2020-09-21
LAMAR 4 0 4 2020-09-21
HITCHCOCK 4 0 4 2020-09-21
FORGAN 4 0 4 2020-09-21
MARLAND 4 0 3 2020-09-21
FREEDOM 4 0 4 2020-09-21
LONE WOLF 4 0 3 2020-09-21
CUSTER CITY 4 0 4 2020-09-21
WAPANUCKA 4 0 3 2020-09-21
INDIANOLA 4 0 4 2020-09-21
GOULD 4 0 3 2020-09-21
CLEO SPRINGS 3 0 3 2020-09-21
ERICK 3 0 2 2020-09-21
FARGO 3 0 0 2020-09-21
MARSHALL 3 0 3 2020-09-21
WAKITA 3 0 3 2020-09-21
SLICK 3 0 2 2020-09-21
BESSIE 3 0 2 2020-09-21
JET 3 0 3 2020-09-21
WAYNOKA 3 0 0 2020-09-21
GOLDSBY 3 0 3 2020-09-21
BOWLEGS 3 0 3 2020-09-21
TUPELO 3 0 3 2020-09-21
FRANCIS 3 0 2 2020-09-21
FOSTER 3 0 3 2020-09-21
FOYIL 2 0 2 2020-09-21
OKAY 2 0 2 2020-09-21
CHATTANOOGA 2 0 2 2020-09-21
MARTHA 2 0 2 2020-09-21
FITZHUGH 2 0 2 2020-09-21
DEER CREEK 2 0 1 2020-09-21
EAKLY 2 0 2 2020-09-21
HASTINGS 2 0 2 2020-09-21
REYDON 2 0 0 2020-09-21
HILLSDALE 2 0 2 2020-09-21
THE VILLAGE 2 0 2 2020-09-21
MILL CREEK 2 0 2 2020-09-21
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 2 0 2 2020-09-21
HALLETT 2 0 2 2020-09-21
GOTEBO 1 0 1 2020-09-21
LOCO 1 0 1 2020-09-21
ARNETT 1 0 0 2020-09-21
ROCKY 1 0 1 2020-09-21
CARTER 1 0 1 2020-09-21
VERA 1 0 0 2020-09-21
SLAUGHTERVILLE 1 0 1 2020-09-21
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2020-09-21
KEMP 1 0 0 2020-09-21
BYNG 1 0 1 2020-09-21
MOFFETT 1 0 1 2020-09-21
MEDICINE PARK 1 0 1 2020-09-21
GENE AUTRY 1 0 1 2020-09-21
CAMARGO 1 0 0 2020-09-21
BLACKBURN 1 0 1 2020-09-21
PEORIA 1 0 1 2020-09-21
STERLING 1 0 1 2020-09-21
NICOMA PARK 1 0 0 2020-09-21
RALSTON 1 0 1 2020-09-21
HUNTER 1 0 0 2020-09-21
BYARS 1 0 1 2020-09-21
GOLTRY 1 0 1 2020-09-21
GAGE 1 0 1 2020-09-21
CARMEN 1 0 0 2020-09-21
PINK 1 0 0 2020-09-21
TULLAHASSEE 1 0 0 2020-09-21
REDBIRD 1 0 1 2020-09-21
KEYES 1 0 1 2020-09-21
BURLINGTON 1 0 0 2020-09-21

Oklahoma per county 9.21.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA 16749 183 14297 2020-09-21
TULSA 16034 152 14490 2020-09-21
CLEVELAND 5620 68 4660 2020-09-21
PAYNE 2065 6 1656 2020-09-21
CANADIAN 1998 16 1662 2020-09-21
MUSKOGEE 1696 21 1426 2020-09-21
ROGERS 1683 48 1393 2020-09-21
GARFIELD 1504 18 1174 2020-09-21
COMANCHE 1492 12 1319 2020-09-21
TEXAS 1425 8 1290 2020-09-21
WAGONER 1398 24 1247 2020-09-21
MCCURTAIN 1230 33 1043 2020-09-21
POTTAWATOMIE 1217 9 983 2020-09-21
CREEK 1067 30 892 2020-09-21
LE FLORE 1011 17 803 2020-09-21
CHEROKEE 995 7 758 2020-09-21
WOODWARD 961 0 140 2020-09-21
WASHINGTON 951 40 857 2020-09-21
GRADY 897 10 600 2020-09-21
PITTSBURG 894 19 649 2020-09-21
BRYAN 833 4 683 2020-09-21
SEQUOYAH 804 11 638 2020-09-21
OTTAWA 786 4 673 2020-09-21
OSAGE 784 13 707 2020-09-21
MCCLAIN 779 6 651 2020-09-21
OKMULGEE 775 5 667 2020-09-21
JACKSON 702 10 640 2020-09-21
CADDO 701 20 587 2020-09-21
DELAWARE 683 23 581 2020-09-21
ADAIR 581 10 448 2020-09-21
MAYES 542 10 443 2020-09-21
CARTER 511 8 440 2020-09-21
KAY 511 13 376 2020-09-21
CUSTER 505 0 378 2020-09-21
CRAIG 493 1 174 2020-09-21
LOGAN 410 1 344 2020-09-21
SEMINOLE 409 5 340 2020-09-21
LINCOLN 394 10 326 2020-09-21
STEPHENS 378 5 281 2020-09-21
PONTOTOC 353 3 274 2020-09-21
GARVIN 341 5 287 2020-09-21
KINGFISHER 323 2 293 2020-09-21
BECKHAM 307 1 148 2020-09-21
CHOCTAW 306 2 259 2020-09-21
MCINTOSH 294 4 245 2020-09-21
HUGHES 280 4 237 2020-09-21
ATOKA 269 1 188 2020-09-21
HASKELL 257 4 186 2020-09-21
PAWNEE 243 3 222 2020-09-21
MARSHALL 171 1 147 2020-09-21
LOVE 165 1 136 2020-09-21
PUSHMATAHA 148 1 130 2020-09-21
JOHNSTON 145 4 117 2020-09-21
NOBLE 141 2 116 2020-09-21
NOWATA 133 3 113 2020-09-21
LATIMER 129 2 116 2020-09-21
OKFUSKEE 128 4 105 2020-09-21
MURRAY 116 1 98 2020-09-21
BLAINE 113 1 89 2020-09-21
GREER 104 8 82 2020-09-21
WOODS 96 0 32 2020-09-21
TILLMAN 81 2 71 2020-09-21
MAJOR 76 1 61 2020-09-21
75 0 6 2020-09-21
COAL 70 0 62 2020-09-21
KIOWA 67 2 52 2020-09-21
COTTON 65 3 55 2020-09-21
WASHITA 64 0 42 2020-09-21
DEWEY 60 1 27 2020-09-21
ALFALFA 59 0 22 2020-09-21
BEAVER 48 0 44 2020-09-21
HARMON 43 0 37 2020-09-21
JEFFERSON 42 0 36 2020-09-21
GRANT 40 0 30 2020-09-21
ROGER MILLS 28 1 13 2020-09-21
HARPER 26 1 24 2020-09-21
CIMARRON 23 0 17 2020-09-21
ELLIS 11 0 6 2020-09-21

