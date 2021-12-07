OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s attorney general said Tuesday lingering doubts he has about the science behind COVID-19 vaccines is one reason the state is pushing back on federal vaccination mandates with lawsuits.
However, two doctors, after learning of his remarks, said they have confidence in the science that led to the vaccines.
John O’Connor made his remarks during a Tuesday morning press conference where he, Gov. Kevin Stitt, National Guard Adjutant Gen. Thomas Mancino, as well as an Oklahoma business owner, discussed concerns about the federal government and military mandating COVID-19 vaccines. They also discussed five lawsuits that seek to halt the mandates, which they contend are unconstitutional.
Asked why he has concerns with the COVID-19 vaccine, as opposed to other vaccines that have long been required by the military — such as flu, polio, anthrax and the measles — Attorney General John O’Connor said he believes the science is more of a concern for the COVID-19 vaccine because of how long it’s been around.
O’Connor, who has been vaccinated, also questioned the post-vaccination effects and said one of the other questions he has is which source to trust for information.
“Many of those shots have been around for a long time,” he said of vaccines for diseases such as measles and the flu. “So I think that the science really isn’t clear on this COVID vaccine, No. 1. No. 2, again, we go back to, where does the authority emanate from?”
O’Connor also argued that COVID-19 vaccine mandates don’t allow for natural immunity, which he claimed may be even more effective than the vaccine.
“At one point we were told that the natural immunity was 27 times more effective than the vaccine, and yet, when all of these mandates roll out, they don’t give any respect to natural immunity,” he said. His staff later said he was referencing an Israeli study probing the issue.
However, Dr. David Kendrick, department chair of medical informatics at University of Oklahoma School of Community Medicine, said the science behind the COVID-19 vaccines is the same science behind all the other vaccines that have been developed over the years. He also said the process used to build the vaccines has been well vetted and used repeatedly.
“We’re blessed as a species, I think that we’ve developed these techniques to be able to respond quickly or we’d be continuing to watch the rise of COVID worldwide without any vaccines to offer,” he said.
Kendrick said there’s definitely a lot of respect being given to natural immunity — or what’s known as acquired immunity — that develops after someone has had COVID-19. But, he said the concern is that no one really knows or completely understands the long-term effects of COVID-19 on health, including areas such as lung function or on people with comorbidities such as COPD and asthma. They also don’t know what new conditions could develop as a result of contracting the virus.
“I will definitely agree with the attorney general that a lot is unknown, but for me, and from my professional perspective, most of the unknown is in the long-term for folks who have had the virus,” Kendrick said. “And, I’m much more concerned about preventing people from getting it in the first place because of that.”
As of Nov. 30, 61.3% of Oklahomans ages 12-plus were fully vaccinated, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health.
“I think questioning the science is a gross misrepresentation of how we do things in medicine,” Dr. Mary Clarke, a Stillwater family medicine specialist and president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association, said after learning of O’Connor’s remarks.
Clarke said the medical association is not pressing for COVID-19 vaccine mandates, but its members will continue to help patients “do the right thing based on scientific evidence.”
Clarke said doctors are urging people to get vaccinated because it is safe and effective. She said 82% of Oklahoma’s COVID-19 related hospitalizations involve unvaccinated patients. Her local hospital’s COVID-19 hospitalization rate is 98% unvaccinated.
She said in life people don’t look at something, make a decision and be done with it. They learn and grow as new information and data emerges.
“I think really to question your science and your medical professionals, and say that someone doesn’t agree with that being a non-science person themselves, I think is a gross disservice to the public,” she said.
