ENID, Okla. — The number of COVID-19 cases in the state increased by 4.18%, with 145 new positive tests and eight deaths reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Thursday, April 30, 2020.
OSDH had not yet compiled the numbers in the counties and cities as of noon Thursday. St. Mary's Regional Medical Center reported it is now treating two patients who have tested positive for COVID-19. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center has no COVID-19 admissions, according to a hospital official.
Enid Mayor George Pankonin has announced a three-phased plan to reopen Enid’s economy, with the Enid City Commission scheduled to vote today on the plan that lifts the city's stay-at-home order for the public. If approved, the city will continue to discourage non-essential travel outside of Garfield County and maintain a requirement for vulnerable people 65 and older or those with serious underlying medical issues, and anyone living with vulnerable people, to remain in their homes, except for work and essential activities.
Most Enid businesses may open Friday, depending on the city commission's decision, but the plan spells out some requirements for businesses that involve significant personal contact.
State numbers
There have been 3,618 cases of COVID-19 in the state and 222 total deaths since the first official case was identified by OSDH on March 6.
Of the eight deaths reported Thursday, seven were 65 and older — three men in Mayes, Oklahoma and Wagoner counties, two women in Delaware County and two women in McClain County — and one Grady County man in the 50-64 age range. Five of the deaths occurred in the last 24 hours, while three were between April 23 and Tuesday, April 28, according to OSDH.
There have been 63,779 test specimens taken, to date, with 59,804 of those negative, according to OSDH on Wednesday morning. Of the 3,618 Oklahomans testing positive, 2,401 have recovered, with 82 of those in the past day, and 291 are currently hospitalized, with 127 of those in intensive care, according to OSDH. There have been 715 cumulative hospitalizations in the state.
Of the 222 Oklahomans testing positive for COVID-19 who have died, 177, or 79.44%, have been 65 and older; 34, or 15.42%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 6, or 2.80%, have been in the 36-49 age group; and 5, or 2.34%, have been in the 18-35 age group. More men, 108 or 52.17%, than women, 99 or 47.83%, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH. More than 69.5% have had an underlying condition such as diabetes, heart or circulatory diseases, chronic lung disease, liver disease or renal failure. The average age of those who have died is 74.3, OSDH reports.
Deaths recorded per county in the state are 33 in Tulsa County; 32 in Oklahoma County; 28 in Cleveland County; 19 in Washington County; 15 in Wagoner County; 13 in Delaware County; eight in Osage County; seven each in Caddo and Kay counties; six each in Creek and Greer counties; five in Muskogee County; four each in Mayes and Pottawatomie counties; three each in Adair, Canadian, Rogers and Sequoyah counties; two each in Grady, McClain, Pawnee and Pittsburg counties; and one each in Bryan, Carter, Cherokee, Comanche, Cotton, Garfield, Garvin, Latimer, Major, Ottawa, Payne, Pontotoc, Seminole, Stephens and Texas counties, according to OSDH data released Thursday morning. Data through OSDH also shows Logan County with a death, though it was not included in the OSDH daily Situation Report or the overall number of deaths reported by OSDH on Thursday.
Of the positive cases, there have been 37 in the 0-4 age range, 100 in the 5-17 age range, 739 in the 18-35 age range, 775 in the 36-49 age range, 847 in the 50-64 age range and 1,118 in the 65 and older age range, according to OSDH on Wednesday. Two ages were listed as "unknown." The average age of those with COVID-19 is 52.7, according to OSDH. Of those testing positive, 2,049 have been female, 1,563 have been male and 6 have been reported as unknown gender.
Long-term care facilities
Two of the Enid cases are an employee and a resident with The Commons, a retirement and assisted living facility in Enid, who were confirmed positive for COVID-19 on Monday while undergoing health care for unrelated issues, according to officials with the facility.
State officials are hoping to get ahead of the virus by testing every resident and employee at Oklahoma’s long-term care facilities and nursing homes using a newly developed saliva method, a less-invasive test some are calling a "game changer."
The virus has hit Oklahoma’s long-term care and nursing home facilities particularly hard. Nearly 20% of the state’s positive COVID-19 cases have involved a resident or staff member, and 86 people have died, according to state data released Tuesday afternoon.
That testing, expected to be completed in the next 30 days, will see more than 42,000 more tests administered.
There have been one resident and two staff members, including a Major County woman who died, testing positive for COVID-19 at Seiling Nursing Center, and a resident at First Shamrock Care Center in Kingfisher who tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH.
Northwest Oklahoma testing
Drive-through testing is being conducted by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, shortness of breath and coughing, should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
