Oklahoma COVID-19 cases top 25,000, with 916 more reported Saturday, 16 in Garfield County

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma ended the week with 916 new cases of COVID-19 — including 16 in Garfield County — a 3.8% single-day increase to lift the overall total of cases past 25,000. Six more deaths were reported Saturday, as well, by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Of the 160 cases now confirmed in Garfield County, 148 are in Enid, with 75 in the 73701 Zip Code, which encompasses the eastern part of the city, and 63 in the 73703 Zip Code, the western half, according to the OSDH.

Other case gains in Northwest Oklahoma Saturday included two in Kingfisher County and one each in Blaine, Grant, Noble, Woods and Woodward counties, based on OSDH data.

The latest Oklahomans reported to have died were five men and a woman, according to OSDH. Four were in the 65 and older age group and two were in the 36 to 49 age group. Two of the deaths were in Delaware County and others were in Carter, Canadian, Rogers and Tulsa counties, based on OSDH data.

Of the 25,056 cumulative COVID-19 cases, 5,419, or 21.62%, are active, with 19,186, or 76.57%, recovered, according to OSDH, which defines recovered as "not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report." The number of cases represents .63% of the state's nearly 4 million population.

Overall COVID-19 cases also increased week-to-week from July 3-9 to July 10-16, according to the OSDH weekly report. Also increasing were those who recovered from the virus, by 30.9%, and those who died, a 86.7% rise.

There were 28 deaths July 10-16 compared to 15 the week before, according to OSDH data. One of the deaths was the youngest in the state to die from association with COVID-19, a 13-year-old dependent of a service member stationed at Fort Sill.

This past week also saw all 77 counties confirm cases of COVID-19 in their communities, as positive tests were returned among Cheyenne residents in Roger Mills County, the last county to report the virus in Oklahoma.

State numbers

Increases in cases per age group reported Saturday were 328, or 35.81%, in the 18-35 age group, 189, or 20.63%, in the 36-49 age group, 165, or 18.01%, in the 50-64 age group, 112, or 12.23%, in the 65 and older age group, 93, or 10.15%, in the 5-17 age group and 29, or 3.17%, in the 0-4 age group.

Cumulative totals as of Saturday were 546 in the 0-4 age group, 1,937 in the 5-17 age group, 9,149 in the 18-35 age group, 5,477 in the 36-49 age group, 4,375 in the 50-64 age group and 3,572 in the 65 and older age group.

Of those testing positive, 12,835, or 51.23%, have been female, and 12,139 or 48.45%, have been male. There are 82 listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Saturday.

Of the overall 451 deaths in the state, 360 or 79.82%, have been 65 and older; 69 or 15.30%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 14, or 3.10%, have been in the 36-49 age group; 7, or 1.55%, have been in the 18-35 age group; and one, or .22%, has been in the 5-17 age group. More men, 238, than women, 213, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Saturday. The average age of those who have died is 75.1.

Data shows deaths in 49 of Oklahoma's 77 counties, with 84 in Tulsa County; 77 in Oklahoma County; 40 in Cleveland County; 39 in Washington County; 19 each in Delaware and Wagoner counties; 14 in Muskogee County; 13 in McCurtain County; 11 in Caddo County; 10 in Rogers County; 9 each in Comanche, Creek, Kay and Osage counties; 7 each in Greer and Texas counties; 5 each in Grady, Mayes and Pottawatomie counties; 4 each in Adair, Canadian, McClain and Seminole counties; 3 each in Carter, Garvin, Jackson, Pawnee, Pittsburg and Sequoyah counties; 2 each in Cotton, Garfield, Lincoln, Ottawa, Payne and Pontotoc counties; and 1 each in Bryan, Cherokee, Choctaw, Hughes, Kiowa, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, McIntosh, Noble, Nowata, Stephens and Tillman counties.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data released Friday for Northwest Oklahoma counties shows Garfield with 160 cases, 110 recovered and two deaths, a woman in the 36-49 age group in June and an 86-year-old from Garfield County in April; Noble with 58 cases, 46 recovered and one death; Kingfisher with 60 cases, 43 recovered; Blaine with 23 cases, 17 recovered; Woodward with 18 cases, 14 recovered; Major with 16 cases, 13 recovered and one death, a woman in 18-35 age group in April; Woods with 12 cases, eight recovered; Grant with four cases, two recovered; and Alfalfa with one recovered case.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 148 in Enid (46 active); 24 in Kingfisher (seven active); 15 each Hennessey (four active), Okarche (three active) and Hennessey, (four active); 10 each in Alva (two active) and Watonga (two active); seven in Fairview (one active); six in Geary (one active); five in Ringwood (one active); four each in Dover (three active), Garber (one active) and Longdale (two active); three in Lahoma; two each in Freedom (two active), Laverne (one active), Meno, Pond Creek (two active) and Waukomis (one active); and one each in Billings (one active), Canton (one active), Fort Supply, Hitchcock, Jet, Lamont, Medford, Mooreland and Okeene, according to data released by OSDH on Saturday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as "other."

In Enid, there have been 75 cases with 54 recovered, from the 73701 Zip Code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 73 cases with 47 recovered from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Saturday. There also has been one recovered case in the 73705 Zip Code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

Oklahoma per county 7.18.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Saturday, July 18, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED
TULSA 6243 84 4898
OKLAHOMA 6195 77 4616
CLEVELAND 1670 40 1299
TEXAS 1007 7 993
MCCURTAIN 680 13 532
CANADIAN 652 4 488
COMANCHE 591 9 474
PAYNE 526 2 461
WASHINGTON 490 39 424
WAGONER 458 19 342
ROGERS 435 10 296
GRADY 302 5 218
DELAWARE 288 19 214
MCCLAIN 286 4 233
CREEK 267 9 199
MUSKOGEE 246 14 154
OSAGE 246 9 193
BRYAN 226 1 156
CADDO 223 11 187
OTTAWA 219 2 141
OKMULGEE 216 0 122
CARTER 213 3 169
JACKSON 211 3 62
POTTAWATOMIE 201 5 138
MAYES 177 5 101
ADAIR 168 4 133
GARFIELD 160 2 110
CHEROKEE 148 1 119
KAY 146 9 113
GARVIN 145 3 118
CHOCTAW 136 1 120
STEPHENS 125 1 80
LOGAN 119 1 81
CUSTER 107 0 75
PONTOTOC 100 2 66
MCINTOSH 99 1 81
LE FLORE 86 1 50
PITTSBURG 86 3 68
PAWNEE 84 3 66
SEMINOLE 83 4 47
SEQUOYAH 83 3 65
GREER 71 7 58
KINGFISHER 60 0 43
NOBLE 58 1 46
LINCOLN 58 2 38
LOVE 55 0 48
MARSHALL 50 0 41
ATOKA 42 0 35
NOWATA 41 1 37
CRAIG 37 0 26
PUSHMATAHA 37 0 19
BEAVER 32 0 32
TILLMAN 32 1 25
MURRAY 29 0 26
BECKHAM 27 0 17
LATIMER 25 1 14
JOHNSTON 23 0 15
BLAINE 23 0 17
OKFUSKEE 23 0 16
HUGHES 22 1 14
HASKELL 21 0 15
JEFFERSON 20 0 17
KIOWA 18 1 14
WOODWARD 18 0 14
MAJOR 16 1 13
COAL 16 0 11
WASHITA 12 0 6
WOODS 12 0 8
COTTON 12 2 7
DEWEY 7 0 4
GRANT 4 0 2
HARMON 4 0 2
ROGER MILLS 3 0 0
HARPER 2 0 1
ALFALFA 1 0 1
ELLIS 1 0 1
CIMARRON 1 0 1

Oklahoma per city 7.18.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Saturday, July 18, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED
OKLAHOMA CITY 4916 68 3615
TULSA 4326 62 3382
EDMOND 962 10 764
BROKEN ARROW 927 17 677
NORMAN 855 23 678
GUYMON 838 7 827
JENKS 468 0 437
LAWTON 462 8 370
STILLWATER 432 1 398
OTHER*** 422 4 315
BARTLESVILLE 400 37 339
MOORE 396 9 302
YUKON 352 2 272
BROKEN BOW 312 10 249
CLAREMORE 258 7 172
IDABEL 220 2 172
OWASSO 219 2 163
ALTUS 196 3 55
BIXBY 194 2 147
GLENPOOL 183 0 155
ARDMORE 180 2 143
MUSKOGEE 179 11 111
CHICKASHA 171 4 119
BETHANY 150 1 116
ENID 148 2 102
SHAWNEE 141 5 93
DURANT 138 0 90
MIAMI 137 2 88
GROVE 136 16 102
SKIATOOK 136 7 112
SAPULPA 132 3 96
PONCA CITY 132 7 103
COWETA 126 13 92
PURCELL 124 3 111
SAND SPRINGS 119 2 91
HUGO 116 1 103
COLLINSVILLE 109 1 86
TAHLEQUAH 107 1 91
MUSTANG 106 1 82
EL RENO 104 1 68
HOOKER 91 0 91
STILWELL 91 4 69
HINTON 90 0 89
CHOCTAW 90 2 66
BLANCHARD 86 0 68
OKMULGEE 85 0 46
ADA 77 0 52
DUNCAN 75 0 57
WAGONER 75 4 61
GUTHRIE 71 0 46
MIDWEST CITY 70 2 51
JAY 69 1 49
MANGUM 69 7 57
PAULS VALLEY 68 1 56
TUTTLE 65 1 49
HENRYETTA 64 0 33
NEWCASTLE 63 1 42
PRYOR CREEK 57 1 35
MCALESTER 56 3 44
WEATHERFORD 55 0 44
CHECOTAH 55 1 43
WARR ACRES 52 0 43
NOBLE 52 1 41
CUSHING 49 1 32
PIEDMONT 49 0 37
LEXINGTON 47 0 36
SPENCER 47 1 29
WESTVILLE 46 0 42
CLINTON 45 0 27
CLEVELAND 45 3 38
ANADARKO 44 1 31
DEL CITY 44 0 28
BINGER 43 9 33
SEMINOLE 43 2 23
LINDSAY 42 1 30
WRIGHT CITY 40 0 31
EUFAULA 40 0 33
LOCUST GROVE 40 0 24
MARIETTA 38 0 32
CATOOSA 38 0 23
DEWEY 38 1 36
NICHOLS HILLS 38 0 33
VALLIANT 37 0 28
HOMINY 37 0 27
CHOUTEAU 35 3 20
COMMERCE 35 0 25
SPERRY 34 1 23
ATOKA 34 0 28
VINITA 33 0 23
SALLISAW 33 0 26
KELLYVILLE 32 2 27
SALINA 32 1 13
HAWORTH 32 0 22
COLCORD 32 1 24
FORT GIBSON 31 2 14
WEWOKA 30 1 19
JONES 30 0 19
INOLA 30 2 21
MOUNDS 30 1 21
COMANCHE 29 1 12
TEXHOMA 29 0 28
FREDERICK 28 1 23
AFTON 28 0 20
MADILL 28 0 23
PAWNEE 27 0 18
PERKINS 26 0 18
MULDROW 26 1 22
NOWATA 25 1 21
ELK CITY 24 0 15
HARRAH 24 0 23
KINGFISHER 24 0 17
MCLOUD 24 0 20
RED ROCK 23 1 21
WASHINGTON 23 0 20
KINGSTON 22 0 18
OCHELATA 22 1 20
CALERA 22 0 12
OOLOGAH 21 0 18
HASKELL 21 0 19
SULPHUR 21 0 20
PERRY 21 0 13
MORRIS 21 0 15
BRISTOW 20 1 10
MARLOW 20 0 10
MANNFORD 19 0 13
BEGGS 19 0 13
TECUMSEH 19 0 12
POTEAU 18 0 6
ELGIN 18 0 13
CHELSEA 18 0 12
COLBERT 17 0 15
TALIHINA 17 1 4
TYRONE 17 0 15
PAWHUSKA 17 0 14
BARNSDALL 16 2 8
KIEFER 16 0 13
MAYSVILLE 15 0 12
HENNESSEY 15 0 11
WATTS 15 0 15
OKARCHE 15 0 12
WOODWARD 15 0 12
HOLDENVILLE 15 1 8
HULBERT 14 0 11
WAYNE 14 0 11
ARCADIA 14 0 12
CHANDLER 14 1 11
CACHE 13 0 10
CLAYTON 13 0 5
WILBURTON 13 1 10
GOODWELL 13 0 13
OLUSTEE 13 0 4
GARVIN 13 0 8
PRAGUE 12 0 9
LONE GROVE 12 0 10
RAMONA 12 0 12
MEAD 12 1 8
OKEMAH 12 0 10
SPIRO 11 0 8
GORE 11 1 8
CADDO 11 0 9
STROUD 11 0 7
LUTHER 11 0 8
QUAPAW 11 0 6
COALGATE 11 0 7
WYNNEWOOD 11 1 10
HEAVENER 11 0 7
ALVA 10 0 8
FORT COBB 10 0 8
WATONGA 10 0 8
ALEX 10 0 8
GLENCOE 10 0 10
FAIRFAX 10 0 8
STIGLER 10 0 7
TISHOMINGO 9 0 5
PORTER 9 0 7
MEEKER 9 0 4
OPTIMA 9 0 9
YALE 9 0 4
ANTLERS 9 0 6
APACHE 9 0 8
WYANDOTTE 9 0 6
COPAN 9 0 8
VIAN 8 1 5
WISTER 8 0 6
BEAVER 8 0 8
HOBART 8 0 6
BENNINGTON 8 0 7
DAVIS 8 0 6
RINGLING 8 0 5
DEWAR 8 0 2
TONKAWA 7 0 5
CASHION 7 0 7
ROFF 7 0 5
WELEETKA 7 0 3
POCOLA 7 0 5
KONAWA 7 1 5
AMBER 7 0 6
WILSON 7 0 6
ELMORE CITY 7 0 7
NORTH MIAMI 7 0 5
STONEWALL 7 1 4
WALTERS 7 0 4
PORUM 7 1 4
FAIRVIEW 7 0 6
BLACKWELL 6 0 6
ADAIR 6 0 5
EARLSBORO 6 0 5
BIG CABIN 6 1 1
GRACEMONT 6 0 6
WETUMKA 6 0 5
BOKOSHE 6 0 5
DELAWARE 6 0 6
FORT TOWSON 6 0 5
FLETCHER 6 0 6
WAURIKA 6 0 6
JENNINGS 6 0 5
LOOKEBA 6 1 4
NEWKIRK 6 1 4
TALALA 6 0 4
RUSH SPRINGS 6 0 5
FAIRLAND 6 0 2
GEARY 6 0 5
MINCO 6 0 4
HARTSHORNE 6 0 6
HEALDTON 6 0 4
MCCURTAIN 6 0 4
RYAN 6 0 6
WARNER 6 0 5
BOSWELL 6 0 6
SHADY POINT 5 0 4
RINGWOOD 5 0 4
TEMPLE 5 2 3
LEHIGH 5 0 3
BOKCHITO 5 0 5
QUINTON 5 0 4
CYRIL 5 0 4
KANSAS 5 0 5
ACHILLE 5 0 4
RIPLEY 5 0 3
DEPEW 5 1 3
CARNEGIE 4 0 3
ARAPAHO 4 0 1
THOMAS 4 0 3
PAOLI 4 0 4
CRESCENT 4 0 3
DOVER 4 0 1
CANADIAN 4 0 4
LONGDALE 4 0 2
CEMENT 4 0 1
INDIAHOMA 4 0 4
MORRISON 4 0 3
HARDESTY 4 0 4
SAYRE 4 0 3
FORGAN 4 0 4
VERDEN 4 0 2
ORLANDO 4 0 4
WELLSTON 4 0 3
WEBBERS FALLS 4 0 2
HOLLIS 4 0 2
SPRINGER 4 1 3
GARBER 4 0 3
TERLTON 4 0 4
PRUE 4 0 4
MOUNTAIN VIEW 3 1 2
KINTA 3 0 3
LENAPAH 3 0 3
SASAKWA 3 0 1
WANN 3 0 3
SAVANNA 3 0 1
PADEN 3 0 1
KIOWA 3 0 2
WANETTE 3 0 3
KETCHUM 3 0 0
CHEYENNE 3 0 0
PANAMA 3 0 1
MILLERTON 3 0 2
CALUMET 3 0 3
MULHALL 3 0 3
LAHOMA 3 0 3
MANNSVILLE 3 0 2
AGRA 3 1 2
TIPTON 3 0 1
VICI 3 0 1
STRATFORD 3 0 3
BLAIR 3 0 2
BURNS FLAT 3 0 1
SENTINEL 3 0 1
ALLEN 3 1 2
COUNCIL HILL 3 0 1
RATTAN 3 0 1
THACKERVILLE 3 0 2
ASHER 3 0 3
MARBLE CITY 3 0 3
UNION CITY 3 0 2
KEOTA 3 0 2
CANEY 3 0 3
GERONIMO 2 0 1
ROOSEVELT 2 0 2
OKTAHA 2 0 1
WAUKOMIS 2 0 1
POCASSET 2 0 0
OSAGE 2 0 2
GRANITE 2 0 1
BOYNTON 2 0 1
SEILING 2 0 2
KAW CITY 2 1 1
SAWYER 2 0 2
NINNEKAH 2 0 1
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 2 0 2
RED OAK 2 0 1
CROWDER 2 0 2
FRANCIS 2 0 2
BERNICE 2 0 2
LAVERNE 2 0 1
KENEFIC 2 0 1
MENO 2 0 2
MAUD 2 0 2
CAMERON 2 0 2
HYDRO 2 0 1
LANGSTON 2 0 2
PITTSBURG 2 0 1
FREEDOM 2 0 0
RAVIA 2 0 1
CARNEY 2 0 0
MARSHALL 2 0 2
ROLAND 2 0 2
POND CREEK 2 0 0
SNYDER 2 0 2
WAPANUCKA 2 0 2
DILL CITY 2 0 1
FOSS 2 0 1
FITZHUGH 2 0 0
MEDFORD 1 0 1
CORN 1 0 1
STRINGTOWN 1 0 1
DRUMRIGHT 1 0 0
BOLEY 1 0 1
HOWE 1 0 0
HALLETT 1 0 1
HASTINGS 1 0 1
BURBANK 1 0 1
RALSTON 1 0 0
MOORELAND 1 0 1
BYNG 1 0 1
SCHULTER 1 0 0
CANTON 1 0 0
SPAVINAW 1 0 1
MOUNTAIN PARK 1 0 1
SPARKS 1 0 0
FOYIL 1 0 0
CALVIN 1 0 1
DISNEY 1 0 1
DAVENPORT 1 0 1
GOLDSBY 1 0 1
FORT SUPPLY 1 0 1
JET 1 0 1
SOPER 1 0 1
BRADLEY 1 0 1
BRAGGS 1 0 1
BILLINGS 1 0 0
OILTON 1 1 0
LAMONT 1 0 1
HAILEYVILLE 1 0 1
KREBS 1 0 1
WELCH 1 0 1
ELDORADO 1 0 0
SHATTUCK 1 0 1
HITCHCOCK 1 0 1
MEDICINE PARK 1 0 1
LOCO 1 0 1
MILL CREEK 1 0 1
ARKOMA 1 0 0
OAKS 1 0 1
LEEDEY 1 0 1
TRYON 1 0 1
THE VILLAGE 1 0 1
GOTEBO 1 0 1
CHATTANOOGA 1 0 0
WYNONA 1 0 1
GRANDFIELD 1 0 1
MARLAND 1 0 1
GENE AUTRY 1 0 1
ALBION 1 0 0
OKEENE 1 0 1
BOISE CITY 1 0 1
TUPELO 1 0 0

Long-term care facilities

Nursing homes with resident- or staff-related COVID-19 cases have remained light in Northwest Oklahoma, according to OSDH reports, with eight in Enid — three at The Arbors, one of which was reported July 14 in the OSDH's Executive Report; two at The Commons in April; and one at Garland Road Nursing & Rehabilitation, which officials at the facility say subsequently tested negative. Golden Oaks Retirement Community verified July 3 that a contract employee had tested positive for COVID-19 and on July 15 that another contract employee had tested positive, but the facility is not listed on the OSDH report.

Positive tests in long-term care facilities in the area include one each in Blaine, Woods and Woodward counties, five in Kingfisher County and five at Center of Love in Okarche in Canadian County. There have been two in Major County, including one staff member at Seiling Nursing Center who lived in Major County, tested positive and died in April, according to OSDH data.

COVID-19 testing

State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.

Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Garfield County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.

COVID-19 signs

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.

Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.

 

