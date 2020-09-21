Oklahoma gains 1,101 COVID-19 cases, a third of those in Fort Supply as outbreak continues at prison

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma gained 1,101 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, with more than a third of those in Fort Supply in Woodward County, where an outbreak of the virus has occurred in William S. Key Correctional Center, a minimum security facility with an open-dorm environment.
The Department of Corrections had not yet updated its website early Monday afternoon to reflect the latest count of COVID-19 in the state's facilities. As of Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, William Key had 221 inmates who had tested positive for the virus, with seven employees also with confirmed cases.
Monday morning figures released by the Oklahoma State Department of Health show the cases in Fort Supply, a town of about 330, according to the last census, had risen to 827. The last census count for the prison on the DOC website was 1,072, but the count can fluctuate. A spokesman with the DOC said he would gather information about the outbreak but had not yet returned a phone call with that data.
Some Oklahoma prisons have been struggling lately with a rise in COVID-19 cases, prompting the state Corrections Department to announce Friday it will deploy rapid response teams to facilities declared COVID-19 “hot spots.” A team will meet with the facility warden and walk him through every step of the agency’s COVID-19 Hot Spot Action Plan, according to a DOC release.
Overall on Monday, Oklahoma's 1.4% increase in cases brought the cumulative total to 77,908 since March, when the first case was confirmed in the state. It is the fifth day more than 1,000 cases were gained, but officials expected those numbers to rise with the recent shift in the way cases are now reported.
"There is no difference anymore between testing positive from PCR (deep nasal) test or rapid antigen test, they’re both just considered 'cases' now with the recent shift in reporting to include both 'confirmed' and 'probable' cases in the case total, based on CDC guidance," said Rob Crissinger, communications and media relations manager with the OSDH.
Of those cases on Monday, 12,019 were active, a single-day gain of 625, and 64,941, or 83.4%, have recovered, OSDH data shows.
There have been 948 who have died because of or due to complications from the virus, with two of those reported Monday, a Oklahoma County woman in the 50-54 age range and a Rogers County man in the 65 and older age range.
The number of hospitalizations increased in the state, with 5,896 reported by the OSDH Monday, up from 5,755 reported on Friday by the OSDH. St. Mary's Regional Medical Center reported Monday it has 14 inpatients who have tested positive for the virus, and there was a death of a COVID-19-positive patient from another county over the weekend. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center had eight patients hospitalized who had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Monday.
Garfield County saw a single-day increase of 28 cases on Monday, taking the cumulative total to 1,504, with 312 active and 1,174 recovered, according to the OSDH COVID-19 website. Enid saw an increase of 22 cases for an overall 1,418, with 293 active and 1,107 recovered.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Monday were six in Major, three each in Blaine and Woods, two in Kingfisher and one each in Grant and Noble. Case increases in cities and towns included five in Woodward, two each in Ames, Meno and Okeene and one each in Cherokee, Dover, Hunter, Kremlin, Okeene, Pond Creek, Mooreland, Watonga and Waukomis. Alva and Hennessey each saw a reduction of one case.
State numbers
The 18-35 age group continues to lead the increase in cases, with 427 on Monday, according to the OSDH website. The age group made up 36.6% of all cases in the state, according to OSDH data. Other new case gains were 306 in the 36-49 age group, 172 in the 50-64 age group, 118 in the 65 and older age group, 64 in the 5-17 age group and 12 in the 0-4 group.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Monday were 1,576 in the 0-4 age group, 7,225 in the 5-17 age group, 28,546 in the 18-35 age group, 16,612 in the 36-49 age group, 13,519 in the 50-64 age group and 10,426 in the 65 and older age group. There were six listed as unknown age. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 39.1.
Of those Oklahomans testing positive, 40,536 have been women and 37,324 have been men. There were 48 listed as unknown gender, according to OSDH data on Monday.
Of the overall 948 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 760 have been 65 and older and 149 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.9% of the total. There have been 28 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 10 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 517, than women, 431, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Monday. The average age of those who have died is 74.7.
Data shows deaths in 65 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 183 in Oklahoma County; 152 in Tulsa County; 68 in Cleveland County; 48 in Rogers County; 40 in Washington County; 33 in McCurtain County; 30 in Creek County; 24 in Wagoner County; 23 in Delaware County; 21 in Muskogee; 20 in Caddo County; 19 in Pittsburg County; 18 in Garfield County; 17 in LeFlore County; 16 in Canadian County; 13 each in Kay and Osage counties; 12 in Comanche County; 11 in Sequoyah County; 10 each in Adair, Grady, Jackson, Lincoln and Mayes counties; nine in Pottawatomie County; eight each in Carter, Greer, and Texas counties; seven in Cherokee County; six each in McClain and Payne counties; five each in Garvin, Okmulgee, Seminole and Stephens counties; four each in Bryan, Haskell, Hughes, Johnston, McIntosh, Okfuskee and Ottawa counties; three each in Cotton, Nowata, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; two each in Choctaw, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Latimer, Noble and Tillman counties; and one each in Atoka, Beckham, Blaine, Craig, Dewey, Harper, Logan, Love, Major, Marshall, Murray, Pushmataha and Roger Mills counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per county released Monday by OSDH shows Garfield with 1,476 cases, 1,504 recovered, 312 active and 18 deaths, all in Enid, reported Sept. 17, Sept. 12, Sept. 11, 10, 4, Aug. 29, 27, 26, 18, 15, 14, 13, and 6, July 28 and 23, June 21 and April 10; Woodward with 961 cases, 140 recovered and 821 active; Kingfisher with 323 cases, 293 recovered, 28 active and two deaths, both in Hennessey, reported Sept. 1 and Aug. 27; Noble with 141 cases, 116 recovered, 23 active and two deaths, including a Billings man in the 65 and older age range; Blaine with 113 cases, 89 recovered, 23 active and one death, a Canton man, reported Aug. 28; Woods with 96 cases, 32 recovered and 64 active; Major with 76 cases, 61 recovered, 14 active and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Alfalfa with 59 cases, 22 recovered and 37 active; Grant with 40 cases, 30 recovered and 10 active.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 1,418 in Enid (293 active); Fort Supply 827 (814 active); 146 in Hennessey (nine active); 136 in Woodward (43 active); 112 in Kingfisher (nine active); 34 in Alva (57 active); 52 in Watonga (12 active); 44 in Helena (29 active); 38 in Okarche (three active); 34 in Fairview (four active); 31 in Mooreland (one active); 21 in Canton (three active); 20 in Garber (two active); 19 in Cashion (four active) 17 in Ringwood (three active); 14 each in Dover (three active), Seiling (two active) and Waukomis (three active); 12 in Medford (one active); 11 in Lahoma; 10 in Cherokee (seven active); nine each in Billings (two active), Okeene (three active) and Pond Creek (three active); eight in Longdale (two active); seven each in Ames (three active), Fairmont (two active), Lamont and Orlando (one active); six each in Kremlin (one active), Meno (three active) and Nash (four active); five in Covington; four each in Drummond (one active), Freedom, Hitchcock and Mulhall; three each in Cleo Springs, Jet, Marshall, Wakita and Waynoka (three active); two each in Deer Creek (one active) and Hillsdale; and one each in Burlington (one active), Carmen (one active), Goltry and Hunter (one active), according to data released by OSDH on Monday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."
In Enid, there have been 767 cases, with 586 recovered and nine deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 643 cases, with 514 recovered and nine deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Monday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.