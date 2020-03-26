ENID, Okla. — OG&E Electric Services is warning customers of potential scams in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Beginning March 16 and for the next 30 days, OG&E suspended all disconnections for nonpayment. Scammers may be telling customers otherwise.
The company said scammers have been contacting customers by phone and email posing as representatives of the company.
More sophisticated scammers have used software showing the OG&E name and customer service number on caller ID, and some have set up fake phone lines when you call a given number to confirm.
The scammer typically threatens to send out a technician to turn off your power unless you pay a delinquent bill. The scammer may demand you pay the delinquent bill with a pre-paid debit card or tell you that someone will come to your home to collect the payment in cash.
If someone calls you claiming to be an OG&E employee and asks for money, this is an immediate “red flag” that it may be a scam, according to the company.
OG&E will not ask you for your bank information or a credit card number over the phone. Nor will it ask you to settle a bill using cash or prepaid debit cards, such as GreenDot cards.
Scammers also may go door-to-door in neighborhoods trying to collect payment.
Be aware OG&E doesn't collect money in this way. Here are some helpful tips:
• Don't answer the door for unsolicited service offers.
• Always ask for identification. Service people will always have an OG&E ID.
• If someone shows up unexpectedly, provides ID and you still feel they may not be legitimate, contact OG&E at (800) 272-9741 to verify.
• Without opening the door, ask them to leave their business cards, which gives you the opportunity to check them out.
• Be cautious of people who demand immediate and up-front payment.
Call police if you feel you were potentially contacted by a scammer.
OG&E reminded customers of the following things the company will never do to avoid falling prey to a scam:
• OG&E will never ask for bill payment over the phone.
• OG&E will never demand you make a payment with a pre-paid debit card.
• OG&E will never ask to meet somewhere to make a payment.
• OG&E will never ask for your bank information over the phone.
• OG&E will never ask for a credit card number over the phone.
If you are unsure about your bill being delinquent, you can log in to your account to see if you have a balance. Call OG&E and use the automated system to get account information, including last payment receipt date and new account balance or call and talk to a customer service representative.
The company suggests deleting all suspicious emails that require “immediate action” to verify your account details or which demand personal information. Ignoring all suspicious requests for personal information, such as bank account numbers, user names and passwords, credit card numbers, or Social Security numbers.
Scam calls can be reported to the Federal Trade Commission or state consumer protection agency.
